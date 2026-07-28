Recent Headlines
New 2026 Study Reveals Long-Term Care Insurance Costs Can Differ By Thousands of Dollars Among Leading Insurers
Latest AALTCI Price Index finds consumers who compare policies can save substantially on virtually identical long-term care insurance coverage. - July 28, 2026 - American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance
How Does New CareScout Long-Term Care Insurance Policy Compare In Cost
New report compares newest long-term care insurance policy from CareScout against other leading long-term care insurance policies available. - July 26, 2026 - American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance
Last Minute Travel Deals for Seniors Announced
Seniors seeking significant savings on international travel can save thousands by taking advantage of last minute deals. - July 18, 2026 - American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance
Long-Term Care Insurance Association Director Launches "The Thrifty Senior Traveler" YouTube Channel
Jesse Slome, the long-standing Director of the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance (AALTCI), has officially announced the launch of a brand-new, dedicated YouTube channel specifically designed for senior travelers. The channel aims to empower retirees and older adults to explore the... - July 17, 2026 - American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance
myLifeSite Launches Dual Websites to Meet Growing Demand for Financial Clarity in Senior Living
myLifeSite's expanded digital footprint includes a dedicated B2B product site for senior living communities, as well as a consumer-facing site featuring an enhanced directory of life plan communities (CCRCs) for consumers. - June 11, 2026 - My LifeSite
How a Gen X Son Inherited a $2.3 Million Orange County Home — and Never Had to Sell It
A 56 year old Orange County man inherited a $2.3 million home with a reverse mortgage on it — and never had to sell it. Mortgage CEO Jeff Wetzell of Liquid Home Equity introduces the living inheritance — a strategy helping California Boomer parents and Gen X homeowners unlock home equity across two generations, while most families never even have the conversation. - May 16, 2026 - Liquid Home Equity, Inc.
While Everyone Races Toward AI — This Orange County Mortgage CEO is Betting on Human Intelligence
As AI transforms financial services, Orange County mortgage CEO Jeff Wetzell of Liquid Home Equity is deliberately moving in the opposite direction. With 26 years of experience and 15 years exclusively in reverse mortgages, Wetzell believes today's modern senior deserves human expertise — not an algorithm — when making the biggest financial decision of their retirement. - May 11, 2026 - Liquid Home Equity, Inc.
TRICOR Insurance Welcomes Dan Wellik as Vice President of Business Insurance Sales
TRICOR Insurance is proud to announce that Dan Wellik has joined the team as a Vice President of Business Insurance Sales. Dan brings 12 years of experience in the insurance industry, specializing in commercial property and casualty. Prior to joining TRICOR Insurance, he served as Agency President at AssuredPartners, where he led a top-performing and growing sales team and also managed key client portfolios across multiple sectors. - November 03, 2025 - TRICOR Insurance
2026 Tax Deductible Limits for Long-Term Care Insurance Increase 3 Percent
Increased 2026 tax deductible limits for long-term care insurance have just been announced by the IRS according to the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance. “The tax deductibility of tax-qualified long-term care insurance premiums is an incredible benefit potentially for many... - October 11, 2025 - American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance
Yolk Life Insurance Launches in Michigan, Ushering in a Bold New Era of Modern Financial Protection
Yolk Life Insurance launches in Michigan, offering modern life insurance solutions with personalized financial roadmaps and living benefits. Founded by Tim Allen and Adam Szlamkowicz, Yolk Life is on a mission to make insurance accessible and empowering for today’s families and professionals. Now serving Michigan, Texas, and Florida. - June 15, 2025 - Yolk Life Financial
Sallop Insurance Inc. Now Offering Comprehensive Coverage Options for Women's Health Sector Healthcare Companies
Sallop Insurance Inc., a specialized insurance brokerage firm based in Boston, is excited to announce the availability of its comprehensive service offerings for the women's health sector. - February 19, 2025 - Sallop Insurance Inc.
Sallop Insurance Inc. Announces Insurance Program for Clinical and In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Laboratories
Sallop Insurance Inc. an industry leader in specialized insurance solutions for various Miscellaneous Healthcare facilities, has designated an insurance program specifically to meet the needs of Clinical and In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Laboratories. This program will offer tailored coverage to protect the laboratories and their employees against operational and financial risks. - February 11, 2025 - Sallop Insurance Inc.
Long-Term Care Insurance Rates Remain Steady According to 2025 Price Index
Inflation may impact what Americans now pay for many items, but the cost of long-term care insurance remains steady according to the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance (AALTCI). “Premiums for new long-term care insurance coverage have not increased compared to last year which... - January 30, 2025 - American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance
Insurance Association's Director Announces Senior Travel Programs
The latest senior travel deals announced by the long-term care insurance Association include two packages that can save travelers as much as $2,800-per-person. "Seniors love to travel and they love bargains," shares Jesse Slome, director of the American Association for Long-Term Care... - January 15, 2025 - American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance
Senior Travel Deal of the Week Announced by AALTCI
The latest "last minute" senior travel deal of the week was announced today by Jesse Slome, director of the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance (AALTCI). "Many seniors are fortunate enough to have the time and interest in traveling," Slome shared. "When we... - December 20, 2024 - American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance
ShelterPoint is Now Part of Protective
Acquisition Will Position Leading Carrier in the Paid Family & Medical Leave Space for Long-Term Growth - November 01, 2024 - ShelterPoint
Last Minute Travel Discounts Promoted by Association
Several last minute travel deals that can save seniors more than 50% have just been announced by the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance. "These are some fabulous cruises and we know that seniors like to travel and also to save," states Jesse Slome, director of the... - October 31, 2024 - American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance
2025 Tax Deductible Limits Long-Term Care Insurance
The IRS has announced increased 2025 tax deductible limits for long-term care insurance according to the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance. “Tax deductibility of tax-qualified long-term care insurance premiums remains one of the best kept secrets in financial planning,”... - October 30, 2024 - American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance
New Short-Term Care Insurance Has Some Attractive Features Commends AALTCI
The latest short-term care insurance policy introduced to the public offers several things that will make it attractive to both consumers and agents reports Jesse Slome, director of the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance. "There are a number of reasons why I've been a long-time... - October 09, 2024 - American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance
Latest Disability Rate After Age 65 Shared by Long-Term Care Insurance Association
Almost half of Medicare beneficiaries have either one or two disabilities according to data shared today by the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance (AALTCI). "The disability risk among seniors is important information for two reasons," explains Jesse Slome, had of the... - September 22, 2024 - American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance
Latest Long-Term Care Insurance Claims Data Provides Insights Reports AALTCI
Latest Long-Term Care Insurance Claims Data Provides Insights A just-published report from the Connecticut Partnership for Long-Term Care Insurance can provide some valuable insights explains Jesse Slome, director of the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance. "Connecticut remains... - September 18, 2024 - American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance
Year End Savings Can Save Seniors Thousands on Overseas Travel Plus Association Discount
Travel is on the rise in 2024. However, some segments of the travel industry are still recovering from the significant downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, there are some significant bargains available for those able to book last minute 2024 travel. The savings can be especially... - September 11, 2024 - American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance
Powers Insurance & Risk Management Promotes Rachel Winkelmann
Winkelmann to serve as primary liaison between the growing company and its carrier underwriters. - August 14, 2024 - POWERS Insurance & Risk Management
Jeffrey Wasco Joins ShelterPoint as Executive Vice President – Chief Sales and Marketing Officer
Mr. Wasco to step into DeWitt Smith’s role as he retires after an impressive 43-year career in the insurance industry. - August 06, 2024 - ShelterPoint
Powers Insurance & Risk Management Adds Two Team Members
Brittany Gaglioti and Contina Hester join the growing insurance agency. - August 04, 2024 - POWERS Insurance & Risk Management
Women Are More Likely to Need Paid Long-Term Care Services Insurance Association Reports
Just over half of women age 65 and over will need paid long-term care services according to data shared by the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance (AALTCI). “Women are more likely to need long-term care because they generally live longer lives," explains Jesse Slome,... - July 27, 2024 - American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance
Powers Insurance & Risk Management Hires Kelsey Wyrick
Wyrick brings a wide range of management experience to her new position. - June 27, 2024 - POWERS Insurance & Risk Management
Long-Term Care Insurance Specialists Nationally Should Worry About Washington State Initiative
This November, we will closely watch whether Washington State voters repeal the recently enacted long-term care insurance program declared Jesse Slome, director of the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance (AALTCI). “Washington’s long-term care insurance program started... - June 26, 2024 - American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance
Long-Term Care Insurance Policy Purchase to Claim Timeline Data Released
The average individual starts a long-term care insurance claim some 190 months after purchasing their coverage according to new data released today by the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance. “Long-term care insurance provides benefits should you require care in your own home... - May 15, 2024 - American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance
New Report Reveals Ages When Long-Term Care Insurance Claims Begin
The vast majority of long-term care insurance claims begin after age 80 according to a new report released today by the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance. “If you live a long life the chances are very high that you’ll eventually require care,” explains Jesse... - May 12, 2024 - American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance
Washington Voters Pivotal to Long-Term Care Insurance Future
Washington State became the first state with a mandatory public long-term care insurance program for workers. Workers began seeing monies deducted from their paycheck in July 2023. This November, workers along with all Washington State voters, will have the opportunity to vote on continuing or... - April 27, 2024 - American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance
Powers Insurance & Risk Management Hires Mike Blankenship
Commercial Lines Account Manager has nearly 10 years of insurance experience. - April 18, 2024 - POWERS Insurance & Risk Management
ShelterPoint to Become Part of Protective
Acquisition will position New York’s leading carrier1 of statutory Short-Term Disability insurance (DBL) and Paid Family Leave for long-term growth. - April 09, 2024 - ShelterPoint
ShelterPoint Announces Leadership Succession
As Richard White transitions to Executive Chairman of the Board, Leston Welsh steps up as CEO of ShelterPoint. - April 04, 2024 - ShelterPoint
Powers Insurance & Risk Management Hires Josh Steinkoetter
Commercial Lines Sales Account Executive brings 20 years of experience to the agency. - March 29, 2024 - POWERS Insurance & Risk Management
Report: Three Long-Term Care Insurance Companies Grew Over Past Decade
Three long-term insurance companies increased the number of covered lives over the past 10 years according to data reported today by the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance. “Mutual of Omaha, Northwestern Mutual and New York Life all reported more covered lives than a decade... - March 21, 2024 - American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance
Long-Term Care Insurance Association Releases 2024 Short-Term Care Price Index
A 65-year-old female seeking $55,000 of home care benefits would pay $65 in monthly premiums according to the 2024 Short-Term Care Insurance Price Index released today by the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance. “Short-term care insurance is an increasingly viable option for... - March 20, 2024 - American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance
The Musuneggi Financial Group Adds Sarsfield as Senior Client Services Associate
Kerri J. Sarsfield joined The Musuneggi Financial Group as Senior Client Services Associate. Ms. Sarsfield brings 27 years of insurance operations, support, and design experience. She will work alongside firm President, Christopher S. Musuneggi and Senior Insurance Advisor, Sam Carlson. The addition continues the growth of the firm enhancing their commitment to holistic financial planning and elevated client service. - March 11, 2024 - The Musuneggi Financial Group
Insurance Agents Selling Annuity Products Have New Leveraged Long-Term Care Options
Agents who have senior clients with fixed annuities should consider converting those annuities into leveraged long-term care annuities suggests Jesse Slome, director of the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance. Slome delivered a special presentation earlier today. “This is a... - March 06, 2024 - American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance
Long-Term Care Insurance Expert Shares Annuity Planning Strategy for Seniors
Seniors who own non-qualified annuities are an excellent prospect for agents marketing long-term care planning solutions suggests Jesse Slome, director of the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance. “Millions of Americans make annuities part of their retirement strategy, and... - February 25, 2024 - American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance
U.S. Long-Term Care Insurance Companies Paid $14B in 2023 Claims
The nation’s long-term care insurance companies paid out a record $14.1 Billion to policyholders on claim in 2023. The data was revealed today in a new report from the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance (AALTCI). “There were over 350,000 individuals who received claim... - January 25, 2024 - American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance
Long-Term Care Insurance Costs Remain Relatively Level for 2024
Costs for traditional long-term care insurance coverage are level compared to the prior year according to the 2024 Long-Term Care Insurance Price Index released today by the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance. “In some cases, prices decreased a little compared to the prior... - January 22, 2024 - American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance
Sallop Insurance Inc. Announces the Promotion of Kara Reynolds to Assistant Vice President
Sallop Insurance Inc. a premier insurance brokerage firm in Boston MA, celebrating its 75th anniversary year in business serving the Healthcare Industry, is pleased to announce that Kara Reynolds has been promoted to Assistant Vice President. Kara began her career at Sallop 17 years ago as a... - January 18, 2024 - Sallop Insurance Inc.
Linked Benefit Long-Term Care Insurance Prices Drop Up to 27 Percent
Costs for linked benefit long-term care insurance coverage are lower than a year ago according to the 2024 Long-Term Care Insurance Price Index released today by the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance. “Great news for aging individuals who are thinking about their risk of... - January 11, 2024 - American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance
2024 Long-Term Care Insurance Price Index Published
The annual Long-Term Care Insurance Price Index was pre-released today by the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance. “People have many misconceptions about long-term care insurance and we post data to help them better understand what can be a confusing topic,” states Jesse... - December 29, 2023 - American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance
Long-Term Care Insurance 2024 Tax Deductible Limits Announced
The IRS has announced decreased tax-deductible limits for long-term care insurance for 2024 according to the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance. “This is a significant change in practice after yearly increases,” states Jesse Slome, director of the American Association... - November 15, 2023 - American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance
Long-Term Care Insurance Association Makes Awareness Month Banners Available
Banner artwork for agents to use to promote Long-Term Care Awareness Month (November) is being made available by the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance. “This marks the 22nd anniversary for the event that we established to generate heightened awareness among both consumers and... - November 08, 2023 - American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance
Powers Insurance & Risk Management Hires Giovanni Favazza
Favazza named Commercial Lines Risk Management Advisor at one of St. Louis' largest family-owned insurance agencies. - July 13, 2023 - POWERS Insurance & Risk Management
Powers Insurance & Risk Management Promotes Drew Jaboor
Jaboor to provide computer and software networks support for one of St. Louis' largest family-owned insurance agencies. - May 11, 2023 - POWERS Insurance & Risk Management
2023 Linked Benefit Long-Term Care Insurance Prices Up to 15% Lower Reports AALTCI
Good news for consumers considering long-term care insurance protection. Costs for linked benefit long-term care policies are generally between 10 and 15 percent lower than a year ago according to the annual price index released today by the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance... - March 09, 2023 - American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance