Indiana: Muncie News
DSV Launches Direct Luxembourg–indianapolis Pharma Air Route to Improve Temperature-Controlled Deliveries
DSV launches the latest expansion of its Air ThermoDirect solution through Indianapolis International Airport, strategically strengthening pharmaceutical supply chains with enhanced cold-chain connectivity from one of the United States’ fastest-growing life sciences and healthcare logistics... - June 09, 2026 - DSV
Vertical Cable Makes Its InfoComm Debut and Brings SPEED to the Show Floor
Visit Booth #C5034 in Central Hall to Experience the Infrastructure Powering Today's AV Networks. Vertical Cable is making its first-ever appearance at InfoComm 2026, bringing a fresh perspective to the evolving world of professional AV. Located at Booth #C5034 in Central Hall, Vertical Cable will... - June 02, 2026 - Vertical Cable
Endeavor Communications Appoints Justin Clark as Chief Executive Officer
Endeavor Communications announced today that Justin Clark has been appointed Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. In this role, Clark will also provide executive leadership for Endeavor’s affiliated companies, GigTel and Endeavor IT. Clark brings eight years of dedicated service... - December 12, 2025 - Endeavor Communications
Fast Pace Health Celebrates Inaugural "Urgent Care Appreciation Day" with Indiana Governor Mike Braun's Proclamation
Fast Pace Health, a leading provider of accessible and affordable healthcare, proudly announces that Indiana Governor Mike Braun officially proclaimed September 8, 2025, as “Urgent Care Appreciation Day” throughout the state. This landmark recognition highlights the vital role of urgent... - September 09, 2025 - Fast Pace Health
Endeavor Communications Engages with Congressional Representatives to Advocate for USF's Critical Role in Providing Americans with Access to Broadband
Endeavor CEO Darin LaCoursiere met with congressional leaders in Washington, D.C., this week to advocate for the critical role of the Universal Service Fund (USF) in ensuring rural Americans have access to high-quality, affordable broadband services. They also discussed current broadband deployment... - April 28, 2025 - Endeavor Communications
Beth Nahre’s Newly Released "Her Session" is a Captivating Exploration of Grief, Friendship, and Unexpected Bonds
“Her Session” from Christian Faith Publishing author Beth Nahre is a heartfelt story of two women experiencing challenging adjustments to their daily lives. As the two women confront their individual transitions, the novel unveils a tale of collective support, healing, and the significant influence of unforeseen connections. - March 14, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Author Jan Jamison’s New Book, "Is it Saturday Yet, Grandma?" Centers Around a Young Girl Who Calls Up Her Grandma Every Day in Anticipation of Their Special Day Together
Recent release “Is it Saturday Yet, Grandma?” from Covenant Books author Jan Jamison tells the charming story of Quinn, who simply can’t wait for her special Saturday that she spends with her grandma. Calling every day of the week leading up to the big day, Quinn talks to her grandma all about the activities they’ll do together, while learning to be patient and wait. - February 21, 2024 - Covenant Books
Endeavor Communications Unveils Strategic Merger: IT Resource and Synergetics Unite to Form Endeavor IT
Endeavor Communications today announced the culmination of a strategic merger between its subsidiary entities, IT Resource and Synergetics DCS, resulting in the birth of IT solutions powerhouse Endeavor IT. The combined entity retains its dedicated team, ownership, and management structure while... - January 05, 2024 - Endeavor IT
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
CEDIA Reveals Global Finalists for 2023 CEDIA Smart Home Awards
CEDIA, the association for smart home professionals, today announces the finalists for the 2023 CEDIA Smart Home Awards projects. Judged by an esteemed panel of global industry experts, the CEDIA Awards program represents the finest residential projects of the year. - August 01, 2023 - CEDIA
Municipal Emergency Services, Inc. (MES) Announces That It Has Acquired The Uniform House
MES, Inc. has acquired The Uniform House, Inc., located in Indianapolis, IN. Founded in 1953, The Uniform House is the premier uniform supplier to first responders, public transportation agencies, and medical professionals in the region. Tom Hubregsen, MES CEO, commented, “With their stellar... - April 20, 2022 - MES Life Safety, LLC
Valpo Car Show & Swap Meet Returns with Big Name Sponsor
Halliar Enterprises of Valparaiso is pleased to announce the return of the Valpo Car Show and Swap Meet at the Porter County Fairgrounds on Sunday, May 23. Come out and enjoy cars and trucks from the Region plus pick through hundreds of swap meet vendors for hidden treasures. This year the show is... - May 18, 2021 - Halliar Enterprises
Patty E. Fischer Honored as a VIP Member for 2020 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Patty E. Fischer of Anderson, Indiana has been honored as a VIP Member for 2020 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Publication for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of fine art. About Patty E. Fischer Patty Fisher is a freelance artist for Pastels by Fischer... - May 19, 2020 - Strathmore Worldwide
Grand Contracting Awarded General Contractor of the Year by ISA and Named a Best Place to Work in Indiana
Local construction company receives two awards during February 2020. - February 28, 2020 - Grand Contracting, LLC
ProcurePort, Cloud Hosted Spend Management and e-Sourcing Software Now Comes with Electronic Signature Capabilities
ProcurePort partners with SignNow to deliver Digital Signature Capabilities integrated with its suite of e-Sourcing and Spend Management Software. Enterprises with vendor-facing electronic signature requirements are increasingly interested in using suites and services rapidly to automate signature-oriented business processes and implement required controls. - September 18, 2017 - ProcurePort
Indianapolis Shooting Academy Announces Church Security Training
Poseidon Experience, an indoor virtual Shooting Academy, is now offering Church Security Training. The 5-day, 15-hour course develops a team of volunteers from the congregation to properly react if the church is threatened. Authentic training, taught by Navy SEALs. - April 22, 2017 - Poseidon Experience
Return to Relationships with First Messaging App Powered by "Asking"
Our conversations are about talking, listening and asking. Why should it be any different online? We can receive, reply and now Rekwest, the first private-messaging application designed to make it easy for users to “just ask” for the content they want whenever they want it. - June 15, 2014 - StorySafe Digital LLC
George A. Woollacott Recognized by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
George G. Woollacott of Fort Wayne, Indiana has been included in the Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of construction. About George G. Woollacott Mr. Woollacott has over 37 years in the construction field. He is a... - April 10, 2014 - Strathmore Worldwide
The Self Storage Academy Announces Its Spring Dates of March 6-8 in Indianapolis
Self Storage Profits, Inc. has announced the Spring 2014 dates for The Self Storage Academy of March 6-8 in Indianapolis, IN. - February 10, 2014 - Self Storage Profits, Inc.
Vibra Hospital of Fort Wayne Celebrates Case Management Week
Celebrating Case Manager Week at Vibra Hospital of Fort Wayne - October 09, 2012 - Vibra Hospital Fort Wayne
Trilithic Introduces the MetroNet 5000 (TM) Advanced Ethernet, IP and LAN Test Set
Trilithic, a leader in broadband test and measurement solutions introduces the MetroNet 5000 Ethernet and IP test-set for cable, telecom and wireless service providers. The MetroNet 5000 is the first true lightweight solution in its class weighing less than three pounds. This test set is currently available in four versions with different port configurations. - September 23, 2010 - Trilithic
Peanuts CB Shop Featuring New CB Radio Models
Peanuts CB Shop is keeping customers up to date in regards to newer versions and models of CB Radios that are out today. A few of these models combine Cell Phone, MP3, and computer related technologies, to advance designs further. Peanuts CB Radio Shop (located at http://www.peanutscbshop.com)... - June 02, 2009 - Advanced Marketing
Bahiyah Shabazz Discusses Pre-Marital Consultation of Finances
Bahiyah Shabazz educates others about personal management and living within your means. Shabazz encourages her pre-marital couples to uphold the vows of marriage and disclose financial information and goals. - April 25, 2009 - Shabazz Management Group llc
Buy Pasties Online and Save at GetPasties.com New Pasties Superstore
GetPasties.com announces their new website to buy pasties online. Get a wide selection of nipple covers to let you show off your body without getting busted for being naked in public with these great nipple covers and pasties selections. - March 10, 2009 - GetPasties.com
iUniverse Author Gordon Page Featured in Monthly Podcast
iUniverse, the leading book marketing, editorial services, and supported self-publishing company, is featuring author Gordon Page and his iUniverse title Warbird Recovery as the subject of iUniverse’s August “Author Talk” podcast. - July 24, 2008 - iUniverse
A New and Proactive Approach to IT Support Will Now Help Businesses Control Their Costs and Emergency Down Time
SigNET Technologies LLC, announced today a strategic change in the way to provide better service to customers. SigNET's managed IT plans offer comprehensive tiered services tailored for unique information technology needs and requirements for businesses. SigNET offers plans for PC workstations,... - July 21, 2008 - SigNET Technologies, LLC
PR.com Interviews Anne Frank’s Cousin and Last Living Relative, Buddy Elias
Anne Frank’s only living direct relative, Buddy Elias, speaks exclusively with PR.com’s Allison Kugel about his famous cousin and the Anne Frank-Fonds in Switzerland. - May 07, 2008 - PR.com
Get Rewarded for Joining New College Based Social Network
BuddyUniversity.com Launches New Social Networking Site for College Students - October 03, 2007 - Telliss, LLC
topseos.com Publishes Its Monthly Rankings of the Internet Marketing Firms in Eleven Different Categories for July, 2007
“The July, 2007 rankings have a rare distinction. These rankings are the first to be simultaneously featured in print, i.e. in the Visibility Magazine which is releasing this month,” Bill Peden said during the announcement of the release of the latest monthly rankings from... - July 02, 2007 - topseos.com
Video Gaming's Bad Boy Image is Getting a Make-Over
Long maligned by sociologists and teachers as a negative influence on our Youth and Society, many experts are recognizing current video gaming trends, and in particular, online gaming, as a constructive new social gathering place... a 'virtual pub' where everyone knows your username. - December 12, 2006 - VideoGameLocker.com
topseos.com Presents the October 2006 List of the Leading Press Release Distribution Firms
The name topseos.com is synonymous with accurate and reliable information. And it has been this way ever since a few creative minds decided to put together a site to which Internet users can refer to when selecting Internet marketing vendors. The list below is the key to any questions one might... - October 11, 2006 - topseos.com