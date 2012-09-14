PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Wavestream Announces Innovative High Reliability 60W Ku-Band GaN BUC Stringent military and environmental requirements now served with more linear power and less power draw solution. - April 06, 2019 - Wavestream

Wavestream Announces the First in a Series of Ka-Band Solutions for LEO/MEO Gateway Market Wavestream, a world leader in the design and manufacture of next generation high-power solid-state amplifiers, announced today the first in a series of Ka-band solutions for LEO/MEO gateway market. - February 22, 2019 - Wavestream

A Towbarless Remote Controlled Electric Aircraft Tug System Capable of Towing Very Large Business Jets in Challenging Conditions TNA today announced the launch of the TowFLEXX® 5-Series HD - Heavy Duty, a unique aircraft tow tug that delivers new innovative technology transforming maneuverability and safety. - August 15, 2017 - TNA - Aviation Technologies

BAND-IT Celebrates 80 Years of Manufacturing Excellence BAND-IT IDEX celebrates their 80th anniversary of manufacturing excellence with the launch of their new global website: www.band-it-idex.com. - August 10, 2017 - BAND-IT IDEX

WireMasters Awarded Gulfstream Contract, Opens Warehouse to Support WireMasters, Inc. announced today that the Company has been awarded a contract to support the assembly of Gulfstream wire harnesses. WireMasters, Inc. will provide on-site delivery of wire, cable, and other cable harness assembly raw materials, as well as logistics and forecasting support. The material... - July 12, 2017 - WireMasters

WireMasters Acquires European Company, DANNEWITZ GmbH & Co (DKG) WireMasters, Inc. announced today the acquisition of the Germany-based company, DANNEWITZ GmbH & Co (DKG). This acquisition establishes WireMasters' first warehouse location in Europe. The definitive agreement was signed today. "We are excited to welcome DKG to the WireMasters family,"... - June 25, 2017 - WireMasters

Aerospace Design Firm FlexSys Teams with Heavy Truck Aero Maker Ridge Corp. FlexSys, Inc, known for shape morphing wings on aircraft, has teamed with maker of truck aero products Ridge Corp to improve fuel efficiency of heavy trucks. - June 24, 2017 - FlexSys, Inc.

Blue Wolf to Debut Remote Dimming Unit "RDU" The new, patent-pending Remote Dimming Unit (RDU) by Blue Wolf eases balancing issues across mixed LED and incandescent bulb-type lighting circuits in cockpits, cabins and vehicles. Existing dimmer technology supplies mixed LED and incandescent lighting circuits with the same output voltage resulting... - April 05, 2017 - Blue Wolf

April 4 – Nathalie Gosset Invited Keynote Speaker at the Hoops and Hurdles of Equal Pay, a CLU and AAUW Event No country has yet achieved a work environment where men and women earn the same income when hired in similar job positions. The United States lag behind nineteen countries in equal pay. Women earn 80 cents on average for every dollar paid to men in the US, according the statistics of the American Association... - March 13, 2017 - IEEE Region 6 Southern Area

TNA Selected as the Exclusive Electric Aircraft Tug Provider for SUN ‘n FUN, the Busiest Aviation Expo with More Than 5,000 Aircraft Attending Following an agreement with the SUN ‘n FUN International Fly-In and Expo, TNA Aviation Technologies announced that the Company has been selected as the exclusive supplier and GSE equipment partner providing their advanced towbarless electric ground support equipment for this major aviation event. - February 22, 2017 - TNA - Aviation Technologies

Finally, a Towbarless Electric Aircraft Tug with Unique Universal Capabilities TNA announces the launch of the TowFLEXX 120e HG, a unique aircraft tow tug that showcase modern design, extreme robustness, flexibility, and ease of handling. Designed to improve maneuverability and safety. - February 07, 2017 - TNA - Aviation Technologies

TNA Unveils 2017 Product Line to be Assembled in the United States TowFLEXX, the world’s most advanced remote operated airplane tug product line, with unique aircraft nose gear soft coupling that can make an extraordinary difference for the general aviation and airline industry, will become a US assembled system. - January 31, 2017 - TNA - Aviation Technologies

Blue Wolf Wins Commercialized Innovation of the Year Award Blue Wolf (www.bluewolfinc.com), a leading provider of durable NVIS, NVG, and standard lighting products for commercial, industrial, and government/military customers, announced today that they have been awarded first place for Commercialized Innovation of the year award in the 11th annual Idaho Innovation Awards. - November 01, 2016 - Blue Wolf

Finally, an Aircraft Tug Technology That Generates Revenue for the Aviation Industry World’s first remote operated airplane tug product line with unique aircraft nose gear soft coupling combined with 360 degree rotating feature, generating up to 40% additional hangar space and boosting operator’s revenue. - May 12, 2016 - TNA - Aviation Technologies

Military & Commercial LED Lighting Manufacturer Launches New Thin NVIS Step Light Blue Wolf has announced the release of a brand new product, the NVIS Step Light. - December 16, 2015 - Blue Wolf

Most Advanced Electrically Operated Aircraft Tug with Ergonomic Cabin, Joy-Stick Control and 100% Hands-Off Nose Gear Soft Coupling Now Available in the US TNA - Aviation Technologies unveils World’s first Electric Towbarless Aircraft Tug Vehicle with Cabin and failsafe automated Loading and Unloading Technology, unmatched in its Simplicity and Safety. Models range from 35,000 up to 220,000 lbs. MTOW, setting a new Strandard in the Airport Ground Handling Industry. - November 19, 2015 - TNA - Aviation Technologies

Semi-Autonomous Robotic Aircraft Tug Generates Up to 40% More Hangar Space World’s only aviation tow vehicle that can turn an aircraft 360 Degrees on the spot without turning the airplanes nose gear is utilizing unused hard to reach areas that are not accessible with conventional Aircraft Tow Tugs. A new generation of towbarless ground handling equipment. - November 17, 2015 - TNA - Aviation Technologies

Orion Technologies Introduces the VPX7664: 3U VPX Single Board Computer Based on the Fourth Generation Intel® CoreTM i7 (oriontechnologies.com) This ultra-high-performance SBC is available with six levels of ruggedization, from standard and REDI air cooled (VITA 48.1) 0.8” pitch, to REDI conduction (VITA 48.2) and liquid cooled (VITA 48.3) 1” pitch. Based on the fourth Generation Intel® CoreTM i7, the units’ flexibility... - April 30, 2015 - Orion Technologies

Leading Pro LED Lighting Manufacturer Launches NVIS White Gooseneck Map Light Blue Wolf has announced the release of a brand new product, the NVIS White Gooseneck Map Light. - April 15, 2015 - Blue Wolf

Leading Pro LED Lighting Manufacturer Launches NVIS White 4 Inch PWM Pod Light Blue Wolf has announced the release of a brand new product, the NVIS White 4 Inch PWM Pod Light. - April 01, 2015 - Blue Wolf

L-3 Applied Optics Center (AOC) Completes Large Optic Coating for MMT L-3 Corporation’s Applied Optics Center (AOC) recently completed the coating of a large optic for the 6.5 m MMT. The MMT, located on the site of the Fred Lawrence Whipple Observatory, is one of the world’s largest astronomical telescopes, located on top of the 8,530-high Mount Hopkins, south... - September 26, 2014 - L-3 Applied Optics Center

IEEE Region 6 Southern Area Meeting Gathers IEEE Student Branch Leaders, Directors, and Section Leaders on the UCLA Campus for Planning and Competitions The UCLA Samueli School of Engineering provides the setting for a high-value packed one day event for the IEEE Region 6 Southern Area. Attendees will meet the Region 6 Director-Elect Candidates, develop recommendations to be considered by the IEEE Sections Congress, and get a glimpse of the amazing future of technology from Nathalie Gosset, futurist keynote speaker. Student members will also participate in MicroMouse and Design Presentation competitions. - May 03, 2014 - IEEE Region 6 Southern Area

AeroGroup is Contracted to Provide Expertise and Services for Possible Acquisition and Re-Transfer of F-16 Aircraft and F-16 Pilot Training AeroGroup is contracted by Aero Enterprises to provide expertise and services for efforts to assist (subject to approval of the U.S. Government) in proposals for the possible acquisition and re-transfer of F-16 aircraft and F-16 Pilot Training for the Czech Air Force and Slovak Air Force. - March 28, 2014 - AeroGroup

AeroGroup is Contracted to Support and Operate UAV Surrogate Aircraft for a U.S. Army Special Program AeroGroup Incorporated (AeroGroup), a leading provider of tactical pilot training, electronic warfare and aerial threat simulation, is now operating a UAV deception surrogate aircraft under contract for a program supporting the U.S. Army. - February 21, 2014 - AeroGroup

L-3 Applied Optics Center (AOC) Develops Enhanced Gold Coating for Large-Format Substrates L-3 AOC will be available to discuss highly reflective metalized optical thin films at booth #2401 Photonics West 2014, Moscone Center, San Francisco, CA, Feb. 4 - 6, 2014. - February 06, 2014 - L-3 Applied Optics Center

AeroGroup Concludes F-16 Pilot Training Contract with the Air Education and Training Command (AETC) for the Belgian Air Force, Belgian Air Component AeroGroup Incorporated (AeroGroup), a leading provider of tactical pilot training, completes the F-16 Pilot Training Contract with the Air Education and Training Command (AETC) for the Belgian Air Force, Belgian Air Component. AeroGroup was awarded the competed contract in October 2007 to supply F-16... - January 31, 2014 - AeroGroup

L-3 Applied Optics Center (AOC) Delivers Optical Coatings for Large Optical Elements AOC successfully coats 13 large optical elements for national telescope project. - January 11, 2014 - L-3 Applied Optics Center

WireMasters Expanding to the Mid-South Region As WireMasters celebrates 25 years of service, they are expanding their operations with a third warehouse located in Grapevine, TX. As business and industry demands continue to increase throughout the Mid-South region, WireMasters seeks to shorten lead times and magnify stock availability to all customers. Since... - November 28, 2013 - WireMasters

WireMasters Expands with a West Coast Regional Location WireMasters is excited as they announce the opening of their second location in Mesa, AZ. The expansion will allow WireMasters to be able to improve services provided to the West Coast Region. - November 16, 2012 - WireMasters

WireMasters, Inc. Receives Gulfstream Supplier of the Year Award WireMasters has been awarded the Gulfstream Supplier of the Year for 2011. The Supplier of the Year award is given for outstanding support to Gulfstream’s growing operations. - November 06, 2012 - WireMasters

Atlas Composites Appoints Two New Composites Engineering Apprentices Derbyshire-based composites manufacturer Atlas Composites has once again demonstrated its commitment to investing in people with the appointment of two new apprentices, taking the total number employed by the UK composites manufacturer since its inception in 1997 to 17. - October 04, 2012 - Atlas Composites

Osimco Releases New Hardware Catalogue Osimco sets new standards in hardware production by composing one of the first comprehensive product catalogues for cockpit simulation equipment to be distributed worldwide. - September 28, 2012 - Osimco

Flagship Institute for Advanced Manufacturing Unveiled Atlas Composites were one of a select few SME's to see first hand Nottingham University unveil their world class Institute for Advanced Engineering at an East Midlands opening ceremony last week. - September 27, 2012 - Atlas Composites

Aerospace Composites Firm Nominated for Rolls-Royce Plc Excellence in Innovation Award An East midlands based aerospace composites firm is hoping for success after being nominated in two categories for Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire Chamber of Commerce Best Business Awards 2012. - September 16, 2012 - Atlas Composites

Herber Aircraft Appoints New Director, Government Solutions Herber Aircraft Service, Inc. has announced that it has appointed Brian McDermott to fill the new position of Director, Government Solutions. In this role, Mr. McDermott will be responsible for boosting company efforts and leading all elements of Herber’s manufacturing, repair center, and aftermarket... - June 16, 2012 - Herber Aircraft Service, Inc.