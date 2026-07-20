Recent Headlines
Within Military Armored Vehicle, Tank, & Tank Component Manufacturing
Wealthcraft Capital, Inc. (OTC: WCCP) Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire XLabs, Inc.
Company to be Renamed War Labs Defense Technologies, Inc. - July 20, 2026 - War Labs
Jameson Launches Air Boost Add-On for Award-Winning Fiber Driver
Jameson launches the Air Boost, a pneumatic add-on for its award-winning Fiber Driver, designed to tackle tough FTTH installs. Engineered for high-friction conduit runs, Air Boost adds speed and power without replacing fiber blowing systems. Compatible with 10mm–19mm ducts and standard air compressors, it’s built for fast, efficient fiber drops. Now available through authorized distributors. - July 24, 2025 - Jameson, LLC
AmericasLove.org Publishes Article About US Marine Robert Steele & How His 10,000 Mile Extreme Long-Range Drones Change Warfare
New at AmericasLove.org: US Marine Robert Steele's extreme long-range, AI-driven drones (10,000+ mile range) are poised to end traditional warfare. His "Hostage Strategy" uses precise, non-lethal strikes to cripple enemy economies, ensuring peace through deterrence. A must-read for the future of global security. - July 02, 2025 - AmericasLove.org
Hottinger Brüel & Kjær Appoints Justin M. Smith as New General Manager of Concurrent Real-Time
Hottinger Brüel & Kjær has appointed Justin M. Smith as General Manager of Concurrent Real-Time. With over 20 years of experience in tech leadership and sales, Smith previously served as VP of Global Sales at HBK. He will lead Concurrent into its next phase of innovation and growth. Concurrent Real-Time, a global leader in real-time computing, serves aerospace, defense, and industrial markets with high-performance systems and software. - May 16, 2025 - Concurrent Real-Time
Alinabal Group Names Josh Ruiz Vice President of Operations
Alinabal Group, a company of precision manufacturers that brings niche expertise, highly engineered solutions, and a customer-centric approach to diverse markets, is pleased to announce it has hired Josh Ruiz as Vice President of Operations. In this position, Ruiz will oversee Alinabal’s... - February 03, 2025 - Alinabal Group
ITC Engineering Services Earns FDA ASCA Accreditation, Strengthening Industry Leadership and Commitment to Excellence
ITC Engineering Services has earned FDA ASCA accreditation, validating its commitment to high-quality testing and regulatory compliance for medical devices. This achievement enhances ITC’s credibility, ensuring faster, more reliable pathways to market for clients. ITC continues to set industry standards, offering expertise and trust in engineering and certification services. - October 14, 2024 - ITC Engineering Services, Inc
ITC Engineering Services, Inc. Secures NVLAP Accreditation, Redefining Excellence in Compliance Testing
ITC Engineering Services, Inc. achieves NVLAP accreditation, affirming its dedication to top-tier Compliance Testing Services. This recognition underscores precision, trust, and commitment to industry-leading standards, enhancing its position as a trusted partner in engineering. - March 15, 2024 - ITC Engineering Services, Inc
ZYCI Announces Groundbreaking for State-of-the-Art CNC Machining Facility
ZYCI announces commencement of construction on its new state-of-the-art CNC machining facility to support continued growth in the aerospace, defense, robotics and high value commercial applications sector. - December 08, 2023 - ZYCI
Attorney Appointed by Families of Kidnap Victims Releases Quote
Calev Myers, Adv., an attorney appointed by a committee chosen by family members of hostages of Hamas, has released a statement in an email to Tim Hillis, Phd (Chancellor of Remnant Nation University), calling for a stern and definitive response from the US and Europe. - October 15, 2023 - Calev Myers
New Cutting-Edge Patent: Transforming HVAC Industry and Protecting Our Environment with 100% Zero Freon Leak Tech
COSTA MESA, CA - Seco Seals, a leader in the sealing industry, has announced the groundbreaking patent of their innovative SECO45 Gasket Technology, which promises to completely revolutionize the HVAC industry. This cutting-edge technology was developed to eliminate Freon leaks, offering an... - May 03, 2023 - Seco Seals Inc.
Custom Work Platforms Leader Spika Design & Mfg. Undergoes a Brand Refresh for a 100-Year Global Vision
Lewistown, Montana-based manufacturing company recognized by global industrial giants for its OSHA-compliant custom work platforms dons a new brand identity for a lofty global trajectory. - April 18, 2023 - Spika Design & Manufacturing, Inc.
Spartaco Acquires Bulldog Bender™
Spartaco Companies (“Spartaco”) is pleased to the announce the acquisition of the Bulldog Bender brand of cable benders. Tim Beed, Chief Business Development Officer, explains, “Spartaco has a long history of providing products and solutions that help professional tradespeople get the job done right the first time. The addition of Bulldog Bender’s products, which make the difficult task of bending large gauge power cable faster, safer, and easier for professional electrical installers." - March 13, 2023 - Jameson, LLC
SBA Confers WOSB Status on Design and Engineering Firm Spika Design & Manufacturing, Inc.
The Montana manufacturer which custom-designs and manufactures precision-engineered work platforms to support some of the most innovative companies in industries such as space, aviation, defense, and mass transit, is poised for exponential growth with WOSB certification. - May 11, 2022 - Spika Design & Manufacturing, Inc.
CDM Electronics Now Offers High Performance Fiber Optic Interconnect Solutions
Commercial Off-The-Shelf (COTS) and custom fiber optic MIL-Spec, multimode and single-mode fiber optic cable assembly solutions target the broadest spectrum of industrial, military, plus avionics applications. - May 04, 2022 - CDM Electronics
Times Microwave Systems’ New LMR Coaxial Cable Toolkit Now in Stock from CDM Electronics
The hard case tool kit provides all tools required to cut, prep and crimp LMR-195, LMR-200 and LMR-240 coaxial cable as well as install a wide assortment of Times Microwave’s connectors, including the LMR X-Series non-solder EZ connectors. The kit uniquely promotes installation efficiency in a broad range of remote/on-site telecommunications applications, including 5G telecom towers, WiFi and SCADA networks, FM/TV/HDTV broadcasting transmission, and RF test labs. - March 18, 2022 - CDM Electronics
ASPIS Cyber Technologies Enters Into Partnership with ICARO™ Media Group
ASPIS to Provide End Point Cyber Security to over 250M Addressable Subscribers. - March 08, 2022 - ASPIS Cyber Technologies
Specialized Spika Work Platform to be Used in NASA Artemis Missions
Montana manufacturer’s expertise in precision-engineered work platforms for the space industry will be used by NASA during recovery of Artemis missions to the moon enabling further exploration of deep space. - February 18, 2022 - Spika Design & Manufacturing, Inc.
Newtec Reps Announces Alta Data Technologies Rugged, In-Line ARINC Ethernet Converter
Alta Data Technologies (Alta) has released an innovative Ethernet ARINC- 429 product built directly in-line to a small, rugged cable assembly - October 10, 2021 - NewTec Reps
NewTec Reps Announces Alta Data Technologies New Mil Std 1553 NLINE-T1553
MIL-STD-1553 Thunderbolt interface appliance: NLINE-T1553. The product embeds the industry leading MIL-STD-1553 protocol engine, AltaCore™ directly into the Thunderbolt cable assembly. - October 02, 2021 - NewTec Reps
Spika Announces Its 2021 "Day-of-Service" Honorees from Among Local Non-Profit Organizations
The Lewistown, Montana based manufacturer’s team members will once again celebrate local non-profit organizations by dedicating a day of volunteer service in the community. - July 15, 2021 - Spika Design & Manufacturing, Inc.
InTalTech Ltd. Scales Up Its Business
InTalTech Ltd. has over-performed its business ramp-up, resulting in an increase in the InTalTech professional team and its resource investments. Following the company's recent success, an investment group, Meyrablin Industries (2021) Ltd., joined the company. - June 17, 2021 - InTalTech Ltd.
Essex Industries Acquires Stevens Manufacturing
Essex Industries, a leading supplier to the Aerospace and Defense market, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Stevens Manufacturing, located in Milford, CT. Stevens provides precision machined OEM parts and sub-assemblies primarily to the rotorcraft market. - February 18, 2021 - Essex Industries
City of Tallahassee Chooses Spika Work Platforms to Maintain Its StarMetro Electric Bus Fleet
Montana manufacturer’s expertise in stands to maintain sensitive equipment in aerospace comes in handy to support the needs of electric mobility in mass transit. - January 18, 2021 - Spika Design & Manufacturing, Inc.
Factory Expansion Positions Spika to Serve the Defense and Space Industry Faster
With an expanded facility, Montana based Spika Design & Manufacturing, Inc., which specializes in innovative work platforms and maintenance stands for complex safety access needs, bets on the brighter future of American manufacturing. - November 08, 2020 - Spika Design & Manufacturing, Inc.
Eldaas Technologies Inc. Forged a Strong Partnership with Mediatek Inc.
Eldaas Technologies Inc., a leading embedded design services company specializing in industrial solutions, tied a partnership with Mediatek to bring up Rich IoT solutions with integrated AI. Eldaas Technologies Inc., specializing in ARM core embedded board solutions, is working with Mediatek on... - August 08, 2020 - Eldaas Technologies
University of Nevada, Las Vegas Engineers Answer the Medical Community's Call for PPE to Protect Themselves from COVID-19
Health care providers across the Las Vegas Valley were facing an unprecedented challenge, worsened by a lack of supplies to protect themselves. Could the UNLV College of Engineering use their skills and facilities to help fill the gap for personal protection equipment (PPE)? The call from the medical community came in late March, and by the first week of April UNLV had already delivered their first face shields and began fabrication on a microscope shield for ophthalmologists. - April 19, 2020 - UNLV College of Engineering
Vanseal Corporation Completes AS9100D Certification
Vanseal Corporation announces the successful completion of AS9100D certification. - February 07, 2020 - Vanseal Corporation
Nomad GCS Launches Mobile Operations Venture with NASA: Montana Manufacturer Readies for Rapid Growth
Go for launch! Nomad just delivered a cutting-edge mobile command vehicle to NASA's Kennedy Space Center. The truck will roll for every launch, overseeing scene safety and standing ready for emergency response. - October 10, 2019 - Nomad GCS
OKK VM76R Vertical Machining Center Installed at Trace-A-Matic North
Trace-A-Matic Corporation continues to invest in manufacturing technology to ensure the highest level of machining tolerances and efficiency for its original equipment manufacturing customers. In striving to be the global manufacturing supplier of precision machined components, Trace-A-Matic North... - April 12, 2019 - Trace-A-Matic
Wavestream Announces Innovative High Reliability 60W Ku-Band GaN BUC
Stringent military and environmental requirements now served with more linear power and less power draw solution. - April 06, 2019 - Wavestream
Wavestream Announces the First in a Series of Ka-Band Solutions for LEO/MEO Gateway Market
Wavestream, a world leader in the design and manufacture of next generation high-power solid-state amplifiers, announced today the first in a series of Ka-band solutions for LEO/MEO gateway market. - February 22, 2019 - Wavestream
AirBorn Marks 60 Years of Quality & Innovation
What began in 1958 as a small venture between friends, AirBorn Inc. was launched to produce innovative and high-quality electronic connectors for futuristic fighter jets. 60 years later, AirBorn has grown into a global powerhouse that has thrived on providing customers unmatched quality. AirBorn,... - November 21, 2018 - AirBorn
AirBorn’s Cable & Harness Assemblies Recognized for Quality & Reliability
AirBorn, Inc.’s manufacturing processes have been validated as meeting or exceeding the industry’s leading IPC/WHMA-A-620 Class 3 standard; the electronic industry’s benchmark for the production of high-quality cables and cable harnesses. One of just six companies worldwide... - October 22, 2018 - AirBorn
Eight-Year-Old Hailey Dawson Completes Her "Journey to 30" by Throwing Out the First Pitch at All 30 MLB Parks
3D-printed hands designed and created by UNLV Howard R. Hughes College of Engineering students and faculty have traveled the United States helping to bring awareness about Poland Syndrome - September 19, 2018 - UNLV College of Engineering
Brighton Cromwell to Exhibit at Eurosatory 2018
Brighton Cromwell is pleased to announce the company will again exhibit at Eurosatory 2018 in Paris, France from June 11 – June 15. Brighton Cromwell will be displaying in the USA Security & Defense Pavilion, booth C500. As the exclusive worldwide parts reseller for AM General and L3... - June 08, 2018 - Brighton Cromwell, LLC
Brighton Cromwell to Attend 2017 AUSA Expo
Brighton Cromwell, a small business supply chain integrator who provides a full range of procurement, logistics, engineering and kitting services of military system parts to customers in over 30 countries, will be attending the 2017 AUSA Expo from October 9th to October 11th. - October 05, 2017 - Brighton Cromwell, LLC
IRT Announces Partnership with Nomad GCS
Incident Response Technologies, Inc. (IRT), a Denver-based company, is excited to announce that Nomad GCS, a premier manufacture of mobile command vehicles, will now be including IRT’s Rhodium Incident Management software as a standard component on all of their command vehicles. IRT’s... - August 24, 2017 - Nomad GCS
Nomad GCS Supports “Eclipsville” with Equipment and Personnel
What Happens When a Town Grows 7x Overnight? - August 18, 2017 - Nomad GCS
ITAMCO to Develop Blockchain-Based Secure Messaging App for U.S. Military
ITAMCO, developer of the advanced privacy app Crypto-Chat, has been awarded a Phase 1 grant from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) to develop a secure, non-hackable messaging and transaction platform for the U.S. military. In Phase 1 of this project, which runs approximately 10... - May 25, 2017 - ITAMCO
ER Wagner Eyes a Constructive Future
For ER Wagner, 116-year-old manufacturer of high-quality hinges and stampings, machined and wrapped tubes, and casters and wheels, 2016 was a banner year for securing new business – one company leaders said would be hard to top. If projections are correct, 2017 will be an even bigger year for ER Wagner. - April 18, 2017 - ER Wagner
ER Wagner Adding 600-Ton Servo Punch Press
Milwaukee-based ER Wagner announced it will have a new 600-ton Servo Punch Press available for production in late 2017, greatly increasing ER Wagner’s metal stamping capabilities. The Nidec Minster Corporation machine, which will be a part of ER Wagner’s new 157,000-square-foot... - April 08, 2017 - ER Wagner
Blue Wolf to Debut Remote Dimming Unit "RDU"
The new, patent-pending Remote Dimming Unit (RDU) by Blue Wolf eases balancing issues across mixed LED and incandescent bulb-type lighting circuits in cockpits, cabins and vehicles. Existing dimmer technology supplies mixed LED and incandescent lighting circuits with the same output voltage... - April 05, 2017 - Blue Wolf
Celeritive Technologies, Inc. Announced Today the Release of VoluTurn
Celeritive Technologies, Inc., developers of VoluMill™, announced today that VoluTurn™, the next generation, platform independent toolpath technology for rough turning, was made commercially available to Celeritive’s customers around the world. Like VoluMill, VoluTurn offers... - February 23, 2017 - Celeritive
UNLV’s Student-Led Solar Decathlon Team Nears $1 Million Sponsorship Goal
Fundraising for University-wide Collaboration Surpasses $750,000 with Support from Switch and NV Energy Foundation - February 05, 2017 - UNLV College of Engineering
Steelhead Composites MicroForce Product Brings New Options in Lightweight Hydraulics
The MicroForce lightweight diaphragm accumulator provides high strength and performance for applications such as robotics, luxury automotive, performance automotive, marine and aerospace. The 2-liter accumulator weighs a remarkable 1.8 KG which is 70% less than comparable steel accumulators. The offering is available now in standard configurations. - February 01, 2017 - Steelhead Composites
The Armored Group Develops the New Super Duty® SUV—The Most Versatile SUV on The Market
The Armored Group (TAG) launches the new “Super Duty®” SUV/TUV built on a variety of Ford Super Duty® truck platforms and in models including the MCV, Tactical SUV, and Frontiersman, these are the only diesel SUV’s manufactured in the USA. - December 15, 2016 - TAG LLC
The Armored Group Opens New State-of-the-Art Manufacturing Facility in United Arab Emirates
The Armored Group, LLC (TAG) has announced the opening of their newest manufacturing facility located in Ras Al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates. The new state-of-the-art facility replaces the smaller facility which has housed TAG ME for the past several years. Due to TAG’s immense growth it was necessary to build this larger facility and keep it in the geographically advantageous UAE. - November 14, 2016 - TAG LLC
Blue Wolf Wins Commercialized Innovation of the Year Award
Blue Wolf (www.bluewolfinc.com), a leading provider of durable NVIS, NVG, and standard lighting products for commercial, industrial, and government/military customers, announced today that they have been awarded first place for Commercialized Innovation of the year award in the 11th annual Idaho Innovation Awards. - November 01, 2016 - Blue Wolf
The Armored Group Launches the “Protector” at IACP in San Diego
The Armored Group (TAG) is proud to announce the launch of their new Protector at the upcoming IACP conference taking place in San Diego, from October 16-18; Developed to provide unequalled safety features and tactical capabilities in the field for deployment, extraction and medic services. - October 19, 2016 - TAG LLC
New Electric Swift Response, Light Tactical Explosive Ordnance Disposal Vehicle to Meet Growing US Homeland Security Challenges
This swift and silent multi-terrain EOD vehicle was developed specifically to further enhance the readiness of America’s first responders. - October 14, 2016 - TORQ Defense Systems