Latvia News
8 Million Euros in Flight Compensation Every Single Day - This Summer Most of It Was Left Unpaid, Estimates Refundor
8 million euros — that’s the daily average amount of flight compensation left unpaid by airlines in the summer of 2022. These are estimates of a European flight compensation company Refundor. The main reason why it has been left unpaid is ignorance. Most travellers don’t know when... - September 26, 2022 - Refundor
Swedish Branch of Tilti Multilingual Adds SEO Translation Services
Specialized SEO Localization services for Swedish customers between more than 50 languages. - March 20, 2021 - Tilti Multilingual
Tilti Multilingual Finland Now Features Advanced SEO Translation Services
Keywords translation and other SEO-related services for Finnish businesses between more than 50 languages. - March 20, 2021 - Tilti Multilingual
First International Drone Show Choreography Competition Initiated by SPH Engineering
European, North and Latin American and Australian drone show experts have united to launch the First International Drone Show Choreography Competition. The goal is to unleash the hidden potential of drone light show animation designers globally and create a community of like-minded people passionate about drones and modern art. The three best authors, selected by a professional jury, will be awarded free Drone Show Software training (worth EUR 12,000 each). - October 29, 2020 - SPH Engineering
SPH Engineering Initiates Partnership of European and North American Drone Show Experts to Advance Outdoor Wow-Effect Solutions for Ski Resorts
SPH Engineering, Swiss Drone Show and Pinnacle Festivals, a leading US producer of themed-based immersive event experiences, have announced an international partnership to develop drone-based outdoor light show solutions customized to ski resorts. The aim is to advance drone show WOW-applications during winter time. - October 02, 2020 - SPH Engineering
A Drone-Based Solution to Increase Effectiveness of Customs Control of the State Revenue Service of Latvia
Mondot delivers complex drone-based solution to the State Revenue Service of the Republic of Latvia for remote monitoring and surveillance borders and of port area. This is the first time when drones will be used in Latvia to increase the effectiveness of customs control and prevention of smuggling. - September 02, 2020 - SPH Engineering
SPH Engineering and Eye4Software Partner to Advance Bathymetric and Hydrological Data Collection
SPH Engineering, the world’s premier UgCS software developer and integration services provider for unmanned aerial systems, and Eye4Software, a leading developer of hydrographic software, are announcing a partnership agreement to synchronize the UgCS solution for bathymetry and the Hydromagic Survey software package. The cooperation is expected to advance the methods of bathymetric and hydrological data collection with drones. - August 13, 2020 - SPH Engineering
Drone Shows Paying Gratitude to the Front-Liners Globally Use SPH Engineering’s Solution
Challenging times accelerate new ideas finding ways to apply previously unconnected concepts to new tasks. Drone Show Software allows performing tailored drone shows devoted to healthcare and all essential workers through the fast and easy conversion of drone dance choreography into flight plans. And the most appreciated advantage - drone shows can be enjoyed from distance. - May 22, 2020 - SPH Engineering
SPH Engineering Announces a Bathymetric Drone Solution
SPH Engineering announces the launch of a new product to make bathymetric surveys of inland and coastal water. An Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) drone integrated with an Echo Sounder is time- & cost-efficient and suitable for mapping, measuring and inspecting tasks as well as environmental monitoring. - May 12, 2020 - SPH Engineering
CENOS Induction Heating Simulation Software Announces Version 2.0 Release
CENOS Platform, simulation software for induction heating applications, is releasing it's latest version 2.0, which will be presented at upcoming ThermProcess trade show in Dusseldorf, Germany. - June 21, 2019 - Cenos LLC
/elements of BOXETTI
BOXETTI believes that furniture, as we know it today, is changing into a new form. In the time of rapid change a product that is created as a finished piece has little longevity. Functionality, advanced technologies and contemporary aesthetics combined with skillful handcrafting is at the core of BOXETTI latest collection - /element. - January 31, 2018 - BOXETTI
Aina Muceniece Virotherapy Foundation Announces an International Artwork Competition to Support Oncology Patients
Aina Muceniece Virotherapy Foundation hereby announces an international artwork competition, within the framework of which any professional, emerging artist or enthusiast without any age, professional or educational requirements is invited to submit their newly created artwork dedicated to the... - May 02, 2017 - Aina Muceniece Virotherapy Foundation
Brand Marketing Zone Offers New Service "Marketing for Chiropractors"
Brand Marketing Zone Ltd. launches a new product called “Marketing for Chiropractors” aimed at resolving some of the biggest challenges for chiropractic professionals. - January 06, 2016 - Brand Marketing Zone Ltd.
Brand Marketing Agency Offers Effective Marketing for Plastic Surgeons
Brand Marketing Zone Ltd., a leading brand marketing agency, launches its marketing package for plastic surgeons that provides effective brand-focused online campaigns. - May 01, 2015 - Brand Marketing Zone Ltd.
Brand Marketing Company Launches Marketing Services for Lawyers
The company recognizes the need of lawyers reaching out to potential clients in a digitally attuned world. It takes pride in having figured out the behaviour of people who are looking for legal services: many rely on online searches for a particular geographical area and expertise when looking for a lawyer to represent them. - March 27, 2015 - Brand Marketing Zone Ltd.
Brand Marketing Company Releases New Product Called Brand Establisher
Renowned brand marketing company Brand Marketing Zone Ltd. is proud to announce the release of its newest offering: Brand Establisher. - March 07, 2015 - Brand Marketing Zone Ltd.
AirBoard - the Word's Smallest Manned Aircraft - Unveils on Indiegogo®
It is the world's smallest manned aircraft based on a quadcopter design. It is all electric personal air vehicle. The board moves in reaction to shifts in the rider’s weight. - February 13, 2015 - AirBoard
Cheap Mobile Applications Templates Development Campaign on the Rocket Hub
Double Solutions has launched crowd funding campaign on the Rocket Hub to create cheap mobile apps source code templates for the mobile programmers which will significantly reduce mobile projects development costs and complexity for the beginners. In the mobile projects it takes too much of the... - August 21, 2014 - Double Solutions
Software Testing Milestone Met by Advanced Vector Analytics (AVA)
Recent performance tests done at Elektrenai Power Plant, Lithuania show that AVA’s software beta that supports the company’s unique 4-dimensional approach to vibration analysis works as expected. This is an important milestone in AVA’ s product development plan and for AVA’ s financial investor –Imprimatur Capital in Riga, Latvia. - March 26, 2014 - Advanced Vector Analysis
Discover Car Hire Has Created an Infographic of Top 5 Ski Resorts for Experts
It is winter again and skiers all around the world are looking for new experiences this season.To help skiing enthusiasts to choose their extreme skiing destination this season, DiscoverCarHire.com team has made an infographic containing 5 extreme skiing destinations. - December 02, 2013 - Discover Car Hire
TeamLab Mail to Extend Opportunities for Business Communication
Ascensio System SIA announces the introduction of TeamLab Mail Aggregator, a new module for managing the correspondence directly on the portal. - August 09, 2013 - Ascensio System SIA
Travel Company Latatlas is Offering the Latvian Hanseatic City Tour
Travel company Latatlas is offering the Latvian Hanseatic city Tour, the trip that takes travelers to hanseatic towns of Riga, Cesis and Straupe. - July 26, 2013 - Latatlas
TeamLab REST API: Benefit from Ample Opportunities for Web Integration
TeamLab releases the REST architecture-based API with the access to all the web service functional modules. - March 21, 2012 - Ascensio System SIA
TeamLab Announces the First Online HTML5-Based Word Processor
Ascensio System SIA introduces the beta version of the first full-fledged HTML5-based TeamLab Document Editor. - March 07, 2012 - Ascensio System SIA
Teamlab Server Solution: Get Double Control Over Business Data
Ascensio System SIA releases the precompiled server version of TeamLab, permitting the portal deployment on a corporate server. - February 25, 2012 - Ascensio System SIA
FileLab Web Apps – New Approach to Web-Based Technologies
Ascensio System SIA launches FileLab Web Apps, a series of applications enabling users to perform a range of demanded online operations. - December 10, 2011 - Ascensio System SIA
TeamLab CRM - Toolkit for Boosting Sales Integrated in Corporate Portal
Ascensio System SIA adds CRM module to TeamLab, providing users with a range of possibilities on customer relationship management. - November 22, 2011 - Ascensio System SIA
TeamLab Calendar Release: Get a Panoramic Picture of Multitask Activities
With the new Calendar tool, TeamLab users strategically analyze and manage their projects, teams’ activities and events that take place in TeamLab multifunctional web office for business collaboration, document and project management. - November 01, 2011 - Ascensio System SIA
TeamLab Mobile: with Documents on Board Complete Portable Workspace Available
Ascensio System SIA releases a mobile version of TeamLab Documents module that allows for managing documents from iOS and Android mobile devices. - October 14, 2011 - Ascensio System SIA
SaaS Vendor TeamLab Selects Avangate as eCommerce Provider
Avangate Chosen for Ability to Support Subscriptions on a Global Scale - September 21, 2011 - Ascensio System SIA
Hipster Chess for iPhone Tries to Reinvent Match 3 Game Genre
Silent Apps Team has released its second game for iPhone with a hope to reinvent crowded match-3 game genre one more time. Hipster Chess is a smart cross between chess and match-3/gem/jewel games. The game accordingly subtitled "Not Really Chess" and is available on the App Store. - September 07, 2011 - Silent Apps Team
TeamLab Mobile: Project Management Goes on Air in Android and iOS Environment
Ascensio System SIA releases a mobile version of TeamLab Projects module. Designed for popular Android and iOS devices, the new module enables TeamLab users to manage their projects and control activities fulfillment on the go. - August 26, 2011 - Ascensio System SIA
TeamLab Online Scanner: Whitelisting and Open Source as Keys to PC Security of the Future
Ascensio System SIA launches TeamLab Online Scanner, a new free online application based on the advanced whitelisting technology. - August 11, 2011 - Ascensio System SIA
Oceanwide Crew Goes for CrewInspector.com Crewing Software
Online crew management system provider CrewInspector.com signed an agreement with Oceanwide Crew (Humares B.V.) Dutch crew manning agency to provide its proprietary crew management system. - August 09, 2011 - CrewInspector.com
TeamLab Anniversary Release: Multi-functional Document Online Editor Right in Your Corporate Portal
The TeamLab collaboration platform marks their one-year anniversary with the launch of a multi-functional online editor for documents and spreadsheets. - July 12, 2011 - Ascensio System SIA
CrewInspector.com Secures Agreement with Seawhale Co Ltd
Online crew management software provider CrewInspector.com signed an agreement to supply Russian crew manning agency Seawhale Co Ltd with its proprietary crew management system. - July 02, 2011 - CrewInspector.com
TeamLab Mobile: Track and Join Team Activities from iPhone and Android
Ascensio System SIA releases the TeamLab Mobile version, optimized for iOS and Android platforms, providing an ability to track and participate in team collaboration activities via mobile devices. - April 27, 2011 - Ascensio System SIA
TeamLab.com: Documents Stored, Edited and Shared Directly on the Corporate Portal
Ascensio System SIA, the developer of IT solutions for corporate use, announces the availability of the TeamLab Documents module for the business collaboration platform TeamLab. The new toolset integrated directly in the platform interface provides users with a range of features for managing file flow, sharing, editing and importing documents. - March 17, 2011 - Ascensio System SIA
inReverse Party Game for iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch Received Its First Major Update
The first game for iOS devices by Silent Apps Team has received its first major update. It was in development for two months and has been released a few days ago. inReverse Party Game has been highly praised in Russia where its based on a popular local TV show. The game now has all-new sound engine, integration with Facebook and many other improvements. - March 12, 2011 - Silent Apps Team
Pantio Releases a Brand New Product – the Intelligent Flower Box
A company from Latvia has created a brand new product - a flower box, that cares for itself - it needs neither gardener nor special attention, no regular watering, weeding and fertilizing - the box takes care for everything. Revolution in the landscaping and gardening industry. The new 21st... - February 24, 2011 - Pantio
TeamLab.com: Easy Migration from Basecamp to Free Project Management Platform
Ascensio System SIA, the developer of web-based project management tools, announces the availability of Basecamp project import feature for their free open-source business collaboration platform TeamLab. The new feature is integrated directly in the platform interface and makes it possible to... - December 02, 2010 - Ascensio System SIA
Kraft films is Launching a New Project of Decorative Window Films
In October 2010, the European supplier of window film Kraft films launched a new project Decofilm, devoted to the Decorative Window Films. Decofilm a separate division created to offer European installers a large selection of decorative films. The proposed range will be created from the films of different manufacturers in many countries. Decofilm will be a handy tool for window film installers, designers and workers of the glass industry. - November 05, 2010 - KRAFTFILMS
Teamlab.com Rolls Out Amazon Machine Image for Free Project Management Tool
Ascensio System SIA, the developer of open-source enterprise tools, today announces the availability of Amazon Machine Image (AMI) for its free project management and collaboration platform Teamlab. TeamLab AMI is provided within Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud service and allows companies to quickly deploy and manage their own dedicated server with the pre-configured TeamLab platform. TeamLab AMI is provided free of charge. - October 06, 2010 - Ascensio System SIA
KRISTI Baltic School of Hospitality New Season Opening
KRISTI Baltic School of Hospitality is embarking into a new season with an informal networking breakfast "Hospitality Service Innovation." - September 01, 2010 - KRISTI Baltic School of Hospitality
TeamLab.com: Leveraging Employee Productivity for Zero Cost
Ascensio System SIA, a developer and owner of TeamLab.com, is launching the new version of TeamLab, a project management and social networking platform for enterprise. The enhanced product with the new feature set is offered in two solutions: as a ready-to-use cloud-based platform and as an open-source alternative to proprietary collaborative software. TeamLab hosted solution is provided absolutely free of charge. - July 15, 2010 - Ascensio System SIA
PowerSines LEC Saves 20% - 35% Electricity at Statoil Petrol Stations
The Lighting Energy Controller (LEC) system with dual operation mode provides energy savings for all lighting circuits: outdoor pump area, billboard signage and convenience store. - March 23, 2010 - PowerSines
"SaaS" Model in DEAC Data Centers Increases the Safety and Reliability of Business
The Baltic largest data center operator – IT company DEAC has started to deploy data center infrastructure to provide full-scale “SaaS” model operation for the European companies – providing software and data center’s resources rental. "SaaS" is one of the IT strategies for any segment of small and medium business, which considers the creation of a secure and reliable IT infrastructure. - February 11, 2010 - Digital Economy Advancement Center
CTXM is to Launch Its Multi-Brand Solutions During ICE 2010
European-based iGaming software provider CTXM will launch its Multi-Brand Solution during ICE 2010. The solution enables a new business model for the iGaming industry. - January 09, 2010 - CTXM Ltd
DEAC and Synterra Sign an Agreement on Strategic Cooperation in the Area of Data Centers
DEAC, the largest data center operator in the Baltic States and Russian National Communications Operator Synterra, have signed an umbrella agreement on strategic cooperation. The Agreement is targeted at the exchange of up-to-date ICT-services provided by DEAC and Synterra DEAC on the basis of... - December 18, 2009 - Digital Economy Advancement Center
Lloyd’s Register Quality Assurance Recertifies CTXM QMS Under ISO 9001:2008
Recently the LRQA (Lloyd’s Register) finished a renewal external audit for the Quality Management System of leading gaming software developer CTXM. As a result, LRQA confirmed that CTXM’s Quality Management System is effective and recertified it according to the latest version of ISO 9001:2008. - December 11, 2009 - CTXM Ltd