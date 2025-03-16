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Within Data Network Operators
Blockmedia Expands National Presence with Strategic Location in Covington, Louisiana
Blockmedia LLC, a premier technology and innovation firm specializing in Artificial Intelligence (AI) development and advanced software engineering, is proud to announce the establishment of an additional location in Covington, Louisiana. This strategic expansion aligns with the company’s vision to diversify its operational footprint while fostering technological advancement in emerging regional markets. - March 16, 2025 - Blockmedia LLC
Parler Announces Sponsorship of Amfest
Parler is excited to announce the return to the Phoenix Convention Center in mid-December for Turning Point’s big annual event, AmericaFirst, also known as Amfest. This event brings out more than 30,000 people each year and features dozens of the nation’s top leaders like Donald Trump... - December 06, 2024 - Parler
Burst is Launching on PlayTV - a Revolutionary Experience in Short-Form Video
Parler is excited to announce the launch of Burst™, a groundbreaking new feature designed to elevate short-form video creation on the PlayTV platform. With this addition, creators can effortlessly produce captivating videos in 60 seconds or less, all while enjoying complete control over their... - December 04, 2024 - Parler
Parler PlayTV and Optio Join Forces: A New Chapter in Decentralization and Creator Empowerment
Parler PlayTV is excited to announce its partnership with the Optio Blockchain, a pioneer in decentralized blockchain technology. This collaboration marks a pivotal moment for digital content creation, uniting Parler and the Optio community-driven blockchain in their dedication to decentralization,... - November 17, 2024 - Parler
Introducing ParlerPay: A Digital Wallet for Today’s Social Media Users
Digital finance is evolving with ParlerPay, the wallet that lets you track and manage your digital rewards earned from positive engagement on the platforms you already love. Designed specifically for the savvy social media users of all ages, ParlerPay is your gateway to a new era of digital... - November 12, 2024 - Parler
Parler Selects The Optio Blockchain
Parler, a social media platform rooted in the values of freedom and user empowerment, is thrilled to announce it has selected to integrate with the Optio Blockchain. This groundbreaking move is set to transform user control in digital spaces by introducing decentralized, secure identity and data... - November 11, 2024 - Parler
Censorship Allegations on Parler Leads to New Solutions
Parler Social remains a resolute advocate for free speech, embracing the essential right of individuals to voice diverse opinions without fear of censorship. Recent allegations of efforts to silence conservative voices highlight the critical need for balanced discourse. History reminds us that when... - October 30, 2024 - Parler
BluBroadband ISP Announces Launch of Gigabit Internet Service on Okaloosa Island, FL
BluBroadband ISP has successfully installed the first gigabit (symmetrical) internet service in a residential single-family home on Okaloosa Island. This achievement marks BluBroadband ISP as the pioneer in delivering gigabit speeds to Okaloosa Island, showcasing their commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction. - October 06, 2023 - BluBroadband ISP
Summa Networks Releases New Version of Its Extended and Converged Control Plane
Summa Networks, the market specialist in Subscribers, Policy, Identity and Connectivity management solutions, has announced a new release of its NextGen HSS which allows carriers to manage their subscribers seamlessly between 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G networks. Summa Networks NextGen HSS was launched as a... - September 05, 2023 - Summa Networks
Modius Inc. Announces the Appointment of Oper8 Global as a Reseller
Modius Inc., a leading provider of innovative data center infrastructure management (DCIM) solutions, has announced the appointment of Oper8 Global as a reseller for Australia and Europe. Oper8 Global is a prominent Data Security Infrastructure solutions provider with a reputation for providing... - March 28, 2023 - Modius Inc
ZeroOutages Announces Enterprise SASE Solutions for the Manufacturing Sector
ZeroOutages, a leader in enterprise SASE, today announced a tailored version of its SASE solutions for the manufacturing sector. ZeroOutages launched these services with R&D Altanova/Advantest, a leading supplier of semi-conductor test equipment. - February 01, 2022 - ZeroOutages
Opt2Me Empowers Rural and Regional Service Providers with a Game-Changing Pay TV Solution
Shift 2 Stream, an innovator of hybrid cloud Pay TV technologies, launches a new service for ISP’s who find it challenging to offer Pay TV and video services in the marketplace today. Opt2Me is the first end-end hybrid cloud Pay TV as-a-service platform optimized for rural and regional... - December 09, 2021 - Shift 2 Stream
Execulink Telecom Kicks Off Fourth Annual Gifts of Christmas Donation Program
Execulink Telecom, the telecommunications provider headquartered in Woodstock, is excited to be continuing its Gifts of Christmas program again this year. The program has running since 2018 and aims to give back to local charities and generate positive engagement for recipients. - December 02, 2021 - Execulink Telecom
Execulink Telecom Awards Three Deserving Students with Post-Secondary Scholarships
Local telecom provider Execulink Telecom has awarded three deserving students with $500 scholarships to support them on their way to post-secondary education. Each student will be attending college or university in the fall. This year’s recipients are Sara Stubbe of Norwich, Megan Foster of... - September 03, 2021 - Execulink Telecom
DGX Security Bridges the Digital Divide
DGX Security is working with government agencies nationwide to provide internet access to seniors and low income families. - August 04, 2021 - DGX Security LLC
Execulink Telecom Launches New Execulink TV App on AndroidTV & Amazon FireTV
Execulink Telecom, the telecommunications provider headquartered in Woodstock, has launched the new Execulink TV App on AndroidTV and Amazon FireTV devices, as part of the company’s continued commitment to innovation and investing in new technologies to provide the level of service their... - July 30, 2021 - Execulink Telecom
Montana Phone Acquires Granite Technology Solutions
Harmony Communications dba Montana Phone announced today that they have acquired Granite Technology Solutions. Harmony Communications dba Montana Phone has announced that they have acquired Granite Technology Solutions. The joined companies will operate as Granite Technology Solutions and going... - July 09, 2021 - Montana Phone
STIR/SHAKEN Experts Tapped to Present "What Call Centers Need To Know About SHAKEN/STIR" to BPESA Members
You cannot ignore STIR/SHAKEN. Learn from 2 leading industry experts why STIR/SHAKEN matters, the impact to businesses and the steps to take to become compliant. - February 16, 2021 - Quality Voice & Data
Millennium Geospatial Recognized as 2020 Emerging Partner by Esri
GIS consulting firm receives award from Esri co-founder Jack Dangermond during IMGIS Conference. - November 05, 2020 - Millennium Geospatial
Summa Networks Subscriber Data Management Solution Selected for OXIO Connectivity-as-a-Service Platform
Global connectivity-as-a-service provider OXIO selects Summa Networks’ Home Subscriber Server (HSS) and Home Location Register (HLR) technology for BrandVNO™ solution. - June 24, 2020 - Summa Networks
Annatel Launches Full-MVNO Services in Israel with Summa Networks HSS and HLR
Israeli MVNO Annatel launches services in Israel based on Summa Networks Home Subscriber Server (HSS) and Home Location Register (HLR) technology. - February 05, 2020 - Summa Networks
Summa Networks Nominated for Best Network Software Breakthrough for NextGen HSS
European developer of NextGen Subscriber Data Management solution, Summa Networks has been nominated for Best Network Software Breakthrough award. - January 27, 2020 - Summa Networks
Execulink Telecom Receives SWIFT Funding to Expand Fibre Network
Execulink Telecom is excited to share that they have been selected by SWIFT to construct new Fibre facilities in their requested project regions of Norfolk and Lambton County. - January 24, 2020 - Execulink Telecom
Execulink Telecom to Bring Fibre Network to Tillsonburg
Execulink has chosen the town of Tillsonburg to be the home of their next Fibre build. - December 08, 2019 - Execulink Telecom
Execulink Kicks Off Their Second Annual Gifts of Christmas Program
Execulink Telecom has announced the launch of their second annual Gifts of Christmas Holiday Donation Program, which aims at giving back to their local communities during the month of December. - December 05, 2019 - Execulink Telecom
Execulink Introduces New Hybrid Fibre to Cable Communities
Execulink is investing in new Hybrid Fibre infrastructure in Thedford and the surrounding areas. - October 20, 2019 - Execulink Telecom
Summa Networks and Digital Communications Consulting Sign Reseller Agreement for North America
Summa Networks to expand its HSS and HLR footprint in North America by signing a reseller agreement with communications solution provider Digital Communications Consulting (DCC). - October 17, 2019 - Summa Networks
Execulink Lowers Prices on Wholesale Internet Plans
Execulink Telecom gives customers an even better experience by lowering wholesale Internet prices. - October 17, 2019 - Execulink Telecom
Execulink Telecom Celebrates Its One-Year Anniversary in Port Dover
Execulink Telecom is celebrating a year of making roots in the Port Dover community. - August 21, 2019 - Execulink Telecom
Execulink Celebrates 5 Years of Fibre in Delhi
Execulink Telecom is celebrating 5 years of delivering Fibre to the Delhi community, with 8 out of 10 homes enjoying the service today. - August 15, 2019 - Execulink Telecom
Execulink Telecom Sponsorship Introduces New Technology Kits to Middlesex County Library
Execulink Telecom has funded the installation of five new technology kits for distribution throughout the 15 branches of Middlesex County Library. - May 30, 2019 - Execulink Telecom
Summa Networks and B-Things Partner to Initiate New Business Models for MVNOs
Summa Networks and B-Things have sealed a partnership to foster innovation for MVNOs and MVNEs active in both IoT and traditional voice. - May 15, 2019 - Summa Networks
Execulink Sponsorship Brings Device Charging Stations to Woodstock Public Library
Execulink Telecom has funded the installation of four new device-charging stations for the Woodstock Public Library. - April 10, 2019 - Execulink Telecom
Squire Technologies Partner with Summa Networks to Expand Its Offering to Its North American Customers
Squire Technologies expands its core network offering for MNOs, MVNOs and MVNEs by adding Summa Networks’ HSS and HLR to their stable of signaling products. - April 08, 2019 - Summa Networks
NewCore Wireless Selects Summa Networks HSS and HLR to Power Rural Carriers’ Voice and Data Services
Leading hosted wireless technology provider NewCore Wireless to deliver next generation voice and data solutions thanks to Summa Networks’ Home Subscriber Server (HSS). - March 27, 2019 - Summa Networks
Summa Networks Deploys NextGen HSS at Tinkoff Mobile MVNO
Summa Networks, a leading provider of HLR/HSS technology for MVNOs and other broadband and telecommunications service providers, announced that Tinkoff Mobile, a Mobile Virtual Network Operator in Russia, is expanding its mobile offerings with Summa Networks’ NextGen HSS (Home Subscriber... - February 22, 2019 - Summa Networks
Summa Networks Expands North American and European Partner Program for NextGen HSS and HLR
Solution Enables MVNOs and Telcos to Deliver Smart Home and Smart Business Services Through Existing Infrastructure. - February 15, 2019 - Summa Networks
Execulink Announces New Store Grand Opening in Port Dover
Execulink is excited to announce that their new Port Dover store is now open. A grand opening is scheduled to take place on February 6th to celebrate with the community. - January 25, 2019 - Execulink Telecom
Execulink Launches Their 12 Gifts of Christmas Program
Execulink Telecom has announced the launch of their 12 Gifts of Christmas program, which aims at giving back to their local communities. The company will be donating to twelve local organizations, groups and charities throughout the month of December. - November 30, 2018 - Execulink Telecom
AinaCom Selects Summa Networks’ NextGen HSS
Leading Finnish virtual network operator AinaCom started partnership with Summa Networks by selecting its NextGen HSS and HLR to power its voice and data services. - November 28, 2018 - Summa Networks
Execulink Telecom’s Link TV Service Launches in Sarnia
Execulink Telecom is excited to launch an affordable and personalized TV service in the city of Sarnia. - October 25, 2018 - Execulink Telecom
Eastern DataComm Hosting Three Seminars to Discuss School Safety, Security and Emergency Preparedness
Eastern DataComm announced they are hosting three seminars in October to discuss solutions to one of the most important topics facing school districts, law enforcement and municipalities today – safety. How quickly and effectively a school can notify everyone of a lockdown or active shooter... - September 17, 2018 - Eastern DataComm
FALCOM and PodM2M to Demo Customized Telematics Solutions at IAA Commercial Vehicles Show
Flexible Combinations of Hardware, Software and Connectivity Create Resilient, Cost Effective Tracking Solutions - September 07, 2018 - Pod Group
S-Net Communications Adds SharePoint Migration and Development Services to Its Cloud-Based Portfolio
S-NET Communications, a Chicago based leader of Cloud-Based Unified Communications Solutions announces its launch of Office 356 SharePoint Migration and Development Services to provide clients with a user-friendly, feature-rich online workspace with automated workflow management capabilities to... - May 15, 2018 - S-Net Communications
Execulink Expands Fibre to the Home Services to Port Dover
Execulink Telecom announced the expansion of their Fibre to the Home services to the community of Port Dover. The telecommunication provider will be able to deliver one of the fastest Internet speeds available in Ontario to the town. - April 29, 2018 - Execulink Telecom
ATrack, Gurtam, and PodM2M Show Total Fleet Management Solutions at NAFA 2018
ATrack Technology Inc., a world-class telematics technology company in the smart fleet and asset management marketplace, Gurtam, a leading telematics platform provider, and PodM2M, (a division of Pod Group), a Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) specializing in global connectivity solutions for... - April 17, 2018 - Pod Group
Jive Communications and Zoho Announce a New Partnership to Improve Customer Relations
The partnership will help track sales activities and increase customer engagement. - March 06, 2018 - Jive Communications, Inc.
PodM2M to Launch Hierarchical IoT Billing Platform at Mobile World Congress 2018
Pod Billing Captures Recurring Revenue from an Infinite Hierarchy of IoT Users - February 24, 2018 - Pod Group
Netpluz Launches VeloCloud-Powered SD-WAN Service in Singapore
Netpluz, a homegrown provider of Managed Services for Data, Voice, Video and Cyber Security solutions, has launched Software Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) solutions to enable and simplify current and future customers’ transition to a future ready cloud-based software defined WAN. - January 03, 2018 - NETPLUZ ASIA PTE LTD
London Children’s Hospital Receives Execulink’s Annual Holiday Donation
This Christmas, Execulink Telecom is donating their annual $5000 Holiday Donation to the Children's Hospital in London on behalf of their wonderful clients and staff. - December 24, 2017 - Execulink Telecom