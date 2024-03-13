Recent Headlines
Odyne and FCCC Announce Agreement March 2024
Odyne Systems, LLC and Freightliner Custom Chassis Corp. Announce Agreement Odyne Systems, LLC, a provider of electrification technologies for medium and heavy-duty vehicles, and Freightliner Custom Chassis Corp. (FCCC) are pleased to announce that Odyne is now able to offer their zero-emissions... - March 13, 2024 - Odyne Systems, LLC
Ecocar Motors Inc. Welcomes New COO Elżbieta Cebeńko
Elżbieta Cebeńko is a skilled engineer and businesswoman who was born in Poland and currently resides in Rzeszów. Elżbieta has always been interested in the automotive industry, science, IT, and software engineering as well as solar electric cars and has a deep passion for science and... - July 13, 2023 - Ecocar Inc.
Ecocar for Communities
Ecocar Announces Free Community Ride Share Program (Ecocar for Communities). - March 21, 2023 - Ecocar Inc.
Odyne / Interstate Partnership
Odyne Systems and Interstate Companies Grow Deeper Partnership - April 16, 2021 - Odyne Systems, LLC
Custom Truck One Source Named One of Kansas City’s Largest Manufacturers on Kansas City Business Journal List
Custom Truck One Source was recently announced as the seventh-largest manufacturing employer in the region by the Kansas City Business Journal, based on the number of full-time employees as of December 2020. The list ranges from businesses like Ford Kansas City Assembly Plant and Honeywell Federal... - February 23, 2021 - Custom Truck One Source
Odyne Systems, LLC and EnerDel, Inc. Secure Agreement for Battery Supply
Odyne Systems, LLC announced a multi-year agreement with EnerDel, Inc., a leading manufacturer of lithium-ion battery packs, to provide EnerDel’s PE500-403 Vigor + units for use in Odyne’s hybrid and electric systems for medium and heavy duty trucks. “EnerDel is excited to have... - August 27, 2020 - Odyne Systems, LLC
Odyne Systems, LLC Celebrates 11 Years in Truck Electrification/Hybrid Industry
Odyne Systems, LLC celebrates 11 years of being a leader in the Electrification/Hybrid Industry. Odyne’s plug-in hybrid system uses energy from an advanced battery system to improve efficiency and power during driving. The system operates quietly in an all-electric mode at the work site, and... - July 14, 2020 - Odyne Systems, LLC
ALL Family of Companies Named as Load King Cranes Authorized Service Center
Today, Load King, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Custom Truck One Source (Custom Truck), announced that the ALL Family of Companies (ALL) is now an Authorized Service Center for Load King cranes. With locations throughout North America, ALL will service Load King boom trucks, truck cranes, and... - July 08, 2020 - Custom Truck One Source
Custom Truck One Source Named 11th Largest Privately Held Company in Kansas City
Custom Truck One Source was honored among the Top 150 Privately Owned Companies by the Kansas City Business Journal for 2020. Ranked by 2019 revenue, Custom Truck enters the list at number 11. The list ranges from businesses earning between $15.9 billion (Dairy Farmers of America) to 28.11 million... - July 01, 2020 - Custom Truck One Source
Load King Expands Service Footprint, Naming Several New Authorized Service Centers
Today, Load King, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Custom Truck One Source (Custom Truck), announced its partnership with three additional businesses to be Authorized Service Centers for Load King cranes. - April 29, 2020 - Custom Truck One Source
Terex Service Centers Named Load King Authorized Service Locations
Today, Load King, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Custom Truck One Source (Custom Truck), announced that all Terex Services locations will be Authorized Service Centers for Load King Cranes. As an Authorized Service Location, Terex Service Centers will now provide maintenance, repair and parts... - March 03, 2020 - Custom Truck One Source
ML Utilities Named as Load King Cranes Authorized Service Center
Today, Load King LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Custom Truck One Source (Custom Truck), announced that ML Utilities, a division of ML Cranes & Equipment, is now an Authorized Service Center for Load King cranes. With locations in Charlotte, North Carolina, Baltimore, Maryland, and... - February 27, 2020 - Custom Truck One Source
Stevenson Crane Service Named as Load King Cranes Authorized Service Center
Today, Load King LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Custom Truck One Source (Custom Truck), announced that Stevenson Crane will be the first Authorized Service Center for Load King cranes. With locations in Bolingbrook and South Holland, Illinois, Stevenson Crane will service Load King boom trucks,... - February 05, 2020 - Custom Truck One Source
Load King is Back on Construction Equipment Magazine’s Top 100 List
Construction Equipment Magazine (CE Magazine) today announced that both the Load King Voyager® Series of mechanics bodies and 60-Ton Lowboy trailer made the publication’s 2019 Top 100 Products list. This is the second consecutive year Load King’s 60-Ton Lowboy trailer made CE... - December 03, 2019 - Custom Truck One Source
Custom Truck One Source Named in Ingram’s 2019 Corporate Report 100
Custom Truck One Source (Custom Truck) today announced it has been named among the top 100 fast-growing businesses in Kansas City by Ingram’s Magazine, which is one of the top business publications in the area. Ingram’s recognition of Custom Truck’s rapid growth was part of the... - July 26, 2019 - Custom Truck One Source
Custom Truck One Source Announces Expansion in Odessa, TX
Custom Truck One Source announced today an expansion by moving from its current Midland location to a larger facility in Odessa, TX to meet the increasing demands of its customers in the region. “We’re very pleased to move into a larger facility in Odessa, TX so we can continue to... - June 27, 2019 - Custom Truck One Source
Load King, a Custom Truck One Source Company, Buys Boom Truck, Truck Crane, and Crossover Product Lines from Terex
Load King LLC, the well-known manufacturer of quality specialized equipment and trailers, today announced its acquisition of Terex Corporation’s boom truck, crossover and truck crane product lines. The acquisition marks the latest milestone in the continued expansion of Load King’s... - April 25, 2019 - Custom Truck One Source
Custom Truck One Source Forms Strategic Partnership with EZ Trac
Custom Truck One Source (Custom Truck) has entered into a strategic partnership with EZ Trac. The partnership positions Custom Truck as an exclusive authorized dealer and installer in the United States. “Our partnership with EZ Trac allows us to offer our customers the very best options for... - March 14, 2019 - Custom Truck One Source
Custom Truck One Source Featured on NewsWatch on AMC Network
Custom Truck One Source (Custom Truck) was featured this morning on an episode of NewsWatch, a weekly, nationally televised morning hour program on the AMC Network. - February 25, 2019 - Custom Truck One Source
Custom Truck One Source Wins Prestigious 2019 Capstone Award
The Kansas City Business Journal announced Custom Truck One Source as a winner of the 2019 KCBJ Capstone Award in honor of the company’s recent renovation of a 119,035 sq. ft. building that sits on the old Armco Steel plant. The renovated production facility now serves as a manufacturing and... - February 20, 2019 - Custom Truck One Source
Custom Truck One Source Accepted Into Forbes Communications Council
Forbes Communications Council is an Invitation-Only Community for Executives in Communications, Marketing, and PR. - December 21, 2018 - Custom Truck One Source
Load King 60-Ton Lowboy Trailer Receives 2018 Construction Equipment Magazine’s Top 100 New Products Award
Construction Equipment Magazine (CEM) has named Load King’s 60-Ton Lowboy Trailer as one of the Top 100 New Products of 2018. Since 1991, CEM’s Top 100 New Products list has been the longest-running, and most respected award program of its industry. Each year, CEM editors evaluate... - December 03, 2018 - Custom Truck One Source
Load King Announces New Mechanics Body, Propane Service Body Series
Today, Load King LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Custom Truck One Source (Custom Truck), announced the launch of its new Voyager® Series, a vocational collection of high-performance mechanics bodies designed to serve an array of heavy equipment industries. Within the new Voyager® Series,... - October 31, 2018 - Custom Truck One Source
Custom Truck One Source to Premiere Posi-Plus Cable Placer at Cable-Tec Expo 2018
Custom Truck One Source (Custom Truck) will premiere the newest addition to their telecommunications portfolio, the Posi-Plus Linerunner 700 Cable Placer, at the 2018 Cable-Tec Expo in Atlanta, Georgia on Oct. 22 through 25. Custom Truck will display the Linerunner 700 and Linerunner 800 Cable... - October 15, 2018 - Custom Truck One Source
Custom Truck One Source to Display Oil and Gas Equipment at Permian Basin Show
Custom Truck One Source (Custom Truck) will display several pieces of equipment at the Permian Basin International Oil Show in Odessa, Texas, on Oct. 16 through 18, 2018. The equipment displayed in booth OS308 will include cranes, vacuum excavators, and track equipment, and will highlight the... - October 08, 2018 - Custom Truck One Source
Load King Announces New 60-Ton Lowboy Trailer
Today, Load King LLC, the iconic manufacturer of trailers and specialized equipment, announced its LK503/605 SS SF 60-Ton Lowboy, the newest addition to the OEM’s trailer and equipment portfolio. - September 25, 2018 - Custom Truck One Source
Custom Truck One Source Forms Strategic Partnership with Hi-Vac Corporation
Custom Truck One Source (Custom Truck) has entered into a strategic partnership with Hi-Vac Corporation. This partnership positions Custom Truck as an authorized dealer of Hi-Vac products in the United States. “We’re excited to add Hi-Vac products to our portfolio,” said Paul... - September 19, 2018 - Custom Truck One Source
Load King Sedalia Office Featured as Sedalia Showcase
Load King’s Sedalia, Missouri location was featured yesterday as this year’s Sedalia Showcase. Load King LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Custom Truck One Source, opened the new location at 5105 Pelham Drive in May of 2018. The new facility, located in Thomas Meadows Industrial Park,... - August 18, 2018 - Custom Truck One Source
Custom Truck One Source Forms Strategic Partnership with Cusco
Custom Truck One Source (Custom Truck) has entered into a partnership with Cusco. The partnership positions Custom Truck as the authorized dealer of Cusco products in the United States. “We’re excited about adding Cusco products to our increasing portfolio of vacuum products. As part... - August 14, 2018 - Custom Truck One Source
Custom Truck One Source to Display Load King Trailers at EUFMC
Custom Truck One Source (Custom Truck) will showcase a variety of Load King trailers at the upcoming Electric Utility Fleet Managers Conference (EUFMC) held June 3-6 in Williamsburg, VA. Load King LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Custom Truck, produces first-class trailers and heavy... - May 24, 2018 - Custom Truck One Source
Custom Truck One Source to Host Ribbon Cutting for Virginia Expansion
Custom Truck One Source (Custom Truck) will host a ribbon cutting for an expansion at their Forest, Virginia location on May 17, 2018. The ribbon cutting, facilitated by the Bedford County Office of Economic Development will take place at 10:00 am (ET). The ribbon cutting will take place at 1092... - May 07, 2018 - Custom Truck One Source
Custom Truck One Source to be Featured on The Fox Business Network’s Manufacturing Marvels
Custom Truck One Source (Custom Truck) will be featured on an episode of Manufacturing Marvels, a nationally televised program on the Fox Business Network on April 25th at 8:30 PM CDT. The spotlight will be filmed on location at the Custom Truck headquarters in Kansas City. Produced by Marvel... - April 24, 2018 - Custom Truck One Source
Custom Truck Featured by Manufacturing Today for Furnishing Equipment Innovations, High ROI for Customers
“There’s no other company like us,” Custom Truck One Source CEO Fred Ross says. When it comes to specialized truck and heavy equipment solutions, the Kansas City, Mo.-based company does it all: sales, rentals, aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization and... - April 20, 2018 - Custom Truck One Source
Custom Truck One Source Announces Open House at Oklahoma City Office
Custom Truck One Source (Custom Truck) will host an Open House and Grand Opening, showcasing their facility in Oklahoma City. The event will be held on May 9, 2018 starting at 10:30 am at 6725 SW 44th Street. “We’re excited to open up our facility, allowing our customers and the... - April 16, 2018 - Custom Truck One Source
Custom Truck One Source Rolls Out New Load King Propane Crane Service Truck
Custom Truck One Source will debut a new propane crane service truck at the NPGA Southeastern Convention & International Propane Expo held April 6-8 in Atlanta, GA. Offering a design specific to the market, this unit continues Custom Truck’s expansion of their propane products and... - April 07, 2018 - Custom Truck One Source
Custom Truck One Source Forms Strategic Partnership with Tornado Global Hydrovac
Custom Truck One Source (Custom Truck) has entered into an exclusive partnership with Tornado Global Hydrovac. The new partnership positions Custom Truck as the single distributor for Tornado products in the United States. “We’re proud to partner with Tornado and excited about this... - April 03, 2018 - Custom Truck One Source
Esys Automation New Building Groundbreaking
Esys Automation began a new chapter in its history this week by breaking ground on a new building located on Brown Rd., just east of Joslyn Rd in Auburn Hills, MI. A groundbreaking ceremony was held, which included a majority of the Esys team and representatives from the developer JB Donaldson, the... - March 31, 2018 - Esys Automation
Odyne Systems, LLC Secures Investment, Expands Electrification Technology for Large Trucks
Odyne Systems, LLC, the leader in electrification technologies for medium and heavy duty vehicles, today announced it has raised initial funds of a financing round, highlighted by an investment from Arenberg Holdings, LLC. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. - March 15, 2018 - Odyne Systems, LLC
NO JACK Automated Anti-Jacknife System Makes Tractor Trailers Safe
NO JACK will save lives and reduce economic and societal impacts of accidents by controlling trailer articulation and eliminating driver error. In addition, the NO JACK safely controls trailers for driverless and automated trucking applications. - February 25, 2017 - NO JACK
Odyne Systems, LLC Receives Executive Order Permitting Sale of Plug-In Hybrid System in California
California Air Resources Board Issues First Ever Aftermarket Exemption Executive Order for Plug-in Hybrid System Installed on Medium and Heavy Duty Chassis. - October 15, 2015 - Odyne Systems, LLC
First Odyne Hybrid System on a Fuel Tank Truck Delivered
Three Odyne plug-in hybrid system equipped tank trucks are being delivered to one of the largest electric power holding companies in the United States. The trucks all feature Freightliner chassis with bodies built by Amthor and are equipped with Odyne hybrid systems that will lower fuel costs,... - June 03, 2015 - Odyne Systems, LLC
DUECO Inc. Names Jerry Kienast Midwest Region Service Manager
Kienast to Lead Service Operations for the Waukesha, WI and Bourbon, IN Service Regions - January 28, 2015 - Dueco, Inc.
Odyne Systems, LLC Featured in 2015 Ford Alternative Fuel Buyers Guide
Odyne is a Ford Qualified Vehicle Modifier That Meets Ford Standards for Alternative Fuel Vehicles - January 27, 2015 - Odyne Systems, LLC
Odyne Systems, LLC Approved for Drive Clean Chicago Alternative Fuel Vehicle Voucher Program
Program Covers 80% of Incremental Costs of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles - January 20, 2015 - Odyne Systems, LLC
DUECO Inc. Delivers First Odyne Hybrid System Equipped Trucks to We Energies
DUECO, Inc., the largest privately owned provider of Terex Utilities and Terex® Hi-Ranger bucket trucks, digger derricks and cranes for the utility market in the country, has delivered two trucks equipped with Odyne plug-in hybrid systems to We Energies. The Odyne systems are now operating on a... - January 16, 2015 - Dueco, Inc.
Odyne Systems, LLC Enhances System Engineering and Support Focus
New Patents, Technical Staff Appointments Support Continued Industry Leadership - January 13, 2015 - Odyne Systems, LLC
Los Angeles Department of Water and Power Checks Off Bucket List Item: Receives the First Odyne Hybrid System Equipped Truck in California
Truck Delivered in Conjunction with the South Coast Air Quality Management District - December 09, 2014 - Odyne Systems, LLC
Aleph Group Inc.; Alleviating Food Insecurity in the Community, United States and Around the World
Aleph Group Inc. serves, seeks and shares the positive impact in the fight against food insecurity in the community, United States and around the world; by manufacturing specialty vehicles and mobile solutions. - October 31, 2014 - Aleph Group Inc.
Odyne Participated in All-Fuels Super Session at the 2014 Green Fleet Conference & Expo, October 29 in Schaumburg, IL
President and CEO Joe Dalum was one of six Fuel Ambassadors in discussion of fuel types. - October 30, 2014 - Odyne Systems, LLC
Six Trucks Featuring Odyne Plug-in Hybrid Systems Delivered to Consumers Energy
Order Includes First System Powering an Under Deck Boss Compressor Truck - October 29, 2014 - Odyne Systems, LLC