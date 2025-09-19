Recent Headlines
Robbins-Gioia Awarded U.S. Air Force Contract for Critical PDMSS Sustainment
Robbins-Gioia LLC has been awarded a U.S. Air Force contract to sustain the Programmed Depot Maintenance Scheduling System (PDMSS), the service’s critical tool for scheduling depot-level maintenance of aircraft, engines, and major assets. RG will provide engineering, cybersecurity, and on-site support at Robins AFB (GA) and Tinker AFB (OK) to keep PDMSS secure, stable, and mission-ready. - September 19, 2025 - Robbins-Gioia
ERBESSD INSTRUMENTS Continues Global Expansion
ERBESSD INSTRUMENTS a global leader in dynamic balancing, vibration analysis, machinery health, and process health instrumentation and optimization announces expansion to Latin America. - July 25, 2025 - ERBESSD INSTRUMENTS
FreightInsuranceDirect.com Reinforces Its Leadership in Instant Freight Coverage Since 1982
FreightInsuranceDirect.com, operated by Ramon Insurance, marks over 25 years of providing digital freight insurance certificates. The platform, first launched in the late 1990s, continues to streamline coverage for logistics professionals by offering instant access to domestic and international shipment protection. - July 17, 2025 - Ramon
AmericasLove.org Publishes Article About US Marine Robert Steele & How His 10,000 Mile Extreme Long-Range Drones Change Warfare
New at AmericasLove.org: US Marine Robert Steele's extreme long-range, AI-driven drones (10,000+ mile range) are poised to end traditional warfare. His "Hostage Strategy" uses precise, non-lethal strikes to cripple enemy economies, ensuring peace through deterrence. A must-read for the future of global security. - July 02, 2025 - AmericasLove.org
SourceBoard ™ Officially Launches to Empower U.S. Small Business Growth While Strengthening the Defense Industrial Base
SourceBoard, a unified platform where Government and Defense Contractors share procurement needs exclusively for American Small Business Suppliers to bid on, officially launched on June 2, 2025. Founded by Meghan Dougherty, the platform aims to strengthen America's supply chain by fostering increased engagement between small businesses and defense industry buyers. Both Suppliers and Buyers can register accounts for free. - June 02, 2025 - SourceBoard
Power Sonix Launches Initiative to Achieve AS9100 Aerospace Quality Certification
Power Sonix Inc., designer and manufacturer of certified tactical loudspeakers for global aviation, naval, ground, and custom applications, has launched an initiative to achieve AS9100 Aerospace and Defense Quality Management certification. Power Sonix will expedite the certification process by developing a web-based suite of applications to facilitate secure data collection, efficient management of documented information, and comprehensive traceability throughout the certification journey. - April 29, 2025 - Power Sonix Inc
The Silicon Valley Journal Recognizes United Defense Manufacturing Corp as One of the Top 10 Fastest Growing APAC Companies
United Defense Manufacturing Corp (UDMC) proudly announces its recognition by the Silicon Valley Journal as one of the Top 10 Fastest Growing APAC Companies. This prestigious acknowledgment highlights UDMC's exceptional growth trajectory and strategic advancements in the Asia-Pacific region. With... - May 15, 2024 - The Silicon Valley Journal
Mid-America Aerotech Completes IP Purchase with Moog Inc.
Mid-America Aerotech, a leading provider of aircraft repair and maintenance services, announced today that it has completed the IP purchase of select hydraulic and pneumatic aerospace products from Moog Inc, East Aurora, NY. The purchase, called Borg Warner Industrial Product (BWIP), encompasses the complete design, manufacturing, spares, and repair/overhaul authority for a variety of legacy aircraft hardware. - October 30, 2023 - Mid-America Aerotech
Mid-America Aerotech Completes IP Purchase with Moog Inc.
Mid-America Aerotech, LLC, a leading provider of aircraft repair and maintenance services, announced today that it has completed the IP purchase of select hydraulic and pneumatic aerospace products from Moog Inc, East Aurora, NY. The purchase, called Borg Warner Industrial Product (BWIP), encompasses the complete design, manufacturing, spares, and repair/overhaul authority for a variety of legacy aircraft hardware. - October 13, 2023 - Mid-America Aerotech
Newtec Reps Announces Alta Data Technologies Rugged, In-Line ARINC Ethernet Converter
Alta Data Technologies (Alta) has released an innovative Ethernet ARINC- 429 product built directly in-line to a small, rugged cable assembly - October 10, 2021 - NewTec Reps
NewTec Reps Announces Alta Data Technologies New Mil Std 1553 NLINE-T1553
MIL-STD-1553 Thunderbolt interface appliance: NLINE-T1553. The product embeds the industry leading MIL-STD-1553 protocol engine, AltaCore™ directly into the Thunderbolt cable assembly. - October 02, 2021 - NewTec Reps
Essex Industries Acquires Stevens Manufacturing
Essex Industries, a leading supplier to the Aerospace and Defense market, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Stevens Manufacturing, located in Milford, CT. Stevens provides precision machined OEM parts and sub-assemblies primarily to the rotorcraft market. - February 18, 2021 - Essex Industries
Quartus Engineering Awarded NASA Phase II SBIR to Further the Development of Semi-Custom CubeSat Optical Payloads
Quartus Engineering Incorporated was awarded NASA Phase II SBIR funding to further the development of small format, high performing, semi-custom optical payloads based on Sage IV telescope design. - September 03, 2020 - Quartus Engineering Incorporated
Wavestream Announces Innovative High Reliability 60W Ku-Band GaN BUC
Stringent military and environmental requirements now served with more linear power and less power draw solution. - April 06, 2019 - Wavestream
Wavestream Announces the First in a Series of Ka-Band Solutions for LEO/MEO Gateway Market
Wavestream, a world leader in the design and manufacture of next generation high-power solid-state amplifiers, announced today the first in a series of Ka-band solutions for LEO/MEO gateway market. - February 22, 2019 - Wavestream
A Towbarless Remote Controlled Electric Aircraft Tug System Capable of Towing Very Large Business Jets in Challenging Conditions
TNA today announced the launch of the TowFLEXX® 5-Series HD - Heavy Duty, a unique aircraft tow tug that delivers new innovative technology transforming maneuverability and safety. - August 15, 2017 - TNA - Aviation Technologies
BAND-IT Celebrates 80 Years of Manufacturing Excellence
BAND-IT IDEX celebrates their 80th anniversary of manufacturing excellence with the launch of their new global website: www.band-it-idex.com. - August 10, 2017 - BAND-IT IDEX
WireMasters Awarded Gulfstream Contract, Opens Warehouse to Support
WireMasters, Inc. announced today that the Company has been awarded a contract to support the assembly of Gulfstream wire harnesses. WireMasters, Inc. will provide on-site delivery of wire, cable, and other cable harness assembly raw materials, as well as logistics and forecasting support. The... - July 12, 2017 - WireMasters
WireMasters Acquires European Company, DANNEWITZ GmbH & Co (DKG)
WireMasters, Inc. announced today the acquisition of the Germany-based company, DANNEWITZ GmbH & Co (DKG). This acquisition establishes WireMasters' first warehouse location in Europe. The definitive agreement was signed today. "We are excited to welcome DKG to the WireMasters... - June 25, 2017 - WireMasters
Aerospace Design Firm FlexSys Teams with Heavy Truck Aero Maker Ridge Corp.
FlexSys, Inc, known for shape morphing wings on aircraft, has teamed with maker of truck aero products Ridge Corp to improve fuel efficiency of heavy trucks. - June 24, 2017 - FlexSys, Inc.
Blue Wolf to Debut Remote Dimming Unit "RDU"
The new, patent-pending Remote Dimming Unit (RDU) by Blue Wolf eases balancing issues across mixed LED and incandescent bulb-type lighting circuits in cockpits, cabins and vehicles. Existing dimmer technology supplies mixed LED and incandescent lighting circuits with the same output voltage... - April 05, 2017 - Blue Wolf
April 4 – Nathalie Gosset Invited Keynote Speaker at the Hoops and Hurdles of Equal Pay, a CLU and AAUW Event
No country has yet achieved a work environment where men and women earn the same income when hired in similar job positions. The United States lag behind nineteen countries in equal pay. Women earn 80 cents on average for every dollar paid to men in the US, according the statistics of the American... - March 13, 2017 - IEEE Region 6 Southern Area
TNA Selected as the Exclusive Electric Aircraft Tug Provider for SUN ‘n FUN, the Busiest Aviation Expo with More Than 5,000 Aircraft Attending
Following an agreement with the SUN ‘n FUN International Fly-In and Expo, TNA Aviation Technologies announced that the Company has been selected as the exclusive supplier and GSE equipment partner providing their advanced towbarless electric ground support equipment for this major aviation event. - February 22, 2017 - TNA - Aviation Technologies
Finally, a Towbarless Electric Aircraft Tug with Unique Universal Capabilities
TNA announces the launch of the TowFLEXX 120e HG, a unique aircraft tow tug that showcase modern design, extreme robustness, flexibility, and ease of handling. Designed to improve maneuverability and safety. - February 07, 2017 - TNA - Aviation Technologies
TNA Unveils 2017 Product Line to be Assembled in the United States
TowFLEXX, the world’s most advanced remote operated airplane tug product line, with unique aircraft nose gear soft coupling that can make an extraordinary difference for the general aviation and airline industry, will become a US assembled system. - January 31, 2017 - TNA - Aviation Technologies
Blue Wolf Wins Commercialized Innovation of the Year Award
Blue Wolf (www.bluewolfinc.com), a leading provider of durable NVIS, NVG, and standard lighting products for commercial, industrial, and government/military customers, announced today that they have been awarded first place for Commercialized Innovation of the year award in the 11th annual Idaho Innovation Awards. - November 01, 2016 - Blue Wolf
Finally, an Aircraft Tug Technology That Generates Revenue for the Aviation Industry
World’s first remote operated airplane tug product line with unique aircraft nose gear soft coupling combined with 360 degree rotating feature, generating up to 40% additional hangar space and boosting operator’s revenue. - May 12, 2016 - TNA - Aviation Technologies
TNA Aviation Technologies Announces Buy-Back Guarantee for Aircraft Tow Tugs
Award-winning Aircraft Tow Equipment now comes with No-Risk Guarantee. - February 08, 2016 - TNA - Aviation Technologies
Military & Commercial LED Lighting Manufacturer Launches New Thin NVIS Step Light
Blue Wolf has announced the release of a brand new product, the NVIS Step Light. - December 16, 2015 - Blue Wolf
Most Advanced Electrically Operated Aircraft Tug with Ergonomic Cabin, Joy-Stick Control and 100% Hands-Off Nose Gear Soft Coupling Now Available in the US
TNA - Aviation Technologies unveils World’s first Electric Towbarless Aircraft Tug Vehicle with Cabin and failsafe automated Loading and Unloading Technology, unmatched in its Simplicity and Safety. Models range from 35,000 up to 220,000 lbs. MTOW, setting a new Strandard in the Airport Ground Handling Industry. - November 19, 2015 - TNA - Aviation Technologies
Semi-Autonomous Robotic Aircraft Tug Generates Up to 40% More Hangar Space
World’s only aviation tow vehicle that can turn an aircraft 360 Degrees on the spot without turning the airplanes nose gear is utilizing unused hard to reach areas that are not accessible with conventional Aircraft Tow Tugs. A new generation of towbarless ground handling equipment. - November 17, 2015 - TNA - Aviation Technologies
Orion Technologies Introduces the VPX7664: 3U VPX Single Board Computer Based on the Fourth Generation Intel® CoreTM i7 (oriontechnologies.com)
This ultra-high-performance SBC is available with six levels of ruggedization, from standard and REDI air cooled (VITA 48.1) 0.8” pitch, to REDI conduction (VITA 48.2) and liquid cooled (VITA 48.3) 1” pitch. Based on the fourth Generation Intel® CoreTM i7, the units’... - April 30, 2015 - Orion Technologies
Leading Pro LED Lighting Manufacturer Launches NVIS White Gooseneck Map Light
Blue Wolf has announced the release of a brand new product, the NVIS White Gooseneck Map Light. - April 15, 2015 - Blue Wolf
Leading Pro LED Lighting Manufacturer Launches NVIS White 4 Inch PWM Pod Light
Blue Wolf has announced the release of a brand new product, the NVIS White 4 Inch PWM Pod Light. - April 01, 2015 - Blue Wolf
L-3 Applied Optics Center (AOC) Completes Large Optic Coating for MMT
L-3 Corporation’s Applied Optics Center (AOC) recently completed the coating of a large optic for the 6.5 m MMT. The MMT, located on the site of the Fred Lawrence Whipple Observatory, is one of the world’s largest astronomical telescopes, located on top of the 8,530-high Mount Hopkins,... - September 26, 2014 - L-3 Applied Optics Center
IEEE Region 6 Southern Area Meeting Gathers IEEE Student Branch Leaders, Directors, and Section Leaders on the UCLA Campus for Planning and Competitions
The UCLA Samueli School of Engineering provides the setting for a high-value packed one day event for the IEEE Region 6 Southern Area. Attendees will meet the Region 6 Director-Elect Candidates, develop recommendations to be considered by the IEEE Sections Congress, and get a glimpse of the amazing future of technology from Nathalie Gosset, futurist keynote speaker. Student members will also participate in MicroMouse and Design Presentation competitions. - May 03, 2014 - IEEE Region 6 Southern Area
AeroGroup is Contracted to Provide Expertise and Services for Possible Acquisition and Re-Transfer of F-16 Aircraft and F-16 Pilot Training
AeroGroup is contracted by Aero Enterprises to provide expertise and services for efforts to assist (subject to approval of the U.S. Government) in proposals for the possible acquisition and re-transfer of F-16 aircraft and F-16 Pilot Training for the Czech Air Force and Slovak Air Force. - March 28, 2014 - AeroGroup
AeroGroup is Contracted to Support and Operate UAV Surrogate Aircraft for a U.S. Army Special Program
AeroGroup Incorporated (AeroGroup), a leading provider of tactical pilot training, electronic warfare and aerial threat simulation, is now operating a UAV deception surrogate aircraft under contract for a program supporting the U.S. Army. - February 21, 2014 - AeroGroup
L-3 Applied Optics Center (AOC) Develops Enhanced Gold Coating for Large-Format Substrates
L-3 AOC will be available to discuss highly reflective metalized optical thin films at booth #2401 Photonics West 2014, Moscone Center, San Francisco, CA, Feb. 4 - 6, 2014. - February 06, 2014 - L-3 Applied Optics Center
AeroGroup Concludes F-16 Pilot Training Contract with the Air Education and Training Command (AETC) for the Belgian Air Force, Belgian Air Component
AeroGroup Incorporated (AeroGroup), a leading provider of tactical pilot training, completes the F-16 Pilot Training Contract with the Air Education and Training Command (AETC) for the Belgian Air Force, Belgian Air Component. AeroGroup was awarded the competed contract in October 2007 to supply... - January 31, 2014 - AeroGroup
L-3 Applied Optics Center (AOC) Delivers Optical Coatings for Large Optical Elements
AOC successfully coats 13 large optical elements for national telescope project. - January 11, 2014 - L-3 Applied Optics Center
WireMasters Expanding to the Mid-South Region
As WireMasters celebrates 25 years of service, they are expanding their operations with a third warehouse located in Grapevine, TX. As business and industry demands continue to increase throughout the Mid-South region, WireMasters seeks to shorten lead times and magnify stock availability to all... - November 28, 2013 - WireMasters
WireMasters Expands with a West Coast Regional Location
WireMasters is excited as they announce the opening of their second location in Mesa, AZ. The expansion will allow WireMasters to be able to improve services provided to the West Coast Region. - November 16, 2012 - WireMasters
WireMasters, Inc. Receives Gulfstream Supplier of the Year Award
WireMasters has been awarded the Gulfstream Supplier of the Year for 2011. The Supplier of the Year award is given for outstanding support to Gulfstream’s growing operations. - November 06, 2012 - WireMasters
Atlas Composites Appoints Two New Composites Engineering Apprentices
Derbyshire-based composites manufacturer Atlas Composites has once again demonstrated its commitment to investing in people with the appointment of two new apprentices, taking the total number employed by the UK composites manufacturer since its inception in 1997 to 17. - October 04, 2012 - Atlas Composites
Osimco Releases New Hardware Catalogue
Osimco sets new standards in hardware production by composing one of the first comprehensive product catalogues for cockpit simulation equipment to be distributed worldwide. - September 28, 2012 - Osimco
Flagship Institute for Advanced Manufacturing Unveiled
Atlas Composites were one of a select few SME's to see first hand Nottingham University unveil their world class Institute for Advanced Engineering at an East Midlands opening ceremony last week. - September 27, 2012 - Atlas Composites
Aerospace Composites Firm Nominated for Rolls-Royce Plc Excellence in Innovation Award
An East midlands based aerospace composites firm is hoping for success after being nominated in two categories for Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire Chamber of Commerce Best Business Awards 2012. - September 16, 2012 - Atlas Composites
Herber Aircraft Appoints New Director, Government Solutions
Herber Aircraft Service, Inc. has announced that it has appointed Brian McDermott to fill the new position of Director, Government Solutions. In this role, Mr. McDermott will be responsible for boosting company efforts and leading all elements of Herber’s manufacturing, repair center, and... - June 16, 2012 - Herber Aircraft Service, Inc.
BlueSky Mast Expands Portfolio of Portable Video and Surveillance Systems for Military Applications
BlueSky Mast Inc, a manufacturer of one-man portable mast systems, has recently been tasked by the US Military of providing a versatile, ultra-mobile platform for new next generation video and surveillance applications for programs such as BETSS-C (Base Expeditionary Targeting and Surveillance Sensors-Combined) and RAID (Rapid Aerostat Initial Deployment). - October 30, 2009 - BlueSky Mast, Inc.