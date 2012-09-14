PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

BuddyFlight™ App Kickstarter Campaign & iPad Pro Sweepstakes BuddyFlight™ App (Pilot-to-Pilot Connections) is on Kickstarter and offers the chance to win a brand new iPad Pro 11" with 256GB of storage. - October 31, 2019 - BuddyFlight™

GlobalAir.com Announces 2019 "Calvin L. Carrithers" Aviation Scholarship Winners GlobalAir.com is pleased to announce the winners of the Globalair.com "Calvin L. Carrithers" Aviation Scholarship: Austin Fields, Nicole Lund, Savanna Paulsen, and Cameron Sansone. After a successful launch of the inaugural Calvin L. Carrithers Aviation Scholarship program in 2014, students... - September 08, 2019 - GlobalAir.com

Indeck Debuts “Indeck Answers” with Release of Steam Power Shopping Best Practices eBook Indeck Group of Companies is proud to announce the release of the eBook series “Indeck Answers” with the debut issue “Putting the Power in your Hands: What you Need to Know before Selecting a Steam Power Partner for your Next Project.” The “Indeck Answers” will provide... - August 24, 2019 - Indeck Power Equipment Company

Rent-A-Plane Relaunch Rent-A-Plane is back with a new site. Their platform enables owners to rent their plane directly to end user pilots. - August 23, 2019 - Rent-A-Plane.com

Indeck “O” Series 75,000 PPH Boiler Provides Saturated Steam for Equipment Testing at US Naval Base An Indeck 75,000 PPH steam boiler was recently used to complete equipment certification and testing for an east coast naval base. - August 14, 2019 - Indeck Power Equipment Company

Indeck Group of Companies to Attend 2019 IDEA Conference Prominent steam power leader, Indeck Power Equipment Company, will be attending the 2019 annual IDEA Conference. The 110th assembly will be held in Pittsburgh, PA June 24-27th. - May 23, 2019 - Indeck Power Equipment Company

Indeck’s Ken Altman and Aaron Naylor Bring Unique Perspectives and Nearly 60 Years of Experience to Indeck’s Reimagined Equipment Management and Service Teams Indeck is pleased to announce the advancement of Aaron Naylor and Ken Altman to the positions of Service Manager and Equipment Operations Manager, respectively. Both men are stepping into these new roles as part of Indeck’s recent expansion of their Equipment Management and Service departments. - May 18, 2019 - Indeck Power Equipment Company

Indeck Announces Major Additions to Boiler Inventory Indeck Power Equipment Company's commitment to innovative and comprehensive steam power solutions has resulted in the addition of many new boilers and package boiler systems to Indeck's sale and rental inventory. Indeck's newest boilers are manufactured with the latest engineering innovations and energy... - May 16, 2019 - Indeck Power Equipment Company

ASTER Labs Selected as Educational Satellite Kit Distributor Theia Space and ASTER Labs reach exclusive agreement for US and Canadian sales venture. - February 21, 2019 - ASTER Labs

Guaranteed CFI Job Interviews from Wayman Aviation Academy for CFI Bootcamp Graduates Wayman Aviation Academy and CFI Bootcamp announced today at the Flight School Association of North America conference that they will guarantee an interview for all graduates of CFI Bootcamp’s certification program. - February 14, 2019 - Wayman Aviation Academy

Rent-A-Plane Brings the Peer-to-Peer Model to Private Aviation A new aircraft peer-to-peer rental website is aiming to bring the power of the sharing economy to the private aviation industry. With the recent launch of Rent-A-Plane.com, founder and president Jim Weldon said he hopes to create a better way for owners to rent their aircraft to offset costs and for... - November 01, 2018 - Rent-A-Plane.com

Capital Jet Management Expands with Addition of Riverside Office Capital Jet Management, a growing aircraft management company based in Southern California has announced the addition of an office in Riverside, CA. The company has experienced growth in the private aircraft management sector of its business. - August 25, 2018 - Capital Jet Management

Matthew Cormier Appointed COO of Global Aerospace Technology Corporation Global Aerospace Technology Corporation has announced the appointment of Matthew Cormier as their Chief Operating Officer (COO). He assumed responsibilities on December 12, 2017. Matthew Cormier has been part of the Global team for 12 years. Mr. Cormier's extensive knowledge of all aspects of Global's... - January 26, 2018 - Global Aerospace Technology Corporation

Don Spengler Appointed New CEO of Global Aerospace Technology Corporation Global Aerospace Technology Corporation has announced the appointment of Don Spengler as their new CEO. He assumed the responsibilities on December 12, 2017, succeeding Steve Cormier, who has stepped down to pursue other ventures. - January 02, 2018 - Global Aerospace Technology Corporation

Razor Tracking Integrates Electronic Logs Into Their Fleet Management Solution Fleet managers can now use one seamless system to comply and stay ahead of regulations. - July 27, 2017 - Razor Tracking

Highlift Equipment Ltd Acquires Columbus Based Rental Stop Ohio LLC Highlift Equipment Ltd, located in Cincinnati, Ohio, has acquired the assets of Rental Stop Ohio LLC in Columbus (Sunbury), Ohio. Current operations of Rental Stop Ohio will continue in Central Ohio with Jeff Loudermilk, former Rental Stop Ohio owner, serving as Branch and Sales Manager. Mr. Loudermilk... - July 21, 2017 - Highlift Equipment Ltd

A Team of Security Experts from Israel is Providing Special Security Services for Some of the Biggest Business Delegations Travelling to Brazil, Israel and Latin America A team of security experts from Israel is providing special security services for some of the biggest business delegations travelling to Brazil, Israel and Latin America as well as families and authorities. GA, Global Advising (www.gaadvising.com) (www.gaadvising.com/vipsecurity), which was set up by... - June 06, 2017 - GA, Global Advising

AeroVision International Purchases Initial Embraer E190 Aircraft The aircraft, which will be disassembled for parts, represents AeroVision’s entry into parts and LRU support for EJet series aircraft. - April 26, 2017 - AeroVision International

GenieBelt Construction Management Software Introduces Latest New Features Save time and make even more money in construction with GenieBelt’s latest features: easily keep track of multiple projects and their budgets; let VIP stakeholders see what’s happening in real-time; print out weekly tasks for everyone on your projects; change ownership of your projects; look good, and sleep well! - March 15, 2017 - GenieBelt

San Francisco Attorney Elected President, Northern California Business Aviation Association San Francisco Attorney, Michael L. Dworkin has been elected President of the Northern California Business Aviation Association. - March 09, 2017 - Michael L. Dworkin

5th Anniversary for Total Fly Total Fly Air Charter Broker Celebrate 5 Years of Activities - October 02, 2016 - Total Fly

AT&S St. Louis Shows Tremendous Growth American Trailer & Storage, Inc. (AT&S) with three Midwest locations has experienced tremendous revenue growth, particularly in the Saint Louis market thus far in 2016. AT&S- St. Louis has seen a year-to-date revenue increase up 166% through August over the same time period in 2015. “We... - September 28, 2016 - American Trailer & Storage, Inc.

City Waste Services Launches Website Worth Reading from Start to Finish City Waste Services, a disposal bin rental and junk removal company located in Toronto, has just launched their new website. A welcome change from the typical corporate filler, the content is not only informative about their services, but also entertaining enough to read every page from start to finish. Julian... - August 20, 2016 - City Waste Services

AT&S Participates in Missouri Works Program The Missouri Works Program is designed to facilitate the creation of quality jobs through targeted business projects throughout Missouri. American Trailer & Storage, Inc. (AT&S) is a proud participant in this program in both Kansas City and St. Louis, helping create quality jobs and improve the... - July 30, 2016 - American Trailer & Storage, Inc.

Bighorn Airways Receives FAA Diamond Award Bighorn Airways has been awarded the FAA Diamond Award for second consecutive year. - June 04, 2016 - Bighorn Airways

SkyQuest International Announces Sale of 2002 Cessna 208 Caravan Amphibian SkyQuest International, LLC is pleased to announce the sale and delivery of one (1) 2002 Cessna 208 Caravan Amphibian aircraft (Serial Number: 208-00356, Registration: C-FTMO) to a private buyer. The 208 Caravan is a popular high-wing, single-engine turboprop aircraft, short-haul airliner and utility... - May 11, 2016 - SkyQuest International, LLC

Global Access Solutions (GAS Inc.) Announces Aircraft Procurement Global Access Solutions will be formally representing all Aircraft development within Iran and will serve as a liaison between Iran and the United States of America along with its international partners worldwide. - April 11, 2016 - Global Access Solutions Inc.

AT&S Welcomes Tim Kelley as CFO American Trailer and Storage (“AT&S”, www.ATandSonline.com) welcomes Tim Kelley to the role of Chief Financial Officer responsible for evaluating and overseeing financial and strategic planning. Tim has been working with AT&S since late 2014 and brings his experience of leading middle-market... - March 12, 2016 - American Trailer & Storage, Inc.

AT&S Shows Growth with Revenue Up 76% American Trailer and Storage (“AT&S”, www.ATandSonline.com) closed out 2015 with exceptional growth and success. When compared to 2014, AT&S revenues are up 76%. In addition to the growth in revenue, AT&S acquired Arch Trailer Sales, Inc. and added personnel to their Midwest locations. There... - January 09, 2016 - American Trailer & Storage, Inc.

Zetta Jet Expands Fleet with Purchase of a Global 6000 Business Jet and Options for Four Additional Global Aircraft Bombardier Business Aircraft announced today that Zetta Jet has purchased a Global 6000 ultra-long-range aircraft with options for four additional Global 6000 business jets. If all options are exercised, the transactions are valued at approximately US$318 million, based on 2015 list prices for standard-equipped... - December 17, 2015 - Zetta Jet

AT&S Acquires Arch Trailer Sales, Inc. American Trailer and Storage (“AT&S”, www.ATandSonline.com) headquartered in Kansas City, with locations in St. Louis and Omaha has announced the acquisition of Arch Trailer Sales, Inc. of St. Louis. The purchase will better serve the needs of AT&S and Arch Trailer Sales customers... - November 04, 2015 - American Trailer & Storage, Inc.

Get Hands on Equipment at Birch Equipment 19th Annual Demo Days Be ready for whatever the season brings by stopping by Birch Equipment's 19th Annual Fall Demo Days events this month. The Mount Vernon, Washington store, located at 2609 Old Hwy 99 S, is the first stop to find the right equipment, tools and supplies for fall and winter projects. Mount Vernon's event... - September 10, 2015 - Birch Equipment Rental and Sales

ToolHound Announces Webinar Training Series on Tool and Equipment Management Applications ToolHound Tuesday is a free webinar designed to inform attendees about ToolHound 5 solutions and applications. - August 30, 2015 - ToolHound Inc.

AT&S Serving Over 65 Industries Since 1994 Since 1994, American Trailer and Storage (“AT&S”, www.ATandSonline.com) has served 5,000+ customers in over 65 industries, according to a customer analysis performed in July 2015. Established businesses from multiple industries rely on the ability for AT&S to provide containers and... - August 26, 2015 - American Trailer & Storage, Inc.

Angel MedFlight Poised for Growth with New Corporate Headquarters Angel MedFlight Worldwide Air Ambulance, a leading air medical transportation provider, has announced a relocation and expansion of its corporate headquarters. Angel MedFlight has executed a 5-year lease at The Pinnacle in Perimeter Center, 17851 N. 85th St. in Scottsdale, Arizona, approximately two... - August 17, 2015 - Angel MedFlight Worldwide Air Ambulance

A Defining Moment for the World of Luxury Private Flight - Zetta Jet Prepares to Take Flight, Setting a New Standard in Luxury Private Travel The launch of Zetta Jet on the 8th of August 2015 is bringing a long-awaited ultra-luxury option to the tailored travel industry and its discerning clientele. The brainchild of seasoned aviation professionals, James Seagrim, Matthew Walter, and Geoffrey Cassidy, Zetta Jet promises to draw together the... - August 08, 2015 - Zetta Jet

New Flight Charters Reveals Keys to Success in Booking Private Jet Charters Eleven Years and 12,000 Charter Flights Attributed to Customer-Centric, Full Market Approach. - August 06, 2015 - New Flight Charters

AT&S Shows Growth with Revenue up 30% American Trailer & Storage (AT&S) continues to show growth and stability with revenue up 30%. - July 16, 2015 - American Trailer & Storage, Inc.

Meredith’s Culligan Water Launches New Website for the Sturtevant Area New web resource for consumer education and awareness in Milwaukee. - July 16, 2015 - Meredith's Culligan Water

American Trailer & Storage Hires Gene Margherita as Account Manager in St. Louis American Trailer and Storage (“AT&S”, www.ATandSonline.com) welcomes Gene Margherita as an Account Manager for the O’Fallon, Missouri location. Margherita, a University of Missouri alumna, brings 20+ years of Sales and Sales Management experience in the material and storage industry... - June 18, 2015 - American Trailer & Storage, Inc.

AGD SYSTEMS Offers UH-60A Black Hawk Helicopters, Services and Training AGD SYSTEMS announces offer of UH-60A Black Hawk Helicopters for Government contract services and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers. - May 26, 2015 - AGD SYSTEMS CORP

American Trailer & Storage (AT&S) Hires Jona Murphy as Marketing Coordinator American Trailer and Storage (AT&S) has announced that Jona Murphy has joined the company as their Marketing Coordinator. The focus for this new role will be on company’s current marketing efforts and to expand their efforts across multiple media platforms in the Kansas City, Omaha and St. - May 18, 2015 - American Trailer & Storage, Inc.

AGD SYSTEMS Corporation Announces Capabilities with Addition of Six (6) Tristar L-1011 Tankers for Aerial Refueling, Cargo and Medivac Missions Former RAF Tristars to take flight again. AGD SYSTEMS will be operating (6) Tristar L-1011 aircraft that were previously in service with the United Kingdom - Royal Air Force (RAF). - May 18, 2015 - AGD SYSTEMS CORP

Paul McCluskey Appointed to Head US Air Charter Office for Hunt & Palmer Air charter industry veteran Paul McCluskey has been appointed Vice President Commercial Aviation. He is heading up North American operations for the renowned company and has opened their first US office in Daytona Beach, FL. Hunt & Palmer arranges executive, commercial and freight charters globally. - May 16, 2015 - Hunt & Palmer

Israeli Company is Taking the Challenge in Countries Defined as High Risk for Travellers A team of security experts from Israel is providing special security services for business delegations travelling to Brazil, Israel and Latin America as well as families and authorities. GA, Global Advising , which was set up by Ronen Ben Efraim, Uri Sade, and Yoram Shvartz, has enjoyed growth over the last two years and is now regarded by many as one of the leaders in security consulting services in Brazil. The company was founded in Israel. - September 13, 2014 - GA, Global Advising

Texas Jacobson Aviation Celebrates Four Years of Providing Wings for Those in Need Over 1100 missions, more than 600,000 miles, and 2200 passengers, TJA celebrates four years of giving back on August 29. - August 29, 2014 - Texas Jacobson Aviation

Planeclear to Offer Private Jet Charter to and from the 2014 US Open Tennis Championships PlaneClear is pleased to offer its exclusive travel package to attendees of The 2014 US Open Championships. As a recognized leader in the private charter industry, PlaneClear prides itself on sourcing the safest, most efficient aircraft for each itinerary while seamlessly delivering the best personalized... - August 21, 2014 - PlaneClear

Gavin Park Hired as Saint Louis Account Manager for American Trailer & Storage (AT&S) American Trailer and Storage, Inc., provider of portable storage and transportation solutions to the retail, manufacturing, construction, warehousing, and transportation industries, has named Gavin Park as an Account Manager for the Saint Louis location. The Saint Louis location serves Eastern Missouri... - July 15, 2014 - American Trailer & Storage, Inc.

Carnegie Wealth Management Announces PIG/PAL Strategies That Can Help You Create Non-Taxable Income Good news for investors that have been carrying Unused and Suspended Passive Activity Losses on their tax return every year. Investors can use Passive Income Generators (PIGs) to offset unused Passive Activity Losses (PALs) on a dollar-for-dollar basis, thereby creating a non-taxable income. - July 09, 2014 - Carnegie Wealth Management, Inc