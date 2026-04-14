Recent Headlines
Within Construction, Transportation, Mining, & Forestry Machinery & Equipment Rental & Leasing
Core Equipment Group Names John Groff Chief Executive Officer
Industry veteran with 25+ years of dealership leadership joins newly formed Mid-Atlantic construction equipment dealer. - April 14, 2026 - Core Equipment Group
Core Equipment Group Acquires GT Mid Atlantic, a Premier Heavy Construction Equipment Dealer
Backed by private equity firm, Core Equipment Group has acquired all assets and employees of GT Mid Atlantic LLC, strengthening CASE Construction Equipment’s dealer footprint in New Jersey, Maryland, and Delaware - April 01, 2026 - Core Equipment Group
BIC Auctions, with Integra and US Asset Exchange, Announce Heidelberg Cement Mill Closure Auction Series and Immediate Sale of Processing Assets
BIC Auctions, with Integra Asset Solutions and US Asset Exchange, has been retained to manage the structured disposition of assets from the Heidelberg Materials cement mill closure in Cupertino, CA. The program includes a timed online auction beginning March 11, 2026, and immediate negotiated sale of major processing assets including ball mills, crushers, Caterpillar engines, and plant infrastructure suitable for cement, mining, and aggregates operations. - February 19, 2026 - BIC Auctions
Glesby Marks Supports Community Access Through Vehicle Donation to Alexander Jewish Family Service
Glesby Marks, an independent fleet leasing and fleet management company, has donated a fully accessible 2025 Toyota Sienna Hybrid to Alexander Jewish Family Service (JFS) as part of its Community Engagement initiative. The vehicle will support Celebration Company, a program of Alexander JFS that... - February 11, 2026 - Glesby Marks
Rob Reider Joins AvBrief to Launch New Podcast Jan. 8
AvBrief is proud and more than a little humbled to announce that one of the most familiar and trusted voices in aviation, Rob Reider, is joining the AvBrief team with his biweekly podcast on the lessons we learn when things don't go as planned. - January 07, 2026 - AvBrief Media Ltd.
AvBrief Expands with the Experimental Aviator
AvBrief is expanding to include more exclusive, informed, and useful content for the Experimental/Amateur-Built aviation sector. The Experimental Aviator will harness the talent and expertise of household names in the experimental world—Paul Dye, Tom Wilson, Kerry Fores, Eric Stewart, Vic Syracuse, Barnaby Wainfan, Ron Wanttaja, Larry Larson, and many others—to provide knowledgeable and engaging articles tailor-made for those who build, maintain, and fly their own aircraft. - November 30, 2025 - AvBrief Media Ltd.
Alexander Aviation Associates, Inc. Appoints Stacey Plante as Account Manager
Alexander Aviation Associates, Inc. welcomes Stacey Plante as its new Account Manager—bringing sharp aviation insurance expertise and a well-deserved reputation for client advocacy. Her precision and professionalism will further reinforce our values of rapid, detailed, and client-centric service. - September 08, 2025 - Alexander Aviation Associates, Inc.
Cogent, Inc. Announces Addition of Edelmann & Associates
Cogent, Inc. a leading provider of pumping and process equipment solutions, welcomes Edelmann & Associates as the newest Cogent employee-owned company. - August 07, 2025 - Cogent, Inc.
Humpty Dump Expands Service Area to Colorado Springs in 2025
Humpty Dump Roll-Offs & Dumpsters, a leading provider of roll-off dumpster rentals in Denver, is excited to announce the expansion of its services to Colorado Springs and surrounding areas in 2025. This expansion is a major achievement for the family-owned company and will allow it to bring its... - December 20, 2024 - Humpty Dump Roll-Offs & Dumpsters
Cogent, Inc. Announces Addition of Central States Group
Cogent, Inc. a leading provider of pumping and process equipment solutions, welcomes Central States Group (CSG) as the newest Cogent Company. - December 04, 2024 - Cogent, Inc.
e1 Air Unveils Affordable and Clean On-Site Hydrogen Production and Electrical Charging for Aviation
Aviation Service Providers and ehVTOL Operators Can Access Inexpensive Hydrogen2 at Select Airports in 2025 - June 18, 2024 - e1 Air
Chore Tools Announces Its Grand Opening
Navy Veteran launches mobile platform projected to disrupt tool and equipment rental industry. - October 01, 2022 - Chore Tools
AirSync Hits 250K Flights in Bringing Cost Effective Aircraft and Safety Management to General Aviation
AirSync passed the 250K flight mark from its installed based of aircraft. The system has already provided significant increases in aircraft management efficiency and safety to owners, pilots, operators, and training schools. Data and reports from flights are available near real time via the web platform and smart phone app, and can be shared between various stakeholders and integrated third party services. - September 16, 2022 - AirSync
LA Ice Machine Offers Guaranteed Ice Pledge and Same Day Service for Clients in West Hills
The ice machine rental and repair company provides ice machines in West Hills when people need them the most. - March 11, 2022 - LA Ice Machine
LA Ice Machine, LLC. Helps LA Businesses Save Money in More Ways Than One
The ice machine letter guarantees scheduled maintenance, repairs, and replacements for all customers. - February 09, 2022 - LA Ice Machine
Meade Tractor & Topcon Join Forces to Become a Full-Line Topcon OEM Dealership at All TN & KY Locations
Meade Tractor, the leader in John Deere construction and forestry equipment in Tennessee and Kentucky, announces a multi-year agreement with longtime partner Topcon Positioning Group, to provide a full line of precision management tools to Meade Tractor earthworks equipment customers. Meade... - November 18, 2021 - Meade Tractor
Endeavour Silver to Standardize Processes & Workflows on Terronera Mine Project with ARES PRISM
Endeavour Silver selects ARES PRISM project controls software on the Terronera Mine Project in Mexico. - June 30, 2021 - ARES PRISM
flydocs Welcomes Stuart Sheffield as New Head of Infrastructure
New appointment to create a best-in-class cloud architecture that will power flydocs’ customer-centric solutions for years to come. - June 03, 2021 - flydocs
Dupage Aviation to Purchase 5 More Business Jets to Meet Leasing Demand Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
Dupage Aviation purchases new aircraft due to increased travel demand amongst the pandemic. - August 04, 2020 - Dupage Aviation
Air Charter Advisors Addresses Private Jet Travel During the Coronavirus Outbreak
As organizations, corporations, and service providers are working around the clock to provide updates regarding COVID-19, this is how Air Charter Advisors is handling the Coronavirus and their Private Jet Charter Services. - March 20, 2020 - Air Charter Advisors
BuddyFlight™ App Kickstarter Campaign & iPad Pro Sweepstakes
BuddyFlight™ App (Pilot-to-Pilot Connections) is on Kickstarter and offers the chance to win a brand new iPad Pro 11" with 256GB of storage. - October 31, 2019 - BuddyFlight™
GlobalAir.com Announces 2019 "Calvin L. Carrithers" Aviation Scholarship Winners
GlobalAir.com is pleased to announce the winners of the Globalair.com "Calvin L. Carrithers" Aviation Scholarship: Austin Fields, Nicole Lund, Savanna Paulsen, and Cameron Sansone. After a successful launch of the inaugural Calvin L. Carrithers Aviation Scholarship program in 2014,... - September 08, 2019 - GlobalAir.com
Indeck Debuts “Indeck Answers” with Release of Steam Power Shopping Best Practices eBook
Indeck Group of Companies is proud to announce the release of the eBook series “Indeck Answers” with the debut issue “Putting the Power in your Hands: What you Need to Know before Selecting a Steam Power Partner for your Next Project.” The “Indeck Answers” will... - August 24, 2019 - Indeck Power Equipment Company
Rent-A-Plane Relaunch
Rent-A-Plane is back with a new site. Their platform enables owners to rent their plane directly to end user pilots. - August 23, 2019 - Rent-A-Plane.com
Indeck “O” Series 75,000 PPH Boiler Provides Saturated Steam for Equipment Testing at US Naval Base
An Indeck 75,000 PPH steam boiler was recently used to complete equipment certification and testing for an east coast naval base. - August 14, 2019 - Indeck Power Equipment Company
Indeck Group of Companies to Attend 2019 IDEA Conference
Prominent steam power leader, Indeck Power Equipment Company, will be attending the 2019 annual IDEA Conference. The 110th assembly will be held in Pittsburgh, PA June 24-27th. - May 23, 2019 - Indeck Power Equipment Company
Indeck’s Ken Altman and Aaron Naylor Bring Unique Perspectives and Nearly 60 Years of Experience to Indeck’s Reimagined Equipment Management and Service Teams
Indeck is pleased to announce the advancement of Aaron Naylor and Ken Altman to the positions of Service Manager and Equipment Operations Manager, respectively. Both men are stepping into these new roles as part of Indeck’s recent expansion of their Equipment Management and Service... - May 18, 2019 - Indeck Power Equipment Company
Indeck Announces Major Additions to Boiler Inventory
Indeck Power Equipment Company's commitment to innovative and comprehensive steam power solutions has resulted in the addition of many new boilers and package boiler systems to Indeck's sale and rental inventory. Indeck's newest boilers are manufactured with the latest engineering innovations and... - May 16, 2019 - Indeck Power Equipment Company
ASTER Labs Selected as Educational Satellite Kit Distributor
Theia Space and ASTER Labs reach exclusive agreement for US and Canadian sales venture. - February 21, 2019 - ASTER Labs
Guaranteed CFI Job Interviews from Wayman Aviation Academy for CFI Bootcamp Graduates
Wayman Aviation Academy and CFI Bootcamp announced today at the Flight School Association of North America conference that they will guarantee an interview for all graduates of CFI Bootcamp’s certification program. - February 14, 2019 - Wayman Aviation Academy
Rent-A-Plane Brings the Peer-to-Peer Model to Private Aviation
A new aircraft peer-to-peer rental website is aiming to bring the power of the sharing economy to the private aviation industry. With the recent launch of Rent-A-Plane.com, founder and president Jim Weldon said he hopes to create a better way for owners to rent their aircraft to offset costs and... - November 01, 2018 - Rent-A-Plane.com
Capital Jet Management Expands with Addition of Riverside Office
Capital Jet Management, a growing aircraft management company based in Southern California has announced the addition of an office in Riverside, CA. The company has experienced growth in the private aircraft management sector of its business. - August 25, 2018 - Capital Jet Management
Matthew Cormier Appointed COO of Global Aerospace Technology Corporation
Global Aerospace Technology Corporation has announced the appointment of Matthew Cormier as their Chief Operating Officer (COO). He assumed responsibilities on December 12, 2017. Matthew Cormier has been part of the Global team for 12 years. Mr. Cormier's extensive knowledge of all aspects of... - January 26, 2018 - Global Aerospace Technology Corporation
Don Spengler Appointed New CEO of Global Aerospace Technology Corporation
Global Aerospace Technology Corporation has announced the appointment of Don Spengler as their new CEO. He assumed the responsibilities on December 12, 2017, succeeding Steve Cormier, who has stepped down to pursue other ventures. - January 02, 2018 - Global Aerospace Technology Corporation
Razor Tracking Integrates Electronic Logs Into Their Fleet Management Solution
Fleet managers can now use one seamless system to comply and stay ahead of regulations. - July 27, 2017 - Razor Tracking
Highlift Equipment Ltd Acquires Columbus Based Rental Stop Ohio LLC
Highlift Equipment Ltd, located in Cincinnati, Ohio, has acquired the assets of Rental Stop Ohio LLC in Columbus (Sunbury), Ohio. Current operations of Rental Stop Ohio will continue in Central Ohio with Jeff Loudermilk, former Rental Stop Ohio owner, serving as Branch and Sales Manager. Mr. - July 21, 2017 - Highlift Equipment Ltd
A Team of Security Experts from Israel is Providing Special Security Services for Some of the Biggest Business Delegations Travelling to Brazil, Israel and Latin America
A team of security experts from Israel is providing special security services for some of the biggest business delegations travelling to Brazil, Israel and Latin America as well as families and authorities. GA, Global Advising (www.gaadvising.com) (www.gaadvising.com/vipsecurity), which was set up... - June 06, 2017 - GA, Global Advising
AeroVision International Purchases Initial Embraer E190 Aircraft
The aircraft, which will be disassembled for parts, represents AeroVision’s entry into parts and LRU support for EJet series aircraft. - April 26, 2017 - AeroVision International
GenieBelt Construction Management Software Introduces Latest New Features
Save time and make even more money in construction with GenieBelt’s latest features: easily keep track of multiple projects and their budgets; let VIP stakeholders see what’s happening in real-time; print out weekly tasks for everyone on your projects; change ownership of your projects; look good, and sleep well! - March 15, 2017 - GenieBelt
San Francisco Attorney Elected President, Northern California Business Aviation Association
San Francisco Attorney, Michael L. Dworkin has been elected President of the Northern California Business Aviation Association. - March 09, 2017 - Michael L. Dworkin
5th Anniversary for Total Fly
Total Fly Air Charter Broker Celebrate 5 Years of Activities - October 02, 2016 - Total Fly
AT&S St. Louis Shows Tremendous Growth
American Trailer & Storage, Inc. (AT&S) with three Midwest locations has experienced tremendous revenue growth, particularly in the Saint Louis market thus far in 2016. AT&S- St. Louis has seen a year-to-date revenue increase up 166% through August over the same time period in... - September 28, 2016 - American Trailer & Storage, Inc.
City Waste Services Launches Website Worth Reading from Start to Finish
City Waste Services, a disposal bin rental and junk removal company located in Toronto, has just launched their new website. A welcome change from the typical corporate filler, the content is not only informative about their services, but also entertaining enough to read every page from start to... - August 20, 2016 - City Waste Services
AT&S Participates in Missouri Works Program
The Missouri Works Program is designed to facilitate the creation of quality jobs through targeted business projects throughout Missouri. American Trailer & Storage, Inc. (AT&S) is a proud participant in this program in both Kansas City and St. Louis, helping create quality jobs and improve... - July 30, 2016 - American Trailer & Storage, Inc.
Bighorn Airways Receives FAA Diamond Award
Bighorn Airways has been awarded the FAA Diamond Award for second consecutive year. - June 04, 2016 - Bighorn Airways
SkyQuest International Announces Sale of 2002 Cessna 208 Caravan Amphibian
SkyQuest International, LLC is pleased to announce the sale and delivery of one (1) 2002 Cessna 208 Caravan Amphibian aircraft (Serial Number: 208-00356, Registration: C-FTMO) to a private buyer. The 208 Caravan is a popular high-wing, single-engine turboprop aircraft, short-haul airliner and... - May 11, 2016 - SkyQuest International, LLC
Global Access Solutions (GAS Inc.) Announces Aircraft Procurement
Global Access Solutions will be formally representing all Aircraft development within Iran and will serve as a liaison between Iran and the United States of America along with its international partners worldwide. - April 11, 2016 - Global Access Solutions Inc.
AT&S Welcomes Tim Kelley as CFO
American Trailer and Storage (“AT&S”, www.ATandSonline.com) welcomes Tim Kelley to the role of Chief Financial Officer responsible for evaluating and overseeing financial and strategic planning. Tim has been working with AT&S since late 2014 and brings his experience of leading... - March 12, 2016 - American Trailer & Storage, Inc.
AT&S Shows Growth with Revenue Up 76%
American Trailer and Storage (“AT&S”, www.ATandSonline.com) closed out 2015 with exceptional growth and success. When compared to 2014, AT&S revenues are up 76%. In addition to the growth in revenue, AT&S acquired Arch Trailer Sales, Inc. and added personnel to their Midwest... - January 09, 2016 - American Trailer & Storage, Inc.
Zetta Jet Expands Fleet with Purchase of a Global 6000 Business Jet and Options for Four Additional Global Aircraft
Bombardier Business Aircraft announced today that Zetta Jet has purchased a Global 6000 ultra-long-range aircraft with options for four additional Global 6000 business jets. If all options are exercised, the transactions are valued at approximately US$318 million, based on 2015 list prices for... - December 17, 2015 - Zetta Jet