OKK VM76R Vertical Machining Center Installed at Trace-A-Matic North Trace-A-Matic Corporation continues to invest in manufacturing technology to ensure the highest level of machining tolerances and efficiency for its original equipment manufacturing customers. In striving to be the global manufacturing supplier of precision machined components, Trace-A-Matic North has... - April 12, 2019 - Trace-A-Matic

ASTER Labs Selected as Educational Satellite Kit Distributor Theia Space and ASTER Labs reach exclusive agreement for US and Canadian sales venture. - February 21, 2019 - ASTER Labs

Eight-Year-Old Hailey Dawson Completes Her "Journey to 30" by Throwing Out the First Pitch at All 30 MLB Parks 3D-printed hands designed and created by UNLV Howard R. Hughes College of Engineering students and faculty have traveled the United States helping to bring awareness about Poland Syndrome - September 19, 2018 - UNLV College of Engineering

UNLV’s Student-Led Solar Decathlon Team Nears $1 Million Sponsorship Goal Fundraising for University-wide Collaboration Surpasses $750,000 with Support from Switch and NV Energy Foundation - February 05, 2017 - UNLV College of Engineering

University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV) and Lockheed Martin Collaborate on Space Exploration Projects Under a master agreement, UNLV will provide services to Lockheed Martin that supports NASA's Orion program and other space exploration projects. - October 13, 2016 - UNLV College of Engineering

Asteroid Initiatives LLC “Pixie” Spacecraft Swarm Probes Selected for Study Phase in Asteroid Defense Test Asteroid Initiatives LLC “Pixie” Spacecraft have been selected for consideration in the European Space Agency Asteroid Impact Mission, part of the ESA / NASA “AIDA” planetary defense test. Pixies, tiny 40 gm (1.4 oz) femtospacecraft, would be used to instrument the moon of the Didymos asteroid in preparation for a high velocity impact by the US DART spacecraft. - November 03, 2015 - Asteroid Initiatives LLC

Precision Aerospace Inc. Expansion in Oklahoma, USA Precision Aerospace Inc. is proud to announce a substantial expansion of its manufacturing facility in Grove, OK. This marks the tenth expansion of this location which celebrated its 50th anniversary this past year. The new facility will be fully operational by February 2016. It is designed in a modular... - May 05, 2015 - Precision Aerospace

L-3 Applied Optics Center (AOC) Completes Large Optic Coating for MMT L-3 Corporation’s Applied Optics Center (AOC) recently completed the coating of a large optic for the 6.5 m MMT. The MMT, located on the site of the Fred Lawrence Whipple Observatory, is one of the world’s largest astronomical telescopes, located on top of the 8,530-high Mount Hopkins, south... - September 26, 2014 - L-3 Applied Optics Center

Polaris Propulsion Labs Receives Chilean Vendor Approval at FIDAE, While Releasing the TJ-200 a Small Turbojet Engine for Use in Small Missiles and Drones Polaris Propulsion Labs receives accredited vendor status with Chilean military at FIDAE trade show today as it showcased its latest product the TJ-200 a small turbojet engine for use in small missiles, and drones. - March 26, 2014 - Polaris Propulsion Labs

MAST Conference/Exhibition Gets a MENA/Asia Boost The 11th MAST will be co-located with 111th NATO Naval Armaments Group meeting in Istanbul, Turkey: uniting Europe with Asia and with direct connection to Middle East North Africa, your colleagues and counterparts from Abu Dhabi, Azerbaijan, India, Indonesia, Japan, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Kuwait, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Korea and Turkmenistan are already registering. - March 20, 2014 - Maritime Systems and Technologies

L-3 Applied Optics Center (AOC) Develops Enhanced Gold Coating for Large-Format Substrates L-3 AOC will be available to discuss highly reflective metalized optical thin films at booth #2401 Photonics West 2014, Moscone Center, San Francisco, CA, Feb. 4 - 6, 2014. - February 06, 2014 - L-3 Applied Optics Center

L-3 Applied Optics Center (AOC) Delivers Optical Coatings for Large Optical Elements AOC successfully coats 13 large optical elements for national telescope project. - January 11, 2014 - L-3 Applied Optics Center

Global Space Organization Begins Its First Crowd-Fund Campaign GSO is producing "On the Fringe," a free-to-watch digital video media news talk show covering many of the modern privatized corporations driving our new global space industry. - November 02, 2013 - Global Space Organization

Sital's 10Mbps EBR-1553 IP Core is Now Available Sital delivers Enhanced Bit Rate (EBR) 1553 Intellectual Property core for FPGA. EBR-1553 is a 10Mbps bit rate protocol which utilized the robust Mil-Std-1553 protocol over RS-485 transceivers in a hub-based point-to-point connection. Sital’s EBR-1553 IP core is based on Sital’s proven 1553 IP cores. BC, RT and Bus Monitor IP Core configurations are available. An EBR-1553 tester is also available. - April 06, 2012 - Sital Technology

Sital’s Multi-Standard PMC and cPCI HyperBoard™ Available for Mil-Std-1553, WB-194, H009, ARINC-429 and Other Protocols Sital announces the launch of its new PMC and cPCI Hyperboard, a PCI Mezzanine Card, PMC-compatible, multi-standard board that contains up to eight channels of Mil-Std-1553. Its channels can be configured independently to work with H009 and WB-194 in conjunction with 1553. Other protocols, like French DigiBus, are also available. - February 17, 2012 - Sital Technology

Minco Technology Labs, LLC Enters Into a Worldwide JAN Die Distribution Agreement with Aeroflex/Metelics Hi Rel Components Aeroflex/Metelics Hi Rel Components has entered into a worldwide JAN die distribution agreement with Minco Technology Labs, LLC effective July 1, 2011. Under the terms of this agreement, Minco will represent Aeroflex/Metelics Hi Rel Components as its authorized distributor of JAN die including Zeners,... - July 01, 2011 - Minco Technology Labs, LLC

Sital Technology Appoints Altaix Electronica S.A. as Its Reseller in Spain Sital Technology, a leading provider of advanced IP cores, components, boards, software and other products for Mil-Std-1553 and other avionics bus applications, announced today that it has appointed Altaix Electronica S.A. to be its reseller for 1553 IP products in Spain and Portugal. Sital Technology... - May 27, 2011 - Sital Technology

Rear Admiral Phil (John P.) Davis Joins MAST Organisers Rear Admiral Phil (John P.) Davis has today joined the organising committee behind the growing conference and exhibition series - MAST (Maritime Systems & Technology). www. mastconfex. com/committee. asp. - July 21, 2010 - Maritime Systems and Technologies

VADM J. Guy Reynolds Memorial Award First Recipient Announced Following the establishment of the MAST VADM J. Guy Reynolds Award fund, MAST’s organizers are pleased to announce the recipient of the first ever award. - May 22, 2010 - Maritime Systems and Technologies

AMI to Support MAST as the Event's First Ever Specialist Market Information Partner AMI International announced today it has joined MAST Events as the event’s official Market Information Partner. As the first ever dedicated market information partner to be linked with MAST, AMI will offer unique expert insights into future naval and maritime market trends and developments, and... - February 19, 2010 - Maritime Systems and Technologies

Global Warming in Arctic Creating Imminent Global Security and Piracy Issues MAST 2009 will tap into the future policies and opinions of global-leaders from security and defence to address issues such as security, piracy, etc impacted by the melting of polar ice-caps. - October 02, 2009 - Maritime Systems and Technologies

US Army Awards Next Generation Simulation & Training Omnibus Contract to CESI PEO STRI Awards STOC II contract, both Full & Open and Small Business Lots, to Cole Engineering Services, Inc. - February 14, 2009 - Cole Engineering Services, Inc.

Sital Announces the Release of Its 2nd Generation Mil-Std-1553 Bus Tester Sital Technology, the world leader in Mil-Std-1553 IP cores and products, is expanding its products base with the release of the 2nd generation of its Mil-Std-1553 bus tester - MultiComBox™. The MultiComBox™ unit provides two dual-redundant 1553 channels, as well as four (4) serial channels... - January 30, 2009 - Sital Technology

USA to Host First Ever Global Maritime Security and Defence Conference and Trade-Show The established event series MAST (Maritime Systems & Technology) will take place for the first time on US soil next year. - January 29, 2009 - Maritime Systems and Technologies

Special Theme to Break the Ice at MAST 2009 Starting at this year's annual global conference and trade-show in Stockholm, Sweden, MAST will host - in addition to its established topics - a Special Topic that spotlights a key issue to its host country/region. - January 29, 2009 - Maritime Systems and Technologies

European Commission's TANGO (Telecommunications Advance Network for GMES Operations) Project to Feature at MAST 2008 The committee for the global maritime security and defence community's annual conference and trade-show (MAST) has just accepted a paper entitled "The European Commission TANGO project (Telecommunications Advance Network for GMES Operations) for Maritime Surveillance" into its internationally renowned conference programme (to be presented by Antonio De la Cruz, European Union Satellite Centre (EUSC), Spain in Session 3A – Wednesday 12th November: 1245hrs). - August 14, 2008 - Maritime Systems and Technologies

Spanish Navy Confirms F100 Frigate for MAST 2008 The Spanish Navy has confirmed the presence of Frigate F101 “Alvaro de Bazán” - joining other ships to be confirmed at MAST - for the duration of MAST 2008, in Cadiz harbour adjacent to the conference and trade-show. - July 26, 2008 - Maritime Systems and Technologies

Provocative Plenary Prompts Possible Annual Maritime Security Summit at MAST MAST 2008’s third day plenary session will spark crucial debate about the roles, requirements, and required skills of the authorities in charge of maritime security. An official invitation will be sent to international politicians/heads of state/defence ministers/security agencies/CNOs/others... - July 12, 2008 - Maritime Systems and Technologies

Program Director of US' Aegis Ballistic Missile Defense Endorses MAST as the Ideal Annual Event to Discuss and Debate Core BMD Issues Rear Admiral Alan B. "Brad" Hicks Program Director, Aegis Ballistic Missile Defense Missile Defense Agency, has given a ringing endorsement for the MAST series of events as the ideal annual vehicle to discuss and debate core BMD issues - July 09, 2008 - Maritime Systems and Technologies

SUT (Society of Underwater Technology) join MAST Sponsors Internationally renowned underwater technology society, SUT have joined the ever growing list of MAST (MArtime System & Technology) Conference & Trade-show supporters. - July 09, 2008 - Maritime Systems and Technologies

MAST 2008 Boasts Seven Stream, Multiple Domains, "Mega-MAST" Despite stricter conference abstract rejection criteria, MAST’s committee has confirmed this year’s programme as a two hundred and ten paper, seven stream, fully comprehensive maritime security and defence conference. - July 09, 2008 - Maritime Systems and Technologies

Undersea Defence Specialists Set to Surface at MAST 2008 The annual MAST 2008 conference and trade-show will represent the international undersea defence community in both its conference and trade-show. - March 16, 2008 - Maritime Systems and Technologies

UK Prime Minister Thanks MAST Exhibitor for Crisis Support Just a couple of weeks ago, MAST 2007 exhibitor HTI, received a personal letter of gratitude from Gordon Brown - November 08, 2007 - Maritime Systems and Technologies

RTI and Saab Systems First to Market with OMG/DDS Compliant Ada Bindings First time MAST exhibitor, RTI – Real-Time Innovations - have integrated RTI Data Distribution Service with an industry-leading Ada compiler, GNAT Pro from AdaCore Inc. - November 08, 2007 - Maritime Systems and Technologies

Italian Navy's Flagship Frigate to Divert from Operations to MAST 2007 The Italian Navy's Andrea Doria, Horizon-Class frigate will grace MAST 2007. - September 19, 2007 - Maritime Systems and Technologies

Sonardyne Will ‘Sound Out’ MAST Audience International sonar specialists, Sonardyne have joined the swelling number of exhibitors committed to making the second annual MAST trade-show a huge success. The Sonardyne group specialises in subsea instrumentation, including that used for underwater navigation, positioning, data communication and... - August 09, 2007 - Maritime Systems and Technologies

Rocketstar Robotics Awarded $200,000 Contract for Mechanisms Design on the Mars Science Laboratory Program by JPL Rocketstar Robotics, an innovator in the design, analysis and manufacturer of actuators for spaceflight applications, today announced it had been awarded a contract from the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California for support of mechanisms on the Mars Science Laboratory program. JPL has requested... - August 05, 2007 - Rocketstar Robotics Inc.

MAST 2007 – A Very Social Occasion Evidencing the value of the extensive networking/social functions at the first MAST event, several organisations have confirmed sponsorship for high-profile functions in Genoa, this November - August 01, 2007 - Maritime Systems and Technologies

MAST 2007 Registrations Up, Participant Profile Well on Target MAST’s organisers are delighted to announce that both conference delegate and trade-show visitor registrations match the diverse profile that MAST is fast becoming renowned for: ranging from military planners, capability managers, chiefs of staff, end users and policy makers; to procurement executives,... - August 01, 2007 - Maritime Systems and Technologies

Free Annual MAST Party Set to ‘Rock the Plaice’ The focal point of the MAST week’s networking - the annual party - will more than match your expectations: uniting you with your global contacts and counterparts in a truly colourful, relaxed and exclusive environment. Genoa’s Aquarium (opposite the MAST conference rooms and trade-show halls)... - August 01, 2007 - Maritime Systems and Technologies

MAST 2007 Delegate Early Bird Discount – Just Two Weeks Left With just over two weeks until the Early-bird discount deadline (15th August), you can still save a maximum 40% on the full booking fee. Whether you manage to make the discount deadline or not, the MAST delegate package offers the best value of any event, guaranteed: At an average three-day fee of... - August 01, 2007 - Maritime Systems and Technologies

Make the Most of Your Exhibition Marketing, Make Sure You Make MAST 2007 Whether your business depends on submarine, surface, defense and/or security contracts, MAST is a must for your exhibition calendar. MAST (Maritime Systems & Technology) is the unique annual global trade-show and conference organised by government, research and industry leaders (see: www.mastconfex.com/committee.asp)... - August 01, 2007 - Maritime Systems and Technologies

Australia’s Appointment of Spanish Suppliers Endorses Cadiz as the Perfect Host for MAST 2008 and the Most Significant International Maritime Information/Business Event Mirroring such globally spanning nature of defense and security business, MAST’s organisers remain committed to creating one truly global annual event, rather than running diluted regional events, in order to deliver maximum value to the community. - July 08, 2007 - Maritime Systems and Technologies

NATO Support for MAST 2007 (and Beyond) Assured MAST’s organizers are delighted to announce the addition of the Director of NATO’s Undersea Research Center to its planning committee. - July 08, 2007 - Maritime Systems and Technologies

NATO Research Vessel (NRV) Alliance Joins "MAST 2007 Flotilla" In tandem with the addition of Rear-Admiral Martin-Lauzer to the MAST planning committee, NURC have confirmed their research vessel “Alliance” will divert from operations to MAST 2007 (14th to 16th November, Genoa, Italy). - July 08, 2007 - Maritime Systems and Technologies