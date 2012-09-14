PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Durante Rentals Appoints Baron Selman as Sales Manager Industry Veteran Brings Over 20 Years of Sales and Management Experience - December 04, 2019 - Durante Rentals

Water Distribution: How New Technologies Can Help Preserve and Improve Drinking Water Quality With climate changes and rapidly increasing population it has, more than ever, become crucial to find ways to manage urban water environments efficiently – today and in the future for the sake of both mankind and the environment. - November 20, 2019 - DHI Water & Environment, Inc.

Durante Rentals Appoints Liam J. Harrington as Chief Operating Officer Durante Rentals announced the appointment of Liam J. Harrington as its Chief Operating Officer. Liam joins Durante Rentals with over eight years of experience in the equipment rental industry, previously working for two multi-billion dollar companies currently in the RER Top 10. Most recently, Liam spent... - October 02, 2019 - Durante Rentals

Michael Latham, PE Joined Bingham & Taylor Mike Latham, PE joined Bingham & Taylor as Director of Product Engineering and Design. - September 04, 2019 - Bingham & Taylor

Durante Rentals Partners with Strategic Investment Company Clairvest Group Inc. of Canada Invests in Durante Rentals Future Growth. - July 02, 2019 - Durante Rentals

SpringWell Water on a Mission to Tackle America’s Water Contamination Issues, One Home at a Time SpringWell Water, a company that specializes in water filtration and softening systems, is doing their part to combat the ongoing drinking-water problems that are plaguing homes and communities in America today. Water contamination in the United States goes far beyond Flint, Michigan. In fact, researchers... - April 29, 2019 - SpringWell Water

Durante Rentals Announces New Store Opening in Hasbrouck Heights, NJ New Hasbrouck Heights store is their first in New Jersey and tenth overall. - October 16, 2018 - Durante Rentals

Durante Rentals Makes the Inc. 5000 List for Sixth Straight Year Three-year sales growth of 201% places them at #2195 on the 2018 list. - September 07, 2018 - Durante Rentals

Durante Rentals Launches New Redesigned Website New features and responsive design create the ultimate customer experience. - August 07, 2018 - Durante Rentals

DHI Water & Environment, Inc. Expands Local Presence with Opening of New Ecology and Environment Department DHI Water & Environment, Inc, a Danish not-for-profit research and consultancy firm regionally headquartered in Denver, CO, has expanded its footprint to now include an Ecology and Environment Department (EED). The EED department will allow DHI to offer a more comprehensive array of ecological and... - February 23, 2018 - DHI Water & Environment, Inc.

Durante Rentals Named New Takeuchi Dealer for North New Jersey New Territory Will Span Eleven Northern New Jersey Counties. - February 15, 2018 - Durante Rentals

Durante Rentals Opens New Location in Brooklyn, NY New Bushwick store is their first in Brooklyn and ninth overall. - October 05, 2017 - Durante Rentals

Alabama Capital Adopts DHI's Cloud Technology to Assess Hydraulic Conditions Montgomery Water Works & Sanitary Sewer Board Selects DHI’s Web Based WaterNet Advisor Tool - September 27, 2017 - DHI Water & Environment, Inc.

Florida Coastal Engineering Firm Chooses MIKE 21 Mooring Analysis Software Coastal Systems International Chooses DHI’s Marine Modeling Tool to Perform Highly Precise Moored Vessel Response Assessment - September 03, 2017 - DHI Water & Environment, Inc.

Durante Rentals Announces New Store Opening in Danbury, CT New depot is their eighth location in the Tri-State area and first in Connecticut. - July 27, 2017 - Durante Rentals

Durante Rentals Chris Jones Wins CFO Innovation Award Durante Rentals Co-Founder & CFO Chris Jones Honored at the 2017 CFO Innovation Conference & Awards. - June 29, 2017 - Durante Rentals

Industry Veteran Mitch Garfinkel Joins Team Durante Rentals Durante Rentals Welcomes Thirty-Seven Year Industry Veteran Mitch Garfinkel to Head their New and Used Sales Divisions. - June 13, 2017 - Durante Rentals

Save Water Co, a Texas-Based Company, Wins Cartier Women’s Initiative Award for North America Save Water Co, led by 32-year-old Katie Anderson, recently took home an award for the social impact of its water conservation business model. The company has helped save over 650 million gallons of water while diverting over 300 tons of waste from landfills. - May 26, 2017 - Save Water Co

Ribbon Cutting for Durante Rentals New Brewster Location to Take Place October 28th Durante Rentals Set to Celebrate the Opening of their Seventh Location and Second in Putnam County - October 21, 2016 - Durante Rentals

Safe-T-Cover Announces New Rep: REPCOR Safe-T-Cover announces their strategic alliance with REPCOR as manufacturer's representative for the Northern California and Northern Nevada territories. Repcor is an industry leading representative in the Plumbing, Waterworks, Irrigation and Fire segments, and is an excellent addition to the Safe-T-Cover... - August 17, 2016 - Safe-T-Cover

Durante Rentals Announces Major Rental Software Upgrade Durante Rentals Partners with Point of Rental to Implement New Rental Elite Software Platform. - August 11, 2016 - Durante Rentals

Durante Rentals Opens Their Seventh Location in Brewster, NY New hub is their second in Putnam County and offers 13 acres of construction equipment and tools for rental, sale or service. - July 12, 2016 - Durante Rentals

Durante Rentals Owners Win the SBA Person of the Year Award John Durante, Chris Jones and Anthony Durante Honored During Small Business Week. - June 06, 2016 - Durante Rentals

Durante Rentals Opens Sixth Location in West Nyack, NY New hub is their first in Rockland County – Strategically located on Route 303 across from the Palisades Mall. - May 09, 2016 - Durante Rentals

Durante Rentals and New York Takeuchi to Exhibit at the 28th NYC Parks Vehicle and Equipment Show Durante Rentals and New York Takeuchi, a division of Durante Rentals, will be showcasing their latest Takeuchi earth-moving machines at the 28th NYC Parks Vehicle and Equipment Show. The event will take place on May 12th, from 9am to 2pm, in Flushing Meadows Corona Park, by the iconic Unisphere. The... - April 18, 2016 - Durante Rentals

Infrakit is a Prize Winner in The Quality Innovation of the Year Competition A Finnish software company came second in the International Quality Innovation of the Year Competition. Just few months earlier it won its category in the national competition. The jury explained Infrakit's strengths to be the vast scale of opportunities it provides for construction companies through... - March 19, 2016 - DCS Finland

Industry Veteran Damien Rispoli Joins Durante Rentals Management Team Durante Rentals Expands Sales Management Team to Support Rapid Growth and Growing Demand for Construction Equipment Rentals. - December 15, 2015 - Durante Rentals

Durante Rentals Wins 2015 Inner City 100 Award as One of the Fastest-Growing Inner City Businesses in the U.S. Durante Rentals Ranks 33rd with a Five Year Growth Rate of 319%. - October 22, 2015 - Durante Rentals

Durante Rentals Selected to the Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing U.S. Companies for Third Straight Year Durante Rentals, NY's largest independent equipment company, has been selected to the INC 5000 list for the third year in a row with sales growth of 212%. The nomination validates them as one of the fastest-growing privately owned U.S. companies. - August 20, 2015 - Durante Rentals

Durante Rentals and New York Takeuchi to Exhibit at the 27th NYC Parks Vehicle and Equipment Show Durante Rentals and New York Takeuchi, a division of Durante Rentals, will be showcasing their Takeuchi earth-moving machines at the 27th NYC Parks Vehicle and Equipment Show. The event is taking place on May 12th, from 9am to 2pm, in Flushing Meadows Corona Park, by the iconic Unisphere. Durante Rentals... - April 18, 2015 - Durante Rentals

akvola Technologies is Looking for Pilot Projects and Partners for Long-Term Commercial-Scale Tests of Their akvoFloat™ Technology akvola Technologies has successfully completed two pilot tests of its technology for two different applications: one for SWRO pretreatment, and the second one for oilfield produced water treatment; akvola Technologies is looking for pilot sites and partners for long-term commercial-scale tests in the above-mentioned applications or other applications that call for de-oiling and/or removal of fine suspended particles. - April 12, 2015 - akvola Technologies

Durante Rentals Wins SmartCEO’s Future 50 Award as One of New York’s Fastest-Growing Companies Durante Rentals is being honored as one of New York’s fastest-growing companies by SmartCEO Magazine. The Future 50 Award is presented to emerging mid-sized companies in recognition of their fast-growth based on a three-year average of employee and revenue growth. The 20 15 Future 50 winners collectively... - February 26, 2015 - Durante Rentals

Pipebursting Contractor PW Trenchless Construction Helping Set the Standard for Trenchless Construction in Canada Trusted Surrey, BC pipebursting contractor, PW Trenchless Construction is now helping capitalize on the environmental advantages of trenchless construction through their broad suite of construction services. The company has been at the forefront of the trenchless construction industry for decades, and... - December 13, 2014 - P.W. Trenchless Construction Inc.

Water Heaters NJ Launches New Website for the East Hanover Area New web resource for consumer education and awareness in New Jersey. - December 03, 2014 - Water Heaters NJ

Balkan Plumbing Acquires R. D'Attile Sewer & Water Main Contractors Client Base Balkan Plumbing, the Richmond Hills, N.Y. sewer and water main specialists, announced today that that the company has acquired the client base of R. D'Attile Sewer and Water Main Contractors. - August 07, 2014 - Balkan Plumbing

Plant Tour Reinforces Role of Colorado-Produced Products in Transportation Infrastructure July 15 tour of Denver-area concrete pipe plant for state officials addresses critical safety, quality, budgetary concerns. - July 25, 2014 - American Concrete Pipe Association

Plant Tour to Underscore Role of Colorado-Produced Products in Transportation Infrastructure July 15 tour of Denver area concrete pipe plant for state legislators will address critical safety, quality, budgetary concerns. - July 11, 2014 - American Concrete Pipe Association

PW Trenchless Construction, Inc. Guiding Clients on Value in Trenchless Construction Methods with Carbon Calculator Surrey, BC-based leaders for trenchless construction solutions, PW Trenchless Construction, Inc. are now inviting construction firms to review the benefits of trenchless systems through the company’s carbon calculator. The carbon calculator tool, devised with the assistance of Habitat Enterprises,... - May 28, 2014 - P.W. Trenchless Construction Inc.

Construction Specialists PW Trenchless Specializing in Trenchless Sewer Repair Across Surrey, BC Surrey, BC-based piping repair experts PW Trenchless have announced that they’re now working with local construction teams to ensure effective trenchless sewer repair resolutions to piping requirements. The company harnesses the latest pipe-bursting technology to provide clients with an environmentally-friendly... - May 28, 2014 - P.W. Trenchless Construction Inc.

Saskatchewan Mining Companies Including Stauber Drilling, Inc. Will Attend the 6th Annual Saskatchewan Mining Supply Chain Forum Stauber Drilling is pleased to announce that they will be one of the many great Saskatchewan mining companies attending the 6th Annual Saskatchewan Mining Supply Chain Forum. The Premier Mining Supply Event will be held April 8 & 9, 2014 at TCU Place in Saskatoon and will be presented by the Saskatchewan... - March 22, 2014 - Stauber Drilling

Concrete Pipe Industry to Convene in Vegas for 2014 ACPA Convention American Concrete Pipe Association will review recent progress, strategic plan for coming year at annual meeting. - March 19, 2014 - American Concrete Pipe Association

Top Quality Plants, Individuals Honored by ACPA QCast Awards recognize plants scoring 95% or better on 2013 quality audits. - March 04, 2014 - American Concrete Pipe Association

Stauber Drilling Inc. is Offering Geophysical Logging Stauber Drilling Inc. is offering geophysical logging for their Saskatchewan based clientele. Geophysical logging is the process of making a detailed record of the geologic formations penetrated by a borehole. This log may be based either on visual inspection of samples brought to the surface or on physical... - March 02, 2014 - Stauber Drilling