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Within Apprenticeship Training
The Chocolate Spectrum Celebrates 10 Years of Sweet Inclusion
The Chocolate Spectrum celebrates its 10‑year anniversary with a community event on June 26 featuring free cake, free chocolate, and the announcement of new training programs for teens and adults with autism. Founded by Valerie Herskowitz, the shop first opened on June 28, 2016 - unexpectedly on her milestone birthday. A limited Classic Edition chocolate collection will be released to honor the milestone and support the mission. - June 17, 2026 - The Chocolate Spectrum
Skillsline and Greater Health Now Partner with Triumph Treatment Services to Champion Workforce Development Through Innovative Pilot Program
Triumph Treatment Services, in partnership with Greater Health Now and Skillsline, completed a workforce development pilot in Yakima, WA, focused on building human skills among behavioral health staff. Nearly 100 employees participated, showing strong engagement and measurable growth in areas like emotional intelligence and resilience, supporting improved workforce retention and quality of care. - May 15, 2026 - Skillsline
Academy of Hope Launches Inaugural “Stride for Hope 5K & Homecoming Festival” in Anacostia Park
Academy of Hope Adult Public Charter School (AoH) will host its inaugural *Stride for Hope 5K & Homecoming Festival* on Saturday, April 25, 2026, in Anacostia Park—bringing together learners, alumni, and supporters for a citywide celebration of adult education and economic mobility. More... - March 28, 2026 - Academy of Hope
Advanced eClinical Training’s (ACT) CCMA Program Approved by the American Council on Education (ACE) for College Credit Transfer
Advanced eClinical Training (ACT) is proud to announce that its Certified Clinical Medical Assistant (CCMA) program has received approval from the American Council on Education (ACE). This prestigious recognition awards graduates 6 transferable vocational college credits. What the ACE Approval... - December 23, 2024 - Advanced eClinical Training (ACT)
Cosmic Patterns Introduces CONVERGENCE 2025: A Gathering of Leading Astrologers
Cosmic Patterns presents CONVERGENCE 2025, an in-person astrology conference gathering 24 renowned astrologers from around the world. Covering topics from Hellenistic to Vibrational Astrology, this event invites practitioners and newcomers alike to deepen their understanding of diverse astrological perspectives. Scheduled for March 2025 in Orlando, Florida, this conference aims to foster exploration and learning within the astrological community. - November 14, 2024 - Cosmic Patterns Conference
10th Anniversary of National Apprenticeship Week: Celebrating a Decade of Engagement, Expansion, and Innovation Through Registered Apprenticeship Programs
National Apprenticeship Week (NAW) 2024, from Nov. 17–23, marks a decade of growth for Registered Apprenticeship (RA) programs. Celebrating "10 Years of Engagement, Expansion, and Innovation," NAW showcases RA's role in workforce development, diversity, and inclusion. Highlights include MSG’s Apprenticeship Accelerator at Ivy Tech Community College on Nov. 18, aimed at advancing women's roles in high-demand fields like supply chain and early childhood education. - November 12, 2024 - Manhattan Strategy Group
Tapestry of Dreams Awareness Event Highlight Nontraditional High School Choices
Donna J. Beasley Technical Academy Thanks Sponsors for Their Support - September 28, 2024 - Donna J Beasley Technical Academy - A Charter High School
QUILT and Community Partners Announce "Broadband Access for Brighter Futures" to Drive Innovation, Digital Equity, and Community Well-Being
QUILT, a nonprofit organization dedicated to closing the digital divide in underserved communities, is proud to launch "Broadband Access for Brighter Futures" in collaboration with leading community-based organizations and corporate partners. This initiative, unveiled during a press... - September 03, 2024 - The Quilt Corporation NFP Inc
Advanced eClinical Ranked #1 on Forbes Education's Best CMA Certification Online List
Advanced eClinical Training (ACT) is proud to announce its top ranking on Forbes Education's prestigious Best CMA Certification Online list for 2024. This recognition is a testament to the institution's unwavering commitment to providing superior education and training for future healthcare... - August 04, 2024 - Advanced eClinical Training (ACT)
Expand Yoga Opens Second Location in Federal Way, WA
Expand Yoga, the popular Tacoma-based yoga studio, has expanded and opened its second location in the Gateway Center in Federal Way. The newly remodeled studio is now open for new members to enjoy and experience the benefits of yoga. - May 11, 2023 - Expand Yoga LLC
Knak (formerly UGAA) Launches Fall Certification Career Courses for the Fourth Industrial Revolution
Knak, formerly known as UGAA, is pleased to announce it will expand its Career Certification Courses, offering employment paths to careers that will emerge in the fourth industrial revolution. Knak courses offer learning experiences that are meaningful and provide practical work-related paths to... - August 30, 2022 - KNAK
Chocolate Gift Box of Treats for Every Occasion
The Chocolate Spectrum Café and Academy, a retail and wholesale operation that trains and employs individuals with special needs, has just launched a new line of chocolate gift boxes, Gift Box of Treats for Every Occasion. These Gift Boxes include Chocolate Treats: Fudge, decorated chocolate bars, truffles, molded chocolates, chocolate covered Oreos and chocolate covered pretzel rods. These items are presented in a smart and sturdy thematically-colored gift box with a colorful label. - June 10, 2022 - The Chocolate Spectrum
Trade School Scholarships Plus Guaranteed Employment Support a Fast and Lasting Career Change
The New Mexico School of Massage in partnership with Massage Envy Albuquerque / Santa Fe announce new scholarships to cover full tuition and supplies for 1 massage school student, and 50% for 2 more students, with guarantees of 1 to 2 years of employment with Massage Envy Albuquerque / Santa Fe. - June 02, 2022 - New Mexico School of Massage
New Mexico Dental Institute and Makhlouf Medical Center to Launch Dental Assistant Program in Lebanon
Makhlouf Medical Center is excited to bring this educational program to Lebanon. First Dental Assistant Program in Lebanon. - October 29, 2021 - New Mexico Dental Institute Inc.
Sunnylive, Inc. to Launch "Japanese Culinary Certificate Online Program" by "Japanese Cooking" in August 2021
This online program is an accredited course supervised by “The Association for the Advancement of the Japanese Culinary Art,” the oldest Japanese culinary research organization in Japan, to which more than 10,000 Japanese chefs belong. In addition, they provide the "Certification of Cooking Skills for Japanese Cuisine in Foreign Countries" established by Japan's Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF). - August 11, 2021 - Sunnylive Inc.
New Mexico Dental Institute Launches Dental Assistant Program
Dental Assistant and Dental Administrative Assistant Programs offered across New Mexico to include Rio Rancho and Socorro. - July 29, 2021 - New Mexico Dental Institute Inc.
Mike Rodriguez Releases Faith-Based Audio Course to Help People Find Their Purpose
International Speaker and Best-selling Author Mike Rodriguez has partnered with Nightingale Conant to release his second audio course, a faith-based program entitled Finding Your Why. - November 22, 2019 - Mike Rodriguez International LLC
PJ Financial Group Announces a New Apprenticeship Program for Individuals to Become Full Charge Bookkeepers in the Small Businesses Community
Senior Tax Accountant, Certified Public Bookkeeper and Certified Business Credit Specialist, Dr. Joy Bennett recently announced the launch of her new apprenticeship program which was developed by her as a way of giving back to the global bookkeeping and financial community. She hopes that people will be able to break into the industry by using the knowledge provided in her programs to increase the number of qualified financial workers in the small business community. - November 04, 2019 - PJ Financial Group LLC
Space Coast Machinist Apprenticeship Program Starts a New Class After Completing a Successful Year
The Space Coast Machinist Apprenticeship Program will start a new class on August 15. Manufacturing companies that are seeking to train machinists are encouraged to enroll their employees in the program before classes begin. The new class of apprentices will join those already working towards their State of Florida journeyworker certification. The program typically takes 4 years to complete and the apprentices will learn the trade from professional machinists. - July 05, 2019 - Space Coast Machinist Apprenticeship Program
Higher Apprenticeships Growth Forecasts UK Skills Shift
Growing higher apprenticeship uptake numbers could have net effect on UK skills gap. - April 07, 2019 - Best Apprenticeships
Leadership St. Pete® Class of 2018 to Host Fundraising Event at St. Petersburg Yacht Club for SailFuture Group Home for Boys
The Leadership St. Pete® (LSP) Class of 2018 will host their second fundraising event, “Sailing into the Future,” on April 10th, 2018, 6:00 PM - 8:30 PM, to raise money for a renovation project for SailFuture Group Home for Boys. The event will be held at St. Petersburg Yacht Club... - March 31, 2018 - SailFuture
Leadership St. Pete® Class of 2018 to Host Fundraising Event at Rococo Steak for SailFuture Group Home for Boys
The Leadership St. Pete® (LSP) Class of 2018 will host their first fundraising event, “Setting Sail,” on March 8, 2018, 6-8pm, to raise money for a renovation project for SailFuture Group Home for Boys. The event will be held at Rococo Steak located at 655 2nd Ave S, St. Pete. Register at bit.ly/LSPSettingSail. - March 04, 2018 - SailFuture
Space Coast Machinist Apprenticeship Program Recognized as Outstanding Non-Profit
Space Coast Machinist Apprenticeship Program received the Non-Profit of the Year Award given by the Space Coast Public Service Awards and Hall of Fame during a ceremony on Saturday, September 23 at the King Center for the Performing Arts in Melbourne, Florida. Space Coast Machinist Apprenticeship... - October 04, 2017 - Space Coast Machinist Apprenticeship Program
Tech901 Launches the Code 1.0 Program to Train Entry-Level Software Developers
Successful grads will be offered paid apprenticeship positions with ServiceMaster, the anchor sponsoring employer, and other participating local companies. - March 14, 2017 - Tech901
National Healthcare Training, LLC Launches Its New Site
NHT launches its new site and program for surgical assistants. - January 18, 2017 - National Healthcare Training, LLC
Cyber Competition Expands to the St. Louis Region - Midwest Cyber Center of Excellence Hosts CyberPatriot Recruitment Event
Midwest Cyber Center of Excellence (MWCCOE) is hosting a MWCCOE HackSpace Competition for high school and middle school students Saturday, Sept. 10 and 17. MWCCOE’s CyberPatriot recruitment event in the St. Louis area will be Sept. 10 at Maryville University, St. Louis, MO. The Metro East... - August 25, 2016 - Midwest Cyber Center of Excellence
BEST Mobile Accelerator Helps Entrepreneurs Build Business Plans with New Mobile App
Have a great business idea and ready to get started? The Business Entrepreneurial Stewardship Training Mobile Accelerator will assist you in building your business plan using a new Mobile Business Planning Tool App on your smartphone or tablet. All graduates of the program will have opportunities to raise seed capital for their venture. - January 28, 2016 - BEST Genesis
InfoSec Skills Becomes ELCAS Cyber Security Learning Provider
InfoSec Skills (www.infosecskills.com) has been added to the register of approved learning providers for the Ministry of Defence's Enhanced Learning Credits Scheme (ELC). This allows UK military staff who are eligible for ELCAS credits to spend their grant on pursuance of a cyber security career,... - November 19, 2015 - InfoSec Skills
Erie 2 BOCES Educators Advocate on Capitol Hill for Career and Technical Education Support
Meet with lawmakers to enlighten validity of CTE programs. - May 07, 2015 - Erie 2 Chatauqua-Cattaraugus BOCES
Erie 2 BOCES Announces New New York State Teachers’ Retirement System Video Conferencing Center
LoGuidice Educational Center in Fredonia, NY to house latest facility - April 17, 2015 - Erie 2 Chatauqua-Cattaraugus BOCES
Erie 2 BOCES Carrier Culinary Students Place First in State ProStart® Competition
Moving on to national competition in Anaheim, California - April 12, 2015 - Erie 2 Chatauqua-Cattaraugus BOCES
Erie 2 BOCES Special Education Teachers Appointed to New York State Advisory Panel
East Aurora middle school instructors to participate on New York State Alternate Assessment Educator Advisory Panel. - February 28, 2015 - Erie 2 Chatauqua-Cattaraugus BOCES
Erie 2 BOCES LoGuidice Center Special Education Program Announces Collaboration with Fredonia College of Education
Instructors to share classroom techniques with prospective teachers concerning autistic and autistic spectrum disorder students. - January 24, 2015 - Erie 2 Chatauqua-Cattaraugus BOCES
P-TECH Links Education to Economic Development
Dunkirk Central School District and Erie 2 BOCES to create specialized academy. - November 14, 2014 - Erie 2 Chatauqua-Cattaraugus BOCES
Erie 2 BOCES Adult Education High School Equivalency Students Honored at Ceremony
Seventeen Erie 2-Chautauqua-Cattaraugus BOCES (E2CCB) Adult Education students received their High School Equivalency diplomas at a ceremony held at the Gateway Learning Center in Jamestown, NY. Graduates from across the counties of Chautauqua and Cattaraugus were recognized by E2CCB adult... - October 26, 2014 - Erie 2 Chatauqua-Cattaraugus BOCES
Erie 2-Chautauqua-Cattaraugus BOCES Receives $400,000 “Teaching is the Core” Grant
Aid to improve assessments, reduce testing not contributing to teaching and learning - September 20, 2014 - Erie 2 Chatauqua-Cattaraugus BOCES
Erie 2-Chautauqua-Cattaraugus BOCES Announces New Logo, Tagline
The Erie 2-Chautauqua-Cattaraugus Board of Cooperative Educational Services (E2CCB) today announced it has updated its logo and tagline to illustrate the organization’s full range of education services. As part of an ongoing rebranding effort, this new logo and tagline, the first of its kind... - September 11, 2014 - Erie 2 Chatauqua-Cattaraugus BOCES
Its Bartending Time.... Come be a Part of Good Spirits Bartending School
Kickstart the new Good Spirits Bartending School. - July 10, 2014 - Good Spirits Bartending School
R&E Receives KUKA Supplier of the Year for Contingent Workforce Award
R&E Honored for Superior Customer Service - May 27, 2014 - R&E Automated Systems
R&E Automated Systems Announces Acquisition of RoMan Engineering Services
R&E Acquires a Subsidiary of RoMan Manufacturing, Inc. - May 22, 2014 - R&E Automated Systems
R&E Automated Systems, LLC, Opens the First Industrial Automation Training Center in the US Specializing in Laser Welding
R&E to make its mark in offering training courses in Robotics and Advanced Joining Technologies. - May 17, 2014 - R&E Automated Systems
Local Remodelers Give Generously to Toys-for-Tots
Members of the Eastern Massachusetts Chapter of the National Association of the Remodeling Industry, Inc. generously donated dozens of toys and raised $400 to support the U.S. Marine Corps' local Toys-for-Tots campaign. The effort was led by EM NARI member Mark-One, Inc. - December 20, 2013 - EM NARI
Local Remodelers Roll Up Their Sleeves for Marathon Daffodils
EM NARI members planted hundreds of bulbs and raised $1,000 in support of the Marathon Daffodils project -- a grassroots effort to line the 26.2 mile Boston Marathon route with 100,000 daffodils in time for the 2014 Marathon. - November 14, 2013 - EM NARI
Up-and-Coming Under 30 Entrepreneur Opens 2nd Business and is Eyeing New Team Members
Calvin’s Barbershop South Adds Jobs in a Slowly Returning Economy and Brings Novel Small Business to One of South Sacramento’s Most Business Friendly Corridors - October 31, 2013 - Calvin's Barbershop
KidsTek Starts the 2013 School Year with Eighteen Programs
KidsTek starts the 2013-2014 school year with eighteen programs across Denver and Aurora Public Schools. The new school year is underway and KidsTek is impacting technology education for under-served Colorado youth each and every day. Four elementary schools and five middle schools are... - October 05, 2013 - KidsTek
InfoSec Skills Partners with Global Certification Institute (GCI) to Distribute BCS Security Courses and Exams in Australia
InfoSec Skills has entered into a partnership agreement with Australia’s leading certification and examination services provider to launch a new certification scheme in Information Assurance for the Asia Pacific marketplace. This incorporates Information Security Management, Business Continuity Management and Information Risk Management that, all of which are in high demand in Europe, Middle East and USA. - September 06, 2013 - InfoSec Skills
InfoSec Skills Launches Strategic Partnership with Wisdom Education Group in the Middle East
InfoSec Skills has announced a new strategic partnership with the Wisdom Education Group, based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), to deliver accredited Information Security training into the region. This is the first initiative of its kind and one that will bring much needed skills to business throughout the Middle East. - September 04, 2013 - InfoSec Skills
LEARN School of Esthetics and Medical Esthetics Opens Enrollment and Courses - A New Career in Just a Year
State of the Art technical school trains students for careers in skin care, organic skin care products, esthetics, make-up artistry, including advanced curriculum for Estheticians. Located in the heart of Decatur, Alabama, Learn from Master Esthetician LaDonna McWhorter of the The Heidi Phillips School of Esthetics and Medical Esthetics, and start your new career in just a year. - August 10, 2013 - LEARN School of Esthetics and Medical Esthetics
Debbie Allen to be Honored by Traditional Chinese Medicine University for Her Advocacy of Alternative Care
Debbie Allen will be honored by Yo San University on May 18 at the Pacific Design Center for her contributions to health and wellness. Special performances by James Ingram and Freda Payne. - May 15, 2013 - Yo San University
HCC Baseball Community Night 2013: HCC Hawks Vs. PHCC Conquistadors at Steinbrenner Field
Hillsborough Community College Baseball will host its Third Annual Community Baseball Night at Steinbrenner Field on Wednesday, April 10, 2013. The HCC Hawks will take on the Pasco-Hernando Community College Conquistadors with first pitch at 6 p.m. Admission is free and open to the public. HCC... - March 27, 2013 - Hillsborough Community College Dale Mabry Campus