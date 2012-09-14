PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

A Small and Easy-Design EtherCAT Slave Controller SoC Solution ASIX Electronics today launches a small package and easy-design EtherCAT slave controller SoC solution – AX58200 2/3-Port EtherCAT Slave Controller SoC with 2 Embedded Ethernet PHYs. - December 19, 2019 - ASIX Electronics Corp.

Rosenberg Fans Canada Will Exhibit at the Toronto Buildings Show – 2019 Rosenberg Fans Canada Ltd., a global manufacturer of industrial fans and blowers, announced today that they will be exhibiting at the Toronto Buildings Show-2019. - November 28, 2019 - Rosenberg Fans Canada Ltd.

Applied Motion Products Introduces New Series of StepSERVO™ Drives with More Digital I/O Points Such as Secondary Encoder Inputs Applied Motion Products introduces the SSDC Series of StepSERVO™ Drives that offer more digital inputs and outputs (I/O) than its integrated motor counterparts, such as secondary encoder inputs for dual position-loop control. - October 16, 2019 - Applied Motion Products

StepSERVO Closed Loop Integrated Motors Solve Motion Control Challenges in High-Acceleration Food & Beverage Machines Applied Motion Products introduces the StepSERVO Closed Loop Integrated Motors that provides closed loop servo control of position, velocity and torque resulting in higher acceleration rates and faster machine cycles in food & beverage applications. Combining a high-torque step motor with an on-board... - September 13, 2019 - Applied Motion Products

ASIX Launches New EtherCAT Slave SoC Solution in Q4 2019 After launching the first EtherCAT slave controller in Greater China area in 2018, ASIX Electronics is going to launch the first EtherCAT slave controller SoC in Greater China area in Q4 2019. - September 06, 2019 - ASIX Electronics Corp.

Applied Motion Products Introduces Integrated Motors with Power Over Ethernet (PoE) for Space-Constrained and Remote Locations The TSM14POE StepSERVO™ Integrated Motor with Power over Ethernet (PoE) functionality is commonly used in IT applications such as wireless access points, IP cameras and VoIP phones. - August 21, 2019 - Applied Motion Products

ASIX Exhibits New EtherCAT + IO-Link Master Protocol Stack Solution ASIX Electronics Corp. is going to exhibit its new EtherCAT + IO-Link Master protocol stack solution at Taipei International Industrial Automation Exhibition (TIIAE) 2019. - August 16, 2019 - ASIX Electronics Corp.

Applied Motion Products Buys Land in Silicon Valley to Construct New Corporate Headquarters for U.S. Operations Motion control and automation solutions provider Applied Motion Products recently purchased land to build its new corporate headquarters in Morgan Hill, CA, located in Santa Clara County at the southern tip of Silicon Valley. The new headquarters will consolidate all U.S. operations (now conducted in... - July 10, 2019 - Applied Motion Products

2 Grms Vibration Force Linear Vibration Motor from Jinlong Machinery is Claimed to be Highest G-Force Available from Coin Type LRA Jinlong Machinery introduces the G1040003D linear vibration motor. Also known as a linear resonant actuator (LRA), this device measures 10 mm diameter by 4 mm thick and generates a sizable 2 Grms when driven by a 2.5 Vrms AC signal. This is claimed to be the highest G-force available for a coin type... - May 07, 2019 - Jinlong Machinery & Electronics

Jinlong's New 5mm Diameter BLDC Brushless Coin Vibration Motor is the Smallest in Its Class Measuring only 5mm diameter x 2.5 mm thick, Jinlong Machinery's new BLDC brushless coin vibration motor is the smallest in its class. Producing 0.25 G (min) its ideal for smart rings and any light weight wearable device. BLDC motors such as this are characterized by exceptionally long life and high reliability. The... - May 02, 2019 - Jinlong Machinery & Electronics

Sidhu Laboratories Develops 100% Solid State, High-Performance Polymer Electrolytes for Next-Generation Advanced Batteries Sidhu Laboratories, a new start-up technology company focused on developing advanced energy storage systems, introduces a class of 100% solid-state, high-performance polymer electrolytic membranes called SiLyte™ that offer numerous advantages over standard liquid electrolytes used in traditional... - April 24, 2019 - Applied Motion Products

Rosenberg Canada is Exhibiting at MCEE-2019 This year during the Mecanex show, Rosenberg Canada along with its traditional fan products is showing new energy-saving HVAC retrofit solutions. - April 12, 2019 - Rosenberg Fans Canada Ltd.

Thunder Energies Announces Initiation of Construction of Its Precious Metal Detector Thunder Energies has initiated the construction of a full-size power unit suitable to synthesize neutrons in number, direction, and energy sufficient to scan soil in mining operations to detect the possible presence of precious metals. They are currently completing the design of the Directional Neutron Source needed in mining operations and look forward with great confidence to the successful completion of the project. - March 27, 2019 - Thunder Energies Corporation

Thunder Energies Corporation (TNRG) Announces the Upgrade of a Letter of Intent to Test the Detection of Precious Metals in Mining Operations Thunder Energies Corporation (TNRG) today announced an updated agreement with Picchu Rio S.A. Gold Mining Company to amend the Letter of Intent whereas Phoenix Minerals S.A Group of Mining Companies will assist Thunder Energies for tests and then purchase or lease a Directional Neutron Source for Mining Operations from Thunder Energies to test for Gold, Uranium and the presence of other precious metals in operational mines located in Peru. - March 25, 2019 - Thunder Energies Corporation

The First EtherCAT Slave Controller in Greater China at Hannover Messe 2019 ASIX Electronics presents the first EtherCAT slave controller in Greater China area at Hannover Messe 2019 ETG Joint Booth. - March 22, 2019 - ASIX Electronics Corp.

ASIX Exhibits the First EtherCAT Slave Controller in Greater China at SIAF 2019 ASIX Electronics exhibits complete industrial Ethernet EtherCAT solutions at SPS Industrial Automation Fair (SIAF) Guangzhou 2019. - March 06, 2019 - ASIX Electronics Corp.

Rosenberg Fans Canada Ltd. Unveils Its Revamped Corporate Website Rosenberg Fans Canada Ltd, a Canadian subsidiary of the German-based Rosenberg Group, announced today the launch of their newly designed flagship website rosenbergcanada.com. The new site has been revamped with a fresh contemporary look, improved features, and it is mobile-friendly. - February 01, 2019 - Rosenberg Fans Canada Ltd.

Rosenberg Fans Canada Will Exhibit at the Buildings Show – 2018 in Toronto Rosenberg Canada announced they will be exhibiting at the Buildings Show–2018 (PM EXPO), North America’s largest annual event for design, architecture, construction, and real estate professionals. - November 24, 2018 - Rosenberg Fans Canada Ltd.

Use of Santilli Magnecules to Clean Fossil Fuel Combustion Adcents has become aware of important developments by Dr. R.M. Santilli as Chief Scientist of the publicly traded company Thunder Energies Corporation (TNRG) for the clean combustion of fossil fuels permitted by his new chemical species of magnecules, which has recently received the U. S. Patent Number... - September 22, 2018 - Thunder Energies Corporation

Thunder Energies Corporation Announces That the Security and Exchange Commission Has Granted to the Company a New SIC Code Which Reflects the Current Operational Status Recently, Thunder Energies Corporation principals requested that the Securities and Exchange Commission change the Standard Industry Code (SIC) for the Company in the SEC's EDGAR system and for the Company's future public filings with the SEC. The Company requested that its SIC Code be changed from "6770... - September 15, 2018 - Thunder Energies Corporation

Thunder Energies (TNRG) Announces the Appointment of a Representative for the Application of Directional Neutron Sources to the Mining Industry Dr. Ruggero M. Santilli, CEO and Chief Scientist of Thunder Energies Corporation, a publicly traded company with stock symbol (OTCQB:TNRG), announces the appointment of a Representative for the application of Directional Neutron Sources to the mining industry (http://thunder-energies.com/docs/TEC-DNS-3Za.pdf). Dr. - August 30, 2018 - Thunder Energies Corporation

Thunder Energies (TNRG) Announces the Appointment of a Corporate Representative for the European Sales of Neutron Equipment Dr. Ruggero M. Santilli, CEO and Chief Scientist of Thunder Energies Corporation announces the appointment of a Corporate Representative for the sale in Europe of Directional Neutron Sources. - August 28, 2018 - Thunder Energies Corporation

Thunder Energies (TNRG) Announces the Development of the New HyperCombustion for the Clean Burning of Fossil Fuels Dr. Ruggero M. Santilli, CEO and Chief Scientist of Thunder Energies Corporation, a publicly company traded company with stock symbol (TNRG), announces an invited presentation of the company's new HyperCombustion at the International Conference on Pure and Applied Mathematics (icpam 2018) Eotvos Lorand... - August 28, 2018 - Thunder Energies Corporation

Rosenberg Canada is Now a Member of AMCA Rosenberg Fans Canada Announces AMCA (Air Movement and Control Association) Membership - August 19, 2018 - Rosenberg Fans Canada Ltd.

Thunder Energies (TNRG) Applies for Grant to the Department of Energy Thunder Energies announces the completion and submission of a grant application to the Department of Energy - Office of Science (SC). - August 16, 2018 - Thunder Energies Corporation

Thunder Energies (TNRG) Expands European Market for Directional Neutron Source Brian Buckley, Operations Manager of Thunder Energies Corporation, a publicly traded company with stock symbol (OTCQB: TNRG), announces that Dr. Ruggero M. Santilli, CEO and Chief Scientist, is traveling in Europe to visit clients and promote additional sales of the Directional Neutron Source (http://thunder-energies.com/TEC-DNS-3-BROCHURE.pdf). Brian... - August 16, 2018 - Thunder Energies Corporation

Thunder Energies (TNRG) Chief Scientist Dr. Ruggero M. Santilli Knighted by the President of Italy Sergio Mattarella for His Scientific and Industrial Discoveries Chief Scientist Dr. Ruggero M. Santilli has been knighted on May 31, 2018 by the President of Italy, Sergio Mattarella, for his scientific and industrial discoveries. - June 07, 2018 - Thunder Energies Corporation

Thunder Energies (TNRG) Announces a New Model of Directional Neutron Source to Detect Possible Concealed Nuclear Material in Airports, etc. Thunder Energies announces new advances for the model of Directional Neutron Source developed in the U.S.A. and tested in nuclear facilities in Europe for the detection in airports of nuclear material that may be concealed in suitcases, the detection and concentration of precious metals in mining operations, various military uses, and other applications (http://thunder-energies.com/docs/TEC-DNS-3Z.pdf). - June 06, 2018 - Thunder Energies Corporation

Thunder Energies TNRG Stock Has Been Upgraded to OTCQB Thunder Energies announced that trading of its common stock has been upgraded to the OTCQB. - May 24, 2018 - Thunder Energies Corporation

CMM Ingenieria Updates Its Technology to Make Biodiesel Fuel at Low Cost in Farms and Small Business Making biodiesel at low cost is possible with the SAVOIA BD JET batch process. Crude oil direct from screw presses and used cooked oil are used as a feedstock. - May 16, 2018 - CMM Ingenieria

CMM Ingenieria Introduces the Innovative W-2-E Plants Using No Sorted Municipal Solid Waste as Fuel Updated and affordable technology to reach a complete disposal of the MSW "as collected in the streets," producing renewable energy from 15 to 1500kw each. No prior sorting needed. An innovative anti-pollution treatment allows to release innocuous fumes through a high stack. - May 16, 2018 - CMM Ingenieria

Thunder Energies Announces the Filing of the 2017 10-K Showing a Profit for the Second Half of the Year for the Neutron Division Dr. Ruggero M. Santilli, Chief Executive Officer of Thunder Energies Corporation, a publicly traded company with stock symbol (OTC:TNRG), announces the filing for the 10-K showing the auditing of the operation for the year 2017 which shows an income of the Neutron Division of $194,481 (up from the 2016... - April 06, 2018 - Thunder Energies Corporation

Thunder Energies Corporation Announces the Filing of a Request to be Admitted to OTCQB Venture Market Thunder Energies announces that the company has filed a request to be admitted to OTCQB Venture Market. - March 21, 2018 - Thunder Energies Corporation

Thunder Energies Successfully Submits a Grant Application to the United States Air Force Thunder Energies announces the completion and submission of a grant application to the United States Air Force. - March 10, 2018 - Thunder Energies Corporation

Thunder Energies Appoints Robert Devries as Vice-President of Production Thunder Energies announced the appointment of Robert Devries as the Vice-President of Production. In his new role, Robert will oversee manufacturing and production of Directional Neutron Sources for Thunder Energies currently available in the U.S.A. and Europe for distribution the world over. - March 09, 2018 - Thunder Energies Corporation

Rosenberg Fans Canada to Exhibit at Canada’s Largest HVAC/R Industry Trade Show Rosenberg Fans Canada Ltd, the Canadian subsidiary of the German-based company Rosenberg Group, has announced they will be at CMPX-2018. The show is taking place at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre on March 21st through the 23rd and will be the largest HVAC/R industry event held in Canada. CMPX brings... - March 09, 2018 - Rosenberg Fans Canada Ltd.

The Impact of Opioids on Manufacturing: Groundbreaking Research from the MAPI Foundation The intersection of the opioid crisis and manufacturing is poised to be a drag on U.S. competitiveness. Each addict and overdose death is one less non-disabled adult in the labor market, but the undermining power of the drug crisis also hits manufacturing’s existing workforce too. Nearly one in 20 employees will misuse opioid prescriptions in some way this year, and this makes them susceptible to addiction. - February 23, 2018 - Manufacturers Alliance for Productivity and Innovation (MAPI)

Thunder Energies Announces a Contract with an Institutional Investor for the Sale of up to Fourteen Million Registered TNRG Shares Thunder Energies announces the signature of a contract with an Institutional Investor for the sale of up to fourteen million registered TNRG shares in installment of up to 4.99% of the total number of outstanding TNRG shares. - February 18, 2018 - Thunder Energies Corporation

CTS Provides Broader Bandwidth with Piezoelectric Single Crystals CTS manufactures high quality piezoelectric single crystal components, which can improve the capability of underwater applications compared to applications using piezoelectric bulk. Visit booth (A50) at Oceanology International in London, March 13-15, where CTS will present a selection of piezoelectric products. - February 02, 2018 - Noliac A/S

Thunder Energies Announces New Remote Controls for Its Directional Neutron Source Thunder Energies announces the development of new remote controls for its Directional Neutron Source made in collaboration with Precise Motion & Control. - January 20, 2018 - Thunder Energies Corporation

Thunder Energies Announces the Signature of an Exclusive Distributor Agreement with a Chinese Supplier for the Sale of Directional Neutron Sources Thunder Energies announces the signature of an exclusive Distributor Agreement with a well-established Chinese neutron source supplier for the sale of the Company's Directional Neutron Source in China. - January 12, 2018 - Thunder Energies Corporation

Thunder Energies Hires a Specialized Writer for Filing Research Grant Proposals Thunder Energies announces that the Company has hired a grant writer for the filing of a series of research proposals to the appropriate governmental agencies. The first to be filed is a request to the the DoD for the completion of the Company's Directional Neutron Source into a Nuclear Weapon Detection Station. Hiring a skilled grant writer is an important step toward advancing the application of these proprietary technologies to various military and civilian programs. - January 06, 2018 - Thunder Energies Corporation

Thunder Energies New Technology to Detect Concealed Nuclear Weapons Subject of a Two Hour Interview by American Freedom Radio Dr. Ruggero M. Santilli, Chief Scientist of Thunder Energies Corporation, has been interviewed on Friday, November 10, 2017, from 1 pm to 3 pm, EST, by the American Freedom Radio on the use of Thunder Energies (DNS) Directional Neutron Source equipment (patent pending) to detect the possible smuggling of nuclear weapons. - November 20, 2017 - Thunder Energies Corporation

Noliac, a Part of CTS Corporation, Offers an Online Course on How to Customize a Piezo Product, November 16 The online course “Custom designs” takes place on November 16. Here it is possible to get a live introduction to the market leading level of possibilities to custom design different piezo products. - November 11, 2017 - Noliac A/S

Noliac, a Part of CTS Corporation, Offers the Complete Introduction to Dynamic Actuators at a Free Webinar November 2 The free webinar “Dynamic actuators,” November 2, offers an introduction to piezoelectric actuators for dynamic applications. The webinar will also enable the participants to estimate the behavior of a dynamic system. - October 20, 2017 - Noliac A/S

Learn to Choose the Right Piezo Actuator at Noliac's Webinar on October 12 At the free, online course “Quasi-static actuators,” October 12, there will be an introduction to the basic parameters, useful when selecting a piezo actuator for a quasi-static application. - October 08, 2017 - Noliac A/S

Noliac, a Part of CTS Corporation, Offers the A to Z of Piezo Motors. Free webinar September 28. At the webinar, the advantages of piezo motors compared to conventional motors will be explained. Also, the different types of piezo motors will be explained. The webinar takes place September 28. - September 21, 2017 - Noliac A/S

Noliac, a Part of CTS Corporation, Offers a Step-by-Step Guide to the Basics of Piezoelectricity, September 14 The free, online course to be held on September 14, will introduce the basics of piezoelectricity. The course will provide the knowledge to start working with piezoelectricity, e.g. enabling the participant to choose the right piezoceramic material for an application. - September 01, 2017 - Noliac A/S

Noliac to Visit Sensors & Instrumentation in Birmingham, September 26-27 Noliac, a part of CTS Corporation, will visit the trade fair Sensors & Instrumentation in Birmingham, September 26-27. Noliac will be available for meetings to discuss piezoelectric solutions for future applications. - July 27, 2017 - Noliac A/S