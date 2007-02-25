PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

The DAES Group Announces Completion of a Wheel and Brake Facility for First Class Aviation Services The new facility will house state-of-the-art equipment and expected to serve over 80 units of wheels per month. - November 21, 2019 - DAES Group

New Director of Capital Equipment Americas Appointed at DAES Group Jeffrey Long joined the DAES Group on October 21st and will be attending the Dubai Airshow 2019 where he can be contacted at booth #1724. - November 14, 2019 - DAES Group

Seginus Aerospace New PMA Shimmy Damper Bearing The Shimmy Damper Bearing P/N 50-820030, is a sub-component of the Nose Gear Shimmy Damper P/N 101-820020-15, which is used with the Nose Landing Gear Assembly used on various Textron King Air Series Aircraft. - October 19, 2019 - Seginus Aerospace LLC

World’s First Turbine JetPack Soars Over Sydney Opera House; David Mayman Returns to Make Triumphant Flight in Sydney, Australia Australian adventurer/entrepreneur David Mayman made a triumphant flight in front of the iconic Sydney Opera House splitting the sky with his JB10 JetPack, powered by customized, twin turbine jets and ten years of development. The former business consultant and self described aviation fanatic made his... - July 26, 2019 - Jet Pack Aviation

AMI to Attend 2019 NBAA Annual Maintenance Conference in Fort Worth, TX (AMI) Aviation & Marketing International is ahead of the game when it comes to aviation parts and services, particularly with TFE731 engines. AMI, established in 1991 as a privately held Texas Corporation, is engaged in the brokerage and sales of turbine engines, parts, and aircraft, as well as offering... - May 08, 2019 - Aviation & Marketing International

OKK VM76R Vertical Machining Center Installed at Trace-A-Matic North Trace-A-Matic Corporation continues to invest in manufacturing technology to ensure the highest level of machining tolerances and efficiency for its original equipment manufacturing customers. In striving to be the global manufacturing supplier of precision machined components, Trace-A-Matic North has... - April 12, 2019 - Trace-A-Matic

The DAES Group Announces Strategic Cooperation with ATG ATG Ltd. aims to grow its market penetration with the support of The DAES Group. - April 11, 2019 - DAES Group

JetPack Aviation’s Flying Motorcycle Delivers Personal Flight at 150mph Designer Yacouba Galle Creates Clean, Elegant Speeder Aesthetic - March 21, 2019 - Jet Pack Aviation

Flying Motorcycle Now on Sale Jetpack Aviation Delivers Safe Personal VTOL Flight - March 06, 2019 - Jet Pack Aviation

Gabriel Chemical Expands Sales Coverage Gabriel Chemical has experienced substantial growth through introduction of its broad portfolio of products, manufacturing expansions, and the recent acquisitions of Ranbar® and Royce™ businesses. The additional personnel will strengthen customer relationships and ensure customers receive the personalized support that is central to Gabriel’s reputation as a complete solution provider to the coatings, adhesives, and composites markets. - February 27, 2019 - Gabriel Chemical

Seginus Aerospace is Proud to Announce New PMA Inventory Addition: Oil Tube Assembly 340-166-101-0EH (OEM 340-166-101-0) The Oil Tube Assembly P/N 340-166-101-0EH has installation application in the GE engine subassemblies on Model CFM56-7B Series Engines. Seginus Aerospace LLC has released the following FAA PMA replacement part to aid in your cost reduction programs when maintaining your CFMI CFM56-7B Series Engines. - January 23, 2019 - Seginus Aerospace LLC

JetPack Aviation Launches the World’s First JetPack Racing League After 12 months testing two of its jetpacks in side by side flights, JetPack Aviation has announced the launch of its racing league. It is inviting the world to join in. - December 28, 2018 - Jet Pack Aviation

The DAES Group and FST Sign Partnership Agreement During the MRO Europe The DAES Group adds a new thermal spray coating equipment line and FST gains a partnership to enhance its aerospace market penetration. - October 19, 2018 - DAES Group

Seginus New PMAs: Various Carbon Brushes Seginus is pleased to announce the addition of various carbon brushes to their inventory. - August 10, 2018 - Seginus Aerospace LLC

Seginus Inc is Pleased to Announce a New Addition to Their Inventory: 611053EH Spacer Kit Assembly (OEM 611053 Spacer Kit Assembly) The Spacer Kit Assembly P/N 611053 is installed on certain B/E Aerospace High Speed Convection Ovens used on various Boeing and Airbus aircraft. Seginus Inc has released the following FAA PMA replacement part to aid in your cost reduction programs when maintaining your B/E Aerospace High Speed Convection... - August 02, 2018 - Seginus Aerospace LLC

Seginus Inc is Proud to Announce New PMA Release: 725495EH Thrust Washer (OEM 725495 Thrust Washer) The Thrust Washer P/N 725495EH is a part of the Carrier Shaft of the Integrated Drive Generator used on Airbus A300, A310, A320, A330, A340 and Boeing 737, 747, 757 and 767 series aircraft. - August 01, 2018 - Seginus Aerospace LLC

Ridgetop Group, Inc. Announces the Appointment of New President and CEO, L. Thomas Heiser Ridgetop Group, Inc. is pleased to announce Mr. L. Thomas Heiser as its next president and CEO. In his new role, Mr. Heiser will be expanding the company presence with the addition of the office in Atlanta. Mr. Heiser has 30+ years at Hitachi leading global sales, manufacturing, and business development initiatives inside of Hitachi and will bring that expertise to Ridgetop Group. The company will be focusing on expansion into more commercial areas with the successful core technologies. - June 25, 2018 - Ridgetop Group Inc.

Seginus Inc New PMA RS823-1EH Seal Assembly (OEM RS823-1 Seal Assembly) The Seal Assembly P/N RS823-1EH is a part of the Lavatory Drain Ball Valve Assembly. The Lavatory Drain Valves(s) are part of the aircraft waste drain assembly. The ball valves are opened and closed manually to drain waste tanks during preflight service. These valves are used on Boeing 737, 747, 757,... - June 05, 2018 - Seginus Aerospace LLC

Seginus Inc is Proud to Release New Inventory Item: Housing Assembly Scroll 2805489-4EH Seginus Inc is adding a new item into their inventory: Housing Assembly Scroll 2805489-4EH (OEM PN 2805489-4). - December 12, 2017 - Seginus Aerospace LLC

Seginus Inc. New PMA: Drive Shaft Assemblies Seginus Inc. is pleased to announce the release of new PMAs into their inventory: Drive Shaft Assemblies. - December 11, 2017 - Seginus Aerospace LLC

CIMC IT, ASTO Telematics and HongYi Hi-Tech Jointly Form the Joint Venture ZhongHong ASTO Telematics, CIMC IT and HongYi Hi-Tech sign official joint venture agreement; Smart containers in response to safety and logistical challenges; As a provider of smart container solutions, a new joint venture can satisfy growing market demand for M2M services; The focus is on services and applications for smart containers, M2M and software for networked processes. - October 26, 2017 - ASTO Business Group

The Race is on to Catch JetPack Aviation JetPack Aviation is looking forward to being part of the recently announced Boeing funded JetPack competition. - October 13, 2017 - Jet Pack Aviation

Real JetPacks to Fly in Silicon Valley Redwood City PortFest Selected for First Northern California JetPack Flights on Oct 7. - October 03, 2017 - Jet Pack Aviation

Seginus Inc is Proud to Announce New Additions to Their Inventory: Nut Self-Locking J1212P03EH, J1212P04EH, and J1212P05EH The Self-Locking Nuts P/Ns J1212P03, P04, P05 are parts of the GE, CFMI Engines and Embraer, Boeing Airframes and Sub-assemblies. Seginus Inc has released the following FAA PMA replacement part to aid in your cost reduction programs when maintaining installation applications in GE, CFMI engines and... - September 19, 2017 - Seginus Aerospace LLC

Seginus Inc Obtains ASA-100 Accreditation Seginus Inc completed the ASA-100 accreditation audit on September 4, 2017. - September 05, 2017 - Seginus Aerospace LLC

Sasol Equips Ethylene Oxide Transports with aJour ATEX Telematics Tank container for ethylene oxide transports of the Sasol company group equipped with aJour ATEX Compact + Sensor Telematics. - August 25, 2017 - ASTO Business Group

asto to Participate in Industrial Digitalisation "asto" is now a byword in "Industry 4.0" – the fourth industrial revolution. Together with the Luba investment company, the asto Business Group has taken over a Munich telematics company, under the new name of "asto Telematics GmbH." In addition to its key industrial technologies, the Munich-based company enjoys solid relations with international customers. - June 09, 2017 - ASTO Business Group

Seginus Inc PMA Parts Company is Proud to Announce New Product Release: Windshield Wiper Components This assembly is part of the Aircraft Windshield Wiper Motor Converter Assembly. This assembly is installed on various Boeing, Saab AB, Saab Aeronautics and Sikorsky Series aircraft. - May 23, 2017 - Seginus Aerospace LLC

Seginus Inc Would Like to Introduce New Additions to Their Inventory: Flashtube Lamps 31-9172-1EH and 31-8321-1EH The forward Strobe Light Assembly P/N 30-2722-1 and Position/Anti-collision Light P/N 30-2778-1 fall under the category of navigation lighting. These assemblies are installed on various Embraer aircraft. Seginus Inc has released the following FAA PMA replacement parts to aid in your cost reduction... - February 23, 2017 - Seginus Aerospace LLC

Celeritive Technologies, Inc. Announced Today the Release of VoluTurn Celeritive Technologies, Inc., developers of VoluMill™, announced today that VoluTurn™, the next generation, platform independent toolpath technology for rough turning, was made commercially available to Celeritive’s customers around the world. Like VoluMill, VoluTurn offers manufacturers... - February 23, 2017 - Celeritive

Seginus Inc is Proud to Release a New FAA PMA Bearing 300SGL1052-1EH Seginus Inc has released this FAA PMA replacement Bearing 300SGL1052-1EH to aid in your cost reduction programs when maintaining your Skurka Aerospace Inc. Starter-Generators, Model 300SGL129Q. - January 27, 2017 - Seginus Aerospace LLC

Seginus Inc is Proud to Release a New PMA Bearing 150SG1052-14EH Seginus Inc has released FAA PMA replacement bearing 150SG1052-14 to aid in your cost reduction programs when maintaining your Skurka Aerospace Inc. Starter-Generators, Model 300SGL129Q. - January 27, 2017 - Seginus Aerospace LLC

Seginus is Proud to Announce New FAA PMA Bearings 250SG1052-9EH and 250SG1052EH Seginus Inc has released FAA PMA replacement Bearings 250SG1052EH and 250SG1052-9EH to aid in your cost reduction programs when maintaining your Skurka Aerospace Inc. Starter-Generators, Model 300SGL129Q. - January 27, 2017 - Seginus Aerospace LLC

Seginus Inc is Proud to Release New PMA Heater Cartridge CS298-409EH and Heater Element Kit 439009239EH The Heater and Kit is used in the B/E Aerospace Model DR4180 Series Water Heater and is installed on various Airbus and Boeing Aircraft. - January 26, 2017 - Seginus Aerospace LLC

Seginus Inc is Proud to Release New PMA Torque Shaft P603630EH The Torque Shaft P/N P603630 is part of the Armature and has installation application on various other Thales Starter Generators P/N 8260-121 and 8260-123. These Thales Starter Generators are installed in various ATR42 & ATR72 Series aircraft. Seginus Inc has released the following FAA PMA replacement... - January 26, 2017 - Seginus Aerospace LLC

JetPack Aviation Investment Opportunity for Silicon Valley Entrepreneurs Legendary Hollywood inventor Nelson Tyler and serial entrepreneur David Mayman make major breakthrough in personal flight. - December 15, 2016 - Jet Pack Aviation

Seginus Inc is Proud to Release New PMA Bowl Elbow 14330-196EH as FAA Approved Replacement for 14330-196 OEM The Bowl Elbow P/N 14330-196 is installed in Zodiac Water & Waste Aero System Assemblies, Series 14330, 15800, 38000, & 77000. The Vacuum Toilet is part of the aircraft sanitation system for in-flight and ground operations. These assemblies are installed in various Boeing, Airbus, and Embraer... - October 29, 2016 - Seginus Aerospace LLC

Aviation History to be Made in Monaco -- First Man to Fly a Fully Working JetPack in Europe -- More Surprise Flights Scheduled JetPack Aviation, the first company to ever produce a personal, lightweight jetpack is set to make history as its custom designed twin jet engines roar to life and propel a man across the open skies of Monaco. - September 25, 2016 - Jet Pack Aviation

New PMA Part Filter Holder 14401-028EH Seginus Inc. is pleased to introduce 14401-028EH, Filter Holder - July 08, 2016 - Seginus Aerospace LLC

O-Ring 15800-359-8EH New PMA Part Release Seginus Inc. is pleased to introduce 15800-359-8EH, O-Ring. - July 02, 2016 - Seginus Aerospace LLC

Preformed Packing BT34-5EH NEW PMA PART Release Seginus Inc. is pleased to introduce BT34-5EH, Preformed Packing. - July 01, 2016 - Seginus Aerospace LLC

Seginus Inc Release New PMA Part: O-Ring 9200-116-0EH Seginus Inc was founded in November 2009 and continues to bring customers the very best in PMA parts. Seginus Inc currently has over 100 active parts in their inventory and many more are available through special order upon request. Look for their company page on LinkedIn and email brittany@seginusinc.com... - March 02, 2016 - Seginus Aerospace LLC

Seginus Inc Release New PMA Slide Plate PN 14330-235EH Seginus Inc was founded in November 2009 and continues to bring customers the very best in PMA parts. Seginus Inc currently has over 100 active parts in their inventory and many more are available through special order upon request. Look for their company page on LinkedIn and email brittany@seginusinc.com... - March 02, 2016 - Seginus Aerospace LLC

Seginus Inc Releases New PMA Gasket PN R25-2-2007-1EH Seginus Inc was founded in November 2009 and continues to bring customers the very best in PMA parts. Seginus Inc currently has over 100 active parts in their inventory and many more are available through special order upon request. Look for their company page on LinkedIn and email brittany@seginusinc.com... - March 02, 2016 - Seginus Aerospace LLC

Seginus Inc Release New PMA Non-Metallic Spacer PN 1008607-1EH Seginus Inc was founded in November 2009 and continues to bring customers the very best in PMA parts. Seginus Inc currently has over 100 active parts in their inventory and many more are available through special order upon request. Look for their company page on LinkedIn and email brittany@seginusinc.com... - March 02, 2016 - Seginus Aerospace LLC

Seginus Inc Releases New PMA Part Outlet Adapter PN 38000-245EH Seginus Inc was founded in November 2009 and continues to bring customers the very best in PMA parts. Seginus Inc currently has over 100 active parts in their inventory and many more are available through special order upon request. Look for their company page on LinkedIn and email brittany@seginusinc.com... - March 01, 2016 - Seginus Aerospace LLC

Brunson Releases Magnetic V-Block to Enhance Sawmill Alignment Kit Brunson Instrument Company continues to provide effective solutions for precision sawmill alignments with the introduction of a new target accessory, the model 567 magnetic v-block scale holder. Designed to measure smooth, knurled and spike rolls, the 567 features high energy Neodymium magnets that positively... - February 17, 2016 - Brunson Instrument Company

Announcing New Website to Buy M83528 Mil-Spec, QPL, Connector Gaskets Shop online for the most commonly required connector gaskets for the military and commercial markets. - February 11, 2016 - m83528.com