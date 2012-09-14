PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Air Hydro Power Inc. is a Universal Robots Certified Training Center Air Hydro Power is excited to welcome students into new hands-on classes that will teach core programming skills to cobot users. AHP has been included as one of Universal Robots' worldwide network of authorized training centers that expands further on their popular Universal Robots Academy online training. - August 28, 2019 - Air Hydro Power, Inc.

XHVAL Announces Launch of Newly Designed Website for Its Increasing Customer Base XHVAL, a global industrial valve manufacturer, announces the launch of its revamped website. The newly redesigned XHVAL site is responsive, sleek and very navigable. With easy-to-find search functions and clear, clickable buttons, XHVAL aims to provide its customers with better user experience. “We... - July 26, 2019 - XHVAL

Hanbay Develops New Spring Return Electric Actuator for Emergency Shutoff Valves Hanbay Inc, the valve automation experts, has announced the release of a new spring return electric valve actuator that is compatible with any manufacturer’s ESV (emergency shutoff valve). This new design offers LP gas and anhydrous ammonia handlers the ability to remotely automate any ESV with... - March 16, 2019 - Hanbay Inc

Air Hydro Power Acquires Alabama Bolt and Supply Air Hydro Power Inc. has acquired Alabama Bolt and Supply Inc. of Montgomery and Tuscaloosa, Alabama effective July 1, 2018. - July 13, 2018 - Air Hydro Power, Inc.

Doug Grogg is Air Hydro Power's New Pneumatic Product Specialist Air Hydro Power is proud to introduce its newest Pneumatic Product Specialist: Doug Grogg. With over 12 years of experience, his knowledge will add a new level of support to the AHP sales team. - May 23, 2018 - Air Hydro Power, Inc.

Eric Ellsworth Joins the Air Hydro Power Sales Team Eric Ellsworth will now be supporting the Danville, KY area as Air Hydro Power's newest outside sales representative. - May 16, 2018 - Air Hydro Power, Inc.

Caleb Shewman is Air Hydro Power's New Kentucky Sales Manager Air Hydro Power is excited to announce that Caleb Shewman, formerly known as Air Hydro Power’s Pneumatic Product Manager, will now be transitioning into the role of Kentucky Sales Manager. Previously, Shewman worked closely with Air Hydro Power’s sales teams in both Kentucky and Alabama,... - April 25, 2018 - Air Hydro Power, Inc.

New Resource from The Eagle Group: Investment Casting Process Guide for Manufacturers The Eagle Group is offering a new downloadable resource to help manufacturers learn about investment casting. - April 23, 2018 - The Eagle Group

Air Hydro Power is Now an Authorized Universal Robots Distributor Air Hydro Power is now an authorized distributor of Universal Robots' innovative robot arms. UR is known for their SAFE, EASY-TO-USE, and FLEXIBLE robot arms. Air Hydro Power is excited to share this technology with their customers. - April 22, 2018 - Air Hydro Power, Inc.

AHP's New Mitsubishi Product Specialist in Alabama Air Hydro Power is excited to announce that as a new authorized distributor of Mitsubishi Electric products in Alabama, Will Green has be chosen as AHP's new Mitsubishi Product Specialist in Alabama. - April 13, 2018 - Air Hydro Power, Inc.

BHEL Awards "Nirmal" as the Best Supplier of the Year 2016 – 2017 Mumbai-based Nirmal Industrial Controls Pvt Ltd, India’s leading manufacturer and supplier of automated pressure control valves, was declared the “Best Supplier of the Year 2016 – 2017” by Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL). The award in the form of a shield & a certificate... - April 01, 2018 - Nirmal Industrial Control Pvt. Ltd.

Air Hydro Power Acquires Powermotion Inc. Air Hydro Power Inc., an industrial distributor serving Kentucky, Southern Indiana, and Alabama, has acquired the assets of Powermotion Incorporated of Birmingham, AL. The acquisition will bring Air Hydro Power's total employment in Alabama to over 30 people supporting customers in this territory. - December 23, 2017 - Air Hydro Power, Inc.

Phoenix Plumbers Today Launches New Website for the Phoenix Area New web resource for consumer education and awareness in Arizona. - October 28, 2017 - Phoenix Plumbers Today

PexUniverse.com Unveils Exciting New Supply of Boilers The online plumbing and HVAC supplies company adds to its growing stock of supplies. - October 17, 2017 - Pexuniverse

Toolots Announces 2nd Annual Manufacturing Exchange Summit Toolots announces 2nd Annual US-China Manufacturing Exchange Summit November 13-14, 2017 at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Ningbo, Zhejiang Province, China. Join Manufacturers, Trade Associations, Government Officials in Yuyao, Ningbo, China. - October 06, 2017 - Toolots

Hanbay Will be Showcasing Their Smart and Compact Valve Actuators at Chem Show 2017 Visit Hanbay at booth #812 to discuss your upcoming valve automation projects. - September 12, 2017 - Hanbay Inc

Cambridge-Lee Introduces "Readi-Protector," a Coated Copper Product for Installations Where Corrosion Resistance is Required Cambridge-Lee Industries LLC announces the rollout of a copper coil product directed to industries for whom corrosion resistance and identification is a specific requirement. - June 24, 2017 - Cambridge-Lee Industries LLC

Blacoh Fluid Control Introduces New Hybrid Valve Blacoh Fluid Control is proud to announce the release of the Hybrid Valve™, the world’s first combination pulsation dampener and back pressure valve. - June 22, 2017 - Blacoh Industries

Air Hydro Power Corbin is Now a ParkerStore Air Hydro Power Corbin is now formally recognized as a ParkerStore. - June 09, 2017 - Air Hydro Power, Inc.

Hanbay Introduces New Fail-Safe Actuator for Swagelok's 83 Series Ball Valve Hanbay has expanded its line of custom electric valve actuators by introducing the new explosion-proof fail-safe actuator on a ¼” ball valve. This light and compact actuator features a spring return fail-safe which closes the valve when its power is lost. The fail-safe actuator was built... - April 18, 2017 - Hanbay Inc

Air Hydro Power Welcomes Randy Lanter as the Parker Hydraulics Product Specialist in Lexington Air Hydro Power is happy to announce that Randy Lanter has been selected as the new Parker Hydraulics product specialist based in Lexington, KY. Mr. Lanter brings with him over 40 years of experience as well as certifications as both a CFPHS and a CFPPS. - January 20, 2017 - Air Hydro Power, Inc.

Continental Disc Corporation Announces New President RF Holdings named Mr. Ben Cox to the position of President, Continental Disc Corporation effective Monday, November 14, 2016. - November 23, 2016 - Continental Disc Corporation

Gerome's Kitchen and Bath Brings Back Popular "New Bath in 4 Days" Program Gerome's Kitchen and Bath recently brought back it's New Bath in 4 Days program to meet today's homeowners' busy schedules. The program offers a complete bathroom remodeling in just four days. - October 18, 2016 - Gerome's Kitchen and Bath

Air Hydro Power Acquires Total Hose Inc. Air Hydro Power of Louisville, KY has acquired Total Hose of Decatur and Huntsville, AL. With the addition of Air Hydro Power’s product lines, Total Hose will have complete Automation, Hydraulic, Pneumatic and Hose and Fitting offerings. Air Hydro Power currently has locations in Birmingham and Montgomery, AL, seven locations in KY and one location in Southern IN. With this acquisition AHP will have over 25 people supporting customers in AL and a total of 180 employees. - September 14, 2016 - Air Hydro Power, Inc.

Kingston Plumbers John the Plumber Offering Leading-Class Local Emergency Services Kingston, Ontario-based plumbing experts John the Plumber is now offering highly responsive emergency plumbing services. The company’s 24-hour emergency services will ensure that any plumbing emergencies their Kingston clients experience will be swiftly and professionally resolved by their expert plumbers while achieving the highest standards for quality and workmanship within the marketplace. - April 18, 2016 - John The Plumber

Hanbay Inc. to Unveil New Spring Return Feature for Explosion-Proof Actuators at NPGA 2016 Visit Hanbay at booth 953 to see tough and rugged miniature electric actuators. - April 05, 2016 - Hanbay Inc

John the Plumber Offering Market Leading Emergency Plumbing Service Throughout Ottawa Ottawa, ON-based plumbing experts John the Plumber have recently announced they’ll now be offering emergency plumbing services throughout Ottawa. The company’s announcement means they can now respond to the emergency needs of clients across the region as they prevent and resolve a range of home plumbing issues. - January 27, 2016 - John The Plumber

Air Hydro Power Acquires The Hose House of Corbin, KY Air Hydro Power recently acquired The Hose House in Corbin, KY. The Hose House brings many years of experience in the hydraulic and industrial hose field and will be AHP's seventh location in KY. Air Hydro Power is an industrial distributor specializing in hydraulics, pneumatics, electrical automation, and hose and fittings for over 50 years. - January 23, 2016 - Air Hydro Power, Inc.

John the Plumber Offers Expert Drain Cleaning Services Throughout Ottawa Ottawa, ON-based plumbers, John the Plumber is now offering one of the local market’s leading drain cleaning services. The company’s experts can now be called upon on short notice to respond to a range of drain issues, including clogged drains, and frozen or broken piping. It’s the professional Ottawa drain cleaning service to help reduce home safety issues. - December 19, 2015 - John The Plumber

John The Plumbing Offering Expert-Guided Emergency Plumbing Service Throughout Ottawa Ottawa, ON-based plumbing company, John the Plumber has recently announced they’re offering a comprehensive emergency plumbing service throughout the region. The company’s service specialists have several years experience in the marketplace and can use their experience to respond quickly and adeptly any plumbing issue within the home. It’s the dynamic service solution to a range of plumbing emergencies. - November 19, 2015 - John The Plumber

John the Plumber Helping Secure Homes with Emergency Plumbing Service in Kingston Kingston, Ontario-based plumbing company, John the Plumber are now offering emergency services in the local Kingston and Ottawa areas. - October 25, 2015 - John The Plumber

Kingston Ontario-Based John the Plumber Now Available for Winterization Consulting Work Kingston-ON-based plumbing company John the Plumber have announced that their technical experts are available throughout Ottawa and Kingston for plumbing winterization consultations. - October 25, 2015 - John The Plumber

Blacoh Industries Expands Diverse Scope with Launch of Blacoh Surge Control and Blacoh Metal Solutions To meet the full scope of its customers’ needs and to broaden the already diverse family of products and professional services, Blacoh Industries expands its depth of industry expertise with the launch of Blacoh Surge Control (www.BlacohSurge.com) and Blacoh Metal Solutions (www.BlacohMetals.com). Established... - September 04, 2015 - Blacoh Industries

John the Plumber Offering Emergency Plumbing Guidance to Clients Across Ottawa Ottawa-based plumbing specialist John the Plumber is now working with clients to help them prepare for plumbing emergencies in their home. - August 08, 2015 - John The Plumber

Kingston-Based John the Plumber Answers Several of the Most Common Plumbing Questions Kingston, ON-based plumbing experts John the Plumber have recently been explaining answers to several of the most common plumbing questions asked by their clients. - August 08, 2015 - John The Plumber

Kingston-Based John the Plumber Offers Specialist Commercial Plumbing Services Kingston, Ontario-based plumbing expert, John the Plumber is now helping commercial property owners improve their tenant services with fit-up solutions. The company’s fit-up services will provide clients with a professionally designed plumbing system to maximize their tenants’ experience within the property. It’s a service on which the leading commercial property owners across Kingston depend on. - July 17, 2015 - John The Plumber

Air Hydro Power Welcomes Joe McNeill as Hose, Fittings & Belting Sales Specialist for Lexington and All of Eastern Kentucky Joe McNeill has been with Air Hydro Power since 2000, working in sales and management. Air Hydro Power is an industrial distributor of pneumatics, hydraulics, electrical automation, and hose and fittings. - July 12, 2015 - Air Hydro Power, Inc.

Air Hydro Power is Excited to Announce That Jeff McNeill Will be the New Operations Manager for the Alabama Market Jeff has been with AHP since 2001. He has been in management with AHP at the Lexington and Elizabeth, KY locations previously. - July 12, 2015 - Air Hydro Power, Inc.

Air Hydro Power Announces the Opening of a New Office in Birmingham, AL Air Hydro Power has opened a new branch in Birmingham, Alabama. Starting in Kentucky, Air Hydro Power has expanded its roots to Alabama with offices in Montgomery and now Birmingham. - July 11, 2015 - Air Hydro Power, Inc.

Air Hydro Power Welcomes Jeff Woodard as the New Sales Representative for Northeastern, AL Jeff Woodard joins Air Hydro Power as the new sales representative in Northeastern Alabama. Air Hydro Power is an industrial distributor of pneumatics, hydraulics, electrical automation, and hose and fittings. - July 11, 2015 - Air Hydro Power, Inc.

Kingston Plumbers from John the Plumber Now Offering CCTV Drain Pipe Camera Inspections Prior to purchasing an older home, it is always a good idea to have the drains inspected using CCTV technology first. In doing so, homeowners will be able to know ahead of time how much money it will cost them to make the necessary plumbing repairs. A CCTV camera can identify blockages that cause serious long-term problems and save homeowners grief down the road, which is why Kingston plumbers from John the Plumber are now offering CCTV drain pipe inspections. - May 30, 2015 - John The Plumber

The Frost Free Hose Bib: Now Available for Installation by a Kingston Plumber from John the Plumber During the cold winter season, it is not uncommon for outdoor pipes to freeze. Because of the fluctuating weather in Canada, the water in hose bibs continue to freeze, melt, and expand throughout the year until it causes leaks, cracks, and bursts. That is why Kingston plumbers from John the Plumber recommend that homeowners install a frost free hose bib and prevent unnecessary damages to their piping. - May 29, 2015 - John The Plumber

Continental Disc Corporation Announces the Achievement of Russian Technical Certification Continental Disc Corporation announces the achievement of EAC (Eurasian Attestation of Conformity), a Customs Union Certificate. The EAC mark is the mark of certification for products which have passed the conformity assessment according to the Customs Union (CU) Technical Regulations (TR). CU TR certification... - May 18, 2015 - Continental Disc Corporation

The Barrhaven Plumbing Professionals at John the Plumber Explain the Polybutylene Pipe Problem Polybutylene is a flexible plastic pipe that was once widely used in the plumbing of Canadian homes. Between the 1970’s and 1990’s a large number of homes in Canada were built with polybutylene pipes. The problem with polythene pipes is that they are unreliably designed to crack, leak, and break. That is why homeowners who notice something wrong with their plumbing should immediately contact the professionals at John the Plumber. - April 08, 2015 - John The Plumber

The Ottawa Plumbing Professionals at John the Plumber Announce the 2015 Bathroom Design Renovation Trends Many homeowners across the Greater Region of Ottawa choose the professionals at John the Plumber whenever they have a plumbing problem because of their hard work and reliable services. However, what Ottawans may not know is that the trained experts and John the Plumber also offer renovation services. - April 08, 2015 - John The Plumber

New Kanata Plumbing Company John the Plumber Eliminates Foul Smells from Homes in Spring Special Homeowners who have noticed a strange odour coming from their pipes should not delay in their decision to contact the professionals. - April 07, 2015 - John The Plumber

Kanata Plumbers from John the Plumber Now Offering Customers a Wider Range of Plumbing Services For many homeowners finding the perfect plumbing company that is reliable and within budget can often be a difficult endeavour. - April 07, 2015 - John The Plumber

Ottawa Plumbers from John the Plumber Now Presenting Clients with New Drainage Services for Clogs When a clogged drain becomes an issue for the entire household, homeowners often look to the cheapest and fastest solution; over-the-counter drainage cleaners. - April 07, 2015 - John The Plumber

Kingston Plumbers from John the Plumber Now Offer Customers Kitchen & Faucet Installations, Upgrades, Repairs, & Renovations Mealtimes are a time-honoured tradition that brings families together, especially during dinner. - April 07, 2015 - John The Plumber