bamba Partners with iVisa.com to Offer the Simplest Solution for Processing Travel Visas bambatravel.com announces partnership with iVisa.com for travel visas. - September 27, 2019 - bamba

Plastic Surgery Tijuana Center Surgeon Dr. Rafael Camberos Solis Introduces 360 Mommy Makeover The goal of a mommy makeover is to restore the shape and appearance of a woman's body after childbearing. - August 28, 2019 - Plastic Surgery Tijuana Center

Global Child TV with bamba - Mexico "The Color Of Our Roots" Available on American Airlines Global Child TV with bamba will begin airing on American Airlines starting this September. - August 21, 2019 - bamba

President Donald Trump and His Magic Wand Statue, a Tommy Zegan Original This Tommy Zegan original 6' 3" made of 316 stainless steel statue of President Donald Trump called "We The People" aka "Donald Trump and his Magic Wand" statue is currently being offered by artist and designer Tommy Zegan and is currently the most expensive statue in the world. - August 07, 2019 - Tommy Zegan Originals

Playa Mundo Maya, Beach Holiday Destination Underway in Campeche Coast The new beach holiday destination is located out of the sargassum and hurricane path in the Gulf of Mexico side of the Yucatan Peninsula, Isla Aguada. - July 23, 2019 - Global Property Service Group

bamba Earns 2019 TripAdvisor® Certificate of Excellence bamba has earned a TripAdvisor® Certificate of Excellence for continually delivering a very high quality customer experience. - July 06, 2019 - bamba

Rotary Club Supports Cancun General Hospital with $500,000 USD of Medical Equipment Rotary Club of Playa del Carmen Seaside to bring over 3 million dollars worth of medical equipment and supplies into southern Mexico over the next year. - July 01, 2019 - Rotary Club of Playa del Carmen Seaside

eRevMax Completes Integration with Mexican CRS - PMS Provider Interface with Front2Go facilitates real-time data transfer between OTAs and hotel system - May 24, 2019 - eRevMax Inc.

eRevMax Expands in Mexico with Grupo Hotelero Santa Fe 14 group properties leverage RateTiger for online business opportunities. - May 04, 2019 - eRevMax Inc.

TravelSmart VIP Members Cut Inauguration Ribbon at the Brand New Royalton Suites Cancun The new Royalton Suites Cancun property is now available in the heart of Cancun in the charming Mexican Caribbean. - March 01, 2019 - TravelSmart VIP

Casa Dorada Celebrates 11th Anniversary with Big Promotion and Amenities for Its Guests In addition to creating lifelong Cabo memories, the resort continues to get involved in the local community through eco-initiatives, keeping its turtle conservation program as an example of philanthropy around the locality. - February 10, 2019 - Casa Dorada Los Cabos Resort & Spa

As the 2019 Whale Watching Season Enters Its Peak in Cabo San Lucas, Cabo Yacht World Makes Sure Tourists Don’t Miss Out on the Action With the company’s impressive fleet of luxury boats and yachts, tourists can enjoy a memorable whale watching tour with their friends and family. Their team has worked quite hard to provide even better services to customers this year. They’ve updated and upgraded the fleet and have tried to set package prices as low as possible to make them affordable for all. - January 31, 2019 - Cabo Yacht World

Cabo Yacht World is Now Accepting Tour Bookings for the 2018-2019 Whale Watching Season in Cabo San Lucas Tourists can now book their tours online or offline and expect a fine whale watching experience in Cabo San Lucas. - January 10, 2019 - Cabo Yacht World

Casa Dorada Los Cabos, Resort & Spa Receives Golden Apple Award for Outstanding Service This accolade is given to hotels that offer an exceptional standard of quality, service, and value, based on the Vacation Satisfaction Questionnaires completed by thousands of customers upon returning home from their Apple Vacation trip each year. - September 14, 2018 - Casa Dorada Los Cabos Resort & Spa

Cancun Airport Transportation Obtains the BBB Accreditation Cancun Airport Transportation is happy to be accredited by Better Business Bureau. - July 28, 2018 - Cancun Airport Transportation

TravelSmart VIP Honored with 2018 Golden Palm Award The Mexican Resort Developers’ Association bestows only 10 Golden Palm Awards to the very best companies in the vacation ownership industry. - June 22, 2018 - TravelSmart VIP

TravelSmart VIP Resort, Royalton Riviera Cancun, Honored with the Gold Crown Award for the Fourth Consecutive Year TravelSmart VIP, Sunwing Travel Group's exclusive vacation membership, has been awarded the coveted RCI Gold Crown Resort award by RCI, the worldwide leader in vacation exchange, for the luxurious Royalton Riviera Cancun Resort & Spa in Mexico. The Gold Crown plaque was presented to TravelSmart... - June 10, 2018 - TravelSmart VIP

TravelSmart VIP to Expand Portfolio for Members with Two Brand New Resorts TravelSmart VIP has proudly announced two brand-new Royalton Luxury Resort all- inclusive properties in highly sought-after travel destinations — Royalton Cancun is set to open late 2018 and Royalton Antigua will début in early 2019. Located in one of the World’s most popular vacation... - June 09, 2018 - TravelSmart VIP

TravelSmart VIP Receives Coveted RCI Gold Crown Awards A total of six RCI Gold Crowns were awarded across the Memories Resorts and Royalton Luxury Resorts brands located throughout the Caribbean in Jamaica, Mexico and the Dominican Republic. - May 30, 2018 - TravelSmart VIP

FusionLayer & Access Quality Announce New Strategic Partnership: Delivering Next Generation Network Solutions for Service Providers and Large Enterprises FusionLayer and Access Quality have today announced that Access Quality SA de CV. Company certified in ISO 20000, based in Mexico City will start representing FusionLayer in the Central and South America regions as a Value-Added reseller (VAR). With their dedication to outstanding customer services,... - May 21, 2018 - FusionLayer, Inc.

Isla Aguada is Ready to Record the Highest Jump in Land Price The land price rose at the fastest rate in Isla Aguada, Campeche, Mexico over the past months, making the coast, south side of Campeche, the best place to invest, regarding MLS-Global Marketing first-quarter report. - April 27, 2018 - Global Property Service Group

Casa Dorada Los Cabos Resort & Spa, Holding 3 Nominations at the World Travel Awards Casa Dorada Los Cabos, Resort & Spa, a five-star resort in Cabo San Lucas, is proud to announce that it is competing with 3 nominations at the prestigious World Travel Awards. - March 27, 2018 - Casa Dorada Los Cabos Resort & Spa

Casa Dorada Los Cabos Earns Fodor’s Best Award from Fodor’s Travel Casa Dorada Los Cabos, Resort & Spa has been awarded a Fodor’s Best as one of the best hotels with incredible views in Los Cabos and the best hotel bars in Los Cabos. - March 10, 2018 - Casa Dorada Los Cabos Resort & Spa

Mexico Tourism: The Most Thrilling Destinations and Attractions Recommended by Koox Diving Mexico has a wealth of popular tourism features from the sun and the beach to cuisine, architecture, cultural, and historic experiences. Take a look at modern Mexico tourism and the most thrilling destinations and attractions to visit. - March 03, 2018 - Koox Diving

Wagento's Next Magento 2 Developer Boot Camp in Mexico CDMX Are you looking for Magento 2 Developer training? Registration is open for Wagento’s Magento 2 Developer Bootcamp - this classroom training, authorized by Magento U, starts on February 26th. - February 08, 2018 - Wagento Creative LLC

Property Boom: Coast Prices Set to Skyrocket by GPS Group Development Plans Located in Ciudad del Carmen Municipality in Campeche State - 50 kilometers from the City of Carmen - Isla Aguada has it all to become the new tourism hot spot. - February 06, 2018 - Global Property Service Group

Hotel in Los Cabos: Among the Top 100 Family Resorts Abstract: “We strive to help our guests create lasting vacation memories, and this award helps us notice that we are on the right track to achieve so.” - Mr. Leonardo Perli, General Manager at Casa Dorada Los Cabos - January 12, 2018 - Casa Dorada Los Cabos Resort & Spa

Technology Conservation Group Expands Operations in Mexico IT Asset Disposition and Electronics Recycling vendor, Technology Conservation Group, has grown its Guadalajara based processing facility from 20,000 square feet to 60,000 square feet in order to grow its storage and processing capabilities. - December 20, 2017 - Technology Conservation Group, Inc

Spa & Wellness Mexicaribe Announces the Winners of the 2017 Best Spas of Mexico, the Caribbean & Latin America Highlighting the best spas in Mexico, The Caribbean and Latin America; The spa industry generates 99 billion dollars globally, with Mexico and the Caribbean leading in the Americas as the most popular spa travel destination; Spa & Wellness MexiCaribe, the publication for spa and wellness enthusiasts and industry professionals in Mexico, The Caribbean and Latin America. - November 04, 2017 - Spa & Wellness MexiCaribe

Resort in Los Cabos Earns 2017 TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence “We strive to help our guests create lasting vacation memories, and this certificate helps us notice that we are on the right track to achieve so.” -Mr. Leonardo Perli, General Manager at Casa Dorada Los Cabos - November 03, 2017 - Casa Dorada Los Cabos Resort & Spa

Wagento Hosting Magento 2 Developer Boot Camp in Mexico Magento 2 developer boot camp training on October 23 - 27, 2017 in Mexico City by Wagento - A Magento U Authorized Trainers in Latin America and India. - September 22, 2017 - Wagento Creative LLC

Casa Dorada Los Cabos, Resort & Spa Honored with the 2017 Golden Apple Award Casa Dorada Los Cabos, Resort & Spa received the 2017 Golden Apple Award from Apple Vacations at a black-tie gala at the Museum of Science and Industry in Chicago last September 11, 2017. The Golden Apple Awards are bestowed on properties which offer an exceptional standard of quality, service and... - September 18, 2017 - Casa Dorada Los Cabos Resort & Spa

Rancho Universo A.C. Heal a Horse Sanctuary of Cozumel, Mexico is Verified by Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries The Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries (GFAS), the only globally recognized organization providing standards for identifying legitimate animal sanctuaries, awarded Verified status to Rancho Universo A.C. Heal a Horse Sanctuary as of September 1, 2017. Verification means that Rancho Universo A.C. - September 03, 2017 - Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries

Itzel Unveils Exemplary Italian Bathroom Experience Trends at Expo Nacional Ferretera in Mexico Itzel Bath will have its leading appearance in Expo Nacional Ferretera and will be unveiling its most exquisite collection of bath accessories exclusively designed in Italy. The event will take place from 7th to 9th September in Mexico at Expo Guadalajara Av. Mariano Otero No. 1499, Verde Valle, CP: 44550, Guadalajara, Jalisco. - September 01, 2017 - Itzel Bath

Freyr Continues Global Growth with Mexico Office Launch Freyr, a full-service global Regulatory solutions and services company, as part of its global expansion strategy establishes a regional center in Nezahualcóyotl, Estado de México. Freyr’s strong network of global delivery centers also includes US, UK, Germany, UAE and India. With... - August 26, 2017 - FreyrSolutions

Total Success the First Edition of Cabo Food Fest by Casa Dorada Los Cabos, Resort & Spa About 1,000 people attended the gourmet event that took place yesterday at El Rincón Culinario de Casa Dorada, Resort located on the famous beach "El Médano" in the heart of Cabo San Lucas. More than 20 bars and restaurants attended the culinary event, aiming to share the diversity... - July 21, 2017 - Casa Dorada Los Cabos Resort & Spa

Grupo Real Turismo Expands Distribution Partnership with eRevMax Chooses RTConnect for maximising online revenue for additional properties. - July 01, 2017 - eRevMax Inc.

Casa Dorada Los Cabos Resort & Spa, Welcomes New Director of Sales and Marketing Mildred Vaca has been named the new Director of Sales and Marketing at Casa Dorada Los Cabos, Resort & Spa, joining a team led by Mr. Leonardo Perli, Hotel Director. Originally from Mexico City and licensed by the Anahuac University, in Tourism Administration, Mildred has more than 20 years of experience... - June 26, 2017 - Casa Dorada Los Cabos Resort & Spa

Casa Dorada on the Forefront of Sea Turtle Conservation Efforts in Los Cabos Located in an idyllic destination of Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, and with a philosophy rooted in supporting the surrounding natural ecology, Casa Dorada Los Cabos Resort & Spa is committed to the conservation of one of the world’s most beloved creatures, the sea turtle. - May 24, 2017 - Casa Dorada Los Cabos Resort & Spa

Famous Prime Beach Restaurant Has Introduced an Exciting Oriental Fusion to Complement Their Exquisite Menu, as It Continues to Lead the Way in Luxury Dining in Los Cabos El Rincón Culinario is now adding another delicious variety to it´s repertory. Now with an oriental fusion, Casa Dorada offers a full scope of asian delicatessen like shabu-shabu, Gyoza and new original dishes by chef Frank Aguirre. The recent Asian Fusion opening is bound to make Casa Dorada guests even happier during their Cabo San Lucas vacations, adding to the already impressive set of amenities. - May 11, 2017 - Casa Dorada Los Cabos Resort & Spa

Monkey Paw Brewing + South Park Brewing Tap Takeover at Cervecería Wendlandt Monkey Paw Brewing + South Park Brewing Tap Takeover at Cervecería Wendlandt Gastropub on Friday, March 17, 2017. An epic start to the 2017 Ensenada Beer Fest weekend. - March 15, 2017 - Grdloc Partners LLC

5 Celebrity Chefs from Oaxaca, All Together in Cabo 5 talented chefs from Oaxaca, México will be gathering in Casa Dorada Los Cabos Resort & Spa, a five-star beachfront resort in Cabo San Lucas. - February 24, 2017 - Casa Dorada Los Cabos Resort & Spa

Valentino Danchev to Host Seventh Annual Christmas Charity Event for Children in Riviera Maya Valentino Danchev, president of Fidelis Marketing Group, gives back to the local community in Riviera Maya through annual Christmas charity event for underprivileged children. - December 16, 2016 - Valentino Danchev

Casa Dorada Los Cabos Unveils Newly Redesigned 12 Tribes Restaurant Casa Dorada Los Cabos Resort & Spa, a five-star beachfront resort in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico is excited to announce the opening of their newly renovated restaurant. 12 Tribes is the resort’s Signature Restaurant under the helm of Executive Chef Francisco Aguirre. 12 Tribes now seats a total... - November 24, 2016 - Casa Dorada Los Cabos Resort & Spa

Valentino Danchev, Jorge Herrera, and Roberto Chapur to Attend Tourism Forum in the Dominican Republic On the 26th and 27th of this month, the most important forum of the Latin American tourism industry will be held in the Dominican Republic. Puerto Vallarta and Riviera Nayarit will be represented at the forum headquarters in Punta Cana, a town known as the land of rest and relaxation. Punta Cana is the... - October 24, 2016 - Valentino Danchev

Jorge Herrera, Valentino Danchev, and Roberto Chapur Among Industry Leaders Attending the Latin American Vacation Ownership Forum (LASOS) This Week This year, Los Cabos will be represented at the most important forum in the vacation ownership industry in Latin America. "LASOS – The Latin American Shared Ownership Summit" will be held on October 26th and 27th at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. Attendance... - October 24, 2016 - Valentino Danchev

Newly Redesigned Maydan Restaurant Offers Sophisticated Seaside Dining Experience at Casa Dorada Los Cabos As part of a larger renovation project, Casa Dorada Los Cabos Resort & Spa, a five-star beachfront resort in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, has just announced the re-inauguration of one of its seaside restaurants, Maydan, which has undergone a top-to-bottom renovation and reopened to the public on August... - September 14, 2016 - Casa Dorada Los Cabos Resort & Spa

Vladislav Zubkis aka Steven Schwartzbard Takes Leave of Absence from Embattled Neuromama, Ltd.; Controversial Adviser Vows to Use Time Off to Investigate Daughter's Death Vladislav Zubkis aka Steven Schwartzbard today requested and received an open-ended, leave of absence from Neuromama, Ltd. (OTC: NERO) where he serves as the chairman of the company's advisory board and General Design and Marketing Strategy adviser. The leave of absence comes in the wake of the SEC's... - August 24, 2016 - Neuromama.com