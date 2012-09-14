PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Future Electronics President Robert Miller to Host Annual Holiday Lunch Future Electronics President Robert Miller has invited employees to the company’s annual Holiday Lunch at Future’s global headquarters in Montreal, Canada. - December 18, 2019 - Future Electronics

Future Electronics Offers Wellness Seminar to Montreal Employees on Healthy Work Habits Future Electronics held a wellness seminar on staying active at work for all Montreal employees on Wednesday November 20, 2019. - December 14, 2019 - Future Electronics

Future Electronics Announces Holiday Bake Sale for Charity Future Electronics employees will hold a holiday Bake Sale for charity at the company’s global headquarters in Montreal, Canada. - December 07, 2019 - Future Electronics

Future Electronics Announces 2019 Charity Book Fair for the Holidays Future Electronics employees will hold a holiday Book Fair for charity at the company’s global headquarters in Montreal, Canada. - December 06, 2019 - Future Electronics

Future Electronics Kicks Off Annual Spirit of the Holidays Charity Collection Future Electronics launched their annual Spirit of the Holidays charity campaign at the company’s global headquarters in Montreal, Canada. - December 05, 2019 - Future Electronics

Lumex’s UV-C SMT LEDs for Medical Sterilization Featured in Latest FLS All in 1+ NPI Newsletter UV-C SMT LEDs for medical sterilization applications from Lumex are featured in this month’s FLS All in 1+ NPI newsletter from Future Electronics. - December 04, 2019 - Future Electronics

Future Electronics Opens New R3 Studio Lounge for Employees at Their Montreal Headquarters Future Electronics recently opened a new employee lounge at their headquarters in Montreal, Canada. - December 04, 2019 - Future Electronics

Littelfuse’s LED Performance Ensurance Featured in Latest FLS All in 1+ NPI Newsletter LED performance ensurance solutions from Littelfuse are featured in this month’s FLS All in 1+ NPI newsletter from Future Electronics. - December 01, 2019 - Future Electronics

LEDiL’s DAISY-8X1 Low Glare Optics Featured in Latest FLS All in 1+ NPI Newsletter DAISY-8X1 low glare optics for continuous row ceiling lighting from LEDiL are featured in this month’s FLS All in 1+ NPI newsletter from Future Electronics. - November 30, 2019 - Future Electronics

Robert Miller Congratulates Future Electronics Team for Successful Supplier Fair at AEU 2019 Robert Miller, President of Future Electronics, thanked his team for the success of the company’s annual Supplier Fair in Montreal, Canada. - November 27, 2019 - Future Electronics

Robert Miller Thanks Future Electronics Team for "Automating Transportation" Keynote Panel at AEU 2019 Robert Miller, President of Future Electronics, congratulated his team on the success of their expert panel on embedded systems in transportation at Advanced Engineering University 2019. - November 24, 2019 - Future Electronics

Robert Miller Thanks Future Electronics Team for "Localized AI, Machine Learning" Panel at AEU 2019 Robert Miller, President of Future Electronics, congratulated his team on the success of their expert panel on embedded intelligence at Advanced Engineering University 2019. - November 20, 2019 - Future Electronics

Robert Miller Thanks Future Electronics Team for Success at Advanced Engineering University 2019 Robert Miller, President of Future Electronics, congratulated his team on the success of the 2019 edition of the company’s Advanced Engineering University. - November 16, 2019 - Future Electronics

Future Electronics Continues to Support Electronic Components from CUI Devices After Their Recent Spin-Off from CUI Inc. Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, and CUI Devices are pleased to announce the signing of a new distribution agreement. - November 15, 2019 - Future Electronics

Future Electronics President Robert Miller Congratulates Lithuania Office on Their 15th Anniversary Robert Miller, President of Future Electronics, congratulated the company’s Kaunas, Lithuania branch, which is celebrating its 15th anniversary this year. - November 08, 2019 - Future Electronics

Saelig Introduces Versatile 120W Triple Output Programmable Power Supply for Automated Test Applications The ABI Programmable Power Supply (PPS) suits a wide variety of test and measurement scenarios and can be automated with ABI’s Ultimate sequencing software. - November 08, 2019 - Saelig Co. Inc.

Saelig Debuts New 200MHz DS1202Z-E to RIGOL’s Popular DS1000Z Series Oscilloscopes 1GSa/sec sampling and 24Mpts memory depth make this economical 2-channel scope stand out from the crowd. - November 01, 2019 - Saelig Co. Inc.

Future Electronics Hosts Successful Supplier Fair at Advanced Engineering University 2019 Future Electronics hosted their annual Supplier Fair as part of the 2019 edition of their Advanced Engineering University in Montreal, Canada on September 25, 2019. - October 20, 2019 - Future Electronics

Layerscape LS1028A Industrial Processor from NXP Featured in THE EDGE by Future Electronics Future Electronics is featuring NXP’s Layerscape LS1028A industrial applications processor in this month’s edition of THE EDGE. - October 19, 2019 - Future Electronics

Future Electronics Supply Chain Conference Addresses Global Challenges, New Opportunities Future Electronics’ supply chain conference on September 10-11, 2019 in Memphis, TN brought customers and industry heavyweights together to share updated logistics strategies. - October 19, 2019 - Future Electronics

Future Electronics Holds Expert Panel on Automating Transportation at AEU '19 Future Electronics hosted a keynote panel on embedded systems in transportation as part of the 2019 edition of Advanced Engineering University. - October 19, 2019 - Future Electronics

Giftapart's CEO Going to San Francisco Bar Area to Explore Series A Funding Giftapart, an innovative social ecommerce marketplace with a reinvented method of gifting, is now exploring a Series A venture capital investment round. Filipe Pedroso, the founder and CEO, will be traveling to Silicon Valley to meet with potential investors the week of October 20. “Giftapart... - October 18, 2019 - Giftapart Inc.

Future Electronics Holds Expert Panel on Localized AI, Machine Learning at AEU ‘19 Future Electronics hosted a keynote panel on embedded intelligence as part of the 2019 edition of their Advanced Engineering University. - October 18, 2019 - Future Electronics

Grid-EYE Infrared Array Sensor from Panasonic Featured in THE EDGE by Future Electronics Future Electronics is featuring Panasonic’s Grid-EYE infrared array sensors in this month’s edition of THE EDGE. - October 17, 2019 - Future Electronics

Future Electronics’ Advanced Engineering University 2019 Expands the Horizons of Technology Future Electronics hosted the 2019 edition of its Advanced Engineering University in Montreal, Canada from September 23 - 27, 2019. - October 17, 2019 - Future Electronics

Excelon F-RAM Memory from Cypress Featured in THE EDGE by Future Electronics Future Electronics is featuring Cypress’ Excelon Ferroelectric RAM in this month’s edition of THE EDGE. - October 14, 2019 - Future Electronics

Robert Miller Congratulates Future Electronics Team on New Global Franchise Agreement with NimbeLink Robert Miller, President of Future Electronics, praised his team for their recent completion of the company’s new global franchise agreement with NimbeLink. - October 11, 2019 - Future Electronics

Carclo’s Frosted Array Optics Featured in Latest FLS All in 1+ NPI Newsletter DA2 frosted array optics from Carclo Optics are featured in this month’s FLS All in 1+ NPI Newsletter from Future Electronics. - October 06, 2019 - Future Electronics

Future Electronics Features RSL10 Solar Cell Multi-Sensor Platform from ON Semiconductor Future Electronics is featuring ON Semiconductor’s RSL10 solar cell multi-sensor platform in the latest Sense + Connect + Control newsletter. - October 05, 2019 - Future Electronics

Future Electronics President Robert Miller Congratulates Donna Edwards on 35 Years Future Electronics and its President, Robert Miller, recently recognized Donna Edwards on the 35th anniversary of her employment with the company. - October 05, 2019 - Future Electronics

Future Electronics Features KMT0 Nano-Miniature SMT Top Actuated Switch from C&K Future Electronics is featuring C&K’s KMT0 nano-miniature SMT top actuated switch in the latest Sense + Connect + Control newsletter. - October 05, 2019 - Future Electronics

MLX90380 Programmable Hi-Speed Resolver from Melexis Featured in THE EDGE by Future Electronics Future Electronics is featuring Melexis’ MLX90380 Programmable Hi-Speed Resolver in this month’s edition of THE EDGE. - October 04, 2019 - Future Electronics

TE’s Space-Saving FPC Connectors Featured in THE EDGE by Future Electronics Future Electronics is featuring TE’s space-saving angled insertion FPC connectors in this month’s edition of THE EDGE. - October 03, 2019 - Future Electronics

Future Electronics Features Advanced i.MX 7ULP Processor Family from NXP Future Electronics is featuring CUI’s AMT132S-V Modular Incremental Encoder Kit in this month’s edition of THE EDGE. - October 02, 2019 - Future Electronics

CIPOS Tiny Three-Phase Inverter Modules from Infineon Featured in THE EDGE by Future Electronics Future Electronics is featuring Infineon’s CIPOS Tiny three-phase inverter modules in this month’s edition of THE EDGE. - September 30, 2019 - Future Electronics

PHPT60603PYX Hi-Performance Power Solution from Nexperia Featured in THE EDGE by Future Electronics Future Electronics is featuring Nexperia’s PHPT60603PYX high-performance power solution in this month’s edition of THE EDGE. - September 30, 2019 - Future Electronics

Future Electronics President Robert Miller Congratulates Estonia Office on Their 15th Anniversary Robert Miller, President of Future Electronics, congratulated the company's Tallinn, Estonia branch, which is celebrating its 15th anniversary this year. - September 29, 2019 - Future Electronics

Future Electronics Features Newest BMA456 Hearable Accelerometer from Bosch Future Electronics is featuring Bosch’s BMA456 hearable accelerometer in the latest Sense + Connect + Control newsletter. - September 28, 2019 - Future Electronics

TE Connectivity’s LUMAWISE Endurance S Connectors Featured in Latest FLS All in 1+ NPI The LUMAWISE Endurance S connector system from TE Connectivity is featured in this month’s FLS All in 1+ NPI Newsletter from Future Electronics. - September 27, 2019 - Future Electronics

Giftapart App Now Available, Allowing Users to Get Their Gifts in the Order They Select Giftapart app includes a new gift registry system allowing customization of order gifts are purchased through a new part purchase system, introduces social ecommerce, provides a full-featured event planner, and more. - September 26, 2019 - Giftapart Inc.

Available Now: Giftapart Mobile App Beta Get an early peek at the Giftapart app - First in the world to allow users to get gifts in the order they want, revolutionizing social ecommerce, full featured event planner, shop from hundreds of trusted stores, and so much more. - September 06, 2019 - Giftapart Inc.

Future Electronics President Robert Miller Congratulates Carol Price on 30 Years Future Electronics and its President, Robert Miller, recently recognized Carol Price on the 30th anniversary of her employment with the company. - August 11, 2019 - Future Electronics

Cashback Rewards Now on Giftapart Get Cashback Rewards simply for shopping at hundreds of retailers on Giftapart. - August 11, 2019 - Giftapart Inc.

Future Electronics President Robert Miller Congratulates Turkey Office on Their 20th Anniversary Robert Miller, President of Future Electronics, congratulated the company’s Turkey office, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. - August 10, 2019 - Future Electronics

Future Electronics President Robert Miller Congratulates Houston Office on Their 30th Anniversary Robert Miller, President of Future Electronics, congratulated the company’s Houston, Texas office, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. - August 08, 2019 - Future Electronics

Robert Miller Encourages Future Electronics Staff to Join Green Team in 2019 Future Electronics President Robert Miller is encouraging employees to join the company’s Green Team in 2019. - August 08, 2019 - Future Electronics

Robert Miller Congratulates Future Team on Winning SEMCO’s Top Sales Partner Award for 2018 Robert Miller, President of Future Electronics, praised his team for winning SEMCO’s 2018 Top Sales Partner award. - August 02, 2019 - Future Electronics

Future Electronics President Robert Miller Congratulates Marilyn Quinn on 30 Years Future Electronics and its President, Robert Miller, recently recognized Marilyn Quinn on the 30th anniversary of her employment with the company. - July 31, 2019 - Future Electronics

Future Electronics Encourages Employees to Join Green Team in 2019 Future Electronics is encouraging employees to join the company’s Green Team in 2019. - July 31, 2019 - Future Electronics