PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Big Sexy Brewing Wins Bronze Medal at the 2019 Great American Beer Festival Big Sexy Brewing Company was awarded a bronze medal at the 2019 Great American Beer Festival (GABF) competition, the world’s largest commercial beer competition. - October 08, 2019 - Big Sexy Brewing Company

Cedar Lake Cellars to Partner with Sugarfire St. Louis' award-winning barbecue to be served at winery's Smokehouse. - September 03, 2019 - Cedar Lake Cellars

Twin Valley Distillers Announces Move to New Location Twin Valley Distillers, Montgomery County's only distillery, will be relocating to a new, larger space in the fall. The expansion will include a larger production facility and a more inviting tasting room. The new facility is located a few blocks from the current location at 1029 East Gude Drive. The... - July 17, 2019 - Twin Valley Distillers

Champion Brands and Dog Rose Brewing Co. Partner for Distribution in Northeast Florida St. Augustine brewed craft beer will be distributed in six counties. - June 15, 2019 - Champion Brands Inc.

Champion Brands and Fishweir Brewing Partner for Distribution in Northeast Florida Locally brewed craft beer will be distributed in six counties. - June 05, 2019 - Champion Brands Inc.

Cedar Lake Cellars Names Winery Manager Allison Carroll has more than 15 years of hospitality experience. - May 19, 2019 - Cedar Lake Cellars

Cedar Lake Cellars Introduces Four New Wines St. Louis winery adds most requested wines to its extensive menu. - May 04, 2019 - Cedar Lake Cellars

Tucana Tangerine Sour Ale: Ecliptic Brewing’s New Summer Seasonal Summer is nearly here, and Ecliptic Brewing is ready to help quench customers’ thirst with its new seasonal series beer: Tucana Tangerine Sour Ale, which is available late May through mid-August. Pale and wheat malts help create a crisp, tart beer, while Cascade hops complement the citrus notes... - May 02, 2019 - Ecliptic Brewing

Star Beverages Now Offers Wine in Can Packaging to Wine Producers and Distributors Star Beverages now offer winemakers the possibility to package their wines in various can formats : 187 ml, 250 ml, 375 ml. Nested in the heart of the Bordeaux wine region, Star Beverages invested in a modern plant to collect the wines and package them. - December 19, 2018 - Star Beverages

Taste of DC Welcomes Chase as the Premier Partner for Taste of DC 2018 Bank celebrates first branches in the Greater Washington region by sponsoring the region's largest culinary festival. - October 16, 2018 - The Taste of DC

Cedar Lake Cellars Hires Executive Administrator Allison Carroll brings over 14 years of hospitality experience to year-round St. Louis winery. - September 23, 2018 - Cedar Lake Cellars

Cedar Lake Cellars Hires General Manager Larry Pearson joins St. Louis year-round winery and event venue. - September 13, 2018 - Cedar Lake Cellars

Cedar Lake Cellars Promotes Chad Poole St. Louis winery names employee as Events Coordinator Assistant - August 24, 2018 - Cedar Lake Cellars

Cedar Lake Cellars Presents 13th Annual Pyromania St. Louis fireworks festival is the largest in the Midwest. - July 25, 2018 - Cedar Lake Cellars

Multi-Pak Corporation Receives UL Certification Multi-Pak Corporation is proud to announce that it has achieved Certification in accordance with UL Registrar LLC and meets cGMP requirements in conformance with FDA Regulation 21 CFR Part 111. - July 03, 2018 - Multi-Pak Corporation

Cedar Lake Cellars Promotes Angela Mazzola to Events Manager St. Louis winery team member previously served as Events Coordinator. - June 14, 2018 - Cedar Lake Cellars

HTeaO Announces Expansion Into San Angelo, TX HTeaO announces its newest store to be located in San Angelo, TX. - May 08, 2018 - HTeaO

HTeaO Welcomes VP of Franchise Development HTeaO is proud to announce the addition of Andrew Hawes to the HTeaO Franchising Executive Team. Andrew will serve as the VP of Franchise Development and oversee all activity related to new franchise development. Andrew brings with him an extensive background in franchise development, operations and... - May 06, 2018 - HTeaO

Ithaca Beer Releases "Brew York" Pale Ale The Ithaca Beer Co. announces the release of “Brew York” Pale Ale, the first New York State brewery to commit to high volume, long-term use of New York-grown ingredients – forecasting upwards of 1,500 barrels (1 barrel equals 31 U.S. gallons) this year. Brew York will be available year-round... - May 02, 2018 - Ithaca Beer Company

Cedar Lake Cellars Adds the Smokehouse to St. Louis Winery New building to house winery's concession area and kitchen. - April 29, 2018 - Cedar Lake Cellars

2nd Annual Sacramento Beer Week Rocks! Join Big Sexy Brewing for their 2nd Annual Beer Week Rocks! event. - April 14, 2018 - Big Sexy Brewing Company

Cedar Lake Cellars Hires Three New Team Members St. Louis winery adds two coordinators and an assistant to its growing company. - March 31, 2018 - Cedar Lake Cellars

Cedar Lake Cellars Wins Wedding Industry Award St. Louis winery presented with The Knot Best of Weddings award. - January 11, 2018 - Cedar Lake Cellars

Cedar Lake Cellars Adds Local Tea Line St. Louis winery to offer fermented probiotic beverage to menu. - November 18, 2017 - Cedar Lake Cellars

Cedar Lake Cellars Expands Drink Menu St. Louis, Mo. winery to offer mixed drinks and Bloody Mary bar. - November 03, 2017 - Cedar Lake Cellars

Champion Brands Names Director of Sales for Red Bull Mike Nearbin will oversee sales for two Champion Brands facilities. - October 19, 2017 - Champion Brands Inc.

Big Sexy Brewing Creates a Beer with the Sacramento SPCA to Raise Money Big Sexy Brewing Company of Sacramento teamed up with Sacramento's SPCA to help raise money for the organization. - October 17, 2017 - Big Sexy Brewing Company

Cedar Lake Cellars Hires Winery Kitchen Manager St. Louis winery's newest team member has more than 20 years in the hospitality industry. - August 11, 2017 - Cedar Lake Cellars

Cedar Lake Cellars Adds New Team Members St. Louis winery hires staff for new Barrel Room venue. - July 27, 2017 - Cedar Lake Cellars

Cedar Lake Cellars Hires New Personnel St. Louis winery adds staff to assist with new Barrel Room event venue. - July 19, 2017 - Cedar Lake Cellars

Cedar Lake Cellars Winery Promotes Two Team Members Employees to play integral role at new Barrel Room event venue. - July 16, 2017 - Cedar Lake Cellars

Cedar Lake Cellars Opens New Barrel Room St. Louis company adds expansive event venue, acreage to its growing winery. - July 13, 2017 - Cedar Lake Cellars

Cedar Lake Cellars Promotes Morissa Haney to Wine Manager Team member has worked at St. Louis winery since 2010. - June 18, 2017 - Cedar Lake Cellars

Champion Brands Helps to Provide Hundreds of Scholarships Through Step Up for Students Company contributed to tax credit scholarship program. - May 04, 2017 - Champion Brands Inc.

Cedar Lake Cellars Introduces Newest Wine St. Louis winery adds new rosé to its line of wines. - April 28, 2017 - Cedar Lake Cellars

Cedar Lake Cellars Hires New Events Coordinator New St. Louis team member has nearly 10 years of hospitality experience. - April 06, 2017 - Cedar Lake Cellars

Cedar Lake Cellars to Host May Music Series St. Louis winery features free live music for those 21 years of age and older. - April 01, 2017 - Cedar Lake Cellars

Global Whisky Punks Bring Top Drams to Your Doorstep New e-commerce venture Whisky Gallery pledges to deliver the best selection of popular world whiskies to fans anywhere on the globe, at competitive online prices. Frustrated by delivery restrictions on their favourite drams, young entrepreneurs are leading a new international whisky movement with the... - March 16, 2017 - Whisky Foundation

Indie Bottlers Allow Fringe Whisky Exploration Offering a large selection of independently bottled whiskies and exclusive expressions from the top distilleries, e-commerce venture Whisky Foundation encourages whisky fans to veer from the mainstream in search of a distinctive dram. This week’s exclusive new arrivals to Whisky Foundation include... - March 05, 2017 - Whisky Foundation

Beer Week Rocks! Sacramento California Sacramento Beer Week is an annual celebration of the local craft beer culture. Big Sexy Brewing Company will be presenting Beer Week Rocks! on Saturday March 4th 2017. Beer Week Rocks! will feature local hand crafted beers, a free concert and food trucks! - February 22, 2017 - Big Sexy Brewing Company

Uditec's Company Obtains the Certificate UNE 149101 Uditec’s company has obtained UNE 149101 certification for water treatment equipment. The UNE 149101 is a Spanish regulation that defines the technical requirements that are required for water conditioning equipment for human consumption inside buildings, whether private or public facilities with... - February 08, 2017 - uditec

Cosan/USA Holds Alkaline Water Seminars Cosan/USA is holding a alkaline water seminar this Wednesday night, 6pm, February 1, 2017 in their showroom, 1230 N US Highway 1 Suite 20, in Ormond Beach, Florida. This is a free seminar discussing the benefits of alkaline water. Those in attendance will be automatically entered into a raffle to win a Hydro Bullet travel ionizer. They hope to see you there. - February 01, 2017 - Cosan/USA

Cedar Lake Cellars Introduces New Winter Menu Season to feature plenty of locally-sourced specialties. - January 25, 2017 - Cedar Lake Cellars

One Glass Wine Announces Launch of H8 Bottling Line One Glass Wine (OGW) has teamed up with several leading IT developers in order to come up with the new and perfectly timed launch of its state-of-the-art H8 bottling line. With 10 machines of the original model installed around the world, OGW is on the case and stronger than ever. - January 13, 2017 - One Glass Wine 1/4 Vin

Cedar Lake Cellars Breaks Ground on New Event Space New multi-purpose building to be completed by March, 2017. - November 25, 2016 - Cedar Lake Cellars

Mims Distributing Company Announces Release of New Cider by Blake’s Hard Cider Co. Armada, Michigan-Based Cidery Releases Archimedes Cider in the Triangle. - November 19, 2016 - Mims Distributing

Cedar Lake Cellars Hires Events Director and Coordinator Hospitality veterans join St. Louis winery events team. - November 18, 2016 - Cedar Lake Cellars

Mims Distributing and Olde Hickory Brewery Announce the Release of The Event Horizon and New Spectrum Series Hickory, North Carolina Brewery Offers Four New Flavors of Annual Imperial Stout. - October 21, 2016 - Mims Distributing

Cedar Lake Cellars Named One of Area's Top Venues by Wedding Spot St. Louis winery showcased as one of top 8,000 venues in 44 states. - October 20, 2016 - Cedar Lake Cellars