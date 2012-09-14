PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
The Jazoma Plan, LLC (a Woman-Owned Small Business) is proud to announce its partnership with the Diabetes Coalition of Palm Beach County.
Visit The Jazoma Plan Booth
Diabetes Awareness Day
January 19th, 11 AM – 3 PM EST
Palm Beach Outlets, West Palm Beach, FL
Free Diabetes Risk Assessments,... - January 17, 2019 - The Jazoma Plan, LLC
What is The Jazoma Plan? The Jazoma Plan stores all your important family information in case of emergency, disaster, or death. Nobody should worry about the location of important family information during times of grief, stress and uncertainty. Available as an Online Subscription or a Personal, Hardcover Workbook. Responsibility survives, so plan ahead with The Jazoma Plan. - December 06, 2018 - The Jazoma Plan, LLC
QuickFuneral LLC introduced an online software which is hosted on www.QuickFuneral.com, where users from anywhere in the world can access it for creating funeral programs. This produces printable PDF which is self printable. - July 28, 2018 - Quick Funeral LLC
FuneralNotification.com notifies friends, family & loved ones of your funeral arrangements and the ability to leave text & video messages to share last wishes, memories & good-byes. - July 27, 2018 - FuneralNotification.com
Vital ICE has selected Funeral Innovations, for the second year, to be their preferred marketing provider - offering affordable, end-to-end digital marketing services for their funeral home partners. - February 14, 2018 - Funeral Innovations
It’s no secret the holidays are stressful. But, for a caregiver, it can be an especially physically and emotionally difficult time of the year. Family members who live out of town have the best intentions when they visit for the holidays. In reality, they often end up causing more stress on the caregiver. Legacy Navigator, co-founder and nationally recognized grief/trauma expert, Pete Shrock offers five tips to help caregivers during the holidays. - December 06, 2017 - Legacy Navigator
Hyde-Chambers Funeral Services offers three kinds of funeral plans: Simple, Standard, and Premium. Each package is cost-effective and includes everything a funeral needs. - July 24, 2017 - Hyde-Chambers Funeral Services
Heritage Memorial Funding is pleased to announce the addition of Shannon Ivy as account representative in customer service. Ivy is responsible for identifying market opportunities and building relationships with existing and prospective clients while educating them about Heritage’s low-cost, no-risk funding. Heritage Memorial Funding is proud to welcome Ivy to the team. - July 01, 2017 - Heritage Memorial Funding
The Tree of Life Garden is dedicated to planting the Bios Urn. On May 6th, 2017, in Quebec, Canada, the first Bios Urn was planted in a special garden just for Bios Urns biodegradable urns. - May 15, 2017 - Bios Urn Environment SL
Affordable Funerals Network is proud to launch a national campaign providing funding for at-need families to funeral homes within the AFN provider network throughout the country. - April 30, 2017 - Affordable Funerals Network
I'm Sorry to Hear introduces the all new Funerals360. Funerals360 (www.funerals360.com) is the first end-to-end online funeral planning platform where consumers can plan a funeral in advance, at the time of need, or even share funeral details and memorialize the loss of a loved one.
After over 4 years... - March 09, 2017 - Funerals360
The Nourish dinnerware series is made using the ashes of 200 people to confront mortality in daily life. - October 25, 2016 - Chronicle Cremation Designs
Funeral Cribs is a web series that is produced by a software company in the funeral industry called Tukios. The series highlights funeral homes with an interesting story, or beautiful facilities. - October 08, 2016 - Tukios
Eternally Loved provides event pre- and post-planning services for celebrations of life, pet memorials, living memorials and special events, as well as an array of personalized memorial products. Eternally Loved is headquartered in San Diego County and plans events in San Diego, San Bernardino, Riverside,... - June 17, 2016 - Eternally Loved
Tony’s Rolodex refers families to trusted Senior Placement Advocates for help finding Assisted Living and Memory Care. It is launching first in Arizona and Florida. Advocates provide an alternative to the services of such Senior Housing Referral websites as A Place for Mom and Caring.com. - April 07, 2016 - Tony's Rolodex LLC
Funky funeral firm Alternative Endings is proving to be a Crowdfunding sensation with its ground-breaking range of unforgettable funerals and life celebrations.
Co-founder Kevin Foy says: “Traditional funerals haven’t progressed in hundreds of years. So why can’t the rest of us be... - December 12, 2015 - Alternative endings
St. Francis Home Skilled Nursing & Rehab facility in Saginaw, MI. has received, for the second year in a row, the highest possible overall rating of five stars in U.S. News & World Report’s annual Best Nursing Homes.
“St. Francis Home of Saginaw is extremely proud of its continued... - May 03, 2015 - St Francis Home
Ourlost.com has opened its doors to clients across the world. This is a new one-of-a-kind ad platform for non-profits and corporations alike. - April 28, 2015 - Our Lost
OurLost.com, an informative website, has announced the launch of new features on its website. The newly added features include high quality articles, blogs and Intellect Questions that are answered by the website’s board of experts. - April 24, 2015 - Our Lost
Ourlost.com, an online community is sharing stories of people and celebrities who have passed away due to illness or because of some worldwide tragic event and natural calamity. The website also provides necessary information about the birthdays or deaths taking place in a particular month. - April 02, 2015 - Our Lost
Our Lost lets you create a beautiful and everlasting memory through time where it becomes easy to reminiscence. - March 12, 2015 - Our Lost
I'm Sorry to Hear, a funeral planning website connecting funeral professionals and consumers, now expands to Texas, Georgia, and Alaska. This new addition brings the total footprint of I'm Sorry to Hear to 25 states and over 14,000 funeral homes. - February 06, 2015 - I'm Sorry To Hear LLC
Cabarrus Memorial Gardens will host its 3rd annual Holiday Memorial Tree. Kicking off this 2014 Season with a Free Open House on Saturday, December 6th at 11 a.m. thru 3:00 pm at Cabarrus Memorial Gardens, Hwy 73, Concord, NC to celebrate the lives of loved ones lost. Enjoy refreshments, choose your free ornament and write your memorial to join the precious memories on their Holiday Memorial Tree. - November 24, 2014 - Cabarrus Memorial Gardens
Competition in Charlotte’s funeral home industry has just gotten stiffer. - November 11, 2014 - Boston's Mortuary
Sarasota, Florida’s Oldest Funeral Home Expands into Venice, Florida. - August 02, 2014 - Toale Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory
LegacyMemorial.com offers a new simplified system with which you can set up a customized memorial website in 4 simple steps and in less than 5 minutes. The websites are hosted to last for generations to keep the memory of a loved one alive in the hearts and minds of family and friends. - July 23, 2014 - Legacy Memorial
Mueller Memorial’s White Bear Lake Funeral Home has been nominated for White Bear Lake Magazine’s Best Small Business Customer Service Award. - April 09, 2014 - Mueller Memorial
Offers MLB Twins Branded Cremation Urns and Caskets for Life Long Fans - April 02, 2014 - Mueller Memorial
Rezendes Pre Need Services, a leader in funeral planning in Ventura and Los Angeles counties, is pleased to announce it’s Complimentary Personal Planning Book. - March 04, 2014 - Rezendes Pre Need Services
"Pondering Leaves: Composing and Conveying Your Life Story's Epilogue" by Mary Ellen Markant; ISBN: 9780989767477 - January 13, 2014 - Signature Sunsets
Marketing Firm for Pet Cemeteries, Crematories and Memorial Businesses Offers Comprehensive Search Engine Optimization. - January 01, 2014 - Pet Legacy Marketing
Mueller Memorial, a St. Paul funeral home, offers families dealing with grief this season a grief support guide to be “Happy at the Holidays.” - November 23, 2013 - Mueller Memorial
ObituariesHelp.org, recognized leader in the supply of helpful genealogical information reveals its new blog design. The new genealogy blog will further establish http://obituarieshelp.org/blog/ as a leader in the online genealogical community. The new design makes it easier to find information and will... - November 04, 2013 - ObituariesHelp.org
New marketing company announces digital/print marketing solutions specifically created for the pet memorial, cremation, and funeral professional market. - October 27, 2013 - Pet Legacy Marketing
Pet Legacy Marketing announces the launch of specialized marketing solutions and products to the pet cremation and memorial industry, for pet cremation professionals seeking industry expert talent coupled with print/digital marketing excellence. - October 25, 2013 - Pet Legacy Marketing
South Carolina firm thanks residents by giving away 73 Thanksgiving turkeys in honor of their 73 years serving the community. - October 23, 2013 - Columbia Wilbert Vault Co.
4-Hope of Massachusetts, Inc. has started running monthly drives for their 4-part organization. Letters4Hope just finished a successful Back to School Drive to encourage the kids on their list. Since January 1, over 60 families are on their list! During the month of September, another piece of their organization, Gifts4Hope, is running a Gift Card Drive to have gift cards for gas, food, clothing, other everyday items for families/individuals! See 4-hopeofmassachusetts.org for more info. - September 03, 2013 - 4-Hope of Massachusetts, Inc.
Elegant new tribute video clip has been expertly created for use with Frazer Consultants Tribute Center video creation software. - August 08, 2013 - Frazer Consultants
Nature lovers will appreciate this peaceful, water lily-filled video scenery created for use with Frazer Consultants Tribute Center video creation software. - August 08, 2013 - Frazer Consultants
The funeral home industry just raised the bar for potential client families being able to communicate with funeral homes. Directors’ Choice’s new Web Chat service covers all real time website inquiries 24 hours per day.
http://dchoice.com/
Saint John, New Brunswick, Canada – Directors’... - August 01, 2013 - Directors' Choice
Grief takes so many forms: We grieve everything from missed opportunities to unhappy childhoods to lost loves. But the deepest grief of all is the terrible pain we experience when we lose someone dear to us.
Now Colin Tipping, creator of Radical Forgiveness, has created a new Radical Grieving Online... - August 01, 2013 - Instutute for Radical Forgiveness
B.C. Bailey Funeral Home in Wallingford, CT has earned a 100% satisfaction score from the families they served in 2012. - July 17, 2013 - B.C. Bailey Funeral Home
4-Hope of Massachusetts, Inc. Supports People Dealing with Critical Illness/Sudden Loss through Celebrations4Hope, Gifts4Hope, Letters4Hope and Reach4Hope. - July 17, 2013 - 4-Hope of Massachusetts, Inc.
Maxfield Papillon – a small dog with a big purpose - site shares testimonies of how animal companions help teach important life lessons. - June 25, 2013 - Massing PR, LLC
Funeralfund.com is a funding platform for funeral related services where anyone can contribute funds towards a funeral fund campaign. - June 07, 2013 - Funeral Fund
Julie A. Burn, CCrE, CSE, has joined StoneMor Partners as Director of Cremation Services. Julie will act as StoneMor’s dedicated cremation resource, developing programs for all cremation services and products. - May 17, 2013 - StoneMor Partners
PassedOn (www.passed-on.com), the world’s first platform for the creation of free multimedia Emotional Wills (eWills), has sent search engine giant Google scrambling to catch up with the service’s innovative operating system.
The “Digital Footprint Manager,” one of PassedOn’s... - May 05, 2013 - PassedOn
StoneMor Partners has partnered with Seawinds Funeral Homes of South Florida. - April 17, 2013 - StoneMor Partners
The social enterprise and lifestyle website for those who wish to create multimedia eWills (Emotional Wills) for Loved Ones has just launched its Malaysian initiative. - March 20, 2013 - PassedOn
Hundreds of eight second cinematic quality video clips are now available to interweave with photos and music to personalize tribute videos created with Tribute Center video creation software. - March 11, 2013 - Frazer Consultants