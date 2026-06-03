Mexico News
Recent Release, "Reinvent Yourself and Make a Difference in the Community," from Covenant Books Author Manuel Rodriguez Salazar, Presents an Empowering Call to Action
Manuel Rodriguez Salazar has completed a new book, "Reinvent Yourself and Make a Difference in the Community" — a stirring exploration of how each of us can transform our lives and positively impact our communities. Drawing on his decades of experience as a prolific author,... - June 03, 2026 - Covenant Books
Empress Travel Club Earns Virtuoso’s Top Producing Small Agency Award
Empress Travel Club earned Virtuoso’s Top Producing Small Agency (Specialty) award at its 2026 U.S. Forum, recognizing exceptional sales and impact. The boutique agency stands out for crafting personalized, luxury travel experiences with exclusive perks, insider access, and seamless service—delivering unforgettable journeys tailored to each client. - April 09, 2026 - Empress Travel Club
Cancun All Inclusive Releases 2026 Travel Demand & Pricing Report
Cancun remains one of the strongest-performing all-inclusive destinations in the world heading into 2026. - March 05, 2026 - Cancun All Inclusive
Cancun All Inclusive Unveils Fresh 2026 Website Experience to Better Serve Travelers Seeking Top Cancun & Riviera Maya Resorts
Cancun All Inclusive, the leading online platform dedicated to helping travelers discover the best Cancun all inclusive resorts, proudly announces the launch of its completely redesigned website, cancunallinclusive (dot) com, to kick off 2026 with a clean, modern, and highly user-friendly... - March 01, 2026 - Cancun All Inclusive
Cancun Airport Transportation Introduces Its New Fleet for 2026
Cancun Airport Transportation, a leading provider of private, safe and reliable airport transfer services throughout Cancún and the Riviera Maya, proudly announces the launch of its new fleet of vehicles for 2026, marking a major upgrade to its transportation experience for travelers from... - February 09, 2026 - Cancun Airport Transportation
Cancun Airport Transportation Has Been Awarded the 2025 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Award
Cancun Airport Transportation is proud to announce that it has been awarded the 2025 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Award, recognising its outstanding performance in airport transfer services and placing the company among the top travel-service providers globally and in Cancun. About the... - February 02, 2026 - Cancun Airport Transportation
Westinghouse Electronics Launches Official E-Commerce Store in Mexico
Trustworthy global brand brings affordable 4K Roku Smart TVs and Dolby Atmos soundbars to Mexican consumers with free nationwide shipping Offering Smart TVs starting at very affordable pricing. - January 27, 2026 - Westinghouse Electronics México
International Hotel Executive Turns Storyteller with Debut Novel, "The Hotel Odyssey"
Launch of debut novel - September 17, 2025 - Roberto Abbagnale
Licor Zone Mexico Expands Global Reach as Emerging Market Specialist in Spirits Distribution
As global demand for premium spirits and beverages continues to rise, one Mexican distributor is quietly emerging as a major force in international markets. Licor Zone S.A. de C.V., based in Mexico, is rapidly earning recognition as one of Latin America’s most influential alcohol distribution... - July 09, 2025 - Licor Zone
Posiciona.Digital Launches New Scalable Marketing Framework for Small Businesses
Posiciona.Digital offers web design, SEO, Google Ads and other services for small businesses ready to grow online with scalable, transparent strategies. - June 19, 2025 - Posiciona.Digital
Lover Lips Yachts Celebrates 3 Years of Luxury, Leadership & Legacy: A Mexican Woman-Owned Company Making Waves in La Paz, MX
Lover Lips Yachts, a Mexican woman-owned charter company, celebrates 3 years of redefining affordable luxury in La Paz. From 1 yacht to nearly 40, they've earned the highest-rated guest reviews in the region. With celebrity guests, community partnerships, and bold expansion plans, Lover Lips Yachts proves luxury can be inclusive, local, and unforgettable. - June 08, 2025 - Lover Lips Yachts
Dr. Kuri & Associates Responds to Semaglutide Shortage with Price Reduction on Gastric Sleeve Surgery & Lap-Band Revision Surgery
As patients across the U.S. continue to face challenges in accessing weight loss medications due to ongoing shortages, Dr. Kuri & Associates is stepping up to provide an effective, long-term solution. In response to growing demand and to help those struggling with obesity, Dr. Kuri & Associates is now offering a price reduction on Gastric Sleeve Surgery, a highly effective weight loss procedure available at their state-of-the-art facility in Tijuana, Mexico. - March 02, 2025 - Dr Kuri & Associates
Skip the Injections: Dr. Kuri Offers a Limited-Time Discount on Permanent Weight Loss Surgery
Dr. Kuri is pleased to announce a limited-time offer of $1,000 off Gastric Sleeve Surgery at Hospital Blue Medical Tower in Tijuana, Mexico. This special promotion reduces the cost of the procedure to $4,500, making it more accessible for those seeking effective weight loss solutions. It also... - February 14, 2025 - Dr Kuri & Associates
Canaritech Announces the Launch of Operations, Offering Comprehensive Clinical Trial Solutions Across Latin America
Canaritech, a Contract Research Organization (CRO), has officially launched operations across Latin America, with offices in Mexico, Peru, Chile, and Colombia. The company offers a range of clinical trial services, including regulatory consulting, trial management, decentralized clinical trials, and post-market studies. Canaritech aims to drive innovation in clinical research by improving trial efficiency and increasing patient access through localized expertise and advanced technologies. - September 22, 2024 - Canaritech
Hair Medical Restoration Announces Grand Opening of New Clinic in Tijuana
Hair Medical Restoration (HMR) celebrated the grand opening of its new clinic in Tijuana on August 24, 2024, marking a significant milestone in its 15-year history. The clinic, led by Dr. Jorge Keity Cortez Barron, is now equipped to perform multiple simultaneous surgeries with advanced techniques like FUE and DHI. HMR plans to expand its services and locations across Mexico, continuing to provide top-tier hair restoration treatments. - August 29, 2024 - Hair Medical Restoration
Fab24 México Event Offers a Diverse Slate of Technical Workshops for Innovators of All Kinds
FAB24 promises to entertain, engage, and educate participants of all ages and backgrounds. It will be a journey of creative expression, scientific exploration, and community activation. - July 12, 2024 - The Fab Foundation
MARU Debuts New Artistic Journey with Launch of Portfolio Website
The art world is about to witness the emergence of a unique and compelling voice. Mariia Offidani Iurkova, widely known as MARU, is thrilled to announce her debut as a professional artist along with the launch of her new portfolio website. MARU, originally from Russia, has a rich background,... - June 23, 2024 - MARU
Waterfront Properties: a Lucrative Investment Opportunity in Isla Aguada, Mexico
Waterfront Properties Continue to Command Premium Prices Worldwide - May 06, 2024 - Global Property Service Group
Dish Mexico and SES Select ContentWise and Minerva for Personalized Recommendations on mvshub OTT Service
AI-powered recommendations make for more personal and engaging entertainment experience. - December 14, 2023 - Minerva Networks
Taiwan Media Music Group Leads Entertainment Industry with Launch of "LegalCoreTM": a Revolution in Legal Management
Taiwan Media Music Group, a leading entertainment and music company in Asia, proudly announces the launch of "LegalCoreTM," an innovative and internally developed legal management system. The platform, featuring advanced digital signatures and centralized management, marks a significant milestone in the company's commitment to excellence and industry leadership. With a vision set by CEO Manuel Ángel Almaguer. - July 26, 2023 - Taiwan Media Music Group
Taiwan Media Music Group Celebrates 3 Years of Innovation in Independent Musical Distribution
Taiwan Media Music Group (TMMG) celebrates three years of revolutionizing the distribution of independent artists' music. Founded by Manuel Angel Almaguer in 2020, TMMG offers a digital record label that empowers artists to connect directly with global audiences. With a focus on innovation and artistic freedom, TMMG aims to reshape the music industry by providing a platform that bridges the gap between creators and listeners. - July 01, 2023 - Taiwan Media Music Group
Taiwan Media Music Group Announces Investment in Cutting-Edge Copyright Detection Solutions
Taiwan Media Music Group, led by President and CEO Manuel Angel Almaguer, has announced a strategic investment in cutting-edge copyright detection solutions. The move demonstrates their commitment to protecting intellectual property rights and ensuring the integrity of their content. By leveraging advanced technology, the company aims to detect and address instances of copyright infringement across various digital platforms. - July 01, 2023 - Taiwan Media Music Group
Taiwan Media Music Group Appoints Monica Ramirez as Business Support Coordination Director
Taiwan Media Music Group, a leading entertainment and music company in Taiwan, is pleased to announce the appointment of Monica Ramirez as the Director of Business and Artistic Support Coordination. This new appointment reflects the company's commitment to continued innovation and strengthening its... - June 06, 2023 - Taiwan Media Music Group
Clase Azul Mexico Awarded the Butterfly Mark for a Second Time
Known for its exquisite spirits, artisanship and experiences, Clase Azul México is on the path to becoming Mexico’s first luxury house. Sharing the beautiful aspects of their culture through their products and experiences while having a positive impact on society & environment has enabled them to retain Positive Luxury’s Butterfly Mark certification for a second time. - April 24, 2023 - Positive Luxury
Southwest Tiles and Flooring Offers Free Estimate for Tiling Needs to Homeowners in Albuquerque
The New Mexico-based tile installation company has made the tile installation process easier for the people of Albuquerque. - February 08, 2022 - Southwest Tiles and Flooring
Build Back Better Using the Envision® Sustainability Manual — Now in Spanish
ISI's Envision® framework is used worldwide to help communities build more resilient, sustainable, and equitable civil infrastructure. The Envision guidance manual (prepared for the architecture, engineering, and construction industry) is now in Spanish— and the timing couldn't be better, as communities everywhere look for solutions to design and deliver civil infrastructure projects that combat climate change, enhance human health and wellbeing, and promote economic prosperity. - December 17, 2021 - ISI
Cancun Airport Transportation Wins 2021 Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Award for Transportation in Cancun
Cancun Airport Transportation’s Great Traveler Reviews Earn it a Place Among Travelers’ Favorites in Cancun. - October 14, 2021 - Cancun Airport Transportation
American Hotel Brand Relies on RateTiger While on Course to Business Recovery
Two properties of Bel Air Hospitality by Thy Collection experiences growth leveraging RateTiger’s seamless connectivity with leading OTAs. - July 09, 2021 - eRevMax Inc.
Endeavour Silver to Standardize Processes & Workflows on Terronera Mine Project with ARES PRISM
Endeavour Silver selects ARES PRISM project controls software on the Terronera Mine Project in Mexico. - June 30, 2021 - ARES PRISM
Ecotourism Will Detonate the Development in Isla Aguada, Campeche
Campeche Will Have Its Own Riviera Maya. - March 30, 2021 - Global Property Service Group
Mayaland Hotels and Resorts Endorse RateTiger for Online Distribution
The Mexican hospitality group witnesses increase in occupancy & online revenue. - March 26, 2021 - eRevMax Inc.
New Hotel Zone; Playa Mundo Maya by GPS-Group is the New Holiday Destination in Isla Aguada, Yucatan Peninsula
Playa Mundo Maya, a new boutique eco-hotel destination, is under construction on the Yucatan coast, located out of the sargassum and hurricane path in the Gulf of Mexico side of the Yucatan Peninsula in Isla Aguada, which just recently has been appointed "Pueblo Magico" - a top holiday destination in Mexico. - January 18, 2021 - Playa Mundo Maya
Oax Sport Management Launches a New Athletic Team
Bekw yâs Güilá is a team of amateur runners from the indigenous community of San Pablo Güilá, Oaxaca, Mexico. The group was formed to support and guide local young athletes. - November 25, 2020 - Oax Sport Management
Mexico’s Hotel Industry Gain Momentum, as Per eRevMax Report
Data indicates advance hotel bookings reach 76% in October. - November 19, 2020 - eRevMax Inc.
Oaxacan Athletes are Confirmed for the 2021 Ultra Trail Oso Negro®
OAX Sport is Participating in the Best and Roughest Race in Latin America - November 01, 2020 - Oax Sport Management
Cancun Airport Transportation Wins 2020 Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Award for Transportation in Cancun
Cancun Airport Transportation Recognized Among Best in Mexico/Cancun, Based on Outstanding 2019 Traveler Reviews - August 07, 2020 - Cancun Airport Transportation
bamba Partners with World Nomads for 2020 Travel Writing Scholarship to the Caribbean
bambahas partnered with World Nomads for the 2020 edition of the Travel Scholarship Program. Winners are awarded an all-expenses-paid adventure with bamba to the Caribbean. - February 20, 2020 - bamba
bamba Partners with iVisa.com to Offer the Simplest Solution for Processing Travel Visas
bambatravel.com announces partnership with iVisa.com for travel visas. - September 27, 2019 - bamba
Plastic Surgery Tijuana Center Surgeon Dr. Rafael Camberos Solis Introduces 360 Mommy Makeover
The goal of a mommy makeover is to restore the shape and appearance of a woman's body after childbearing. - August 28, 2019 - Plastic Surgery Tijuana Center
Global Child TV with bamba - Mexico "The Color Of Our Roots" Available on American Airlines
Global Child TV with bamba will begin airing on American Airlines starting this September. - August 21, 2019 - bamba
President Donald Trump and His Magic Wand Statue, a Tommy Zegan Original
This Tommy Zegan original 6' 3" made of 316 stainless steel statue of President Donald Trump called "We The People" aka "Donald Trump and his Magic Wand" statue is currently being offered by artist and designer Tommy Zegan and is currently the most expensive statue in the world. - August 07, 2019 - Tommy Zegan Originals
Playa Mundo Maya, Beach Holiday Destination Underway in Campeche Coast
The new beach holiday destination is located out of the sargassum and hurricane path in the Gulf of Mexico side of the Yucatan Peninsula, Isla Aguada. - July 23, 2019 - Global Property Service Group
bamba Earns 2019 TripAdvisor® Certificate of Excellence
bamba has earned a TripAdvisor® Certificate of Excellence for continually delivering a very high quality customer experience. - July 06, 2019 - bamba
Rotary Club Supports Cancun General Hospital with $500,000 USD of Medical Equipment
Rotary Club of Playa del Carmen Seaside to bring over 3 million dollars worth of medical equipment and supplies into southern Mexico over the next year. - July 01, 2019 - Rotary Club of Playa del Carmen Seaside
eRevMax Completes Integration with Mexican CRS - PMS Provider
Interface with Front2Go facilitates real-time data transfer between OTAs and hotel system - May 24, 2019 - eRevMax Inc.
eRevMax Expands in Mexico with Grupo Hotelero Santa Fe
14 group properties leverage RateTiger for online business opportunities. - May 04, 2019 - eRevMax Inc.
TravelSmart VIP Members Cut Inauguration Ribbon at the Brand New Royalton Suites Cancun
The new Royalton Suites Cancun property is now available in the heart of Cancun in the charming Mexican Caribbean. - March 01, 2019 - TravelSmart VIP
Casa Dorada Celebrates 11th Anniversary with Big Promotion and Amenities for Its Guests
In addition to creating lifelong Cabo memories, the resort continues to get involved in the local community through eco-initiatives, keeping its turtle conservation program as an example of philanthropy around the locality. - February 10, 2019 - Casa Dorada Los Cabos Resort & Spa
As the 2019 Whale Watching Season Enters Its Peak in Cabo San Lucas, Cabo Yacht World Makes Sure Tourists Don’t Miss Out on the Action
With the company’s impressive fleet of luxury boats and yachts, tourists can enjoy a memorable whale watching tour with their friends and family. Their team has worked quite hard to provide even better services to customers this year. They’ve updated and upgraded the fleet and have tried to set package prices as low as possible to make them affordable for all. - January 31, 2019 - Cabo Yacht World
Cabo Yacht World is Now Accepting Tour Bookings for the 2018-2019 Whale Watching Season in Cabo San Lucas
Tourists can now book their tours online or offline and expect a fine whale watching experience in Cabo San Lucas. - January 10, 2019 - Cabo Yacht World