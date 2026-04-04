Recent Headlines
Hyper Tech Unveils Breakthrough Generators/Alternators to Unlock Low Cost, Reliable Power for AI Data Centers at Required AC and DC Low Voltages
Hyper Tech today launched high-efficiency, proprietary generators/alternators tailored for AI data centers. Direct-drive and compatible with any rotating prime mover (NG, hydrogen, steam, nuclear), these units handle wide RPM fluctuations and generate power at the exact low voltages required by GPU/CPU racks—bypassing grid ties and transformers. Scalable 10–50 MW units support GW-scale campuses. - April 04, 2026 - Hyper Tech Research
Rob Reider Joins AvBrief to Launch New Podcast Jan. 8
AvBrief is proud and more than a little humbled to announce that one of the most familiar and trusted voices in aviation, Rob Reider, is joining the AvBrief team with his biweekly podcast on the lessons we learn when things don't go as planned. - January 07, 2026 - AvBrief Media Ltd.
AvBrief Expands with the Experimental Aviator
AvBrief is expanding to include more exclusive, informed, and useful content for the Experimental/Amateur-Built aviation sector. The Experimental Aviator will harness the talent and expertise of household names in the experimental world—Paul Dye, Tom Wilson, Kerry Fores, Eric Stewart, Vic Syracuse, Barnaby Wainfan, Ron Wanttaja, Larry Larson, and many others—to provide knowledgeable and engaging articles tailor-made for those who build, maintain, and fly their own aircraft. - November 30, 2025 - AvBrief Media Ltd.
ERBESSD INSTRUMENTS Continues Global Expansion
ERBESSD INSTRUMENTS a global leader in dynamic balancing, vibration analysis, machinery health, and process health instrumentation and optimization announces expansion to Latin America. - July 25, 2025 - ERBESSD INSTRUMENTS
FreightInsuranceDirect.com Reinforces Its Leadership in Instant Freight Coverage Since 1982
FreightInsuranceDirect.com, operated by Ramon Insurance, marks over 25 years of providing digital freight insurance certificates. The platform, first launched in the late 1990s, continues to streamline coverage for logistics professionals by offering instant access to domestic and international shipment protection. - July 17, 2025 - Ramon
PrintForm – Prototype to Production Ranks No. 86 on Inc. Magazine’s List of the Southeast Region’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies
Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 Regionals Southeast list had an average growth rate of 147% percent. - March 18, 2022 - PrintForm
Icon Group International Inc. Releases Financial and Labor Productivity Benchmarks on Lockheed Martin Corporation
ICON Group International Inc. today notifies investors of the release of its studies on financial and labor productivity benchmarks for Lockheed Martin Corporation. - March 10, 2022 - ICON Group International, Inc.
PrintForm-Prototype to Production Ranks No. 1054 on the 2021 Inc. 5000, with Three-Year Revenue Growth of 459 Percent
For the 1st time, PrintForm-Prototype to Production Appears on the Inc. 5000, Ranking No. 1054 with Three-Year Revenue Growth of 459 Percent - August 20, 2021 - PrintForm
Essex Industries Acquires Stevens Manufacturing
Essex Industries, a leading supplier to the Aerospace and Defense market, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Stevens Manufacturing, located in Milford, CT. Stevens provides precision machined OEM parts and sub-assemblies primarily to the rotorcraft market. - February 18, 2021 - Essex Industries
Drone Experts Name SkySkopes #1 U.S. Drone Service Provider
Drone Industry Insights lauds North Dakota DSP for “constantly pushing the envelope” in growth, market share and UAS development. - October 17, 2020 - SkySkopes
JetPack Aviation Flying Motorcycle “SPEEDER” Set to Fly
More Than Just Mystery JetPacks Will Be Flying Over Los Angeles - October 16, 2020 - Jet Pack Aviation
FBI Investigates "Jetpack" Sighting Over LAX
FAA Has Only Certified One True JetPack - September 08, 2020 - Jet Pack Aviation
SkySkopes Partners with Minot Police Bringing UAS to Successful Missing Person Search
A missing child has been found safely in Minot, North Dakota today, in no small part due to the swift actions of the partnership between the Minot Police Department, the Minot Fire Department, SkySkopes’ UAS teams, and others. After SkySkopes received the call from the Police of the City of... - April 27, 2020 - SkySkopes
The DAES Group Announces New Business Partnership at Singapore Airshow 2020
MDS Aero, a market leader for test facility solutions, selected DAES Group as its international representative to increase its market penetration. - February 14, 2020 - DAES Group
The DAES Group Announces Completion of a Wheel and Brake Facility for First Class Aviation Services
The new facility will house state-of-the-art equipment and expected to serve over 80 units of wheels per month. - November 21, 2019 - DAES Group
New Director of Capital Equipment Americas Appointed at DAES Group
Jeffrey Long joined the DAES Group on October 21st and will be attending the Dubai Airshow 2019 where he can be contacted at booth #1724. - November 14, 2019 - DAES Group
Seginus Aerospace New PMA Shimmy Damper Bearing
The Shimmy Damper Bearing P/N 50-820030, is a sub-component of the Nose Gear Shimmy Damper P/N 101-820020-15, which is used with the Nose Landing Gear Assembly used on various Textron King Air Series Aircraft. - October 19, 2019 - Seginus Aerospace LLC
World’s First Turbine JetPack Soars Over Sydney Opera House; David Mayman Returns to Make Triumphant Flight in Sydney, Australia
Australian adventurer/entrepreneur David Mayman made a triumphant flight in front of the iconic Sydney Opera House splitting the sky with his JB10 JetPack, powered by customized, twin turbine jets and ten years of development. The former business consultant and self described aviation fanatic made... - July 26, 2019 - Jet Pack Aviation
AMI to Attend 2019 NBAA Annual Maintenance Conference in Fort Worth, TX
(AMI) Aviation & Marketing International is ahead of the game when it comes to aviation parts and services, particularly with TFE731 engines. AMI, established in 1991 as a privately held Texas Corporation, is engaged in the brokerage and sales of turbine engines, parts, and aircraft, as well as... - May 08, 2019 - Aviation & Marketing International
OKK VM76R Vertical Machining Center Installed at Trace-A-Matic North
Trace-A-Matic Corporation continues to invest in manufacturing technology to ensure the highest level of machining tolerances and efficiency for its original equipment manufacturing customers. In striving to be the global manufacturing supplier of precision machined components, Trace-A-Matic North... - April 12, 2019 - Trace-A-Matic
The DAES Group Announces Strategic Cooperation with ATG
ATG Ltd. aims to grow its market penetration with the support of The DAES Group. - April 11, 2019 - DAES Group
JetPack Aviation’s Flying Motorcycle Delivers Personal Flight at 150mph
Designer Yacouba Galle Creates Clean, Elegant Speeder Aesthetic - March 21, 2019 - Jet Pack Aviation
Flying Motorcycle Now on Sale
Jetpack Aviation Delivers Safe Personal VTOL Flight - March 06, 2019 - Jet Pack Aviation
Gabriel Chemical Expands Sales Coverage
Gabriel Chemical has experienced substantial growth through introduction of its broad portfolio of products, manufacturing expansions, and the recent acquisitions of Ranbar® and Royce™ businesses. The additional personnel will strengthen customer relationships and ensure customers receive the personalized support that is central to Gabriel’s reputation as a complete solution provider to the coatings, adhesives, and composites markets. - February 27, 2019 - Gabriel Chemical
Seginus Aerospace is Proud to Announce New PMA Inventory Addition: Oil Tube Assembly 340-166-101-0EH (OEM 340-166-101-0)
The Oil Tube Assembly P/N 340-166-101-0EH has installation application in the GE engine subassemblies on Model CFM56-7B Series Engines. Seginus Aerospace LLC has released the following FAA PMA replacement part to aid in your cost reduction programs when maintaining your CFMI CFM56-7B Series... - January 23, 2019 - Seginus Aerospace LLC
JetPack Aviation Launches the World’s First JetPack Racing League
After 12 months testing two of its jetpacks in side by side flights, JetPack Aviation has announced the launch of its racing league. It is inviting the world to join in. - December 28, 2018 - Jet Pack Aviation
The DAES Group and FST Sign Partnership Agreement During the MRO Europe
The DAES Group adds a new thermal spray coating equipment line and FST gains a partnership to enhance its aerospace market penetration. - October 19, 2018 - DAES Group
Seginus New PMAs: Various Carbon Brushes
Seginus is pleased to announce the addition of various carbon brushes to their inventory. - August 10, 2018 - Seginus Aerospace LLC
Seginus Inc is Pleased to Announce a New Addition to Their Inventory: 611053EH Spacer Kit Assembly (OEM 611053 Spacer Kit Assembly)
The Spacer Kit Assembly P/N 611053 is installed on certain B/E Aerospace High Speed Convection Ovens used on various Boeing and Airbus aircraft. Seginus Inc has released the following FAA PMA replacement part to aid in your cost reduction programs when maintaining your B/E Aerospace High Speed... - August 02, 2018 - Seginus Aerospace LLC
Seginus Inc is Proud to Announce New PMA Release: 725495EH Thrust Washer (OEM 725495 Thrust Washer)
The Thrust Washer P/N 725495EH is a part of the Carrier Shaft of the Integrated Drive Generator used on Airbus A300, A310, A320, A330, A340 and Boeing 737, 747, 757 and 767 series aircraft. - August 01, 2018 - Seginus Aerospace LLC
Ridgetop Group, Inc. Announces the Appointment of New President and CEO, L. Thomas Heiser
Ridgetop Group, Inc. is pleased to announce Mr. L. Thomas Heiser as its next president and CEO. In his new role, Mr. Heiser will be expanding the company presence with the addition of the office in Atlanta. Mr. Heiser has 30+ years at Hitachi leading global sales, manufacturing, and business development initiatives inside of Hitachi and will bring that expertise to Ridgetop Group. The company will be focusing on expansion into more commercial areas with the successful core technologies. - June 25, 2018 - Ridgetop Group Inc.
Seginus Inc New PMA RS823-1EH Seal Assembly (OEM RS823-1 Seal Assembly)
The Seal Assembly P/N RS823-1EH is a part of the Lavatory Drain Ball Valve Assembly. The Lavatory Drain Valves(s) are part of the aircraft waste drain assembly. The ball valves are opened and closed manually to drain waste tanks during preflight service. These valves are used on Boeing 737, 747,... - June 05, 2018 - Seginus Aerospace LLC
Seginus Inc is Proud to Release New Inventory Item: Housing Assembly Scroll 2805489-4EH
Seginus Inc is adding a new item into their inventory: Housing Assembly Scroll 2805489-4EH (OEM PN 2805489-4). - December 12, 2017 - Seginus Aerospace LLC
Seginus Inc. New PMA: Drive Shaft Assemblies
Seginus Inc. is pleased to announce the release of new PMAs into their inventory: Drive Shaft Assemblies. - December 11, 2017 - Seginus Aerospace LLC
CIMC IT, ASTO Telematics and HongYi Hi-Tech Jointly Form the Joint Venture ZhongHong
ASTO Telematics, CIMC IT and HongYi Hi-Tech sign official joint venture agreement; Smart containers in response to safety and logistical challenges; As a provider of smart container solutions, a new joint venture can satisfy growing market demand for M2M services; The focus is on services and applications for smart containers, M2M and software for networked processes. - October 26, 2017 - asto Group
The Race is on to Catch JetPack Aviation
JetPack Aviation is looking forward to being part of the recently announced Boeing funded JetPack competition. - October 13, 2017 - Jet Pack Aviation
Real JetPacks to Fly in Silicon Valley
Redwood City PortFest Selected for First Northern California JetPack Flights on Oct 7. - October 03, 2017 - Jet Pack Aviation
Seginus Inc is Proud to Announce New Additions to Their Inventory: Nut Self-Locking J1212P03EH, J1212P04EH, and J1212P05EH
The Self-Locking Nuts P/Ns J1212P03, P04, P05 are parts of the GE, CFMI Engines and Embraer, Boeing Airframes and Sub-assemblies. Seginus Inc has released the following FAA PMA replacement part to aid in your cost reduction programs when maintaining installation applications in GE, CFMI engines... - September 19, 2017 - Seginus Aerospace LLC
Seginus Inc Obtains ASA-100 Accreditation
Seginus Inc completed the ASA-100 accreditation audit on September 4, 2017. - September 05, 2017 - Seginus Aerospace LLC
Sasol Equips Ethylene Oxide Transports with aJour ATEX Telematics
Tank container for ethylene oxide transports of the Sasol company group equipped with aJour ATEX Compact + Sensor Telematics. - August 25, 2017 - asto Group
asto to Participate in Industrial Digitalisation
"asto" is now a byword in "Industry 4.0" – the fourth industrial revolution. Together with the Luba investment company, the asto Business Group has taken over a Munich telematics company, under the new name of "asto Telematics GmbH." In addition to its key industrial technologies, the Munich-based company enjoys solid relations with international customers. - June 09, 2017 - asto Group
Seginus Inc PMA Parts Company is Proud to Announce New Product Release: Windshield Wiper Components
This assembly is part of the Aircraft Windshield Wiper Motor Converter Assembly. This assembly is installed on various Boeing, Saab AB, Saab Aeronautics and Sikorsky Series aircraft. - May 23, 2017 - Seginus Aerospace LLC
Seginus Inc Would Like to Introduce New Additions to Their Inventory: Flashtube Lamps 31-9172-1EH and 31-8321-1EH
The forward Strobe Light Assembly P/N 30-2722-1 and Position/Anti-collision Light P/N 30-2778-1 fall under the category of navigation lighting. These assemblies are installed on various Embraer aircraft. Seginus Inc has released the following FAA PMA replacement parts to aid in your cost... - February 23, 2017 - Seginus Aerospace LLC
Celeritive Technologies, Inc. Announced Today the Release of VoluTurn
Celeritive Technologies, Inc., developers of VoluMill™, announced today that VoluTurn™, the next generation, platform independent toolpath technology for rough turning, was made commercially available to Celeritive’s customers around the world. Like VoluMill, VoluTurn offers... - February 23, 2017 - Celeritive
Seginus Inc is Proud to Release a New FAA PMA Bearing 300SGL1052-1EH
Seginus Inc has released this FAA PMA replacement Bearing 300SGL1052-1EH to aid in your cost reduction programs when maintaining your Skurka Aerospace Inc. Starter-Generators, Model 300SGL129Q. - January 27, 2017 - Seginus Aerospace LLC
Seginus is Proud to Announce New FAA PMA Bearings 250SG1052-9EH and 250SG1052EH
Seginus Inc has released FAA PMA replacement Bearings 250SG1052EH and 250SG1052-9EH to aid in your cost reduction programs when maintaining your Skurka Aerospace Inc. Starter-Generators, Model 300SGL129Q. - January 27, 2017 - Seginus Aerospace LLC
Seginus Inc is Proud to Release a New PMA Bearing 150SG1052-14EH
Seginus Inc has released FAA PMA replacement bearing 150SG1052-14 to aid in your cost reduction programs when maintaining your Skurka Aerospace Inc. Starter-Generators, Model 300SGL129Q. - January 27, 2017 - Seginus Aerospace LLC
Seginus Inc is Proud to Release New PMA Heater Cartridge CS298-409EH and Heater Element Kit 439009239EH
The Heater and Kit is used in the B/E Aerospace Model DR4180 Series Water Heater and is installed on various Airbus and Boeing Aircraft. - January 26, 2017 - Seginus Aerospace LLC
Seginus Inc is Proud to Release New PMA Torque Shaft P603630EH
The Torque Shaft P/N P603630 is part of the Armature and has installation application on various other Thales Starter Generators P/N 8260-121 and 8260-123. These Thales Starter Generators are installed in various ATR42 & ATR72 Series aircraft. Seginus Inc has released the following FAA PMA... - January 26, 2017 - Seginus Aerospace LLC
JetPack Aviation Investment Opportunity for Silicon Valley Entrepreneurs
Legendary Hollywood inventor Nelson Tyler and serial entrepreneur David Mayman make major breakthrough in personal flight. - December 15, 2016 - Jet Pack Aviation