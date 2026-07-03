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Granite City-Based Double00 Vodka Announces Official Launch Night at Nick's Bar & Grill
Double00 Vodka, a Granite City-based premium vodka brand founded by Darryl Gill, will celebrate its official launch on Saturday, July 11, 2026, at Nick’s Bar & Grill in Granite City, Illinois. The launch will introduce the brand’s signature cold-serve experience, #chilledDouble00. - July 03, 2026 - DLG Spirts, Inc
Mack Brands Unveils Redesign of Tequila Rosaluz and Conte Camillo, Challenging Traditional Spirits Packaging
Mack Brands, led by founder and CEO Nic Mack, today announced a complete redesign of its flagship bottles for Tequila Rosaluz and Conte Camillo - signaling a deliberate shift away from ornate, traditional luxury toward minimalist, design-led functionality. - May 13, 2026 - Mack Brands
High Rise Launches New 10mg THC Sleek Cans: a Little More Lift, Same Real Ingredients
High Rise just launched new 10mg sleek cans—made with real fruit, clean ingredients, and 5mg of CBD for a balanced boost. It’s a stronger option for fans of our signature 5mg THC seltzers, crafted for those who want a little more lift without the alcohol. Now available in Pineapple, Blood Orange, and Blueberry. Learn more at highrisebev.com. - April 18, 2025 - High Rise Beverage Co.
New Bartender Battle Show Debuts
Spirit For Spirits, a brand new original bartender battle show, has been released on YouTube. - December 13, 2024 - Spirit For Spirits
RIO Launches Instagram Contest for Coffee Lovers - Win a Trip to Cancun
RIO invites coffee lovers to enter its Instagram contest for a chance to win a luxury vacation: a Cancun all-inclusive resort stay, a Disney World adventure, or a 4-night cruise. To enter, create a coffee drink using RIO Barista Coffee Syrup, share a Reel, and follow their account. The Reel with the most likes by March 7, 2025, wins. The winner will be announced on March 10. - November 08, 2024 - RIO
Veeno.it: the New Frontier of Monthly Wine Subscriptions
Veeno.it offers a unique wine experience through a monthly subscription, delivering two carefully selected bottles to your door. Each box includes tasting notes and insights on winemaking and regions, offering an accessible way to explore wine culture. Subscribers gain access to exclusive events, tastings, and workshops, connecting them to quality wines and local producers. Veeno.it blends tradition with innovation, making it ideal for both wine enthusiasts and curious newcomers. - November 08, 2024 - Veeno Srls
Champagne Alexandra Sainz Celebrates Third Consecutive Gold Medal Win for Grand Cru Brut Héritage at 2024 Sommeliers Choice Awards
Champagne Alexandra Sainz is thrilled to announce that their Grand Cru Brut Héritage has been awarded the prestigious Gold Medal at the 2024 Sommeliers Choice Awards. This marks the third consecutive year that this exceptional Champagne has received this high honor, further establishing its... - July 11, 2024 - Champagne Alexandra Sainz
Cycle Brewing Hosts Shuffleboard Tournament Fundraiser for Florida Diabetes Camp
Cycle Brewing will host a fundraiser for kids with Type I Diabetes. - February 07, 2024 - Cycle Brewing
GreenTek Innovation Inc, Taiwan’s ESG Paper Bottle Innovation Company, Has Been Recognized by International Beer Manufacturers
GreenTek Innovation Inc (GTI) is an ESG-related company led by Inkstone Capital. It used its exclusive patent in the "2023 Impact Hub100+23 ESG Environmentally Friendly Innovation Product Competition" hosted by Budweiser Beer Company, one of the world's largest breweries. The... - December 22, 2023 - Greentek Innovation Inc.
Infamous Whiskey Announces Purchase of Building for Distillery and Company Headquarters
Historic building in Greensboro, GA will be operations base for Infamous Whiskey - October 23, 2023 - Broadstreet Infamous
Infamous Whiskey to Cancel Kickstarter Campaign
Campaign's goal fulfilled already via private seed funding round - October 18, 2023 - Broadstreet Infamous
Infamous Whiskey to Launch Kickstarter Campaign
Kickstarter aligns with both the artisan nature of distilling craft spirits and the distinctly creative side of the company’s executive management team. - August 16, 2023 - Broadstreet Infamous
Cycle Brewing to Celebrate 10th Anniversary
Cycle Brewing will celebrate its 10th anniversary with a party at the brewery. - August 04, 2023 - Cycle Brewing
Rutherford Wine Company Launches Low Alcohol, Low Calorie Wine Brand
Napa Wine Company Introduces California Sessions. - February 06, 2023 - Rutherford Wine Company
The Craft Beverage Expo and Distribution Conference (CBE) is Heading to Pittsburgh in 2023
CBE is partnering with VisitPITTSBURGH to showcase the craft beverage industry in a week-long experience. Craft is all about community and collaboration and in that spirit Craft Beverage Expo and Distribution Conference (CBE) and VisitPITTSBURGH have announced their partnership to bring a weeklong... - August 15, 2022 - Craft Beverage Expo
Kachaça Spirits Awarded Unaged Cachaça of the Year in New York International Spirits Competition 2022
Newly Launched Kachaça! Earns Top Honor in Top Trade Competition - June 09, 2022 - Kachaca Spirits
Catholic Education Foundation of Louisville Launches First-Ever Bourbon Raffle
17 Rare Bourbons will be Raffled in 5 Lots including Pappy Van Winkle 15, 20, and 23. - May 25, 2022 - Catholic Education Foundation
Tri-County Veterans Support Network Fundraiser Comedy Show at Striped Pig Distillery Raises Nearly $40,000
Striped Pig Distillery proudly hosted Best Medicine Brigade comedy show to support local veterans and families in crisis, in the first event featuring comedians from every branch of service. - April 14, 2022 - Local Choice Spirits
Swig Partners Launches Connecting Wineries to Import and Distribution Partners
On a mission to streamline and improve the process for alcoholic beverage producers trying to open or expand distribution in the United States, SWIG Partners leverages their decades of relationships and experience to form successful and long-lasting partnerships. - February 18, 2022 - SWIG Partners
PeterKam.com Addresses Foodies That Remember and Crave for Foods Gone Extinct
Preserve the taste and memories of your favorite foods for future generations to enjoy. - December 28, 2021 - PeterKam.com
Artist Contest Launched for NFT Release for Historic Charleston Bottled in Bond Bourbon
A woman owned spirits company continues driving change in the trillion dollar alcohol industry with an NFT release and a new way for spirits to be marketed and sold while celebrating local artists everywhere. - September 10, 2021 - Local Choice Spirits
Wine Industry Experts Discuss Sustainability in Viticulture, Advocate Towards Science-Based Approaches to Deliver Resilience and Enhance Quality
Sustainable Wine Ltd. has confirmed its line-up of speakers and sessions for its free virtual conference, Sustainability in the Vineyard, June 22, 2021. The conference will focus on how sustainable viticulture is defined and how it’s best put into practice for people, planet and economic... - May 07, 2021 - Sustainable Wine Ltd.
Local Choice Spirits Partners with Black-Owned Kentucky Distributor on a Mission to Champion Inclusivity in the Alcohol Industry
Local Choice Spirits (LCS) is proud to announce its historic partnership with minority-owned Kentucky distributor Legacy Wine & Spirits. Launched by Louisville entrepreneurs Kelvin Young and DJuan Ditto, Legacy brings underrepresented brands to the Kentucky market, including award-winning... - February 13, 2021 - Local Choice Spirits
Infuse Spirits Group LLC and Northstar Brands LLC Forge National Sales Partnership
Infuse Spirits Group (“ISG”) and Northstar Brands (“NB”) have reached an agreement to have ISG represent Vespertino Tequila Crema, NB’s one-of-a-kind cream liqueur across the majority of ISG’s 36 distributed states. This new partnership will give Vespertino... - December 09, 2020 - Two Sons Imports
Siren Rock Announces Vertical Construction Phase of Rockwall, Texas New Brewing Facility
The 13k sq. ft. production brewery, taproom, kitchen and event space is the third new-build construction in DFW in the last decade. - October 07, 2020 - Siren Rock Brewing Company
Local Choice Spirits Takes Center Stage at NY International Spirits Competition
Local Choice Spirits Awarded Producer Of The Year, Boone’s Bourbon Ranked World’s Top 6 - September 11, 2020 - Local Choice Spirits
New Initiative to Accelerate Resilience and Sustainability in Tomorrow's Rum Brands
Launched on National Rum Day: empower, catalyze change and drive sustainable business practices in the Rum spirit category. - August 18, 2020 - The Rum Barrel
Speakeasy Co. Raising Spirits by Providing Alcohol Brands Direct Distribution Nationwide
Southern California company helps small businesses market, warehouse and ship bottled alcohol as stay-at-home orders prevail across many states. - May 07, 2020 - Speakeasy Co.
Bel Vino Announces Virtual Wine Tasting with George Bursick
A unique collaboration with one of one of the premiere winemakers who have shaped the California Wine industry. Join Erika Batiz, General Manager, and Sommelier George Bursick live to taste and talk wine, answer questions as well as discuss the latest releases at Bel Vino Winery. - April 30, 2020 - Bel Vino Winery
Big Sexy Brewing Wins Bronze Medal at the 2019 Great American Beer Festival
Big Sexy Brewing Company was awarded a bronze medal at the 2019 Great American Beer Festival (GABF) competition, the world’s largest commercial beer competition. - October 08, 2019 - Big Sexy Brewing Company
Cedar Lake Cellars to Partner with Sugarfire
St. Louis' award-winning barbecue to be served at winery's Smokehouse. - September 03, 2019 - Cedar Lake Cellars
Twin Valley Distillers Announces Move to New Location
Twin Valley Distillers, Montgomery County's only distillery, will be relocating to a new, larger space in the fall. The expansion will include a larger production facility and a more inviting tasting room. The new facility is located a few blocks from the current location at 1029 East Gude... - July 17, 2019 - Twin Valley Distillers
Champion Brands and Dog Rose Brewing Co. Partner for Distribution in Northeast Florida
St. Augustine brewed craft beer will be distributed in six counties. - June 15, 2019 - Champion Brands Inc.
Champion Brands and Fishweir Brewing Partner for Distribution in Northeast Florida
Locally brewed craft beer will be distributed in six counties. - June 05, 2019 - Champion Brands Inc.
Cedar Lake Cellars Names Winery Manager
Allison Carroll has more than 15 years of hospitality experience. - May 19, 2019 - Cedar Lake Cellars
Cedar Lake Cellars Introduces Four New Wines
St. Louis winery adds most requested wines to its extensive menu. - May 04, 2019 - Cedar Lake Cellars
Tucana Tangerine Sour Ale: Ecliptic Brewing’s New Summer Seasonal
Summer is nearly here, and Ecliptic Brewing is ready to help quench customers’ thirst with its new seasonal series beer: Tucana Tangerine Sour Ale, which is available late May through mid-August. Pale and wheat malts help create a crisp, tart beer, while Cascade hops complement the citrus... - May 02, 2019 - Ecliptic Brewing
Star Beverages Now Offers Wine in Can Packaging to Wine Producers and Distributors
Star Beverages now offer winemakers the possibility to package their wines in various can formats : 187 ml, 250 ml, 375 ml. Nested in the heart of the Bordeaux wine region, Star Beverages invested in a modern plant to collect the wines and package them. - December 19, 2018 - Star Beverages
Taste of DC Welcomes Chase as the Premier Partner for Taste of DC 2018
Bank celebrates first branches in the Greater Washington region by sponsoring the region's largest culinary festival. - October 16, 2018 - The Taste of DC
Cedar Lake Cellars Hires Executive Administrator
Allison Carroll brings over 14 years of hospitality experience to year-round St. Louis winery. - September 23, 2018 - Cedar Lake Cellars
Cedar Lake Cellars Hires General Manager
Larry Pearson joins St. Louis year-round winery and event venue. - September 13, 2018 - Cedar Lake Cellars
Cedar Lake Cellars Promotes Chad Poole
St. Louis winery names employee as Events Coordinator Assistant - August 24, 2018 - Cedar Lake Cellars
Cedar Lake Cellars Presents 13th Annual Pyromania
St. Louis fireworks festival is the largest in the Midwest. - July 25, 2018 - Cedar Lake Cellars
Multi-Pak Corporation Receives UL Certification
Multi-Pak Corporation is proud to announce that it has achieved Certification in accordance with UL Registrar LLC and meets cGMP requirements in conformance with FDA Regulation 21 CFR Part 111. - July 03, 2018 - Multi-Pak Corporation
Cedar Lake Cellars Promotes Angela Mazzola to Events Manager
St. Louis winery team member previously served as Events Coordinator. - June 14, 2018 - Cedar Lake Cellars
HTeaO Announces Expansion Into San Angelo, TX
HTeaO announces its newest store to be located in San Angelo, TX. - May 08, 2018 - HTeaO
HTeaO Welcomes VP of Franchise Development
HTeaO is proud to announce the addition of Andrew Hawes to the HTeaO Franchising Executive Team. Andrew will serve as the VP of Franchise Development and oversee all activity related to new franchise development. Andrew brings with him an extensive background in franchise development, operations... - May 06, 2018 - HTeaO
Ithaca Beer Releases "Brew York" Pale Ale
The Ithaca Beer Co. announces the release of “Brew York” Pale Ale, the first New York State brewery to commit to high volume, long-term use of New York-grown ingredients – forecasting upwards of 1,500 barrels (1 barrel equals 31 U.S. gallons) this year. Brew York will be available... - May 02, 2018 - Ithaca Beer Company
Cedar Lake Cellars Adds the Smokehouse to St. Louis Winery
New building to house winery's concession area and kitchen. - April 29, 2018 - Cedar Lake Cellars
2nd Annual Sacramento Beer Week Rocks!
Join Big Sexy Brewing for their 2nd Annual Beer Week Rocks! event. - April 14, 2018 - Big Sexy Brewing Company