Nomad GCS Launches Mobile Operations Venture with NASA: Montana Manufacturer Readies for Rapid Growth Go for launch! Nomad just delivered a cutting-edge mobile command vehicle to NASA's Kennedy Space Center. The truck will roll for every launch, overseeing scene safety and standing ready for emergency response. - October 10, 2019 - Nomad GCS

OKK VM76R Vertical Machining Center Installed at Trace-A-Matic North Trace-A-Matic Corporation continues to invest in manufacturing technology to ensure the highest level of machining tolerances and efficiency for its original equipment manufacturing customers. In striving to be the global manufacturing supplier of precision machined components, Trace-A-Matic North has... - April 12, 2019 - Trace-A-Matic

Wavestream Announces Innovative High Reliability 60W Ku-Band GaN BUC Stringent military and environmental requirements now served with more linear power and less power draw solution. - April 06, 2019 - Wavestream

Wavestream Announces the First in a Series of Ka-Band Solutions for LEO/MEO Gateway Market Wavestream, a world leader in the design and manufacture of next generation high-power solid-state amplifiers, announced today the first in a series of Ka-band solutions for LEO/MEO gateway market. - February 22, 2019 - Wavestream

AirBorn Marks 60 Years of Quality & Innovation What began in 1958 as a small venture between friends, AirBorn Inc. was launched to produce innovative and high-quality electronic connectors for futuristic fighter jets. 60 years later, AirBorn has grown into a global powerhouse that has thrived on providing customers unmatched quality. AirBorn, Inc.,... - November 21, 2018 - AirBorn

AirBorn’s Cable & Harness Assemblies Recognized for Quality & Reliability AirBorn, Inc.’s manufacturing processes have been validated as meeting or exceeding the industry’s leading IPC/WHMA-A-620 Class 3 standard; the electronic industry’s benchmark for the production of high-quality cables and cable harnesses. One of just six companies worldwide awarded... - October 22, 2018 - AirBorn

Eight-Year-Old Hailey Dawson Completes Her "Journey to 30" by Throwing Out the First Pitch at All 30 MLB Parks 3D-printed hands designed and created by UNLV Howard R. Hughes College of Engineering students and faculty have traveled the United States helping to bring awareness about Poland Syndrome - September 19, 2018 - UNLV College of Engineering

Brighton Cromwell to Exhibit at Eurosatory 2018 Brighton Cromwell is pleased to announce the company will again exhibit at Eurosatory 2018 in Paris, France from June 11 – June 15. Brighton Cromwell will be displaying in the USA Security & Defense Pavilion, booth C500. As the exclusive worldwide parts reseller for AM General and L3 Combat... - June 08, 2018 - Brighton Cromwell, LLC

Brighton Cromwell to Attend 2017 AUSA Expo Brighton Cromwell, a small business supply chain integrator who provides a full range of procurement, logistics, engineering and kitting services of military system parts to customers in over 30 countries, will be attending the 2017 AUSA Expo from October 9th to October 11th. - October 05, 2017 - Brighton Cromwell, LLC

IRT Announces Partnership with Nomad GCS Incident Response Technologies, Inc. (IRT), a Denver-based company, is excited to announce that Nomad GCS, a premier manufacture of mobile command vehicles, will now be including IRT’s Rhodium Incident Management software as a standard component on all of their command vehicles. IRT’s Rhodium™... - August 24, 2017 - Nomad GCS

Nomad GCS Supports “Eclipsville” with Equipment and Personnel What Happens When a Town Grows 7x Overnight? - August 18, 2017 - Nomad GCS

ITAMCO to Develop Blockchain-Based Secure Messaging App for U.S. Military ITAMCO, developer of the advanced privacy app Crypto-Chat, has been awarded a Phase 1 grant from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) to develop a secure, non-hackable messaging and transaction platform for the U.S. military. In Phase 1 of this project, which runs approximately 10 months,... - May 25, 2017 - ITAMCO

ER Wagner Eyes a Constructive Future For ER Wagner, 116-year-old manufacturer of high-quality hinges and stampings, machined and wrapped tubes, and casters and wheels, 2016 was a banner year for securing new business – one company leaders said would be hard to top. If projections are correct, 2017 will be an even bigger year for ER Wagner. - April 18, 2017 - ER Wagner

ER Wagner Adding 600-Ton Servo Punch Press Milwaukee-based ER Wagner announced it will have a new 600-ton Servo Punch Press available for production in late 2017, greatly increasing ER Wagner’s metal stamping capabilities. The Nidec Minster Corporation machine, which will be a part of ER Wagner’s new 157,000-square-foot corporate... - April 08, 2017 - ER Wagner

Blue Wolf to Debut Remote Dimming Unit "RDU" The new, patent-pending Remote Dimming Unit (RDU) by Blue Wolf eases balancing issues across mixed LED and incandescent bulb-type lighting circuits in cockpits, cabins and vehicles. Existing dimmer technology supplies mixed LED and incandescent lighting circuits with the same output voltage resulting... - April 05, 2017 - Blue Wolf

Celeritive Technologies, Inc. Announced Today the Release of VoluTurn Celeritive Technologies, Inc., developers of VoluMill™, announced today that VoluTurn™, the next generation, platform independent toolpath technology for rough turning, was made commercially available to Celeritive’s customers around the world. Like VoluMill, VoluTurn offers manufacturers... - February 23, 2017 - Celeritive

UNLV’s Student-Led Solar Decathlon Team Nears $1 Million Sponsorship Goal Fundraising for University-wide Collaboration Surpasses $750,000 with Support from Switch and NV Energy Foundation - February 05, 2017 - UNLV College of Engineering

Steelhead Composites MicroForce Product Brings New Options in Lightweight Hydraulics The MicroForce lightweight diaphragm accumulator provides high strength and performance for applications such as robotics, luxury automotive, performance automotive, marine and aerospace. The 2-liter accumulator weighs a remarkable 1.8 KG which is 70% less than comparable steel accumulators. The offering is available now in standard configurations. - February 01, 2017 - Steelhead Composites

The Armored Group Develops the New Super Duty® SUV—The Most Versatile SUV on The Market The Armored Group (TAG) launches the new “Super Duty®” SUV/TUV built on a variety of Ford Super Duty® truck platforms and in models including the MCV, Tactical SUV, and Frontiersman, these are the only diesel SUV’s manufactured in the USA. - December 15, 2016 - TAG LLC

The Armored Group Opens New State-of-the-Art Manufacturing Facility in United Arab Emirates The Armored Group, LLC (TAG) has announced the opening of their newest manufacturing facility located in Ras Al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates. The new state-of-the-art facility replaces the smaller facility which has housed TAG ME for the past several years. Due to TAG’s immense growth it was necessary to build this larger facility and keep it in the geographically advantageous UAE. - November 14, 2016 - TAG LLC

Blue Wolf Wins Commercialized Innovation of the Year Award Blue Wolf (www.bluewolfinc.com), a leading provider of durable NVIS, NVG, and standard lighting products for commercial, industrial, and government/military customers, announced today that they have been awarded first place for Commercialized Innovation of the year award in the 11th annual Idaho Innovation Awards. - November 01, 2016 - Blue Wolf

The Armored Group Launches the “Protector” at IACP in San Diego The Armored Group (TAG) is proud to announce the launch of their new Protector at the upcoming IACP conference taking place in San Diego, from October 16-18; Developed to provide unequalled safety features and tactical capabilities in the field for deployment, extraction and medic services. - October 19, 2016 - TAG LLC

New Electric Swift Response, Light Tactical Explosive Ordnance Disposal Vehicle to Meet Growing US Homeland Security Challenges This swift and silent multi-terrain EOD vehicle was developed specifically to further enhance the readiness of America’s first responders. - October 14, 2016 - TORQ Defense Systems

University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV) and Lockheed Martin Collaborate on Space Exploration Projects Under a master agreement, UNLV will provide services to Lockheed Martin that supports NASA's Orion program and other space exploration projects. - October 13, 2016 - UNLV College of Engineering

Corrosion Prevention R(Evolution) Rugged Coatings, a well-respected West Coast distributor/consultant on practical corrosion control applications, has just launched a revolutionary new product that addresses a critical oversight that exists in current corrosion control strategies. Company spokesperson Robin Wright states, "CleanWirx... - September 29, 2016 - Rugged Coatings

The Armored Group and Paramount Group Announce Strategic Alliance to Promote Complete Portfolio of Armored Vehicles at AAD 2016 The Armored Group and Paramount Group have signed a strategic alliance to provide state-of-the-art up-armored vehicles to law enforcement, military, government and individuals that need the highest level of personal protection. - September 18, 2016 - TAG LLC

ESC BAZ Launches the BPOD Optical Sight for Weapon Systems BPOD integrates easily with remote control weapon stations, and is designed for target acquisition, surveillance and situational awareness. - August 17, 2016 - ESC BAZ

Dream Shield Auto Introduces Vehicle Armoring Kits Succession plan for UHNWI's from terrorism and civil unrest. - April 22, 2016 - Dream Shield Auto

Military & Commercial LED Lighting Manufacturer Launches New Thin NVIS Step Light Blue Wolf has announced the release of a brand new product, the NVIS Step Light. - December 16, 2015 - Blue Wolf

ABDG to Attend NGAUS Industry Day 2015 American Business Development Group (ABDG) is proud to support their clients at the National Guard Association of the United States (NGAUS) Industry Day on December 8th, 2015. Attending Industry Day is an important component for successfully competing in the National Guard market. Industry Day provides... - December 09, 2015 - ABDG

EMSTaskForce.com - Situational Awareness - Support Hiring of Wounded Warriors At Entropy Management Systems, LLC (www.emstaskforce.com), the owners are wounded veterans and are currently looking to hire SOF Wounded Warriors from throughout the USA. - October 06, 2015 - EMSTaskForce.com

Orion Technologies Introduces the VPX7664: 3U VPX Single Board Computer Based on the Fourth Generation Intel® CoreTM i7 (oriontechnologies.com) This ultra-high-performance SBC is available with six levels of ruggedization, from standard and REDI air cooled (VITA 48.1) 0.8” pitch, to REDI conduction (VITA 48.2) and liquid cooled (VITA 48.3) 1” pitch. Based on the fourth Generation Intel® CoreTM i7, the units’ flexibility... - April 30, 2015 - Orion Technologies

Leading Pro LED Lighting Manufacturer Launches NVIS White Gooseneck Map Light Blue Wolf has announced the release of a brand new product, the NVIS White Gooseneck Map Light. - April 15, 2015 - Blue Wolf

Carbinite Dyno Traction Enhancement Significantly Reduces Wheel Slip for More Accurate Pulls Carbinite Metal Coatings has developed a revolutionary traction enhancement process that can be applied on site with minimal down time. - April 04, 2015 - Carbinite Metal Coatings

Leading Pro LED Lighting Manufacturer Launches NVIS White 4 Inch PWM Pod Light Blue Wolf has announced the release of a brand new product, the NVIS White 4 Inch PWM Pod Light. - April 01, 2015 - Blue Wolf

WBParts, Inc. Receives Lockheed Supplier Recognition Award WBParts, Inc., an aircraft parts and military spares supplier headquartered in Palm Bay, FL, was recognized by Lockheed Martin Aeronautics for outstanding performance for all of 2014 achieving 100% quality and 100% on-time delivery. - March 18, 2015 - WBParts, Inc.

Emerson Releases New PAINE 226-30-0020 Series CANopen® Submersible Differential Transmitter Emerson (NYSE: EMR) announced today the release of the new PAINE 226-30-0020 Series Transmitter. Designed specifically for remote subsea submersible applications. - February 25, 2015 - Emerson, Rosemount Specialty Products, LLC

Carat Security Group and Centigon Announce New Strategic Shareholder The Carat Security Group, world-leading providers of armored vehicles, announced today that Singapore-based Axle Holdings PTE Ltd, has acquired a strategic stake in the group. - January 09, 2015 - Carat Security Group

ACP Composites Achieves ISO 9001:2008 Certification ACP Composites, Inc., a leading manufacturer of high quality composite solutions, has received ISO9001:2008 certification. The ISO 9001:2008 quality management standard was developed and published by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO). It establishes an effective quality management... - June 15, 2014 - ACP Composites Inc

World of Powersports (dba MilitaryAtv.com) Recognized as Lockheed-Martin 2013 Small Business of the Year World of Powersports, Inc of Decatur, Illinois (dba MilitaryAtv.com) was recognized as Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control's 2013 Small Business of the Year. The award narrative states the award was for providing 'best value' pricing on contracts, along with offering additional services, including... - May 09, 2014 - MilitaryAtv.com

RPAMS to Debut Two All New Innovative Vehicle Systems During SOFIC RP Advanced Mobile Systems (RPAMS) and World of Powersports, Inc will be exhibiting at SOFIC 2014 in Tampa from 20-22 May, 2014. Included in the exhibit will be two innovative vehicle systems developed by RPAMS along with end to end sustainment and training solutions from World of Powersports. - May 04, 2014 - MilitaryAtv.com

Long Anticipated eCycle LM5 Brushless Motor/Generator in Production eCycle recently announced production of the LM5 Brushless Motor/Generator. - April 25, 2014 - eCycle, Incorporated

MilitaryAtv.com to Provide Support for Shot Show 2014 MilitaryAtv.com to provide range support vehicles for the 2014 SHOT Show® Industry Days at the Range™. - December 30, 2013 - MilitaryAtv.com

Second CNC Router Installed at ACP Composites ACP Composites recently installed a second CNC Router at its manufacturing facility in Livermore, CA. For its second machine, ACP Composites selected a CR Onsrud 4 axis, 5ft. x 12ft.CNC Router. - July 27, 2013 - ACP Composites Inc

Brighton Cromwell LLC Leaders Named Finalists in Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year® 2013 Finalists in New Jersey Brighton Cromwell President & CEO Robert Van Etten and Brighton Cromwell Chief Operating Officer Glenn Van Etten are among the finalists being recognized as finalists for the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year of 2013 Award. - May 16, 2013 - Brighton Cromwell, LLC

Rumbler Supercar Concept Design Unleashed British technology innovator Michael Bond has released the latest concept designs for the Limited Edition Rumbler supercar. This unique concept in supercar design gives investors, enthusiasts and collectors a bold, new and distinctly aggressive alternative to conventional prestige British sports cars... - May 05, 2013 - Rumbler Cars

ACP Composites Welcomes David Smith as Director of Quality ACP Composites Inc. announces the appointment of David Smith as its Director of Quality to maintain quality standards in all aspects of their business. - April 11, 2013 - ACP Composites Inc

New CMM Machine Expands ACP’s Quality Capabilities ACP Composites expands their quality capabilities with the addition of a Helmel Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM) to deliver precise, accurate manufactured components for the medical, aerospace and defense industries. - February 15, 2013 - ACP Composites Inc

Paine Electronics Opens New Advanced Research & Development Facility Paine Electronics announced today the grand opening of their new advanced research and development facility. The new facility was built and is located adjacent to the current corporate headquarters in East Wenatchee Washington and will focus on new technologies and future products. - January 09, 2013 - Emerson, Rosemount Specialty Products, LLC