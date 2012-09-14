PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

SmokinZZ's Beef Jerky Now Produces Super Fresh Beef Jerky for the USA Smokinzz's Beef Jerky is now being sold on the U.S. mainland. Flavors are: Citrus Hickory-Spicy Hot-Cracked Black Pepper-Smoked Maple Hickory. Smokinzz's ships fresh and direct to customers daily. Consumers can now buy fresh beef jerky instead of buying 3 month to 5 month old beef jerky at the stores. Excellent Prices, Fantastic Flavor and Quality - No Artificial flavors or fillers. Smokinzz's features all Natural, USDA Choice Beef from the USA. - February 27, 2019 - Smokinzz's Beef Jerky

Zephyr Foods Secures $1.5 Million in Seed Funding Zephyr Foods, LLC, a Fayetteville, Arkansas based start-up, announced today it has closed its seed-funding round. The company raised more than $1.5 million to expand product development and accelerate its direct-to-consumer initiative. - March 08, 2018 - Zephyr Foods

Timberline Meat, a Gourmet Meat Company, Opens First Retail Location Timberline Meat is local meat shop that provides the finest, highest quality meats available. Their selection consists of the most natural, locally produced beef, pork and poultry available. In addition they offer an assortment of locally produced sauces, condiments, rubs and spices. - July 14, 2017 - Timberline Meat

CitroBio, Inc. to Exhibit at #IFT2016 at Booth 4317 CitroBio, Inc., a leader in food safety technology, announced today that it will be exhibiting at Booth 4317 at IFT 2016 in Chicago July 17-19, 2016. CitroBio will be offering in-person food safety consultations and information about its products, including CitroBio Fresh Food Wash, CitroBio CB 100,... - May 20, 2016 - CitroBio, Inc.

CES Unveil Brand Refresh With New Logo Cutting Edge Services Ltd launch a clean and contemporary new brand mark. - May 13, 2016 - CES

CES Launches All-New Ecommerce Website Cutting Edge Services Ltd announces the launch of their redesigned responsive ecommerce website. - April 30, 2016 - CES

CES Appoint New Engineering Manager Cutting Edge Services Ltd have appointed Mike Woods as Engineering Manager. - August 02, 2015 - CES

CES Continues Pattern of Growth with New Recruits Cutting Edge Services Ltd announces the creation of new jobs as a result of continued growth - July 23, 2015 - CES

The GAL Project Sets Out to Give Animals a Better Life Through the Law The Global Animal Law (GAL) Project, an initiative that focuses on using the law to create a better world for animals, is now online at www.globalanimallaw.org. The GAL Project is the brainchild of the Swiss lawyer Antoine F. Goetschel (President) and the French lawyer Sabine Brels (Manager). This project... - November 20, 2014 - Global Animal Law GAL

Gobble, Gobble! It's the First-Ever National Turkey Bacon Day on Wednesday, April 30 Godshall’s Quality Meats will celebrate the quality, taste and nutritional benefits of real meat turkey bacon during the first annual National Turkey Bacon Day on Wednesday, April 30th, by giving away over 1,000 full size boxes of real meat, real wood-smoked turkey bacon throughout Philadelphia, PA and New York City. - April 27, 2014 - Godshall’s Quality Meats

Maple Leaf Farms to Launch Its 2013 Duck Recipe Contest “Strut Your Duck” Recipe Contest calls for creative recipes using Maple Leaf Farms duck products. - August 28, 2013 - Maple Leaf Farms

Maple Leaf Farms Launches 2013 Chef Recipe Contest Professional chefs and culinary students may enter the Discover Duck Recipe Contest now through June 7, 2013. - April 12, 2013 - Maple Leaf Farms

Nolan Ryan Beef Announces New Partnership to Supply Beef to Johnny Carino’s Restaurants Across the Nation Nolan Ryan’s All-Natural Beef is proud to announce Johnny Carino’s Italian restaurant as the company’s newest foodservice client. Nolan Ryan Beef is now available at Johnny Carino’s in more than 65 cities and seven states across the nation. Johnny Carino’s restaurants will... - February 01, 2013 - Nolan Ryan Beef

RENDEQ, Inc. Delivers Scrubber System to Merrick Pet Foods, Inc. RENDEQ, Inc. announced today that the company has shipped the major components of a new scrubber system to Merrick Pet Foods, Inc. - January 22, 2013 - RENDEQ, Inc

Texas Rangers Cook-Up Partnership with Nolan Ryan’s All-Natural Beef Nolan Ryan’s All-Natural Beef has been selected as the exclusive hot dog and official beef provider for the Texas Rangers Ballpark in Arlington, Texas. Beginning with the 2013 season, fans will be served all beef hot dogs at the ballpark’s food service sites. As the Official Hot Dog and... - January 18, 2013 - Nolan Ryan Beef

Current and Projected Growth Leads Nolan Ryan’s All-Natural Beef to Strengthen Staff and Hire Company’s First Controller Nolan Ryan’s All-Natural Beef kicks off the New Year by adding a new position to the staff structure and welcoming Paul Stroade as the company’s first controller. “Due to current and projected growth, we needed to add strength to our company’s staff structure,” said Charlie... - January 11, 2013 - Nolan Ryan Beef

Maple Leaf Farms Announces 2012 Video Recipe Contest Winners Citrus Sesame Duck with Snappy Cherry Soba Noodles recipe takes top prize in the Maple Leaf Farms “Strut Your Duck” Video Recipe Contest. - December 12, 2012 - Maple Leaf Farms

Nolan Ryan’s All-Natural Beef Launches E-Commerce Website Holiday Shopping Made Easy - November 30, 2012 - Nolan Ryan Beef

Turkana Food Inc. Recalls “Turkana Valley” Brand Dried Apricots Due to the Presence of Undeclared Sulfites Turkana Food Inc. of Kenilworth, NJ is recalling 250g (8.82oz) and 500g (17.63oz) containers of Turkish “Turkana Valley” dried apricots because they were found to contain undeclared sulfites as preservatives. People who have sensitivities to sulfites run the risk of serious life-threatening... - November 14, 2012 - Turkana Food Inc.

Maple Leaf Farms All Natural Rendered Duck Fat Discover the Culinary Benefits of Cooking with Duck Fat from Maple Leaf Farms - October 27, 2012 - Maple Leaf Farms

Entry Deadline Approaching for the 2012 Maple Leaf Farms Video Recipe Contest Enter the “Strut Your Duck” Video Recipe Contest by Nov. 1, 2012 - October 21, 2012 - Maple Leaf Farms

Nolan Ryan’s All-Natural Beef and Black-Eyed Pea Unite to End Childhood Hunger in Texas Nolan Ryan’s All-Natural Beef is partnering with Black-eyed Pea to help end childhood hunger in Texas with Share Our Strength’s national Dine Out For No Kid Go Hungry™ campaign. From Sept. 17 to 30, Nolan Ryan’s All-Natural Beef and the Black-eyed Pea will offer $5 coupon books... - September 19, 2012 - Nolan Ryan Beef

Maple Leaf Farms Launches Its 2012 Video Recipe Contest “Strut Your Duck” Video Recipe Contest calls for creative recipes using Maple Leaf Farms duck products. - September 07, 2012 - Maple Leaf Farms

Maple Leaf Farms Announces Winners of 2012 Chef Recipe Contest Ale and Apple Duck Banderillas Appetizer Takes Top Prize in 2012 Discover Duck Chef Recipe Contest. - September 07, 2012 - Maple Leaf Farms

A+ Safety Rating for RENDEQ, Inc. RENDEQ, Inc. has received an A+ rating from the ISN. - September 03, 2012 - RENDEQ, Inc

Fort Worth Favorite Tommy’s Hamburger Grill Now Serves Nolan Ryan’s All-Natural, Never Frozen Beef Nolan Ryan Beef is now the exclusive provider of all-natural, never frozen beef to the famed Fort Worth establishment, Tommy’s Hamburger Grill. A staple in the community for nearly 30 years Tommy’s Hamburger selected Nolan Ryan’s All-Natural Beef to further enhance the quality of their... - August 25, 2012 - Nolan Ryan Beef

Nolan Ryan’s All-Natural Beef Experiences Growth, Hires Texas A&M Graduate Nolan Ryan Beef continues to build its client roster, and as a result recently added Alyx Tschirhart as the Nolan Ryan Beef order coordinator. Tschirhart will have daily interaction with clients and vendors and is responsible for collecting and filling all retail and foodservice orders. As part of her... - August 09, 2012 - Nolan Ryan Beef

Maple Leaf Farms “Thrill for Your Grill” Summer Contest Share your favorite BBQ memory with Maple Leaf Farms for a chance to win prizes - July 11, 2012 - Maple Leaf Farms

Nolan Ryan Beef Expands Its All-Natural Product Distribution, Announces Ichibon Seafood & Steakhouse as Newest Foodservice Client Nolan Ryan’s All–Natural Beef announces today an exciting new partnership with restaurant chain Ichibon Seafood & Steakhouse. Ichibon will be the first first Japanese hibachi grill to offer beef cuts from Nolan Ryan’s All-Natural Beef. Ichibon will serve Nolan Ryan’s All-Natural... - June 15, 2012 - Nolan Ryan Beef

Nolan Ryan Beef Expands Premium Product Line and Launches Nolan Ryan’s All-Natural Grass-Fed Beef Nolan Ryan Beef is proud to announce the launch of a new premium beef line, Nolan Ryan’s All-Natural Grass-Fed Beef. Nolan Ryan’s Grass-Fed Beef offers superior beef cuts from cattle raised exclusively on pastures in the USA. This beef is never fed grain, given any hormones, or antibiotics,... - June 01, 2012 - Nolan Ryan Beef

RENDEQ, Inc. Acquires New Headquarters and Manufacturing Center Mark DeWeese, VP of RENDEQ, Inc. announced today that the company has closed on a new headquarters and manufacturing location in Burlington, North Carolina. The new facility is in a much better location, and has nearly twice the manufacturing space as their current location. The increase in manufacturing... - May 30, 2012 - RENDEQ, Inc

Nolan Ryan’s All Natural Beef to Sponsor the Southwest’s Largest and Best Steak Cookoff, The Texas State Cookoff Nolan Ryan’s All Natural Beef is proud to sponsor the Texas State Cookoff for the 2nd year in a row. As one of the Southwest’s largest steak cookoffs, the Texas State Cookoff draws amateur grillers from all over the U.S. who compete to be crowned the winner of the “Best Steak in Texas,”... - May 18, 2012 - Nolan Ryan Beef

Maple Leaf Farms Lends Support to NFL’s Effort to Stamp Out Hunger “Locally Grown” Scores Big at the Taste of NFL - February 02, 2012 - Maple Leaf Farms

Kroger Now Offers Nolan Ryan’s All-Natural Texas Beef Nolan Ryan Beef and Kroger are proud to announce that their long-standing partnership now includes exclusive sales of Nolan Ryan’s All-Natural Texas Beef at Kroger Southwest Division stores, which includes locations in Texas and Louisiana. Procuring the highest quality beef exclusively from Texas,... - January 12, 2012 - Nolan Ryan Beef

Duck, Down & Above to Hold Grand Opening The new Maple Leaf Farms company retail store will hold its grand opening on Saturday, December 10th - December 07, 2011 - Maple Leaf Farms

Maple Leaf Farms Announces Winners of Chef Recipe Contest Chef Greg Reggio of New Orleans Takes Top Prize in The 2011 Discover Duck Chef Recipe Contest - November 21, 2011 - Maple Leaf Farms

Maple Leaf Farms Launches Its 2011 Video Recipe Contest “Strut Your Duck” Video Recipe Contest calls for creative recipes using Maple Leaf Farms duck products. - August 17, 2011 - Maple Leaf Farms

Deadline Approaching for Discover Duck Chef Recipe Contest Enter the Maple Leaf Farms Discover Duck Chef Recipe Contest by August 5, 2011 - July 20, 2011 - Maple Leaf Farms

Maple Leaf Farms "Thrill for Your Grill" Summer Contest Share your favorite July 4th celebration for a chance to win prizes. - June 08, 2011 - Maple Leaf Farms

Maple Leaf Farms Discover Duck Chef Recipe Contest For chefs and culinary students, the 2011 Discover Duck Chef Recipe Contest calls for innovative recipes using Maple Leaf Farms duck - June 04, 2011 - Maple Leaf Farms

NY Kosher Steaks Uses Family Business Values and Online Purchasing to Deliver Safer, Quality Steaks Passion for high-quality kosher meats in the Hirsch family continues with the launch of NY Kosher Steaks - the first company to exclusively focus on kosher steaks. - January 07, 2011 - NY Kosher Steaks

MLF Biotech Expands Food Safety Testing Services Biotech firm helps food and animal health industries ensure safety of end products with toxin testing. - December 22, 2010 - Maple Leaf Farms

Walsroder Packaging Expands Sales Force Walsroder Packaging, a leading provider of plastic and fibrous food casings, is pleased to announce the addition of Mike Baarts to their national sales management team. Baarts will be working to manage and increase Walsroder's presence regionally and within strategic accounts. "The expansion of... - August 12, 2010 - Walsroder Packaging

Maple Leaf Farms Debuts New Duck Sausage Products Ground duck and duck sausage added to foodservice product line - July 09, 2010 - Maple Leaf Farms

Maple Leaf Farms Launches Video Duck Recipe Contest “Strut Your Duck” Video Recipe Contest calls for creative recipes using Maple Leaf Farms duck products. - June 19, 2010 - Maple Leaf Farms

Maple Leaf Farms Launches Chef Recipe Contest The 2010 Discover Duck Chef Recipe Contest calls for innovative, easy recipes using Maple Leaf Farms duck. - June 04, 2010 - Maple Leaf Farms

Maple Leaf Farms Duck Product Named Finalist in Specialty Food Competition Fully Cooked Duck Leg Florentine Selected as 2010 sofi™ Silver Finalist. - April 25, 2010 - Maple Leaf Farms

Maple Leaf Farms Simply Duck Products Now at Closeout Prices Convenient fully cooked Maple Leaf Farms duck products offered at a reduced price online. - April 15, 2010 - Maple Leaf Farms