Recent Headlines
Within Dental Laboratories
Star Dental Opens New Lakewood Area Dental Clinic Offering Emergency Dentistry for Kids and Adults
Star Dental has opened a new dental clinic near Sheridan and Florida, serving West Denver and Lakewood with emergency dental care, family dentistry, pediatric dentistry, dentures, extractions, root canals, and insurance friendly options including Medicaid. - July 04, 2026 - Star Dental
FTG Imaging Launches DC-Air® WatchDog: Real-Time Sensor Tracking That Helps Dental Practices Never Lose a Sensor Again
FTG Imaging has launched DC-Air® WatchDog, a real-time sensor tracking and monitoring platform built for its award-winning DC-Air® True Wireless® intraoral sensor. WatchDog provides continuous location visibility, instant alerts when a sensor isn't returned to its dock, and a live dashboard—helping dental practices prevent costly sensor loss. - June 16, 2026 - FTG Imaging
FTG's DC-Air® Earns "Best Image Quality" Distinction
FTG Imaging’s DC-Air® True Wireless® Intraoral Sensor earned “Best Image Quality” in the CR Foundation’s 2026 Buying Guide. The world’s first Bluetooth® direct-conversion dental sensor delivers superior diagnostic accuracy by converting X-rays directly into digital signals—eliminating distortion found in traditional sensors. Independent testing confirmed industry-leading MTF performance, validating DC-Air® as a new standard in dental imaging. - December 30, 2025 - FTG Imaging
FTG Imaging's DC Air™ Wireless Intraoral Sensor Wins Prestigious 2025 Dental Advisor Top Award and Dental Product Shopper Best Product Recognition
Revolutionary wireless dental X-ray technology company Freedom Technologies Group (FTG Imaging) continues an industry-leading streak with dual awards recognizing superior image accuracy (IA), patient comfort, and practice efficiency. - July 01, 2025 - FTG Imaging
Local Family-Owned Business Celebrates 15 Years Providing Cost-Saving Dental Handpiece Repairs and Equipment
In a dental industry dominated by large corporate suppliers, Precision Handpiece Repair LLC offers a refreshing and highly personalized alternative. Celebrating 15 years of service, this family-owned business specializes in handpiece repair, surgical instrument retipping, and offering both new and refurbished dental handpieces — all at a fraction of the cost of big-brand providers. - June 04, 2025 - Precision Handpiece Repair LLC
CAD-Ray and Zylo3D Announce Exclusive Partnership to the Chairside 3D Printing Market
Innovative Partnership to Deliver a Seamless, Affordable, and Fully Automated 3D Printing Solution for Dental Offices. CAD-Ray, the company behind the success of Medit’s widespread impact on digital dentistry, and Zylo3D, the pioneers of AI-driven, automated 3D printing for dental practices,... - February 20, 2025 - CAD-Ray
SilverPlug USA, Helping to Reduce Dental Implant Failures for Patients
Developed in Switzerland, SilverPlug contains Silver Zeolyte, a natural antibacterial that prevents the formation of biofilm and bacteria. Micro-movement of the implant abutment allows diverse bacteria to form inside the implant tunnel different from that of periodontal disease. The clinician and patient will notice no smell when performing implant maintenance, the lack of mucositis and periimplantitis over the life of the implant. 10 years of clinical proof for claims. - April 12, 2024 - SilverPlug
Sentinel Mouthguards Announces Biggest Sale of the Year: Black Friday Extravaganza Lasts All Month Long
Sentinel Mouthguards, the industry leader in custom mouthguards, is thrilled to announce its highly anticipated Black Friday sale, which is set to take place throughout the entire month of November, starting from November 1 and ending on December 1. This sale offers customers an exclusive opportunity to save big on premium dental protection and teeth whitening solutions, just in time for the holiday season. - November 07, 2023 - Sentinel Mouthguard Co.
G4 By Golpa and Frontline Dental Implant Specialists Launches Smile Revolution National Dental Implant Promotion
Two Lucky Winners Per Year to Receive free G4 By Golpa Dental Implant Procedures. - August 28, 2023 - G4 By Golpa
Leixir Dental Group Announces Strategic Partnership with Care 1st Dental Institute
Partnership expands Leixir’s clinical education, training and lab production capabilities within Texas, while also providing Care 1st a national platform for their clinical education via Leixir’s centers of excellence. - May 15, 2023 - Leixir Dental Group
Leixir Dental Group Launches New Website
As Leixir Dental Group expands, they launch a new website to include digital capabilities and enhanced user experience. - February 24, 2023 - Leixir Dental Group
Meghna Dassani, DMD Launches Healthy Sleep Initiative
Meghna Dassani, DMD launches her Healthy Sleep Initiative to spread awareness to parents, educators, and dental professionals about sleep-disordered breathing (SDB) and related behavioral issues in children. - September 15, 2022 - Meghna Dassani
onDiem and ADAA Announce Partnership
onDiem is excited to announce a strategic partnership with the American Dental Assistants Association (ADAA). This collaborative partnership will have a significant impact across the entire dental echo system. At the core of this partnership is a mutual commitment to support dental assistants in thriving in their careers by providing access to resources, continuing education, and career development opportunities. - August 05, 2022 - American Dental Assistants Association
Propper Manufacturing Company Awarded the Sterilization Assurance Agreement with Premier, Inc.
Propper Manufacturing Company has been awarded a group purchasing agreement for Sterilization Assurance with Premier, Inc. Effective October 1, 2022, the new agreement allows Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for... - August 04, 2022 - Propper Manufacturing Company
Steven Sidmore Joins Leixir Dental Group as Vice President of Sales and Marketing
Sidmore brings over twenty years of sales and leadership experience to Leixir Dental Group. - July 01, 2022 - Leixir Dental Group
DentalScout Launches Free New Tool in Colorado Springs, Making It Easy to Find Dentists
In an effort to make it easier for people in the Colorado Springs area to find high quality dentists, DentalScout has launched a new tool. The tool makes it quick and easy to compare dentists and visit their websites directly. This will allow patients to find the best dentist for their needs and schedule an appointment quickly. - April 21, 2022 - Dental Scout
Dr. Gursimran Reen Nominated for Best of Naperville 2021.
Announcing that Dr. Gursimran Reen and Caps and Crowns Dental were selected as a 2021 Best of Naperville finalist. Naperville Magazine is a sister publication to Chicago Magazine and they host an annual salute to the best in our community and readers vote for their favorite providers in Chicago’s west suburbs. - October 16, 2021 - Caps and Crowns Dental of Naperville
SOTA Imaging Launches Cloud-based Dental Imaging Software
SOTA Cloud makes dental imaging easy, insightful and accessible everywhere. - August 06, 2021 - SOTA Imaging
Babylon Dental Care Welcomes New Dentist, Dr. Ryan Rengifo
Babylon Dental Care is proud to announce the addition of Dr. Ryan Rengifo to their Practice. Dr. Rengifo received his B.A. at Queens College and attended dental school at New York University. A Long Island native, he previously worked for three years in a private practice in Connecticut and is... - May 20, 2021 - Babylon Dental Care
SOTA Imaging Launches Clio Prime Digital X-Ray Sensor
SOTA Imaging announces the debut of the Clio Prime Digital X-Ray Sensor - the culmination of decades of digital x-ray sensor innovation - featuring EveryShot X-Ray Capture technology for superior image quality, a new capsule design for extra durability and easy x-ray positioning and built-in... - December 21, 2020 - SOTA Imaging
Generations Family Dentistry Launches New Business Website
Leading Houston-based dental clinic announced the launch of its new website and the appointment of a dental implant surgeon. Oral ID technology to screen for oral cancer is also available now. - January 22, 2020 - Generations Family Dentistry
Famesmile.com Launches FameSmile Removable Veneers Online
FameSmile.com announced the release of their removable silicone veneers. The product is already available online at discounted price. FameSmile distributor announced that the special price will be valid till the end of 2019. Removable veneers are a new alternative to permanent dental veneers, but... - October 06, 2019 - FameSmile
Juliet Bulnes-Newton, DMD, Earns National Designation for Specialty in Dental Sleep Medicine
The American Board of Dental Sleep Medicine (ABDSM) Diplomate status is the gold standard for excellence in dental sleep medicine. - September 14, 2019 - Sleep Apnea Solutions Tampa
US-based Six Month Smiles Tackles Leading DIY and Clear Aligner Manufacturers Head-on
Six Month Smiles enlists licensed dentists to provide a safer alternative to at-home dentistry. - May 15, 2019 - Six Month Smiles
Dream Dental Announces Mother’s Day Dream Smile Giveaway
Dream Dental is giving away free full-mouth makeover to a deserving mother. On Mother's Day 2019, Dream Dental will give away a prize worth $40,000 to $50,000 to one special person. - April 18, 2019 - Dream Dental
Rosedale Smiles Now Provides Comprehensive Cosmetic Dentistry Services in Maryland
Rosedale Smiles in Maryland is now offering a wide-range of cosmetic dentistry services at rates everyone can afford. - March 09, 2019 - Rosedale Smiles
Brite Smiles Holds Contest for Best Floss Dance Video
Brite Smiles Dental Care in Apple Valley is holding a contest for the best video performance of floss dancing. The winner will receive a Sonicare toothbrush or at home teeth whitening. - February 19, 2019 - Brite Smiles Dental Care
Brite Smiles is Reminding the Public About Insurance Benefit Changes in 2019
Brite Smiles Dental Care, Apple Valley is reminding everyone that if they have new dental insurance in 2019 they need to contact their dental provider as it may have different benefits. - January 04, 2019 - Brite Smiles Dental Care
Brite Smiles Gives Advice on Choosing Dental Insurance
Brite Smiles Dental Care in Apple Valley, is giving advice to patients who are planning a dental insurance change. - November 13, 2018 - Brite Smiles Dental Care
New Mexico Dental Clinics Accept All Types of Dental Insurances
New Mexico Dental Clinics accept all types of Dental Insurances including New Mexico Medicaid: Molina, United Healthcare, Presbyterian and Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico. - October 04, 2018 - New Mexico Dental Clinics LLC
New Mexico Dental Clinics is Now Open in Rio Rancho
Cosmetic dental clinic in Rio Rancho, New Mexico; A beautiful practice for all your dental needs. - September 29, 2018 - New Mexico Dental Clinics LLC
Brite Smiles is Recommending a New Breed of Apple
Brite Smiles Dental Care (http://www.britesmilesdentalcare.com), in Apple Valley, is recommending and sharing information about the new First Kiss® apple. With fall just around the corner and healthy teeth and gums at the forefront of the staff at Brite Smiles Dental Care, they are... - September 29, 2018 - Brite Smiles Dental Care
Digital Age Dental Laboratories Welcomes New COO
Digital Age Dental Labs has announced that Chuck Stapleton has joined the company as its new Chief Operating Officer. In this capacity, Chuck will be part of the senior management team responsible for overseeing production and operations in the overseas laboratory in Vietnam. “I am thrilled... - September 28, 2018 - Fishman Dental
Brite Smiles Releases a Newsletter Showing the Benefits of Having Healthy Teeth in the Summer
Brite Smiles Dental Care in Apple Valley, released a newsletter to the public showing the benefits of having healthy teeth in the summer. - August 02, 2018 - Brite Smiles Dental Care
Brite Smiles Publishes a New YouTube Video
Brite Smiles Dental Care in Apple Valley, has just published a new YouTube video introducing the public to Brite Smiles. - July 04, 2018 - Brite Smiles Dental Care
Brite Smiles Offers Advice for Flossing with Complex Dental Work
Brite Smiles Dental Care in Apple Valley, is offering their advice on how to floss under a bridge or how to floss with complex dental work. - May 29, 2018 - Brite Smiles Dental Care
Brite Smiles is Informing the Public on the Benefits of “Sonic” Toothbrushes
Brite Smiles Dental Care (http://www.britesmilesdentalcare.com), in Apple Valley, is informing the public on the benefits of using a “sonic” toothbrush rather than a manual tooth brush. The most significant benefit of a sonic toothbrush is its cleaning capability. Unlike a manual... - May 18, 2018 - Brite Smiles Dental Care
Join Altima Dental at the Ontario Dental Association’s Annual Spring Meeting
Join Altima Dental on April 26 – 28, 2018 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre for the Ontario Dental Association’s Annual Spring Meeting. The meeting will include over 90 international renowned speakers and panel discussions offering valuable insights and best practices in the dental... - April 24, 2018 - Altima Dental
Helvetic Dental Clinics Budapest Was Named "Best of Budapest & Hungary" in "Health and Medical Services" Category
Budapest Week Publishing awards Helvetic Dental Clinics the "Best of Budapest & Hungary" 2017 award in the "Health and Medical Care" category. Since 1993, Budapest Week Publishing has conducted a survey of readers and business partners to determine who they find to be the... - April 24, 2018 - Helvetic Dental Clinics
A Unique Blended Learning Program in Aesthetic Dentistry That Gives a Level 7 Post Graduate Certificate from the UK
Academy of Dental Excellence (https://dentalexcellence.academy) announces a unique blended learning Programme in Aesthetic Dentistry that gives a Level 7 Post Graduate Certificate from the UK. Dentists with busy schedules now have an opportunity to enhance their dental knowledge and skills, at... - March 20, 2018 - Academy of Dental Excellence
Brite Smiles Dental Care Offers Waterlase Technology
Brite Smiles Dental Care in Apple Valley is offering Waterlase technology to their dental patients for treatment of cavities. - March 14, 2018 - Brite Smiles Dental Care
St. Pete Dentist Opens Second Location in Clearwater
Creating Smiles Dental is proud to announce the opening of its second location in Clearwater, FL. Creating Smiles Dental started in St. Petersburg, FL and is committed to providing quality dental care in Tampa Bay. A second location in Clearwater means more ways to create beautiful smiles across... - February 15, 2018 - Creating Smiles Dental
Brite Smiles Shares Mouth Injury Advice for This Winter
Brite Smiles Dental Care in Apple Valley is sharing advice on how to prevent mouth injuries this winter and what to do if such an injury were to happen. - February 10, 2018 - Brite Smiles Dental Care
Eureka Dental Group: Dental Clinic Now Helps Truck Drivers Keep a Healthy Smile on the Road
Your dental health doesn’t just affect your teeth, it can also affect your entire body. A simple infection in the mouth can quickly spread, causing much more serious health problems. Truck drivers are no exception. These workers have an even tougher time keeping up with proper oral hygiene because they are constantly on the road, without a lot of time to care for their teeth. But even if a truck driver brushes and flosses regularly, they can still experience dental problems without knowing it. - January 18, 2018 - Eureka Dental Group
Brite Smiles Dental Care Shares Their New Year’s Resolutions
The team at Brite Smiles uses New Year’s resolutions as a way to kick off the new year and set goals, both big and small. - January 09, 2018 - Brite Smiles Dental Care
Brite Smiles Rewarding Kids with Good Checkups
Brite Smiles Dental Care (http://www.britesmilesdentalcare.com), in Apple Valley, wants to show kids nine years old and under the importance of good oral hygiene. The reward for a perfect check-up is a Free Joey Entrée, a beverage and the “Spotted Dog Sundae” dessert – all... - December 25, 2017 - Brite Smiles Dental Care
DESS Intraoral Scan Bodies Are Now Approved for Use with Carestream Dental’s CS 3600 Intraoral Scanner
DESS intraoral scan bodies are now approved for use with Carestream Dental’s CS 3600 intraoral scanner. This recent compatibility allows users more flexibility to use their preferred DESS scan bodies, and allows practices to benefit from intelligent scanning features to enhance their implant... - December 02, 2017 - DESS-USA
Brite Smiles Provides Dental Work for the Holidays
Brite Smiles Dental Care (http://www.britesmilesdentalcare.com), in Apple Valley, is urging local residents to get cosmetic dental services prior to seeing family and friends for the upcoming holidays. These services can include things like filling in missing teeth and teeth whitening services for... - November 09, 2017 - Brite Smiles Dental Care
Advanced Dental Designs Announces Free Equipment Lender Program for All Teaching Doctors and Instructors
Advanced Dental Designs/AD2 is excited to announce the launch of the Equipment Lender Program. AD2 believes in supporting all dental instructors by lending dental equipment to instructors to use during hands-on teaching modules which require demonstration by the instructor as well as use by the... - October 26, 2017 - Advanced Dental Designs
Jurim Dental Studio Strengthens Resources for Growth and Digital Expansion Appoints Sarkis Chuljian to Laboratory Team
Jurim Dental Studio (http://www.jurimdental.com) announced today that Sarkis Chuldjian, CDT has joined the Jurim Dental team as Dental Production Manager to further the company’s growth in CAD/CAM prosthetics and digital aesthetic restorations. Adrian Jurim, Master Ceramist and Founder... - October 13, 2017 - Jurim Dental