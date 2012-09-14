PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Municipal Emergency Services, Inc. Completes Acquisition of River Country Rescue in Louisiana Municipal Emergency Services, Inc. (MES) is pleased to announce it has completed the acquisition of River Country Rescue in Hammond, Louisiana. Steve Bornkessel, owner of River Country Rescue, has been the premier Hurst Jaws of Life dealer in Louisiana for over 35 years. MES is proud to have Steve Bornkessel... - February 08, 2019 - Municipal Emergency Services, Inc.

Burrow Global Awarded Control Engineering's 2018 System Integrator of the Year CFE Media’s Control Engineering and Plant Engineering have named Burrow Global as the 2018 System Integrator of the Year for Large System Integrator Technology. The winner is selected by a panel of Control Engineering and Plant Engineering editors and industry experts who judge applicants on business... - January 09, 2018 - Burrow Global

National Bar Association Organizing Members to Support Hurricane Harvey Recovery Efforts Legal Experts Offer Guidance in the Face of Devastation “We must call upon our lawmakers to heed the clarion call to action and make sure that they honor their duty to ensure that we have a federal budget that includes funding for FEMA as well as National Flood Insurance Programs. The NBA implores Congress to not play political games with the lives of those who have lost so much in life and property.” - NBA President Juan R. Thomas - September 03, 2017 - National Bar Association (NBA)

Burrow Global Establishes Midstream Services LLC Growth and Expanded Service Portfolio Drive Decision - July 21, 2017 - Burrow Global

ENR Ranks Burrow Global #3 Among Texas and Louisiana Design Firms for Petroleum (Petrochemical) Industry, #11 Overall Engineering News-Record (ENR) has listed Burrow Global in several key 2017 rankings. The industry-recognized annual ENR lists identify leading design and engineering firms ranked according to annual revenue for design services. Burrow Global ranks #3 in ENR’s 2017 Top Texas and Louisiana Design... - July 20, 2017 - Burrow Global

New Pipe Support Barrier Reduces Corrosion and Installation Costs Lift-Off Pipe Supports, a Lake Charles, Louisiana Company, has recently successfully designed, manufactured and installed their new "LOR" range of pipe supports with excellent results (according to the installers and pipeline company owners). - July 14, 2017 - Lift-Off Pipe Supports

UPA Drive Bridge to Open, Connecting Apartments to Campus After more than a year, the pedestrian bridge connecting University Place Apartments to The University of Louisiana-Lafayette campus is set to open on July 1, 2017, once again giving UPA residents easy access to the campus. - June 22, 2017 - University Place Apartments

KGM Hires James Marino, New MidWest Director of Sales KGM, manufacturer and supplier of groundbreaking products for the casino gaming industry, is excited to announce veteran sales professional, James Marino, as director of Midwest sales. Marino brings more than 30 years of industry-related experience to KGM, which includes 17 years of gaming vendor sales. “I... - June 01, 2017 - KGM

Nigel James Named Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) for Burrow Global, LLC Increased Focus on Key Customer Initiatives and Growth Strategies Mike Burrow, founder and CEO of Burrow Global, LLC (www.burrowglobal.com), has named current Burrow Global Automation President, Nigel James, to the newly created position of Chief Strategy Officer (CSO). As CSO, Mr. James is responsible... - October 05, 2016 - Burrow Global

Houston Business Journal (HBJ) Honors Burrow Global Founder and CEO, Mike Burrow Mike Burrow, CEO of Burrow Global, awarded as the 2016 Outstanding Large-Sized Company CEO by Houston Business Journal Annual C-Suite Awards on August 11, 2016 in Houston, TX. - August 16, 2016 - Burrow Global

Industrial Facility in Vermillion Parish, LA to Sell at Auction Bonnette Auctions Louisiana Outdoor Properties Auction Group to Conduct Live Auction Event on Thursday, August 25th. - August 09, 2016 - Bonnette Auctions Louisiana Outdoor Properties Auction & Real Estate Group

Burrow Global, LLC Ranks #5 Overall and #3 in Petroleum on Engineering News Record (ENR) Texas-Louisiana Top Design Firms 2016 High Ranking Confirms Burrow Global’s Regional Strength. Burrow Global, LLC (www.burrowglobal.com), a full-service EPC solutions provider with specialized expertise in automation, industrial buildings, plant commissioning/ startup and I&E Construction, has been listed as the #5 largest Texas... - July 06, 2016 - Burrow Global

LoveWorks -- Celebrating 25 Years in Business LoveWorks, the store for lovers, is celebrating 25 years of successful business, and more than 18 years of selling on the internet. LoveWorks is proud to be one of the first southern Louisiana stores for lovers. This year, just in time for Valentine's Day, LoveWorks is celebrating 25 years in business. - February 08, 2016 - LoveWorks Store

Burrow Global, LLC, a Full-Service EPC Firm, Acquires Furmanite Technical Solutions Effective Monday, September 28, 2015 Burrow Global, LLC will will acquire the assets, contracts and certain liabilities of Furmanite Technical Solutions. This acquisition will enhance their capability to serve their clients in several ways. 1. Increasing technical bench strength to enable execution of large EPC projects. 2. Augmenting In-plant staffing capabilities in the Gulf Coast region. 3. Adding local offices in key Gulf Coast geographies. - September 25, 2015 - Burrow Global

Burrow Global, LLC Awarded $60MM Gulf Coast EPC Project Texas Specialty Chemical Plant Values Burrow Global’s Process Design Knowledge and Operational Familiarity. - June 02, 2015 - Burrow Global, LLC

MULTI SEAL Tire Sealants Launching New Brand in 2015 New logo, vision and marketing direction emphasize the science behind MULTI SEAL's tire sealant protection technology and products. - February 03, 2015 - MULTI SEAL

Woman Entrepreneur for Modesty4Me.com Provides a Solution for Modest Women with and Online Store for High Neckline Camis That Cover the Chest and do Not Show Cleavage The story tell about a Texas woman, Cindy Fowler, who discovered a niche market in modest clothing. Ms. Fowler used her retirement funds to start a business, Modesty4me.com. She bought a website and hired a production manager in Dallas, who makes her high neck line camis. Her first production run was of 1,000 high neckline camisoles in 2011. She has now had over 2500 orders from all over the world. Ms Fowler also is a costume designer, a face painter and volunteers with CASA. - September 01, 2014 - Modesty4Me

Oil & Gas Shale Plays Training is Now Offered on DVDs American Right of Way Academy announced today, they are offering two professional Oil & Gas Training Workshop DVDs to the public. - August 27, 2013 - American Right of Way Academy

Achieving Success Through Franchising with Franchise Beacon Club Tabby business owners are extremely happy with the explosive expansion and expertise Franchise Beacon offers. - July 12, 2010 - Franchise Beacon LLC

Energy Solutions, Inc. Releases Natural Gas Price Outlook In its most recent analysis, Energy Solutions, Inc. identifies why natural gas prices are entering an entirely new pricing regime – one that may take many by surprise. - March 03, 2010 - Energy Solutions, Inc.