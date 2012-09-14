PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Foam Swab Manufacturer Super Brush LLC Exhibits at the 2019 COMPAMED International Trade Fair
US-based Super Brush LLC travels to Düsseldorf, Germany this month for the COMPAMED International Trade Fair, to be held November 18th-21st, 2019. - November 14, 2019 - Super Brush LLC
Foam Swab Manufacturer Brings Its Swab-its® Retail Line to Printing United 2019 on October 23-25, 2019 in Booth 9765
Super Brush LLC will bring its Swab-its® retail line of printer cleaning foam swabs to the Printing United 2019 trade show in Dallas, Texas, on October 23-25, 2019, at booth #9765. US-based Super Brush has 65 years of experience manufacturing lint-free foam swabs and applicators. Swab-its is the... - October 19, 2019 - Super Brush LLC
Manufacturer Super Brush LLC Will Exhibit Their Technologically Advanced Foam Swabs at Medical Design & Manufacturing Minneapolis From Oct. 23-24, 2019
Super Brush LLC will be at Booth #1649 in the Minneapolis Convention Center, exhibiting their lint-free, durable foam swabs at MD&M Minneapolis - the Midwest’s largest MedTech event. - October 16, 2019 - Super Brush LLC
Foam Swab Manufacturer Super Brush LLC Will Exhibit in Booth #229 at Medical Technology Ireland September 25-26 in Galway
The Medical Technology Ireland show will be on September 25-26 at the Galway Racecourse. The Super Brush team will be located on the second floor at booth #229 to answer any questions about foam swab technology. - September 12, 2019 - Super Brush LLC
Foam Swab Manufacturer Super Brush LLC Will Exhibit at the AACC Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo at Booth #4407
Super Brush LLC, a leader in foam swab technology for over 65 years, will exhibit their technologically advanced foam swab product line at Booth #4407 from August 6-8 at the AACC Clinical Lab Expo. The American Association for Clinical Chemistry (AACC) expects over 21,000 attendees at this event that... - August 03, 2019 - Super Brush LLC
Foam Swab Manufacturer Super Brush LLC to Exhibit at AVMA 2019 in Booth #1024
Super Brush LLC will exhibit their wide range of lint-free foam swabs at the American Veterinary Medical Association’s Convention 2019, held at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C. AVMA represents more than 91,000 members in the veterinary field and expects to draw many... - July 31, 2019 - Super Brush LLC
Foam Swab Manufacturer Super Brush LLC Exhibits Foam Swabs at Medicall-Chennai
The Super Brush LLC team travels to India this month for Medicall-Chennai, India’s largest B2B Medical Equipment Exhibition, to be held July 28-30. - July 24, 2019 - Super Brush LLC
Swab-its® Donates Bore-tips®, Gun-tips®, and Firearm Cleaning Kits to Eight Organizations for June 2019 Events
Swab-its® has donated its firearm cleaning products to firearm organization events for many years. So far this year, Swab-its has donated to 26 different firearm events. For June 2019 events alone, Swab-its has donated 1190 packs of Bore-tips®, 3 complete sets of Bore-tips® and Gun-tips®,... - July 13, 2019 - Super Brush LLC
Foam Swab Manufacturer Super Brush LLC Will Exhibit Their Advanced Technology Foam Swabs at APIC
Super Brush LLC will exhibit their USA-made foam swab products at Booth #1812 at APIC 2019, June 12-14 in Philadelphia. - June 07, 2019 - Super Brush LLC
Manufacturer Super Brush LLC Will Exhibit Their Technologically Advanced Foam Swabs at the Medical Design & Manufacturing East
Super Brush LLC will be at Booth #256 in the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, exhibiting their lint-free, durable foam swabs at MD&M East - the east coast’s largest MedTech event. 8,000 advanced manufacturing professionals are expected to attend to familiarize themselves with the latest technologies... - June 05, 2019 - Super Brush LLC
Super Brush LLC, Leader in Foam Swab Technology for Over 65 Years, Will Exhibit at BIOMEDevice Boston
Super Brush LLC will exhibit their technologically advanced foam swab product line at Booth #771 at BIOMEDevice Boston on May 15th and 16th. Over 3,300 medical device engineers, R&D managers, and top executives are expected to attend this Medtech event. “Super Brush LLC has been designing... - May 08, 2019 - Super Brush LLC
Super Brush LLC/Swab-its® Will Exhibit Its Foam Swabs Product Line at the Del Mar Electronics & Manufacturing Show
Super Brush LLC/Swab-its® will show off their innovative USA-made lint-free foam swabs at Booth 670 at DMEMS May 1 and May 2. This show expects to attract over 4,500 attendees and includes exhibitors from many tech areas, markets and industry segments. “Our Swab-its® premium foam swab... - May 01, 2019 - Super Brush LLC
Super Brush LLC Exhibits at MRO Americas Aviation Week
Super Brush LLC will exhibit its technically advanced foam swabs at Booth #5109 at MRO Americas Aviation Week in Atlanta, from April 9-11. As a manufacturer of over 3,000 durable, lint-free, adhesive-free foam swab products, Super Brush LLC offers solutions to many challenges that face those involved... - April 04, 2019 - Super Brush LLC
Foam Swab Manufacturer Super Brush LLC to Exhibit at AORN Global Surgical Conference & Expo
Super Brush LLC, manufacturer of over 3,000 durable, lint-free, adhesive-free foam swab products, will exhibit at AORN - the largest gathering of perioperative professionals in the world, with over 5600 expected to attend this year in Nashville. The Super Brush team will be at Booth #3040 April 7-9,... - March 27, 2019 - Super Brush LLC
Super Brush LLC Will be Exhibiting at Foam Expo
Super Brush LLC will be exhibiting at this year’s Foam Expo in Novi, Michigan. This year’s show has over 350 exhibitors, 60 speakers, and plans to have over 6,000 attendees. The Foam Expo brings manufacturers and buyers of foam from all over the United States and the globe. Whether you want... - March 20, 2019 - Super Brush LLC
Super Brush LLC Will Be Exhibiting at Pittcon 2019
Super Brush LLC will be traveling to Philadelphia to exhibit at this year’s Pittcon show. Pittcon is an annual conference and exposition on laboratory science featuring scientists from all around the world. With more than 2,000 technical sessions and a three-day exhibition, Pittcon makes it easy... - March 13, 2019 - Super Brush LLC
Foam Swab Manufacturer Super Brush Appoints New Business Development Manager
Super Brush LLC has named Johan C. Sunryd, Ph.D. as Business Development Manager. - March 02, 2019 - Super Brush LLC
Super Brush LLC
Super Brush Receives ISO 13485:2016 Certification
Super Brush LLC, a manufacturing leader in foam swabs and applicators announced today that the company has earned ISO 13485:2016 certification for its quality management system. ISO 13485:2016 certification ensures an organization, such as Super Brush, can consistently meet applicable customer, quality... - February 15, 2019 - Super Brush LLC
Super Brush LLC Exhibiting at MD&M West 2019
Super Brush will be showcasing their swabs for device assembly operations, swabs for inclusion in medical kits and trays, and swabs for cleaning electronics and printers. - January 30, 2019 - Super Brush LLC
Super Brush Returns to Outdoor Industry Suppliers Showcase in Las Vegas
Building on success at the 2018 Supplier Showcase, the Super Brush team returns to Las Vegas to meet with 3,000+ manufacturing-related attendees. The National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) is hosting The Shooting, Hunting, Outdoor Trade (SHOT) Week Supplier Showcase for attendees to meet with current... - January 09, 2019 - Super Brush LLC
Rhino Linings Corporation Named One of Graco’s Top 20 Distributors
Leader in Spray-On Protective Linings Provides Best Equipment, Parts, Products for Customers - March 28, 2015 - Rhino Linings
Bailey-Parks Urethane Launches New Website
Custom molded polyurethane manufacturer improves online presence - September 09, 2012 - Bailey-Parks Urethane
Foamix Fortifies Its Patent Position in Mexico
Foamix Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, that is developing proprietary dermatological and gynecologic topical foam products, announced today that the Company has obtained another granted patent in Mexico. - June 05, 2012 - Foamix Ltd
Foamix Obtains US Patent "Waterless Hydrophilic Foam" for Dermatological and Gynecological Drugs, Such as Antibiotics, Antifungals and Corticosteroids
Foamix Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, that is developing proprietary dermatological and gynecologic topical foam products, today announced that the company has been granted a new patent from United States Patent Office. - April 27, 2012 - Foamix Ltd
Foamix’s Minocycline Foam – 100% Effective in Impetigo Phase II Clinical Trial with No Side Effects. 80% Improved Significantly After 3 Days of Treatment.
Targets a $1 billion a year market. Foamix, a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, announced today the successful completion of the Phase II clinical trial of Minocycline foam in Impetigo patients. Minocycline Foam has shown to be highly effective against bacteria, including some multi-drug resistant strains (such as MRSA). - March 20, 2012 - Foamix Ltd
Foamix Granted Comprehensive US Patent for PerFoam® – Ideal Foam Treatment for Head Lice and Scabies
Foamix Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, that is developing proprietary dermatological and gynecologic topical foam products, today announced that the company has been granted a new patent from United States Patent Office. - March 15, 2012 - Foamix Ltd
Foamix Obtains US Patent for Iodine Foam – Innovative Treatment for Heat Burns and Warfare Materials, as Well as Fungal and Bacterial Infection
Foamix Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, that is developing proprietary dermatological and gynecologic topical foam products, today announced that the company has been granted a new patent from United States Patent Office. - March 13, 2012 - Foamix Ltd
New Foamix US Patent: "Foamable Compositions, Kits and Methods for Hyperhidrosis" - First in Class Foam for Excessive Sweating
Foamix Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, that is developing proprietary dermatological and gynecologic topical foam products, today announced that the company has been granted a new patent from United States Patent Office. - March 13, 2012 - Foamix Ltd
Foamix Obtains India Patent for Its Emollient Foam Platform – The Ideal Vehicle for Dermatological Drugs
Foamix Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, that is developing proprietary dermatological and gynecologic topical foam products, today announced that the company has been granted a patent from Indian Patent Office # IN 249626, entitled “Foam Carrier Containing Amphiphilic Copolymeric Gelling Agent.” - February 10, 2012 - Foamix Ltd
Coastal Announces New Partnership with Polyurethane Machinery Corp.
Coastal expands its polyurethane spray foam fleet with equipment from Polyurethane Machinery Corp. - February 05, 2012 - Coastal
Coastal to Host an Air Barrier Association of America Training Course
Coastal will be hosting an Air Barrier Association of America Spray Polyurethane Foam Installer training course, scheduled for November 29 – December 1, 2011. Two classes will be offered: the Installer Certification Training course (taking place on November 29 – December 1, 2011), and the... - November 16, 2011 - Coastal
Rapid Prototyping Now Accessible to North Texas Innovators
Small businesses and innovators in Dallas / Fort Worth will now have a local source for high resolution 3D printing with the introduction of PartSnap. Rapid prototyping services offered by PartSnap greatly reduce product development time and aid in communications between designers, engineers, marketing and sales. - October 20, 2011 - PartSnap
Community Joins Together in Home Addition/Renovation for Wounded Marine, LCpl. Colin Pascik
Coastal and LaPolla were among those who donated labor, materials, and time to the renovation of a residence for LCpl. Colin Pascik, a Marine who was injured during his time in Afghanistan. One month after being deployed, LCpl. Pascik was hit by a pressure plate improved explosive device (IED), taking... - August 26, 2011 - Coastal
Survey Reveals: 77% of Dermatologists Will Prescribe Topical Minocycline. Foamix’s First-in-Class Minocycline Foam - Now in Phase II
Most Dermatologists are concerned with Oral Minocycline side effects and will prefer prescribing their patients Topical Minocycline for Rosacea, Acne, Skin Infections and Chronic Wounds. - August 02, 2011 - Foamix Ltd
Foamix Ltd
Arkin and Foamix to Develop an Innovative Acne Foam
Arkin Holdings and Foamix today announced that they have established a collaboration to develop and commercialize an innovative topical foam to treat patients with acne vulgaris and related disorders. - May 27, 2011 - Foamix Ltd
Foamix Announces Phase II Clinical Trial of Topical Minocycline Foam for Rosacea
The first-in-class topical Minocycline product, protected by 4 patent applications, is directed for the treatment of Rosacea, Acne, Skin Infections and Chronic Wounds - January 20, 2011 - Foamix Ltd
Foamix Receives US Patent for Oleaginous Foam
Oleaginous Foams – Ideal Vehicles for Lipophilic and Water-Sensitive Drugs, such as Vitamin D, Retinoids and Lipophilic Antibiotics. - November 06, 2010 - Foamix Ltd
Foamix and BioMAS to Develop Novel Therapy for Genital Warts
The New Drug Will Target One of the Most Common Sexually Transmitted Disease, Afflicting More Than 20 Million Americans. - November 03, 2010 - Foamix Ltd
Healthier Choice Flooring Acquires Flexitions, the Industry's Only Stainable Flexible Transition Molding
Healthier Choice Flooring disclosed today they have acquired Flexitions, LLC, manufacturer of the flooring industry’s one and only stainable flexible transition molding product line, which is sold and marketed under the brand name Flexitions. - August 25, 2010 - Healthier Choice Flooring LLC
New U.S. Patent Grant to Foamix for Its Hygroscopic and Waterless Breakable Foam Technology
The patent describes unique pharmaceutical foams and their use to deliver a wide range of active agents to treat skin and body cavity conditions. - May 21, 2010 - Foamix Ltd
Foamix Receives a New U.S. Patent for Its Emollient and Aqueous Foam Technology
The Patent Covers Foams with Urea, Lactic Acid, Salicylic Acid and Penetration Enhancers - May 01, 2010 - Foamix Ltd
Backyard America Introduces New Pergola
The country’s leading pergola fabricator, Backyard America, has recently introduced a new product to their already extensive line of pergola kits, the Southampton. The Southampton is Backyard America’s first pergola with gabled rafters, which differentiates from other pergolas due to its... - September 03, 2009 - Backyard America
Introducing… The ShadeRight Premium Canopy: A New Shade System Offered by Backyard America
With broad product knowledge and years of experience under its belt, Backyard America has now brought in a new canopy system that is nothing short of special. - September 03, 2009 - Backyard America
Famou5 Shares Tips to Keep Australian Bicyclists Safe
As increased numbers of riders take advantage of commuting via bicycle, helmet manufacturer Famou5 Ltd. offers suggestions for keeping safe on Australian roads. - August 04, 2009 - Famou5 Ltd
Healthier Choice Announces New Warranty
Healthier Choice rolled out its new Double-Term Carpet Texture Retention Warranty for residential carpet cushion. The new warranty applies to all residential carpet cushions manufactured by Healthier Choice. The new cushion warranty effectively doubles the texture retention warranty of any residential... - March 18, 2009 - Healthier Choice Flooring LLC
New Quick Clips System Revolutionizes Moulding Installation
Focal Point Architectural Products is reinventing crown moulding installation for do-it-yourselfers and professionals alike with the Quick Clips™ system, which allows anyone to install professional-quality mouldings and create elegance in a snap. - April 26, 2006 - Focal Point Architectural Products
New Rosettes Compliment Medallions
Focal Point Architectural Products offers four new rosettes that are perfectly sized to fit over medallion center holes. Many customers are interested in medallions to use as decorative elements for their walls or ceilings, rather than as a base for a light fixture. These new rosettes are the perfect solution for the common problem of covering the center space that usually accommodates lighting wires. - October 24, 2005 - Focal Point Architectural Products
Focal Point Announces 2005 Design Contest
Focal Point Architectural Products, an innovative manufacturer of fine polyurethane mouldings, medallions and architectural details, today announced the official call for entries for the 2005 Focal Point Design Contest. This contest honors the designers, architects and professionals who create extraordinary rooms using Focal Point® brand products. - June 22, 2005 - Focal Point Architectural Products
Quick Fit Coped Capitals Make Installation Easier
Elegant entryways are a breeze with Quick Fit™ Coped Capitals by Focal Point Architectural Products, Inc. Door surround systems are the perfect choice for enhancing a home’s curb appeal. Now, Focal Point has made door system installation faster and easier with Quick Fit Coped Capitals. - May 23, 2005 - Focal Point Architectural Products
