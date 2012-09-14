PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

CENOS Induction Heating Simulation Software Announces Version 2.0 Release CENOS Platform, simulation software for induction heating applications, is releasing it's latest version 2.0, which will be presented at upcoming ThermProcess trade show in Dusseldorf, Germany. - June 21, 2019 - Cenos LLC

/elements of BOXETTI BOXETTI believes that furniture, as we know it today, is changing into a new form. In the time of rapid change a product that is created as a finished piece has little longevity. Functionality, advanced technologies and contemporary aesthetics combined with skillful handcrafting is at the core of BOXETTI latest collection - /element. - January 31, 2018 - BOXETTI

Aina Muceniece Virotherapy Foundation Announces an International Artwork Competition to Support Oncology Patients Aina Muceniece Virotherapy Foundation hereby announces an international artwork competition, within the framework of which any professional, emerging artist or enthusiast without any age, professional or educational requirements is invited to submit their newly created artwork dedicated to the struggle... - May 02, 2017 - Aina Muceniece Virotherapy Foundation

Brand Marketing Zone Offers New Service "Marketing for Chiropractors" Brand Marketing Zone Ltd. launches a new product called “Marketing for Chiropractors” aimed at resolving some of the biggest challenges for chiropractic professionals. - January 06, 2016 - Brand Marketing Zone Ltd.

Brand Marketing Agency Offers Effective Marketing for Plastic Surgeons Brand Marketing Zone Ltd., a leading brand marketing agency, launches its marketing package for plastic surgeons that provides effective brand-focused online campaigns. - May 01, 2015 - Brand Marketing Zone Ltd.

Brand Marketing Company Launches Marketing Services for Lawyers The company recognizes the need of lawyers reaching out to potential clients in a digitally attuned world. It takes pride in having figured out the behaviour of people who are looking for legal services: many rely on online searches for a particular geographical area and expertise when looking for a lawyer to represent them. - March 27, 2015 - Brand Marketing Zone Ltd.

Brand Marketing Company Releases New Product Called Brand Establisher Renowned brand marketing company Brand Marketing Zone Ltd. is proud to announce the release of its newest offering: Brand Establisher. - March 07, 2015 - Brand Marketing Zone Ltd.

AirBoard - the Word's Smallest Manned Aircraft - Unveils on Indiegogo® It is the world's smallest manned aircraft based on a quadcopter design. It is all electric personal air vehicle. The board moves in reaction to shifts in the rider’s weight. - February 13, 2015 - AirBoard

Cheap Mobile Applications Templates Development Campaign on the Rocket Hub Double Solutions has launched crowd funding campaign on the Rocket Hub to create cheap mobile apps source code templates for the mobile programmers which will significantly reduce mobile projects development costs and complexity for the beginners. In the mobile projects it takes too much of the time... - August 21, 2014 - Double Solutions

Software Testing Milestone Met by Advanced Vector Analytics (AVA) Recent performance tests done at Elektrenai Power Plant, Lithuania show that AVA’s software beta that supports the company’s unique 4-dimensional approach to vibration analysis works as expected. This is an important milestone in AVA’ s product development plan and for AVA’ s financial investor –Imprimatur Capital in Riga, Latvia. - March 26, 2014 - Advanced Vector Analysis

Discover Car Hire Has Created an Infographic of Top 5 Ski Resorts for Experts It is winter again and skiers all around the world are looking for new experiences this season.To help skiing enthusiasts to choose their extreme skiing destination this season, DiscoverCarHire.com team has made an infographic containing 5 extreme skiing destinations. - December 02, 2013 - Discover Car Hire

TeamLab Mail to Extend Opportunities for Business Communication Ascensio System SIA announces the introduction of TeamLab Mail Aggregator, a new module for managing the correspondence directly on the portal. - August 09, 2013 - Ascensio System SIA

Travel Company Latatlas is Offering the Latvian Hanseatic City Tour Travel company Latatlas is offering the Latvian Hanseatic city Tour, the trip that takes travelers to hanseatic towns of Riga, Cesis and Straupe. - July 26, 2013 - Latatlas

TeamLab REST API: Benefit from Ample Opportunities for Web Integration TeamLab releases the REST architecture-based API with the access to all the web service functional modules. - March 21, 2012 - Ascensio System SIA

TeamLab Announces the First Online HTML5-Based Word Processor Ascensio System SIA introduces the beta version of the first full-fledged HTML5-based TeamLab Document Editor. - March 07, 2012 - Ascensio System SIA

Teamlab Server Solution: Get Double Control Over Business Data Ascensio System SIA releases the precompiled server version of TeamLab, permitting the portal deployment on a corporate server. - February 25, 2012 - Ascensio System SIA

FileLab Web Apps – New Approach to Web-Based Technologies Ascensio System SIA launches FileLab Web Apps, a series of applications enabling users to perform a range of demanded online operations. - December 10, 2011 - Ascensio System SIA

TeamLab CRM - Toolkit for Boosting Sales Integrated in Corporate Portal Ascensio System SIA adds CRM module to TeamLab, providing users with a range of possibilities on customer relationship management. - November 22, 2011 - Ascensio System SIA

TeamLab Calendar Release: Get a Panoramic Picture of Multitask Activities With the new Calendar tool, TeamLab users strategically analyze and manage their projects, teams’ activities and events that take place in TeamLab multifunctional web office for business collaboration, document and project management. - November 01, 2011 - Ascensio System SIA

TeamLab Mobile: with Documents on Board Complete Portable Workspace Available Ascensio System SIA releases a mobile version of TeamLab Documents module that allows for managing documents from iOS and Android mobile devices. - October 14, 2011 - Ascensio System SIA

SaaS Vendor TeamLab Selects Avangate as eCommerce Provider Avangate Chosen for Ability to Support Subscriptions on a Global Scale - September 21, 2011 - Ascensio System SIA

Hipster Chess for iPhone Tries to Reinvent Match 3 Game Genre Silent Apps Team has released its second game for iPhone with a hope to reinvent crowded match-3 game genre one more time. Hipster Chess is a smart cross between chess and match-3/gem/jewel games. The game accordingly subtitled "Not Really Chess" and is available on the App Store. - September 07, 2011 - Silent Apps Team

TeamLab Mobile: Project Management Goes on Air in Android and iOS Environment Ascensio System SIA releases a mobile version of TeamLab Projects module. Designed for popular Android and iOS devices, the new module enables TeamLab users to manage their projects and control activities fulfillment on the go. - August 26, 2011 - Ascensio System SIA

TeamLab Online Scanner: Whitelisting and Open Source as Keys to PC Security of the Future Ascensio System SIA launches TeamLab Online Scanner, a new free online application based on the advanced whitelisting technology. - August 11, 2011 - Ascensio System SIA

Oceanwide Crew Goes for CrewInspector.com Crewing Software Online crew management system provider CrewInspector.com signed an agreement with Oceanwide Crew (Humares B.V.) Dutch crew manning agency to provide its proprietary crew management system. - August 09, 2011 - CrewInspector.com

TeamLab Anniversary Release: Multi-functional Document Online Editor Right in Your Corporate Portal The TeamLab collaboration platform marks their one-year anniversary with the launch of a multi-functional online editor for documents and spreadsheets. - July 12, 2011 - Ascensio System SIA

CrewInspector.com Secures Agreement with Seawhale Co Ltd Online crew management software provider CrewInspector.com signed an agreement to supply Russian crew manning agency Seawhale Co Ltd with its proprietary crew management system. - July 02, 2011 - CrewInspector.com

TeamLab Mobile: Track and Join Team Activities from iPhone and Android Ascensio System SIA releases the TeamLab Mobile version, optimized for iOS and Android platforms, providing an ability to track and participate in team collaboration activities via mobile devices. - April 27, 2011 - Ascensio System SIA

TeamLab.com: Documents Stored, Edited and Shared Directly on the Corporate Portal Ascensio System SIA, the developer of IT solutions for corporate use, announces the availability of the TeamLab Documents module for the business collaboration platform TeamLab. The new toolset integrated directly in the platform interface provides users with a range of features for managing file flow, sharing, editing and importing documents. - March 17, 2011 - Ascensio System SIA

inReverse Party Game for iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch Received Its First Major Update The first game for iOS devices by Silent Apps Team has received its first major update. It was in development for two months and has been released a few days ago. inReverse Party Game has been highly praised in Russia where its based on a popular local TV show. The game now has all-new sound engine, integration with Facebook and many other improvements. - March 12, 2011 - Silent Apps Team

Pantio Releases a Brand New Product – the Intelligent Flower Box A company from Latvia has created a brand new product - a flower box, that cares for itself - it needs neither gardener nor special attention, no regular watering, weeding and fertilizing - the box takes care for everything. Revolution in the landscaping and gardening industry. The new 21st century... - February 24, 2011 - Pantio

TeamLab.com: Easy Migration from Basecamp to Free Project Management Platform Ascensio System SIA, the developer of web-based project management tools, announces the availability of Basecamp project import feature for their free open-source business collaboration platform TeamLab. The new feature is integrated directly in the platform interface and makes it possible to switch... - December 02, 2010 - Ascensio System SIA

Kraft films is Launching a New Project of Decorative Window Films In October 2010, the European supplier of window film Kraft films launched a new project Decofilm, devoted to the Decorative Window Films. Decofilm a separate division created to offer European installers a large selection of decorative films. The proposed range will be created from the films of different manufacturers in many countries. Decofilm will be a handy tool for window film installers, designers and workers of the glass industry. - November 05, 2010 - KRAFTFILMS

Teamlab.com Rolls Out Amazon Machine Image for Free Project Management Tool Ascensio System SIA, the developer of open-source enterprise tools, today announces the availability of Amazon Machine Image (AMI) for its free project management and collaboration platform Teamlab. TeamLab AMI is provided within Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud service and allows companies to quickly deploy and manage their own dedicated server with the pre-configured TeamLab platform. TeamLab AMI is provided free of charge. - October 06, 2010 - Ascensio System SIA

KRISTI Baltic School of Hospitality New Season Opening KRISTI Baltic School of Hospitality is embarking into a new season with an informal networking breakfast "Hospitality Service Innovation." - September 01, 2010 - KRISTI Baltic School of Hospitality

TeamLab.com: Leveraging Employee Productivity for Zero Cost Ascensio System SIA, a developer and owner of TeamLab.com, is launching the new version of TeamLab, a project management and social networking platform for enterprise. The enhanced product with the new feature set is offered in two solutions: as a ready-to-use cloud-based platform and as an open-source alternative to proprietary collaborative software. TeamLab hosted solution is provided absolutely free of charge. - July 15, 2010 - Ascensio System SIA

PowerSines LEC Saves 20% - 35% Electricity at Statoil Petrol Stations The Lighting Energy Controller (LEC) system with dual operation mode provides energy savings for all lighting circuits: outdoor pump area, billboard signage and convenience store. - March 23, 2010 - PowerSines

"SaaS" Model in DEAC Data Centers Increases the Safety and Reliability of Business The Baltic largest data center operator – IT company DEAC has started to deploy data center infrastructure to provide full-scale “SaaS” model operation for the European companies – providing software and data center’s resources rental. "SaaS" is one of the IT strategies for any segment of small and medium business, which considers the creation of a secure and reliable IT infrastructure. - February 11, 2010 - Digital Economy Advancement Center

CTXM is to Launch Its Multi-Brand Solutions During ICE 2010 European-based iGaming software provider CTXM will launch its Multi-Brand Solution during ICE 2010. The solution enables a new business model for the iGaming industry. - January 09, 2010 - CTXM Ltd

DEAC and Synterra Sign an Agreement on Strategic Cooperation in the Area of Data Centers DEAC, the largest data center operator in the Baltic States and Russian National Communications Operator Synterra, have signed an umbrella agreement on strategic cooperation. The Agreement is targeted at the exchange of up-to-date ICT-services provided by DEAC and Synterra DEAC on the basis of data... - December 18, 2009 - Digital Economy Advancement Center

Lloyd’s Register Quality Assurance Recertifies CTXM QMS Under ISO 9001:2008 Recently the LRQA (Lloyd’s Register) finished a renewal external audit for the Quality Management System of leading gaming software developer CTXM. As a result, LRQA confirmed that CTXM’s Quality Management System is effective and recertified it according to the latest version of ISO 9001:2008. - December 11, 2009 - CTXM Ltd

DEAC IT Virtualization Services – an Escape from the Crisis DEAC Ltd., the largest data centre operator in the Baltics that recently opened the largest and most advanced data centre in the Baltics, believes that the virtual server solutions could be an escape from the crisis for many companies. The performance of virtual servers is almost similar to the power of dedicated servers, although the price of the solution is 30% lower on the average. - November 23, 2009 - Digital Economy Advancement Center

CTXM Deploys Games on OffsideBet.com A variety of CTXM casino and fixed odds games now are added to OffsideBet’s new Games section. - November 17, 2009 - CTXM Ltd

888 to Launch CTXM’s New Freaky 3D Slots Leading online gaming software developer CTXM extends its relationships with 888 – CTXM’s new 3D slots from The Freaky Slots Family will be launched on 888 sites. - November 04, 2009 - CTXM Ltd

Companies Require More Secure Server Co-Location Solutions Latest global trends prove that IT strategies of companies are changing towards raising of data and IT hardware security. In order to offer clients a more extensive range of super-secure services, the largest Baltic data center operator DEAC Ltd. launches a new service called "Maximum Data Security." - October 19, 2009 - Digital Economy Advancement Center

CTXM Releases iCasino Game Suite on iPhone CTXM, a leading gaming software developer takes real casino experience to iPhone releasing iCasino game suite, including the most popular CTXM’s casino games for casual play. - October 02, 2009 - CTXM Ltd

Latvian IT Company DEAC Opened the Largest Data Centre in the Baltic States On September 24th in Riga, Maskavas Street 459 the largest Latvian data centre operator – DEAC, opened a new data centre “Riga,” which is the largest and most modern data centre in the Baltic States, as well as the largest investment project of DEAC up to now. It took 2 years to establish the new data centre and 2 988 000 Eur in total were invested in it, including 1 422 870 Eur invested in the building of the data centre, and 1 565 150 Eur invested in infrastructure and equipment. - September 28, 2009 - Digital Economy Advancement Center

CTXM's iPhone Apps Go Social on Facebook CTXM has integrated its iPhone apps to its Facebook gaming platform, enabling players to post their high-scores on leader-boards in Facebook. - September 23, 2009 - CTXM Ltd

CTXM Extends Freaky Slots Family with 3D Slots CTXM, a leading developer of online gambling software and gambling platforms, has released two next-generation 3D slots in Freaky Slots Family. - September 10, 2009 - CTXM Ltd