Melissa Levin Insurance Reveals What Medicare-for-All Won't Cover Medicare for All has become a huge talking point for the 2020 presidential candidates. But don't let the name fool you; not everything is covered. Long Term Care is a type of insurance that is essential given the rise in healthcare costs. Set up a free consultation with Melissa to discover your options regarding long term care. - December 19, 2019 - Melissa Levin Insurance

SterlingRisk Launches Sterling A&E Beazley to Serve as Insurer Partner for New Architects and Engineers Professional Liability Insurance Program. - December 15, 2019 - SterlingRisk Insurance

Federal Long-Term Care Insurance Coverage Doubtful, Association Director Predicts A taxpayer paid long-term care insurance program has been passed previously and abandoned according to the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance. Election year proposals are likely to meet the same fate predicts AALTCI's director. - December 04, 2019 - American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance

Dr. Wendy Labat Offers Free Enrollment Service Until December 15 through Financial Cures Program Easing the Pains of Financial Difficulty One Text at a Time as Long as You Make the December 15 Deadline - November 25, 2019 - The Financial Cures LLC

Long-Term Care Need Reported by Long-Term Care Insurance Association Director The latest data reveals that 14 million Americans require long-term care services and supports according to the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance. Latest data is being shared on the organization's website. - November 24, 2019 - American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance

Increased 2020 Tax Deductible Limits for Long-Term Care Insurance Announced by AALTCI The higher tax deductible limits for long-term care insurance offer a significant benefit for a limited number of new buyers according to the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance. - November 09, 2019 - American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance

New Study Can Boost Long-Term Care Insurance Need Predicts Association Americans are living longer and that bodes well for the future need and resulting growth of long-term care insurance predicts the director of the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance. - November 06, 2019 - American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance

Breast Cancer Survivor Launches Financial Cures Program Dr. Wendy Labat Speaking on her new program: “Budgeting: Diagnosing Your Financial Health” at the Atlanta Small Business Expo November 14, 2019. - November 04, 2019 - The Financial Cures LLC

New Federal Long-Term Care Insurance Program Discussed by Association Director Details and insights into the new Federal Long-Term Care Insurance Program were shared by the director of the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance. The program is the nation's largest group long-term care insurance program according to AALTCI. - November 04, 2019 - American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance

Insight Into Long-Term Care Insurance Rate Increases Shared by Association Understanding what consumers with older long-term care insurance policies do when facing a rate increase is important for both insurance agents as well as consumers explains the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance (AALTCI). "There was some very interesting information shared during... - November 02, 2019 - American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance

2019 Long-Term Care Awareness Month Art Released by Long-Term Care Insurance Association The official banner for the 2019 National Long-Term Care Awareness Month was released today by the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance. - October 17, 2019 - American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance

Long-Term Care Insurance Claims Insights Shared by Association Director Just published information on long-term care insurance claims was shared by the director of the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance. - October 13, 2019 - American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance

Cutting Long-Term Care Insurance Costs Addressed by LTC Association Four tips from the latest American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance guide have been shared. Saving money on long-term care insurance is valuable information for all consumers says Jesse Slome, AALTCI's director. - October 09, 2019 - American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance

Powers Insurance & Risk Management Hires Commercial Account Manager Rachel Winkelmann joins growing St. Louis insurance agency. - September 13, 2019 - POWERS Insurance & Risk Management

Long-Term Care Insurance Rate Increases Addressed by LTC Association To educate long-term care insurance policyholders who are facing rate increases, the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance has added a new resource to the organization's website. Information includes historical rate increases for leading long-term care insurance companies. - September 08, 2019 - American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance

New Long-Term Care Insurance Charge Will Increase Dependence on Taxpayers Predicts AALTCI Director A new law being passed in California will shift increased burden to future California taxpayers according to the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance director. - August 30, 2019 - American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance

Steps When Facing Long-Term Care Insurance Rate Increases Shared by Association Director The director of the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance shared suggestions with a group of seniors facing long-term care insurance rate hikes. His advice, stay calm, get information, put all details into writing. - August 16, 2019 - American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance

Federal Task Force on Long-Term Care Insurance Seeks Input Shares AALTCI The American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance's director urges industry professionals to submit comments to the Federal Task Force on Long-Term Care Insurance. - August 11, 2019 - American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance

Long-Term Care Insurance Association Director Appears on Yahoo Finance Television Jesse Slome, director of the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance, appeared as the featured guest on Yahoo Finance televised segment about long-term care planning. - August 01, 2019 - American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance

myLifeSite Launches Web-based Financial Tool for Life Plan Communities myLifeSite, a Raleigh, North Carolina-based company that develops online planning tools and resources to help seniors make informed choices about retirement living, has unveiled a new resource that will make it easier for life plan community prospects to examine the affordability of a community. MoneyGauge... - June 20, 2019 - My LifeSite

Wescom Financial Services and Simplicity Life Partner for Insurance Services Strategic partnership between Wescom Financial Services and Simplicity Life formed to enhance insurance offering and increase sales opportunities. - June 15, 2019 - Simplicity Life

POWERS Insurance & Risk Management Announces New Private Client Division St. Louis insurance agency to provide individual solutions in fast-paced economy. - May 16, 2019 - POWERS Insurance & Risk Management

Free Medicare Basics Seminars Scheduled for May and June 2019 Medicare Basics Education seminar to discuss the who, what, when, how and why of the health care program for retirees and disabled. - May 02, 2019 - Jones Health and Benefits, LLC

Long-Term Care Insurance Costs For 60-Year Olds Vary by Over 100 Percent According to Latest AALTCI Study Long-term care insurance costs for 60-year-olds can vary by over 100 percent according to the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance's 2019 Price Index. Comparison shopping is vital for those seeking to save money recommends AALTCI director. - April 07, 2019 - American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance

Long-Term Care Insurance Purchased by 350,000 Americans in 2018 According to AALTCI Report Some 350,000 Americans purchased long-term care protection including both traditional long-term care insurance as well as combination products according to a report released by the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance (AALTCI). "Individuals understand the consequences associated with... - March 27, 2019 - American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance

Long-Term Care Insurance Claims End Where They Start Finds New AALTCI Study Most long-term care insurance claims end in the same place where they start finds a new study by the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance. - March 21, 2019 - American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance

Expect More Long-Term Care Insurance Companies to Market Directly to Consumers Predicts AALTCI In the future, expect more insurance companies offering long-term care insurance will market directly to consumers predicts the director of the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance. AALTCI's director hosted a special call following an announcement last week by the largest LTC insurer. - March 15, 2019 - American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance

Most Long-Term Care Insurance Claims End Due to Death Reveals New AALTCI Study The findings of a study of long-term care insurance claims released today by the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance reveal that most policy claims end due to the death of the claimant. AALTCI director explains relevance of this information to consumers considering insurance coverage. - March 13, 2019 - American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance

Long-Term Care Insurance Claims Begin at Home Reports New AALTCI Study The majority of long-term care insurance claims begin with care in the home according to a study of 2018 new claims conducted by the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance. - March 08, 2019 - American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance

Richard White, CEO of ShelterPoint Life Insurance Company, Joins LICONY’s Board of Directors ShelterPoint Life Insurance Company (“ShelterPoint Life”) today announced that Richard White, CEO, has been appointed a member of the Life Insurance Council of New York’s (LICONY) Board of Directors, effective January 1, 2019. Mr. White joins other leading life insurance industry experts... - March 06, 2019 - ShelterPoint

Sallop Insurance Inc. Announces the Promotion of Erin Townsend to Assistant Vice President Sallop Insurance Inc., a premier insurance brokerage firm in Boston, MA, with over 60 years of experience working in Healthcare, is pleased to announce that Erin Townsend has been promoted to Assistant Vice President. Erin has 15 years of commercial insurance experience working in the Healthcare and... - March 05, 2019 - Sallop Insurance Inc.

AALTCI Study Reports Ages When Long-Term Care Insurance Claims Begin A just-concluded study conducted by the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance reveals ages when long-term care insurance claims begin. The AALTCI study reported data from the nation's largest long-term care insurance companies. - March 02, 2019 - American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance

Don't Overlook Long-Term Care Insurance Tax Deduction Advisory from AALTCI Recommends An advisory issued from the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance recommends seven million American policyholders check to see if they can deduct insurance premiums from 2018 taxes. - February 27, 2019 - American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance

Majority of Long-Term Care Insurance Claims Made by Women Reports AALTCI Nearly two-thirds of long-term care insurance claim benefits are paid to women according to the latest study conducted by the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance (AALTCI). "Women account for 64 percent of long-term care insurance claims, men for 36 percent," explains Jesse Slome,... - February 21, 2019 - American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance

Powers Insurance and Risk Management Hires Two Team Members Samantha Hentschke and Luke Wittenberg are newest additions to growing agency. - February 16, 2019 - POWERS Insurance & Risk Management

Largest Individual Long-Term Care Insurance Claims Now Exceeding $2 Million Reports AALTCI The largest long-term care insurance claims now exceed $2 million according to a just released study by the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance. - February 13, 2019 - American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance

2019 Long-Term Care Insurance Price Index for 60 Year Olds Released by AALTCI The annual long-term care insurance price index for 60-year-old couples was released by the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance. The organization shared money saving strategies that can benefit millions of older Americans. - February 08, 2019 - American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance

SterlingRisk Insurance Hires Steven Guthart as President, Chief Marketing Officer SterlingRisk Insurance, one of the nation’s top independently owned insurance brokerages, has hired Steven Guthart as President and Chief Marketing Officer. Guthart brings more than 30 years of industry experience and technical expertise to SterlingRisk, having built robust senior carrier relationships... - February 07, 2019 - SterlingRisk Insurance

Highest Cost States for Private Nursing Home Room Reported by Long-Term Care Insurance Association The 10 states reporting the highest cost for a private nursing home room were reported by the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance. Jesse Slome, AALTCI director, noted most consumers benefit from some insurance coverage for home care and to share some of cost risk. - February 02, 2019 - American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance

Long Term Care Insurance Industry Paid $10.3 Billion in Claims in 2018 Reports AALTCI The long-term care insurance industry paid a record $10.3 Billion in claims last year according to a just released report by the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance. - January 16, 2019 - American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance

Long-Term Care Insurance Costs Rise According to Association's 2019 Price Index While costs for long-term care insurance have risen slightly, many consumers overlook techniques to save money explains the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance. - January 07, 2019 - American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance

10 Largest States with Long-Term Care Insurance Policyholders Show Slight Declines Reports AALTCI States with the largest number of long-term care insurance policyholders was shared by the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance. - December 30, 2018 - American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance

Powers Insurance and Risk Management's Meaghan Dowd Earns Designation Dowd graduates from elite Chartered Private Risk and Insurance Advisor (CPRIA) program. - December 21, 2018 - POWERS Insurance & Risk Management

AALTCI Director Hosts Federal Long-Term Care Insurance Plan Discussion The Federal Long-Term Care Insurance program was the focus on the latest LTC Plan Talk conducted by Jesse Slome director of the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance. - December 21, 2018 - American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance

Long-Term Care Insurance Marks 10th Anniversary of Consumer Education Efforts The national long-term care insurance association marks 10 years of consumer educational efforts. Jesse Slome, director of the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance, notes organization has aided some 100,000 consumers seeking costs and information from insurance specialists. - December 19, 2018 - American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance

Long-Term Care Insurance Association Partners with Home Care Assistance The American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance will work with Home Care Assistance to support consumers seeking home care options. The leading home care provider is working with AALTCI for the first time according to director Jesse Slome. - December 17, 2018 - American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance

New Allstate Insurance Agency Opens in Middleton, Wisconsin Donnelly Insurance Group, Inc. announces the opening of its new location at 6661 University Avenue, Ste. 108, in Middleton, Wisc., as well as the launch of its new website http://www.allstate.com/michael.donnelly. - December 14, 2018 - Allstate - Donnelly Insurance Group, Inc.

Southeast Snows Create Ideal Long-Term Care Insurance Educational Opportunity The snow storm blanketing the southeastern states provides an educational opportunity suggests the director of the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance. - December 12, 2018 - American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance