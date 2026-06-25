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Within Metal Valve Manufacturing
Belmont Plumbing Expert Warns Older Greater Boston Homes About Summer Sewer Risks
Many homeowners throughout Greater Boston may not realize that some of the region's biggest sewer problems begin long before a backup ever occurs. Rhino Rooter, a Belmont-based plumbing and drain cleaning company, is encouraging homeowners this summer to pay closer attention to aging sewer systems,... - June 25, 2026 - Rhino Rooter
Belmont Plumber Warns of Spring Sewer Line Problems
Rhino Rooter is urging homeowners in Belmont and nearby Greater Boston communities to watch for early spring sewer line warning signs, including gurgling drains, slow fixtures, sewer odors, and basement backups. As freeze-thaw ground shifts and tree roots put stress on older pipes, the company is encouraging early inspections to help residents avoid costly water damage and major sewer repairs. - April 15, 2026 - Rhino Rooter
Rhino Rooter Issues Winter Drain Watch for Belmont Homeowners
Rhino Rooter launches Winter Drain Watch in Belmont, MA, sharing warning signs and safe DIY tips to stop slow drains becoming backups. - January 23, 2026 - Rhino Rooter
Belmont Plumber Warns of Hidden Sewer Disasters as Tree Roots Invade Local Pipes
Belmont plumber David de la Roca of Rhino Rooter warns homeowners that tree roots frequently invade older clay/cast-iron sewer lines, causing costly backups—especially during fall rains. He urges residents to watch for slow drains, gurgling, recurring clogs, and odors, and to schedule video inspections and preventive maintenance like drain cleaning or hydro jetting. - December 20, 2025 - Rhino Rooter
Frozen Pipe Risk in Older Belmont Homes Spurs Local Plumbing Warning
Older homes in Belmont, Cambridge, and Newton face a higher risk of frozen and burst pipes this winter, according to Rhino Rooter. The local plumbing company is urging homeowners to insulate exposed pipes, seal drafts, and take preventive steps before freezing temperatures hit to avoid costly water damage. - November 26, 2025 - Rhino Rooter
Jewellok Technology Unveils Cutting-Edge Ultra High Purity Gas and Fluid Management Solutions for Precision Industries
Jewellok is a Control Valves and Pressure Regulators Manufacturer, Manufacturing Single Stage Pressure Regulator, Two Stage Pressure Regulator, Low Pressure Nitrogen Gas Regulator, High Pressure Nitrogen Gas Regulator. - July 25, 2025 - Shenzhen Jewellok Technology Co., Ltd
Singer Industrial Names Haberbosch as President
Singer Industrial announces a significant leadership change at the helm of one of the largest industrial distributors in North America. - June 21, 2024 - Singer Industrial
Westech Industrial Ltd. and SunWize Power Systems Enter Into a Partnership for the Canadian Marketplace
Westech Industrial Ltd. (Westech) and SunWize Power & Battery LLC are pleased to announce that Westech Industrial is now a proud partner for the Canadian Marketplace on their remote solar and back-up power products. SunWize Power and Battery expands Westech’s portfolio of alternative... - April 27, 2022 - Westech Industrial Ltd.
Formen Valve Contributing in the Control of Global Warming & Eco-Friendly Manufacturing Processes
Zhejiang Zhonggong Valve Group Co. Ltd. is a well-reputed business group in China. Formen Valve is famous in their local region and globally due to their excellent employee management and control of global warming practices. Their corporate policies undoubtedly reflect in their overall 99% customer satisfaction rate internationally. - November 30, 2021 - Formen Valve
Air Hydro Power Has Acquired Gatterdam Industrial Services
Air Hydro Power Inc. (AHP) located in Louisville, Kentucky has acquired assets of Gatterdam Industrial Services as of November 15, 2021. Gatterdam Industrial Services brings over 65 years of experience in the electrical motor, monitoring and fluidic pump markets. Gatterdam also has a complete... - November 21, 2021 - Air Hydro Power, LLC.
Westech Industrial Ltd. Announces New Exclusive Partnership with Clark-Reliance®
Westech Industrial announces a new exclusive agreement with Clark-Reliance® to provide their world-class level measurement, and sight flow indication products to the Canadian marketplace. - November 03, 2021 - Westech Industrial Ltd.
Leading Association for Motion Control Distributors Rolls Out New Branding, New Mission to Reflect Transformation of Industry
To better reflect technological advancements and recent trends in the motion control industry, the 46-year-old Fluid Power Distributors Association recently introduced new branding and a revised mission statement. The branding includes a new tagline that emphasizes the work FPDA members provide to... - October 21, 2021 - FPDA
Air Hydro Power Acquires Huntington Hose and Hydraulics of West Virginia
Air Hydro Power Inc. (AHP) located in Louisville, Kentucky has acquired certain assets of Huntington Hose and Hydraulics of Huntington West Virginia as of Sept 2, 2021. Huntington Hose has three locations: Huntington, WV, Winchester, KY,, and South Point, OH. Huntington Hose brings over 63 years of experience in the hydraulic hose, industrial hose, hydraulic and pneumatic markets. - September 16, 2021 - Air Hydro Power, LLC.
Leading Distributors, Manufacturers in Motion Control, Sealing, Equipment Services to Gather in October for Industry Summit
Three leading trade associations in the motion control, sealing, and equipment services industries will host a multi-day Industry Summit this October in Sandestin, Florida. - August 04, 2021 - FPDA
A Willing Hand to Help in Fight Against COVID-19 Pandemic
Nirmal provides 22 Nos of Oxygen Regulators to L&T’s Oxygen Generating Units being manufactured for supply to hospitals in India. - May 27, 2021 - Nirmal Industrial Control Pvt. Ltd.
Westech Industrial Ltd. and Plug Power Inc. Form a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Hydrogen Fuel Cell Adoption as an Alternative Energy Source in Western Canada
Westech Industrial will now be the authorized sales and service channel for the Western Canada region of Plug Power’s GenSure LP Fuel Cell suite of products. - April 19, 2021 - Westech Industrial Ltd.
Registration Open for Joint Sales Workshop with Sales Management Experts Jim Pancero and Tom Reilly
The Equipment Service Association (ESA), FPDA Motion & Control Network (FPDA), and the International Sealing Distribution Association (ISD) will offer their first “Joint Sales Workshop: Thriving in a Changing Sales Landscape” on Thursday, April 15, 2021, from 1 PM to 5 PM EST. This... - March 11, 2021 - FPDA
Air Hydro Power Has Acquired Uland Supply of Louisville, Kentucky
Uland Supply of downtown Louisville, KY has been acquired by Air Hydro Power, headquartered in Louisville, KY. This will make AHP's 16th location. This new AHP location in downtown is expected to immediately offer more products and services to Uland’s customer base. The facility will eventually be converted to a Parker Store location, the 4th location in the Louisville/Southern Indiana area. - January 21, 2021 - Air Hydro Power, LLC.
NTGD Offers Ball Valve for Oil & Gas Industries
NTGD Valve Co. Ltd. is a leading manufacturer of industrial valves and has introduced UK design and quality control systems. Latest technologies are being adopted to provide the finest quality material and design. NTGD, offers different types of Ball valves like Trunnion Mounted Ball Valve and... - August 24, 2020 - Ntgd Valve Co. Ltd
Air Hydro Power Inc. is a Universal Robots Certified Training Center
Air Hydro Power is excited to welcome students into new hands-on classes that will teach core programming skills to cobot users. AHP has been included as one of Universal Robots' worldwide network of authorized training centers that expands further on their popular Universal Robots Academy online training. - August 28, 2019 - Air Hydro Power, LLC.
XHVAL Announces Launch of Newly Designed Website for Its Increasing Customer Base
XHVAL, a global industrial valve manufacturer, announces the launch of its revamped website. The newly redesigned XHVAL site is responsive, sleek and very navigable. With easy-to-find search functions and clear, clickable buttons, XHVAL aims to provide its customers with better user... - July 26, 2019 - XHVAL
Air Hydro Power Acquires Alabama Bolt and Supply
Air Hydro Power Inc. has acquired Alabama Bolt and Supply Inc. of Montgomery and Tuscaloosa, Alabama effective July 1, 2018. - July 13, 2018 - Air Hydro Power, LLC.
Doug Grogg is Air Hydro Power's New Pneumatic Product Specialist
Air Hydro Power is proud to introduce its newest Pneumatic Product Specialist: Doug Grogg. With over 12 years of experience, his knowledge will add a new level of support to the AHP sales team. - May 23, 2018 - Air Hydro Power, LLC.
Eric Ellsworth Joins the Air Hydro Power Sales Team
Eric Ellsworth will now be supporting the Danville, KY area as Air Hydro Power's newest outside sales representative. - May 16, 2018 - Air Hydro Power, LLC.
Caleb Shewman is Air Hydro Power's New Kentucky Sales Manager
Air Hydro Power is excited to announce that Caleb Shewman, formerly known as Air Hydro Power’s Pneumatic Product Manager, will now be transitioning into the role of Kentucky Sales Manager. Previously, Shewman worked closely with Air Hydro Power’s sales teams in both Kentucky and... - April 25, 2018 - Air Hydro Power, LLC.
New Resource from The Eagle Group: Investment Casting Process Guide for Manufacturers
The Eagle Group is offering a new downloadable resource to help manufacturers learn about investment casting. - April 23, 2018 - The Eagle Group
Air Hydro Power is Now an Authorized Universal Robots Distributor
Air Hydro Power is now an authorized distributor of Universal Robots' innovative robot arms. UR is known for their SAFE, EASY-TO-USE, and FLEXIBLE robot arms. Air Hydro Power is excited to share this technology with their customers. - April 22, 2018 - Air Hydro Power, LLC.
AHP's New Mitsubishi Product Specialist in Alabama
Air Hydro Power is excited to announce that as a new authorized distributor of Mitsubishi Electric products in Alabama, Will Green has be chosen as AHP's new Mitsubishi Product Specialist in Alabama. - April 13, 2018 - Air Hydro Power, LLC.
BHEL Awards "Nirmal" as the Best Supplier of the Year 2016 – 2017
Mumbai-based Nirmal Industrial Controls Pvt Ltd, India’s leading manufacturer and supplier of automated pressure control valves, was declared the “Best Supplier of the Year 2016 – 2017” by Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL). The award in the form of a shield & a... - April 01, 2018 - Nirmal Industrial Control Pvt. Ltd.
Air Hydro Power Acquires Powermotion Inc.
Air Hydro Power Inc., an industrial distributor serving Kentucky, Southern Indiana, and Alabama, has acquired the assets of Powermotion Incorporated of Birmingham, AL. The acquisition will bring Air Hydro Power's total employment in Alabama to over 30 people supporting customers in this territory. - December 23, 2017 - Air Hydro Power, LLC.
Phoenix Plumbers Today Launches New Website for the Phoenix Area
New web resource for consumer education and awareness in Arizona. - October 28, 2017 - Phoenix Plumbers Today
PexUniverse.com Unveils Exciting New Supply of Boilers
The online plumbing and HVAC supplies company adds to its growing stock of supplies. - October 17, 2017 - Pexuniverse
Toolots Announces 2nd Annual Manufacturing Exchange Summit
Toolots announces 2nd Annual US-China Manufacturing Exchange Summit November 13-14, 2017 at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Ningbo, Zhejiang Province, China. Join Manufacturers, Trade Associations, Government Officials in Yuyao, Ningbo, China. - October 06, 2017 - Toolots
Cambridge-Lee Introduces "Readi-Protector," a Coated Copper Product for Installations Where Corrosion Resistance is Required
Cambridge-Lee Industries LLC announces the rollout of a copper coil product directed to industries for whom corrosion resistance and identification is a specific requirement. - June 24, 2017 - Cambridge-Lee Industries LLC
Blacoh Fluid Control Introduces New Hybrid Valve
Blacoh Fluid Control is proud to announce the release of the Hybrid Valve™, the world’s first combination pulsation dampener and back pressure valve. - June 22, 2017 - Blacoh Industries
Air Hydro Power Corbin is Now a ParkerStore
Air Hydro Power Corbin is now formally recognized as a ParkerStore. - June 09, 2017 - Air Hydro Power, LLC.
Air Hydro Power Welcomes Randy Lanter as the Parker Hydraulics Product Specialist in Lexington
Air Hydro Power is happy to announce that Randy Lanter has been selected as the new Parker Hydraulics product specialist based in Lexington, KY. Mr. Lanter brings with him over 40 years of experience as well as certifications as both a CFPHS and a CFPPS. - January 20, 2017 - Air Hydro Power, LLC.
Continental Disc Corporation Announces New President
RF Holdings named Mr. Ben Cox to the position of President, Continental Disc Corporation effective Monday, November 14, 2016. - November 23, 2016 - Continental Disc Corporation
Gerome's Kitchen and Bath Brings Back Popular "New Bath in 4 Days" Program
Gerome's Kitchen and Bath recently brought back it's New Bath in 4 Days program to meet today's homeowners' busy schedules. The program offers a complete bathroom remodeling in just four days. - October 18, 2016 - Gerome's Kitchen and Bath
Air Hydro Power Acquires Total Hose Inc.
Air Hydro Power of Louisville, KY has acquired Total Hose of Decatur and Huntsville, AL. With the addition of Air Hydro Power’s product lines, Total Hose will have complete Automation, Hydraulic, Pneumatic and Hose and Fitting offerings. Air Hydro Power currently has locations in Birmingham and Montgomery, AL, seven locations in KY and one location in Southern IN. With this acquisition AHP will have over 25 people supporting customers in AL and a total of 180 employees. - September 14, 2016 - Air Hydro Power, LLC.
Kingston Plumbers John the Plumber Offering Leading-Class Local Emergency Services
Kingston, Ontario-based plumbing experts John the Plumber is now offering highly responsive emergency plumbing services. The company’s 24-hour emergency services will ensure that any plumbing emergencies their Kingston clients experience will be swiftly and professionally resolved by their expert plumbers while achieving the highest standards for quality and workmanship within the marketplace. - April 18, 2016 - John The Plumber
John the Plumber Offering Market Leading Emergency Plumbing Service Throughout Ottawa
Ottawa, ON-based plumbing experts John the Plumber have recently announced they’ll now be offering emergency plumbing services throughout Ottawa. The company’s announcement means they can now respond to the emergency needs of clients across the region as they prevent and resolve a range of home plumbing issues. - January 27, 2016 - John The Plumber
Air Hydro Power Acquires The Hose House of Corbin, KY
Air Hydro Power recently acquired The Hose House in Corbin, KY. The Hose House brings many years of experience in the hydraulic and industrial hose field and will be AHP's seventh location in KY. Air Hydro Power is an industrial distributor specializing in hydraulics, pneumatics, electrical automation, and hose and fittings for over 50 years. - January 23, 2016 - Air Hydro Power, LLC.
John the Plumber Offers Expert Drain Cleaning Services Throughout Ottawa
Ottawa, ON-based plumbers, John the Plumber is now offering one of the local market’s leading drain cleaning services. The company’s experts can now be called upon on short notice to respond to a range of drain issues, including clogged drains, and frozen or broken piping. It’s the professional Ottawa drain cleaning service to help reduce home safety issues. - December 19, 2015 - John The Plumber
John The Plumbing Offering Expert-Guided Emergency Plumbing Service Throughout Ottawa
Ottawa, ON-based plumbing company, John the Plumber has recently announced they’re offering a comprehensive emergency plumbing service throughout the region. The company’s service specialists have several years experience in the marketplace and can use their experience to respond quickly and adeptly any plumbing issue within the home. It’s the dynamic service solution to a range of plumbing emergencies. - November 19, 2015 - John The Plumber
Kingston Ontario-Based John the Plumber Now Available for Winterization Consulting Work
Kingston-ON-based plumbing company John the Plumber have announced that their technical experts are available throughout Ottawa and Kingston for plumbing winterization consultations. - October 25, 2015 - John The Plumber
John the Plumber Helping Secure Homes with Emergency Plumbing Service in Kingston
Kingston, Ontario-based plumbing company, John the Plumber are now offering emergency services in the local Kingston and Ottawa areas. - October 25, 2015 - John The Plumber
Blacoh Industries Expands Diverse Scope with Launch of Blacoh Surge Control and Blacoh Metal Solutions
To meet the full scope of its customers’ needs and to broaden the already diverse family of products and professional services, Blacoh Industries expands its depth of industry expertise with the launch of Blacoh Surge Control (www.BlacohSurge.com) and Blacoh Metal Solutions... - September 04, 2015 - Blacoh Industries
Kingston-Based John the Plumber Answers Several of the Most Common Plumbing Questions
Kingston, ON-based plumbing experts John the Plumber have recently been explaining answers to several of the most common plumbing questions asked by their clients. - August 08, 2015 - John The Plumber
John the Plumber Offering Emergency Plumbing Guidance to Clients Across Ottawa
Ottawa-based plumbing specialist John the Plumber is now working with clients to help them prepare for plumbing emergencies in their home. - August 08, 2015 - John The Plumber