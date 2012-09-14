PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

ProcurePort, Cloud Hosted Spend Management and e-Sourcing Software Now Comes with Electronic Signature Capabilities ProcurePort partners with SignNow to deliver Digital Signature Capabilities integrated with its suite of e-Sourcing and Spend Management Software. Enterprises with vendor-facing electronic signature requirements are increasingly interested in using suites and services rapidly to automate signature-oriented business processes and implement required controls. - September 18, 2017 - ProcurePort

Indianapolis Shooting Academy Announces Church Security Training Poseidon Experience, an indoor virtual Shooting Academy, is now offering Church Security Training. The 5-day, 15-hour course develops a team of volunteers from the congregation to properly react if the church is threatened. Authentic training, taught by Navy SEALs. - April 22, 2017 - Poseidon Experience

Return to Relationships with First Messaging App Powered by "Asking" Our conversations are about talking, listening and asking. Why should it be any different online? We can receive, reply and now Rekwest, the first private-messaging application designed to make it easy for users to “just ask” for the content they want whenever they want it. - June 15, 2014 - StorySafe Digital LLC

George A. Woollacott Recognized by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication George G. Woollacott of Fort Wayne, Indiana has been included in the Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of construction. About George G. Woollacott Mr. Woollacott has over 37 years in the construction field. He is a Fire... - April 10, 2014 - Strathmore Worldwide

The Self Storage Academy Announces Its Spring Dates of March 6-8 in Indianapolis Self Storage Profits, Inc. has announced the Spring 2014 dates for The Self Storage Academy of March 6-8 in Indianapolis, IN. - February 10, 2014 - Self Storage Profits, Inc.

Vibra Hospital of Fort Wayne Celebrates Case Management Week Celebrating Case Manager Week at Vibra Hospital of Fort Wayne - October 09, 2012 - Vibra Hospital Fort Wayne

Trilithic Introduces the MetroNet 5000 (TM) Advanced Ethernet, IP and LAN Test Set Trilithic, a leader in broadband test and measurement solutions introduces the MetroNet 5000 Ethernet and IP test-set for cable, telecom and wireless service providers. The MetroNet 5000 is the first true lightweight solution in its class weighing less than three pounds. This test set is currently available in four versions with different port configurations. - September 23, 2010 - Trilithic

Peanuts CB Shop Featuring New CB Radio Models Peanuts CB Shop is keeping customers up to date in regards to newer versions and models of CB Radios that are out today. A few of these models combine Cell Phone, MP3, and computer related technologies, to advance designs further. Peanuts CB Radio Shop (located at http://www.peanutscbshop.com) keeps... - June 02, 2009 - Advanced Marketing

Bahiyah Shabazz Discusses Pre-Marital Consultation of Finances Bahiyah Shabazz educates others about personal management and living within your means. Shabazz encourages her pre-marital couples to uphold the vows of marriage and disclose financial information and goals. - April 25, 2009 - Shabazz Management Group llc

Buy Pasties Online and Save at GetPasties.com New Pasties Superstore GetPasties.com announces their new website to buy pasties online. Get a wide selection of nipple covers to let you show off your body without getting busted for being naked in public with these great nipple covers and pasties selections. - March 10, 2009 - GetPasties.com

iUniverse Author Gordon Page Featured in Monthly Podcast iUniverse, the leading book marketing, editorial services, and supported self-publishing company, is featuring author Gordon Page and his iUniverse title Warbird Recovery as the subject of iUniverse’s August “Author Talk” podcast. - July 24, 2008 - iUniverse

A New and Proactive Approach to IT Support Will Now Help Businesses Control Their Costs and Emergency Down Time SigNET Technologies LLC, announced today a strategic change in the way to provide better service to customers. SigNET's managed IT plans offer comprehensive tiered services tailored for unique information technology needs and requirements for businesses. SigNET offers plans for PC workstations, servers,... - July 21, 2008 - SigNET Technologies, LLC

PR.com Interviews Anne Frank’s Cousin and Last Living Relative, Buddy Elias Anne Frank’s only living direct relative, Buddy Elias, speaks exclusively with PR.com’s Allison Kugel about his famous cousin and the Anne Frank-Fonds in Switzerland. - May 07, 2008 - PR.com

Get Rewarded for Joining New College Based Social Network BuddyUniversity.com Launches New Social Networking Site for College Students - October 03, 2007 - Telliss, LLC

topseos.com Publishes Its Monthly Rankings of the Internet Marketing Firms in Eleven Different Categories for July, 2007 “The July, 2007 rankings have a rare distinction. These rankings are the first to be simultaneously featured in print, i.e. in the Visibility Magazine which is releasing this month,” Bill Peden said during the announcement of the release of the latest monthly rankings from topseos.com. Since... - July 02, 2007 - topseos.com

Video Gaming's Bad Boy Image is Getting a Make-Over Long maligned by sociologists and teachers as a negative influence on our Youth and Society, many experts are recognizing current video gaming trends, and in particular, online gaming, as a constructive new social gathering place... a 'virtual pub' where everyone knows your username. - December 12, 2006 - VideoGameLocker.com