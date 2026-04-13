Recent Headlines
Within Urethane & Other Foam Product (except Polystyrene) Manufacturing
EnviroSeal Open-Cell Products Earn PFAS-Free Certification
Quadrant Performance Materials announced that its EnviroSeal open-cell spray foam products—OC Platinum, OCX, and OC PRO—have earned PFAS-Free Certification from Intertek. The certification confirms the products contain no PFAS and meet strict testing standards, reinforcing Quadrant’s commitment to transparency, responsible manufacturing, ultra-low VOC technology, and healthier indoor environments. - April 13, 2026 - Quadrant Performance Materials
Super Brush LLC to Exhibit Precision Foam Swab Solutions at Analytica 2026
Super Brush LLC, a leading U.S. manufacturer of precision foam swabs and applicators, will exhibit at Analytica 2026, the world’s leading trade fair for laboratory technology, analysis, and biotechnology. The event takes place March 24–27, 2026, in Munich, Germany. Visitors can meet... - March 27, 2026 - Super Brush LLC
Super Brush LLC to Exhibit Precision Foam Swab Solutions at MD&M West 2026
Super Brush LLC, a global leader in the design and manufacturing of precision foam swabs, is pleased to announce its participation in MD&M West 2026, one of North America’s premier medical device and advanced manufacturing events. - January 29, 2026 - Super Brush LLC
EnviroSeal® Insulation Products Earn A.I.R. Seal of Excellence™
Quadrant Performance Materials (QPM), a leading manufacturer of spray foam insulation systems for the residential and commercial building envelope, is proud to announce that their EnviroSeal products have earned the A.I.R. Seal of Excellence™ (Assurance, Integrity, and Reliability), a... - January 12, 2026 - Quadrant Performance Materials
Super Brush LLC to Showcase Foam Swabs at Medical Technology Ireland 2025
Super Brush LLC, a U.S.-based leader in the design and manufacturing of lint-free foam swabs, is pleased to announce its participation at Medical Technology Ireland 2025, taking place September 24–25, 2025 at the Galway Racecourse in Galway, Ireland. Super Brush will exhibit at Ground Floor... - September 18, 2025 - Super Brush LLC
Swab-its® Retail Cleaning Kits Drive Multi-Category Sales with Reusable, Precision Foam Tools Exhibiting at NACDS Total Store Expo 2025 – Booth #3037
Super Brush LLC, the U.S. manufacturer behind the Swab-its® brand, is proud to spotlight its innovative line of retail cleaning kits—smart, mess-free solutions designed for the modern consumer and today’s competitive retail landscape. Swab-its will be showcasing these products at the NACDS Total Store Expo, taking place August 23-25, 2025, in San Diego, CA. Attendees are invited to visit Booth #3037 to explore the full Swab-its line in person. - August 26, 2025 - Super Brush LLC
Super Brush’s Swab-its® Brand to Exhibit at NACDS Total Store Expo 2025 in San Diego
Super Brush LLC, manufacturer of the innovative Swab-its® brand of foam cleaning tools, is excited to announce its participation in the NACDS Total Store Expo, taking place August 23-25, 2025, at the San Diego Convention Center. Swab-its will exhibit in Booth #3037, showcasing their full line... - August 20, 2025 - Super Brush LLC
Super Brush LLC to Highlight Sterile Collection Swabs and Infection Control Solutions at ADLM 2025 – Booth #5140
Super Brush LLC, a U.S.-based leader in foam swab technology, is set to showcase its latest innovations in specimen collection and infection prevention at the ADLM 2025 Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo, taking place July 27–31, 2025, at McCormick Place Convention Center in... - July 25, 2025 - Super Brush LLC
Super Brush LLC to Showcase Precision Foam Swab Solutions at ADLM 2025 Clinical Lab Expo – Booth #5140
Super Brush LLC, a recognized leader in foam swab technology for over 65 years, is pleased to announce its participation in the ADLM 2025 Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo, taking place July 27–31, 2025, at the McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago, IL. Super Brush will... - July 16, 2025 - Super Brush LLC
Super Brush LLC to Highlight Infection Prevention and Surgical Equipment Cleanliness Solutions at APIC 2025
Super Brush LLC, a U.S. manufacturer specializing in advanced foam swab technologies, is proud to exhibit at the APIC Annual Conference 2025, hosted by the Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology. The event takes place June 16–18 at the Phoenix Convention Center in... - June 07, 2025 - Super Brush LLC
Super Brush Launches New Sterile Sample Collection Swabs
Super Brush LLC, a leader in foam swab technology, proudly announces the release of its new line of Sterile Sample Collection Swabs, designed for safe, effective, and contamination-free specimen collection in clinical and research settings. - April 23, 2025 - Super Brush LLC
Super Brush Foam Swabs: Made in the USA – No Tariff Concerns, Low Volume Orders Available Online
Super Brush LLC, a leading manufacturer of high-quality foam swabs and applicators, proudly announces that its full line of foam swabs are manufactured in the USA. This means customers can count on consistent supply, no international tariff complications, and rapid shipping across the United States. - April 11, 2025 - Super Brush LLC
Swab-its® Introduces New 6.5mm Bore-tips®: Precision Cleaning Solution for Rifles and Firearms Enthusiasts
The 6.5mm Bore-tips® are specifically engineered for firearms with 6.5mm barrels, including popular calibers like 6.5 Creedmoor and 6.5 Grendel. As an evolution of Swab-its’ renowned Bore-tips® product line, these reusable cleaning tools provide a tight fit and 360-degree contact within the barrel, ensuring thorough cleaning without the risk of lint or fibers left behind by traditional patches. - March 26, 2025 - Super Brush LLC
Super Brush LLC to Exhibit Innovative Foam Swabs at Forum Labo Paris 2025
US-based foam swab manufacturer Super Brush LLC is excited to announce its participation in Forum Labo Paris 2025. The event will take place from March 25-27, 2025, at the renowned Porte de Versailles in Paris, France. Forum Labo is the premier event for the laboratory supplier sector, bringing... - March 12, 2025 - Super Brush LLC
Quadrant Performance Materials Expands Customer Facing Team
Quadrant Performance Materials (QPM), the manufacturer of the EnviroSeal Insulation System for the residential and commercial building envelope, is pleased to announce the addition of 19 new team members: 16 salespeople, 2 field technicians, and a builder development manager. With this expansion,... - January 29, 2025 - Quadrant Performance Materials
Super Brush LLC to Exhibit Innovative Foam Swab Solutions at PLASTEC West 2025
Super Brush LLC, a global leader in the design and manufacturing of precision foam swabs, is thrilled to announce its participation in PLASTEC West 2025, North America’s premier plastics and manufacturing event. The trade show will take place at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim,... - January 22, 2025 - Super Brush LLC
Super Brush LLC, a Leading Foam Swab Manufacturer, Will be Exhibiting at the 2024 COMPAMED/MEDICA International Trade Fair
Super Brush LLC, a U.S.-based manufacturer, is excited to announce its participation in the upcoming 2024 COMPAMED/MEDICA International Trade Fair, taking place from November 11-14 in Düsseldorf, Germany. As one of the largest B2B medical trade fairs worldwide, COMPAMED/MEDICA is expected to... - November 02, 2024 - Super Brush LLC
Swab-its® Launches Innovative 6.5mm/.25cal Bore-Tips® for Precision Firearm Cleaning
Swab-its, a leading brand in firearm cleaning technology, is excited to announce the launch of its latest innovation: the 6.5mm/.25cal Bore-Tips. Designed for optimal cleaning performance, these new bore-tips provide firearm enthusiasts and professionals with an efficient solution for maintaining their equipment. - October 27, 2024 - Super Brush LLC
Super Brush LLC to Showcase Advanced Foam Swabs at Medical Design & Manufacturing Minneapolis, October 16-17, 2024
Super Brush LLC is excited to announce its participation in the Medical Design & Manufacturing (MD&M) Minneapolis event, taking place from October 16-17, 2024, at the Minneapolis Convention Center. The company will be exhibiting at booth #3911, showcasing its innovative, lint-free foam... - October 11, 2024 - Super Brush LLC
Quadrant Performance Materials Launches EnviroSeal Platinum Series
Quadrant Performance Materials (QPM), a leading manufacturer of spray foam insulation systems for the residential and commercial building envelope, announces the release of the EnviroSeal® Platinum Series. This updated product portfolio promises to revolutionize the spray foam industry with... - July 15, 2024 - Quadrant Performance Materials
Foam Swab Manufacturer Super Brush LLC Will Exhibit at the ADLM Clinical Lab Expo at Booth #5123
Super Brush LLC, a leader in foam swab technology for over 65 years, will exhibit their technologically advanced foam swab product line in Booth #5123 at the McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago, Illinois, July 30 – August 1, 2024. The Association for Diagnostics & Laboratory... - July 12, 2024 - Super Brush LLC
Foam Swab Manufacturer Super Brush LLC Will Exhibit Their Advanced Technology Foam Swabs at APIC
Super Brush LLC will exhibit their USA-made foam swab products at Booth #1735 at APIC 2024, June 3-5 in San Antonio, Texas. The Annual Conference of the Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology, Inc, is the leading professional association for infection preventionists... - May 22, 2024 - Super Brush LLC
Foam Swab Manufacturer Super Brush LLC Will be Exhibiting at the 2024 FORUM LABO Lyon
US-based Super Brush LLC is pleased to announce that they will be exhibiting at this year's FORUM LABO Lyon to be held March 27-28, 2024, in Lyon France, at the Lyon Convention Centre. FORUM LABO is the showcase of the laboratory supplier sector where solutions, innovations, sharing of experiences,... - March 20, 2024 - Super Brush LLC
Foam Swab Manufacturer Super Brush will be Exhibiting at the 2024 Plastec West
Super Brush LLC, manufacturer of over 3,000 durable, lint-free, adhesive-free foam swab products, will be exhibiting at Plastec West in Anaheim, California, February 6 – 8, 2024. - January 26, 2024 - Super Brush LLC
Manufacturer Super Brush LLC Will Exhibit Their Technologically Advanced Foam Swabs at Medical Design & Manufacturing Minneapolis from Oct 10-11, 2023
Super Brush LLC will be at booth #3923, at the Minneapolis Convention Center, exhibiting their lint-free, durable foam swabs at MD&M Minneapolis - the Midwest’s largest MedTech event. 5,000 advanced manufacturing professionals are expected to attend to familiarize themselves with the... - October 11, 2023 - Super Brush LLC
Quadrant Performance Materials Names Geoff Stephenson as Vice President of Sales
Quadrant Performance Materials (QPM), a global leader in high-performance materials, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Mr. Geoff Stephenson as its new Vice President of Sales. In this strategic leadership role, Mr. Stephenson will drive the company's sales efforts and strengthen its spray... - September 27, 2023 - Quadrant Performance Materials
Foam Swab Manufacturer Super Brush LLC Will Exhibit at the AACC Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo at Booth #711
Super Brush LLC, a leader in foam swab technology for over 65 years, will exhibit their technologically advanced foam swab product line in Booth #711 at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, CA, July 23-27, 2023. The American Association for Clinical Chemistry (AACC) promotes cutting edge... - July 12, 2023 - Super Brush LLC
Quadrant, Synonymous with Quality and Customer Service, Returns to Spray Foam Industry: Highly Experienced Team, Same Great Products
Quadrant Performance Materials (QPM) today launched as the latest spray foam manufacturing company to serve the construction industry. - June 14, 2023 - Quadrant Performance Materials
Foam Swab Manufacturer Super Brush Will be Exhibiting at the 2023 Medical Design & Manufacturing West Trade Show
Super Brush LLC, manufacturer of over 3,000 durable, lint-free, adhesive-free foam swab products, will be exhibiting at the MD&M West Trade Show in Anaheim, California, February 7th – 9th, 2023. - February 01, 2023 - Super Brush LLC
Foam Swab Manufacturer Super Brush Will be Exhibiting at the 2023 NRF Consumer Product Showcase
The leader in foam swab technology will be exhibiting its wide-range of Swab-its® Retail Cleaning Kits available for Automotive, Crafts, Household, Cosmetic, Printing, Electronic, Sporting Goods and Pet Care industries. - January 11, 2023 - Super Brush LLC
Foam Swab Manufacturer Super Brush LLC Will be Exhibiting at the 2022 COMPAMED/MEDICA International Trade Fair
US-based Super Brush LLC is pleased to announce that they will be exhibiting at this year's COMPAMED International Trade Fair, to be held November 14th-17th, 2022 in Dusseldorf, Germany. COMPAMED is a leading international trade fair and is held in parallel with the MEDICA tradeshow. The team will... - November 13, 2022 - Super Brush LLC
Foam Swab Manufacturer Super Brush LLC Will be Exhibiting at the 2022 AEMS (Anaheim Electronics & Manufacturing Show)
US-based Super Brush LLC is pleased to announce that they will be exhibiting at this year's AEMS (Anaheim Electronics & Manufacturing Show), to be held November 16th-17th, 2022 in Anaheim, California at the Anaheim Convention Center. AEMS is a Design & Manufacturing show for the... - November 13, 2022 - Super Brush LLC
Meet with the Leaders in Foam Swab Technology at This Year’s SEMA Show on November 1-4, 2022, in Booth 12769
Super Brush LLC will be showcasing its new line of lint-free foam swabs for restyling and car care detailing at this year’s SEMA Show. The team will be in booth 12769, located in the North Hall at the Las Vegas Convention Center on November 1-4, 2022. Super Brush is a US-based manufacturer... - October 28, 2022 - Super Brush LLC
Meet with the Leaders in Foam Swab Technology at This Year’s Printing United Expo on October 19-21, 2022, in Booth N2607
Super Brush LLC will be showcasing its lint-free printer cleaning foam swabs at the Printing United Expo in Las Vegas, Nevada, at the Las Vegas Convention Center on October 19-21, 2022, in booth #N2607. US-based Super Brush has 65 years of experience manufacturing lint-free foam swabs and... - October 12, 2022 - Super Brush LLC
Foam Swab Manufacturer Super Brush LLC Will Exhibit at the AACC Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo at Booth #206
Super Brush LLC, a leader in foam swab technology for over 65 years, will exhibit their technologically advanced foam swab product line in Booth #206 at the McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago, July 24-28, 2022. The American Association for Clinical Chemistry (AACC) promotes cutting edge... - July 13, 2022 - Super Brush LLC
Manufacturer Super Brush LLC Will Exhibit Their Technically Advanced Foam Swabs at Medical Design & Manufacturing West from April 12-14, 2022
The Super Brush sales and development team will be on the road this April to exhibit at the annual MD&M West trade show in Anaheim, California, April 12-14, 2022, in Booth #1525. The team will be showcasing their diagnostic testing kit swabs, as well as swabs for device assembly operations, swabs for inclusion in medical kits and trays, and swabs for cleaning electronics and printers. - March 31, 2022 - Super Brush LLC
Super Brush LLC Exhibits at AORN Global Surgical Conference & Expo
The Super Brush team will exhibit their foam swabs from March 20-22, 2022, at Booth #6145 in the Ernst N. Morial Convention Center and will be available to explain how including Super Brush foam swabs will increase the value of supplier kits to surgical suites. - March 05, 2022 - Super Brush LLC
Super Brush LLC, Leader in Foam Swab Technology for Over 65 Years, Will Exhibit at BIOMEDevice Silicon Valley, the Leading Biotechnology Event in Silicon Valley
Super Brush LLC will exhibit their technologically advanced foam swab product line in Booth #736 at this year’s BIOMEDevice Silicon Valley on December 8 and 9th, 2021 at the San Jose McEnery Convention Center. Over 3,000 medical device engineers, R&D managers, and top executives are expected to attend this event. - November 25, 2021 - Super Brush LLC
Foam Swab Manufacturer Super Brush LLC Will be Exhibiting at the 2021 COMPAMED/MEDICA International Trade Fair
US-based Super Brush LLC is pleased to announce that they will be exhibiting at this year's COMPAMED International Trade Fair, to be held November 15th-18th, 2021 in Dusseldorf, Germany. COMPAMED is a leading international trade fair and is held in parallel with the MEDICA tradeshow. The team will... - October 21, 2021 - Super Brush LLC
Manufacturer Super Brush LLC Will Exhibit Their Technologically Advanced Foam Swabs at Medical Design & Manufacturing West from August 10-12, 2021
The Super Brush sales and development team will be back on the road this August to exhibit at the annual MD&M West trade show in Anaheim, California on August 10-12, 2021, in Booth #1862. The team will be showcasing their diagnostic testing kit swabs, as well as swabs for device assembly... - July 21, 2021 - Super Brush LLC
Swab-its® Car Care Detailing Swabs Now Available at Walmart Stores
Swab-its all-purpose detailing swabs are now available at most Walmart stores in the United States. - March 03, 2021 - Super Brush LLC
Super Brush® Experiences Tremendous Growth in the Foam Swab Market
Super Brush is expanding is manufacturing plant and its personnel to meet the demands of their customers. - January 28, 2021 - Super Brush LLC
Foam Swab Manufacturer Super Brush LLC will be Exhibiting Virtually at the 2020 COMPAMED/MEDICA International Trade Fair
US-based Super Brush LLC will be exhibiting virtually at this year's COMPAMED International Trade Fair, to be held November 16th-19th, 2020. COMPAMED is held parallel with the MEDICA tradeshow. COMPAMED is the world-leading information and communication platform for suppliers of the medical... - November 07, 2020 - Super Brush LLC
Swab-its® Announces the Global Launch of Hobby-tips™
Swab-its Hobby-tips are the premium applicator kit for all craft and hobby enthusiasts. - October 14, 2020 - Super Brush LLC
Swab-its® Announces the Global Launch of Three New Firearm Cleaning Kits
The leader in foam swab technology now offers specialized firearm cleaning kits for the retail marketplace. - September 03, 2020 - Super Brush LLC
Swab-its® Announces the Global Launch of Six New Retail Cleaning Kits
USA manufacturer Super Brush LLC is proud to announce that Swab-its® specialized retail cleaning kits are available around the globe on its e-commerce website and amazon.com. Swab-its has created six unique cleaning kits that cover a wide-range of industries. The new cleaning kits include Auto... - April 29, 2020 - Super Brush LLC
Swab-its® Gun-tips® Now Available at Walmart Stores
USA manufacturer Super Brush LLC is proud to announce that Swab-its® Gun-tips® are now available at Walmart stores in the United States. Swab-its Gun-tips will be specially placed in the sporting goods section of Walmart. “Swab-its is the number one firearm cleaning product on the... - March 25, 2020 - Super Brush LLC
Foam Swab Manufacturer Super Brush Will be Exhibiting at Pittcon 2020
Foam swab manufacturer, Super Brush, will be exhibiting their technologically advanced foam swabs at this year’s Pittcon in booth #1646 at the McCormick Place Conference Center in Chicago, Illinois on March 3-5, 2020. - February 26, 2020 - Super Brush LLC
Manufacturer Super Brush LLC Will Exhibit Their Technologically Advanced Foam Swabs at Medical Design & Manufacturing West from February 11-13, 2020
Super Brush will be at booth #1865 in the Anaheim Convention Center exhibiting their lint-free, durable foam swabs at MD&M West - the world's largest medical design and manufacturing event. - February 08, 2020 - Super Brush LLC
Manufacturer Super Brush LLC Will Exhibit Their Technologically Advanced Foam Swabs at SPIE Photonics West 2020
Super Brush LLC will be at booth #4085 in the Moscone Convention Center in San Francisco, exhibiting their lint-free, durable foam swabs at SPIE Photonics West - the leading event for the photonics and laser communities. - February 01, 2020 - Super Brush LLC