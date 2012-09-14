PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Mike Rodriguez Releases Faith-Based Audio Course to Help People Find Their Purpose International Speaker and Best-selling Author Mike Rodriguez has partnered with Nightingale Conant to release his second audio course, a faith-based program entitled Finding Your Why. - November 22, 2019 - Mike Rodriguez International LLC

PJ Financial Group Announces a New Apprenticeship Program for Individuals to Become Full Charge Bookkeepers in the Small Businesses Community Senior Tax Accountant, Certified Public Bookkeeper and Certified Business Credit Specialist, Dr. Joy Bennett recently announced the launch of her new apprenticeship program which was developed by her as a way of giving back to the global bookkeeping and financial community. She hopes that people will be able to break into the industry by using the knowledge provided in her programs to increase the number of qualified financial workers in the small business community. - November 04, 2019 - PJ Financial Group LLC

Space Coast Machinist Apprenticeship Program Starts a New Class After Completing a Successful Year The Space Coast Machinist Apprenticeship Program will start a new class on August 15. Manufacturing companies that are seeking to train machinists are encouraged to enroll their employees in the program before classes begin. The new class of apprentices will join those already working towards their State of Florida journeyworker certification. The program typically takes 4 years to complete and the apprentices will learn the trade from professional machinists. - July 05, 2019 - Space Coast Machinist Apprenticeship Program

Higher Apprenticeships Growth Forecasts UK Skills Shift Growing higher apprenticeship uptake numbers could have net effect on UK skills gap. - April 07, 2019 - Best Apprenticeships

Leadership St. Pete® Class of 2018 to Host Fundraising Event at St. Petersburg Yacht Club for SailFuture Group Home for Boys The Leadership St. Pete® (LSP) Class of 2018 will host their second fundraising event, “Sailing into the Future,” on April 10th, 2018, 6:00 PM - 8:30 PM, to raise money for a renovation project for SailFuture Group Home for Boys. The event will be held at St. Petersburg Yacht Club located... - March 31, 2018 - SailFuture

Leadership St. Pete® Class of 2018 to Host Fundraising Event at Rococo Steak for SailFuture Group Home for Boys The Leadership St. Pete® (LSP) Class of 2018 will host their first fundraising event, “Setting Sail,” on March 8, 2018, 6-8pm, to raise money for a renovation project for SailFuture Group Home for Boys. The event will be held at Rococo Steak located at 655 2nd Ave S, St. Pete. Register at bit.ly/LSPSettingSail. - March 04, 2018 - SailFuture

Space Coast Machinist Apprenticeship Program Recognized as Outstanding Non-Profit Space Coast Machinist Apprenticeship Program received the Non-Profit of the Year Award given by the Space Coast Public Service Awards and Hall of Fame during a ceremony on Saturday, September 23 at the King Center for the Performing Arts in Melbourne, Florida. Space Coast Machinist Apprenticeship Program... - October 04, 2017 - Space Coast Machinist Apprenticeship Program

Tech901 Launches the Code 1.0 Program to Train Entry-Level Software Developers Successful grads will be offered paid apprenticeship positions with ServiceMaster, the anchor sponsoring employer, and other participating local companies. - March 14, 2017 - Tech901

National Healthcare Training, LLC Launches Its New Site NHT launches its new site and program for surgical assistants. - January 18, 2017 - National Healthcare Training, LLC

Cyber Competition Expands to the St. Louis Region - Midwest Cyber Center of Excellence Hosts CyberPatriot Recruitment Event Midwest Cyber Center of Excellence (MWCCOE) is hosting a MWCCOE HackSpace Competition for high school and middle school students Saturday, Sept. 10 and 17. MWCCOE’s CyberPatriot recruitment event in the St. Louis area will be Sept. 10 at Maryville University, St. Louis, MO. The Metro East event... - August 25, 2016 - Midwest Cyber Center of Excellence

BEST Mobile Accelerator Helps Entrepreneurs Build Business Plans with New Mobile App Have a great business idea and ready to get started? The Business Entrepreneurial Stewardship Training Mobile Accelerator will assist you in building your business plan using a new Mobile Business Planning Tool App on your smartphone or tablet. All graduates of the program will have opportunities to raise seed capital for their venture. - January 28, 2016 - BEST Genesis

InfoSec Skills Becomes ELCAS Cyber Security Learning Provider InfoSec Skills (www.infosecskills.com) has been added to the register of approved learning providers for the Ministry of Defence's Enhanced Learning Credits Scheme (ELC). This allows UK military staff who are eligible for ELCAS credits to spend their grant on pursuance of a cyber security career, which... - November 19, 2015 - InfoSec Skills

Erie 2 BOCES Educators Advocate on Capitol Hill for Career and Technical Education Support Meet with lawmakers to enlighten validity of CTE programs. - May 07, 2015 - Erie 2 Chatauqua-Cattaraugus BOCES

Erie 2 BOCES Announces New New York State Teachers’ Retirement System Video Conferencing Center LoGuidice Educational Center in Fredonia, NY to house latest facility - April 17, 2015 - Erie 2 Chatauqua-Cattaraugus BOCES

Erie 2 BOCES Carrier Culinary Students Place First in State ProStart® Competition Moving on to national competition in Anaheim, California - April 12, 2015 - Erie 2 Chatauqua-Cattaraugus BOCES

Erie 2 BOCES Special Education Teachers Appointed to New York State Advisory Panel East Aurora middle school instructors to participate on New York State Alternate Assessment Educator Advisory Panel. - February 28, 2015 - Erie 2 Chatauqua-Cattaraugus BOCES

Erie 2 BOCES LoGuidice Center Special Education Program Announces Collaboration with Fredonia College of Education Instructors to share classroom techniques with prospective teachers concerning autistic and autistic spectrum disorder students. - January 24, 2015 - Erie 2 Chatauqua-Cattaraugus BOCES

P-TECH Links Education to Economic Development Dunkirk Central School District and Erie 2 BOCES to create specialized academy. - November 14, 2014 - Erie 2 Chatauqua-Cattaraugus BOCES

Erie 2 BOCES Adult Education High School Equivalency Students Honored at Ceremony Seventeen Erie 2-Chautauqua-Cattaraugus BOCES (E2CCB) Adult Education students received their High School Equivalency diplomas at a ceremony held at the Gateway Learning Center in Jamestown, NY. Graduates from across the counties of Chautauqua and Cattaraugus were recognized by E2CCB adult education... - October 26, 2014 - Erie 2 Chatauqua-Cattaraugus BOCES

Erie 2-Chautauqua-Cattaraugus BOCES Receives $400,000 “Teaching is the Core” Grant Aid to improve assessments, reduce testing not contributing to teaching and learning - September 20, 2014 - Erie 2 Chatauqua-Cattaraugus BOCES

Erie 2-Chautauqua-Cattaraugus BOCES Announces New Logo, Tagline The Erie 2-Chautauqua-Cattaraugus Board of Cooperative Educational Services (E2CCB) today announced it has updated its logo and tagline to illustrate the organization’s full range of education services. As part of an ongoing rebranding effort, this new logo and tagline, the first of its kind for... - September 11, 2014 - Erie 2 Chatauqua-Cattaraugus BOCES

Its Bartending Time.... Come be a Part of Good Spirits Bartending School Kickstart the new Good Spirits Bartending School. - July 10, 2014 - Good Spirits Bartending School

R&E Receives KUKA Supplier of the Year for Contingent Workforce Award R&E Honored for Superior Customer Service - May 27, 2014 - R&E Automated Systems

R&E Automated Systems Announces Acquisition of RoMan Engineering Services R&E Acquires a Subsidiary of RoMan Manufacturing, Inc. - May 22, 2014 - R&E Automated Systems

R&E Automated Systems, LLC, Opens the First Industrial Automation Training Center in the US Specializing in Laser Welding R&E to make its mark in offering training courses in Robotics and Advanced Joining Technologies. - May 17, 2014 - R&E Automated Systems

Local Remodelers Give Generously to Toys-for-Tots Members of the Eastern Massachusetts Chapter of the National Association of the Remodeling Industry, Inc. generously donated dozens of toys and raised $400 to support the U.S. Marine Corps' local Toys-for-Tots campaign. The effort was led by EM NARI member Mark-One, Inc. - December 20, 2013 - EM NARI

Local Remodelers Roll Up Their Sleeves for Marathon Daffodils EM NARI members planted hundreds of bulbs and raised $1,000 in support of the Marathon Daffodils project -- a grassroots effort to line the 26.2 mile Boston Marathon route with 100,000 daffodils in time for the 2014 Marathon. - November 14, 2013 - EM NARI

Up-and-Coming Under 30 Entrepreneur Opens 2nd Business and is Eyeing New Team Members Calvin’s Barbershop South Adds Jobs in a Slowly Returning Economy and Brings Novel Small Business to One of South Sacramento’s Most Business Friendly Corridors - October 31, 2013 - Calvin's Barbershop

KidsTek Starts the 2013 School Year with Eighteen Programs KidsTek starts the 2013-2014 school year with eighteen programs across Denver and Aurora Public Schools. The new school year is underway and KidsTek is impacting technology education for under-served Colorado youth each and every day. Four elementary schools and five middle schools are participating... - October 05, 2013 - KidsTek

InfoSec Skills Partners with Global Certification Institute (GCI) to Distribute BCS Security Courses and Exams in Australia InfoSec Skills has entered into a partnership agreement with Australia’s leading certification and examination services provider to launch a new certification scheme in Information Assurance for the Asia Pacific marketplace. This incorporates Information Security Management, Business Continuity Management and Information Risk Management that, all of which are in high demand in Europe, Middle East and USA. - September 06, 2013 - InfoSec Skills

InfoSec Skills Launches Strategic Partnership with Wisdom Education Group in the Middle East InfoSec Skills has announced a new strategic partnership with the Wisdom Education Group, based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), to deliver accredited Information Security training into the region. This is the first initiative of its kind and one that will bring much needed skills to business throughout the Middle East. - September 04, 2013 - InfoSec Skills

LEARN School of Esthetics and Medical Esthetics Opens Enrollment and Courses - A New Career in Just a Year State of the Art technical school trains students for careers in skin care, organic skin care products, esthetics, make-up artistry, including advanced curriculum for Estheticians. Located in the heart of Decatur, Alabama, Learn from Master Esthetician LaDonna McWhorter of the The Heidi Phillips School of Esthetics and Medical Esthetics, and start your new career in just a year. - August 10, 2013 - LEARN School of Esthetics and Medical Esthetics

Debbie Allen to be Honored by Traditional Chinese Medicine University for Her Advocacy of Alternative Care Debbie Allen will be honored by Yo San University on May 18 at the Pacific Design Center for her contributions to health and wellness. Special performances by James Ingram and Freda Payne. - May 15, 2013 - Yo San University

HCC Baseball Community Night 2013: HCC Hawks Vs. PHCC Conquistadors at Steinbrenner Field Hillsborough Community College Baseball will host its Third Annual Community Baseball Night at Steinbrenner Field on Wednesday, April 10, 2013. The HCC Hawks will take on the Pasco-Hernando Community College Conquistadors with first pitch at 6 p.m. Admission is free and open to the public. HCC invites... - March 27, 2013 - Hillsborough Community College Dale Mabry Campus

Dale Mabry Campus Hosts 16th Annual International Festival | March 28, 2013 | 9:30 am Dale Mabry Campus Hosts 16th Annual International Festival | March 28, 2013 | 9:30 am. Dale Mabry Campus International Festival March 28, 2013 9:30 am Shade Sails Courtyard Free & Open to the Public Sponsored by DM SGA & EAP The International festival is one of the most anticipated events... - March 27, 2013 - Hillsborough Community College Dale Mabry Campus

Gallery221@HCC Presents Suzanne Figures - Photography by Suzanne Camp Crosby March 21 – May 2, 2013 Hillsborough Community College’s Gallery 221@HCC on the Dale Mabry campus opens Suzanne Figures – Photography by Suzanne Camp Crosby on Thursday March 21 with an Opening Reception from 5 – 7 pm. An Artist Talk is scheduled for 6pm with Crosby, who will be joined by Professor Barton... - March 27, 2013 - Hillsborough Community College Dale Mabry Campus

D.C.-Based Employment Center Expands to Upper Marlboro Career center opens a second site to help Marylanders get jobs. - February 07, 2013 - Live It, Inc. (LIINC)

Body Art Training Group a 2013 MusInk Sponsor The Body Art Training Group has joined other body art industry businesses by becoming one of the sponsors of MusInk 2013. - February 02, 2013 - Body Art Training Group

InfoSec Skills Acquires Online Information Security Resources Site, InfoSec Reviews UK–based information security training company, InfoSec Skills has today announced the acquisition of Information Security resources company, InfoSec Reviews, which is now fully assimilated into the InfoSec Skills website. - October 07, 2012 - InfoSec Skills

Brillare Academy Turns Clients Into Zombies for Zombie Charity Walk Brillare Hairdressing Academy will be offering zombie hair and makeup services for $20 on October 5th -- the day of the Arizona Zombie Charity Walk to benefit St. Mary’s Food Bank -- at both Brillare locations. The cosmetology school, which is sponsoring the walk, will be teeming with zombies as students help clients achieve their desired zombie look for this event. - October 02, 2012 - Brillare Hairdressing Academy

InfoSec Skills Joins "National Skills Academy for IT" Training Partner Network InfoSec Skills announces its approval as a Training Partner for the "National Skills Academy for IT" Training Partner Network, putting this relative newbie in the industry alongside the big guns of IBM, Reed Learning, the Open University and Global Knowledge. - September 28, 2012 - InfoSec Skills

CSCS ConstructionSkills Health Safety and Environment Test Now Available at Shannon Training Shannon Training is proud to announce that it is accepting candidates for the CSCS ConstructionSkills Health Safety and Environment test at their training centre situated in Iver, Buckinghamshire. Potential candidates should call Shannon Training on 01895 448 111 to book their place. Easily accessible... - September 05, 2012 - Shannon Training Ltd

Community Art Project Captures Bay Culture at July 28 Chesapeake Folk Festival “Stepping Out of the Boat” is the theme of a special community art project highlighting the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum’s (CBMM) July 28 Chesapeake Folk Festival in St. Michaels, MD. The hands-on sculpture project is partially sponsored by the Talbot County Arts Council, with funds... - July 15, 2012 - Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum

Brillare Hairdressing Academy Acquired by Anaphora, LLC Anaphora, LLC, a Phoenix-based private holding company, announced the acquisition of Brillare Hairdressing Academy. Brillare Hairdressing Academy has two campuses, the main campus in North Scottsdale in the Scottsdale Quarter and a branch campus in the Ahwatukee area of Phoenix, Arizona. The seller... - July 12, 2012 - Brillare Hairdressing Academy

Body Art Training Group Approved as Provider of Bloodborne Pathogens Training The Health Care Agency, County of Orange, California has designated the Body Art Training Group as an approved provider of bloodborne pathogen exposure control training for tattoo artists, body piercers, and permanent cosmetics technicians. - May 27, 2012 - Body Art Training Group

Chesapeake Folk Festival Celebrates Bay’s Hidden Treasures This July 28 Come to St. Michaels on Maryland’s Eastern Shore and discover the Chesapeake’s hidden gems from 10am to 5pm on Saturday, July 28 at the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum’s (CBMM) 5th Annual Chesapeake Folk Festival. This celebration of the Bay’s people, arts, work, and bounty offers... - May 24, 2012 - Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum

InfoSec Skills Launches Free Security Training Modules for UK Cyber Challenge Candidates InfoSec Skills (http://www.infosecskills.com) has launched four fully subsidised topics from their premium information security training courses in Information Security Management Principles and Security Architecture. These training modules have been provided for all Cyber Security Challenge UK candidates... - May 16, 2012 - InfoSec Skills

Safe Body Art Act Compliance Training Offered by Body Art Training Group on May 29, 2012 An all-day Safe Body Art Act compliance training program will be held on May 29, 2012 in Santa Ana, California. Kathy Hartman, of the Body Art Training Group, will teach the session on bloodborne pathogens. - May 14, 2012 - Body Art Training Group

InfoSec Skills CEO Backs David Willets’ "Hybrid" Approach to National Cyber Defense InfoSec Skills’ CEO, Terry Neal, has said that he fully supports the position David Willets described in a speech at Europe’s biggest Information Security trade show last week. - May 01, 2012 - InfoSec Skills