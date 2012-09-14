PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Execulink Telecom to Bring Fibre Network to Tillsonburg Execulink has chosen the town of Tillsonburg to be the home of their next Fibre build. - December 08, 2019 - Execulink Telecom

Execulink Kicks Off Their Second Annual Gifts of Christmas Program Execulink Telecom has announced the launch of their second annual Gifts of Christmas Holiday Donation Program, which aims at giving back to their local communities during the month of December. - December 05, 2019 - Execulink Telecom

Execulink Introduces New Hybrid Fibre to Cable Communities Execulink is investing in new Hybrid Fibre infrastructure in Thedford and the surrounding areas. - October 20, 2019 - Execulink Telecom

Summa Networks and Digital Communications Consulting Sign Reseller Agreement for North America Summa Networks to expand its HSS and HLR footprint in North America by signing a reseller agreement with communications solution provider Digital Communications Consulting (DCC). - October 17, 2019 - Summa Networks

Execulink Lowers Prices on Wholesale Internet Plans Execulink Telecom gives customers an even better experience by lowering wholesale Internet prices. - October 17, 2019 - Execulink Telecom

Execulink Telecom Celebrates Its One-Year Anniversary in Port Dover Execulink Telecom is celebrating a year of making roots in the Port Dover community. - August 21, 2019 - Execulink Telecom

Execulink Celebrates 5 Years of Fibre in Delhi Execulink Telecom is celebrating 5 years of delivering Fibre to the Delhi community, with 8 out of 10 homes enjoying the service today. - August 15, 2019 - Execulink Telecom

Execulink Telecom Sponsorship Introduces New Technology Kits to Middlesex County Library Execulink Telecom has funded the installation of five new technology kits for distribution throughout the 15 branches of Middlesex County Library. - May 30, 2019 - Execulink Telecom

Summa Networks and B-Things Partner to Initiate New Business Models for MVNOs Summa Networks and B-Things have sealed a partnership to foster innovation for MVNOs and MVNEs active in both IoT and traditional voice. - May 15, 2019 - Summa Networks

Execulink Sponsorship Brings Device Charging Stations to Woodstock Public Library Execulink Telecom has funded the installation of four new device-charging stations for the Woodstock Public Library. - April 10, 2019 - Execulink Telecom

Squire Technologies Partner with Summa Networks to Expand Its Offering to Its North American Customers Squire Technologies expands its core network offering for MNOs, MVNOs and MVNEs by adding Summa Networks’ HSS and HLR to their stable of signaling products. - April 08, 2019 - Summa Networks

NewCore Wireless Selects Summa Networks HSS and HLR to Power Rural Carriers’ Voice and Data Services Leading hosted wireless technology provider NewCore Wireless to deliver next generation voice and data solutions thanks to Summa Networks’ Home Subscriber Server (HSS). - March 27, 2019 - Summa Networks

Summa Networks Deploys NextGen HSS at Tinkoff Mobile MVNO Summa Networks, a leading provider of HLR/HSS technology for MVNOs and other broadband and telecommunications service providers, announced that Tinkoff Mobile, a Mobile Virtual Network Operator in Russia, is expanding its mobile offerings with Summa Networks’ NextGen HSS (Home Subscriber Server),... - February 22, 2019 - Summa Networks

Summa Networks Expands North American and European Partner Program for NextGen HSS and HLR Solution Enables MVNOs and Telcos to Deliver Smart Home and Smart Business Services Through Existing Infrastructure. - February 15, 2019 - Summa Networks

Execulink Announces New Store Grand Opening in Port Dover Execulink is excited to announce that their new Port Dover store is now open. A grand opening is scheduled to take place on February 6th to celebrate with the community. - January 25, 2019 - Execulink Telecom

Execulink Launches Their 12 Gifts of Christmas Program Execulink Telecom has announced the launch of their 12 Gifts of Christmas program, which aims at giving back to their local communities. The company will be donating to twelve local organizations, groups and charities throughout the month of December. - November 30, 2018 - Execulink Telecom

AinaCom Selects Summa Networks’ NextGen HSS Leading Finnish virtual network operator AinaCom started partnership with Summa Networks by selecting its NextGen HSS and HLR to power its voice and data services. - November 28, 2018 - Summa Networks

Execulink Telecom’s Link TV Service Launches in Sarnia Execulink Telecom is excited to launch an affordable and personalized TV service in the city of Sarnia. - October 25, 2018 - Execulink Telecom

Eastern DataComm Hosting Three Seminars to Discuss School Safety, Security and Emergency Preparedness Eastern DataComm announced they are hosting three seminars in October to discuss solutions to one of the most important topics facing school districts, law enforcement and municipalities today – safety. How quickly and effectively a school can notify everyone of a lockdown or active shooter event... - September 17, 2018 - Eastern DataComm

FALCOM and PodM2M to Demo Customized Telematics Solutions at IAA Commercial Vehicles Show Flexible Combinations of Hardware, Software and Connectivity Create Resilient, Cost Effective Tracking Solutions - September 07, 2018 - Pod Group

S-Net Communications Adds SharePoint Migration and Development Services to Its Cloud-Based Portfolio S-NET Communications, a Chicago based leader of Cloud-Based Unified Communications Solutions announces its launch of Office 356 SharePoint Migration and Development Services to provide clients with a user-friendly, feature-rich online workspace with automated workflow management capabilities to dramatically... - May 15, 2018 - S-Net Communications

Execulink Expands Fibre to the Home Services to Port Dover Execulink Telecom announced the expansion of their Fibre to the Home services to the community of Port Dover. The telecommunication provider will be able to deliver one of the fastest Internet speeds available in Ontario to the town. - April 29, 2018 - Execulink Telecom

ATrack, Gurtam, and PodM2M Show Total Fleet Management Solutions at NAFA 2018 ATrack Technology Inc., a world-class telematics technology company in the smart fleet and asset management marketplace, Gurtam, a leading telematics platform provider, and PodM2M, (a division of Pod Group), a Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) specializing in global connectivity solutions for the... - April 17, 2018 - Pod Group

Jive Communications and Zoho Announce a New Partnership to Improve Customer Relations The partnership will help track sales activities and increase customer engagement. - March 06, 2018 - Jive Communications, Inc.

PodM2M to Launch Hierarchical IoT Billing Platform at Mobile World Congress 2018 Pod Billing Captures Recurring Revenue from an Infinite Hierarchy of IoT Users - February 24, 2018 - Pod Group

Netpluz Launches VeloCloud-Powered SD-WAN Service in Singapore Netpluz, a homegrown provider of Managed Services for Data, Voice, Video and Cyber Security solutions, has launched Software Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) solutions to enable and simplify current and future customers’ transition to a future ready cloud-based software defined WAN. Partnering... - January 03, 2018 - NETPLUZ ASIA PTE LTD

London Children’s Hospital Receives Execulink’s Annual Holiday Donation This Christmas, Execulink Telecom is donating their annual $5000 Holiday Donation to the Children's Hospital in London on behalf of their wonderful clients and staff. - December 24, 2017 - Execulink Telecom

Eastern DataComm Now Partnering with 8x8, Inc. to Provide Unified Cloud Communications, Collaboration and Contact Center Solutions to Their Clients Eastern DataComm is now offering an additional suite of cloud communications, collaboration and contact center solutions for their client base. 8x8, Inc., a leading provider of truly unified cloud communications, now joins Eastern DataComm’s technology product line. Most notable for Eastern DataComm... - December 15, 2017 - Eastern DataComm

Networking Results - The Official IT Provider for North Texas Giving Day NetRes is The Official IT Provider for North Texas Giving Day - September 15, 2017 - Networking Results Inc

Jive Communications Creates Charitable Fund for Nonprofits Jive Communications, Inc. announced today the launch of the Jive Foundation. The express purpose of the Jive Foundation is to provide support through financial contributions to nonprofit organizations. Jive employees can refer 501(c)(3) charities to the Foundation, and a decision-making committee reviews... - September 14, 2017 - Jive Communications, Inc.

Podsystem Group Introduces New Brand and Latest Innovations in IoT Connectivity at Mobile World Congress Americas Podsystem Group, a global provider of data connectivity solutions for the M2M/IoT market, has today launched a new corporate identity, which includes its specialist divisions Podsystem M2M, a global Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) specializing in M2M/IoT connectivity, and Podsystem Solutions, which provides customized IoT solutions for enterprises and operators. - September 02, 2017 - Pod Group

Drone Forensics Now Offered by ReStoring Data ReStoring Data now offers drone forensic services to its list of offerings which already includes data recovery and digital forensics for computers and mobile phones. - August 10, 2017 - ReStoring Data Inc.

PodsystemM2M and Anytrek Respond to Growing Trend in "Strategic" Cargo Theft Through Covert Tracking Device Cybercriminals are not limited to hackers on the web. Businesses lose more than US $55bn a year due to interruptions in the supply chain according to a report from BSI.* One of the biggest causes of this loss in revenue is cargo theft and criminals are becoming increasingly savvy at detecting and disabling tracking devices used to prevent this type of crime. New technology available to criminals makes these “strategic” thefts more difficult to prevent. - May 26, 2017 - Pod Group

ServeYourSite is Offering New cPanel Plans ServeYourSite is introducing new cPanel plans with new prices. - May 19, 2017 - Whitelabel ITSolutions

Whitelabel ITSolutions Launches New Unlimited Web Hosting Plans with ServeYourSite ServeYourSite is introducing new plans with new prices. - May 13, 2017 - Whitelabel ITSolutions

Whitelabel ITSolutions is Now Direct Peering with Google Inc. Whitelabel ITSolutions continues to expand relationships with more companies. - April 28, 2017 - Whitelabel ITSolutions

Whitelabel ITSolutions Expands Direct Peering Relationships Whitelabel ITSolutions continues to expand relationships with more companies. - April 09, 2017 - Whitelabel ITSolutions

Whitelabel ITSolutions is Now a Part of One of New York's Biggest Internet Peering Exchanges By Whitelabel ITSolutions partaking in the Internet Peering Exchange, their customers are one connection away from hundreds of major telecom and data networks on a single highly available service platform. - April 08, 2017 - Whitelabel ITSolutions

Whitelabel ITSolutions Utilizes Telia Carrier's IP Transit Whitelabel IT Solutions announced today that they have deployed Telia Carrier IP Transit services as one of their backbone providers. These services will expand Whitelabel IT Solutions' global infrastructure and enhance the end-user experience. - April 02, 2017 - Whitelabel ITSolutions

Whitelabel ITSolutions Expands the Service Offerings of ServeYourSite Whitelabel ITSolutions expands services to include Domain Hosting, VPS and many more services. - March 24, 2017 - Whitelabel ITSolutions

PodsystemM2M and Wyssen Increase Safety of Ski Season by Deploying Resilient IoT Connectivity in Avalanche Detection Devices PodsystemM2M’s Best signal Multi-Network SIMs have been selected to provide connectivity for Wyssen’s avalanche towers. - March 22, 2017 - Pod Group

Busway Solutions Introduces New Tap-Off Box Designed to be compatible with Starline T5 series busway track system, Busway Solutions offers new tap-off boxes in the E12, E28 and E36 enclosure configurations. - February 25, 2017 - PDU Cables

Whitelabel ITSolutions Expands Network to 48 Lines Capable of 100Gbps Whitelabel has now increased their data centers capabilities by expanding to 48 lines capable of 100Gbps each. - February 11, 2017 - Whitelabel ITSolutions

Idrive Dual Video IoT Devices Include PodsystemM2M Connectivity to Help Fleets Reduce Road Accidents by Over 50% Agreement will Enable Idrive to Incorporate Mission Critical Connectivity into its Monitoring Solutions. - February 09, 2017 - Pod Group

ReStoring Data is Among Canada’s 2017 50 Best-Managed IT Companies Awards Winners ReStoring Data has been recognized as one of Canada’s “50 Best Managed IT Companies” for 2017. The prestigious award ceremony and gala dinner were held at the Old Mill Hotel in Toronto on February 2nd, 2017. - February 08, 2017 - ReStoring Data Inc.

Ajura App Supports CallKit on iOS 10, Bringing Better Calling Experience on iPhones Ajura has integrated the iOS 10 CallKit feature, so users will now have the calling experience of the native iPhone application when they make or receive calls using the Ajura application. - January 11, 2017 - Ajura

Execulink Telecom’s CFO Jonathan Scott to Retire in December Execulink Telecom, a leading telecommunications provider in Ontario, has announced that their Chief Financial Officer and VP of Operations, Jonathan Scott, will be retiring on December 31, 2016. Jonathan Scott joined Execulink in 1995 and during his tenure he has been a driving force behind the company’s... - December 16, 2016 - Execulink Telecom

Eastern DataComm Now Partnering with Xima Software to Provide Advanced Call History, Displays and Reporting for Its ShoreTel Customers Eastern DataComm is now offering Xima Software for their client base. Xima Software, a leading provider of all-purpose call history, call recording and real-time reporting software, fits seamlessly within Eastern DataComm’s gold-partner level ShoreTel presence. Xima Software, an official ShoreTel... - November 22, 2016 - Eastern DataComm

Extreme Adventure Racing Benefits from the IoT with Tracktherace Connected by PodsystemM2M Software Firm Trileuco to Use PodsystemM2M Connectivity in Tracktherace Platform - November 18, 2016 - Pod Group