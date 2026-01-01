Recent Headlines
Decorum.pk Accelerates Style; Launches Express Delivery Service in Lahore and Across Pakistan
Premium home decor destination responds to customer demand, now delivering curated elegance to major cities within 72 hours. - January 01, 2026 - Decorum Pakistan
Arrow Sewing Furniture Introduces Four New Cabinets Designed for Today’s Sewists
Arrow Sewing Furniture has introduced four new cabinets designed to enhance comfort and efficiency for home sewists: the AccuQuilt Cutting Table, Melbourne Sewing Cabinet, Adelaide Storage Cabinet, and Kangaroo XL & Joey. Each features smart storage, ergonomic design, and flexible configurations to support creativity in any space. All models are available November 1, 2025, through Arrow’s authorized retailers and at ArrowSewing.com. - November 01, 2025 - Arrow Sewing
Arrow Sewing® Launches Innovative Dual Rail Electric Lift for Ready-to-Assemble Cabinets
Arrow Sewing® proudly launches the first-ever Dual Rail Electric Lift for Ready-to-Assemble (RTA) cabinets, offering a seamless, ergonomic solution for sewing machine adjustments at the push of a button. This innovation – available on select models – enhances stability, comfort, and productivity. Combining affordability with premium features, Arrow Sewing continues to elevate the sewing experience with high-quality, easy-to-assemble furniture. - October 28, 2024 - Arrow Sewing
Bespoke Office Furniture Expands with Acquisition of THA Inc. Assets and Design Library, Elevating Custom Furniture Capabilities
Bucks County Live Edge has rebranded as Bespoke Office Furniture after acquiring THA Furniture’s brand and design library. The company will integrate THA’s renowned craftsmanship and designs into its offerings, with former VP of Manufacturing Matt Drouncheck leading production. Bespoke Office Furniture will maintain THA’s legacy of quality while expanding its product line, continuing to provide custom, high-quality furniture solutions for clients. - September 12, 2024 - Bespoke Office Furniture
CellBell Releases "The Best Office and Executive Office Chairs" Guide
CellBell is known for bringing innovative and high-quality furniture solutions to individuals across India. Their curated selection of ergonomic and revolving chairs reflects their dedication to promoting well-being and productivity in every aspect of life. - March 10, 2024 - CellBell
SafeWood Designs Launches Bullet Resistant Mobile Safe Shield
Due to increasing gun violence, SafeWood Designs engineers and launches a portable bullet resistant shield. - July 05, 2023 - SafeWood Designs
The Closet Works Inc. Of Montgomeryville, PA Donates Clothing to the Community
The Closet Works Inc., one of the leading custom closet companies in the Philadelphia area since 1990, continues to work within their community and give back to those in most need. - June 11, 2021 - The Closet Works, Inc.
The Closet Works Inc. of Montgomeryville, PA Releases New Antibacterial Product Line
The Closet Works Inc. is one of the leading custom organization and solutions companies in the Philadelphia, PA area releases new antibacterial product line. - March 21, 2021 - The Closet Works, Inc.
The Closet Works Makes Donations to Local Food Banks
The Closet Works made donations to several Food Banks in the Philadelphia area to help fight hunger in the community. They included Manna on Main, Keystone Opportunity Center and Hatfield Church of the Brethren Food Cupboard. - September 11, 2020 - The Closet Works, Inc.
The Closet Works Inc. of Montgomeryville, PA Appears on Queer Eye For The Straight Guy Season 5
The Closet Works, Inc., a custom organization solutions company, appeared on the fifth season of the popular television show Queer Eye For The Straight Guy on Netflix while filming in Philadelphia. - June 12, 2020 - The Closet Works, Inc.
The Closet Works of Montgomeryville, PA Awarded Best Of Houzz 2020
The Closet Works, Inc. of Montgomeryville PA has been awarded the Best Of Houzz 2020 Design for custom closets and organization systems. - February 19, 2020 - The Closet Works, Inc.
Merdo Acres Opens New Custom Wood Retail Studio in Julian, California
Merdo Acres Wood Design Studio has opened its first commercial retail store in Julian, California, featuring their one-of-a-kind handmade exotic cutting boards, charcuterie boards, grazing boards, serving platters, wood mantels and live edge furniture. - December 29, 2019 - Merdo Acres
The Closet Works Was Featured
A couple who had lived in the same home for over 15 years needed a compromise. The biggest point of contention was whether to list the house on the market, or stay in the current home they loved. The couple decided to reach out to The Closet Works and present them with the challenge of coming up with a storage solution which had the ability to hold a wide variety of items. They rose to the challenge and were featured in Main Line Today magazine. - May 17, 2019 - The Closet Works, Inc.
BUILT Launches Luxury Scavenger Hunt: Foos Gold
BUILT, a custom furniture and design studio in Tampa, is hosting a citywide scavenger hunt on June 1, 2019 from 8 A.M. - 4 P.M. This isn’t your average scavenger hunt. It’s a quest that ends with one luxurious prize: a handmade Foosball Table designed and manufactured by BUILT, valued... - May 03, 2019 - BUILT
The Closet Works, Inc. of Montgomeryville, PA Awarded Best of Houzz 2019
Awarded by Community of Over 40 Million Monthly Users, Annual BOH Badge Highlights Home Remodeling & Design Professionals with Top Ratings and Most Popular Home Designs. - February 26, 2019 - The Closet Works, Inc.
Milan Furniture Fair: New 2018 Design Trends Unveiled in a Guide by Gasparri Arredamenti
Gasparri Arredamenti, an Italian company that specializes in high-quality and custom-made furniture, unveils a preview of the 2018 design trends from the upcoming Milan Furniture Fair: Salone del Mobile.Milano to be held in Italy from April 17th to 22nd 2018. - April 11, 2018 - Gasparri Arredamenti Srl
AVTEQ Announces Promotion of Aaron Rubner to President
AVTEQ, Inc. announced today that Aaron Rubner has been promoted to President, effective immediately. In his new role, Aaron will have direct responsibility for all of AVTEQ’s manufacturing operations, product development and sales. Aaron served as Director of Sales since 2012, where he... - January 10, 2017 - AVTEQ
TimberMaster LTD Launches Live Web Feed Feature Direct from the Assembly Area of Factory
Timber Master UK, a known and trusted wooden doors and windows manufacturer recently launched its live web feed feature. The feature allows clients to get live updates directly from the assembly area. It will provide a sneak peek into all that goes into manufacturing the bespoke doors and windows. - November 25, 2016 - TimberMaster LTD
TimberMaster Moves Into the New State of the Art Factory with High Quality Equipment
Timbermaster is a renowned company offering a comprehensive range of contemporary and traditional styled doors & windows that are made to suit any kind of property. Recently, the company has shifted to a new premises and it has been equipped with high-quality equipment. In just a few years, the... - May 14, 2016 - TimberMaster LTD
Highland Woodcraft of Hickory NC Debuts Unfinished Furniture Website; Introducing HighlandWoodcraft.co
Highland Woodcraft has been in business for more than forty years as one of the most respected retailers of unfinished furniture. Now, all of what Highland Woodcraft offers in real wood furniture can be viewed from anywhere in the world. Visit www.highlwandwoodcraft.co for a chance to see the abundance of products that represent the finest quality of unfinished real wood furniture. - May 13, 2015 - Highland Woodcraft
Merit Office Solutions, Ltd., Now Offering a Wide Range of New and Used Office Desks for Toronto Businesses
Companies in the Toronto area who looking for a reliable, wide-ranging selection of office desks to put together their place of business now have a one-stop shop that meets their needs for budget and style with Merit Office Solutions, Ltd., a proud Canadian supplier of both new and used office furniture for Toronto companies. - March 26, 2014 - Merit Office
Merit Office Solutions Ltd. Now Offering New and Used Office Furniture for Toronto Businesses of Every Size and Budget
Businesses looking for a company that can meet their needs for style and budget when they’re furnishing their offices now have a reliable choice with Merit Office Solutions, Ltd., a proud Canadian supplier of both new and used office furniture for Toronto companies. - March 26, 2014 - Merit Office
ACISCO Matches Cost-Efficient Modular Stations with Brand Name Commercial Office Flooring
ACISCO, a turnkey office construction firm specializing in modular stations, is currently showcasing its relationships with name brand flooring manufacturers Amtico and Forbo. - April 14, 2012 - ACISCO Flooring and Carpeting
Modular Stations Seller ACISCO Presents Coordinating Computer, Administrative, and Guest Chairs
ACISCO, a turn-key office construction and furnishing firm, is presenting its inventory of office seating products, which consumers can coordinate with the retailer's modular stations for convenient, one-stop shopping. - March 31, 2012 - ACISCO Flooring and Carpeting
ACISCO Presents Its New Line of Trading Modular Stations to Financial Companies and Business Owners
Modular stations producer ACISCO is introducing its new line of financial and trading room furnishings to consumers and company owners. - March 25, 2012 - ACISCO Flooring and Carpeting
Modular Cubicles Producer ACISCO Promotes Its Environmentally Sound Materials and Building Practices
ACISCO, a manufacturer specializing in modular stations as well as conference and reception room furniture, is highlighting the green nature of its building materials. - March 16, 2012 - ACISCO Flooring and Carpeting
Newly Expanded Range of Services for Contractors and Businesses Offered at Modular Stations Site ACISCO.com
ACISCO, a company known for its modular workstations, is promoting its recently expanded range of services for contractors and business owners. - February 29, 2012 - ACISCO Flooring and Carpeting
Endo Direct's Office Fitout Guide: Purchase the Perfect Furniture for Your Office
Endo Direct today announced the release of an exclusive office fitout guide, available only on the Endo Direct website through the end of February. The guide, aimed at assisting companies in furnishing their offices for maximum productivity and comfort, was written in response to high demand. - February 23, 2012 - Endo-Direct
New Selection of Modular Workstations for the Healthcare Industry Available at ACISCO.com
Modular stations company ACISCO is promoting the benefits of its collection of flexible, contemporary furniture for companies working in the health sector. - February 18, 2012 - ACISCO Flooring and Carpeting
ACISCO Presents Its Modular Workstations Collection Designed for Startup Companies
The modular stations experts at ACISCO are presenting their expanded office furniture line, tailored to startups and other young, growing companies. - February 15, 2012 - ACISCO Flooring and Carpeting
Modular Workstations Manufacturer ACISCO Highlights its Electronic Customization Options for Telemarketing Firms
The modular furniture experts at ACISCO are highlighting their flexible, customized panel installation options for telemarketing firms and other large offices. - February 02, 2012 - ACISCO Flooring and Carpeting
ACISCO Presents Its Revolutionary Line of Reception Room Furniture to Small Businesses Facing Expansion
The customizable, modular stations manufacturer ACISCO is promoting its extensive range of reception room furniture to small business owners who are growing their offices. - January 28, 2012 - ACISCO Flooring and Carpeting
ACISCO Promotes Modern Conference Room Furniture with Optional Modular Stations
ACISCO is now showcasing its conference room furniture pieces, which can be easily integrated into the company's affordable modular workstations for added savings. - January 19, 2012 - ACISCO Flooring and Carpeting
ACISCO Provides Modular Cubicles and Furniture Solutions for Businesses Expecting Growth in 2012
ACISCO, a furniture company experienced in optimizing office spaces and designing workplaces, is promoting its line of modular workstations for businesses expecting to increase in size in 2012. - January 12, 2012 - ACISCO Flooring and Carpeting
Office Furniture Merchandiser ACISCO Promotes Enhanced Space Saving Modular Stations
Office furniture merchant ACISCO is offering a new way to save space in the office with its telemarketing and call center modular workstations. - December 22, 2011 - ACISCO Flooring and Carpeting
Thanksgiving and Black Friday Savings: ACISCO Reduces Office Seating Prices by 10 Percent on Select Models
ACISCO, an office furniture company known for its modular workstations, is currently offering Black Friday deals on office seating. - November 25, 2011 - ACISCO Flooring and Carpeting
ACISCO Helps Business Adapt to Workflow Changes with Enhanced Modular Office Furniture
ACISCO, a modular office furniture provider, is highlighting its floor to ceiling workstations, which are ideal for businesses looking to upgrade their existing furnishings or purchase ready-made private units. - November 17, 2011 - ACISCO Flooring and Carpeting
ACISCO.com Showcases Its Furniture Manufacturer Relationships, Which Allow for Quick Delivery and Installation of Custom Modular Workstations
ACISCO is promoting its relationships with some of the top furniture manufacturers in America and Europe, which allow the company to provide speedy delivery and installation of custom modular workstations. - November 02, 2011 - ACISCO Flooring and Carpeting
ACISCO Offers Companies in Leased Office Spaces Flexibility with Modular Cubicles
ACISCO is helping businesses in leased office buildings make the most of their spaces with modular stations, which don’t require any construction. - October 13, 2011 - ACISCO Flooring and Carpeting
ACISCO Helps Business Adapt to Office Space Changes with Enhanced Modular Stations
ACISCO’s newly expanded selection of modular workstations allows companies to easily reconfigure their office arrangements, giving them the flexibility to adapt to changes in their business climate. - September 17, 2011 - ACISCO Flooring and Carpeting
ACISCO Helps Businesses Boost Company Image Through a Newly Expanded Selection of Reception Room Furniture
ACISCO, an office furniture company, is promoting its newly expanded selection of reception area furniture, allowing businesses to customize their seating to fit their needs. - September 10, 2011 - ACISCO Flooring and Carpeting
Modular Office Furniture Solutions Provider ACISCO Employs Layout and Design Software to Create Virtual Presentations
Office furniture solutions provider ACISCO is promoting its proprietary design software, which allows the company’s clients to see how their new modular office furniture will look and can be arranged, among other 3D visualizations. - September 03, 2011 - ACISCO Flooring and Carpeting
Endo Direct- Building a Better Website to Buy Office Furniture Online
Leading office furniture retailer Endo has released a new website that takes the hassle out of ordering furniture online. If you’re tired of ordering products online and having them arrive un-assembled, with little or no instructions, you’ll love the ease and convenience Endo Direct... - August 25, 2011 - Endo-Direct
ACISCO Promotes Modular Office Furniture Leasing to Increase Productivity on a Deadline and Conserve Working Capital
ACISCO is promoting its leasing programs for modular workstations, which enable companies quick, flexible furnishing while conserving business capital. The modular office furniture application is simple with a fast approval time so productivity can be increased even when a deadline is fast approaching. - August 10, 2011 - ACISCO Flooring and Carpeting
Employers Can Train New Hires in Style with ACISCO, Inc.’s Telemarketing/Call Center Modular Stations
ACISCO, Inc.’s line of telemarketing/call center modular stations makes employee training simple and efficient. - August 04, 2011 - ACISCO Flooring and Carpeting
ACISCO Spotlights Modular Office Furniture for Managers and Supervisors
ACISCO.com is showcasing its managerial and supervisory modular office furniture - an asset for corporations with upper-level employees in need of extra space. - July 28, 2011 - ACISCO Flooring and Carpeting
ACISCO Presents Semi-Private Modular Office Furniture for Supervisors, HR, and Accounting Departments
ACISCO.com presents an array of semi-private modular stations for managers, supervisors and in-house departments. Modular office furniture allows clients to make major design changes without dealing with plaster or sheetrock. - July 09, 2011 - ACISCO Flooring and Carpeting
Luxmy Furniture Finalist For Telstra Business Award
Telstra has named the finalists in the 2011 Telstra NSW Business Awards and Luxmy Furniture has been nominated for the "AMP Innovation Award." The company is one of 20 businesses in the state that are finalists in seven categories at the awards. “We’re very proud to be listed... - July 01, 2011 - Luxmy Furniture
ACISCO Sets New Construction and Renovation Standard with Free Consultations and On-Site Sketches
ACISCO, a multidimensional company providing construction and renovation services, modular workstations and more, is offering complimentary consultations for prospective clients. - May 06, 2011 - ACISCO Flooring and Carpeting
ACISCO.com Offers Design, Construction and Renovation Insights and Specials Through Enhanced Social Presence
Design, construction and renovation provider ACISCO.com recently expanded its online presence to include Facebook and Twitter profiles, as well as a modular office furniture blog. - May 02, 2011 - ACISCO Flooring and Carpeting