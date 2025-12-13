Recent Headlines
ASIX Launches AX88279A for Smart Networking and Edge Computing
ASIX officially launches the AX88279A USB 3.2-to-2.5G Ethernet controller, delivering high-speed, low-latency, and stable wired connectivity for smart devices and edge computing. - December 13, 2025 - ASIX Electronics Corp.
ASIX Launches Next-Generation AX58101 EtherCAT SubDevice Controller
AX58101 integrates dual Fast Ethernet PHYs and dual MII interfaces, and supports ESC port 0/2 switching, offering greater flexibility and cost efficiency for multi-branch EtherCAT network topology designs. - October 11, 2025 - ASIX Electronics Corp.
ASIX to Showcase Latest Industrial Communication and USB PTP Timestamp Technologies at IAS 2025
ASIX is set to showcase its latest industrial Ethernet ICs, multifunction I/O bridges, IO-Link software stack, and USB PTP hardware timestamp solutions at IAS 2025 in Shanghai. - September 12, 2025 - ASIX Electronics Corp.
Vybronics, Inc. Relocates New York City Operations to Winter Park, Florida
Vybronics has relocated its New York City office to Winter Park, Florida. - May 14, 2025 - Vybronics, Inc
Rosenberg Fans Canada Celebrates 20 Years of Excellence in Air Movement Solutions
Rosenberg Fans Canada celebrates 20 years of excellence in delivering innovative, energy-efficient air movement solutions across Canada. Since 2005, the company has become a trusted leader in the HVAC industry, offering industrial fans, HVAC retrofit systems, and air movement products. This milestone reflects a commitment to quality, sustainability, and innovation. Join us in celebrating two decades of growth, customer trust, and high-performance solutions. - January 23, 2025 - Rosenberg Fans Canada Ltd.
ASIX to Showcase Latest IO-Link Software Stacks Solutions at IAS 2024
ASIX Electronics is set to showcase its latest ASIX IO-Link Master & Device Software Stacks, AX58400 EtherCAT to IO-Link Gateway integrated with ASIX IO-Link Master Software Stack, and AXM57104A TSN PCIe NIC solutions at IAS 2024 in Shanghai. - September 22, 2024 - ASIX Electronics Corp.
ASIX Unveils New Generation PCIe to Multi I/O Controller
ASIX Electronics unveils the new generation "AX99100A PCIe to Multi I/O (4S, 2S+1P, 2S+SPI, LB) Controller," providing a cost-effective PCIe to multiple serial/parallel ports & I/O bridge controller solution. Using this solution, customers can easily support multiple serial ports, parallel ports, SPI or local bus I/O interface through the PCIe interface for industrial computers, medical equipment and embedded system applications. - February 01, 2024 - ASIX Electronics Corp.
ASIX Unveils New IO-Link Device Software Stack Solution
ASIX Electronics presents a comprehensive solution, incorporating the EtherCAT to IO-Link Master Gateway and IO-Link Device Software Protocol Stack solutions. This enables customers to seamlessly integrate the latest IO-Link smart sensors and actuators into EtherCAT industrial Ethernet networks, thereby achieving a more flexible and efficient smart factory production environment. - January 18, 2024 - ASIX Electronics Corp.
ASIX Unveils USB Ethernet iPXE Solution for Network Booting
ASIX USB Ethernet iPXE solution integrates the iPXE network booting technology with ASIX’s latest USB Ethernet controllers to provide users with a new powerful, flexible, and efficient iPXE network booting experience. - December 14, 2023 - ASIX Electronics Corp.
ASIX Unveils AX88772E: a Low-Power, Driverless USB 2.0 Fast Ethernet Controller
ASIX launches the latest AX88772E USB 2.0 to 10/100M Fast Ethernet Controller, featuring a small form factor, low power consumption, and driverless capabilities, which not only satisfies customers' demands for energy-saving and carbon-reducing products, but also enables users to effortlessly achieve a good plug-and-play networking experience. - November 29, 2023 - ASIX Electronics Corp.
ASIX Unveils AX88179B: Instantly Experience Driverless USB Ethernet Connectivity
ASIX launches the new generation of driverless USB Ethernet controller solution - “AX88179B USB 3.2 Gen1 to Gigabit Ethernet Controller.” This solution eliminates the need for annoying driver download and installation steps, enables users to effortlessly achieve a good plug-and-play networking experience. - October 21, 2023 - ASIX Electronics Corp.
ASIX to Showcase Latest Industrial Ethernet Total Solution at IAS 2023
ASIX to showcase their latest AXM57104 TSN Development Platform & AX58400 EtherCAT to IO-Link Gateway over TSN total solution, AxRobot EtherCAT 7-Axis Force-Assisted Control Robot Solution, as well as various EtherCAT slave typical application scenarios at IAS 2023 in Shanghai. - September 14, 2023 - ASIX Electronics Corp.
Explore the 2.5G Ethernet World with ASIX’s New AX88279 USB Chip
ASIX AX88279 USB 3.2 to 2.5G Ethernet Controller supports advanced driverless and plug-and-play features by supporting in-box network drivers on different platforms such as macOS, Windows 11/10/8.x, Linux/Android/Chrome OS and Nintendo Switch, etc. - August 24, 2023 - ASIX Electronics Corp.
YORC Announces Open Source Dispensing Robot
YORC is creating an open source manufacturing automation ecosystem. YORC's liquid dispensing robot is the first completely open source manufacturing dispensing solution. The robot is ideal for dispensing adhesives, sealants, lubricants, potting agents, or any other liquid or paste, even those... - October 14, 2022 - YORC
ASIX Launches New EtherCAT to IO-Link Gateway Solution
Optimistic about the prospects of IO-Link intelligent communication technology, ASIX Electronics launches the newest "AX58400 EtherCAT to IO-Link Gateway Solution," which combines EtherCAT industrial Ethernet fieldbus technology and IO-Link intelligent communication technology. - January 13, 2022 - ASIX Electronics Corp.
6mm Diameter Coin LRA by Vybronics is Claimed to be Smallest Linear Vibration Motor (LRA)
Measuring only 6 mm diameter & 4 mm thick, the Vybronics VG0640001D is claimed to have the smallest diameter of any linear resonant actuator (LRA) on the market. - January 03, 2022 - Vybronics, Inc
ASIX Launches New EtherCAT Slave Controller with Dual-Core MCU Solution
ASIX AX58400 EtherCAT Slave Controller with Dual-Core MCU is equipped with the highest-performing 480MHz ARM® Cortex®-M7 core, 240MHz ARM® Cortex®-M4 core, and EtherCAT Slave Controller integrated with two embedded Fast Ethernet PHYs. - November 26, 2021 - ASIX Electronics Corp.
Jinlong Machinery Announces Name Change to Vybronics
Jinlong Machinery announces it will be rebranding itself under the name of Vybronics. The change effects the Hong Kong-, China- and USA-based entities and is slated to be completed by the end of 2021. - November 20, 2021 - Vybronics, Inc
ShinJin Hydrotec-Tonners is Specialized in Manufacturing Various Hydraulic Tools and Equipment in Korea and is Now Trying to Enter the Global Market
ShinJin Hydrotec-Tonners manufactures hydraulic cylinders, pumps, special hydraulic tools and hydraulic equipment widely used in construction, production, manufacturing, shipbuilding, and the oil and gas industries. - August 09, 2021 - ShinJin Hydrotec
ASIX Launches AxRobot EtherCAT 7-Axis Force-Assisted Control Robot Solution
Using ASIX AX58200 AxRobot EtherCAT slave servo drive modular design to effectively reduce the motor drive board PCB space and hardware design cost for each robotic arm joint. - June 25, 2021 - ASIX Electronics Corp.
Rosenberg Fans Canada Launching Their Shopify E-Store
Industrial fan manufacturer Rosenberg Fans Canada Ltd. is launching the Shopify store, expanding its online presence into e-commerce. - March 20, 2021 - Rosenberg Fans Canada Ltd.
Rosenberg Fans Canada Introduces Their New More Powerful “Gen 3+” EC Motor
Rosenberg recently introduced their new “Gen 3+” EC Motor. The product has been described as the “Most Powerful EC motor available in this size range,” with features and benefits that bring it to the forefront of the HVAC market. For many years Rosenberg has provided a wide... - March 05, 2021 - Rosenberg Fans Canada Ltd.
ASIX Launches New Quad Port TSN Gigabit Ethernet PCIe NIC Solution
The combination of TSN with OPC UA provides the key technology to realize the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) (known as Industrial Internet), and will become a rising star of next generation industrial communication technologies in the coming future. - August 13, 2020 - ASIX Electronics Corp.
COVID-19: ASIX Provides Great EtherCAT Slave IC Solutions for Smart Factory
The COVID-19 pneumonia epidemic has brought a huge impact on the global manufacturing industry, but it has also given global manufacturers a new opportunity to accelerate the development of smart factory industrial automation applications. - April 17, 2020 - ASIX Electronics Corp.
Power-Flo Technologies Acquires Nassor Electrical Supply Co., Inc.
Power-Flo Technologies has acquired the assets of Nassor Electrical Supply Co., Inc. - December 26, 2019 - Power-Flo Technologies
A Small and Easy-Design EtherCAT Slave Controller SoC Solution
ASIX Electronics today launches a small package and easy-design EtherCAT slave controller SoC solution – AX58200 2/3-Port EtherCAT Slave Controller SoC with 2 Embedded Ethernet PHYs. - December 19, 2019 - ASIX Electronics Corp.
Rosenberg Fans Canada Will Exhibit at the Toronto Buildings Show – 2019
Rosenberg Fans Canada Ltd., a global manufacturer of industrial fans and blowers, announced today that they will be exhibiting at the Toronto Buildings Show-2019. - November 28, 2019 - Rosenberg Fans Canada Ltd.
ASIX Launches New EtherCAT Slave SoC Solution in Q4 2019
After launching the first EtherCAT slave controller in Greater China area in 2018, ASIX Electronics is going to launch the first EtherCAT slave controller SoC in Greater China area in Q4 2019. - September 06, 2019 - ASIX Electronics Corp.
ASIX Exhibits New EtherCAT + IO-Link Master Protocol Stack Solution
ASIX Electronics Corp. is going to exhibit its new EtherCAT + IO-Link Master protocol stack solution at Taipei International Industrial Automation Exhibition (TIIAE) 2019. - August 16, 2019 - ASIX Electronics Corp.
2 Grms Vibration Force Linear Vibration Motor from Vybronics is Claimed to be Highest G-Force Available from Coin Type LRA
Vybronics introduces the VG1040003D linear vibration motor. Also known as a linear resonant actuator (LRA), this device measures 10 mm diameter by 4 mm thick and generates a sizable 2 Grms when driven by a 2.5 Vrms AC signal. This is claimed to be the highest G-force available for a coin type LRA. - May 07, 2019 - Vybronics, Inc
Vybronics 5mm Diameter BLDC Brushless Coin Vibration Motor is the Smallest in Its Class
Measuring only 5mm diameter x 2.5 mm thick, the Vybronics VW0525AB001D BLDC brushless coin vibration motor is the smallest in its class. Producing 0.25 G (min) its ideal for smart rings and any light weight wearable device. BLDC motors such as this are characterized by exceptionally long life and... - May 02, 2019 - Vybronics, Inc
Rosenberg Canada is Exhibiting at MCEE-2019
This year during the Mecanex show, Rosenberg Canada along with its traditional fan products is showing new energy-saving HVAC retrofit solutions. - April 12, 2019 - Rosenberg Fans Canada Ltd.
Thunder Energies Announces Initiation of Construction of Its Precious Metal Detector
Thunder Energies has initiated the construction of a full-size power unit suitable to synthesize neutrons in number, direction, and energy sufficient to scan soil in mining operations to detect the possible presence of precious metals. They are currently completing the design of the Directional Neutron Source needed in mining operations and look forward with great confidence to the successful completion of the project. - March 27, 2019 - Thunder Energies Corporation
Thunder Energies Corporation (TNRG) Announces the Upgrade of a Letter of Intent to Test the Detection of Precious Metals in Mining Operations
Thunder Energies Corporation (TNRG) today announced an updated agreement with Picchu Rio S.A. Gold Mining Company to amend the Letter of Intent whereas Phoenix Minerals S.A Group of Mining Companies will assist Thunder Energies for tests and then purchase or lease a Directional Neutron Source for Mining Operations from Thunder Energies to test for Gold, Uranium and the presence of other precious metals in operational mines located in Peru. - March 25, 2019 - Thunder Energies Corporation
The First EtherCAT Slave Controller in Greater China at Hannover Messe 2019
ASIX Electronics presents the first EtherCAT slave controller in Greater China area at Hannover Messe 2019 ETG Joint Booth. - March 22, 2019 - ASIX Electronics Corp.
ASIX Exhibits the First EtherCAT Slave Controller in Greater China at SIAF 2019
ASIX Electronics exhibits complete industrial Ethernet EtherCAT solutions at SPS Industrial Automation Fair (SIAF) Guangzhou 2019. - March 06, 2019 - ASIX Electronics Corp.
Rosenberg Fans Canada Ltd. Unveils Its Revamped Corporate Website
Rosenberg Fans Canada Ltd, a Canadian subsidiary of the German-based Rosenberg Group, announced today the launch of their newly designed flagship website rosenbergcanada.com. The new site has been revamped with a fresh contemporary look, improved features, and it is mobile-friendly. - February 01, 2019 - Rosenberg Fans Canada Ltd.
Power-Flo Technologies Acquires Twinco Supply
Power-Flo Technologies expands mechanical contractor distribution territory across New York City and Long Island. - January 24, 2019 - Power-Flo Technologies
Rosenberg Fans Canada Will Exhibit at the Buildings Show – 2018 in Toronto
Rosenberg Canada announced they will be exhibiting at the Buildings Show–2018 (PM EXPO), North America’s largest annual event for design, architecture, construction, and real estate professionals. - November 24, 2018 - Rosenberg Fans Canada Ltd.
Use of Santilli Magnecules to Clean Fossil Fuel Combustion
Adcents has become aware of important developments by Dr. R.M. Santilli as Chief Scientist of the publicly traded company Thunder Energies Corporation (TNRG) for the clean combustion of fossil fuels permitted by his new chemical species of magnecules, which has recently received the U. S. Patent... - September 22, 2018 - Thunder Energies Corporation
Thunder Energies Corporation Announces That the Security and Exchange Commission Has Granted to the Company a New SIC Code Which Reflects the Current Operational Status
Recently, Thunder Energies Corporation principals requested that the Securities and Exchange Commission change the Standard Industry Code (SIC) for the Company in the SEC's EDGAR system and for the Company's future public filings with the SEC. The Company requested that its SIC Code be changed from... - September 15, 2018 - Thunder Energies Corporation
Thunder Energies (TNRG) Announces the Appointment of a Representative for the Application of Directional Neutron Sources to the Mining Industry
Dr. Ruggero M. Santilli, CEO and Chief Scientist of Thunder Energies Corporation, a publicly traded company with stock symbol (OTCQB:TNRG), announces the appointment of a Representative for the application of Directional Neutron Sources to the mining industry... - August 30, 2018 - Thunder Energies Corporation
Thunder Energies (TNRG) Announces the Appointment of a Corporate Representative for the European Sales of Neutron Equipment
Dr. Ruggero M. Santilli, CEO and Chief Scientist of Thunder Energies Corporation announces the appointment of a Corporate Representative for the sale in Europe of Directional Neutron Sources. - August 28, 2018 - Thunder Energies Corporation
Thunder Energies (TNRG) Announces the Development of the New HyperCombustion for the Clean Burning of Fossil Fuels
Dr. Ruggero M. Santilli, CEO and Chief Scientist of Thunder Energies Corporation, a publicly company traded company with stock symbol (TNRG), announces an invited presentation of the company's new HyperCombustion at the International Conference on Pure and Applied Mathematics (icpam 2018) Eotvos... - August 28, 2018 - Thunder Energies Corporation
Rosenberg Canada is Now a Member of AMCA
Rosenberg Fans Canada Announces AMCA (Air Movement and Control Association) Membership - August 19, 2018 - Rosenberg Fans Canada Ltd.
Thunder Energies (TNRG) Applies for Grant to the Department of Energy
Thunder Energies announces the completion and submission of a grant application to the Department of Energy - Office of Science (SC). - August 16, 2018 - Thunder Energies Corporation
Thunder Energies (TNRG) Expands European Market for Directional Neutron Source
Brian Buckley, Operations Manager of Thunder Energies Corporation, a publicly traded company with stock symbol (OTCQB: TNRG), announces that Dr. Ruggero M. Santilli, CEO and Chief Scientist, is traveling in Europe to visit clients and promote additional sales of the Directional Neutron Source... - August 16, 2018 - Thunder Energies Corporation
Thunder Energies (TNRG) Chief Scientist Dr. Ruggero M. Santilli Knighted by the President of Italy Sergio Mattarella for His Scientific and Industrial Discoveries
Chief Scientist Dr. Ruggero M. Santilli has been knighted on May 31, 2018 by the President of Italy, Sergio Mattarella, for his scientific and industrial discoveries. - June 07, 2018 - Thunder Energies Corporation
Thunder Energies (TNRG) Announces a New Model of Directional Neutron Source to Detect Possible Concealed Nuclear Material in Airports, etc.
Thunder Energies announces new advances for the model of Directional Neutron Source developed in the U.S.A. and tested in nuclear facilities in Europe for the detection in airports of nuclear material that may be concealed in suitcases, the detection and concentration of precious metals in mining operations, various military uses, and other applications (http://thunder-energies.com/docs/TEC-DNS-3Z.pdf). - June 06, 2018 - Thunder Energies Corporation
Thunder Energies TNRG Stock Has Been Upgraded to OTCQB
Thunder Energies announced that trading of its common stock has been upgraded to the OTCQB. - May 24, 2018 - Thunder Energies Corporation