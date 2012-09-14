PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Sensory Analytics Announces Relocation Into Expanded Headquarters Sensory Analytics's larger corporate headquarters provides the necessary space to support the company's rapid growth. - October 31, 2019 - Sensory Analytics (SpecMetrix Systems)

INDEVCO Plastics Installs Four Additional Silos at Longview Manufacturing Plant INDEVCO North America Plastics Division announces the installation of four new silos at its manufacturing plant in Longview, Texas. The silos are accompanied by a new resin distribution system installed alongside the company’s existing six silos. Increased Resin Storage The installation process... - August 27, 2019 - INDEVCO Plastics Longview

True Green Enterprises is Named as a PepsiCo Partner in Quality, Innovations and Advocacy True Green Enterprises is proud to be a Partner in PepsiCo's Quality, Innovation and Advocacy and commitment to Diversity and Sustainability. - July 30, 2019 - True Green Enterprises

BPM Partners with Local Schools for Earth Day Clean Up Students from area schools will join together to recognize Earth Day by picking up trash, litter and garbage to make area communities cleaner. For the past eight years, BPM has donated garbage bags and gloves for area students. Schools and organizations which have volunteered to clean up surrounding... - June 19, 2019 - BPM Inc. A Specialty Paper Mill

Shaker Card Products by Markets of Sunshine Markets of Sunshine Launches 3 New Shaker Collection Products on Etsy. - June 06, 2019 - Markets Of Sunshine

Seaboard Folding Box is Awarded SQF Certification for Direct Food Contact at Their Westminster, Massachusetts Facility Seaboard Folding Box is proud to have been awarded SQF certification. This is an important part of their continuing efforts to better service their customers in the food industry. - May 23, 2019 - Seaboard Folding Box

Rhode Island Senator Sheldon Whitehouse Tours Ecological Fibers’ Factory “Green” Senator visits environmental success story in his own backyard. - March 15, 2019 - Ecological Fibers

Anne Robinson Joins Woodland Paper to Drive National Inkjet Markets Inkjet on paper industry expert signs on with growing Michigan paper merchant to open national markets. - March 06, 2019 - Woodland Paper

INDEVCO’s "Sanita Natura" Recyclable Cup Shortlisted in NextGen Cup Challenge "Sanita Natura" repulpable paper cup replaces current hot and cold cups lined with plastic and unlocks the potential for a valuable circular economy of paper. - March 06, 2019 - INDEVCO Group

Glud & Marstrand of Denmark Awarded “SpecMetrix Certified’’ Plant Designation Glud & Marstrand is the first plant in Northern Europe to receive the SpecMetrix Certified facility award from Sensory Analytics, based on their demonstrated commitment to the highest level of film weight quality and control. - February 06, 2019 - Sensory Analytics (SpecMetrix Systems)

True Green Enterprises Manufactures the Best Straw Alternative to Plastic, PLA and Tree Made Paper Straws The United States goes through over 500 million plastic straws every day, according to Eco-Cycle, a United States-based nonprofit recycling organization. - January 21, 2019 - True Green Enterprises

Select Metal Litho Greenville Awarded First “SpecMetrix Certified’’ Plant Designation in US Metal Litho and Laminating, LLC dba Select Metal Litho Greenville is the first plant in the United Stated to receive the SpecMetrix Certified facility award from Sensory Analytics, based on their demonstrated commitment to the highest level of film weight quality and control. - January 07, 2019 - Sensory Analytics (SpecMetrix Systems)

Seaboard Folding Box Completes Installation of a PPCTS DGM Smartfold 1100SL Ultra X Folder Gluer at Their Westminster, Massachusetts Facility Seaboard Folding Box, a recognized leader in the printed packaging industry located in Westminster, MA has completed the installation of a PPCTS DGM Smartfold 1100SL Ultra X folder gluer. Mike Mazur, CEO of Seaboard Folding Box states, “With the installation of the DGM Smartfold Ultra-X 1100-SL... - December 09, 2018 - Seaboard Folding Box

Mike Loesher Joins Sensory Analytics as Industry Manager for Films and Flexible Packaging Fast-growing Sensory Analytics continues its rapid workforce expansion with the addition of Mike Loesher as Industry Manager for Films and Flexible Packaging. - October 29, 2018 - Sensory Analytics (SpecMetrix Systems)

Sensory Analytics Named One of the Fastest Growing Triad Companies Sensory Analytics, the manufacturer of award-winning SpecMetrix® coating thickness and film layer measurement systems, earned its highest position ever on the 2018 Triad Business Journal’s Fast 50 List. - October 04, 2018 - Sensory Analytics (SpecMetrix Systems)

Pukka Pads Sets Up Shop in North America Pukka Pads, The United Kingdom’s wildly popular line of notebooks, pads, pens and stationery and amazing quality novelty items that make writing fun today announces the launch of Pukka Pads North America®. “The move is a bold statement to the markets in the USA, Canada and Mexico that... - September 24, 2018 - Pukka Pads North America

SpecMetrix® ACS Container Coating Measurement Systems Product Line Extended to Include Fully Automated Film Weight Measurement System Award-winning SpecMetrix® ACS coating measurement systems now include the fully automated ACS-T34 System. This new product offering is a result of a recent partnership between Sensory Analytics and Versatile Technology on the development of a product line extension incorporating the exclusive SpecMetrix coating thickness and film weight measurement technology into Versatile’s industry-leading fully automatic gauging systems. - September 17, 2018 - Sensory Analytics (SpecMetrix Systems)

Ecological Fibers, Inc. Releases Expanded Folding Carton Line Ecological Fibers, Inc. introduces their expanded Flexpak® line of Folding Carton materials. - August 25, 2018 - Ecological Fibers

Fast-Growing Sensory Analytics Accelerates Expansion to Meet Market Demand North Carolina company, Sensory Analytics, is experiencing rapid growth due to increased global demand for its award-winning SpecMetrix coating thickness and film layer measurement systems. - August 14, 2018 - Sensory Analytics (SpecMetrix Systems)

Expanded Line of SpecMetrix® Split In-Line Coating Measurement Systems Offer Global Metal Packaging Manufacturers More Accurate, Non-Contact Film Weight Data in Real-Time New SpecMetrix Split and Tandem In-line Coating and Film Weight Measurement Systems provides metal packaging manufacturers with the ability to accurately monitor two adjacent coating lines or two coaters on a single tandem coating line at a reduced cost per line. - August 10, 2018 - Sensory Analytics (SpecMetrix Systems)

New SpecMetrix® Dry Film Thickness (DFT QA) Coating Measurement System Meets Coil Industry Need for Accurate, Non-Destructive Coating Measurement Data in Real-Time The new SpecMetrix® Dry Film Thickness (DFT QA) Coating Measurement System provides immediate non-contact, non-destructive and non-radioactive absolute coating thickness measurement data down to sub-micron levels. This exclusive lab system streamlines coating QA processes by quickly measuring transparent and highly pigmented primers, back coats and thicker coatings with nanometric precision. - July 18, 2018 - Sensory Analytics (SpecMetrix Systems)

Ecological Fibers Introduces the Galaxy Paper Line Ecological Fibers introduces its first glitter infused coated paper line named "Galaxy." Boasts unbelievable printing capabilities. - July 14, 2018 - Ecological Fibers

Ecological Fibers, Inc. Introduces New Product Line Ecological Fibers, Inc., producers of environmentally sound covering materials for book bindery, packaging and security documents today announced a new product in their Rainbow® uncoated kraft paper line. The new product, named Rainbow® Woodgrain, is an FSC certified paper that mimics the look... - July 02, 2018 - Ecological Fibers

Diamond Packaging Wins Five Awards in 25th Annual FSEA Gold Leaf Awards Competition Awards showcase Diamond’s folding carton decorating capabilities, including printing, cold foiling, and embossing. - May 17, 2018 - Diamond Packaging

True Green Enterprises Announces Competitively Priced Tree Free Paper Straws New Patent Pending Paper Straws made from Rapidly Renewable Resources - May 16, 2018 - True Green Enterprises

BPM Paper Recognized as Green Professional in Wisconsin Green Masters Program For the fourth year in a row, BPM Inc., northeast Wisconsin paper mill, has received recognition as a Green Professional in the Wisconsin Green Masters Program. The Green Masters Program recognizes and assesses Wisconsin businesses on their sustainability performance in a variety of sustainability categories. According... - May 04, 2018 - BPM Inc. A Specialty Paper Mill

INDEVCO Plastics to Showcase Flexible Packaging for Specific Industries at NPE2018 INDEVCO Plastics will exhibit to over 65,000 packaging professionals attending NPE2018: the Plastics Show at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida from May 7-11. Visitors can find the flexible packaging manufacturer in Booth #S31093 in the “Processors Zone.” - April 28, 2018 - INDEVCO Group

Sensortech Systems Unveils the Redesigned Harsh-Environment Moisture Analyzer The NIR-6300 answers manufacturers’ need for a rugged and stable moisture measurement gauge for process control and quality assurance. - April 24, 2018 - Sensortech Systems, Inc.

American Eagle Paper Mills to Receive 2018 Pennsylvania Governor's Award for Environmental Excellence American Eagle Paper Mills will receive a 2018 Pennsylvania Governor's Award for Environmental Excellence for its Project Phoenix. The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) chose 23 organizations from more than 60 applications. Applicants were evaluated for their degree of environmental protection, innovation, partnership efforts, economic impact, consideration of climate change and sustainability with results achieved. - April 20, 2018 - American Eagle Paper Mills

INDEVCO Plastics to Exhibit at NPE2018 The largest global petrochemical packaging supplier will showcase its wider range of flexible packaging products in Orlando, Florida in May. - April 12, 2018 - INDEVCO Group

Global Packaging Alliance® Welcomes New Member in China Annual meeting in China focuses on increased global networking and current market developments. - March 17, 2018 - Diamond Packaging

Eagle Flexible Packaging to Debut Eco-Friendly Packaging at NPEW Eagle Flexible Packaging is excited to show their line of sustainable packaging options at the Natural Products Expo West in Anaheim, CA this week. Eagle will be debuting three newly designed pouch types; Compostable, Recyclable, and Renewable. In addition to the sustainable pouches, Eagle will also... - March 10, 2018 - Eagle Flexible Packaging

Terry Lehmann Honored as a "2018 Women’s Business Enterprise Star" by Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) WBE Star Award is the nation’s premier award for women’s excellence in business leadership. Terry Lehmann, CEO has been recognized as a Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) Star by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC), the nation’s largest certifier of... - March 01, 2018 - True Green Enterprises

You Can Now Find Your TRUE PATH on Amazon TRUE PATH daily planner, journal is now available on Amazon. - February 15, 2018 - TRUE PATH

Poteet Printing Systems, LLC Celebrates 20th Anniversary Innovative independent business pleased with longevity, innovation and continued growth. - February 14, 2018 - Poteet Printing Systems, LLC

American Eagle Paper Mills® Achieves Safety Milestone; 365 Days with No Lost-Time Accidents American Eagle Paper Mills® celebrated a significant safety achievement on January 29, 2018, reaching 365 days (495,547 man-hours) without a lost-time accident. American Eagle Paper Mills leadership and employees have worked diligently to create a culture where safety always comes first. This is the longest period of time without a lost- time accident in the 14 year history of the organization. - February 11, 2018 - American Eagle Paper Mills

Silicon Carbide Products, Inc. Positions for Future Growth and Expansion Silicon Carbide Products, Inc. (SCP) announces the completion of an internal management buyout (MBO) to Joshua J. Dahlman and Rick L. Cleveland as it positions for continued growth. - February 02, 2018 - Silicon Carbide Products, Inc.

American Eagle Paper Mills® Introduces Eagle Digital Smooth™ 100 – 100% Recycled Paper Certified for HP Indigo digital presses American Eagle Paper Mills continues to expand its 100% recycled product line with the introduction of Eagle Digital Smooth™ 100 for HP Indigo digital presses. Eagle Digital Smooth 100 is engineered to deliver exceptional print performance on the HP Indigo digital press platform. Produced from... - February 01, 2018 - American Eagle Paper Mills

American Eagle Paper Mills Introduces Eagle Inkjet™ 100- High Speed Recycled Inkjet Paper American Eagle Paper Mills has announced an important addition to the Eagle family of recycled printing papers, Eagle Inkjet™ 100. Eagle Inkjet 100 is engineered to deliver exceptional print performance across multiple high speed inkjet platforms. Produced from 100% post-consumer recycled fiber,... - January 10, 2018 - American Eagle Paper Mills

INDEVCO Partners to Establish The Olive Grove Co-Working Space in Beirut The Olive Grove co-working space for entrepreneurs officially launched in Hamra, Lebanon on November 18, 2017. - December 03, 2017 - INDEVCO Group

Smurfit Kappa Celebrates Half-Century Milestone at Dublin Plant Smurfit Kappa’s Dublin Plant is celebrating the 50-year anniversary of opening its doors. The site was the first purpose-built corrugated plant for Smurfit Kappa. - November 09, 2017 - Smurfit Kappa

Phoenix Energy to Construct Solar PV Plant within Benban Solar Park in Egypt Phoenix Energy will partner with Infinity Solar of Egypt and IB Vogt of Germany to develop a 50 MW solar PV power plant in Benban Solar Park near Aswan, Egypt. - November 05, 2017 - INDEVCO Group

Diamond Packaging Wins Three Awards in 2017 North American Paperboard Packaging Competition Awards showcase Diamond’s folding carton decorating capabilities, including printing, cold foiling, and embossing. - November 02, 2017 - Diamond Packaging

Napco National to Exhibit Innovative Packaging Brands at Gulfood Manufacturing 2017 Napco National invites food and beverage manufacturers and foodservice companies to visit its booth at Gulfood Manufacturing 2017 in Dubai. - October 11, 2017 - INDEVCO Group

American Eagle Paper Mills to Receive the 2017 Leadership in Sustainable Business Award from the Pennsylvania Resources Council American Eagle Paper Mills has been selected as the recipient of the 2017 Leadership in Sustainable Business Award by the Pennsylvania Resources Council (PRC), the Commonwealth’s oldest grassroots environmental non-profit organization. American Eagle Paper Mills is being recognized for its production... - October 10, 2017 - American Eagle Paper Mills

Diamond Packaging Wins Six Awards in 30th Annual Gold Ink Awards Competition Competition recognizes the highest level of print quality, technical difficulty, and overall visual effects. - September 29, 2017 - Diamond Packaging

American Eagle Paper Mills® to be Featured on Season 2 of National Geographic Kids Series Weird But True!, Airing October 7th on the FOX Network American Eagle Paper Mills® will be prominently featured on the National Geographic Kids TV series weird but true. The Season 2 episode, which will air on October 7th, takes a look at papermaking and the process of making recycled paper at the American Eagle Paper Mill in Tyrone PA. The stars of... - September 27, 2017 - American Eagle Paper Mills

Topflight® Supports Cloud 10 Customized Hair Care, the Official Hair Care Sponsor of the 2018 Miss America’s Outstanding Teen Competition Topflight labels decorated the Cloud 10 customized hair care products given to all contestants at the 2018 Miss America's Outstanding Teen competition. - September 23, 2017 - Topflight Corporation

Design Your Business in 365 Days – the Planner That Make Goals Happen A powerful planner, self-development tool, and a 24/7 business-life coach. It is a paper planner designed with your passions and personal goals in mind. 100% Made in Italy. - September 21, 2017 - Design in 365 Days