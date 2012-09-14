PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
Industry Veteran Brings Over 20 Years of Sales and Management Experience - December 04, 2019 - Durante Rentals
With climate changes and rapidly increasing population it has, more than ever, become crucial to find ways to manage urban water environments efficiently – today and in the future for the sake of both mankind and the environment. - November 20, 2019 - DHI Water & Environment, Inc.
Durante Rentals announced the appointment of Liam J. Harrington as its Chief Operating Officer. Liam joins Durante Rentals with over eight years of experience in the equipment rental industry, previously working for two multi-billion dollar companies currently in the RER Top 10. Most recently, Liam spent... - October 02, 2019 - Durante Rentals
Mike Latham, PE joined Bingham & Taylor as Director of Product Engineering and Design. - September 04, 2019 - Bingham & Taylor
Clairvest Group Inc. of Canada Invests in Durante Rentals Future Growth. - July 02, 2019 - Durante Rentals
SpringWell Water, a company that specializes in water filtration and softening systems, is doing their part to combat the ongoing drinking-water problems that are plaguing homes and communities in America today.
Water contamination in the United States goes far beyond Flint, Michigan. In fact, researchers... - April 29, 2019 - SpringWell Water
New Hasbrouck Heights store is their first in New Jersey and tenth overall. - October 16, 2018 - Durante Rentals
Three-year sales growth of 201% places them at #2195 on the 2018 list. - September 07, 2018 - Durante Rentals
New features and responsive design create the ultimate customer experience. - August 07, 2018 - Durante Rentals
Wednesday, March 14th, 7:00am till 2:15pm in Suffern, NY. - March 06, 2018 - Durante Rentals
DHI Water & Environment, Inc, a Danish not-for-profit research and consultancy firm regionally headquartered in Denver, CO, has expanded its footprint to now include an Ecology and Environment Department (EED). The EED department will allow DHI to offer a more comprehensive array of ecological and... - February 23, 2018 - DHI Water & Environment, Inc.
New Territory Will Span Eleven Northern New Jersey Counties. - February 15, 2018 - Durante Rentals
New Bushwick store is their first in Brooklyn and ninth overall. - October 05, 2017 - Durante Rentals
Montgomery Water Works & Sanitary Sewer Board Selects DHI’s Web Based WaterNet Advisor Tool - September 27, 2017 - DHI Water & Environment, Inc.
Coastal Systems International Chooses DHI’s Marine Modeling Tool to Perform Highly Precise Moored Vessel Response Assessment - September 03, 2017 - DHI Water & Environment, Inc.
Durante Rentals Ranks #1476 with Three-Year Sales Growth of 274% - August 17, 2017 - Durante Rentals
New depot is their eighth location in the Tri-State area and first in Connecticut. - July 27, 2017 - Durante Rentals
Durante Rentals Co-Founder & CFO Chris Jones Honored at the 2017 CFO Innovation Conference & Awards. - June 29, 2017 - Durante Rentals
Durante Rentals Welcomes Thirty-Seven Year Industry Veteran Mitch Garfinkel to Head their New and Used Sales Divisions. - June 13, 2017 - Durante Rentals
Save Water Co, led by 32-year-old Katie Anderson, recently took home an award for the social impact of its water conservation business model. The company has helped save over 650 million gallons of water while diverting over 300 tons of waste from landfills. - May 26, 2017 - Save Water Co
Thursday, May 11th, 9:00am till 2:00pm in Flushing Meadows Corona Park - May 08, 2017 - Durante Rentals
Durante Rentals Set to Celebrate the Opening of their Seventh Location and Second in Putnam County - October 21, 2016 - Durante Rentals
Durante Ranks 26th Out of 100 Winners with a 5-Year Growth Rate of 386% - September 27, 2016 - Durante Rentals
Durante Rentals Ranks #1643 on the 2016 List with Three-Year Sales Growth of 228%. - August 19, 2016 - Durante Rentals
Safe-T-Cover announces their strategic alliance with REPCOR as manufacturer's representative for the Northern California and Northern Nevada territories. Repcor is an industry leading representative in the Plumbing, Waterworks, Irrigation and Fire segments, and is an excellent addition to the Safe-T-Cover... - August 17, 2016 - Safe-T-Cover
Durante Rentals Partners with Point of Rental to Implement New Rental Elite Software Platform. - August 11, 2016 - Durante Rentals
New hub is their second in Putnam County and offers 13 acres of construction equipment and tools for rental, sale or service. - July 12, 2016 - Durante Rentals
John Durante, Chris Jones and Anthony Durante Honored During Small Business Week. - June 06, 2016 - Durante Rentals
New hub is their first in Rockland County – Strategically located on Route 303 across from the Palisades Mall. - May 09, 2016 - Durante Rentals
Durante Rentals and New York Takeuchi, a division of Durante Rentals, will be showcasing their latest Takeuchi earth-moving machines at the 28th NYC Parks Vehicle and Equipment Show. The event will take place on May 12th, from 9am to 2pm, in Flushing Meadows Corona Park, by the iconic Unisphere.
The... - April 18, 2016 - Durante Rentals
A Finnish software company came second in the International Quality Innovation of the Year Competition. Just few months earlier it won its category in the national competition.
The jury explained Infrakit's strengths to be the vast scale of opportunities it provides for construction companies through... - March 19, 2016 - DCS Finland
Newest Location Bolsters Durante’s Reach into the Putnam County Area - December 16, 2015 - Durante Rentals
Durante Rentals Expands Sales Management Team to Support Rapid Growth and Growing Demand for Construction Equipment Rentals. - December 15, 2015 - Durante Rentals
Durante Rentals Ranks 33rd with a Five Year Growth Rate of 319%. - October 22, 2015 - Durante Rentals
Durante Rentals, NY's largest independent equipment company, has been selected to the INC 5000 list for the third year in a row with sales growth of 212%. The nomination validates them as one of the fastest-growing privately owned U.S. companies. - August 20, 2015 - Durante Rentals
Durante Rentals and New York Takeuchi, a division of Durante Rentals, will be showcasing their Takeuchi earth-moving machines at the 27th NYC Parks Vehicle and Equipment Show. The event is taking place on May 12th, from 9am to 2pm, in Flushing Meadows Corona Park, by the iconic Unisphere.
Durante Rentals... - April 18, 2015 - Durante Rentals
akvola Technologies has successfully completed two pilot tests of its technology for two different applications: one for SWRO pretreatment, and the second one for oilfield produced water treatment; akvola Technologies is looking for pilot sites and partners for long-term commercial-scale tests in the above-mentioned applications or other applications that call for de-oiling and/or removal of fine suspended particles. - April 12, 2015 - akvola Technologies
Durante Rentals is being honored as one of New York’s fastest-growing companies by SmartCEO Magazine. The Future 50 Award is presented to emerging mid-sized companies in recognition of their fast-growth based on a three-year average of employee and revenue growth. The 20 15 Future 50 winners collectively... - February 26, 2015 - Durante Rentals
Trusted Surrey, BC pipebursting contractor, PW Trenchless Construction is now helping capitalize on the environmental advantages of trenchless construction through their broad suite of construction services. The company has been at the forefront of the trenchless construction industry for decades, and... - December 13, 2014 - P.W. Trenchless Construction Inc.
New web resource for consumer education and awareness in New Jersey. - December 03, 2014 - Water Heaters NJ
Balkan Plumbing, the Richmond Hills, N.Y. sewer and water main specialists, announced today that that the company has acquired the client base of R. D'Attile Sewer and Water Main Contractors. - August 07, 2014 - Balkan Plumbing
July 15 tour of Denver-area concrete pipe plant for state officials addresses critical safety, quality, budgetary concerns. - July 25, 2014 - American Concrete Pipe Association
July 15 tour of Denver area concrete pipe plant for state legislators will address critical safety, quality, budgetary concerns. - July 11, 2014 - American Concrete Pipe Association
Surrey, BC-based leaders for trenchless construction solutions, PW Trenchless Construction, Inc. are now inviting construction firms to review the benefits of trenchless systems through the company’s carbon calculator. The carbon calculator tool, devised with the assistance of Habitat Enterprises,... - May 28, 2014 - P.W. Trenchless Construction Inc.
Surrey, BC-based piping repair experts PW Trenchless have announced that they’re now working with local construction teams to ensure effective trenchless sewer repair resolutions to piping requirements. The company harnesses the latest pipe-bursting technology to provide clients with an environmentally-friendly... - May 28, 2014 - P.W. Trenchless Construction Inc.
Stauber Drilling is pleased to announce that they will be one of the many great Saskatchewan mining companies attending the 6th Annual Saskatchewan Mining Supply Chain Forum. The Premier Mining Supply Event will be held April 8 & 9, 2014 at TCU Place in Saskatoon and will be presented by the Saskatchewan... - March 22, 2014 - Stauber Drilling
American Concrete Pipe Association will review recent progress, strategic plan for coming year at annual meeting. - March 19, 2014 - American Concrete Pipe Association
QCast Awards recognize plants scoring 95% or better on 2013 quality audits. - March 04, 2014 - American Concrete Pipe Association
Stauber Drilling Inc. is offering geophysical logging for their Saskatchewan based clientele. Geophysical logging is the process of making a detailed record of the geologic formations penetrated by a borehole. This log may be based either on visual inspection of samples brought to the surface or on physical... - March 02, 2014 - Stauber Drilling
Prestigious national awards recognize excellence in workplace safety. - February 21, 2014 - American Concrete Pipe Association