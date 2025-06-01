Recent Headlines
Tektite Genome Drives Sustainable Innovation in Nanotechnology
Tektite Genome advances sustainable biotech, expanding its range of eco-friendly products through 2027 to meet rising consumer demand. Focusing on nanotechnology & molecular biology, they're developing efficient cleaning & health solutions. Tektite also launched the Bio-Rejuvenation Center, offering advanced cancer treatments & gene therapy, integrating research with patient care. - June 01, 2025 - Tektite Genome
Local Entrepreneur of Prime Nova Partners LLC Launches Clean & Clear® Laundry Detergent with Premium Quality at very affordable Price for Eco-Friendly Home Solution.
Prime Nova Partners LLC unveils Clean & Clear® Laundry Detergent and Magic Paste® All-Purpose Cleaning Paste. Clean & Clear® delivers powerful, eco-friendly laundry care, while Magic Paste® offers versatile, effective cleaning for various surfaces. To celebrate, a special promotion offers a free fabric softener with the purchase of 5.15 Ltr Clean & Clear®. These new products highlight a commitment to quality and sustainability. - August 01, 2024 - Prime Nova Partners LLC
Kermit Highfield Louisville Suggested Usage of Palm Oil for Popcorn
Kermit Highfield in Louisville, KY, USA, who is vice president for business development of Consumer Products Corporation, says that the company had been importing and distributing olive oil from Spain, Italy and Turkey for years. Their clients are food service companies, restaurants and various foodstuff manufacturers. While Consumer Products offered a line of sauces and barbeque items, the proliferation of olive oil in the marketplace was keeping pace with sales growth. - June 03, 2021 - Southern Food and Snacks
Haviland Pool and Spa Offers Three Ways to Ensure Enough Chlorine This Swimming Season
Following the recent shortage of chlorine tablets, Haviland Pool and Spa offers simple maintenance tips to save chlorine and extend the swimming pool season for all. “Diligent hygiene and easy changes to your pool’s maintenance routine can reduce your sanitizer consumption up to 30... - May 13, 2021 - Haviland Pool & Spa
Kermit Highfield in Louisville Tells Whether Snacking is Good or Bad for You
Southern Food and Snacks president Kermit Highfield says eating can help keep your appetite levels on a balanced, particularly on days when your dinners are separated further separated. Nonetheless, it's critical to settle on solid nibble decisions. Eating a bite is superior to allowing yourself to turn out to be voraciously ravenous. This can prompt helpless food decisions and abundance calorie consumption. - April 27, 2021 - Southern Food and Snacks
Floyd Memorial Foundation Partners with EARL Clean Solutions
Floyd Memorial Foundation is the latest non-profit to partner with EARL Clean Solutions in a joint fundraising venture. - March 03, 2021 - EARL Clean Solutions
New Company Shakes Up Hand Sanitizer Market with Unique Business Model
EARL Clean Solutions has launched its operations, providing high-quality sanitizing products with a commitment to giving back to the community with every purchase. - February 03, 2021 - EARL Clean Solutions
The Sweet Living Group and EverCare Announce Global Distribution Partnership of Zinc Oxide for the Textile and Laundry Detergent Industries
The Sweet Living Group, a leader in zinc oxide (ZnO) and nanoparticle zinc oxide technology for the textile and laundry detergent industries, and EverCare, a leader in high quality zinc oxides and raw material innovation, announce an exclusive partnership to distribute ZnO to the textile industry and SLG customers around the globe. www.ecozinc.net - December 14, 2020 - The Sweet Living Group
Enozo Technologies, Inc. Expands Product Line with the New, Larger-Scale EnozoWASH
Enozo Partners with Agrify to Revolutionize the Agricultural Industry to Stop the Growth of Unwanted Pathogens and Fungi on Surfaces and Organic Plants - July 09, 2020 - Enozo Technologies, Inc.
"Disinfecting of Schools Like Hospitals and Healthcare Facilities Will be the New Norm Going Forward" - DisinfectSchools.com
Standard routine chemical cleaning and sanitizing are not enough to battle the pathogens found in many different work environments. UV-C surface and air treatments can be used as an additional measure to combat dangerous pathogens as its done in hospitals. DisinfectSchools.com is dedicated to... - April 10, 2020 - DisinfectSchools
Leading Hand Sanitizer Manufacturer BeCleanse Stocked More Than 1 Million Units Ready to Serve
BeCleanse announced today that it has more than one million units of hand sanitizers in stock ready to be dispatched. In light of the COVID-19 crisis, the company has committed to using all of its resources to increase the production of hand sanitizers. This is to help private companies to meet the... - April 04, 2020 - BeCleanse
Equator Pure Nature CEO Peter Wainman Named “Expat Entrepreneur of the Year for Corporate Social Responsibility” in Thailand in 2019
Peter N. Wainman, the founder and CEO of Bangkok-based Equator Pure Nature Co., Ltd., was named the “Expat Entrepreneur of the Year for Corporate Social Responsibility” at the Thailand International Business Awards 2019. The award, presented in conjunction with the British Chamber of... - December 02, 2019 - Equator Pure Nature Co., Ltd.
Clearon Corporation Announces the Release of Simply Genius Above Ground Pool Chlorinator
Clearon Corp. (“Clearon”), a leading specialty chemical manufacturer headquartered in South Charleston, West Virginia, announced today the launch of Simply Genius, the only patented, multi-functional chlorinating system for above ground pools, a solution designed to provide above-ground... - September 10, 2019 - Clearon Corp.
Clearon Launches Disruptive Technology for Commercial Pools
Clearon Corp. (“Clearon”), a leading specialty chemical manufacturer headquartered in South Charleston, West Virginia, announced today the launch of AquaFinesse Pool Tabs, an environmentally friendly biofilm removal technology. AquaFinesse Pool Tabs boasts not only cleaner, softer water... - July 22, 2019 - Clearon Corp.
Clearon Launches ClearControl® CMIT in the US Market
Clearon Corp. (“Clearon”), a leading specialty chemical manufacturer headquartered in South Charleston, West Virginia, announced today the launch of ClearControl® CMIT 14% and 1.5% (5-chloro-2-methyl-4-isothiazolin-3-one, also known as CMIT), both industrial biocides. This most... - July 09, 2019 - Clearon Corp.
Shine Soaps Releases New Sets of All Natural Products
Natural soap company releases two sets of new products. - April 25, 2019 - Shine Soaps
Clearon Corporation Adds Midwest Sales & Business Operations Office in Schaumburg, Illinois
Clearon Corp. (“Clearon”), a leading specialty chemical manufacturer headquartered in South Charleston, West Virginia, announced today it has opened a Midwest Sales & Business Operations office in Schaumburg, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago. The company’s accelerated growth,... - April 08, 2019 - Clearon Corp.
Clearon Corp. Acquires AquaFinesse
Clearon Corp. Announces Acquisition of AquaFinesse LLC. Clearon Corp (“Clearon”) announced today that they have successfully completed the acquisition of the AquaFinesse LLC business from Special Water Group – The Netherlands, the global leader of innovating environmentally... - January 29, 2019 - Clearon Corp.
Pipper Standard Awarded Multiple Patents in China for Natural Cleaning Technology
Pipper Standard brand of natural household cleaning products awarded multiple Chinese patents, following similar patents awarded in Europe, the United States, and other countries in Asia. - November 29, 2018 - Equator Pure Nature Co., Ltd.
US Army ARDEC Certifies QMaxx CLP: QMaxx MilSpec CLPTM Meets or Exceeds MilSpec for MIL-PRF-63460F
On October 9, 2018, the US Army, Research, Development and Engineering Command (ARDEC) issued a letter of acknowledgement stating that QMaxx Type “A” liquid CLP has passed both laboratory and live-fire testing and is certified for “DoD competitive procurement and use” and added to the DoD Qualified Products List for CLP. During live-fire testing, firearms are exposed to salt spray, extreme temperatures and fine particulates; QMaxx MilSpec CLP meets or exceeds the requirements - November 01, 2018 - QMaxx Products Group
The Sweet Living Group (SLG) Announces Extensive Zinc Oxide (ZnO) Patent Portfolio and Trademarks Acquisition Opportunity for Textile and Laundry Detergent Industries
The Sweet Living Group, LLC (SLG), a leader in zinc oxide (ZnO) and nanoparticle zinc oxide (Nano-ZnO) technology for the textile and laundry detergent industries, announces the availability of its patent portfolio for acquisition. The company’s intellectual property is beneficial to fabrics... - September 06, 2018 - The Sweet Living Group
The Sweet Living Group (SLG) Announces Extensive Zinc Oxide (ZnO) Patent Portfolio and Trademarks Available for Licensing in Laundry Detergent Industry
The Sweet Living Group's ZnO technology is set to make an immediate impact within the Laundry Detergent [Consumer Goods] and Textile Industries. - August 22, 2016 - The Sweet Living Group
Castle (EU) Ltd. Announces Launch of new brand of away from home washroom paper – FENTON
Company’s new brand of luxury washroom paper FENTON is being released to the UK market. - August 17, 2016 - Castle (EU) Ltd
Excalibur Cleaning Chemicals Enters the Commercial Cleaning Product Industry Providing Customers with Innovative, Eco-Friendly Cleaning Solutions
Excalburstrong.com has announced its intent to emerge as a strong, competitive presence in the commercial and household cleaning product categories. Excalibur Cleaning Chemicals, well known in the industrial cleaning supply industry, provides multi-purpose cleaning products that are highly... - July 30, 2016 - Excalibur Cleaning Chemicals
Castle (EU) Ltd. Announces New Branch Locations in Central London
Company’s new office space supports current and future planned capacity growth in sales, distribution and customer support. - July 20, 2016 - Castle (EU) Ltd
PiPPER STANDARD, Product for Life Enhancement
PiPPER STANDARD was recognized as the Best Business Enterprise for "Product for Life Enhancement" by the Thailand Green Design Awards 2016. - February 20, 2016 - Equator Pure Nature Co., Ltd.
Healthy Splash Gives You the Low Down on Hand Sanitizers
Brief description about hand sanitizers written by Healthy Splash. - January 29, 2016 - Healthy Splash
Peter Wainman Named Eco Entrepreneur at Entrepreneur NOW Awards 2015
Mr. Peter Wainman, Chairman and CEO of the Thai natural cleaning products company Equator Pure Nature Co., Ltd (EPN), has been awarded Eco Entrepreneur at the Entrepreneur NOW Awards 2015 in Bangkok. - January 04, 2016 - Equator Pure Nature Co., Ltd.
Solar Maid Launches Pest Stop® Pest Abatement System
Solar Maid has launched its new Pest Stop ® pest abatement system to its already growing menu of Janitorial Solar O&M services. Beginning in April of 2014, 4 of the 5 largest residential solar leasing companies in the United States have partnered with Solar Maid to provide nationwide pest... - October 05, 2014 - The Solar Maid Company
LeSoie Cosmetics Expands - New Store Open in Abu Dhabi’s WTC Mall
After launching in the UAE at Dubai BeautyWorld expo, the Belgian handmade cosmetics’ brand opens another store in Abu Dhabi. - June 26, 2014 - LeSoie Cosmetics
Leather Afterlife Leather Conditioner – Now Available in Two Sizes
Top Selling Leather Cleaner Releases 16 Ounce Size. - June 24, 2014 - Intervine Technologies
Leather Afterlife Cuts Prices for Leather Conditioner and Restorer
Prices Slashed by up to More Than 50%. - June 24, 2014 - Intervine Technologies
Lucas-Cide the Highest Available Germ-Killing Disinfectant
A hospital grade sanitizing disinfectant created for the beauty industry helps stop the spread of contagious diseases. Proudly made in the USA. - May 07, 2014 - Lucas Products
Bio-Kleen Introduces GPS, Fish Finder Technology Cleaner
Makers of Biodegradable Boat Cleaners Create “Screen Kleen” Technology Cleaner - February 13, 2014 - Bio-Kleen Products, Inc.
Propilco’s New High-Flow Clarified PP Resin Offers Customers Processing, Sustainability and Competitive Advantages
Propilco, a Colombian polypropylene (PP) company with a very strong international presence, today unveiled a new addition to its portfolio of PP resins clarified with Millad® NX® 8000 technology from Milliken & Company. Propilco’s new 80R90CD (clarified random copolymer) grade... - November 02, 2013 - Milliken & Co
Solar Maid Adds Several Island Locations
Solar Maid continues expansion of service locations to several island communities including Puerto Rico, HI and the Virgin Islands. - September 08, 2013 - The Solar Maid Company
Purogenics Announces SoapBerry for Fragrance Allergy Sufferers
Purogenics, a supplier of hypoallergenic products to the health food industry, recently added SoapBerry to their line of quality products. SoapBerry is a fragrance and dye free natural soap that can be used by people suffering from allergies. - June 21, 2013 - Purogenics
Solar Maid Lands Solar City Recommendation
Solar City and Real Goods Solar, two of the nation’s largest residential solar leasing companies have tapped Solar Maid as the referral choice for their customers requesting solar panel cleaning. As the summer quickly approaches, many solar system owners are asking, “Who can clean my... - May 22, 2013 - The Solar Maid Company
Cleanicity Brings the Stikitty Base — a Simple, Attractive Fix for Cat Litter Messes — to the Worldwide Crowd
Cleanicity LLC announces the launch of an Indiegogo campaign today to fund the development of a stylish Base for its award winning, paw-cleaning cat litter mat, the Stikitty. - May 14, 2013 - Cleanicity
CARE&S Makes Beautiful Sustainable
CARE&S is a new delicate fashion care for people who feel responsible for the environment and love beauty. To be launched in spring 2013. - March 27, 2013 - Careands
Solar Maid Adds 6 New Service Locations
The Pittsburgh based Janitorial Solar O&M Company Solar Maid, announced the addition of 6 new service locations and one very popular product. - January 31, 2013 - The Solar Maid Company
New Harmony Soap Company to Debut Artisan Wine Soaps at Wabash Valley Wine & Art Festival
New Harmony Soap Company, a maker of natural, nutrient-rich soaps and skin health products, will introduce a pair of Artisan Wine Soaps this weekend at the 10th Annual Wabash Valley Wine & Art Festival in historic Palestine, Illinois. - October 05, 2012 - New Harmony Soap Company
New Harmony Soap Company Expands Retail Space and Production Facilities
New Harmony Soap Company, the Indiana-based producer of natural, nutrient-rich soaps and skin health products has acquired a three-level, 4,350 sq. ft. building located at 512 North Main Street in New Harmony. "We are thrilled to expand our young business in New Harmony and we are eager to... - September 12, 2012 - New Harmony Soap Company
New Harmony Soap Company to Donate 5% of Sales to Mt. Vernon Food Pantry
Producer and retailer of natural, nutrient-rich soaps and skin health products is donating 5% of online and in-store sales to a vital community food pantry located in Mt. Vernon, Indiana. - August 28, 2012 - New Harmony Soap Company
Solar Maid Introduces New O&M Cost Reduction Tool
Solar Maid, North America’s leading janitorial solar O&M company has released a new solar O&M cost reduction tool called “Soil Boundary Analysis”™ which is helping solar system owners and managers better determine optimal O&M scheduling which provides direct cost savings. - July 05, 2012 - The Solar Maid Company
Colloidal Chemistry Debunks the Myth That Green Cleaners do Not Perform
National Colloid, manufacturer of SuperC environmental cleaners, is raising the bar with the expansion of its industrial strength colloidal cleaning line. Environmentally responsible companies no longer need to choose toxic industrial cleaners. - June 28, 2012 - National Colloid
Award-Winning Entrepreneur Carol O’Brien Releases the Essential Book for Aspiring Entrepreneurs: Think Create Sell
Up and coming entrepreneur and founder of Cleanicity LLC, Carol O’Brien, has helped mentor many aspiring entrepreneurs and small businesses. Through her new book, Think. Create. Sell., she is poised to help hundreds more achieve their dreams of launching a product. This book is a must read for anyone who has a great product idea and wants to know what to do next. - May 10, 2012 - Cleanicity
Cleo Of Lily - A Lifestyle Company
Cleo of Lily ~ A lifestyle company launches their natural hair and skincare line. Manufacturing personal care items that include real handmade soaps, hair conditioners and pet care. - April 13, 2012 - Cleo Of Lily
Cleanicity Relieves the Itch with Furbliss, the Innovative Pet Massager and Back Scratcher in One
Cleanicity, the leading makers of innovative pet products inspired by clean freaks, launches the Furbliss, the only combination massager and back scratcher for dogs and cats. - March 17, 2012 - Cleanicity
Solar Maid Starts Statewide Service in New Jersey
New Jersey solar industry gets new O&M partner with Solar Maid. Starting in 2012, The Solar Maid Company will provide janitorial solar service throughout the entire state of NJ. With many big, west coast solar companies looking eastward for market expansion having an experienced aftermarket partner will make that transition much easier. - February 24, 2012 - The Solar Maid Company