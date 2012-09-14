PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
Smokinzz's Beef Jerky is now being sold on the U.S. mainland. Flavors are: Citrus Hickory-Spicy Hot-Cracked Black Pepper-Smoked Maple Hickory. Smokinzz's ships fresh and direct to customers daily. Consumers can now buy fresh beef jerky instead of buying 3 month to 5 month old beef jerky at the stores. Excellent Prices, Fantastic Flavor and Quality - No Artificial flavors or fillers. Smokinzz's features all Natural, USDA Choice Beef from the USA. - February 27, 2019 - Smokinzz's Beef Jerky
Zephyr Foods, LLC, a Fayetteville, Arkansas based start-up, announced today it has closed its seed-funding round. The company raised more than $1.5 million to expand product development and accelerate its direct-to-consumer initiative. - March 08, 2018 - Zephyr Foods
Timberline Meat is local meat shop that provides the finest, highest quality meats available. Their selection consists of the most natural, locally produced beef, pork and poultry available. In addition they offer an assortment of locally produced sauces, condiments, rubs and spices. - July 14, 2017 - Timberline Meat
CitroBio, Inc., a leader in food safety technology, announced today that it will be exhibiting at Booth 4317 at IFT 2016 in Chicago July 17-19, 2016. CitroBio will be offering in-person food safety consultations and information about its products, including CitroBio Fresh Food Wash, CitroBio CB 100,... - May 20, 2016 - CitroBio, Inc.
Cutting Edge Services Ltd launch a clean and contemporary new brand mark. - May 13, 2016 - CES
Cutting Edge Services Ltd announces the launch of their redesigned responsive ecommerce website. - April 30, 2016 - CES
Cutting Edge Services Ltd have appointed Mike Woods as Engineering Manager. - August 02, 2015 - CES
Cutting Edge Services Ltd announces the creation of new jobs as a result of continued growth - July 23, 2015 - CES
The Global Animal Law (GAL) Project, an initiative that focuses on using the law to create a better world for animals, is now online at www.globalanimallaw.org.
The GAL Project is the brainchild of the Swiss lawyer Antoine F. Goetschel (President) and the French lawyer Sabine Brels (Manager). This project... - November 20, 2014 - Global Animal Law GAL
Godshall’s Quality Meats will celebrate the quality, taste and nutritional benefits of real meat turkey bacon during the first annual National Turkey Bacon Day on Wednesday, April 30th, by giving away over 1,000 full size boxes of real meat, real wood-smoked turkey bacon throughout Philadelphia, PA and New York City. - April 27, 2014 - Godshall’s Quality Meats
“Strut Your Duck” Recipe Contest calls for creative recipes using Maple Leaf Farms duck products. - August 28, 2013 - Maple Leaf Farms
Professional chefs and culinary students may enter the Discover Duck Recipe Contest now through June 7, 2013. - April 12, 2013 - Maple Leaf Farms
Nolan Ryan’s All-Natural Beef is proud to announce Johnny Carino’s Italian restaurant as the company’s newest foodservice client. Nolan Ryan Beef is now available at Johnny Carino’s in more than 65 cities and seven states across the nation.
Johnny Carino’s restaurants will... - February 01, 2013 - Nolan Ryan Beef
RENDEQ, Inc. announced today that the company has shipped the major components of a new scrubber system to Merrick Pet Foods, Inc. - January 22, 2013 - RENDEQ, Inc
Nolan Ryan’s All-Natural Beef has been selected as the exclusive hot dog and official beef provider for the Texas Rangers Ballpark in Arlington, Texas. Beginning with the 2013 season, fans will be served all beef hot dogs at the ballpark’s food service sites.
As the Official Hot Dog and... - January 18, 2013 - Nolan Ryan Beef
Nolan Ryan’s All-Natural Beef kicks off the New Year by adding a new position to the staff structure and welcoming Paul Stroade as the company’s first controller.
“Due to current and projected growth, we needed to add strength to our company’s staff structure,” said Charlie... - January 11, 2013 - Nolan Ryan Beef
Citrus Sesame Duck with Snappy Cherry Soba Noodles recipe takes top prize in the Maple Leaf Farms “Strut Your Duck” Video Recipe Contest. - December 12, 2012 - Maple Leaf Farms
Holiday Shopping Made Easy - November 30, 2012 - Nolan Ryan Beef
Turkana Food Inc. of Kenilworth, NJ is recalling 250g (8.82oz) and 500g (17.63oz) containers of Turkish “Turkana Valley” dried apricots because they were found to contain undeclared sulfites as preservatives. People who have sensitivities to sulfites run the risk of serious life-threatening... - November 14, 2012 - Turkana Food Inc.
Discover the Culinary Benefits of Cooking with Duck Fat from Maple Leaf Farms - October 27, 2012 - Maple Leaf Farms
Enter the “Strut Your Duck” Video Recipe Contest by Nov. 1, 2012 - October 21, 2012 - Maple Leaf Farms
Nolan Ryan’s All-Natural Beef is partnering with Black-eyed Pea to help end childhood hunger in Texas with Share Our Strength’s national Dine Out For No Kid Go Hungry™ campaign.
From Sept. 17 to 30, Nolan Ryan’s All-Natural Beef and the Black-eyed Pea will offer $5 coupon books... - September 19, 2012 - Nolan Ryan Beef
“Strut Your Duck” Video Recipe Contest calls for creative recipes using Maple Leaf Farms duck products. - September 07, 2012 - Maple Leaf Farms
Ale and Apple Duck Banderillas Appetizer Takes Top Prize in 2012 Discover Duck Chef Recipe Contest. - September 07, 2012 - Maple Leaf Farms
RENDEQ, Inc. has received an A+ rating from the ISN. - September 03, 2012 - RENDEQ, Inc
Nolan Ryan Beef is now the exclusive provider of all-natural, never frozen beef to the famed Fort Worth establishment, Tommy’s Hamburger Grill. A staple in the community for nearly 30 years Tommy’s Hamburger selected Nolan Ryan’s All-Natural Beef to further enhance the quality of their... - August 25, 2012 - Nolan Ryan Beef
Nolan Ryan Beef continues to build its client roster, and as a result recently added Alyx Tschirhart as the Nolan Ryan Beef order coordinator. Tschirhart will have daily interaction with clients and vendors and is responsible for collecting and filling all retail and foodservice orders.
As part of her... - August 09, 2012 - Nolan Ryan Beef
Share your favorite BBQ memory with Maple Leaf Farms for a chance to win prizes - July 11, 2012 - Maple Leaf Farms
Nolan Ryan’s All–Natural Beef announces today an exciting new partnership with restaurant chain Ichibon Seafood & Steakhouse. Ichibon will be the first first Japanese hibachi grill to offer beef cuts from Nolan Ryan’s All-Natural Beef.
Ichibon will serve Nolan Ryan’s All-Natural... - June 15, 2012 - Nolan Ryan Beef
Nolan Ryan Beef is proud to announce the launch of a new premium beef line, Nolan Ryan’s All-Natural Grass-Fed Beef. Nolan Ryan’s Grass-Fed Beef offers superior beef cuts from cattle raised exclusively on pastures in the USA. This beef is never fed grain, given any hormones, or antibiotics,... - June 01, 2012 - Nolan Ryan Beef
Mark DeWeese, VP of RENDEQ, Inc. announced today that the company has closed on a new headquarters and manufacturing location in Burlington, North Carolina. The new facility is in a much better location, and has nearly twice the manufacturing space as their current location. The increase in manufacturing... - May 30, 2012 - RENDEQ, Inc
Nolan Ryan’s All Natural Beef is proud to sponsor the Texas State Cookoff for the 2nd year in a row. As one of the Southwest’s largest steak cookoffs, the Texas State Cookoff draws amateur grillers from all over the U.S. who compete to be crowned the winner of the “Best Steak in Texas,”... - May 18, 2012 - Nolan Ryan Beef
“Locally Grown” Scores Big at the Taste of NFL - February 02, 2012 - Maple Leaf Farms
Nolan Ryan Beef and Kroger are proud to announce that their long-standing partnership now includes exclusive sales of Nolan Ryan’s All-Natural Texas Beef at Kroger Southwest Division stores, which includes locations in Texas and Louisiana. Procuring the highest quality beef exclusively from Texas,... - January 12, 2012 - Nolan Ryan Beef
The new Maple Leaf Farms company retail store will hold its grand opening on Saturday, December 10th - December 07, 2011 - Maple Leaf Farms
Chef Greg Reggio of New Orleans Takes Top Prize in The 2011 Discover Duck Chef Recipe Contest - November 21, 2011 - Maple Leaf Farms
“Strut Your Duck” Video Recipe Contest calls for creative recipes using Maple Leaf Farms duck products. - August 17, 2011 - Maple Leaf Farms
Enter the Maple Leaf Farms Discover Duck Chef Recipe Contest by August 5, 2011 - July 20, 2011 - Maple Leaf Farms
Share your favorite July 4th celebration for a chance to win prizes. - June 08, 2011 - Maple Leaf Farms
For chefs and culinary students, the 2011 Discover Duck Chef Recipe Contest calls for innovative recipes using Maple Leaf Farms duck - June 04, 2011 - Maple Leaf Farms
Passion for high-quality kosher meats in the Hirsch family continues with the launch of NY Kosher Steaks - the first company to exclusively focus on kosher steaks. - January 07, 2011 - NY Kosher Steaks
Biotech firm helps food and animal health industries ensure safety of end products with toxin testing. - December 22, 2010 - Maple Leaf Farms
Schiltz Foods, America’s largest goose farmer, introduces a hickory chip smoked whole goose for the 2010 holiday season. - October 20, 2010 - Schiltz Foods
Walsroder Packaging, a leading provider of plastic and fibrous food casings, is pleased to announce the addition of Mike Baarts to their national sales management team.
Baarts will be working to manage and increase Walsroder's presence regionally and within strategic accounts.
"The expansion of... - August 12, 2010 - Walsroder Packaging
Ground duck and duck sausage added to foodservice product line - July 09, 2010 - Maple Leaf Farms
“Strut Your Duck” Video Recipe Contest calls for creative recipes using Maple Leaf Farms duck products. - June 19, 2010 - Maple Leaf Farms
The 2010 Discover Duck Chef Recipe Contest calls for innovative, easy recipes using Maple Leaf Farms duck. - June 04, 2010 - Maple Leaf Farms
Fully Cooked Duck Leg Florentine Selected as 2010 sofi™ Silver Finalist. - April 25, 2010 - Maple Leaf Farms
Convenient fully cooked Maple Leaf Farms duck products offered at a reduced price online. - April 15, 2010 - Maple Leaf Farms
Maple Leaf Farms Duck Wing Drummettes are easy to prepare for an appetizer, entree or snack. - February 17, 2010 - Maple Leaf Farms