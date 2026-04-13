The Super Brush sales and development team will be on the road this April to exhibit at the annual MD&M West trade show in Anaheim, California, April 12-14, 2022, in Booth #1525. The team will be showcasing their diagnostic testing kit swabs, as well as swabs for device assembly operations, swabs for inclusion in medical kits and trays, and swabs for cleaning electronics and printers. - March 31, 2022 - Super Brush LLC