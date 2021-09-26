Recent Headlines
Chapman 3C Cattle Brings Beef from the Ranch Directly to the Consumer
Chapman 3C Cattle Company raises USDA certified all-natural, grass fed, grain finished beef. The beef is raised on the ranch and shipped straight to the consumer’s doorstep - there is no middleman. Chapman 3C Cattle Company offers a variety of artisan cuts of beef that can be purchased directly from the website, or a half or whole beef can be purchased. Along with the artisan cuts, they also offer monthly subscriptions, beef boxes and gift boxes. - September 26, 2021 - Chapman 3C Cattle Company
Kermit Highfield Louisville Suggested Usage of Palm Oil for Popcorn
Kermit Highfield in Louisville, KY, USA, who is vice president for business development of Consumer Products Corporation, says that the company had been importing and distributing olive oil from Spain, Italy and Turkey for years. Their clients are food service companies, restaurants and various foodstuff manufacturers. While Consumer Products offered a line of sauces and barbeque items, the proliferation of olive oil in the marketplace was keeping pace with sales growth. - June 03, 2021 - Southern Food and Snacks
Kermit Highfield in Louisville Tells Whether Snacking is Good or Bad for You
Southern Food and Snacks president Kermit Highfield says eating can help keep your appetite levels on a balanced, particularly on days when your dinners are separated further separated. Nonetheless, it's critical to settle on solid nibble decisions. Eating a bite is superior to allowing yourself to turn out to be voraciously ravenous. This can prompt helpless food decisions and abundance calorie consumption. - April 27, 2021 - Southern Food and Snacks
Milford Valley, Sandra’s Chicken Brands Honor Mothers with Rose Giveaway
Consumers can nominate a mother to receive a dozen roses on Mother’s Day. - March 08, 2021 - Maple Leaf Farms
Maple Leaf Farms, Inc. Launches Enhanced Strain of Parent Stock for INDUX® Integrated Duck Production System
The improved white Pekin duck offers greater egg production, hatch and livability. - February 10, 2021 - Maple Leaf Farms
Maple Leaf Farms Introduces Sous Vide Duck Breast for Foodservice
Versatile, fully cooked product offers easier prep and healthy menu options. - February 10, 2021 - Maple Leaf Farms
Maple Leaf Farms Invites Consumers on Culinary Adventure with Duck Dishes from Around the World
Social media campaign explores unique flavors of duck dishes from across the globe. - February 04, 2021 - Maple Leaf Farms
Maple Leaf Farms Donates 25 Tons of Poultry for Local Hunger Relief
Throughout 2020 Maple Leaf Farms donated tons of poultry products to Indiana food banks and pantries. - December 09, 2020 - Maple Leaf Farms
New Maple Leaf Farms Website Highlights Story Behind the Duck
The site highlights the company’s vertically integrated farm-to-fork process and its first Black Friday sale. - November 23, 2020 - Maple Leaf Farms
Maple Leaf Farms Gives Inside Look at Duck Farming and Operations
Farm-to-fork campaign to feature virtual tours of farms and facilities. - October 22, 2020 - Maple Leaf Farms
Maple Leaf Farms Operation Operator Rebate Promotion Extended
Program supports restaurant operators and caterers with rebate on duck products. - October 14, 2020 - Maple Leaf Farms
Maple Leaf Farms Duck Featured in World Food Championships Event on the Cooking Channel
Food sport docuseries to air on TV Oct. 3, 2020. - September 30, 2020 - Maple Leaf Farms
Sandra's Celebrates National Chicken Month While Celebrating the Earth
The chicken brand's Upcycle campaign focuses on sustainability. - September 18, 2020 - Maple Leaf Farms
Maple Leaf Farms to Share "Story Behind the Duck" in September Webinar
Webinar is part of its Operation Operator program for the foodservice industry. - September 05, 2020 - Maple Leaf Farms
Maple Leaf Farms Laboratory Earns International Accreditation
Its BTC laboratory has been accredited in accordance with the international standard ISO 17025. - September 02, 2020 - Maple Leaf Farms
Maple Leaf Farms Feed Mill Earns Industry Recertification
Feed mill located in Syracuse, Indiana has been recertified for the prestigious Safe Feed/Safe Food program. - August 30, 2020 - Maple Leaf Farms
SmokinZZ's Beef Jerky Now Produces Super Fresh Beef Jerky for the USA
Smokinzz's Beef Jerky is now being sold on the U.S. mainland. Flavors are: Citrus Hickory-Spicy Hot-Cracked Black Pepper-Smoked Maple Hickory. Smokinzz's ships fresh and direct to customers daily. Consumers can now buy fresh beef jerky instead of buying 3 month to 5 month old beef jerky at the stores. Excellent Prices, Fantastic Flavor and Quality - No Artificial flavors or fillers. Smokinzz's features all Natural, USDA Choice Beef from the USA. - February 27, 2019 - Smokinzz's Beef Jerky
Zephyr Foods Secures $1.5 Million in Seed Funding
Zephyr Foods, LLC, a Fayetteville, Arkansas based start-up, announced today it has closed its seed-funding round. The company raised more than $1.5 million to expand product development and accelerate its direct-to-consumer initiative. - March 08, 2018 - Zephyr Foods
Timberline Meat, a Gourmet Meat Company, Opens First Retail Location
Timberline Meat is local meat shop that provides the finest, highest quality meats available. Their selection consists of the most natural, locally produced beef, pork and poultry available. In addition they offer an assortment of locally produced sauces, condiments, rubs and spices. - July 14, 2017 - Timberline Meat
CitroBio, Inc. to Exhibit at #IFT2016 at Booth 4317
CitroBio, Inc., a leader in food safety technology, announced today that it will be exhibiting at Booth 4317 at IFT 2016 in Chicago July 17-19, 2016. CitroBio will be offering in-person food safety consultations and information about its products, including CitroBio Fresh Food Wash, CitroBio CB... - May 20, 2016 - CitroBio, Inc.
CES Unveil Brand Refresh With New Logo
Cutting Edge Services Ltd launch a clean and contemporary new brand mark. - May 13, 2016 - CES
CES Launches All-New Ecommerce Website
Cutting Edge Services Ltd announces the launch of their redesigned responsive ecommerce website. - April 30, 2016 - CES
CES Appoint New Engineering Manager
Cutting Edge Services Ltd have appointed Mike Woods as Engineering Manager. - August 02, 2015 - CES
CES Continues Pattern of Growth with New Recruits
Cutting Edge Services Ltd announces the creation of new jobs as a result of continued growth - July 23, 2015 - CES
The GAL Project Sets Out to Give Animals a Better Life Through the Law
The Global Animal Law (GAL) Project, an initiative that focuses on using the law to create a better world for animals, is now online at www.globalanimallaw.org. The GAL Project is the brainchild of the Swiss lawyer Antoine F. Goetschel (President) and the French lawyer Sabine Brels (Manager). This... - November 20, 2014 - Global Animal Law GAL
Gobble, Gobble! It's the First-Ever National Turkey Bacon Day on Wednesday, April 30
Godshall’s Quality Meats will celebrate the quality, taste and nutritional benefits of real meat turkey bacon during the first annual National Turkey Bacon Day on Wednesday, April 30th, by giving away over 1,000 full size boxes of real meat, real wood-smoked turkey bacon throughout Philadelphia, PA and New York City. - April 27, 2014 - Godshall’s Quality Meats
Maple Leaf Farms to Launch Its 2013 Duck Recipe Contest
“Strut Your Duck” Recipe Contest calls for creative recipes using Maple Leaf Farms duck products. - August 28, 2013 - Maple Leaf Farms
Maple Leaf Farms Launches 2013 Chef Recipe Contest
Professional chefs and culinary students may enter the Discover Duck Recipe Contest now through June 7, 2013. - April 12, 2013 - Maple Leaf Farms
Nolan Ryan Beef Announces New Partnership to Supply Beef to Johnny Carino’s Restaurants Across the Nation
Nolan Ryan’s All-Natural Beef is proud to announce Johnny Carino’s Italian restaurant as the company’s newest foodservice client. Nolan Ryan Beef is now available at Johnny Carino’s in more than 65 cities and seven states across the nation. Johnny Carino’s restaurants... - February 01, 2013 - Nolan Ryan Beef
RENDEQ, Inc. Delivers Scrubber System to Merrick Pet Foods, Inc.
RENDEQ, Inc. announced today that the company has shipped the major components of a new scrubber system to Merrick Pet Foods, Inc. - January 22, 2013 - RENDEQ, Inc
Texas Rangers Cook-Up Partnership with Nolan Ryan’s All-Natural Beef
Nolan Ryan’s All-Natural Beef has been selected as the exclusive hot dog and official beef provider for the Texas Rangers Ballpark in Arlington, Texas. Beginning with the 2013 season, fans will be served all beef hot dogs at the ballpark’s food service sites. As the Official Hot Dog... - January 18, 2013 - Nolan Ryan Beef
Current and Projected Growth Leads Nolan Ryan’s All-Natural Beef to Strengthen Staff and Hire Company’s First Controller
Nolan Ryan’s All-Natural Beef kicks off the New Year by adding a new position to the staff structure and welcoming Paul Stroade as the company’s first controller. “Due to current and projected growth, we needed to add strength to our company’s staff structure,” said... - January 11, 2013 - Nolan Ryan Beef
Maple Leaf Farms Announces 2012 Video Recipe Contest Winners
Citrus Sesame Duck with Snappy Cherry Soba Noodles recipe takes top prize in the Maple Leaf Farms “Strut Your Duck” Video Recipe Contest. - December 12, 2012 - Maple Leaf Farms
Nolan Ryan’s All-Natural Beef Launches E-Commerce Website
Holiday Shopping Made Easy - November 30, 2012 - Nolan Ryan Beef
Turkana Food Inc. Recalls “Turkana Valley” Brand Dried Apricots Due to the Presence of Undeclared Sulfites
Turkana Food Inc. of Kenilworth, NJ is recalling 250g (8.82oz) and 500g (17.63oz) containers of Turkish “Turkana Valley” dried apricots because they were found to contain undeclared sulfites as preservatives. People who have sensitivities to sulfites run the risk of serious... - November 14, 2012 - Turkana Food Inc.
Maple Leaf Farms All Natural Rendered Duck Fat
Discover the Culinary Benefits of Cooking with Duck Fat from Maple Leaf Farms - October 27, 2012 - Maple Leaf Farms
Entry Deadline Approaching for the 2012 Maple Leaf Farms Video Recipe Contest
Enter the “Strut Your Duck” Video Recipe Contest by Nov. 1, 2012 - October 21, 2012 - Maple Leaf Farms
Nolan Ryan’s All-Natural Beef and Black-Eyed Pea Unite to End Childhood Hunger in Texas
Nolan Ryan’s All-Natural Beef is partnering with Black-eyed Pea to help end childhood hunger in Texas with Share Our Strength’s national Dine Out For No Kid Go Hungry™ campaign. From Sept. 17 to 30, Nolan Ryan’s All-Natural Beef and the Black-eyed Pea will offer $5 coupon... - September 19, 2012 - Nolan Ryan Beef
Maple Leaf Farms Announces Winners of 2012 Chef Recipe Contest
Ale and Apple Duck Banderillas Appetizer Takes Top Prize in 2012 Discover Duck Chef Recipe Contest. - September 07, 2012 - Maple Leaf Farms
Maple Leaf Farms Launches Its 2012 Video Recipe Contest
“Strut Your Duck” Video Recipe Contest calls for creative recipes using Maple Leaf Farms duck products. - September 07, 2012 - Maple Leaf Farms
A+ Safety Rating for RENDEQ, Inc.
RENDEQ, Inc. has received an A+ rating from the ISN. - September 03, 2012 - RENDEQ, Inc
Fort Worth Favorite Tommy’s Hamburger Grill Now Serves Nolan Ryan’s All-Natural, Never Frozen Beef
Nolan Ryan Beef is now the exclusive provider of all-natural, never frozen beef to the famed Fort Worth establishment, Tommy’s Hamburger Grill. A staple in the community for nearly 30 years Tommy’s Hamburger selected Nolan Ryan’s All-Natural Beef to further enhance the quality of... - August 25, 2012 - Nolan Ryan Beef
Nolan Ryan’s All-Natural Beef Experiences Growth, Hires Texas A&M Graduate
Nolan Ryan Beef continues to build its client roster, and as a result recently added Alyx Tschirhart as the Nolan Ryan Beef order coordinator. Tschirhart will have daily interaction with clients and vendors and is responsible for collecting and filling all retail and foodservice orders. As part of... - August 09, 2012 - Nolan Ryan Beef
Maple Leaf Farms “Thrill for Your Grill” Summer Contest
Share your favorite BBQ memory with Maple Leaf Farms for a chance to win prizes - July 11, 2012 - Maple Leaf Farms
Nolan Ryan Beef Expands Its All-Natural Product Distribution, Announces Ichibon Seafood & Steakhouse as Newest Foodservice Client
Nolan Ryan’s All–Natural Beef announces today an exciting new partnership with restaurant chain Ichibon Seafood & Steakhouse. Ichibon will be the first first Japanese hibachi grill to offer beef cuts from Nolan Ryan’s All-Natural Beef. Ichibon will serve Nolan Ryan’s... - June 15, 2012 - Nolan Ryan Beef
Nolan Ryan Beef Expands Premium Product Line and Launches Nolan Ryan’s All-Natural Grass-Fed Beef
Nolan Ryan Beef is proud to announce the launch of a new premium beef line, Nolan Ryan’s All-Natural Grass-Fed Beef. Nolan Ryan’s Grass-Fed Beef offers superior beef cuts from cattle raised exclusively on pastures in the USA. This beef is never fed grain, given any hormones, or... - June 01, 2012 - Nolan Ryan Beef
RENDEQ, Inc. Acquires New Headquarters and Manufacturing Center
Mark DeWeese, VP of RENDEQ, Inc. announced today that the company has closed on a new headquarters and manufacturing location in Burlington, North Carolina. The new facility is in a much better location, and has nearly twice the manufacturing space as their current location. The increase in... - May 30, 2012 - RENDEQ, Inc
Nolan Ryan’s All Natural Beef to Sponsor the Southwest’s Largest and Best Steak Cookoff, The Texas State Cookoff
Nolan Ryan’s All Natural Beef is proud to sponsor the Texas State Cookoff for the 2nd year in a row. As one of the Southwest’s largest steak cookoffs, the Texas State Cookoff draws amateur grillers from all over the U.S. who compete to be crowned the winner of the “Best Steak in... - May 18, 2012 - Nolan Ryan Beef
Maple Leaf Farms Lends Support to NFL’s Effort to Stamp Out Hunger
“Locally Grown” Scores Big at the Taste of NFL - February 02, 2012 - Maple Leaf Farms
Kroger Now Offers Nolan Ryan’s All-Natural Texas Beef
Nolan Ryan Beef and Kroger are proud to announce that their long-standing partnership now includes exclusive sales of Nolan Ryan’s All-Natural Texas Beef at Kroger Southwest Division stores, which includes locations in Texas and Louisiana. Procuring the highest quality beef exclusively from... - January 12, 2012 - Nolan Ryan Beef