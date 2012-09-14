PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Sac Auto Gurus Opens Affordable Auto Repair Shop in Rio Linda Sac Auto Gurus is proud to announce the opening of its professional Auto Repair Shop in Rio Linda. Sac Auto Gurus' state-of-the-art auto mechanic shop is a full-service auto mechanic shop that will serve the greater Sacramento area, including cities of Sacramento, Roseville, Rio Linda, and other Sacramento suburbs. - September 05, 2019 - Sac Auto Gurus

CougarShield International Granted Trademark by Intellectual Property Office of Singapore (IPOS) CougarShield® International protects its Intellectual Property by achieving registered Trademark Status for its Name and Logo. - August 22, 2019 - CougarShield International

CougarShield® Completes Successful Thailand International Motor Expo 2018 CougarShield® celebrates successful exhibition after a colossal 1.53 million visitors visited the Motor Expo. - August 22, 2019 - CougarShield International

CougarShield®’s Omani Partner, Ozone Oman Expands Into Salalah, Oman CougarShield International and Ozone Oman announces strategic partnership with 180 Care to bring to customers in Salalah, Oman the innovative high performance products of CougarShield® coatings. - October 31, 2018 - CougarShield International

B-TEC Systems Reduce Utility Bills with Infrared B-TEC Systems explain how short wave infrared can save thousands on fuel bills. - September 07, 2018 - B-TEC Systems Inc.

CougarShield® Establishes Strategic Partnership in Laos Inspiring car owners in professional car care solutions, CougarShield International deliver high performance products to the automotive community and pairing it with exceptional service and support to their partners via training, seminars and workshops. - August 15, 2018 - CougarShield International

Fix Auto Announces 6 New Locations Fix Auto USA announces its continued expansion with the addition of six franchise locations, bringing Fix Auto USA’s total number of locations to 132. The additional locations expand Fix Auto’s geographic footprint in multiple markets including: Las Vegas, Northern California, and Southern... - July 27, 2018 - Fix Auto USA

B-TEC Systems Makes Drying Test Cards...Easy The ST-01 from B-TEC Systems dries paint in as little as 90 seconds. - May 12, 2018 - B-TEC Systems Inc.

Fix Auto USA's Shelly Bickett Receives Most Influential Women in Collision Repair Award Following last week’s announcement, Fix Auto USA is excited that Co-Founder and Franchise Partner Shelly Bickett has been recognized as one of The Women’s Industry Network’s (WIN) Most Influential Women of 2018. She will formally accept her award during the 2018 WIN Educational Conference... - March 26, 2018 - Fix Auto USA

Fix Auto USA Launches Specialized Collision Services Center Fix Auto USA announced the launch of a revolutionary collision repair center designed and constructed to meet changing market conditions. Located in Orange County, California, Fix Auto Anaheim North is owned and operated by industry veteran David Caulfield. The collision repair industry has been rapidly... - March 19, 2018 - Fix Auto USA

Precision Restorations Hires New Body Specialist Clean Cut Creations' owner joins growing St. Louis, MO. business. - March 14, 2018 - Precision Restorations

Going Green with Infrared Infrared paint curing and how it also has a Green side. - January 21, 2018 - B-TEC Systems Inc.

Advanced Auto Clinic is Proud to be Moving Forward with Another Pro-Community Initiative – Deserving Rides Committed to helping others and to making a positive impact on the Community! After successfully running three “Deserving Rides” car giveaways, the Advanced Auto Clinic team is proud to be moving forward with another pro-community initiative. - January 17, 2018 - Advanced Auto Clinic, Delavan

CougarShield™ Completes Successful Exhibition with Close of 34th Thailand International Motor Expo 2017 CougarShield™ celebrates successful exhibition after 13-day long exhibition in the 34th Thailand International Motor Expo 2017 with 1.36 million visitors. - December 31, 2017 - CougarShield International

CougarShield™ Participates in The 34th Thailand International Motor Expo 2017 CougarShield™ exhibited in Thailand at the 34th Thailand Motor Expo 2017, located at the IMPACT Challenger 1-3, Muang Thong Thani on November 29 (Wednesday). - December 25, 2017 - CougarShield International

CougarShield™ Completes Successful Exhibition in Riyadh Motor Show CougarShield™ celebrates successful exhibition after 4-day exhibition in the Riyadh Motor Show with more than 65,000 unique visitors. - December 14, 2017 - CougarShield International

CougarShield™ Establishes First Full Fledged Outlet in Singapore CougarShield International and Erik Car Coating (Singapore) announce strategic partnership to bring customers in Singapore the innovative high performance products of CougarShield™ coatings. - December 06, 2017 - CougarShield International

CougarShield™ Participates in Riyadh Motor Show 2016 CougarShield™ participates in the Riyadh Motor Show 2016; the 30th International Exhibition for Motor Vehicles, located at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center from 29th November to 2nd December 2016. - November 22, 2017 - CougarShield International

Fix Auto USA Announces Two New California Locations Fix Auto USA continues its expansion with the addition of two California locations, bringing the total number of Fix Auto franchise locations to 119. Fix Auto Santa Maria, the first location in California’s Central Coast is owned and operated by Hector Paz, who is recognized by insurance companies... - October 31, 2017 - Fix Auto USA

Precision Restorations Adds New Classic Car Service St. Louis, Mo. company to offer much needed basic restorations for classic cars and trucks. - October 21, 2017 - Precision Restorations

Missouri Baptist Medical Center to Host Second Annual Charity Car Show St. Louis' Precision Restorations to serve as judges for car event. - October 01, 2017 - Precision Restorations

B-TEC Systems Appoints BC Marketing B-TEC Systems appoints BC Marketing, regarded as one of the best sales & marketing agencies in the USA. - September 05, 2017 - B-TEC Systems Inc.

CougarShield™ Establishes Strategic Partnership in Oman CougarShield International and Ozone Oman forges strategic partnership to bring in CougarShield™ Titanium coatings to Oman. - July 28, 2017 - CougarShield International

B-TEC Systems Tests All Major Automotive Paint Brands B-TEC Systems are completing tests of all the major paint brands to confirm urethane curing times. The brands being tested include Axalta, BASF, Sikkens, Sherwin Williams and PPG. - July 07, 2017 - B-TEC Systems Inc.

CougarShield™ Partners with INFINITI During Holy Month of Ramadan Every INFINITI car sold in Oman during the Ramadan month will be coated with CougarShield’s™ Nano Titanium, Water-based Paint Protection by Ozone Oman. - June 08, 2017 - CougarShield International

Solution Bosse Launches a New Auto Workshop in Montreal Solution Bosse has announced that they have established a new workshop in Montreal conveniently located on the 4th Avenue. The new workshop takes care of vehicle owners in the Greater Montreal area with its certified technicians having as much as two decades of experience at hand. - May 24, 2017 - Solution Bosse

CougarShield™ Completes Successful Debut with Close of 38th Bangkok International Motor Show 2017 CougarShield™ celebrates successful debut after 12-day long exhibition in the 38th Bangkok International Motor Show with 1.6 million visitors. - April 19, 2017 - CougarShield International

CougarShield™ Establishes International Office in Shanghai, China CougarShield International sets up representative office in Shanghai, China for expansion and after-sales technical support for existing partners. - April 13, 2017 - CougarShield International

CougarShield™ Establishes Strategic Partnership in Singapore CougarShield International and AutoEclat announce strategic partnership in Singapore. - April 07, 2017 - CougarShield International

CougarShield Makes Its Debut in the 38th Bangkok International Motor Show CougarShield® debuts in Thailand at the 38th Bangkok International Motor Show, located at the Challenger 1-3, Impact, Maung Thong Thani on March 29 (Wednesday). - March 24, 2017 - CougarShield International

CougarShield Establishes Strategic Partnership in Thailand CougarShield International and Cardinal Film (Thailand) announces strategic partnership to bring to customers in Thailand the innovative high performance products of CougarShield coatings. - March 19, 2017 - CougarShield International

CougarShield Establishes Strategic Partnership in Saudi Arabia CougarShield International and Film Techno Trading Est. today announced that they have forged a strategic partnership. - March 13, 2017 - CougarShield International

CougarShield Establishes International Office in Singapore CougarShield International has set up office in Singapore, with a focus on commercial operations to develop sales and support partners and customers in the Asia-Pacific region. Partners that can benefit from assistance that include technical, sales and marketing support from the CougarShield team. The... - March 11, 2017 - CougarShield International

B-TEC Systems Evaluates Infrared Pay-Back B-TEC Systems reveals big time & energy savings by using their automotive short wave infrared paint curing / drying equipment. - November 10, 2016 - B-TEC Systems Inc.

Fix Auto Cathedral City and Allstate Team Up to Donate a Refurbished Vehicle to a Local Single Mom On November 9, Fix Auto Cathedral City, owned and operated by husband-and-wife team Henry and Gloria Arroyo, will host a ceremony with Allstate® Insurance Company to present a refurbished 2007 Chrysler Town & Country to Jennifer Rodriguez, a single mother who is determined to make a better life... - October 24, 2016 - Fix Auto USA

Fix Auto USA's Annual National Conference Sells Out for Third Consecutive Year Fix Auto USA announced that the organization’s 14th Annual National Conference - Believe. Achieve. Succeed. - has completely sold out. This is the third year in a row that the signature event, which is being held at Hard Rock Hotel San Diego from September 18-21, has been booked to capacity. The... - September 19, 2016 - Fix Auto USA

Fix Auto USA Announces Six New Franchise Additions Fix Auto USA announces its continued expansion with the addition of six new Franchise Locations. These six Franchise Locations expand the geographical reach of the Fix Auto brand in Chicago, IL; Elko, NV; Monterey, Santa Cruz, and San Diego, California; and Seattle, Washington. They are: · Fix... - August 11, 2016 - Fix Auto USA

Induction Innovations Launches Inductor Lite The Inductor® Lite is a compact and powerful 2,400W induction heater with a digital interface for manual heat control. - August 04, 2016 - Induction Innovations

Mike's Auto Body Adds Its 15th Location in Vallejo, CA Recently, Mike's Auto Body acquired a 14,000 square-foot facility in Vallejo, CA, making this the company's 15th location. - July 22, 2016 - Mike's Auto Body

Cannon Auto Repair: Lost Your Vehicle Owner’s Manual? Cannon Auto Repair now offers the opportunity for vehicle owners to sign in to their “online garage” and learn all about the car service that may be required for their vehicle. It's also possible to ask for expert advice about a needed car repair. - June 02, 2016 - Cannon Auto Repair

B-TEC Systems Welcomes White & Peters on Board B-TEC Systems announce White & Peters as new BC distributor. - May 14, 2016 - B-TEC Systems Inc.

Certified Dent Repair Launches New Website for the Louisville Area New web resource for consumer education and awareness in Kentucky. - April 28, 2016 - Certified Dent Repair

St. Louis Car Restoration Company Adds Two Partners Precision Restorations plans to expand its worldwide business. - April 22, 2016 - Precision Restorations

Cannon Auto Repair Invites You to Join Text Club Cannon Auto Repair Shop invites their customers to join their Text Club. Click in their new mobile app and sign up today to stay connected via your smartphone. - April 03, 2016 - Cannon Auto Repair

Fix Auto Announces 14th Annual National Conference Fix Auto has announced that its 14th Annual National Conference themed “Believe. Achieve. Succeed.” will take place September 18–21, 2016 at the Hard Rock Hotel San Diego, set in San Diego’s historic Gaslamp Quarter. The invitation-only conference remains a signature event for... - March 23, 2016 - Fix Auto USA

Fix Auto USA Announces #AwFixAuto Social Media Contest Fix Auto, a leading network of independent body shop owner-operators, recently announced an interesting new development in its overarching social media marketing platform, the #AwFixAuto contest. The contest encourages entrants to submit individual “Aw Fix Auto” moments on the company’s... - March 14, 2016 - Fix Auto USA

"The Infrared Handbook" Now Available The Infrared Handbook covers everything you need to know about infrared equipment and its applications in the automotive refinish industry. - March 14, 2016 - B-TEC Systems Inc.

Salt Lake City Auto Body Repair Shop Expands Service Areas Go Collision, a premier auto body repair shop in Salt Lake City, increased their repair certifications to better serve those in need of collision repairs in Utah. - March 03, 2016 - Go-Collision

Fix Auto Announces It's 100th Franchise Location Fix Auto USA has announced its 100th franchise location, marking a milestone in the growth of the independent, owner-operated collision repair brand. Fix Auto launched its franchise model in 2011 in response to a collision repair landscape increasingly dominated by regional and national consolidators,... - February 10, 2016 - Fix Auto USA