Recent Headlines
Within Automotive Body, Paint, & Interior Repair & Maintenance
Segers Aero Corporation Completes Acquisition of Fairhope Aerospace
Segers Aero Corporation Completes Acquisition of Fairhope Aerospace. Expanding Segers’ Service Offering with Additional Component Repair Capabilities. - July 15, 2026 - Segers Aero Corporation
Segers is Proud to Announce the Achievement of Our 3.5 Ready Certificate from Rolls-Royce
Segers is proud to announce the achievement of our 3.5 Ready Certificate from Rolls-Royce — an accomplishment that reflects our continued commitment to quality, operational excellence, and supporting the future of aviation. - June 03, 2026 - Segers Aero Corporation
EVOLV Named Best PPF Film Manufacturer at SEMA 2025
At SEMA 2025, EVOLV was officially voted Best PPF and Paint Protection Film Manufacturer by WWWRAP, a respected global industry recognition led by professional installers, wrap shop owners, and brand leaders. This award underscores EVOLV’s leadership in high-performance Paint Protection Film, installer-first product engineering, and advanced Color PPF innovation, further strengthened by the launch of 10 new satin-finish Color PPF films at the event. - December 22, 2025 - EVOLV
EVOLV and Paint Is Dead Announce Strategic Collaboration to Launch PID PPF — Paint Protection, Reimagined
EVOLV has partnered with Paint Is Dead (PID) to launch PID PPF, a new line of premium paint protection films designed for installers who demand performance, style, and speed. Combining EVOLV’s expertise in materials engineering and global distribution with PID’s design-driven brand and worldwide community, the collaboration delivers a professional-grade product with a culture-first edge. - August 21, 2025 - EVOLV
EVOLV Introduces 36 Bold New Colors of Paint Protection Film (PPF)
EVOLV has launched 36 new colored Paint Protection Films (PPF), combining custom aesthetics with durable protection. Car owners can enhance their vehicle’s look while safeguarding the original paint from scratches and wear. Featuring Dry-X™ Technology for wet or dry application, the film offers 36 color options, a smooth, self-healing surface, and hydrophobic properties for easy maintenance. - March 18, 2025 - EVOLV
1Source ADAS Unveils Groundbreaking AI-Powered ADAS Reporting Solution at SEMA 2024
1Source ADAS, a leading provider of innovative solutions for the collision repair industry, today announced that it will be giving demos of its groundbreaking AI-powered ADAS calibration platform at the 2024 SEMA Show in Las Vegas. The new platform leverages artificial intelligence to streamline... - August 05, 2024 - 1Source ADAS
New York City Champions a Greener Future: the Innovative Push for Zero-Emission Vehicles
Groundbreaking Shift in the City's Transportation Approach Sets New Environmental Standards - October 25, 2023 - Tarform
Segers 10 Year Agreement with Rolls-Royce for the T56 Series IV
Segers Aero Corp is pleased to announce that it has recently been awarded a 10 year Agreement with Rolls-Royce for the T56 Series IV. Inclusive of Engine Overhaul/Repair, Engine & Module Testing, Component Repairs and Maintenance Services. "I am extremely pleased to announce the agreement... - August 17, 2023 - Segers Aero Corporation
Segers 5 Year Contract with NATO (NSPA)
Segers Aero Corp is excited to announce that it has recently been awarded a 5 year contract with NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) for the T56/501D aircraft engine series. NSPA brings together, in a single organization, acquisition, logistic, medical and infrastructural capabilities,... - May 26, 2023 - Segers Aero Corporation
Segers Aero and Rolls-Royce Sign 10 Year Renewal Agreement
Segers Aero Corp is excited to announce that it recently signed a 10 year extension/renewal of its Authorized Maintenance Agreement with Rolls-Royce on the T56/501D aircraft engine series. Segers Aero is an FAA approved aircraft engine and propeller overhaul facility with a global presence and has... - October 12, 2022 - Segers Aero Corporation
Corvette Chevy Expo Returns for Its 44th Anniversary on March 19-20, 2022
This spring, Vette Vues Magazine is proud to present the 44th Corvette Chevy Expo. The event will be held in Galveston Island Convention Center from March 19th through March 20th. It has proven to be one of the South's best Chevy car shows, bringing in enthusiasts from Texas and surrounding states. - February 18, 2022 - Corvette Chevy Expo
Segers Aero Corporation T56 Engine Shop FMS Contract for the Philippine Air Force
Segers Aero Corporation, Fairhope, Alabama, USA has been awarded a $9.6 million firm-fixed-price, indefinite delivery / indefinite quantity contract action for the establishment of the T56 Engine and Quick Engine Change Intermediate Level Maintenance Facility for the Philippine Air Force. The... - December 17, 2021 - Segers Aero Corporation
CougarShield® Wins the 2020 Global Automotive Awards
CougarShield® celebrates recognition of the 2020 Global Automotive Awards – Best Nanotechnology Enhanced Car Care Solutions Provider – South East Asia. - February 23, 2021 - CougarShield International
My Car Detail Chicago Website Launch
My Car Detail Chicago, a car detail company based in Chicago, IL, has launched their new website at mycardetailchicago.com, which showcases the company’s services, partnerships, and new blog posts. - February 15, 2021 - My Car Detail Chicago
CougarShield® Wins the 2020 Singapore Business Awards
CougarShield® celebrates recognition by the APAC Insider Magazine on the 2020 Singapore Business Awards. - February 15, 2021 - CougarShield International
CougarShield® Establishes Strategic Partnership in India
Inspiring car owners in professional car care solutions, CougarShield International deliver high performance products to the automotive community worldwide and pairing it with exceptional service and support to their country partners. - February 15, 2021 - CougarShield International
CougarShield® Establishes Strategic Partnership in South Africa
Inspiring car owners in professional car care solutions, CougarShield International deliver high performance products to the automotive community worldwide and pairing it with exceptional service and support to their country partners. - February 14, 2021 - CougarShield International
Segers Received US Air Force Approval for the Overhaul of 54H60 Propellers Per the New Technical Order Requirements
Segers Aero Corporation received approval from the US Air Force for the repair and overhaul of the Collins / Hamilton 54H60 propellers installed on the Lockheed Martin C-130 and P-3 aircraft. The repair and overhaul process complies with the latest Technical Order, being TO 3H1-18-3 dated November 1, 2020. - February 09, 2021 - Segers Aero Corporation
Segers Acquired an Indoor Dyno T56 Engine Test Cell from Rolls-Royce and Construction is Due to Commence Shortly
Segers Aero Corporation continues to invest in its facilities to support the propulsion system for the C130 & P3 platforms. - July 24, 2020 - Segers Aero Corporation
Segers Aero Equipped to Perform 54H60 Propeller Overhauls Per Change 35 of the TO
Segers implements equipment, tooling and processes to comply with the revised Hamilton Sundstrand 54H60 propeller overhaul requirements per Change 35 of the USAF manuals. - June 09, 2020 - Segers Aero Corporation
Tidewater Express Inc Acquires Local Waste Management Company.
Tidewater Express Inc is pleased to announce the acquisition of KT's Disposal out of Hampton, VA. KT's Disposal now joins AutoCraft Collision Center in the Tidewater Express Inc family of companies. - June 08, 2020 - Tidewater Express Inc.
Fuji Spray Launches a New Division - Fuji Spray Auto
Introducing the V8 Series Compressor Spray Guns. - February 26, 2020 - Fuji Industrial Spray Equipment Ltd.
2019 Bob Telmosse Annual Christmas Giveaway
37th annual Christmas "Santa Bob" Giveaway - December 22, 2019 - Ledom's Performance Equipment and Diesel Repair
Sac Auto Gurus Opens Affordable Auto Repair Shop in Rio Linda
Sac Auto Gurus is proud to announce the opening of its professional Auto Repair Shop in Rio Linda. Sac Auto Gurus' state-of-the-art auto mechanic shop is a full-service auto mechanic shop that will serve the greater Sacramento area, including cities of Sacramento, Roseville, Rio Linda, and other Sacramento suburbs. - September 05, 2019 - Sac Auto Gurus
CougarShield International Granted Trademark by Intellectual Property Office of Singapore (IPOS)
CougarShield® International protects its Intellectual Property by achieving registered Trademark Status for its Name and Logo. - August 22, 2019 - CougarShield International
CougarShield® Completes Successful Thailand International Motor Expo 2018
CougarShield® celebrates successful exhibition after a colossal 1.53 million visitors visited the Motor Expo. - August 22, 2019 - CougarShield International
CougarShield®’s Omani Partner, Ozone Oman Expands Into Salalah, Oman
CougarShield International and Ozone Oman announces strategic partnership with 180 Care to bring to customers in Salalah, Oman the innovative high performance products of CougarShield® coatings. - October 31, 2018 - CougarShield International
B-TEC Systems Reduce Utility Bills with Infrared
B-TEC Systems explain how short wave infrared can save thousands on fuel bills. - September 07, 2018 - B-TEC Systems Inc.
CougarShield® Establishes Strategic Partnership in Laos
Inspiring car owners in professional car care solutions, CougarShield International deliver high performance products to the automotive community and pairing it with exceptional service and support to their partners via training, seminars and workshops. - August 15, 2018 - CougarShield International
Fix Auto Announces 6 New Locations
Fix Auto USA announces its continued expansion with the addition of six franchise locations, bringing Fix Auto USA’s total number of locations to 132. The additional locations expand Fix Auto’s geographic footprint in multiple markets including: Las Vegas, Northern California, and... - July 27, 2018 - Fix Auto USA
B-TEC Systems Makes Drying Test Cards...Easy
The ST-01 from B-TEC Systems dries paint in as little as 90 seconds. - May 12, 2018 - B-TEC Systems Inc.
Fix Auto USA's Shelly Bickett Receives Most Influential Women in Collision Repair Award
Following last week’s announcement, Fix Auto USA is excited that Co-Founder and Franchise Partner Shelly Bickett has been recognized as one of The Women’s Industry Network’s (WIN) Most Influential Women of 2018. She will formally accept her award during the 2018 WIN Educational... - March 26, 2018 - Fix Auto USA
Fix Auto USA Launches Specialized Collision Services Center
Fix Auto USA announced the launch of a revolutionary collision repair center designed and constructed to meet changing market conditions. Located in Orange County, California, Fix Auto Anaheim North is owned and operated by industry veteran David Caulfield. The collision repair industry has been... - March 19, 2018 - Fix Auto USA
Precision Restorations Hires New Body Specialist
Clean Cut Creations' owner joins growing St. Louis, MO. business. - March 14, 2018 - Precision Restorations
Going Green with Infrared
Infrared paint curing and how it also has a Green side. - January 21, 2018 - B-TEC Systems Inc.
Advanced Auto Clinic is Proud to be Moving Forward with Another Pro-Community Initiative – Deserving Rides
Committed to helping others and to making a positive impact on the Community! After successfully running three “Deserving Rides” car giveaways, the Advanced Auto Clinic team is proud to be moving forward with another pro-community initiative. - January 17, 2018 - Advanced Auto Clinic, Delavan
CougarShield™ Completes Successful Exhibition with Close of 34th Thailand International Motor Expo 2017
CougarShield™ celebrates successful exhibition after 13-day long exhibition in the 34th Thailand International Motor Expo 2017 with 1.36 million visitors. - December 31, 2017 - CougarShield International
CougarShield™ Participates in The 34th Thailand International Motor Expo 2017
CougarShield™ exhibited in Thailand at the 34th Thailand Motor Expo 2017, located at the IMPACT Challenger 1-3, Muang Thong Thani on November 29 (Wednesday). - December 25, 2017 - CougarShield International
CougarShield™ Completes Successful Exhibition in Riyadh Motor Show
CougarShield™ celebrates successful exhibition after 4-day exhibition in the Riyadh Motor Show with more than 65,000 unique visitors. - December 14, 2017 - CougarShield International
CougarShield™ Establishes First Full Fledged Outlet in Singapore
CougarShield International and Erik Car Coating (Singapore) announce strategic partnership to bring customers in Singapore the innovative high performance products of CougarShield™ coatings. - December 06, 2017 - CougarShield International
CougarShield™ Participates in Riyadh Motor Show 2016
CougarShield™ participates in the Riyadh Motor Show 2016; the 30th International Exhibition for Motor Vehicles, located at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center from 29th November to 2nd December 2016. - November 22, 2017 - CougarShield International
Fix Auto USA Announces Two New California Locations
Fix Auto USA continues its expansion with the addition of two California locations, bringing the total number of Fix Auto franchise locations to 119. Fix Auto Santa Maria, the first location in California’s Central Coast is owned and operated by Hector Paz, who is recognized by insurance... - October 31, 2017 - Fix Auto USA
Precision Restorations Adds New Classic Car Service
St. Louis, Mo. company to offer much needed basic restorations for classic cars and trucks. - October 21, 2017 - Precision Restorations
Missouri Baptist Medical Center to Host Second Annual Charity Car Show
St. Louis' Precision Restorations to serve as judges for car event. - October 01, 2017 - Precision Restorations
B-TEC Systems Appoints BC Marketing
B-TEC Systems appoints BC Marketing, regarded as one of the best sales & marketing agencies in the USA. - September 05, 2017 - B-TEC Systems Inc.
CougarShield™ Establishes Strategic Partnership in Oman
CougarShield International and Ozone Oman forges strategic partnership to bring in CougarShield™ Titanium coatings to Oman. - July 28, 2017 - CougarShield International
B-TEC Systems Tests All Major Automotive Paint Brands
B-TEC Systems are completing tests of all the major paint brands to confirm urethane curing times. The brands being tested include Axalta, BASF, Sikkens, Sherwin Williams and PPG. - July 07, 2017 - B-TEC Systems Inc.
CougarShield™ Partners with INFINITI During Holy Month of Ramadan
Every INFINITI car sold in Oman during the Ramadan month will be coated with CougarShield’s™ Nano Titanium, Water-based Paint Protection by Ozone Oman. - June 08, 2017 - CougarShield International
Solution Bosse Launches a New Auto Workshop in Montreal
Solution Bosse has announced that they have established a new workshop in Montreal conveniently located on the 4th Avenue. The new workshop takes care of vehicle owners in the Greater Montreal area with its certified technicians having as much as two decades of experience at hand. - May 24, 2017 - Solution Bosse
CougarShield™ Completes Successful Debut with Close of 38th Bangkok International Motor Show 2017
CougarShield™ celebrates successful debut after 12-day long exhibition in the 38th Bangkok International Motor Show with 1.6 million visitors. - April 19, 2017 - CougarShield International