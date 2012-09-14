PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

New Vice President Customs Brokerage and Trade Advisory Services at Crane Worldwide Logistics Alexandra Kleinschmidt joins Crane Worldwide Logistics in Houston to lead the customs brokerage and trade advisory team. - October 25, 2019 - Crane Worldwide Logistics

FedEx Wins Carrier of the Year Award FedEx earns Carrier of the Year award for 2018 from American Group, adds another crystal trophy to their showcase. - July 31, 2019 - American Group

Crane Worldwide Logistics Selected as Carrier of Choice by Electrameccanica First Shipment of Revolutionary SOLO Electric Vehicles Arrives in North America. - April 12, 2019 - Crane Worldwide Logistics

Dependable Highway Express Win 2018 Award American Group awarded DHE their 2018 Western Region Carrier of the Year. - March 05, 2019 - American Group

Estes Express Wins 3PL Award American Group awards Estes Express their Partner Carrier of the Year award for 2018. - March 05, 2019 - American Group

Multinational Logistics Company, LILLY + Associates International, Opens New Office Headquarters in Miami FL Lilly & Associates International, a multinational transportation and logistics services company headquartered in south Florida, has moved into their new +200.000 square foot headquarter location in Medley, Florida. - September 04, 2018 - ShipLilly

UPS Freight Wins American Group's 2017 National Carrier of the Year award American Group, a 3rd party logistics solutions provider based in Chandler, AZ has awarded their 2017 National Carrier of the Year award to UPS Freight. The award is based on a variety of performance metrics, including On Time Service, Claims Ratio, Invoicing Accuracy, Customer Service, Ease of Doing... - February 22, 2018 - American Group

iNEMSOFT CLASSONE® Endpoint Manager 5.1 Now Rated “Avaya Compliant” The CLASSONE Endpoint Manager promotes uninterrupted service delivery to customers by simplifying management of IP and SIP phones, soft phones and gateways across multiple communication servers around the globe. - May 15, 2017 - iNEMSOFT

IONX LLC and Havellandsiche Eisenbahn (HVLE) Testing Standards–Based Wireless Intra-Train Communication System IONX LLC, an Amsted Rail Company, and Germany-based rail freight operator Havelländische Eisenbahn (HVLE) initiated field trials in 2016, testing its standards-based wireless intra-train communication system in freight rail revenue service. This platform marks IONX’s first European deployment... - May 03, 2017 - Amsted Rail

American Group Joins U.S. EPA SmartWay Transport Partnership Leading Logistics Firm Embraces Green Initiatives by Partnering with EPA's SmartWay - February 01, 2017 - American Group

Les Hopper, PE Joins RailPros, Inc. as Vice President – Business Development RailPros, Inc. is proud to announce that Les Hopper, PE, has joined their team as Vice President – Business Development and San Diego Regional Manager to lead their San Diego office and facilitate the company’s continued growth by heading up their business development efforts. - August 15, 2015 - RailPros, Inc.

RailPros Awarded Alameda Corridor-East Grade Crossing Project RailPros is excited to announce that they were awarded a contract to provide Preliminary Engineering and Final Design Services for the Pomona At-Grade Crossing Safety Improvement Project with Alameda Corridor-East Construction Authority. - July 10, 2015 - RailPros, Inc.

Adams Industries Announces the Opening of a New Trucking Terminal and Maintenance Shop Adams Industries in Dayton, TX has opened a new trucking terminal and maintenance shop to expand their flatbed, pneumatic and steel coil trucking operations. - April 24, 2015 - Adams Industries

Bob Matthews, PE, SE Joins RailPros, Inc. as Vice President RailPros, Inc. is proud to announce that Bob Matthews, PE, SE, has joined the team as Vice President, Irvine Headquarters Office Manager to lead the RailPros engineering team and grow their company’s structural division. - March 05, 2015 - RailPros, Inc.

Russian Railways Logistics Organized Delivery of 100-Meter Rails for Moscow Metro Russian Railways Logistics organized delivery of 100-meter rails produced by EVRAZ Consolidated West-Siberian Metallurgical Plant (EVRAZ ZSMK) for the Moscow Metro. The first batch with 60 rails (389 tons) arrived on December, 25 at Lyublino-Sortirovochnaya station from Novokuznetsk. Up to the present... - December 31, 2014 - RZD Logistics

Streamline Releases Joint Case Study with Design Within Reach (DWR) First in a series of case studies focuses on retail portion of supply chain management. - September 30, 2014 - Streamline, Inc

GoRail Supports New Operation Lifesaver Pedestrian and Driver Safety Campaign “See Tracks? Think Train!” Campaign Takes Aim at Risky Behavior Around Railroad Tracks - April 10, 2014 - GoRail

Hulcher Services Releases New Railroad Contractor Website at Hulcher.com Hulcher Services has announced its new website, www.hulcher.com which showcases Hulcher’s railroad mechanical, track maintenance, transfer/load adjustment, environmental and disaster recovery services. The company’s fleet of heavy equipment is also featured. Hulcher.com was developed to educate current and potential customers on Hulcher’s capabilities, with 250 pages of content and an additional 100 flyers and project case studies. The site provides videos of services and an interactive map. - February 08, 2013 - Hulcher Services

Corporate Traffic Logistics Creates Director of Corporate Communications Position, Promotes Marketing, Communications and Logistics Expert to New Post Corporate Traffic Logistics, a third-party logistics provider celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, has created a new position—Director of Corporate Communications—to serve as the internal and external brand champion for the company as it continues to grow and thrive. Corporate Traffic... - June 20, 2012 - Corporate Traffic

Corporate Traffic Logistics Joins Elite Community of Logistics Providers and Becomes SmartWay Transport Partner Corporate Traffic Logistics, an international third-party logistics provider celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, announced today that the company has formally joined the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) SmartWay Transport Partnership. Joining this elite community of logistics... - June 12, 2012 - Corporate Traffic

Corporate Traffic Enhances Focus on Safety, Streamlines Risk-Management Practices 3PL Creates New Position, Promotes Industry Veteran to Director of Risk Management. - April 18, 2012 - Corporate Traffic

Global Logistics Development Partners Announces European Office Trevor Shaw will lead GLDP's European and Middle East practice from a UK base. Working on airport, seaport and inland logistics hub development, GLDP creates business expansion plans supporting new infrastructure and regional economic development. - March 23, 2012 - Global Logistics Development Partners

Corporate Traffic Promotes Truckload Manager Growing Truckload Operations Prompts Important Promotion at Corporate Traffic - March 17, 2012 - Corporate Traffic

For 12th Consecutive Year, Corporate Traffic Ranks Among America’s Top 100 3PLs Corporate Traffic Inc., a Jacksonville-based third party logistics provider, was selected as one of Inbound Logistics Magazine’s top 100 movers and shakers in the 3PL industry for the 12th consecutive year. - August 04, 2011 - Corporate Traffic

Corporate Traffic Opens New Office in Charlotte, N.C. to Service Burgeoning Business in the Region Local office for existing and new Charlotte clients provides enhanced service opportunities and utilization of Charlotte’s air and less-than-truckload capabilities. - March 09, 2011 - Corporate Traffic

Corporate Traffic Launches Managed-Less-Than-Truckload (M-LTL) Service Corporate Traffic created new department to direct this service, expecting it to double in 2011 - February 25, 2011 - Corporate Traffic

Corporate Traffic Selected as Top 100 3PL for the 11th Consecutive Year Company recognized for growth and superior customer service despite difficult economy. - August 11, 2010 - Corporate Traffic

Advance International Transport Co-Ordinates Multi-Port Freight Shipment for Mitsubishi International project freight forwarder, Advance International Transport has successfully co-ordinated the shipment of oil industry project cargo from two countries for Mitsubishi Corporation destined for a vital Brazilian oil industry project. - August 07, 2010 - Advance International Transport

Advance Energises Mitsubishi Power Shipments Building on a working relationship that spans almost 40 years, Istanbul-based Advance International Transport has moved two consignments of cooling plant modules for Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI). - July 14, 2010 - Advance International Transport

Advance Powers Marine Engine Shipments Advance International Transport is nearing the mid-way point of a significant contract to move engines to power eight 56,000 dwt multipurpose ships being constructed in Bulgaria. - May 26, 2010 - Advance International Transport

Advance Sparkles for Syrian Glass Manufacturer Advance International Transport has completed an important contract to support the construction of a new glass-making complex in Syria. - February 04, 2010 - Advance International Transport

Corporate Traffic Closes Out 2009 with a 32% Increase in Shipment Volumes Corporate Traffic Inc., a third party logistics provider headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida proudly finished out 2009 with a 32% higher shipment volume than that of the previous year. Corporate Traffic supported this boost in new business by adding 30% more equipment to their asset based company,... - January 22, 2010 - Corporate Traffic

Corporate Traffic Named One of America's Top 100 3PL's by Inbound Logistics Magazine for the Tenth Year in a Row Corporate Traffic Inc., a Jacksonville, FL based third party logistics provider specializing in both asset based and non-asset based freight management services, proudly finishes out their 10th year ranked as one of the Top 100 3PL Providers by Inbound Logistics Magazine. Corporate Traffic first appeared... - December 31, 2009 - Corporate Traffic

Corporate Traffic Inc Teams Up with the Florida Guardian Ad Litem Program for Children This Holiday Season Corporate Traffic Inc. a Jacksonville, FL based third party logistics provider proudly announces its first year supporting the Florida Guardian Ad Litem by furnishing Christmas presents for at risk children in their local area. - December 24, 2009 - Corporate Traffic

Advance International Helps Power Bulgarian Shipbuilding Global project cargo forwarder Advance International Transport Inc has commenced a three-year contract to provide heavy lift transport management services for Japanese-built ship engines destined for a multi bulk-carrier order being undertaken at a leading Bulgarian shipyard. - November 29, 2009 - Advance International Transport

Advance Shows Its Heavyweight 'Bottle' in Poland International freight forwarder, Advance International Transport, is working on a major project freight management contract on behalf of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI), shipping thousands of tonnes of machinery and material to support the construction of the first PTA (purified terephthalic acid) plant in Poland. - August 30, 2009 - Advance International Transport

Corporate Transportation Reaches 30% Growth During a time when most transportation companies are parking trucks, Corporate Traffic, Inc. continues to expand its asset based subsidiary, Corporate Transportation. With the most recent addition of four new company trucks and trailers, Chad Cline, Executive Vice President of Corporate Transportation... - August 28, 2009 - Corporate Traffic

Corporate Traffic Promotes Brian Sadler to Safety and Compliance Manager Brian Sadler has been promoted to Safety and Compliance Manager for Corporate Traffic and its subsidiary Corporate Transportation. Sadler joined the company in 1994 and has spent the last 15 years of his tenor working in the Operations, Customer Service and Accounting departments. This new position... - August 22, 2009 - Corporate Traffic

Freight88: Beating the Economy with Strategy Freight88 increases sales while slumps in the shipping industry force others to lash out at their competition. - July 22, 2009 - Freight88

Advance International Assists Azerbaijan Go for Gold Advance International Transport is playing a significant role in efforts by Azerbaijan to capitalise fully on its goldfield resources. - June 25, 2009 - Advance International Transport

Advance International Transport Cements Heavy Shipment International project freight forwarder, Advance International Transport has undertaken the shipment of a cement-making machine and ancillary quipment from the United States to Turkmenistan. - April 10, 2009 - Advance International Transport

Advance International Puts Some Wind Into Renewable Energy Sales Advance International Transport is becoming increasingly involved in the shipment of modern wind turbines at a time when the world is waking up to the advantages of environmentally sustainable power generation. - February 07, 2009 - Advance International Transport

Advance International Seeks to Capitalise on Kazakhstan’s Development In Kazakhstan, leading global freight forwarder, Advance International Transport has relocated its Almaty office to a newer and more efficient location to better serve its growing customer base in this vital Caucasian country. - December 10, 2008 - Advance International Transport

North Carolina Railroad Company, North Carolina Department of Transportation and Norfolk Southern Partner to Improve Railroad Crossings in Eastern North Carolina The N.C. Department of Transportation’s Rail Division (NCDOT), the North Carolina Railroad Company (NCRR) and Norfolk Southern Railway (NS) are making safety improvements to 43 at-grade public crossings between Selma and Morehead City in Johnston, Wayne, Lenoir, Craven and Carteret counties. Completion... - July 30, 2008 - N.C. Department of Transportation Rail Division

Advance International Helps to Clear the Air in Bulgaria; Radioactive Shipment Demonstrates Freight Forwarder's Capabilities International freight forwarder, Advance International Transport is playing a significant role in efforts to reduce potentially harmful emissions from one of Europe’s dirtiest electricity generating plants. - July 18, 2008 - Advance International Transport

Arrow on Target for Shippers in Russia and the CIS Advance International is increasing its involvement in the provision of intermodal railfreight services, which commenced a few years ago when it established the Advantage Express Service to offer an intermodal rail operation between Almaty in Kazakhstan and the Georgian port of Poti. - March 15, 2008 - Advance International Transport

NCDOT Continues Work to Modernize Railroad with $7 Million Project The N.C. Department of Transportation recently completed a $7 million train signal and track project between downtown Raleigh and downtown Cary that will enhance freight and passenger rail efficiency and continue to improve service reliability. “Projects such as this one demonstrate the important... - February 15, 2008 - N.C. Department of Transportation Rail Division

Advance International’s Excellent Results on Rail Container Service Freight forwarder, Advance International is celebrating excellent results on its ‘Advantage Express Service’ between Almaty in Kazakhstan and Poti in Georgia as it passes a significant traffic milestone. - December 05, 2007 - Advance International Transport

New East Durham Passing Siding Helps Improve Train Reliability The N.C. Department of Transportation has completed construction of a passing siding in the North Carolina Railroad Company’s East Durham yard that allows freight and passenger trains to pass with more efficiency and will continue to improve service reliability. - November 29, 2007 - N.C. Department of Transportation Rail Division