Load King is Back on Construction Equipment Magazine’s Top 100 List Construction Equipment Magazine (CE Magazine) today announced that both the Load King Voyager® Series of mechanics bodies and 60-Ton Lowboy trailer made the publication’s 2019 Top 100 Products list. This is the second consecutive year Load King’s 60-Ton Lowboy trailer made CE Magazine’s... - December 03, 2019 - Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source Named in Ingram’s 2019 Corporate Report 100 Custom Truck One Source (Custom Truck) today announced it has been named among the top 100 fast-growing businesses in Kansas City by Ingram’s Magazine, which is one of the top business publications in the area. Ingram’s recognition of Custom Truck’s rapid growth was part of the publication’s... - July 26, 2019 - Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source Announces Expansion in Odessa, TX Custom Truck One Source announced today an expansion by moving from its current Midland location to a larger facility in Odessa, TX to meet the increasing demands of its customers in the region. “We’re very pleased to move into a larger facility in Odessa, TX so we can continue to serve... - June 27, 2019 - Custom Truck One Source

Load King, a Custom Truck One Source Company, Buys Boom Truck, Truck Crane, and Crossover Product Lines from Terex Load King LLC, the well-known manufacturer of quality specialized equipment and trailers, today announced its acquisition of Terex Corporation’s boom truck, crossover and truck crane product lines. The acquisition marks the latest milestone in the continued expansion of Load King’s manufacturing... - April 25, 2019 - Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source Forms Strategic Partnership with EZ Trac Custom Truck One Source (Custom Truck) has entered into a strategic partnership with EZ Trac. The partnership positions Custom Truck as an exclusive authorized dealer and installer in the United States. “Our partnership with EZ Trac allows us to offer our customers the very best options for their... - March 14, 2019 - Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source Featured on NewsWatch on AMC Network Custom Truck One Source (Custom Truck) was featured this morning on an episode of NewsWatch, a weekly, nationally televised morning hour program on the AMC Network. - February 25, 2019 - Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source Wins Prestigious 2019 Capstone Award The Kansas City Business Journal announced Custom Truck One Source as a winner of the 2019 KCBJ Capstone Award in honor of the company’s recent renovation of a 119,035 sq. ft. building that sits on the old Armco Steel plant. The renovated production facility now serves as a manufacturing and truck... - February 20, 2019 - Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source Accepted Into Forbes Communications Council Forbes Communications Council is an Invitation-Only Community for Executives in Communications, Marketing, and PR. - December 21, 2018 - Custom Truck One Source

Load King 60-Ton Lowboy Trailer Receives 2018 Construction Equipment Magazine’s Top 100 New Products Award Construction Equipment Magazine (CEM) has named Load King’s 60-Ton Lowboy Trailer as one of the Top 100 New Products of 2018. Since 1991, CEM’s Top 100 New Products list has been the longest-running, and most respected award program of its industry. Each year, CEM editors evaluate products... - December 03, 2018 - Custom Truck One Source

Load King Announces New Mechanics Body, Propane Service Body Series Today, Load King LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Custom Truck One Source (Custom Truck), announced the launch of its new Voyager® Series, a vocational collection of high-performance mechanics bodies designed to serve an array of heavy equipment industries. Within the new Voyager® Series, Load... - October 31, 2018 - Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source to Premiere Posi-Plus Cable Placer at Cable-Tec Expo 2018 Custom Truck One Source (Custom Truck) will premiere the newest addition to their telecommunications portfolio, the Posi-Plus Linerunner 700 Cable Placer, at the 2018 Cable-Tec Expo in Atlanta, Georgia on Oct. 22 through 25. Custom Truck will display the Linerunner 700 and Linerunner 800 Cable Placer... - October 15, 2018 - Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source to Display Oil and Gas Equipment at Permian Basin Show Custom Truck One Source (Custom Truck) will display several pieces of equipment at the Permian Basin International Oil Show in Odessa, Texas, on Oct. 16 through 18, 2018. The equipment displayed in booth OS308 will include cranes, vacuum excavators, and track equipment, and will highlight the wide-variety... - October 08, 2018 - Custom Truck One Source

Load King Announces New 60-Ton Lowboy Trailer Today, Load King LLC, the iconic manufacturer of trailers and specialized equipment, announced its LK503/605 SS SF 60-Ton Lowboy, the newest addition to the OEM’s trailer and equipment portfolio. - September 25, 2018 - Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source Forms Strategic Partnership with Hi-Vac Corporation Custom Truck One Source (Custom Truck) has entered into a strategic partnership with Hi-Vac Corporation. This partnership positions Custom Truck as an authorized dealer of Hi-Vac products in the United States. “We’re excited to add Hi-Vac products to our portfolio,” said Paul Brouwers,... - September 19, 2018 - Custom Truck One Source

Load King Sedalia Office Featured as Sedalia Showcase Load King’s Sedalia, Missouri location was featured yesterday as this year’s Sedalia Showcase. Load King LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Custom Truck One Source, opened the new location at 5105 Pelham Drive in May of 2018. The new facility, located in Thomas Meadows Industrial Park, occupies... - August 18, 2018 - Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source Forms Strategic Partnership with Cusco Custom Truck One Source (Custom Truck) has entered into a partnership with Cusco. The partnership positions Custom Truck as the authorized dealer of Cusco products in the United States. “We’re excited about adding Cusco products to our increasing portfolio of vacuum products. As part of... - August 14, 2018 - Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source to Display Load King Trailers at EUFMC Custom Truck One Source (Custom Truck) will showcase a variety of Load King trailers at the upcoming Electric Utility Fleet Managers Conference (EUFMC) held June 3-6 in Williamsburg, VA. Load King LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Custom Truck, produces first-class trailers and heavy equipment. “We’re... - May 24, 2018 - Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source to Host Ribbon Cutting for Virginia Expansion Custom Truck One Source (Custom Truck) will host a ribbon cutting for an expansion at their Forest, Virginia location on May 17, 2018. The ribbon cutting, facilitated by the Bedford County Office of Economic Development will take place at 10:00 am (ET). The ribbon cutting will take place at 1092 Blackwater... - May 07, 2018 - Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source to be Featured on The Fox Business Network’s Manufacturing Marvels Custom Truck One Source (Custom Truck) will be featured on an episode of Manufacturing Marvels, a nationally televised program on the Fox Business Network on April 25th at 8:30 PM CDT. The spotlight will be filmed on location at the Custom Truck headquarters in Kansas City. Produced by Marvel Production... - April 24, 2018 - Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck Featured by Manufacturing Today for Furnishing Equipment Innovations, High ROI for Customers “There’s no other company like us,” Custom Truck One Source CEO Fred Ross says. When it comes to specialized truck and heavy equipment solutions, the Kansas City, Mo.-based company does it all: sales, rentals, aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization and remanufacturing,... - April 20, 2018 - Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source Announces Open House at Oklahoma City Office Custom Truck One Source (Custom Truck) will host an Open House and Grand Opening, showcasing their facility in Oklahoma City. The event will be held on May 9, 2018 starting at 10:30 am at 6725 SW 44th Street. “We’re excited to open up our facility, allowing our customers and the community... - April 16, 2018 - Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source Rolls Out New Load King Propane Crane Service Truck Custom Truck One Source will debut a new propane crane service truck at the NPGA Southeastern Convention & International Propane Expo held April 6-8 in Atlanta, GA. Offering a design specific to the market, this unit continues Custom Truck’s expansion of their propane products and services. “This... - April 07, 2018 - Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source Forms Strategic Partnership with Tornado Global Hydrovac Custom Truck One Source (Custom Truck) has entered into an exclusive partnership with Tornado Global Hydrovac. The new partnership positions Custom Truck as the single distributor for Tornado products in the United States. “We’re proud to partner with Tornado and excited about this relationship... - April 03, 2018 - Custom Truck One Source

Esys Automation New Building Groundbreaking Esys Automation began a new chapter in its history this week by breaking ground on a new building located on Brown Rd., just east of Joslyn Rd in Auburn Hills, MI. A groundbreaking ceremony was held, which included a majority of the Esys team and representatives from the developer JB Donaldson, the State... - March 31, 2018 - Esys Automation

NO JACK Automated Anti-Jacknife System Makes Tractor Trailers Safe NO JACK will save lives and reduce economic and societal impacts of accidents by controlling trailer articulation and eliminating driver error. In addition, the NO JACK safely controls trailers for driverless and automated trucking applications. - February 25, 2017 - NO JACK

DUECO Inc. Names Jerry Kienast Midwest Region Service Manager Kienast to Lead Service Operations for the Waukesha, WI and Bourbon, IN Service Regions - January 28, 2015 - Dueco, Inc.

DUECO Inc. Delivers First Odyne Hybrid System Equipped Trucks to We Energies DUECO, Inc., the largest privately owned provider of Terex Utilities and Terex® Hi-Ranger bucket trucks, digger derricks and cranes for the utility market in the country, has delivered two trucks equipped with Odyne plug-in hybrid systems to We Energies. The Odyne systems are now operating on a Terex... - January 16, 2015 - Dueco, Inc.

Aleph Group Inc.; Alleviating Food Insecurity in the Community, United States and Around the World Aleph Group Inc. serves, seeks and shares the positive impact in the fight against food insecurity in the community, United States and around the world; by manufacturing specialty vehicles and mobile solutions. - October 31, 2014 - Aleph Group Inc.

DUECO Inc. Promotes Two and Hires Two Team Members DUECO, Inc., a woman-owned business and the largest independently owned provider of Terex® Hi-Ranger bucket trucks, digger derricks and cranes in North America, announces the following promotions: Bobbie Slater has been promoted to the newly created role of Sales & Production Support Analyst. - September 30, 2014 - Dueco, Inc.

Manufacturing Day 2014 with Aleph Group Inc. Manufacturing Day has been designed to expand knowledge about and improve general public perception of manufacturing careers and manufacturing's value to the North American economy. In addition, manufacturers will learn about business improvement resources and services delivered through manufacturing extension partnerships. - September 18, 2014 - Aleph Group Inc.

Mobile Medical Exam Clinic to Bring Medical Attention in Dubai; Manufactured by Aleph Group Inc. Novartis Pharmaceuticals impacting the community by expanding into mobile medical services with a specialty vehicle manufactured by Aleph Group Inc. - August 30, 2014 - Aleph Group Inc.

Aleph Group Inc. - Expanding Boarders with Specialty Vehicles and Mobile Solutions The Vision, Mission and Core Values of Aleph Group Inc. The story of AGI and their journey to always be advancing their specialty vehicles and mobile solutions that will impact their community. - August 23, 2014 - Aleph Group Inc.

Aleph Group Inc.'s 7 Steps to Purchasing a Specialty Vehicle or Mobile Solution Purchasing a specialty vehicle or mobile solution takes a majority of your time and efforts but that is why Aleph Group Inc. has devised this decision making guide to help make it easier on you. - August 23, 2014 - Aleph Group Inc.

Aleph Group Inc.'s Mobile Medical Clinics to Serve the Rural Areas of Nigeria Aleph Group Inc. and Stefolga Group partnered to bring a fleet of mobile exam clinics to help contribute to the prevention of disease, community growth and expand their healthcare program. - August 23, 2014 - Aleph Group Inc.

Aleph Group Inc.'s Mobile Soup Kitchen to Feed the Food Insecure and at Risk Homeless Aleph Group Inc. and St. John's Bread & Life partnered to develop a mobile food truck that would be serving multiple locations in the New York area. - August 23, 2014 - Aleph Group Inc.

Aleph Group Inc.'s Bloodmobile in Bahrain to Bring Blood Donation Awareness Aleph Group Inc. and King Hamad University Hospital designed and manufactured an advanced bloodmobile that will generate the most blood donations and effective awareness to the community. - August 23, 2014 - Aleph Group Inc.

"Feeding with a Purpose," Fundraiser by Aleph Group Inc. Aleph Group Inc. and Family Service Association of Redlands are partnering up for a fundraiser event to benefit food insecure families in our local community. - August 23, 2014 - Aleph Group Inc.

DUECO Inc. Names Chad Henkel Design Application Engineer DUECO, Inc., the largest privately owned provider of Terex Utilities and Terex® Hi-Ranger bucket trucks, digger derricks, cranes, and material handlers in the country, has announced the appointment of Chad Henkel as Design Application Engineer, supporting customer orders in 17 states for utility... - July 31, 2014 - Dueco, Inc.

DUECO Inc. Names Timothy Fatla Design Application Engineer DUECO, Inc., the largest privately owned provider of Terex Utilities and Terex® Hi-Ranger bucket trucks, digger derricks, cranes, and material handlers in the country, has announced the appointment of Tim Fatla as Design Application Engineer, supporting customer orders in 17 states for utility trucks. - July 30, 2014 - Dueco, Inc.

DUECO Inc. Names Timothy Urbas Design Application Engineer DUECO, Inc., the largest privately owned provider of Terex Utilities and Terex® Hi-Ranger bucket trucks, digger derricks, cranes, and material handlers in the country, has announced the appointment of Timothy Urbas as Design Application Engineer, supporting customer orders in 17 states for utility... - July 29, 2014 - Dueco, Inc.

DUECO Inc. Hires Josh Bakaturski as Road Service Mechanic for Illinois DUECO, Inc., the largest privately owned provider of Terex Utilities and Terex® Hi-Ranger bucket trucks, digger derricks, cranes, and material handlers in the country, has announced the appointment of Josh Bakaturski as Road Service Mechanic, supporting customer needs in Illinois. Bakaturski will... - July 17, 2014 - Dueco, Inc.

DUECO Inc. Names Bob Yevak, Territory Manager DUECO, Inc., the largest privately owned provider of Terex® Hi-Ranger bucket trucks, digger derricks and cranes in North America, has appointed Bob Yevak Territory Manager with responsibility to support DUECO customers in Eastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey, the 5 boroughs of New York City, and Long... - July 16, 2014 - Dueco, Inc.

DUECO Inc. Hires Tracey Fischer in New Role as Aftermarket Services Coordinator DUECO, Inc., the largest privately owned provider of Terex Utilities and Terex® Hi-Ranger bucket trucks, digger derricks, cranes, stringing and tension equipment, and utility trailers in the country, has announced the hiring of Tracey Fischer in a new role as Aftermarket Services Coordinator. Tracey... - June 12, 2014 - Dueco, Inc.

DUECO Inc. Names Judie Taylor CEO and Marikris Coryell COO DUECO, Inc., the largest privately owned provider of Terex Utilities and Terex® Hi-Ranger bucket trucks, digger derricks, cranes, stringing and tension equipment, and utility trailers in the country, has named President, Judie Taylor as President and Chief Executive Officer. Marikris Coryell, formerly... - June 02, 2014 - Dueco, Inc.

DUECO Inc. Promotes Ken Vlasman to Director of Service DUECO, Inc., the largest privately owned provider of Terex Utilities and Terex® Hi-Ranger bucket trucks, digger derricks, cranes, stringing and tension equipment, and utility trailers in the country, has announced the promotion of Ken Vlasman to the newly created role of Director of Service. In his... - April 23, 2014 - Dueco, Inc.