Recent Headlines
JCSD Earns National Recognition as a 2026 USA TODAY Top Workplace
Jurupa Community Services District (JCSD) has been nationally recognized as a 2026 USA TODAY Top Workplace award winner, earning one of the most prestigious workplace honors in the nation. Over 40,000 organizations were nominated and invited to participate this year. This recognition highlights... - June 12, 2026 - Jurupa Community Services District
Cogent, Inc. Announces Addition of Edelmann & Associates
Cogent, Inc. a leading provider of pumping and process equipment solutions, welcomes Edelmann & Associates as the newest Cogent employee-owned company. - August 07, 2025 - Cogent, Inc.
Cogent, Inc. Announces Addition of Central States Group
Cogent, Inc. a leading provider of pumping and process equipment solutions, welcomes Central States Group (CSG) as the newest Cogent Company. - December 04, 2024 - Cogent, Inc.
Select Leaders in California Including JCSD Participate in PFAS Mitigation Roundtable at the State Capitol
Representatives from Jurupa Community Services District (JCSD) took part in a critical roundtable discussion at the California State Capitol yesterday, focusing on the pervasive challenges posed by Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS). Representing JCSD were General Manager Chris Berch and... - August 26, 2024 - Jurupa Community Services District
JCSD Regional Recycled Water Project Groundbreaking Marks the Start of Multi-City Construction
A groundbreaking ceremony held by the Jurupa Community Services District (JCSD) marked the start of construction for the JCSD Regional Recycled Water project, which plans to deliver 350 million gallons of recycled water – enough to offset our local supply of drinking water for more than 3,000... - June 07, 2024 - Jurupa Community Services District
Sweeney Excavation, Inc. Expands Construction Capabilities by Joining Forces with Gargiulo Construction
Sweeney Excavation, Inc. a prominent leader in excavation and site-work construction, and concrete foundation construction for the region, proudly announces its acquisition of Gargiulo Construction. - March 27, 2024 - Sweeney Excavation, Inc.
Durante Rentals Lands on the 2023 Event Rental Market Movers List
The honor is a testament to the vision, innovation, hard work, and dedication of the entire Durante Rentals team. - June 20, 2023 - Durante Rentals
Durante Rentals, LLC Acquires Assets of Iron Source, LLC
This strategic relationship will enable Durante Rentals to continue building a regional network of equipment rental, sales and service for its expanded customer base. - May 04, 2023 - Durante Rentals
Durante Rentals Launches Event Services
Durante Rentals Event Services provides local set, stage, and special event equipment rental. - March 14, 2023 - Durante Rentals
Kenneth Cockrill Promoted to CEO of Durante Rentals, LLC
Durante Rentals, a leader in the construction equipment rental industry, is pleased to announce that Kenneth Cockrill has been promoted from President to CEO. - February 17, 2023 - Durante Rentals
Conway, Arkansas Employee and Community Connection
Employee Spotlight - 911 Restoration of Central Arkansas Highlights Todd Campbell’s Effort to Support the Community. - April 25, 2022 - 911 Restoration Of Central Arkansas
Tim Reed Receives a Promotion from 911 Restoration of Central Arkansas for Upholding the Human Side of Business
Employee Spotlight: Tim Reed, Operations Manager - March 08, 2022 - 911 Restoration Of Central Arkansas
William O. Hixon Named President of Water Collaborative Delivery Association Board of Directors
The Water Collaborative Delivery Association (WCDA) recently named William O. Hixon, PE, BCEE, of Arcadis as president of the WCDA Board of Directors. Hixon will serve a one-year term alongside other newly named members of the association’s Executive Committee. A long-time member of WCDA,... - January 10, 2022 - Water Collaborative Delivery Association
Water Design-Build Council Unveils New Name
The Water Design-Build Council will now be known as the Water Collaborative Delivery Association, the group announced this month. Following a year of industry engagement, research and analysis, the name change is part of a revitalized organizational brand that includes a new logo and tagline. The new name reflects evolving project delivery approaches and supports the association’s mission to transform the water and wastewater industry by advancing successful collaborative delivery solutions. - December 17, 2021 - Water Collaborative Delivery Association
Durante Rentals to Open New Location in Queens, NY for Flagship Location
Durante Rentals, a leader in the construction equipment rental industry, has announced that they will be opening a new location in Queens N.Y. to further increase their capacity to serve the NY Metro area. The 68,000sqft property provides a central location for the company and improves its ability... - November 29, 2021 - Durante Rentals
Meade Tractor & Topcon Join Forces to Become a Full-Line Topcon OEM Dealership at All TN & KY Locations
Meade Tractor, the leader in John Deere construction and forestry equipment in Tennessee and Kentucky, announces a multi-year agreement with longtime partner Topcon Positioning Group, to provide a full line of precision management tools to Meade Tractor earthworks equipment customers. Meade... - November 18, 2021 - Meade Tractor
Stephanie Rajzbaum Joins Durante Rentals as VP of Operations
Durante Rentals, a leader in the construction equipment rental industry, is pleased to announce that Stephanie Rajzbaum has joined the management team as Vice President of Operations. Stephanie brings over a decade of operational expertise in the equipment rental industry from one of the leading... - October 18, 2021 - Durante Rentals
DHI Launches New Cloud-Based Offshore Workability Assessment App
Offshore planners and operators can now take advantage of a reliable new tool that supports the safe and efficient execution of operations on offshore energy assets. - September 10, 2021 - DHI
Durante Rentals Becomes Member of Professional Women in Construction
Durante Rentals, a leader in the construction equipment rental industry, announced it has become a member of the Professional Women in Construction (PWC) Association. The PWC supports, advances and connects women within the architecture, engineering, construction and related industries. Anthony... - July 27, 2021 - Durante Rentals
Durante Rentals Partners with International Union of Operating Engineers Local 15C
Durante Rentals, a leader in the construction equipment rental industry, announced its partnership with the International Union of Operating Engineers. The IUOE is a 400,000-member trade union representing construction workers primarily employed as heavy equipment operators, mechanics, surveyors,... - June 03, 2021 - Durante Rentals
Durante Rentals Hires Industry Veteran Steve Durante as Chief Sales Officer
Durante Rentals, a leader in the construction equipment rental industry, announced Steve Durante has joined the company as Chief Sales Officer. As the organization’s senior-most sales leader, Steve will provide strategic leadership and direction to both the inside and outside sales teams. He... - February 19, 2021 - Durante Rentals
Durante Rentals Continues Expansion with New 20,000 Square Foot Rental Facility in Carmel, NY
Durante Rentals, a leader in the construction equipment rental industry, announced the grand opening of their new full-service rental facility located at 81 Commerce Drive in Carmel, NY. At 20,000 square feet, the new store is five times larger than their previous Carmel location and is their... - February 05, 2021 - Durante Rentals
Highly Anticipated Cloud Service Helps Water Utilities Reduce Inflow and Infiltration Impacts
Across the globe, rainfall is triggering an increase of infiltration and inflow in both combined and separate sewer networks. This reduces the ability of sanitary sewer systems and treatment facilities to transport and treat wastewater. As a result, wastewater treatment processes are disrupted, and poorly treated wastewater is discharged into the environment, putting public health at risk. - January 23, 2021 - DHI
MIKE Mine: Cloud-Based Mine Water Management Tool Now Even Better with Upgraded Features
MIKE Mine is an operational software released by DHI in 2019 to help mining companies expedite critical water-related decision-making and risk analysis. The power of MIKE Mine lies in its ability to provide real-time monitoring, forecasting, reconciliation and reporting by creating a digital twin of a mining operation. - December 16, 2020 - DHI
Online Service Delivers Instant Access to Global Hydrological Data with No Additional Simulation Required
Water modellers worldwide can now benefit from a new data service offering easy access to critical hydrological data for use in decision support applications and planning work. - December 06, 2020 - DHI
DHI Launches New Operational Service to Help WWTPs Increase Capacity, Minimise Pollutant Discharge and Reduce Energy and Chemical Consumption Through a Digital Twin
TwinPlant is a powerful platform that combines operational data with a model for wastewater treatment plant (WWTP) process modelling online. It is designed to help operators optimise their plant performance and treatment process by providing accurate, real-time information through the creation of a digital twin of their WWTP. - November 13, 2020 - DHI
DHI Announces Latest Data Service Designed to Help Shipping Companies Lower Vessel Fuel Consumption by Up to 5%
A novel data service to help shipping companies reduce operating expenses and meet increasing regulatory requirements is now available in the market. - November 13, 2020 - DHI
Legacy Energy Services Welcomes New Sales & Marketing Executive
Steve Pruitt to serve in newly created role to assist with expansion in existing and new markets and open new sales office in the Permian Basin. - September 18, 2020 - Legacy Energy Services
Durante Rentals Appoints Liam J. Harrington as President
Durante Rentals announced the appointment of Liam J. Harrington as their new President. In this expanded role, Liam will be responsible for day-to-day operations, sales, marketing, technology, and finance. Prior to this promotion, Liam had served as Durante Rentals Chief Operating Officer since May... - July 31, 2020 - Durante Rentals
Shinsan, a Water Treatment System and Sea Water Purifier System Company, to Advance Into China Market
Shinsan, a Water Treatment System and Sea Water Purifier System Company, expects successful advance into the China market with its advanced technology and prior exports experience in the South America region. - February 18, 2020 - Shinsan
Durante Rentals Announces New Global Headquarters in New Rochelle, New York
Move supports multi-year strategic growth initiative and focus on employee satisfaction - February 10, 2020 - Durante Rentals
Water Distribution: How New Technologies Can Help Preserve and Improve Drinking Water Quality
With climate changes and rapidly increasing population it has, more than ever, become crucial to find ways to manage urban water environments efficiently – today and in the future for the sake of both mankind and the environment. - November 20, 2019 - DHI
Durante Rentals Appoints Liam J. Harrington as Chief Operating Officer
Durante Rentals announced the appointment of Liam J. Harrington as its Chief Operating Officer. Liam joins Durante Rentals with over eight years of experience in the equipment rental industry, previously working for two multi-billion dollar companies currently in the RER Top 10. Most recently, Liam... - October 02, 2019 - Durante Rentals
Michael Latham, PE Joined Bingham & Taylor
Mike Latham, PE joined Bingham & Taylor as Director of Product Engineering and Design. - September 04, 2019 - Bingham & Taylor
Durante Rentals Partners with Strategic Investment Company
Clairvest Group Inc. of Canada Invests in Durante Rentals Future Growth. - July 02, 2019 - Durante Rentals
SpringWell Water on a Mission to Tackle America’s Water Contamination Issues, One Home at a Time
SpringWell Water, a company that specializes in water filtration and softening systems, is doing their part to combat the ongoing drinking-water problems that are plaguing homes and communities in America today. Water contamination in the United States goes far beyond Flint, Michigan. In fact,... - April 29, 2019 - SpringWell Water
Durante Rentals Announces New Store Opening in Hasbrouck Heights, NJ
New Hasbrouck Heights store is their first in New Jersey and tenth overall. - October 16, 2018 - Durante Rentals
Durante Rentals Makes the Inc. 5000 List for Sixth Straight Year
Three-year sales growth of 201% places them at #2195 on the 2018 list. - September 07, 2018 - Durante Rentals
Durante Rentals Launches New Redesigned Website
New features and responsive design create the ultimate customer experience. - August 07, 2018 - Durante Rentals
Durante Rentals and NY-NJ Takeuchi to Sponsor the 2018 Rockland County Excavator Safety Seminar Series
Wednesday, March 14th, 7:00am till 2:15pm in Suffern, NY. - March 06, 2018 - Durante Rentals
DHI Water & Environment, Inc. Expands Local Presence with Opening of New Ecology and Environment Department
DHI Water & Environment, Inc, a Danish not-for-profit research and consultancy firm regionally headquartered in Denver, CO, has expanded its footprint to now include an Ecology and Environment Department (EED). The EED department will allow DHI to offer a more comprehensive array of ecological... - February 23, 2018 - DHI
Durante Rentals Named New Takeuchi Dealer for North New Jersey
New Territory Will Span Eleven Northern New Jersey Counties. - February 15, 2018 - Durante Rentals
Durante Rentals Opens New Location in Brooklyn, NY
New Bushwick store is their first in Brooklyn and ninth overall. - October 05, 2017 - Durante Rentals
Alabama Capital Adopts DHI's Cloud Technology to Assess Hydraulic Conditions
Montgomery Water Works & Sanitary Sewer Board Selects DHI’s Web Based WaterNet Advisor Tool - September 27, 2017 - DHI
Florida Coastal Engineering Firm Chooses MIKE 21 Mooring Analysis Software
Coastal Systems International Chooses DHI’s Marine Modeling Tool to Perform Highly Precise Moored Vessel Response Assessment - September 03, 2017 - DHI
Durante Rentals Named to the 2017 Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest Growing Private Companies for Fifth Straight Year
Durante Rentals Ranks #1476 with Three-Year Sales Growth of 274% - August 17, 2017 - Durante Rentals
Durante Rentals Announces New Store Opening in Danbury, CT
New depot is their eighth location in the Tri-State area and first in Connecticut. - July 27, 2017 - Durante Rentals
Durante Rentals Chris Jones Wins CFO Innovation Award
Durante Rentals Co-Founder & CFO Chris Jones Honored at the 2017 CFO Innovation Conference & Awards. - June 29, 2017 - Durante Rentals
Save Water Co, a Texas-Based Company, Wins Cartier Women’s Initiative Award for North America
Save Water Co, led by 32-year-old Katie Anderson, recently took home an award for the social impact of its water conservation business model. The company has helped save over 650 million gallons of water while diverting over 300 tons of waste from landfills. - May 26, 2017 - Save Water Co
Come Visit Durante Rentals and New York Takeuchi at the 29th Annual NYC Parks Construction Equipment & Vehicle Show
Thursday, May 11th, 9:00am till 2:00pm in Flushing Meadows Corona Park - May 08, 2017 - Durante Rentals