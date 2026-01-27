Recent Headlines
Bad Juju Golf Selected for Men’s Apparel Segment on Golf Channel at the 2026 PGA Show
Bad Juju Golf, a family-owned golf and lifestyle brand founded in 2024 and launched in 2025, is featured among a select group of brands in the Men’s Apparel segment on Golf Channel at the 2026 PGA Show. The segment highlights the brand’s elevated men’s performance apparel designed to transition seamlessly on and off the course. - January 27, 2026 - Bad Juju Golf
3 Time Super Bowl Champion support Bay Area Youth as the Host of the PARTI Program 26th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Stop the Violence Event on January 17, 2026
Three-time Super Bowl Champion and San Francisco 49ers legend William “Bubba” Paris is lending his voice to advance youth empowerment and violence prevention as a featured host at the 26th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. “Stop The Violence” Event, on for Friday, January 17, 2026, at 399 Silicon Valley Boulevard in San Jose, California. PARTI Program convenes business and civic leaders, educators, join teens to advocate for commitment to address the increase of local violence. - December 23, 2025 - Positive Alternative Recreation Teambuilding Impact
Kai Blue & Co. Unveils “Open Ocean 2.0” - a Revised Release of the Popular OG Open Ocean Collection
Kai Blue & Co. launches Open Ocean 2.0, a revisited bamboo apparel and home collection inspired by the calm beauty of the sea. The line features buttery-soft zippies with foldover foot cuffs, pajamas, sleep dresses, nightgowns, bodysuits, twirl dresses, adult joggers, and a new range of bamboo pillowcases and blankets—including quilted and plush-backed styles. Designed for sustainable comfort and family matching, Open Ocean 2.0 blends coastal style with everyday softness for all ages. - October 24, 2025 - Kai Blue Co LLC
Dhali Collection Launches Exclusive Wholesale Pakistani Clothing Collections in Bangladesh
Dhali Collection, a leading wholesale supplier in Dhaka, Bangladesh, offers premium Pakistani 3-piece clothing collections for women, children, and infants. The boutique provides high-quality fabrics, modern ethnic designs, and bulk wholesale options for retailers and online customers. - September 22, 2025 - Dhali Collection
Yo Mama's Foods Cooks Up Bold New Collaboration
Yo Mamas Foods is excited to announce a new collaboration, combining the flavor and passion of one of America’s fastest-growing food brands with the comfort and functionality of premium kitchen textiles. This first-of-its-kind collaboration blends style and spice, launching a new collection... - August 31, 2025 - Yo Mama's Foods
MES Life Safety Acquires Illini Fire Equipment and FESSI, Inc.
MES Life Safety, a leading provider of safety and emergency response equipment, proudly announces the acquisition of Illini Fire Equipment and FESSI, Inc., two well-established companies in Illinois’s fire and life safety sectors. This strategic acquisition enhances MES Life Safety’s... - June 05, 2025 - MES Life Safety, LLC
Skort Obsession Announces Its New Collection for 2025
Skort Obsession unveils its 2025 collection, redefining women’s fashion with stylish, high-performance skorts designed for the modern, on-the-go woman. Blending comfort, function, and trend-forward design, the collection ranges from athletic to casual chic. “We created this for strong, stylish women,” says founder Louise Boffice. Explore skorts that empower confidence — perfect for the gym, errands, or brunch. - April 27, 2025 - Skort Obsession
Suited Skulls is Elevating Style on Every Stage, from the Poker Table to the Streets
Suited Skulls blends classic sophistication with bold, skull-themed style, offering premium apparel for those who refuse to blend in. Designed for the poker table and beyond, it’s where confidence meets individuality. - March 07, 2025 - Suited Skulls
MES Expands Internationally with the Acquisition of Frontline Outfitters in Canada
MES is pleased to announce the acquisition of Frontline Outfitters in Canada, representing it first international expansion in the uniform business. This strategic acquisition allows MES to strengthen its network, capabilities, and expertise in the first responder uniform market across North... - October 11, 2024 - MES Life Safety, LLC
Municipal Emergency Services Acquires Premier Safety, Expanding Into the Industrial Market
Municipal Emergency Services (MES), a leading provider of firefighter equipment and first responder solutions, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Premier Safety, a Detroit-based leader in industrial safety products, firefighter equipment, equipment services, and equipment rentals. This... - September 26, 2024 - MES Life Safety, LLC
Municipal Emergency Services, Inc. Expands Fire Apparatus Division with Strategic Acquisition of Firefighter Trucks
Municipal Emergency Services, Inc. (MES) is pleased to announce the expansion of its Fire Apparatus Division through the acquisition of Firefighter Trucks Inc., based in Las Cruces, NM. This acquisition will further diversify MES’ sales territory to encompass Alexis Fire Equipment and HME... - June 24, 2024 - MES Life Safety, LLC
A4 Sportswear Makes Massive Move to Sustainable Apparel
A4, a long time sports apparel manufacturer, is making a massive move to sustainable apparel by shifting most of its styles to recycled polyester...and not charging its customers a penny more. - April 17, 2024 - A4
Brett Fuiks Assumes Role of Vice President of Sales and Business Development at AV Universal Corp.
Brett Fuiks Assumes Role of Vice President of Sales and Business Development at AVUC Footwear, parent company of Anthony Veer and Carlos by Carlos Santana Shoes for Men. - April 09, 2024 - AV Universal Corp
Further Development of the Ferag.Denisort Tilt-Tray Sorter Enables Transport and Sorting of Weights Up to 66 Lbs.
Ferag, a leading name in the world of intralogistics, has announced a further development of its Ferag.Denisort system. The latest improvements make it possible to convey and sort weights of up to 66 lbs and offer quieter operation thanks to the design of the trays with plastic flaps. - December 01, 2023 - Ferag AG
Kentucky Proud® hydraAromatherapy Showcases Tranquility and Relaxation on Good Morning America
hydraAromatherapy®, a leading pioneer in the realm of holistic wellness announced its participation in the upcoming Good Morning America (GMA) Digital Holiday Event. This exciting event, starting November 3, promises to be a spectacular showcase of hydraAromatherapy®'s range of products... - November 04, 2023 - Hydra LLC
Ferag AG Acquires dereOida - Joining Forces to Revolutionize Intralogistics Solutions
In a strategic move set to redefine the landscape of intralogistics solutions, Ferag AG and dereOida have announced their merger, combining their expertise and innovations to create a comprehensive, single solution for all intralogistics requirements. - September 18, 2023 - Ferag AG
Ferag Opens Up New Opportunities with Used Equipment in the Printing Industry
The printing industry is currently experiencing disruption that is forcing many printing plants to close their doors. As a result, second-hand post-press processing systems are available on the market for further use. In this changing industry, Ferag, as an established manufacturer, is clearly committed to its customers and supports companies and partners in taking advantage of these new opportunities. - September 16, 2023 - Ferag AG
hydraAromatherapy Showcases Tranquility and Relaxation on GMA3's Labor Day Spectacular
hydraAromatherapy®, a leading name in the wellness and relaxation industry, is thrilled to announce its appearance on Good Morning America’s Labor Day Deals & Steals Power Hour. The show, designed to cater to buyers with exciting deals, is scheduled to premiere on 9/4/23 on... - September 04, 2023 - Hydra LLC
Municipal Emergency Services Acquires L & M Compressor
Municipal Emergency Services (MES, Inc.) acquired L & M Compressor (L & M) on March 16, 2023. L & M is a Florida based compressor manufacturer. The company’s product portfolio includes high pressure compressors and adjacent products. MES will continue to maintain the highest... - March 16, 2023 - MES Life Safety, LLC
Sona Signature Unveils Its New and Extensive Collection of Uniforms
Introducing Sona Signature, an experienced uniform manufacturer and uniform supplier that has been providing quality uniforms for businesses and industries. - March 08, 2023 - Sona Signature
Introducing the SHOO DO GOOD Pants Campaign: Using the Power of Fashion to Support Afghan Women
The SHOO DO GOOD Pants campaign will launch on Kickstarter in February 2023. SHOO is currently running a free Giveaway contest to spread the word. - January 18, 2023 - SHOO LLC
Municipal Emergency Services Acquires Blue Ridge Rescue Suppliers
Municipal Emergency Services (MES, Inc.) acquired Blue Ridge Rescue Suppliers on January 13, 2023. Founded in 2001, Blue Ridge Rescue Suppliers is the leading Honeywell First Responder turnout gear provider to municipalities and volunteer fire departments throughout Virginia. Tom Hubregsen, CEO of... - January 13, 2023 - MES Life Safety, LLC
Trizar® Technology Named to Fast Company’s Second Annual List of the Next Big Things in Tech
Fast Company Magazine List Recognizes Tech Breakthroughs Across Industries That Promise to Transform the Future. - December 23, 2022 - Clean Textile Technology
Municipal Emergency Services Acquires Long Island-Based Equipment and Service Provider
Municipal Emergency Services (MES, Inc.) has acquired Coastal Fire Systems, Inc. on October 13, 2022. Founded in 2005, Coastal Fire Systems is the leading 3M™ Scott™ sales and service provider to municipalities and volunteer fire departments throughout Long Island, New York. Tom... - October 14, 2022 - MES Life Safety, LLC
Princessly Changes Landscape of Wholesale Dresses for Girls with New Program
The company is renowned for its magnificent flower girl dresses, girl’s formal outfits, and girl’s wedding dresses. - August 21, 2022 - Princessly
New Online Store, Tutelage, Collabs with Georgia Nonprofit to Help At-Risk Children
T-Skills, LLC, an organization that aims to help all children with behavioral health and disabilities learn valuable life skills, develop better communication skills and promote self love, today announced the launch of its new clothing line available at thetutelagestore.com. The Tutelage Store is... - June 22, 2022 - Tutelage
Inclusive App, Tutelage, Launches to Help Children Express Thoughts and Emotions
T-Skills, LLC today announced the launch of their mobile application, Tutelage, designed for children who cannot speak or have trouble articulating their feelings. Complete with picture selection, mini-games, and positive affirmations, Tutelage gives children a voice and helps them better process... - June 22, 2022 - Tutelage
Angelo Inglese and Seishou Together for Exclusive #Pitti102 Capsule Collection
VIP tailor Angelo Inglese and Japanese shoe designer Yuko Matsuzaki of Seishou present the exclusive #Pitti102 capsule collection on June 15-16, 2022 at the Savoy Hotel in Florence, Italy. - June 16, 2022 - Seishou
Municipal Emergency Services, Inc. (MES) Announces That It Has Acquired The Uniform House
MES, Inc. has acquired The Uniform House, Inc., located in Indianapolis, IN. Founded in 1953, The Uniform House is the premier uniform supplier to first responders, public transportation agencies, and medical professionals in the region. Tom Hubregsen, MES CEO, commented, “With their stellar... - April 20, 2022 - MES Life Safety, LLC
Shoe Company Rose & Remy Expands Global E-Commerce Presence
Growth is on the horizon for Rose & Remy in 2022! Their global expansion will continue to play a major role in the company’s success as they look to beef up DTC marketing to bring affordable, fashion-forward designs to women and children in the US, UK, Spain, Germany and beyond. - February 28, 2022 - Jago International Trade Ltd
Fashion Meets Lifestyle with Movetes' Newest Collection at PGA
Golf apparel brand Movetes debuts Fall/Winter 2022 collection at the PGA in Orlando, Florida. New looks and reissued favorites are a love letter to its devoted fans over the years. - February 18, 2022 - Movetes
Movetes Launches PLAY Collection in Time for the Holidays
Movetes’ latest collection is inspired by PLAY and comes to the table with seven pieces. You’ll spot new colorways to a couple of their existing items; the ever so soft Aubrey Sweater now comes in a stunning goldfinch and their water/outdoor-inspired Sun Flex Mock is available in an... - December 16, 2021 - Movetes
Author Amanda Esch-Cormier Pens New Children’s Picture Book
A mother, with hopes and dreams of her own, avows that none compares to the love of bringing a child into the world. In this tender affirmation of love, a mother invites her adored child to explore their own dreams in their wild and beautiful life. Author Amanda Esch-Cormier’s soulful text combined with serene painterly illustrations, evokes the endless and tender love of a mother and child in her beautiful new picture book Wild and Beautiful. - December 14, 2021 - Amanda Esch-Cormier
Wholesale Silver Jewelry Supplier, Safasilver.com from Thailand, Added Over 1000 New Designs to Website
Due to COVID-19, many things have changed, which will have a long-lasting impact on how business works. The same goes for the jewelry business and how it is purchased. Safasilver.com has added more than 1000 silver jewelry designs in the past three months, providing these fashion jewelry pieces to... - October 08, 2021 - Safasilver.co.ltd
Platte River Equity Announces the Acquisition of Municipal Emergency Services, Inc.
Platte River Equity (“Platte River”) announced today that it has acquired Municipal Emergency Services, Inc. (“MES” or the “Company”) from HB Equity Partners. Headquartered in Sandy Hook, Connecticut, MES is a leading equipment supplier and service provider to... - October 04, 2021 - MES Life Safety, LLC
Municipal Emergency Services, Inc. (MES) Announced It Has Acquired Shipman’s Fire Equipment Company
MES, Inc. has acquired Shipman’s Fire Equipment Company headquartered in Waterford, CT. Founded in 1957, Shipman’s Fire Equipment Company, is the leading safety equipment supplier to municipal and volunteer fire departments and extinguisher service to business throughout the states of... - September 13, 2021 - MES Life Safety, LLC
ARTILECT Launches A/SYS Outerwear with Trizar® Technology
ARTILECT has adopted Trizar® fabric to add next-level innovation and technology to their cold weather collection for Fall 2022. The new line will also incorporate the advanced design that defines ARTILECT’s A/SYS collection to extend the comfort range and performance of their... - September 02, 2021 - Clean Textile Technology
Hadasshe Fashion - Clothing Retailer That is Serving Up New Trends Sustainably
Hadasshe Fashion. Mecca women fashion with an international reach, providing exclusive fashion-forward clothing and accessories to customers. - August 17, 2021 - Hadasshe Fashion
Norfolk® Appoints McCaffrey Sales and Marketing as Canadian Sales Agency
Norfolk®, emerging leader in the high-quality technical sock market, has appointed McCaffrey Sales and Marketing as the sole representing sales agency for the Norfolk® brand in Canada. McCaffrey Sales and Marketing has worked with retailers across Canada, with over 100 years of combined... - June 17, 2021 - NBS International Inc.
Municipal Emergency Services, Inc. Completes Acquisition of Argo Uniform in Florida
MES, Inc. has acquired Golden Nugget Uniform, DBA Argo Uniforms Co. based in Hallandale Beach, FL. Founded over 50 years ago, Argo Uniforms, has been a leading uniform supplier to first responders throughout the state of Florida. Argo is also a leading manufacturer of custom motorcycle breeches for... - May 17, 2021 - MES Life Safety, LLC
Home for New Beginnings Announces New Additions
Receiving United Way’s grant brought new hands and hand-made pies to Cottonwood. - April 30, 2021 - Home for New Beginnings
Municipal Emergency Services, Inc. Completes Acquisition of The Rescue Store in Pennsylvania
Municipal Emergency Services, Inc. (MES) is pleased to announce it has completed the acquisition of the Hurst Jaws of Life dealer, The Rescue Store, in Mercer, Pennsylvania. MES is proud to have Bill Finley Jr., with nearly 30 years of first responder experience, join the MES team and to help... - April 07, 2021 - MES Life Safety, LLC
Ergonomix Adopts Trizar Technology
Ergonomix a cutting edge workwear and no melt no drip uniform provider has added Trizar Technology to it's upcoming clothing line. - February 27, 2021 - Clean Textile Technology
Dreamy, Visionary Artist's Wing Designs: Fantasy Wings Collection
Artist, Deb Schlier announces her Fantasy Wings Collection of mystical fashion scarves. - February 10, 2021 - Deb Schlier
Emisshield Inc. Granted New Patent for Thermally Enhancing Trizar® Fabrics
Emisshield Inc.’s new patent, Thermal Enhancements Additives Useful for Fabrics, is a new invention that uniquely adds emissivity agents to enhance the heat properties of Trizar (R) fabrics. Originally used for NASA spaceship tiles, these Emisshield materials can be added to fibers, films, and coatings to either keep fabrics warmer longer or to reduce heat buildup by wicking heat away. Trizar (R) Technology has launched these products with several leading clothing brands. - December 19, 2020 - Clean Textile Technology
The Flux Adapt: The Shoe That Won the Vote in 2020
Fully funded in just 2 hours on Indiegogo, these shoes got our vote on November 3. - November 06, 2020 - Flux Footwear
Municipal Emergency Services, Inc. (MES) Announced Today It Has Acquired Douglass Safety Systems, LLC
Municipal Emergency Services, Inc. (MES) announced today it has acquired Douglass Safety Systems, LLC. - October 21, 2020 - MES Life Safety, LLC
Family-Owned, American-Made: Brown Dog Hosiery Co.’s Exclusive Collections of Superior Socks Proudly Embody Our Nation’s Spirit and Ingenuity
To Brown Dog Hosiery Co., traditions are a throwback to when things were actually made in the United States. The Southern US is rich in textile heritage. Today the area’s textile industry is vastly different than it was a generation ago. Brown Dog is committed to continuing this textile tradition, to employ those in the community, invest in state-of-the-art equipment, and prove a U.S. hosiery company can thrive and compete with anyone in the world. - October 15, 2020 - Wilson Brown, Inc.
For a Limited Time, Proceeds from NaTeal Boutique's Newest Collection Benefit Genesis Women's Shelter
NaTeal Boutique and Women's Energy Network North Texas are donating 20% of the proceeds from the new NaTeal collection release from October 1 to October 15 to Genesis Women's Shelter. The new collection includes luxury swimwear, coverups, lingerie, shirts, skirts and dresses, sizes S to XL and handbags, handmade by women for women. - September 28, 2020 - NaTeal Boutique
Ruby Protective Apparel Launches Innovative Line of Clothing Products to Address Growing Concerns Over Virus Transmission in the Heath Care Industry
Ruby Protective Apparel introduced its new line of women’s underscrubs and compression socks, representing a massive leap forward in wearable antimicrobial protection. Unlike current industry offerings using a coating process that only lasts up to 50 washes before the protection wears out,... - September 16, 2020 - Ruby Protective Apparel