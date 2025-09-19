The UCLA Samueli School of Engineering provides the setting for a high-value packed one day event for the IEEE Region 6 Southern Area. Attendees will meet the Region 6 Director-Elect Candidates, develop recommendations to be considered by the IEEE Sections Congress, and get a glimpse of the amazing future of technology from Nathalie Gosset, futurist keynote speaker. Student members will also participate in MicroMouse and Design Presentation competitions. - May 03, 2014 - IEEE Region 6 Southern Area