Recent Headlines
Within Death Care Services
Randers Funeral Director Launches Her Own Funeral Home After More Than 20 Years in the Profession
Stofsky Begravelse has opened in Randers, founded by funeral director Dorthe Stofsky, who has helped families in the local area for more than 20 years. The new funeral home is built on the values of Warmth and Respect and offers support with both the farewell ceremony and the many practical matters that follow a death. - June 17, 2026 - Stofsky Begravelse
From Tradition to Innovation: Practical Funeral Home Strategies on 6 Feet Ahead Podcast
Funeral home owners and directors now have access to actionable insights for modernizing their businesses. In Episode 10 of the 6 Feet Ahead Podcast, host Oscar Guerrero sits down with Jonathan Kepner, Co‑Owner and Licensed Funeral Director at Raymer‑Kepner Funeral Home & Cremation... - September 25, 2025 - Funeral Marketing Pros
New 6 Feet Ahead Episode: Michael Dixon on Mental Health and Peer Support in Funeral Service
In the latest episode of the 6 Feet Ahead Podcast, host Oscar Guerrero speaks with Michael Dixon, a veteran funeral director and founder of Funeral Professional Peer Support, about the often-overlooked mental health challenges facing funeral professionals. This episode sheds light on the mental health crisis within the funeral service industry, the importance of peer support, and actionable strategies for funeral home owners and directors to support the well-being of their teams. - August 11, 2025 - Funeral Marketing Pros
New Episode of 6 Feet Ahead Podcast: Antonio Green on Revolutionizing Funeral Service with AI, Communication, and Workforce Innovation
In the latest episode of the 6 Feet Ahead podcast, Oscar Guerrero sits down with Antonio Green, General Manager of James H. Cole Funeral Home in Detroit, to discuss how technology and fresh perspectives are transforming the funeral service industry. Antonio, a licensed funeral director and embalmer, shares his innovative approach to using artificial intelligence (AI), enhancing communication with families, and addressing the challenges of managing a multigenerational workforce. - August 01, 2025 - Funeral Marketing Pros
Innovating Funeral Service: How Lanae Strovers is Redefining Funeral Services with Creativity and Compassion
In this episode of 6 Feet Ahead, host Oscar Guerrero speaks with funeral director Lanae Strovers about personalizing funeral services, breaking industry barriers, and using innovative approaches to support grieving families. - June 13, 2025 - Funeral Marketing Pros
Timeless Treasures Offers Healing Through Handcrafted Cremation and Breastmilk Jewelry
Timeless Treasures Co creates custom cremation and breastmilk preservation jewelry, providing a meaningful way to honor life’s milestones and preserve cherished memories. Founded by Elizabeth Palermo, a mother of two, the company was inspired by her experiences of personal loss and motherhood. - March 17, 2025 - Timeless Treasures Co
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group Launches New Concierge Real Estate Service to Support Seniors and Their Families Managing Estate Transitions
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group announces its Concierge Move & Transition Services providing compassionate, stress-free real estate solutions to seniors downsizing and families managing a loved one’s estate settlement. This full-service approach includes home preparation, move coordination, and estate assistance, ensuring a seamless transition. With fees deducted at closing, clients receive expert support without upfront costs. - March 10, 2025 - Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group
Business Consulting Firm Brien Dunphy & Associates Launch Innovative Leadership Course for Funeral Home Leaders
Brien Dunphy of Brien Dunphy & Associates, renowned ICF Executive Coach and leadership expert, announces a new course aimed at empowering leaders in the death care industry. The course is designed to enhance leadership skills and business growth in funeral homes. With his experience in the... - December 14, 2023 - Brien Dunphy & Associates
First New Full-Service Funeral Home/Mortuary Built in San Diego in 60+ Years Celebrates Grand Opening
One of the few woman/minority-owned mortuaries in California opens in San Diego. - November 14, 2022 - Bravo Family Mortuary
Unique Approach to Funeral Services Now Available in Sarasota & Naples, Florida
Sarasota and Naples are two of the newest locations for Baldwin Brothers Funeral & Cremation Society, Florida’s cremation and funeral services leader. - July 08, 2022 - Baldwin Brothers, A Funeral & Cremation Society
GEN-V Mortuary Cosmetics Launches Innovative Product Line
Genesis corporation is proud to announce the launch of their new division - GEN-V Mortuary Cosmetics. Stay tuned for new product rollouts– proprietary formaldehyde-free line of embalming fluids, and patented fluid/spill HRP’s (body bags). GEN-V goals: bring new technology to the funeral services industry backed with intellectual property. The company has acquired the rights to 4 different lines of products with unique (patent pending) characteristics that aim for the betterment of our industry. - July 08, 2022 - Genesis V of NC, LLC
Gone But Not Forgotten: 9/11 and COVID-19 Victims Remembered
Gone but not forgotten is a new project created to honor and remember those who lost their lives on 9/11 and to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic. The project covers more than 224 countries and territories with people who died from the deadly pandemic. “It is a huge undertaking, the first... - May 14, 2022 - Gone But Not Forgotten Online
SimpleCremationUSA.com Launches Website Offering Low-Cost Cremation Services
SimpleCremationUSA.com announces the launch of its online cremation services website. The platform allows customers to locate cremation services in their area and to arrange a cremation conveniently from any connected device. Funeral homes and crematoriums are able to register as cremation service providers on the platform, to process and be paid for cremation orders through the website. The website allows customers to arrange a cremation for immediate and future needs. - April 26, 2022 - SimpleCremationUSA.com
Baldwin Brothers, Florida’s Premier End of Life Service Providers
Baldwin Brothers also include the groundbreaking option to convert ashes into solidified remains called parting stones in their offerings. - April 04, 2022 - Baldwin Brothers, A Funeral & Cremation Society
Chicago Area Funeral Service Professionals to Gather in November for FDSA’s 2021 Annual Trade Show
The Funeral Directors Services Association of Greater Chicago (FDSA) is excited to meet in person for the 2021 Annual Trade Show, which takes place on November 3 at the White Eagle Events and Convention Center in Niles, Illinois. In addition to the exhibit hall featuring industry products,... - October 14, 2021 - Funeral Directors Society Association of Greater Chicago
Funeral Directors Services Association of Greater Chicago Announces New Management
The Funeral Directors Services Association of Greater Chicago (FDSA) is pleased to announce SEVEN12 Management (SEVEN12), a full-service association management company, will be working with FDSA leadership to renew and strengthen its services to its members. - May 13, 2021 - Funeral Directors Society Association of Greater Chicago
Need Home Staging Advice for Just One Room? Blue Diamond Staging & Design Now Provides That Service.
Home Stager, Kasia McDaniel, realized some homeowners and even real estate agents struggle with staging that one awkward room. They have all the other rooms ready for the photographer but either can’t figure out the best solution or can’t agree. McDaniel, owner of Blue Diamond Staging... - January 07, 2021 - Blue Diamond Staging & Design, LLC
OpusXenta Named as UK Crematoria Portal Provider in Response to COVID-19 Pandemic
OpusXenta, the developer of the death care profession’s premier online marketplace, today announced their byondcloud solution was launched as the platform for the United Kingdom’s national cremation booking and availability management portal. In response to COVID-19, The Deceased... - November 05, 2020 - OpusXenta
Helping Survivors Manage Releases All Content
Practical How-To Guide Empowers Survivors after a Death - May 28, 2020 - Helping Survivors Manage
Tolar-Westgate Funerals is Prepared to Safely Care for Families During the COVID-19 Pandemic
Tolar-Westgate Funerals & Cremations remains committed and prepared to safely care for the families it serves during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Whenever possible, Tolar-Westgate Funerals & Cremations will continue to enable families to participate in the rituals that are... - April 14, 2020 - Tolar-Westgate Funerals & Cremations
TJP Announces Partnership with the Diabetes Coalition of Palm Beach County
The Jazoma Plan, LLC (a Woman-Owned Small Business) is proud to announce its partnership with the Diabetes Coalition of Palm Beach County. Visit The Jazoma Plan Booth Diabetes Awareness Day January 19th, 11 AM – 3 PM EST Palm Beach Outlets, West Palm Beach, FL Free Diabetes Risk... - January 17, 2019 - The Jazoma Plan, LLC
The Jazoma Plan Launches TheJazomaPlan.com
What is The Jazoma Plan? The Jazoma Plan stores all your important family information in case of emergency, disaster, or death. Nobody should worry about the location of important family information during times of grief, stress and uncertainty. Available as an Online Subscription or a Personal, Hardcover Workbook. Responsibility survives, so plan ahead with The Jazoma Plan. - December 06, 2018 - The Jazoma Plan, LLC
Quick Funeral is Providing a Wide Range of Funeral Programs with Printable Templates for Everyone
QuickFuneral LLC introduced an online software which is hosted on www.QuickFuneral.com, where users from anywhere in the world can access it for creating funeral programs. This produces printable PDF which is self printable. - July 28, 2018 - Quick Funeral LLC
Send Messages from the Grave and Tell Them How You Really Felt - Funeralnotification.com
FuneralNotification.com notifies friends, family & loved ones of your funeral arrangements and the ability to leave text & video messages to share last wishes, memories & good-byes. - July 27, 2018 - FuneralNotification.com
Vitalboards®/Vital ICE Selects Funeral Innovations as Preferred Marketing Provider
Vital ICE has selected Funeral Innovations, for the second year, to be their preferred marketing provider - offering affordable, end-to-end digital marketing services for their funeral home partners. - February 14, 2018 - Funeral Innovations
Pete Shrock Provides Five Tips to Help Caregivers During the Holidays; Leading "Emotional First Responder" Says Thank You Notes Are More Important Than Ever
It’s no secret the holidays are stressful. But, for a caregiver, it can be an especially physically and emotionally difficult time of the year. Family members who live out of town have the best intentions when they visit for the holidays. In reality, they often end up causing more stress on the caregiver. Legacy Navigator, co-founder and nationally recognized grief/trauma expert, Pete Shrock offers five tips to help caregivers during the holidays. - December 06, 2017 - Legacy Navigator
Hyde-Chambers Funeral Services Offers Different Kinds of Funeral Plans
Hyde-Chambers Funeral Services offers three kinds of funeral plans: Simple, Standard, and Premium. Each package is cost-effective and includes everything a funeral needs. - July 24, 2017 - Hyde-Chambers Funeral Services
Heritage Memorial Funding Introduces New Account Representative: Shannon Ivy Joins Heritage Team as Account Representative
Heritage Memorial Funding is pleased to announce the addition of Shannon Ivy as account representative in customer service. Ivy is responsible for identifying market opportunities and building relationships with existing and prospective clients while educating them about Heritage’s low-cost, no-risk funding. Heritage Memorial Funding is proud to welcome Ivy to the team. - July 01, 2017 - Heritage Memorial Funding
First Garden Dedicated to Planting the Bios Urn Has Opened
The Tree of Life Garden is dedicated to planting the Bios Urn. On May 6th, 2017, in Quebec, Canada, the first Bios Urn was planted in a special garden just for Bios Urns biodegradable urns. - May 15, 2017 - Bios Urn Environment SL
Affordable Funerals Network Launches Community Outreach Assistance Initiative Life or Death- National Funeral Funding and Pre-Need Awareness Campaign
Affordable Funerals Network is proud to launch a national campaign providing funding for at-need families to funeral homes within the AFN provider network throughout the country. - April 30, 2017 - Affordable Funerals Network
I’m Sorry to Hear Introduces the New Funerals360 Website
I'm Sorry to Hear introduces the all new Funerals360. Funerals360 (www.funerals360.com) is the first end-to-end online funeral planning platform where consumers can plan a funeral in advance, at the time of need, or even share funeral details and memorialize the loss of a loved one. After over 4... - March 09, 2017 - Funerals360
Functional Dinnerware Inspires New Perspectives on Death
The Nourish dinnerware series is made using the ashes of 200 people to confront mortality in daily life. - October 25, 2016 - Chronicle Cremation Designs
New Web Series Titled Funeral Cribs Provides a Peek Into Interesting Funeral Homes
Funeral Cribs is a web series that is produced by a software company in the funeral industry called Tukios. The series highlights funeral homes with an interesting story, or beautiful facilities. - October 08, 2016 - Tukios
New Celebration of Life Company Providing Event Planning and Memorial Services in Southern California
Eternally Loved provides event pre- and post-planning services for celebrations of life, pet memorials, living memorials and special events, as well as an array of personalized memorial products. Eternally Loved is headquartered in San Diego County and plans events in San Diego, San Bernardino,... - June 17, 2016 - Eternally Loved
Ex-Journalist Launches Website to Connect Families to Senior Advocates for Help Finding Assisted Living
Tony’s Rolodex refers families to trusted Senior Placement Advocates for help finding Assisted Living and Memory Care. It is launching first in Arizona and Florida. Advocates provide an alternative to the services of such Senior Housing Referral websites as A Place for Mom and Caring.com. - April 07, 2016 - Tony's Rolodex LLC
Turning Tombstones to Trees
Funky funeral firm Alternative Endings is proving to be a Crowdfunding sensation with its ground-breaking range of unforgettable funerals and life celebrations. Co-founder Kevin Foy says: “Traditional funerals haven’t progressed in hundreds of years. So why can’t the rest of us... - December 12, 2015 - Alternative endings
St. Francis Home Skilled Nursing & Rehab Facility Receives Highest Rating, 2nd Year in a Row
St. Francis Home Skilled Nursing & Rehab facility in Saginaw, MI. has received, for the second year in a row, the highest possible overall rating of five stars in U.S. News & World Report’s annual Best Nursing Homes. “St. Francis Home of Saginaw is extremely proud of its... - May 03, 2015 - St Francis Home
Ourlost.com Announces Commencement of Operation
Ourlost.com has opened its doors to clients across the world. This is a new one-of-a-kind ad platform for non-profits and corporations alike. - April 28, 2015 - Our Lost
Ourlost.com Introduces New Features to Make Website More Useful to Its Visitors
OurLost.com, an informative website, has announced the launch of new features on its website. The newly added features include high quality articles, blogs and Intellect Questions that are answered by the website’s board of experts. - April 24, 2015 - Our Lost
A Social Community Shares Stories of People Who Passed Away & Worldwide Tragic Events
Ourlost.com, an online community is sharing stories of people and celebrities who have passed away due to illness or because of some worldwide tragic event and natural calamity. The website also provides necessary information about the birthdays or deaths taking place in a particular month. - April 02, 2015 - Our Lost
Post a Memorial Page for Your Loved Ones for Free
Our Lost lets you create a beautiful and everlasting memory through time where it becomes easy to reminiscence. - March 12, 2015 - Our Lost
I'm Sorry to Hear Expands to 3 New States, Increases Coverage to Over 14,000 Funeral Homes
I'm Sorry to Hear, a funeral planning website connecting funeral professionals and consumers, now expands to Texas, Georgia, and Alaska. This new addition brings the total footprint of I'm Sorry to Hear to 25 states and over 14,000 funeral homes. - February 06, 2015 - I'm Sorry To Hear LLC
Cabarrus Memorial Gardens to Hold 3rd Annual Holiday Memorial Tree
Cabarrus Memorial Gardens will host its 3rd annual Holiday Memorial Tree. Kicking off this 2014 Season with a Free Open House on Saturday, December 6th at 11 a.m. thru 3:00 pm at Cabarrus Memorial Gardens, Hwy 73, Concord, NC to celebrate the lives of loved ones lost. Enjoy refreshments, choose your free ornament and write your memorial to join the precious memories on their Holiday Memorial Tree. - November 24, 2014 - Cabarrus Memorial Gardens
An Entrepreneur Breathes New Life Into the Old Jinwright Funeral Home Building
Competition in Charlotte’s funeral home industry has just gotten stiffer. - November 11, 2014 - Boston's Mortuary
Toale Brothers Purchases Ewing Funeral Home
Sarasota, Florida’s Oldest Funeral Home Expands into Venice, Florida. - August 02, 2014 - Toale Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory
Legacy Memorial New System Can Set Up a Memorial Website in 5-Minutes and 4 Easy Steps
LegacyMemorial.com offers a new simplified system with which you can set up a customized memorial website in 4 simple steps and in less than 5 minutes. The websites are hosted to last for generations to keep the memory of a loved one alive in the hearts and minds of family and friends. - July 23, 2014 - Legacy Memorial
White Bear Lake Funeral Home an Unlikely Nominee for Customer Service Award
Mueller Memorial’s White Bear Lake Funeral Home has been nominated for White Bear Lake Magazine’s Best Small Business Customer Service Award. - April 09, 2014 - Mueller Memorial
St. Paul Funeral Home Offers Ultimate Sendoff for Diehard Twins Fans
Offers MLB Twins Branded Cremation Urns and Caskets for Life Long Fans - April 02, 2014 - Mueller Memorial
Rezendes Pre Need Services Addresses Public Reluctance to Funeral Planning with a Complimentary Personal Planning Book
Rezendes Pre Need Services, a leader in funeral planning in Ventura and Los Angeles counties, is pleased to announce it’s Complimentary Personal Planning Book. - March 04, 2014 - Rezendes Pre Need Services
Signature Sunsets Announces the Availability of Its New Book Entitled "Pondering Leaves" on the Topic of Funerary Pre-Planning
"Pondering Leaves: Composing and Conveying Your Life Story's Epilogue" by Mary Ellen Markant; ISBN: 9780989767477 - January 13, 2014 - Signature Sunsets