PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers,
submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to
top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks,
as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.
Trace-A-Matic Corporation continues to invest in manufacturing technology to ensure the highest level of machining tolerances and efficiency for its original equipment manufacturing customers.
In striving to be the global manufacturing supplier of precision machined components, Trace-A-Matic North has... - April 12, 2019 - Trace-A-Matic
Theia Space and ASTER Labs reach exclusive agreement for US and Canadian sales venture. - February 21, 2019 - ASTER Labs
3D-printed hands designed and created by UNLV Howard R. Hughes College of Engineering students and faculty have traveled the United States helping to bring awareness about Poland Syndrome - September 19, 2018 - UNLV College of Engineering
Fundraising for University-wide Collaboration Surpasses $750,000 with Support from Switch and NV Energy Foundation - February 05, 2017 - UNLV College of Engineering
Under a master agreement, UNLV will provide services to Lockheed Martin that supports NASA's Orion program and other space exploration projects. - October 13, 2016 - UNLV College of Engineering
Asteroid Initiatives LLC “Pixie” Spacecraft have been selected for consideration in the European Space Agency Asteroid Impact Mission, part of the ESA / NASA “AIDA” planetary defense test. Pixies, tiny 40 gm (1.4 oz) femtospacecraft, would be used to instrument the moon of the Didymos asteroid in preparation for a high velocity impact by the US DART spacecraft. - November 03, 2015 - Asteroid Initiatives LLC
Precision Aerospace Inc. is proud to announce a substantial expansion of its manufacturing facility in Grove, OK. This marks the tenth expansion of this location which celebrated its 50th anniversary this past year.
The new facility will be fully operational by February 2016. It is designed in a modular... - May 05, 2015 - Precision Aerospace
L-3 Corporation’s Applied Optics Center (AOC) recently completed the coating of a large optic for the 6.5 m MMT. The MMT, located on the site of the Fred Lawrence Whipple Observatory, is one of the world’s largest astronomical telescopes, located on top of the 8,530-high Mount Hopkins, south... - September 26, 2014 - L-3 Applied Optics Center
Polaris Propulsion Labs receives accredited vendor status with Chilean military at FIDAE trade show today as it showcased its latest product the TJ-200 a small turbojet engine for use in small missiles, and drones. - March 26, 2014 - Polaris Propulsion Labs
The 11th MAST will be co-located with 111th NATO Naval Armaments Group meeting in Istanbul, Turkey: uniting Europe with Asia and with direct connection to Middle East North Africa, your colleagues and counterparts from Abu Dhabi, Azerbaijan, India, Indonesia, Japan, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Kuwait, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Korea and Turkmenistan are already registering. - March 20, 2014 - Maritime Systems and Technologies
L-3 AOC will be available to discuss highly reflective metalized optical thin films at booth #2401 Photonics West 2014, Moscone Center, San Francisco, CA, Feb. 4 - 6, 2014. - February 06, 2014 - L-3 Applied Optics Center
AOC successfully coats 13 large optical elements for national telescope project. - January 11, 2014 - L-3 Applied Optics Center
GSO is producing "On the Fringe," a free-to-watch digital video media news talk show covering many of the modern privatized corporations driving our new global space industry. - November 02, 2013 - Global Space Organization
Sital delivers Enhanced Bit Rate (EBR) 1553 Intellectual Property core for FPGA.
EBR-1553 is a 10Mbps bit rate protocol which utilized the robust Mil-Std-1553 protocol over RS-485 transceivers in a hub-based point-to-point connection.
Sital’s EBR-1553 IP core is based on Sital’s proven 1553 IP cores. BC, RT and Bus Monitor IP Core configurations are available. An EBR-1553 tester is also available. - April 06, 2012 - Sital Technology
Sital announces the launch of its new PMC and cPCI Hyperboard, a PCI Mezzanine Card, PMC-compatible, multi-standard board that contains up to eight channels of Mil-Std-1553. Its channels can be configured independently to work with H009 and WB-194 in conjunction with 1553. Other protocols, like French DigiBus, are also available. - February 17, 2012 - Sital Technology
Aeroflex/Metelics Hi Rel Components has entered into a worldwide JAN die distribution agreement with Minco Technology Labs, LLC effective July 1, 2011. Under the terms of this agreement, Minco will represent Aeroflex/Metelics Hi Rel Components as its authorized distributor of JAN die including Zeners,... - July 01, 2011 - Minco Technology Labs, LLC
Sital Technology, a leading provider of advanced IP cores, components, boards, software and other products for Mil-Std-1553 and other avionics bus applications, announced today that it has appointed Altaix Electronica S.A. to be its reseller for 1553 IP products in Spain and Portugal.
Sital Technology... - May 27, 2011 - Sital Technology
Rear Admiral Phil (John P.) Davis has today joined the organising committee behind the growing conference and exhibition series - MAST (Maritime Systems & Technology). www. mastconfex. com/committee. asp. - July 21, 2010 - Maritime Systems and Technologies
Following the establishment of the MAST VADM J. Guy Reynolds Award fund, MAST’s organizers are pleased to announce the recipient of the first ever award. - May 22, 2010 - Maritime Systems and Technologies
AMI International announced today it has joined MAST Events as the event’s official Market Information Partner.
As the first ever dedicated market information partner to be linked with MAST, AMI will offer unique expert insights into future naval and maritime market trends and developments, and... - February 19, 2010 - Maritime Systems and Technologies
MAST 2009 will tap into the future policies and opinions of global-leaders from security and defence to address issues such as security, piracy, etc impacted by the melting of polar ice-caps. - October 02, 2009 - Maritime Systems and Technologies
PEO STRI Awards STOC II contract, both Full & Open and Small Business Lots, to Cole Engineering Services, Inc. - February 14, 2009 - Cole Engineering Services, Inc.
Sital Technology, the world leader in Mil-Std-1553 IP cores and products, is expanding its products base with the release of the 2nd generation of its Mil-Std-1553 bus tester - MultiComBox™.
The MultiComBox™ unit provides two dual-redundant 1553 channels, as well as four (4) serial channels... - January 30, 2009 - Sital Technology
The established event series MAST (Maritime Systems & Technology) will take place for the first time on US soil next year. - January 29, 2009 - Maritime Systems and Technologies
Starting at this year's annual global conference and trade-show in Stockholm, Sweden, MAST will host - in addition to its established topics - a Special Topic that spotlights a key issue to its host country/region. - January 29, 2009 - Maritime Systems and Technologies
The committee for the global maritime security and defence community's annual conference and trade-show (MAST) has just accepted a paper entitled "The European Commission TANGO project (Telecommunications Advance Network for GMES Operations) for Maritime Surveillance" into its internationally renowned conference programme (to be presented by Antonio De la Cruz, European Union Satellite Centre (EUSC), Spain in Session 3A – Wednesday 12th November: 1245hrs). - August 14, 2008 - Maritime Systems and Technologies
The Spanish Navy has confirmed the presence of Frigate F101 “Alvaro de Bazán” - joining other ships to be confirmed at MAST - for the duration of MAST 2008, in Cadiz harbour adjacent to the conference and trade-show. - July 26, 2008 - Maritime Systems and Technologies
MAST 2008’s third day plenary session will spark crucial debate about the roles, requirements, and required skills of the authorities in charge of maritime security.
An official invitation will be sent to international politicians/heads of state/defence ministers/security agencies/CNOs/others... - July 12, 2008 - Maritime Systems and Technologies
Rear Admiral Alan B. "Brad" Hicks
Program Director, Aegis Ballistic Missile Defense
Missile Defense Agency, has given a ringing endorsement for the MAST series of events as the ideal annual vehicle to discuss and debate core BMD issues - July 09, 2008 - Maritime Systems and Technologies
Internationally renowned underwater technology society, SUT have joined the ever growing list of MAST (MArtime System & Technology) Conference & Trade-show supporters. - July 09, 2008 - Maritime Systems and Technologies
Despite stricter conference abstract rejection criteria, MAST’s committee has confirmed this year’s programme as a two hundred and ten paper, seven stream, fully comprehensive maritime security and defence conference. - July 09, 2008 - Maritime Systems and Technologies
The annual MAST 2008 conference and trade-show will represent the international undersea defence community in both its conference and trade-show. - March 16, 2008 - Maritime Systems and Technologies
Just a couple of weeks ago, MAST 2007 exhibitor HTI, received a personal letter of gratitude from Gordon Brown - November 08, 2007 - Maritime Systems and Technologies
First time MAST exhibitor, RTI – Real-Time Innovations - have integrated RTI Data Distribution Service with an industry-leading Ada compiler, GNAT Pro from AdaCore Inc. - November 08, 2007 - Maritime Systems and Technologies
The Italian Navy's Andrea Doria, Horizon-Class frigate will grace MAST 2007. - September 19, 2007 - Maritime Systems and Technologies
International sonar specialists, Sonardyne have joined the swelling number of exhibitors committed to making the second annual MAST trade-show a huge success.
The Sonardyne group specialises in subsea instrumentation, including that used for underwater navigation, positioning, data communication and... - August 09, 2007 - Maritime Systems and Technologies
Rocketstar Robotics, an innovator in the design, analysis and manufacturer of actuators for spaceflight applications, today announced it had been awarded a contract from the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California for support of mechanisms on the Mars Science Laboratory program.
JPL has requested... - August 05, 2007 - Rocketstar Robotics Inc.
Evidencing the value of the extensive networking/social functions at the first MAST event, several organisations have confirmed sponsorship for high-profile functions in Genoa, this November - August 01, 2007 - Maritime Systems and Technologies
MAST’s organisers are delighted to announce that both conference delegate and trade-show visitor registrations match the diverse profile that MAST is fast becoming renowned for: ranging from military planners, capability managers, chiefs of staff, end users and policy makers; to procurement executives,... - August 01, 2007 - Maritime Systems and Technologies
The focal point of the MAST week’s networking - the annual party - will more than match your expectations: uniting you with your global contacts and counterparts in a truly colourful, relaxed and exclusive environment.
Genoa’s Aquarium (opposite the MAST conference rooms and trade-show halls)... - August 01, 2007 - Maritime Systems and Technologies
With just over two weeks until the Early-bird discount deadline (15th August), you can still save a maximum 40% on the full booking fee.
Whether you manage to make the discount deadline or not, the MAST delegate package offers the best value of any event, guaranteed:
At an average three-day fee of... - August 01, 2007 - Maritime Systems and Technologies
Whether your business depends on submarine, surface, defense and/or security contracts, MAST is a must for your exhibition calendar.
MAST (Maritime Systems & Technology) is the unique annual global trade-show and conference organised by government, research and industry leaders (see: www.mastconfex.com/committee.asp)... - August 01, 2007 - Maritime Systems and Technologies
Mirroring such globally spanning nature of defense and security business, MAST’s organisers remain committed to creating one truly global annual event, rather than running diluted regional events, in order to deliver maximum value to the community. - July 08, 2007 - Maritime Systems and Technologies
MAST’s organizers are delighted to announce the addition of the Director of NATO’s Undersea Research Center to its planning committee. - July 08, 2007 - Maritime Systems and Technologies
In tandem with the addition of Rear-Admiral Martin-Lauzer to the MAST planning committee, NURC have confirmed their research vessel “Alliance” will divert from operations to MAST 2007 (14th to 16th November, Genoa, Italy). - July 08, 2007 - Maritime Systems and Technologies
Continued growth in support for first-in-class global maritime forum - June 18, 2007 - Maritime Systems and Technologies