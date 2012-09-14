PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

The Closet Works Was Featured A couple who had lived in the same home for over 15 years needed a compromise. The biggest point of contention was whether to list the house on the market, or stay in the current home they loved. The couple decided to reach out to The Closet Works and present them with the challenge of coming up with a storage solution which had the ability to hold a wide variety of items. They rose to the challenge and were featured in Main Line Today magazine. - May 17, 2019 - The Closet Works, Inc.

BUILT Launches Luxury Scavenger Hunt: Foos Gold BUILT, a custom furniture and design studio in Tampa, is hosting a citywide scavenger hunt on June 1, 2019 from 8 A.M. - 4 P.M. This isn’t your average scavenger hunt. It’s a quest that ends with one luxurious prize: a handmade Foosball Table designed and manufactured by BUILT, valued at... - May 03, 2019 - BUILT

The Closet Works, Inc. of Montgomeryville, PA Awarded Best of Houzz 2019 Awarded by Community of Over 40 Million Monthly Users, Annual BOH Badge Highlights Home Remodeling & Design Professionals with Top Ratings and Most Popular Home Designs. - February 26, 2019 - The Closet Works, Inc.

Milan Furniture Fair: New 2018 Design Trends Unveiled in a Guide by Gasparri Arredamenti Gasparri Arredamenti, an Italian company that specializes in high-quality and custom-made furniture, unveils a preview of the 2018 design trends from the upcoming Milan Furniture Fair: Salone del Mobile.Milano to be held in Italy from April 17th to 22nd 2018. - April 11, 2018 - Gasparri Arredamenti Srl

iFurniture.ae Announce New Office Location in Dubai iFurniture Office Furniture in Dubai is proud to announce that due to remarkable growth in 2017, it is moving to a new location on Jan 2018. This announcement means that the next chapter in iFurniture's story is about to begin, by moving into their new modern office in Dubai. iFurniture.ae will continue... - January 09, 2018 - iFurniture Office Furniture

iFurniture.ae Announce Expansion of Its Products iFurniture.ae announces the expansion of its product offering to include a new modern office collection and the enhancement of existing chairs, desks and sofas. - December 24, 2017 - iFurniture Office Furniture

AVTEQ Announces Promotion of Aaron Rubner to President AVTEQ, Inc. announced today that Aaron Rubner has been promoted to President, effective immediately. In his new role, Aaron will have direct responsibility for all of AVTEQ’s manufacturing operations, product development and sales. Aaron served as Director of Sales since 2012, where he managed... - January 10, 2017 - AVTEQ

TimberMaster LTD Launches Live Web Feed Feature Direct from the Assembly Area of Factory Timber Master UK, a known and trusted wooden doors and windows manufacturer recently launched its live web feed feature. The feature allows clients to get live updates directly from the assembly area. It will provide a sneak peek into all that goes into manufacturing the bespoke doors and windows. - November 25, 2016 - TimberMaster LTD

TimberMaster Moves Into the New State of the Art Factory with High Quality Equipment Timbermaster is a renowned company offering a comprehensive range of contemporary and traditional styled doors & windows that are made to suit any kind of property. Recently, the company has shifted to a new premises and it has been equipped with high-quality equipment. In just a few years, the company... - May 14, 2016 - TimberMaster LTD

Highland Woodcraft of Hickory NC Debuts Unfinished Furniture Website; Introducing HighlandWoodcraft.co Highland Woodcraft has been in business for more than forty years as one of the most respected retailers of unfinished furniture. Now, all of what Highland Woodcraft offers in real wood furniture can be viewed from anywhere in the world. Visit www.highlwandwoodcraft.co for a chance to see the abundance of products that represent the finest quality of unfinished real wood furniture. - May 13, 2015 - Highland Woodcraft

Merit Office Solutions Ltd. Now Offering New and Used Office Furniture for Toronto Businesses of Every Size and Budget Businesses looking for a company that can meet their needs for style and budget when they’re furnishing their offices now have a reliable choice with Merit Office Solutions, Ltd., a proud Canadian supplier of both new and used office furniture for Toronto companies. - March 26, 2014 - Merit Office

Merit Office Solutions, Ltd., Now Offering a Wide Range of New and Used Office Desks for Toronto Businesses Companies in the Toronto area who looking for a reliable, wide-ranging selection of office desks to put together their place of business now have a one-stop shop that meets their needs for budget and style with Merit Office Solutions, Ltd., a proud Canadian supplier of both new and used office furniture for Toronto companies. - March 26, 2014 - Merit Office

ACISCO Matches Cost-Efficient Modular Stations with Brand Name Commercial Office Flooring ACISCO, a turnkey office construction firm specializing in modular stations, is currently showcasing its relationships with name brand flooring manufacturers Amtico and Forbo. - April 14, 2012 - ACISCO Flooring and Carpeting

Modular Stations Seller ACISCO Presents Coordinating Computer, Administrative, and Guest Chairs ACISCO, a turn-key office construction and furnishing firm, is presenting its inventory of office seating products, which consumers can coordinate with the retailer's modular stations for convenient, one-stop shopping. - March 31, 2012 - ACISCO Flooring and Carpeting

ACISCO Presents Its New Line of Trading Modular Stations to Financial Companies and Business Owners Modular stations producer ACISCO is introducing its new line of financial and trading room furnishings to consumers and company owners. - March 25, 2012 - ACISCO Flooring and Carpeting

Modular Cubicles Producer ACISCO Promotes Its Environmentally Sound Materials and Building Practices ACISCO, a manufacturer specializing in modular stations as well as conference and reception room furniture, is highlighting the green nature of its building materials. - March 16, 2012 - ACISCO Flooring and Carpeting

Newly Expanded Range of Services for Contractors and Businesses Offered at Modular Stations Site ACISCO.com ACISCO, a company known for its modular workstations, is promoting its recently expanded range of services for contractors and business owners. - February 29, 2012 - ACISCO Flooring and Carpeting

Endo Direct's Office Fitout Guide: Purchase the Perfect Furniture for Your Office Endo Direct today announced the release of an exclusive office fitout guide, available only on the Endo Direct website through the end of February. The guide, aimed at assisting companies in furnishing their offices for maximum productivity and comfort, was written in response to high demand. - February 23, 2012 - Endo-Direct

New Selection of Modular Workstations for the Healthcare Industry Available at ACISCO.com Modular stations company ACISCO is promoting the benefits of its collection of flexible, contemporary furniture for companies working in the health sector. - February 18, 2012 - ACISCO Flooring and Carpeting

ACISCO Presents Its Modular Workstations Collection Designed for Startup Companies The modular stations experts at ACISCO are presenting their expanded office furniture line, tailored to startups and other young, growing companies. - February 15, 2012 - ACISCO Flooring and Carpeting

Modular Workstations Manufacturer ACISCO Highlights its Electronic Customization Options for Telemarketing Firms The modular furniture experts at ACISCO are highlighting their flexible, customized panel installation options for telemarketing firms and other large offices. - February 02, 2012 - ACISCO Flooring and Carpeting

ACISCO Presents Its Revolutionary Line of Reception Room Furniture to Small Businesses Facing Expansion The customizable, modular stations manufacturer ACISCO is promoting its extensive range of reception room furniture to small business owners who are growing their offices. - January 28, 2012 - ACISCO Flooring and Carpeting

ACISCO Promotes Modern Conference Room Furniture with Optional Modular Stations ACISCO is now showcasing its conference room furniture pieces, which can be easily integrated into the company's affordable modular workstations for added savings. - January 19, 2012 - ACISCO Flooring and Carpeting

ACISCO Provides Modular Cubicles and Furniture Solutions for Businesses Expecting Growth in 2012 ACISCO, a furniture company experienced in optimizing office spaces and designing workplaces, is promoting its line of modular workstations for businesses expecting to increase in size in 2012. - January 12, 2012 - ACISCO Flooring and Carpeting

Office Furniture Merchandiser ACISCO Promotes Enhanced Space Saving Modular Stations Office furniture merchant ACISCO is offering a new way to save space in the office with its telemarketing and call center modular workstations. - December 22, 2011 - ACISCO Flooring and Carpeting

Thanksgiving and Black Friday Savings: ACISCO Reduces Office Seating Prices by 10 Percent on Select Models ACISCO, an office furniture company known for its modular workstations, is currently offering Black Friday deals on office seating. - November 25, 2011 - ACISCO Flooring and Carpeting

ACISCO Helps Business Adapt to Workflow Changes with Enhanced Modular Office Furniture ACISCO, a modular office furniture provider, is highlighting its floor to ceiling workstations, which are ideal for businesses looking to upgrade their existing furnishings or purchase ready-made private units. - November 17, 2011 - ACISCO Flooring and Carpeting

ACISCO.com Showcases Its Furniture Manufacturer Relationships, Which Allow for Quick Delivery and Installation of Custom Modular Workstations ACISCO is promoting its relationships with some of the top furniture manufacturers in America and Europe, which allow the company to provide speedy delivery and installation of custom modular workstations. - November 02, 2011 - ACISCO Flooring and Carpeting

ACISCO Offers Companies in Leased Office Spaces Flexibility with Modular Cubicles ACISCO is helping businesses in leased office buildings make the most of their spaces with modular stations, which don’t require any construction. - October 13, 2011 - ACISCO Flooring and Carpeting

ACISCO Helps Business Adapt to Office Space Changes with Enhanced Modular Stations ACISCO’s newly expanded selection of modular workstations allows companies to easily reconfigure their office arrangements, giving them the flexibility to adapt to changes in their business climate. - September 17, 2011 - ACISCO Flooring and Carpeting

ACISCO Helps Businesses Boost Company Image Through a Newly Expanded Selection of Reception Room Furniture ACISCO, an office furniture company, is promoting its newly expanded selection of reception area furniture, allowing businesses to customize their seating to fit their needs. - September 10, 2011 - ACISCO Flooring and Carpeting

Modular Office Furniture Solutions Provider ACISCO Employs Layout and Design Software to Create Virtual Presentations Office furniture solutions provider ACISCO is promoting its proprietary design software, which allows the company’s clients to see how their new modular office furniture will look and can be arranged, among other 3D visualizations. - September 03, 2011 - ACISCO Flooring and Carpeting

Endo Direct- Building a Better Website to Buy Office Furniture Online Leading office furniture retailer Endo has released a new website that takes the hassle out of ordering furniture online. If you’re tired of ordering products online and having them arrive un-assembled, with little or no instructions, you’ll love the ease and convenience Endo Direct (www.endodirect.com.au). As... - August 25, 2011 - Endo-Direct

ACISCO Promotes Modular Office Furniture Leasing to Increase Productivity on a Deadline and Conserve Working Capital ACISCO is promoting its leasing programs for modular workstations, which enable companies quick, flexible furnishing while conserving business capital. The modular office furniture application is simple with a fast approval time so productivity can be increased even when a deadline is fast approaching. - August 10, 2011 - ACISCO Flooring and Carpeting

Employers Can Train New Hires in Style with ACISCO, Inc.’s Telemarketing/Call Center Modular Stations ACISCO, Inc.’s line of telemarketing/call center modular stations makes employee training simple and efficient. - August 04, 2011 - ACISCO Flooring and Carpeting

ACISCO Spotlights Modular Office Furniture for Managers and Supervisors ACISCO.com is showcasing its managerial and supervisory modular office furniture - an asset for corporations with upper-level employees in need of extra space. - July 28, 2011 - ACISCO Flooring and Carpeting

ACISCO Presents Semi-Private Modular Office Furniture for Supervisors, HR, and Accounting Departments ACISCO.com presents an array of semi-private modular stations for managers, supervisors and in-house departments. Modular office furniture allows clients to make major design changes without dealing with plaster or sheetrock. - July 09, 2011 - ACISCO Flooring and Carpeting

Luxmy Furniture Finalist For Telstra Business Award Telstra has named the finalists in the 2011 Telstra NSW Business Awards and Luxmy Furniture has been nominated for the "AMP Innovation Award." The company is one of 20 businesses in the state that are finalists in seven categories at the awards. “We’re very proud to be listed as... - July 01, 2011 - Luxmy Furniture

ACISCO Sets New Construction and Renovation Standard with Free Consultations and On-Site Sketches ACISCO, a multidimensional company providing construction and renovation services, modular workstations and more, is offering complimentary consultations for prospective clients. - May 06, 2011 - ACISCO Flooring and Carpeting

ACISCO.com Offers Design, Construction and Renovation Insights and Specials Through Enhanced Social Presence Design, construction and renovation provider ACISCO.com recently expanded its online presence to include Facebook and Twitter profiles, as well as a modular office furniture blog. - May 02, 2011 - ACISCO Flooring and Carpeting

Twin-Star Intl. Rubs Elbows with the Stars at VIP SAG Awards Gifting Suite Twin-Star Intl. recently seized a star studded opportunity to have their ClassicFlame Electric Fireplaces in front of an impressive roster of celebs at a gifting suite celebrating Hollywood legend, Ernest Borgnine, who received 2011 Screen Actor’s Guild Lifetime Achievement Award. Celebrities... - March 24, 2011 - Twin-Star International

Wood Dimensions, Inc. Completes Interior Wood and Millwork Renovations for Additional KeyBank Offices in Downtown Cleveland Wood Dimensions, Inc., Premier Fabricator of Custom Cabinetry, Wood and Millwork is Contractor of Choice for Commercial Office Space in Downtown Cleveland. - June 30, 2010 - Wood Dimensions, Inc.

AmpliVox Builds Gooseneck Mics Into Podiums Communicate Better with AmpliVox’s Sleek, Sensitive Gooseneck Microphones which pick up even the most soft spoken presenters. - May 07, 2010 - Amplivox Sound Systems

Barack Obama and Tea Party Heard Loud and Clear with AmpliVox Megaphones Barack Obama and The Tea Party were Heard Loud and Clear with AmpliVox Sound Systems’ MityMeg® Megaphones. - April 01, 2010 - Amplivox Sound Systems

AmpliVox Launches the Breakthrough iPod Portable Sound System AmpliVox Sound Systems introduces the innovative iPod remote controlled Wireless PA System. This brand new PA System features an exclusive iPod docking station and a remote controlled DVD player with video out. - February 04, 2010 - Amplivox Sound Systems

AmpliVox Donates Pink Podiums for Breast Cancer Awareness Presentations and Events AmpliVox Sound Systems supports the fight against breast cancer by donating pink podiums designed in breast cancer awareness pink with custom panels highlighting the hope for a cure, awareness, and giving. - January 01, 2010 - Amplivox Sound Systems

Introducing the Ambassador Solid Hardwood Multimedia Lectern from Amplivox Amplivox Sound Systems introduces the Ambassador Solid Hardwood Presentation Lectern a fully customizable solid hardwood multimedia lectern. - December 16, 2009 - Amplivox Sound Systems

AmpliVox Shows Off Its 40 Plus Non-Sound Lecterns with All New Catalog To meet the demands of the lectern market, AmpliVox Sound Systems has created a new catalog that highlights its 43 unique non-sound lectern styles. - December 10, 2009 - Amplivox Sound Systems

Pittsburgh Inventor Develops Multi-Function Picture Frame That Revolutionizes Art Display and Makes Home Theater Affordable A revolutionary new concept that combines state-of-the-art home entertainment technology with “green,” eco-friendly values promises to transform picture framing and television viewing, and make home theater more widely available. The world’s first reversible, multi-function picture... - November 09, 2009 - KIBAN Corporation