TJP Announces Partnership with the Diabetes Coalition of Palm Beach County The Jazoma Plan, LLC (a Woman-Owned Small Business) is proud to announce its partnership with the Diabetes Coalition of Palm Beach County. Visit The Jazoma Plan Booth Diabetes Awareness Day January 19th, 11 AM – 3 PM EST Palm Beach Outlets, West Palm Beach, FL Free Diabetes Risk Assessments,... - January 17, 2019 - The Jazoma Plan, LLC

The Jazoma Plan Launches TheJazomaPlan.com What is The Jazoma Plan? The Jazoma Plan stores all your important family information in case of emergency, disaster, or death. Nobody should worry about the location of important family information during times of grief, stress and uncertainty. Available as an Online Subscription or a Personal, Hardcover Workbook. Responsibility survives, so plan ahead with The Jazoma Plan. - December 06, 2018 - The Jazoma Plan, LLC

Quick Funeral is Providing a Wide Range of Funeral Programs with Printable Templates for Everyone QuickFuneral LLC introduced an online software which is hosted on www.QuickFuneral.com, where users from anywhere in the world can access it for creating funeral programs. This produces printable PDF which is self printable. - July 28, 2018 - Quick Funeral LLC

Send Messages from the Grave and Tell Them How You Really Felt - Funeralnotification.com FuneralNotification.com notifies friends, family & loved ones of your funeral arrangements and the ability to leave text & video messages to share last wishes, memories & good-byes. - July 27, 2018 - FuneralNotification.com

Vitalboards®/Vital ICE Selects Funeral Innovations as Preferred Marketing Provider Vital ICE has selected Funeral Innovations, for the second year, to be their preferred marketing provider - offering affordable, end-to-end digital marketing services for their funeral home partners. - February 14, 2018 - Funeral Innovations

Pete Shrock Provides Five Tips to Help Caregivers During the Holidays; Leading "Emotional First Responder" Says Thank You Notes Are More Important Than Ever It’s no secret the holidays are stressful. But, for a caregiver, it can be an especially physically and emotionally difficult time of the year. Family members who live out of town have the best intentions when they visit for the holidays. In reality, they often end up causing more stress on the caregiver. Legacy Navigator, co-founder and nationally recognized grief/trauma expert, Pete Shrock offers five tips to help caregivers during the holidays. - December 06, 2017 - Legacy Navigator

Hyde-Chambers Funeral Services Offers Different Kinds of Funeral Plans Hyde-Chambers Funeral Services offers three kinds of funeral plans: Simple, Standard, and Premium. Each package is cost-effective and includes everything a funeral needs. - July 24, 2017 - Hyde-Chambers Funeral Services

Heritage Memorial Funding Introduces New Account Representative: Shannon Ivy Joins Heritage Team as Account Representative Heritage Memorial Funding is pleased to announce the addition of Shannon Ivy as account representative in customer service. Ivy is responsible for identifying market opportunities and building relationships with existing and prospective clients while educating them about Heritage’s low-cost, no-risk funding. Heritage Memorial Funding is proud to welcome Ivy to the team. - July 01, 2017 - Heritage Memorial Funding

First Garden Dedicated to Planting the Bios Urn Has Opened The Tree of Life Garden is dedicated to planting the Bios Urn. On May 6th, 2017, in Quebec, Canada, the first Bios Urn was planted in a special garden just for Bios Urns biodegradable urns. - May 15, 2017 - Bios Urn Environment SL

Affordable Funerals Network Launches Community Outreach Assistance Initiative Life or Death- National Funeral Funding and Pre-Need Awareness Campaign Affordable Funerals Network is proud to launch a national campaign providing funding for at-need families to funeral homes within the AFN provider network throughout the country. - April 30, 2017 - Affordable Funerals Network

I’m Sorry to Hear Introduces the New Funerals360 Website I'm Sorry to Hear introduces the all new Funerals360. Funerals360 (www.funerals360.com) is the first end-to-end online funeral planning platform where consumers can plan a funeral in advance, at the time of need, or even share funeral details and memorialize the loss of a loved one. After over 4 years... - March 09, 2017 - Funerals360

Functional Dinnerware Inspires New Perspectives on Death The Nourish dinnerware series is made using the ashes of 200 people to confront mortality in daily life. - October 25, 2016 - Chronicle Cremation Designs

New Web Series Titled Funeral Cribs Provides a Peek Into Interesting Funeral Homes Funeral Cribs is a web series that is produced by a software company in the funeral industry called Tukios. The series highlights funeral homes with an interesting story, or beautiful facilities. - October 08, 2016 - Tukios

New Celebration of Life Company Providing Event Planning and Memorial Services in Southern California Eternally Loved provides event pre- and post-planning services for celebrations of life, pet memorials, living memorials and special events, as well as an array of personalized memorial products. Eternally Loved is headquartered in San Diego County and plans events in San Diego, San Bernardino, Riverside,... - June 17, 2016 - Eternally Loved

Ex-Journalist Launches Website to Connect Families to Senior Advocates for Help Finding Assisted Living Tony’s Rolodex refers families to trusted Senior Placement Advocates for help finding Assisted Living and Memory Care. It is launching first in Arizona and Florida. Advocates provide an alternative to the services of such Senior Housing Referral websites as A Place for Mom and Caring.com. - April 07, 2016 - Tony's Rolodex LLC

Turning Tombstones to Trees Funky funeral firm Alternative Endings is proving to be a Crowdfunding sensation with its ground-breaking range of unforgettable funerals and life celebrations. Co-founder Kevin Foy says: “Traditional funerals haven’t progressed in hundreds of years. So why can’t the rest of us be... - December 12, 2015 - Alternative endings

St. Francis Home Skilled Nursing & Rehab Facility Receives Highest Rating, 2nd Year in a Row St. Francis Home Skilled Nursing & Rehab facility in Saginaw, MI. has received, for the second year in a row, the highest possible overall rating of five stars in U.S. News & World Report’s annual Best Nursing Homes. “St. Francis Home of Saginaw is extremely proud of its continued... - May 03, 2015 - St Francis Home

Ourlost.com Announces Commencement of Operation Ourlost.com has opened its doors to clients across the world. This is a new one-of-a-kind ad platform for non-profits and corporations alike. - April 28, 2015 - Our Lost

Ourlost.com Introduces New Features to Make Website More Useful to Its Visitors OurLost.com, an informative website, has announced the launch of new features on its website. The newly added features include high quality articles, blogs and Intellect Questions that are answered by the website’s board of experts. - April 24, 2015 - Our Lost

A Social Community Shares Stories of People Who Passed Away & Worldwide Tragic Events Ourlost.com, an online community is sharing stories of people and celebrities who have passed away due to illness or because of some worldwide tragic event and natural calamity. The website also provides necessary information about the birthdays or deaths taking place in a particular month. - April 02, 2015 - Our Lost

Post a Memorial Page for Your Loved Ones for Free Our Lost lets you create a beautiful and everlasting memory through time where it becomes easy to reminiscence. - March 12, 2015 - Our Lost

I'm Sorry to Hear Expands to 3 New States, Increases Coverage to Over 14,000 Funeral Homes I'm Sorry to Hear, a funeral planning website connecting funeral professionals and consumers, now expands to Texas, Georgia, and Alaska. This new addition brings the total footprint of I'm Sorry to Hear to 25 states and over 14,000 funeral homes. - February 06, 2015 - I'm Sorry To Hear LLC

Cabarrus Memorial Gardens to Hold 3rd Annual Holiday Memorial Tree Cabarrus Memorial Gardens will host its 3rd annual Holiday Memorial Tree. Kicking off this 2014 Season with a Free Open House on Saturday, December 6th at 11 a.m. thru 3:00 pm at Cabarrus Memorial Gardens, Hwy 73, Concord, NC to celebrate the lives of loved ones lost. Enjoy refreshments, choose your free ornament and write your memorial to join the precious memories on their Holiday Memorial Tree. - November 24, 2014 - Cabarrus Memorial Gardens

Toale Brothers Purchases Ewing Funeral Home Sarasota, Florida’s Oldest Funeral Home Expands into Venice, Florida. - August 02, 2014 - Toale Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory

Legacy Memorial New System Can Set Up a Memorial Website in 5-Minutes and 4 Easy Steps LegacyMemorial.com offers a new simplified system with which you can set up a customized memorial website in 4 simple steps and in less than 5 minutes. The websites are hosted to last for generations to keep the memory of a loved one alive in the hearts and minds of family and friends. - July 23, 2014 - Legacy Memorial

White Bear Lake Funeral Home an Unlikely Nominee for Customer Service Award Mueller Memorial’s White Bear Lake Funeral Home has been nominated for White Bear Lake Magazine’s Best Small Business Customer Service Award. - April 09, 2014 - Mueller Memorial

St. Paul Funeral Home Offers Ultimate Sendoff for Diehard Twins Fans Offers MLB Twins Branded Cremation Urns and Caskets for Life Long Fans - April 02, 2014 - Mueller Memorial

Rezendes Pre Need Services Addresses Public Reluctance to Funeral Planning with a Complimentary Personal Planning Book Rezendes Pre Need Services, a leader in funeral planning in Ventura and Los Angeles counties, is pleased to announce it’s Complimentary Personal Planning Book. - March 04, 2014 - Rezendes Pre Need Services

Signature Sunsets Announces the Availability of Its New Book Entitled "Pondering Leaves" on the Topic of Funerary Pre-Planning "Pondering Leaves: Composing and Conveying Your Life Story's Epilogue" by Mary Ellen Markant; ISBN: 9780989767477 - January 13, 2014 - Signature Sunsets

Pet Legacy Marketing Announces SEO Services for Industry Marketing Firm for Pet Cemeteries, Crematories and Memorial Businesses Offers Comprehensive Search Engine Optimization. - January 01, 2014 - Pet Legacy Marketing

Mueller Memorial Reaches Out to Grieving Minnesotans with Guide to Enjoying the Holidays Mueller Memorial, a St. Paul funeral home, offers families dealing with grief this season a grief support guide to be “Happy at the Holidays.” - November 23, 2013 - Mueller Memorial

ObituariesHelp.org Releases Exciting Blog Design ObituariesHelp.org, recognized leader in the supply of helpful genealogical information reveals its new blog design. The new genealogy blog will further establish http://obituarieshelp.org/blog/ as a leader in the online genealogical community. The new design makes it easier to find information and will... - November 04, 2013 - ObituariesHelp.org

Pet Legacy Marketing Announces Suite of Pet Memorial Marketing Services New marketing company announces digital/print marketing solutions specifically created for the pet memorial, cremation, and funeral professional market. - October 27, 2013 - Pet Legacy Marketing

Company Provides Custom Marketing Solutions to a Overlooked Niche: Marketing for Pet Cremation, Funeral, and Memorial Companies Pet Legacy Marketing announces the launch of specialized marketing solutions and products to the pet cremation and memorial industry, for pet cremation professionals seeking industry expert talent coupled with print/digital marketing excellence. - October 25, 2013 - Pet Legacy Marketing

SC Company Celebrates 73 Years in Business with 73 Turkey Giveaway This Thanksgiving South Carolina firm thanks residents by giving away 73 Thanksgiving turkeys in honor of their 73 years serving the community. - October 23, 2013 - Columbia Wilbert Vault Co.

Gifts4Hope Running Gift Card Drive September 1-25 4-Hope of Massachusetts, Inc. has started running monthly drives for their 4-part organization. Letters4Hope just finished a successful Back to School Drive to encourage the kids on their list. Since January 1, over 60 families are on their list! During the month of September, another piece of their organization, Gifts4Hope, is running a Gift Card Drive to have gift cards for gas, food, clothing, other everyday items for families/individuals! See 4-hopeofmassachusetts.org for more info. - September 03, 2013 - 4-Hope of Massachusetts, Inc.

Frazer Consultants Releases "Treasure of Memories" Tribute Video Clip Elegant new tribute video clip has been expertly created for use with Frazer Consultants Tribute Center video creation software. - August 08, 2013 - Frazer Consultants

Tribute Video Clip "A Stream of Memories" Added to Frazer Consultants Tribute Center Nature lovers will appreciate this peaceful, water lily-filled video scenery created for use with Frazer Consultants Tribute Center video creation software. - August 08, 2013 - Frazer Consultants

Funeral Home Call Answering Firm Launches Live Web Chat Feature to Monitor Website Inquiries for Funeral Homes 24/7 The funeral home industry just raised the bar for potential client families being able to communicate with funeral homes. Directors’ Choice’s new Web Chat service covers all real time website inquiries 24 hours per day. http://dchoice.com/ Saint John, New Brunswick, Canada – Directors’... - August 01, 2013 - Directors' Choice

Colin Tipping Announces New Online Program: Radical Grieving Grief takes so many forms: We grieve everything from missed opportunities to unhappy childhoods to lost loves. But the deepest grief of all is the terrible pain we experience when we lose someone dear to us. Now Colin Tipping, creator of Radical Forgiveness, has created a new Radical Grieving Online... - August 01, 2013 - Instutute for Radical Forgiveness

B.C. Bailey Funeral Home Receives 100% Satisfaction Rating from Families B.C. Bailey Funeral Home in Wallingford, CT has earned a 100% satisfaction score from the families they served in 2012. - July 17, 2013 - B.C. Bailey Funeral Home

4-Hope of Massachusetts, Inc. Supports People Dealing with Critical Illness/Sudden Loss 4-Hope of Massachusetts, Inc. Supports People Dealing with Critical Illness/Sudden Loss through Celebrations4Hope, Gifts4Hope, Letters4Hope and Reach4Hope. - July 17, 2013 - 4-Hope of Massachusetts, Inc.

Publicist Launches Free Shared Animal Biographies Web Site Enabling Others to Honor Beloved Pets on 8th Birth Anniversary of Her Dog Maxfield Papillon – a small dog with a big purpose - site shares testimonies of how animal companions help teach important life lessons. - June 25, 2013 - Massing PR, LLC

Funeralfund.com Has Launched: A New Way to Help Fund Funeral Services Funeralfund.com is a funding platform for funeral related services where anyone can contribute funds towards a funeral fund campaign. - June 07, 2013 - Funeral Fund

Julie A. Burn Joins StoneMor Partners as Director of Cremation Services Julie A. Burn, CCrE, CSE, has joined StoneMor Partners as Director of Cremation Services. Julie will act as StoneMor’s dedicated cremation resource, developing programs for all cremation services and products. - May 17, 2013 - StoneMor Partners

Digital Underdog Passed-On.com Influences System Changes in the World's Most Leading Website PassedOn (www.passed-on.com), the world’s first platform for the creation of free multimedia Emotional Wills (eWills), has sent search engine giant Google scrambling to catch up with the service’s innovative operating system. The “Digital Footprint Manager,” one of PassedOn’s... - May 05, 2013 - PassedOn

Seawinds Funeral Homes Joins Forces with StoneMor Partners StoneMor Partners has partnered with Seawinds Funeral Homes of South Florida. - April 17, 2013 - StoneMor Partners

Miracle Website PassedOn Now Available in Bahasa Melayu The social enterprise and lifestyle website for those who wish to create multimedia eWills (Emotional Wills) for Loved Ones has just launched its Malaysian initiative. - March 20, 2013 - PassedOn