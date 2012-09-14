PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Shelia Moore-Piper Drops New Christmas Single Shelia Moore-Piper, award winning Christian Soul Artist, has released a new Christmas single, “C’mon Let’s Celebrate.” The Christmas single is an upbeat energetic worship song, that will have you dancing and celebrating during the holidays. Shelia has won many gospel awards across... - December 10, 2019 - Bdm/ Ugroove Music

Diff'rence aka Darrin Cox and Phonic Blizz Ent Announce Release of Extended Painkillers 2 Diff'rence Aka Darrin and Phonic Blizz Ent Announce Release of Extended Painkillers 2 After having placements in Word is Bond, EarMilk, and other music blogs Diff'rence Aka Darrin Cox returns with an upshot that is "Extended Painkillers 2." "The first thing I noticed is the cover,"... - December 08, 2019 - Phonic Blizz Ent.

Jobasto Music is Excited to Announce the Release of Dr. Jobasto’s Uplifting, Heart-Felt, Sing-a-Long Single “Pray” Jobasto Music is proud to announce the release of Dr. Jobasto’s debut single “Pray.” On this socially conscious record, Dr. Jobasto sings about taking a stand against the atrocities in our own country and the rest of the world. Pray challenges each of us to do our part in solving the problems of our world instead of standing on the sidelines doing nothing. Imagine what we could accomplish if we all took a stand and prayed together as one heart and one mind. Get involved. - November 30, 2019 - Jobasto Music

The Finkel Brother Reunite to Explore the Great American Songbook at Don't Tell Mama Ian Finkel, the World’s Greatest Xylophonist and Elliot Finkel, noted composer and conductor, reunite onstage for a new exciting interpretation of the Great American Songbook. - November 20, 2019 - Ian Finkel

Songwriter Dennis Lambert to Perform at the Delray Beach Arts Garage Legendary songwriter Dennis Lambert, who penned and produced such iconic classics as "Ain’t No Woman (Like the One I’ve Got)," "We Built This City," "Baby Come Back," and "Rhinestone Cowboy" will perform at the Delray Beach Arts Garage at 94 NE 2nd... - November 15, 2019 - Big Noise

King Liyo and Davynci to Release New Single "Create" Southern California-based hip hop duo King Liyo and Davynci are proud to announce the release of their new single "Create." In their words, "'Create' is a catchy song with R&B vibes that is sure to make you groove. With witty lyrics and soft vocals, this track captures the essence... - November 15, 2019 - Big Noise

Hodge Council Member ajoshd Releases New Solo, Self-Produced Single from Upcoming Album The Hodge Council is thrilled to announce the release of “Big Risk,” the new single from Hodge Records artist ajoshd, available everywhere on November 1st, 2019. - November 12, 2019 - Hodge Records LLC

Sound Royalties Defies Stereotype, Revolutionizes Music Financing in the Artist-Driven Digital Economy Embraced by Creatives, Business Model Offers a Quality Alternative to Traditional Banks - November 07, 2019 - Sound Royalties

There Are Never Any Studio Versions of Any Material Ever Aired at Live Jam 107 Live Jam 107 is the world's first and only "all live" radio station format where every song played, every live concert aired, every show and broadcast done is live and are only of live versions. - October 30, 2019 - Sunset Corporation of America

Writer and Musician Jennifer Juan to Release Heartbreak Anthem for the Holiday Season Sleigh bells are in the air as Christmas comes early on Friday the 1st of November. Writer and musician Jennifer Juan releases a heartbreak anthem for the holiday season, Christmas Citalopram on the 1st of November, through Underground Wonderland Records. Telling the raw but relatable story of relationship... - October 29, 2019 - Underground Wonderland Records

Indie Artists Leverage Streaming Royalties to Finance Creative Production and Drive Earnings in Music’s Digital Age Sound Royalties Helps New Jersey Hip Hop Veteran, Mesa, Produce New Tracks for a Global Audience - October 24, 2019 - Sound Royalties

Four Simple Notes Releases "Checking Out," a Sultry Jazz Contemporary Pop Song featuring Kathy Sanborn Featuring the wonderful Kathy Sanborn on lead vocals and produced by Matthew Shell, "Checking Out" is a soothing, heartfelt, mainstream Jazz/Pop single from Four Simple Notes that touches upon a relationship's end and provides hope to move on to something greater. - October 23, 2019 - Four Simple Notes Music

Recording Artist and Former Voice Contestant Nolan Neal Releases an Acoustic Cover of Elton John's Classic "Tiny Dancer" Nolan Neal, a Recording artist and former contestant to knock out round on team Adam Levine, has signed with IL Sistema Entertainment and is releasing a cover of Elton John's classic "Tiny Dancer" which Nolan turned all chairs on The Voice with. - October 09, 2019 - IL Sistema Entertainment

SCA Shuts Down the Sunset Book Publishing Co., Redistributes Its Books Through Lulu Press The Sunset Corporation of America (SCA) shut down its Sunset Book Publishing Company imprint last month. - October 08, 2019 - Sunset Corporation of America

Sound Royalties Hosts VIP Reception in Nashville for Legendary Producer Rudy Perez Music Industry Leaders Gather to Celebrate Remarkable Career and Creative Spirit - October 04, 2019 - Sound Royalties

Cashout Entertainment Artist Rob Mac McFarland Drop 2 Singles on the Same Day Cashout Entertainment artist Rob Mac McFarland drops 2 new singles on the same day. "Trappin Trappin Trappin" is a club anthem and "Freshout" details the rapper's release from prison. - October 04, 2019 - Cashout Entertainment

JDubCarter Music Announces the Release of "Father Forgive 'Em" Recording Artist and Songwriter JDub Carter release new single, "Father Forgive 'Em" features R&B /Soul Singer Garnett Boldin. Exclusively on the #Dubwatch & all digital platforms Friday. Cinematic music video drops Friday. - September 26, 2019 - JDub Carter Music

Hippie Trance from The Hell Raisin' Hippies Gains Worldwide Popularity The Hell Raisin' Hippies announce Hippie Trance, the band's 5th album. Hippie Trance is gaining popularity worldwide by bringing new and unique psychedelic music to humanoid life forms. - September 19, 2019 - The Hell Raisin' Hippies

Triple Threat Productions Presents Rising from the Ashes “Music Meets Fashion” Event Triple Threat Productions and The John Nephew Society of Education and Development through for the Arts (J.N.S.E.D.A.) will be hosting the inaugural event to honor the memory of John Nephew Sr. by giving back to the community. September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. Their goal is to raise money for La Fontera – Empact in Tempe to help those in crises, highlight and provide a platform for Arizona creatives. - September 16, 2019 - Triple Threat Productions

Sound Royalties Announces New Artist Relationships Launching Latin/Pop, Hip-Hop and Gospel Projects Rap Artist/Producer D. Lynch, GRAMMY Nominees Brenda K. Starr and Ben Tankard Team Up with Entertainment Industry Finance Firm. - September 12, 2019 - Sound Royalties

Georgia Band Nocturnal Blonde Finds Healing in New Album; A Story of a Brotherhood, an Opioid Overdose, and an Unbroken Bond Williams brothers share the story of the inspiration for their band, Nocturnal Blonde, and the album which brought them healing from an Opioid Overdose, "Still Gushing." A Brotherly Bond Bound Through the Music They Create to Heal Themselves - and Others. - September 10, 2019 - Nocturnal Blonde

Big Noise Artist Serge Clivio to Return to Feinstein's/54 Below with All-New Show Fresh off of the success of his two prior engagements, Big Noise recording artist Serge Clivio returns to Feinstein's / 54 Below, Broadway’s Supper Club on Wednesday, October 30th at 9:30 pm with an all-new show entitled Still Rolling Stones. Feinstein's/54 Below is located at 254 West 54th Street... - September 10, 2019 - Big Noise

Big Noise Artist Katie Bates to Continue Her Breakout Year with "KB2" Indie pop singer-songwriter and self-taught multi-instrumentalist Katie Bates will follow-up her critically acclaimed "Filter" EP with her upcoming project "KB2" which is due out September 27th. The Cincinnati-based artist not only has co-writing credits on "KB2," but also... - September 04, 2019 - Big Noise

Jennifer Juan Announces New Single "Calais and Dover" Out September 6th on Underground Wonderland Records Friday the 6th of September will see the release of a brand new single by writer and musician Jennifer Juan, through Underground Wonderland Records, the tender, brooding ballad, Calais and Dover. Pairing gentle ukelele melodies with hypnotic, heavenly synths, Calais and Dover explores the destruction... - August 27, 2019 - Underground Wonderland Records

Big Noise Pop Duo TANTRiX Releases Debut Single Toronto, Canada's own TANTRiX is proud to announce the release of their debut single "We Become One." The duo consists of lead singer and guitarist Eddie Silver and drummer-singer Matt Mio and has been getting the attention of industry insiders and professionals for their prolific songwriting... - August 15, 2019 - Big Noise

New Single by Alex Zelenka Featuring Sappha The single was released by the record label, Invisibles online August 13, 2019 on Spotify. - August 13, 2019 - Invisibles

International Radio Single Release Pipe of Peace store.cdbaby.com/cd/shawnmichaelperry5 Shawn Michael Perry & Only The Brave Now in 2019, Shawn is primed to finish his new EP with Wanted a Good American, Brother in Arms, Dirt Dust n Gasoline and Pipe of Peace. Shawn just completed, in the studio, Pipe of Peace thanks to Grammy winner Frank Deville... - August 13, 2019 - Only The Brave Recordings & Entertainment

"State of Art" by Mister Sir at Sunset Hits Stores on September 10th Don Lichterman announces street date for the Mister Sir single. - August 13, 2019 - Sunset Corporation of America

Jennifer Juan Announces New EP "Sleepwalking" Out August 30th on Underground Wonderland Records Musician and writer Jennifer Juan announces the release of her brand new EP, "Sleepwalking" on August 30th (Underground Wonderland Records). - August 09, 2019 - Underground Wonderland Records

Welcome to Sunset & SCA: Don Lichterman Reveals New Brand Identity After $90,000 Sale of Old Logo Updating the Sunset brand is another leap for the company’s voyage to grow further into the Entertainment & Media Industry. - August 08, 2019 - Sunset Corporation of America

The Jeff Carlson Band to Celebrate New Album "Second Chance" at House of Blues in Las Vegas The Jeff Carlson Band is proud to announce their return, bringing a new hard rock / metal sound to fans with the release of their long-awaited EP, "Second Chance." The record is set to be released on Tuesday, August 6 through Potomac Records and The Orchard. The band will be celebrating the... - August 01, 2019 - Big Noise

George Wayne Presents FASHION #itsFASHIONdahlings Aaron Paul, former front-man and Lead Singer of the Top 10, chart-topping British boy-band, "Worlds Apart," an Arista Records/Simon Cowell discovery, has embarked upon his own journey as a solo artist, now simply known as Aaron Paul, and has released his new music video for his latest single,... - July 16, 2019 - Aaron Paul Music and Productions

One Bedroom Movie Being Distributed by Breaking Glass Breaking Glass Pictures has acquired North American rights to One Bedroom; Soundtrack on Ironhorse Music Group LLC. - July 11, 2019 - Ironhorse Music Group LLC

BentBeat Searching for a Resident Songwriter BentBeat is expanding their Gospel/CCM division and looking for a part-time resident/staff songwriter in Wilsonville, Oregon, specializing in Praise & Worship, Gospel and Christian Contemporary Music (CCM). - July 10, 2019 - BentBeat Productions

Pianist Eyran Katsenelenbogen Releases Highly Anticipated New Solo Album, Outstandards ​Eyran Records announces the release of master jazz pianist Eyran Katsenelenbogen’s highly anticipated new solo album, Outstandards. “I would like to thank the wonderful students at the New England Conservatory Preparatory School for inspiring many of the pieces on Outstandards and their arrangements.” – Eyran - June 11, 2019 - Eyran Records

Omnis Records Set to Launch Debut Event in Manchester On the 19th of July Omnis Records will present their first event, "The New Wave." - June 11, 2019 - Omnis Records

Momma Lynn LLC to Merge Music-Related Businesses with Film and Television Interests Momma Lynn LLC announces it will merge existing music-related businesses with film, streaming television, and unique internet content creation to form Momma Lynn Entertainment (MLE). - May 21, 2019 - Momma Lynn Entertainment

The Bishop’s Daredevil Stunt Club Joins Big Blast Records and Releases New Single and New LP Big Blast Records, Chicago’s power pop record label, is pleased to announce the release of The Bishop’s Daredevil Stunt Club’s rocking new album titled “End Over End.” - May 09, 2019 - The Bishop's Daredevil Stunt Club

JDubCarter Music Announces the Release of Singles "Legendary Dubstyle" & "Give No Fks" JDubCarter Music & Publishing L.L.C is “back to the future” after a “blast from the past.” After releasing “Memoirs From my Grandmother” by Marion Carter, JDubCarter Music & Publishing returns with Recording Artist and Songwriter JDub Carter to launch two new... - April 25, 2019 - JDub Carter Music

Rob Mac McFarland Drops OG Music Vol. 1 Cashout Entertainment artist Rob Mac McFarland drops his first commercial release of the year called "OG Music Vol 1." Rob Mac comes from the midwestern city of Indianapolis, Indiana where the music scene is starting to grow and grow fast. Rob Mac teamed up with a few artists from his city to complete the project. OG Music Volume 1 features songs like "I'm a God" ft. Budda the Bad One and "Make It Move" ft. Kitti Red. - April 22, 2019 - Cashout Entertainment

British Children's Musical Group "Kids United" Send Official Warning to French Copycat Children's Band to Stop Promoting Their Musical Group Under the Same Name The British children's musical group, "Kids United," have formally warned the French company, "Warner Music France," and the "Warner Music Group," and given a final ultimatum or face legal action if they do not stop stalking and infringing on their Band Name, "Kids United." The named companies do this by promoting their children's musical group under the same name, and in a copycat manner, and passing them off as the original "Kids United." - April 22, 2019 - Bangin' Records

SOUNDAC Enters Into Strategic Partnership with BitSpace BitSpace, the Norwegian crypto startup that’s pushing crypto mass adoption in the Nordic region, has announced a strategic partnership with SOUNDAC. - April 17, 2019 - SOUNDAC

Studio 411 Offers a New Solution to the Modern Musician A new service based in El Paso now allows musicians, producers, songwriters, voice-over artists, and podcasters to streamline their workflow. Studio 411 is a contemporary recording / podcast studio in Downtown El Paso offering online mixing and mastering services to the world. As recording software... - April 09, 2019 - Studio 411

Versatile Award Winning Haitian American Singer/Songwriter Natalie Jean and Award Winning Lyricist Michael Peloso Release Pop/Contemporary Single Michael Peloso and Natalie Jean are excited to announce the release of their upcoming single, “Lost & Found.” Michael Peloso is a New Jersey-based lyricist/songwriter who writes undeniably touching, honest lyrics with a sense of simplicity that are uniquely all his own. Michael’s... - April 08, 2019 - Four Simple Notes Music

First Ladies of Disco Release New Single Through Purple Rose Records/DO-KWA Productions Inc. New single by First Ladies of Disco, “Don’t Stop Me Now,” celebrates the power of women. Two-time Grammy-nominated Martha Wash [“It’s Raining Men” (Weather Girls), “Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now)” (C+C Music Factory)] has released a new single... - March 26, 2019 - Purple Rose Records