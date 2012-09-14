PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Gilles Rosier Launches Eternel Parisien, First "Concept Brand" Made in Paris Presented in advance of the next Parisian fashion week, Eternel Parisien is a new brand of leather goods, clothing and high-end accessories "inspired by" and "made in" Paris. Its ambition is to become The "Concept Brand" perceived internationally as the best representative of the Parisian spirit, all at once elegant, irreverent and humorous. The first Eternel Parisien articles are already available at the Archive 18.20 concept store, as well as on eternelparisien.fr. - December 18, 2019 - Eternel Parisien

Kidini Karate is New on Amazon; Back to School Bully Prevention for Kids 3-8 Years Old Kidini Karate® helps parents teach children to be aware, avoid, and self-defense escapes and empowers very young children with knowledge and courage to escape bullies and child predators. Kidini Karate® introduces to the professional educators of very young children, a detailed educator’s manual researched by the University Of Delaware Department of Research titled: Helping Children Develop Self Protective Skills. - July 19, 2019 - Kidini Karate

Brella Brella™ Announces the Highest Waterproof Rating for a Fishing Jacket Brella Brella introduces the highest rated waterproof rain jacket for fishing and is in a RealTree marine dark blue camo pattern. The Brella line offers a custom waist fit, adjustable hood to improve peripheral vision and guarantees freedom of motion for the upper body. - July 07, 2019 - Brella Brella LLC

Cult Aussie Owned Brand Hits NYC & LA This Spring with Their Unique Surf-Inspired Arm Candy Aussie owned brand Chuchka opens its first pop-up shops on Mott Street in Nolita, NYC and Westfield Century City in LA this May, just in time to heat up the city's' street style with their unique Aussie flavour and signature neoprene bag range. - May 07, 2019 - Chuchka

The Most Important Event of French Creation & "Savoir-Faire" Ever Organized in the USA For the first time in the United States, from September 4 to 8, 2019, FRENCH FASHION WEEK NEW YORK, a High-End Experiential Platform, will present emerging and established Designers, historical "Savoir-Faire" craftsmanship so renowned in Haute Couture and Couture, as well as the Fashiontech companies of the future. - April 18, 2019 - French Fashion Week New York

Municipal Emergency Services, Inc. Completes Acquisition of River Country Rescue in Louisiana Municipal Emergency Services, Inc. (MES) is pleased to announce it has completed the acquisition of River Country Rescue in Hammond, Louisiana. Steve Bornkessel, owner of River Country Rescue, has been the premier Hurst Jaws of Life dealer in Louisiana for over 35 years. MES is proud to have Steve Bornkessel... - February 08, 2019 - Municipal Emergency Services, Inc.

New Pearl Grading Product Unifies Methodologies and is Easy to Use Specialty Appraisals, a southern California based full-service personal property appraisal consultancy in business for 20 years, has just released a whole family of professional pearl grading products called Pearl-Wise. - December 18, 2018 - Pearl Wise

Soul Trotters Unveils First Crossfit/Running Shoe, First Edition Soul Trotters SanctiFly 1.0 Athletic Footwear Soul Trotters have worked closely with one of the best athletic shoe designers in the business to come up with a top of the line shoe. Special attention has been given to some the most popular colors and styles in our first run release. The SanctiFlyTM 1.0 will also be fairly lightweight and will adjust to your foot width easily since the upper will be made of Flyknit material. - October 29, 2018 - Soul Trotters

New Custom Embroidered Patches for Hats Offers Additional Pricing Options for WholesaleHats.com Buyers Wholesale Hats new line of patch products offers an additional cost-saving option for groups and organizations purchasing customized hats in bulk. - October 12, 2018 - Wholesale Hats

New York Based Swimwear & Resort Wear Brand, Nager By Nic Hyl to Debut at The Fashion Week Brooklyn The emerging brand will round out the show with their resort wear & swimwear fashions for The FW|BK for the Spring/Summer 2019 show; a leading fashion event showcasing designers from across the globe in Brooklyn, NY. Nager By Nic Hyl, the resort & swimwear brand by Nic Hyl, a New York based... - September 28, 2018 - Nager By Nic HYl

Wholesale7 Optimizes Their Website and Launches Hair Wigs Collection To improve user experience, Wholesale7 has optimized their website and launches Fall collection and hair wigs collection. - September 06, 2018 - Wholesale7

Summer Fashion Trends 2018: Outfit Inspiration from Wholesale7 Wholesale7, as a fashion clothing wholesaler, always integrates new trends and follows the trend of fashion. - July 20, 2018 - Wholesale7

Long Sleeve Motorcycle Shirts Form New Collection from Franky Mouse Franky Mouse offers its wide-ranging collection of biker clothing for men and women. The shirts and hoodies are available in a range of styles and sizes. - July 18, 2018 - Franky Mouse

Whoelsale7 Develops Wholesale Clothing Available Online Across the World Wholesale7, a Chinese wholesale clothing online shop, creates a low-cost and high-quality brand for millions of consumers to shop on-trend clothes. - June 22, 2018 - Wholesale7

Recover Brands Launches Made in the Carolinas Line Inspired by the rich textile heritage of North Carolina, Recover Brands (recoverbrands.com), the sustainable apparel manufacturer based in Charlotte, NC, has launched their Made-In-The-Carolinas line of clothing and accessories. The collection, that features socks, shirts and a beanie is entirely made... - June 20, 2018 - Recover Brands

K.Mita is a Rising Star in the Design Center at JCK Las Vegas June 1-4 Keiko Mita, founder and principle owner of K.Mita Design (K.Mita), will be a Rising Star in the Design Center at JCK Las Vegas from June 1-4, 2018. She will feature her Shoreline Cuff, which recently won an INSTORE Design Award, and her popular Sand Dune collection, which depicts the point in time just before deserts and sandy beaches are changed forever by the forces of nature. This is Ms. Mita's first time at the show. - May 15, 2018 - K.Mita Design

Enlighten Mystical Minds Announces Summer Selfie Contest The announcement of the Summer Selfie Contest and its details. - April 20, 2018 - Enlighten Mystic Minds

Enlighten Mystical Minds Launches emmclothing.com Enlighten Mystic Minds launched emmclothing.com, a website devoted to the clothing brand & boutique, on April 9th. emmclothing.com will make it possible for customers to engage more with the business on the internet, including the ability to purchase clothing products on the online store and have... - April 12, 2018 - Enlighten Mystic Minds

Sirbonu Launches 3D Baby Jewelry for Soon to be Parents Through 3dprintedultrasounds.com Sirbonu OÜ is launching, through their e-store 3dprintedultrasounds.com, a new range of 2D and 3D Jewelry. This range of ultrasound Jewelry offers soon to be parents the possibility to eternalize their pregnancy with a beautiful piece of custom made jewelry. - April 07, 2018 - Sirbonu OÜ

Binalong Beach & Co Launches New Luxury Towel Range With family holiday season fast approaching, Tasmanian owned beach accessory company, Binalong Beach & Co, has introduced its newest range of luxury beach towels to the Australian market. - April 07, 2018 - Binalong Beach & Co

Casa & Family Announces the Launch of a New Diaper Backpack Casa & Family is pleased to announce the launch of a multi-function diaper backpack bag for moms and dads designed for comfort and versatility. Practical, stylish, ergonomic, durable and user friendly, the diaper backpacks made of the highest quality oxford waterproof material to last for years are now available for purchase on Amazon.com (USA). - February 23, 2018 - Casa & Family

Rock Face Releases Flame-Resistant & Performance Baselayers for Military & Tactical Markets Rock Face has released flame-resistant (FR) and performance base-layer products to enhance their offering to military and tactical markets. - January 17, 2018 - Coville Inc.

InstaCurve Offering Wide Range of Body Shapers InstaCurve, the popular online retailer for waist trainers, waist cinches, body shapers and other products that help women get gorgeous curves and hourglass figures, has enjoyed rapid growth over the past year thanks to their devoted customers. - December 25, 2017 - Insta Curve

New Service for Ultrasound Clinics, the Virtual Reality Experience by Sirbonu OÜ BabySliceO offers 3D printers to ultrasound clinics and anybody enthusiastic about 3D baby models; the possibility to use Virtual Reality to show and clean up ultrasound files and create the 3D baby Models. - September 28, 2017 - Sirbonu OÜ

Simona Maghen’s Fit-to-Flatter Cocktail Dresses Are the New Darling of Classy Holiday Fashion New fashion line, Simona Maghen’s fit-to-flatter cocktail dresses are the new darling of classy holiday fashion. Her elegant cocktail dresses are getting sold out fast among holiday shoppers. The fit to flatter edgy yet sophisticated styles assure great comfort, unmatched style and reasonable pricing for the modern woman who is confident, cool yet bold, and not afraid to embrace her femininity and accentuate her curves. - September 27, 2017 - Simona RTW (Simona Maghen)

Billykirk Launches: ​The ​Thornproof ​Wool ​Collection Billykirk is proud to launch it’s latest brand exclusive, The Thornproof Wool Collection. Available for pre-order for a limited time, this collection evokes elegance and sophistication with a keen adherence to longevity and premium craftsmanship. The collection is rooted in two core materials, Thornproof Wool and Horween Waxed Flesh. Both materials originally created to withstand the harshness of nature. Their elegance is a side effect. - September 22, 2017 - Billykirk

3D Baby Model on Indiegogo by 3dprintedultrasounds.com 3dprintedultrasounds.com is offering the possibility to have volume files made by ultrasound machines during a 3D session converted into a 3D file that can be printed into a 3D baby Model. - September 21, 2017 - Sirbonu OÜ

Veetrends, an Affordable E-Retailer of Clothing and Apparel Launches Its Website for Direct Customer Dealing to Offer Better Prices and Services VeeTrends is an E-retailer that is offering a complete clothing solution for men, women and kids of different age groups. VeeTrends is already one of the Top 1000 sellers on Amazon and is ranked at 905 among all the other sellers by Amazon. And now the company has launched its own website for direct... - August 23, 2017 - VeeTrends

Evolution Knitwear Expands Wholesale Distribution Evolution Knitwear is proud to announce the appointment of the Hamilton Michael Sales Group as it expands its wholesale distribution network and presence into the New England Region. “This is a very exciting time for Evolution Knitwear. As we launch a wholesale program in the New England region,... - July 23, 2017 - Evolution Knitwear

Childrenswear Designer Love, Linda Announces Release of New Brother / Sister Styles Love, Linda has launched the latest designs in their successful Brother / Sister collection. - June 23, 2017 - Love, Linda

3D Printed Baby Statues from Ultrasounds by Sirbonu Sirbonu is offering the possibility to have volume files made by ultrasound machines during a 3D session converted into a 3D file that can be printed into a 3D baby statue. - June 14, 2017 - Sirbonu OÜ

Australian Organic Children's Clothing Label NIOVI Now Offering Wholesale on Their Baby Clothing Range More and more children's boutiques are looking to source eco-friendly and organic children's clothing to meet consumers demands. In order to meet this demand, Australian designer children's wear label is now offering wholesale on their product range. - June 11, 2017 - NIOVI Organics

Sandy Sholl of MadaLuxe Group Honors Heroes at 2017 World of Children Hero Awards World of Children, a global recognition and funding organization for individuals exclusively serving the needs of vulnerable children, held the 2017 World of Children Hero Awards at Montage Beverly Hills. Hosted by Brooke Burke-Charvet, the evening recognized four extraordinary individuals for their work with children in various parts of the world. Funds raised at the event will benefit the World of Children Honorees to continue their outstanding work with children. - May 23, 2017 - MadaLuxe Group

MadaLuxe Group CEO Sandra Sholl Nominated for Orange County Business Journal 2017 Women in Business Award The OCBJ Women in Business Awards is a program designed to recognize Orange County women who have made impactful contributions to their professions and as well as within their communities. - April 25, 2017 - MadaLuxe Group

SEAMS Announces Speakers for 50th Anniversary Spring Conference Sewn products and textile industry analysts and executives will share their experiences and views on the trends and opportunities that will Shape the Next 50-Years at the SEAMS Spring Networking Conference on May 16-17 at the OMNI Grove Park Inn in Asheville, NC. - April 20, 2017 - SEAMS Association

Retailers in the Red Go Profitable Green Using TigerTrade An algorithm can do many things. At TigerTrade, a B2B proprietary algorithm is reducing the globes carbon footprint one million dollar transaction at a time. NASA says 2016 was the hottest year in 125,000 years. Fashion technologist, global trade expert and TigerTrade's CEO, Tanjila Islam, has taken... - March 24, 2017 - Do It Dude Brands

Dynamic® Sports Development LLC Introduces the First OTC True Orthotic Performance Insole via Kickstarter and Indiegogo Campaigns Question- Do you suffer from foot pain, arch pain, Plantar Fasciitis, or even Diabetic Diabetic Neuropathy? Answer- Dynamic® Performance Insoles! Dynamic® Insoles - "For every walk of life" - March 18, 2017 - Dynamic Sports Development LLC

Sydney's Closet to Hold Casting Call for Plus-Size Models St. Louis, Mo.-based dress designer seeking curvy models for photo shoots - March 08, 2017 - Sydney's Closet

SEAMS to Celebrate Anniversary with Conference Focused on the Next 50 Years The May 16-17 SEAMS Spring Networking Conference in Asheville, NC will prepare textile, fashion and wide-ranging sewn products brands, manufacturers and retailers for the challenges and opportunities expected in the coming years. A new compact conference agenda offers attendees informative presentations, panel discussions, round table breakouts, plant tour, networking and social activities. - February 28, 2017 - SEAMS Association

Affliction Clothing Teams up with PBR to Create LifeStyle Clothing Collection Affliction Clothing today announced a licensing agreement with Professional Bull Riders (PBR) to launch an all-new lifestyle collection inspired by “the toughest sport on dirt.” The collection, which just debuted in stores nationwide, will feature graphic treatments and iconic bull riders,... - February 24, 2017 - Affliction Clothing

TigerTrade B2B Platform is Revolutionizing Global Off-Price Commerce Ripe for Disruption; $280 Billion Discount Trade Industry is Experiencing a Major Shake-Up TigerTrade, a technology-focused firm launched a first-of-its-kind, business-to-business (B2B) off-price platform designed to improve the speed and efficiency with which companies can sell their excess inventory to international buyers in new markets such as China, United Arab Emirates and Mexico. - February 01, 2017 - Do It Dude Brands

Roscoe Wins Illinois Governor's Sustainability Award, Again The Roscoe Company has earned this prestigious award for 2016, seven years after having first won it in 1999. - January 17, 2017 - The Roscoe Company

Keiko Mita to Exhibit her Handmade Designer Jewelry at the JCK Tucson Show Keiko Mita will exhibit her handmade designer jewelry at the JCK Tucson Show being held at the JW Marriott Starr Pass Resort & Spa from February 1-4, 2017. Ms. Mita will feature her Sand Dune collection, which is available in 18k and 14k gold as well as mixed metals. Her Sand Dune collection depicts the ever changing shape and texture of deserts and sandy beaches in geometric and organic forms. Ms. Mita’s award winning designs focus on movement, texture and color. - January 11, 2017 - K.Mita Design

Apprise Named 2016 Lehigh Valley Business of the Year Global ERP and supply chain management software firm accepts annual top honor for excellence. - January 07, 2017 - Apprise Software, Inc.

Gen Z Females Prefer Instagram Over Snapchat According to End-of-Year Survey by Women's Fashion Brand Tobi According to a Survey Comission by Women's Fashion Brand Tobi.com, Gen Z Females Prefer Instagram Over Snapchat and Have Admitted to Holding Off Paying Debt snd Contributing to Savings Account in Order to Have More Shopping Money. - December 29, 2016 - Tobi

Joan Oloff Shoes at Foot Solutions, Scottsdale, AZ on November 10 Bay Area-based foot surgeon, Dr. Oloff presents the Fall/Winter collection of her revolutionizing line of luxury shoes for modern women. Bay Area-based podiatrist and foot surgeon, Dr. Oloff will be visiting Scottsdale for an event Hosted by Foot Solutions. She will display her current line of heels,... - November 10, 2016 - Joan Oloff Shoes LTD

Souqmama.com: A New Breakthrough in Online Baby Shopping The Souqmama.com team does everything to ensure moms experience the best shopping experience possible. The company guarantees all payments through credit card or cash are delivered properly while all products are subject to return policy. - October 30, 2016 - Souqmama

Apprise Announces Its Newest ERP Software Version Apprise® ERP Version 7.6 Offers Features Specifically for Consumer Goods Suppliers - October 27, 2016 - Apprise Software, Inc.

Men's Clothing Line, STONEFEATHER, Releases Their First Fall/Winter Collection Men's apparel brand, STONEFEATHER, released their first Fall/Winter 2016 collection this month. The collection includes tees, zip-up hoodies, pullovers, sweatshirts, and jackets. The line is divided into two styles: Tribeca and Enfolded. The Tribeca neighborhood in lower Manhattan was the inspiration... - October 20, 2016 - STONEFEATHER