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New Zealand Artist David Pomeroy Releases His 300th Album, “Album 300”
New Zealand recording artist and AI music creator David Pomeroy has released his 300th album, “Album 300,” marking a major creative milestone achieved less than two years after launching his first release. The project celebrates a catalogue spanning hundreds of albums, multiple AI artists, and more than two million streams worldwide. - July 31, 2026 - David Pomeroy Music
Stonewell Productions Names Alexandra Stonewell Head of Press Relations, Expands Human-Led Hybrid Art
Alexandra Meredith Stonewell will lead public communications as founder Thomas Stonewell focuses on hands-on production, publishing and free creative mentorship through Aurora Creative Studio. - July 04, 2026 - Stonewell Empire Limited
Stonewell Productions Announces the Re-Production of "No Gap to Get Through" with hybrid technology
"Hybrid production is the definitive future of media," explains T. Stonewell. "By anchoring our work in authentic human performances and 4K footage, then enhancing it with AI, we eliminate the immense costs and risks of traditional sets. It is the safest, most cost-efficient path forward, delivering uncompromising, stadium-grade quality without ever losing the human soul of the art." - June 28, 2026 - Stonewell Empire Limited
Neawolf Media Group Restructures Distribution Model with Launch of Independent Direct-to-Consumer Platform
Neawolf Media Group announces a centralized digital infrastructure to independently manage global distribution of its literature, audio catalogs, and visual assets. Bypassing third-party retail aggregators, the proprietary Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) platform consolidates the portfolio of system architect and artist Sven Neawolf, reflecting a strategic shift toward independent IP management and direct fulfillment. - June 21, 2026 - Neawolf
BentBeat Productions Announces the Release of Krista Westfall’s Debut Worship Album, Hope Stained Glass
Krista Westfall’s 14-song album invites listeners into hope, healing, surrender, and the steady faithfulness of God. - June 16, 2026 - BentBeat Productions
Brissa Sol Announces Release of New Single “Noche De Viernes” Available Worldwide May 28, 2026
Emerging Latin pop artist Brissa Sol announces the release of her new single “Noche De Viernes,” available worldwide on May 28, 2026 across all major streaming platforms. Blending modern Latin pop production with atmospheric melodies and bilingual emotion, “Noche De... - May 28, 2026 - Rotation Music
Stefan Kristinkov’s Notes of the Observer Now Available in Dolby Atmos Spatial Audio
Ulterground Records Announce the Availability of Notes of the Observer by Stefan Kristinkov in Dolby Atmos Spatial Audio - May 23, 2026 - Ulterground Records
Dmitry Klevansky Announces Dolby Atmos Release of “The Messenger” (Romance with Orchestra)
Ulterground Records is pleased to announce the release of Dolby Atmos spatial audio editions of “The Messenger,” the acclaimed romance for male voice, clarinet, harp and string orchestra performed by Dmitry Klevansky. The new immersive mixes are now available on compatible streaming platforms, offering listeners a deeper and more enveloping experience of the recording’s cinematic orchestral sound. - May 23, 2026 - Ulterground Records
Stefan Kristinkov Releases “Unbroken (Original Short Film Soundtrack)” — A Stark Musical Reflection on Bureaucracy, Isolation, and the Quiet Erosion of Humanity
Ulterground Records announces the release of Unbroken (Original Short Film Soundtrack, a haunting and introspective score by Stefan Kristinkov, accompanying the short film Unbroken. - May 23, 2026 - Ulterground Records
20DollarBeats Celebrates Nearly Two Decades of Providing Affordable Instrumentals to Independent Artists Worldwide
Founded in 2006, 20DollarBeats is an online music platform specializing in affordable instrumentals, digital downloads, and instant music delivery for singers, songwriters, rappers, and content creators worldwide. The company has served more than 100,000 artists and continues supporting independent musicians through accessible, professional-quality production resources. - May 18, 2026 - 20dollarBeats LLC
Brian Eaton Returns with a Sprawling Wooden-Hewed Epic "Parable of the Trees"
Grafting Americana grit with the intricacies of prog-rock and his signature "cowboy jazz" sound, Eaton translates ancient timber lessons into a high-stakes sonic ecosystem. "Parable of the Trees," a sprawling, wooden-hewed epic, is both dense and refreshingly lawless—a boundary-blurring masterclass in instrumental storytelling. - May 09, 2026 - Eatin' Records
Ulterground Records Releases “Fleeting Swagger,” a New EP by Stefan Kristinkov
Ulterground Records and Stefan Kristinkov return with “Untold Stories: Fleeting Swagger”, the next chapter in the evolving “Untold Stories” series. - May 09, 2026 - Ulterground Records
TDWRC Blends Humor and Heart with Bold Mother’s Day Release “Mama Loved Me, So She Beat My Ass”
The Da.i.ly Walk Record Company (TDWRC) delivers a Mother’s Day music release that combines humor, nostalgia, and cultural reflection, inviting listeners to laugh, reflect, and celebrate motherhood. - May 05, 2026 - The Da.i.ly Walk Record Co. (TDWRC)
Award-Winning Composer Yalil Guerra Leads Historic Pasadena Concert Celebrating Cuban Music in Exile
The Guerra String Orchestra, led by Yalil Guerra, presents Cuban Music in Exile: A Centennial Celebration on May 30, 2026, at St. Andrew Catholic Church. Honoring Aurelio de la Vega, the program includes his works, the world premiere of his String Quartet in Two Movements by the Hispano String Quartet, and Guerra’s Symphony No. 2 for Strings “Los Dioses del Olimpo.” - May 04, 2026 - RYCY Productions Inc.
Murdaugh Murders Podcast Creators Expand Audio Network with New Travel Podcast "Wherever It Leads..." Featuring CEO / Podcast Journalist Mandy Matney
LUNASHARK® has spun off Wherever It Leads… from its Premium membership platform into a standalone public podcast feed on March 18th with three episodes (Savannah, Scotland, Jamaica) and new episodes every two weeks. - April 20, 2026 - LUNASHARK®
AI Music Label TDWRC Gains Momentum with Viral Hit “She Couldn’t Fry Chicken!” and a New Approach to Story-Driven Music
The Da.i.ly Walk Record Company (TDWRC) is emerging as a unique voice in AI-assisted music, blending storytelling, satire, and era-inspired sound. Its breakout hit “She Couldn’t Fry Chicken!” is driving growing engagement across digital platforms. - April 07, 2026 - The Da.i.ly Walk Record Co. (TDWRC)
God Of Redemption: A Night of Worship and Reflection - Sat., April 25 - 7pm
Experience an uplifting evening of praise and worship with Nathaniel Chapman and BentBeat Productions on Saturday, April 25 at 7:00 PM at Mill Creek Foursquare. Admission is free, and attendees will have the chance to partner in launching Nathaniel’s next ministry-driven album with BentBeat matching every gift dollar for dollar. - March 09, 2026 - BentBeat Productions
Independent Artists Push Back: Leerecs Soft Launches Direct-to-Fan Platform to Reclaim Music Ownership and Revenue
As streaming platforms consolidate power and compress artist margins, independent musicians face increasing economic pressure. Leerecs soft launches a direct-to-fan platform designed to rebalance that equation. The system enables artists to sell DRM-free music, vinyl, cassettes, and fully integrated merchandise from a single storefront while retaining ownership, transparent payouts, and distribution control. - February 23, 2026 - Leerecs Ventures LLC
Jaeigh Gallagher Records Launches Supernova: A Transparent, Global Pop Group Docuseries Built in PA
Supernova is a global, co-ed pop group being formed through a transparent, in-public docuseries led by independent label Jaeigh Gallagher Records. The project documents auditions, online training, and group development in real time, giving audiences rare access to how a pop group is built from the ground up. Centered on inclusivity, global talent, and ethical artist development, Supernova challenges traditional industry gatekeeping by showing the full process, not just the final debut. - January 31, 2026 - Jaeigh Gallagher Records, LLC
Musicians Around the World Help Songwriter Battle Lyme Disease and Fund Research
Steve Ehrlich, a Chronic Lyme Disease patient, has assembled 25 professional musicians from 10 countries to record music he wrote from his living room sofa. The music can be found on Going Places, a contemporary jazz album performed by Ehrlich's virtual collective, The Inter Section. All proceeds from the album will be used to fund Lyme Disease research. The album, which features vibrant melodies and rhythms from Latin America, Africa and the Mediterranean, is available on all streaming apps. - January 23, 2026 - Inter Section Music
ReelHouse Records Celebrates 25 Years as a Dancefloor First Independent House Label
ReelHouse Records marks 25 years as an independent house music label rooted in club culture, longevity and dancefloor driven releases. Founded in 2001 by DJ and producer CN Williams, the label has grown from vinyl only beginnings into a globally recognised platform with a loyal following. - January 23, 2026 - ReelHouse Records
Albert M. Carter Launches a New Music & Creator Consulting Company in Dubai — Turning Streams Into Scalable Businesses
Albert M. Carter, Recording Academy member and partner at Wave Sound Studio, has launched a new music & creator consulting business in Dubai. With over 2 billion streams across projects and experience working with artists like Rick Ross, Lil Tjay, and Yo Yo Honey Singh, Carter helps artists turn attention into revenue through strategy, systems, and tech-driven monetization—shifting creators from chasing hype to building real businesses. - January 17, 2026 - Wave Sound Studio
Imperial Folly Challenges AI Music Landscape with Debut Single "Authenticity Is the New Currency"
Fort Wayne, IN arena rock outfit delivers stadium-scale anthem for listeners tired of algorithmic content — out December 30 via Evil Corporate Music Group - January 06, 2026 - Evil Corporate Music Group
C.M. James Releases “A Night We Both Remember,” a Playful Afrobeats Track Built for New Beginnings and Rekindled Moments
C.M. James introduces “A Night We Both Remember,” a warm Afrobeats-inspired single blending flirtation, nostalgia, and late-night energy. Released under C.M. Jaye Music, the track captures the spark of familiar strangers, rekindled connections, and nights that don’t need labels to matter. - December 31, 2025 - C.M. Jaye Music
Naiheem Lee Debuts “Rockstar (feat. SKIZEES)” - Guitar-Led Modern R&B Single Out Now via SKIZEES MUSIC
SKIZEES MUSIC announces the debut single “Rockstar (feat. SKIZEES)” from new modern R&B/soul-rock artist Naiheem Lee — a guitar-tagged anthem with R&B swing, rock-sized lift, and hip-hop swagger. Out now on major platforms; press assets available. - December 23, 2025 - Momentum Enterprise Inc
New Musical Comedy Series Uses Humor and Music to Help Kids Believe in Themselves
Featuring heartfelt storytelling, parody tributes to 33 comedy icons, and an uplifting theme song to remind us we all have gifts and talents to share with the world. - December 09, 2025 - Bryan Pickell
New Zealand Artist David Pomeroy Releases His 200th Album, “Universe of Sound”
New Zealand Artist David Pomeroy Releases His 200th Album, “Universe of Sound.” He provides details of how this album came about, why it's important, and the significance of this achievement. - December 07, 2025 - David Pomeroy Music
Jules the Lion Redefines Modern Soul with New Single “Love After Love”
A timeless ode to rediscovering intimacy — the title track from the forthcoming EP. - November 10, 2025 - Jules the Lion
Cupid Guitars Announces Launch of Original Acoustic-Electric Guitar Designed by 15-Year-Old Girl
15-Year-Old Alli Cazaam Nelson Designs Unique Beginner/Professional Guitar - October 28, 2025 - Alli Cazaam
Big Noise Artist Mark Winkler Releases 22nd Album, "Hold On"
Prolific vocalist and lyricist Mark Winkler has released his 22nd album, Hold On, a collection of mostly original tunes with, according to Winkler, "a few tasty standards for good measure." An acclaimed artist on the Los Angeles jazz scene, Winkler's original songs have been sung and... - October 16, 2025 - Big Noise
How Miracle Twins Sparked a Millennial Mom Movement
Miracle twins sparked a Millennial Mom’s rebirth; now Brittneye is inspiring moms everywhere to reclaim themselves and live unapologetically authentic. - October 10, 2025 - Brittneye
Brittneye Turns Miracle Motherhood Into a Music Movement
Told she would never conceive, Brittneye welcomed miracle twins during the pandemic. Their birth inspired her rebirth as an artist. With The Pisces, she blends R&B, pop, and hip-hop into anthems of resilience to inspire millennial moms to live unapologetically authentic. - October 03, 2025 - Brittneye
World Premiere of Yalil Guerra’s String Quartet No. 4 “Noches de España” in Los Angeles
Los Angeles will host the world premiere of Yalil Guerra’s String Quartet No. 4 “Noches de España” on October 12, 2025, performed by the Hispano String Quartet. The concert, part of Hispanic Heritage Month, also features premieres by Giovanni Piacentini, Alejandro Román, and Tomás Peire Serrate. Guerra’s new work blends Spanish musical traditions with contemporary chamber writing, highlighting the cultural ties of the Hispanic world. - October 01, 2025 - RYCY Productions Inc.
DP MUSIC PRESENTS Announces the Release of Celestial Dawn — The Triumphant Third Album from AI Pop Group Orionis Five
DP MUSIC PRESENTS proudly announces the release of Celestial Dawn, the third full-length album from Orionis Five, a pioneering AI-powered co-ed pop group. Following the radiant debut Starlight Genesis and the darker, dramatic follow-up Eclipse Saga, this new release celebrates resilience, unity,... - September 29, 2025 - David Pomeroy Music
Groovin' & Laughin' - Where Music Meets Comedy
Groovin’ & Laughin’ Brings Stix Bones & The BONE Squad with Comedian Chris Roach to Chelsea Table & Stage. Presented by G&G Talent and Fashion Icon Nolé Marin | Hosted by Miss New York USA 2025, Christiana DiNardo. - September 26, 2025 - G&G Talent
Essential Classics App Launches: a Modern Gateway to Classical Music
Essential Classics, a new app for classical music lovers, has officially launched, offering listeners an elegant way to experience the world’s greatest music in their daily lives. With more than 100 carefully curated playlists — from calming morning routines to powerful symphonic drama — the app transforms ordinary moments into cinematic experiences. - September 21, 2025 - Cugate AG
David Pomeroy Music (DP Music Presents) Launches Amber Heart, a Rising AI Country-Pop Star with Authentic Storytelling and AI-Era Innovation
Emerging country-pop sensation Amber Heart is captivating audiences worldwide with her heartfelt lyrics, relatable stories, and a refreshing blend of traditional country charm and modern pop sensibilities. With several albums now released under the DP MUSIC PRESENTS label, Amber has quickly established herself as one of the most exciting new voices in music. - September 17, 2025 - David Pomeroy Music
David Pomeroy Music (DP Music Presents) Launches Jesse Clay Rydell – Rising AI Country Rock Artist
With his rugged charm, heartfelt lyrics, and electrifying sound, Jesse Clay Rydell is carving out his place as one of country rock’s most exciting new voices. Signed under the DP MUSIC PRESENTS label, Jesse brings a raw energy and authentic storytelling that fans of classic country icons and... - September 17, 2025 - David Pomeroy Music
David Pomeroy Music (DP Music Presents) Launches Heartline, AI Boy Band
Bursting onto the global music scene with fresh energy and heartfelt songs, Heartline is winning fans as the world’s first AI-driven boy band with the charisma, sound, and storytelling of a real brotherhood. Created under the DP MUSIC PRESENTS label, Heartline captures the timeless appeal of... - September 17, 2025 - David Pomeroy Music
David Pomeroy and DP MUSIC PRESENTS Celebrate Landmark Milestone with 135 Albums on Bandcamp
Independent artist and music producer David Pomeroy, through his prolific labels David Pomeroy and DP MUSIC PRESENTS, has officially reached an extraordinary milestone with 135 albums now available on davidpomeroy.bandcamp.com. . This expansive catalog spans a wide range of genres, showcasing both... - September 15, 2025 - David Pomeroy Music
Dutch-Irish Songwriter Dan Bressers Launches Official Website to Showcase His Genre-Bending Music
Calgary-based Dutch-Irish songwriter Dan Bressers announces the launch of his official website. This new artists hub offers fans and industry access to his poetry-driven, genre-bending music, videos, and news. - September 06, 2025 - Gaming News Room
Christian Artist Mikey Loy Releases Powerful Single “SUICID3” for National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month
Christian artist Mikey Loy releases his fourth single, SUICID3, on Sept. 1 during National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. Produced by Grace Path, the song and music video share Loy’s personal journey of loss, depression, and hope through Jesus Christ. Inspired by the death of his brother to suicide, SUICID3 offers a message of life and redemption, pointing those struggling with despair to the saving power of Christ. - August 31, 2025 - Grace Path
Stefan Kristinkov Releases New Recording of “Observation (No. 5)” for Clarinet and String Orchestra
Ulterground records and Stefan Kristinkov are pleased to announce the release of the new recording of the “Observation (No. 5)” for Clarinet and String Orchestra, now also in Dolby Atmos spatial audio on compatible services. - August 30, 2025 - Ulterground Records
Joe Wilkinson Premieres "Travelin’ On," Featuring Legendary Bassist Leland Sklar
Joe Wilkinson’s first music video from his upcoming album Fences, Travelin’ On, featuring legendary bassist Leland Sklar, debuted at #4 on the CMCtv Country Channel. Blending heartfelt storytelling with world-class musicianship, the track captures resilience and the courage to follow one’s path. As the first of four planned videos, this Top 5 debut marks an exciting start to Wilkinson’s rising presence in country and Americana music. - August 28, 2025 - Brenda Brown Entertainment, LLC
ENCORE!, ENCORE! BROADWAY, TV STAR CAROLE DEMAS Celebrating 85 Years of Life in a Special Encore Performance. Produced by A.D.R. STUDIOS, Inc.
FIREFLY, features songs and memories from her storied career. With Special Guests, Paula Janis (TV’s Magic Garden) and Ilene Kristen (Broadway’s Grease). - August 12, 2025 - ADR Studios, Inc.
Book Series Celebrates One Year Anniversary with the Exciting Announcement That Second Book in Series Will be Released in October
Announcement to celebrate the one year anniversary of book one in The Ranfurly Mysteries series. and to trumpet the coming release of book two in the series. The romantic dystopian thriller books by K.M. Krenik are for readers who love cliff hangers, clean romance, genre-bending books, and dragons. It informs about the other books in the series and lets readers know where they can find them if they want to catch up in time for the second book's arrival. - August 01, 2025 - Knox Works
Christian Worship Artist Mikey Loy to Release Debut Singles "Proverbs 31 Woman," "Free Indeed," and "G.O.D." – a Journey from Brokenness to Worship
Grace Path is proud to announce the debut release of Christian worship artist Mikey Loy, whose first three original singles - “Proverbs 31 Woman,” “Free Indeed,” and “G.O.D.”—will be available on all major music platforms starting August 3–4, 2025. - August 01, 2025 - Grace Path
102-Year-Old Rosie the Riveter Returns to Historic WWII Factory 80 Years Later with Original Tribute Song She Wrote
At 102, WWII Rosie the Riveter Dorothy Nicholas returns to the factory where she was hired over 80 years ago as its FIRST female employee — carrying a powerful tribute song that captures her life, faith, and patriotism, told in her own voice. - July 31, 2025 - Dorothy Nicholas
David Pomeroy Celebrates Landmark 75th Album
David Pomeroy is a New Zealand-based independent artist known for his prolific output and genre versatility. With a career fueled by innovation and powered by AI-era tools, he continues to redefine what’s possible in modern music production—one album at a time. David Pomeroy now celebrates his landmark 75th Album. - July 15, 2025 - David Pomeroy Music
Ray Isaac Finds Divine Mercy
In a time where social vanity and impure sensuality often overshadow authentic living and friendships, Sydney’s international music artist and DJ Ray Isaac has made a surprisingly bold and courageous move in his journey. He discusses seeking life meaning and truth, one that many will feel and understand personally. - July 11, 2025 - Ray of Light Music