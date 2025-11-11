Recent Headlines
EXOS Aerospace CEO John Quinn to Speak at the 8th Annual High-Speed Aerospace Transportation (HSAT) Workshop
EXOS Aerospace Systems & Technologies, Inc. is proud to announce that CEO and Co-Founder John Quinn will be among the featured speakers at the 8th Annual High-Speed Aerospace Transportation (HSAT) Workshop, hosted by InterFlight Global in collaboration with the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA). - November 11, 2025 - EXOS Aerospace Systems and Technologies
AmericasLove.org Publishes Article About US Marine Robert Steele & How His 10,000 Mile Extreme Long-Range Drones Change Warfare
New at AmericasLove.org: US Marine Robert Steele's extreme long-range, AI-driven drones (10,000+ mile range) are poised to end traditional warfare. His "Hostage Strategy" uses precise, non-lethal strikes to cripple enemy economies, ensuring peace through deterrence. A must-read for the future of global security. - July 02, 2025 - AmericasLove.org
Forward Edge-AI’s Isidore Quantum® Space Encryptor Advances U.S. National Security & Cyber Defense with Successful Launch on Rogue Space Systems’ OTP-2 Mission
Revolutionizing AI-Driven Cybersecurity for Space Communications to Strengthen America’s Technological Edge - March 17, 2025 - Forward Edge-AI
The Next Giant Leap: Veteran Astronaut Who Repaired Hubble Joins Ambitious Launch Start-Up, LESATH, Validating 2.8BN TGT
LESATH Space International, rapid-access rocket start-up announces appointment of Col. Michael "Bueno" Good (USAF Ret.), former NASA astronaut, to its Board of Directors. - February 15, 2025 - Lesath International
Rapid-Access Rocket Startup, Lesath International, & Kall Morris Inc. Join Forces to Clean Up Space
Lesath International and KMI have signed an LOI for Lesath to provide payload delivery for KMI’s orbital technology. Lesath's methane-based propulsion systems offer reduced carbon emissions for space launches. KMI's innovative technology addresses the growing challenge of orbital congestion. The collaboration aims to revolutionize the approach to maintaining a clean space environment. This partnership highlights the growing importance of sustainability in space. - October 10, 2024 - Lesath International
Lesath International Developing Breakthrough Rocket Technology
Lesath International Inc., a Buffalo-based startup, is currently searching for a 100,000-square-foot manufacturing space in Buffalo. The company, founded by CEO Thomas Pawlak III in 2021, aims to develop a rocket engine and space vehicle for defense and commercial applications. - October 08, 2024 - Lesath International
Electro Rent Expands Professional Services Portfolio to Include Test Equipment Calibration Services
A comprehensive solutions provider for customers to rent, lease, purchase, calibrate, and optimize test and measurement equipment - May 10, 2024 - Electro Rent
ResiliAnt Signs a Commercial Partnership Agreement with a Top 15 Global IT Service Provider
Jointly delivering solutions that address cyber-physical systems cybersecurity. - November 20, 2023 - ResiliAnt
Ecocar Motors Inc. Welcomes New COO Elżbieta Cebeńko
Elżbieta Cebeńko is a skilled engineer and businesswoman who was born in Poland and currently resides in Rzeszów. Elżbieta has always been interested in the automotive industry, science, IT, and software engineering as well as solar electric cars and has a deep passion for science and... - July 13, 2023 - Ecocar Inc.
Ecocar for Communities
Ecocar Announces Free Community Ride Share Program (Ecocar for Communities). - March 21, 2023 - Ecocar Inc.
The Wait is Over: Precious Payload Launches Booking Tool for Space
If you are planning to send a payload to space, it would be faster to find a list of bookable options (Skyscanner for space) and book a ride with Precious Payload's new rocket schedule for small satellites. The schedule, just like online flight-booking tools, gathers all upcoming rocket launches into one easy-to-browse page. Precious Payload tracks all launches on the planet and filters them against those that are commercially available. - October 25, 2021 - Precious Payload
AFWERX Announces Phoenix Launch Systems, Inc. Among Top Teams Selected to Exhibit at EngageSpace
AFWERX, the catalyst for fostering innovation within the U.S. Air Force, announced Phoenix Launch Systems, Inc. as one of the 178 top participating teams selected from The AFWERX Space Challenge initiative to exhibit at EngageSpace, a two-day virtual event on September 29-30. - September 30, 2020 - Phoenix Launch Systems, Inc.
Quartus Engineering Awarded NASA Phase II SBIR to Further the Development of Semi-Custom CubeSat Optical Payloads
Quartus Engineering Incorporated was awarded NASA Phase II SBIR funding to further the development of small format, high performing, semi-custom optical payloads based on Sage IV telescope design. - September 03, 2020 - Quartus Engineering Incorporated
Crytur Opens a US Branch
CRYTUR spol s.r.o. announces the opening of a US branch in Boston, MA to provide enhanced support to a rapidly expanding field of North American customers. The US company, Crytur USA, will offer the same high quality products, services and technical support as their customers came to expect from... - July 11, 2020 - Crytur USA
University of Nevada, Las Vegas Engineers Answer the Medical Community's Call for PPE to Protect Themselves from COVID-19
Health care providers across the Las Vegas Valley were facing an unprecedented challenge, worsened by a lack of supplies to protect themselves. Could the UNLV College of Engineering use their skills and facilities to help fill the gap for personal protection equipment (PPE)? The call from the medical community came in late March, and by the first week of April UNLV had already delivered their first face shields and began fabrication on a microscope shield for ophthalmologists. - April 19, 2020 - UNLV College of Engineering
OKK VM76R Vertical Machining Center Installed at Trace-A-Matic North
Trace-A-Matic Corporation continues to invest in manufacturing technology to ensure the highest level of machining tolerances and efficiency for its original equipment manufacturing customers. In striving to be the global manufacturing supplier of precision machined components, Trace-A-Matic North... - April 12, 2019 - Trace-A-Matic
ASTER Labs Selected as Educational Satellite Kit Distributor
Theia Space and ASTER Labs reach exclusive agreement for US and Canadian sales venture. - February 21, 2019 - ASTER Labs
Eight-Year-Old Hailey Dawson Completes Her "Journey to 30" by Throwing Out the First Pitch at All 30 MLB Parks
3D-printed hands designed and created by UNLV Howard R. Hughes College of Engineering students and faculty have traveled the United States helping to bring awareness about Poland Syndrome - September 19, 2018 - UNLV College of Engineering
UNLV’s Student-Led Solar Decathlon Team Nears $1 Million Sponsorship Goal
Fundraising for University-wide Collaboration Surpasses $750,000 with Support from Switch and NV Energy Foundation - February 05, 2017 - UNLV College of Engineering
University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV) and Lockheed Martin Collaborate on Space Exploration Projects
Under a master agreement, UNLV will provide services to Lockheed Martin that supports NASA's Orion program and other space exploration projects. - October 13, 2016 - UNLV College of Engineering
Asteroid Initiatives LLC “Pixie” Spacecraft Swarm Probes Selected for Study Phase in Asteroid Defense Test
Asteroid Initiatives LLC “Pixie” Spacecraft have been selected for consideration in the European Space Agency Asteroid Impact Mission, part of the ESA / NASA “AIDA” planetary defense test. Pixies, tiny 40 gm (1.4 oz) femtospacecraft, would be used to instrument the moon of the Didymos asteroid in preparation for a high velocity impact by the US DART spacecraft. - November 03, 2015 - Asteroid Initiatives LLC
Precision Aerospace Inc. Expansion in Oklahoma, USA
Precision Aerospace Inc. is proud to announce a substantial expansion of its manufacturing facility in Grove, OK. This marks the tenth expansion of this location which celebrated its 50th anniversary this past year. The new facility will be fully operational by February 2016. It is designed in a... - May 05, 2015 - Precision Aerospace
L-3 Applied Optics Center (AOC) Completes Large Optic Coating for MMT
L-3 Corporation’s Applied Optics Center (AOC) recently completed the coating of a large optic for the 6.5 m MMT. The MMT, located on the site of the Fred Lawrence Whipple Observatory, is one of the world’s largest astronomical telescopes, located on top of the 8,530-high Mount Hopkins,... - September 26, 2014 - L-3 Applied Optics Center
Polaris Propulsion Labs Receives Chilean Vendor Approval at FIDAE, While Releasing the TJ-200 a Small Turbojet Engine for Use in Small Missiles and Drones
Polaris Propulsion Labs receives accredited vendor status with Chilean military at FIDAE trade show today as it showcased its latest product the TJ-200 a small turbojet engine for use in small missiles, and drones. - March 26, 2014 - Polaris Propulsion Labs
MAST Conference/Exhibition Gets a MENA/Asia Boost
The 11th MAST will be co-located with 111th NATO Naval Armaments Group meeting in Istanbul, Turkey: uniting Europe with Asia and with direct connection to Middle East North Africa, your colleagues and counterparts from Abu Dhabi, Azerbaijan, India, Indonesia, Japan, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Kuwait, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Korea and Turkmenistan are already registering. - March 20, 2014 - Maritime Systems and Technologies
L-3 Applied Optics Center (AOC) Develops Enhanced Gold Coating for Large-Format Substrates
L-3 AOC will be available to discuss highly reflective metalized optical thin films at booth #2401 Photonics West 2014, Moscone Center, San Francisco, CA, Feb. 4 - 6, 2014. - February 06, 2014 - L-3 Applied Optics Center
L-3 Applied Optics Center (AOC) Delivers Optical Coatings for Large Optical Elements
AOC successfully coats 13 large optical elements for national telescope project. - January 11, 2014 - L-3 Applied Optics Center
Global Space Organization Begins Its First Crowd-Fund Campaign
GSO is producing "On the Fringe," a free-to-watch digital video media news talk show covering many of the modern privatized corporations driving our new global space industry. - November 02, 2013 - Global Space Organization
Sital's 10Mbps EBR-1553 IP Core is Now Available
Sital delivers Enhanced Bit Rate (EBR) 1553 Intellectual Property core for FPGA. EBR-1553 is a 10Mbps bit rate protocol which utilized the robust Mil-Std-1553 protocol over RS-485 transceivers in a hub-based point-to-point connection. Sital’s EBR-1553 IP core is based on Sital’s proven 1553 IP cores. BC, RT and Bus Monitor IP Core configurations are available. An EBR-1553 tester is also available. - April 06, 2012 - Sital Technology
Sital’s Multi-Standard PMC and cPCI HyperBoard™ Available for Mil-Std-1553, WB-194, H009, ARINC-429 and Other Protocols
Sital announces the launch of its new PMC and cPCI Hyperboard, a PCI Mezzanine Card, PMC-compatible, multi-standard board that contains up to eight channels of Mil-Std-1553. Its channels can be configured independently to work with H009 and WB-194 in conjunction with 1553. Other protocols, like French DigiBus, are also available. - February 17, 2012 - Sital Technology
Minco Technology Labs, LLC Enters Into a Worldwide JAN Die Distribution Agreement with Aeroflex/Metelics Hi Rel Components
Aeroflex/Metelics Hi Rel Components has entered into a worldwide JAN die distribution agreement with Minco Technology Labs, LLC effective July 1, 2011. Under the terms of this agreement, Minco will represent Aeroflex/Metelics Hi Rel Components as its authorized distributor of JAN die including... - July 01, 2011 - Minco Technology Labs, LLC
Sital Technology Appoints Altaix Electronica S.A. as Its Reseller in Spain
Sital Technology, a leading provider of advanced IP cores, components, boards, software and other products for Mil-Std-1553 and other avionics bus applications, announced today that it has appointed Altaix Electronica S.A. to be its reseller for 1553 IP products in Spain and Portugal. Sital... - May 27, 2011 - Sital Technology
Rear Admiral Phil (John P.) Davis Joins MAST Organisers
Rear Admiral Phil (John P.) Davis has today joined the organising committee behind the growing conference and exhibition series - MAST (Maritime Systems & Technology). www. mastconfex. com/committee. asp. - July 21, 2010 - Maritime Systems and Technologies
VADM J. Guy Reynolds Memorial Award First Recipient Announced
Following the establishment of the MAST VADM J. Guy Reynolds Award fund, MAST’s organizers are pleased to announce the recipient of the first ever award. - May 22, 2010 - Maritime Systems and Technologies
AMI to Support MAST as the Event's First Ever Specialist Market Information Partner
AMI International announced today it has joined MAST Events as the event’s official Market Information Partner. As the first ever dedicated market information partner to be linked with MAST, AMI will offer unique expert insights into future naval and maritime market trends and developments,... - February 19, 2010 - Maritime Systems and Technologies
Global Warming in Arctic Creating Imminent Global Security and Piracy Issues
MAST 2009 will tap into the future policies and opinions of global-leaders from security and defence to address issues such as security, piracy, etc impacted by the melting of polar ice-caps. - October 02, 2009 - Maritime Systems and Technologies
US Army Awards Next Generation Simulation & Training Omnibus Contract to CESI
PEO STRI Awards STOC II contract, both Full & Open and Small Business Lots, to Cole Engineering Services, Inc. - February 14, 2009 - Cole Engineering Services, Inc.
Sital Announces the Release of Its 2nd Generation Mil-Std-1553 Bus Tester
Sital Technology, the world leader in Mil-Std-1553 IP cores and products, is expanding its products base with the release of the 2nd generation of its Mil-Std-1553 bus tester - MultiComBox™. The MultiComBox™ unit provides two dual-redundant 1553 channels, as well as four (4) serial... - January 30, 2009 - Sital Technology
Special Theme to Break the Ice at MAST 2009
Starting at this year's annual global conference and trade-show in Stockholm, Sweden, MAST will host - in addition to its established topics - a Special Topic that spotlights a key issue to its host country/region. - January 29, 2009 - Maritime Systems and Technologies
USA to Host First Ever Global Maritime Security and Defence Conference and Trade-Show
The established event series MAST (Maritime Systems & Technology) will take place for the first time on US soil next year. - January 29, 2009 - Maritime Systems and Technologies
European Commission's TANGO (Telecommunications Advance Network for GMES Operations) Project to Feature at MAST 2008
The committee for the global maritime security and defence community's annual conference and trade-show (MAST) has just accepted a paper entitled "The European Commission TANGO project (Telecommunications Advance Network for GMES Operations) for Maritime Surveillance" into its internationally renowned conference programme (to be presented by Antonio De la Cruz, European Union Satellite Centre (EUSC), Spain in Session 3A – Wednesday 12th November: 1245hrs). - August 14, 2008 - Maritime Systems and Technologies
Spanish Navy Confirms F100 Frigate for MAST 2008
The Spanish Navy has confirmed the presence of Frigate F101 “Alvaro de Bazán” - joining other ships to be confirmed at MAST - for the duration of MAST 2008, in Cadiz harbour adjacent to the conference and trade-show. - July 26, 2008 - Maritime Systems and Technologies
Provocative Plenary Prompts Possible Annual Maritime Security Summit at MAST
MAST 2008’s third day plenary session will spark crucial debate about the roles, requirements, and required skills of the authorities in charge of maritime security. An official invitation will be sent to international politicians/heads of state/defence ministers/security... - July 12, 2008 - Maritime Systems and Technologies
Program Director of US' Aegis Ballistic Missile Defense Endorses MAST as the Ideal Annual Event to Discuss and Debate Core BMD Issues
Rear Admiral Alan B. "Brad" Hicks Program Director, Aegis Ballistic Missile Defense Missile Defense Agency, has given a ringing endorsement for the MAST series of events as the ideal annual vehicle to discuss and debate core BMD issues - July 09, 2008 - Maritime Systems and Technologies
SUT (Society of Underwater Technology) join MAST Sponsors
Internationally renowned underwater technology society, SUT have joined the ever growing list of MAST (MArtime System & Technology) Conference & Trade-show supporters. - July 09, 2008 - Maritime Systems and Technologies
MAST 2008 Boasts Seven Stream, Multiple Domains, "Mega-MAST"
Despite stricter conference abstract rejection criteria, MAST’s committee has confirmed this year’s programme as a two hundred and ten paper, seven stream, fully comprehensive maritime security and defence conference. - July 09, 2008 - Maritime Systems and Technologies
Undersea Defence Specialists Set to Surface at MAST 2008
The annual MAST 2008 conference and trade-show will represent the international undersea defence community in both its conference and trade-show. - March 16, 2008 - Maritime Systems and Technologies
RTI and Saab Systems First to Market with OMG/DDS Compliant Ada Bindings
First time MAST exhibitor, RTI – Real-Time Innovations - have integrated RTI Data Distribution Service with an industry-leading Ada compiler, GNAT Pro from AdaCore Inc. - November 08, 2007 - Maritime Systems and Technologies
UK Prime Minister Thanks MAST Exhibitor for Crisis Support
Just a couple of weeks ago, MAST 2007 exhibitor HTI, received a personal letter of gratitude from Gordon Brown - November 08, 2007 - Maritime Systems and Technologies
Italian Navy's Flagship Frigate to Divert from Operations to MAST 2007
The Italian Navy's Andrea Doria, Horizon-Class frigate will grace MAST 2007. - September 19, 2007 - Maritime Systems and Technologies