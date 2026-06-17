It’s no secret the holidays are stressful. But, for a caregiver, it can be an especially physically and emotionally difficult time of the year. Family members who live out of town have the best intentions when they visit for the holidays. In reality, they often end up causing more stress on the caregiver. Legacy Navigator, co-founder and nationally recognized grief/trauma expert, Pete Shrock offers five tips to help caregivers during the holidays. - December 06, 2017 - Legacy Navigator