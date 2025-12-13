Thunder Energies announces new advances for the model of Directional Neutron Source developed in the U.S.A. and tested in nuclear facilities in Europe for the detection in airports of nuclear material that may be concealed in suitcases, the detection and concentration of precious metals in mining operations, various military uses, and other applications (http://thunder-energies.com/docs/TEC-DNS-3Z.pdf). - June 06, 2018 - Thunder Energies Corporation