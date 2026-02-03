Louisiana: Lake Charles News
Local Arborist William Manuel Achieves Prestigious ISA Certification
William Manuel, a rising entrepreneur and lead arborist at HLA Lawn & Tree Service, has officially secured a rare "trifecta" of elite industry credentials, positioning his company as a premier provider of high-stakes tree care in LouisianaThe Elite Trifecta of Credentials: ISA Certified Arborist® (SO-367105A); ISA Tree Risk Assessment Qualification® (TRAQ); Louisiana Licensed Arborist - February 03, 2026 - HLA Tree Service
QiMana Closes Pre-Seed Funding Round
QiMana Secures $1 Million in Pre-seed Funding to Develop its Solomon Platform - February 26, 2025 - QiMana Inc.
QiMana Launches with New AI Product Platform, Solomon
A conversation in 2021 between Chris Meaux, Founder of Waitr, and Rolfe McCollister, Founder of Business Report, is now the Gulf Coasts’ next startup. - February 05, 2025 - QiMana Inc.
Lane Payne’s Newly Released "The Jesus I Forgot" is a Thought-Provoking Exploration of the True Nature of God and the Impact of Reason on Obedience
“The Jesus I Forgot: Have we sacrificed obedience on the altar of reason?” from Christian Faith Publishing author Lane Payne is a compelling account of the author’s personal journey of transformation and spiritual awakening. Through his story, Payne calls believers to rediscover the essence of Jesus and challenges the modern tendency to rationalize God’s will. - January 15, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
BCH Miner Offers Free Cloud Mining Services — Powered by Clean Energy
Using clean energy as a driver: It not only saves a lot of energy consumption, but also generates high profits, allowing investors to see the opportunities of new energy. In the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, simplicity and profitability are key. For beginners who want to earn a stable income, cloud mining provides an attractive option. - January 09, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Louis Palmisano’s Newly Released "There Is More to Milk and Honey" is a Moving Examination of a Deeply Personal Spiritual Awakening
“There Is More To Milk and Honey” from Christian Faith Publishing author Louis Palmisano is an inspiring exploration of faith, personal growth, and divine encounters, capturing the author's transformative experiences and poetic reflections. - September 24, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
PROTEGO® Expands Reach with Setpoint Integrated Solutions as New Sales Representative Texas Gulf Coast, Louisiana, Arkansas, and Mississippi Markets
PROTEGO®, a global leader in providing comprehensive safety solutions for industrial process applications, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Setpoint Integrated Solutions, a renowned sales, service, and manufacturing company. Effective April 1, 2024, Setpoint Integrated... - April 01, 2024 - Protego USA Inc
Farmland Auction 960± Acres Concordia Parish, LA
Bonnette Auction Company is pleased to announce a highly anticipated farmland auction for 960± acres located in Concordia Parish. This auction event is set for Wednesday, November 15 at 10 am with live and online bidding. - October 09, 2023 - Bonnette Auction Company
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
MAKO Medical Expands Popular ASPT-Accredited Phlebotomy Program
Mako Medical and Mako Medical Laboratories expands accredited phlebotomy school to develop and train new students. - December 31, 2022 - Mako Medical Laboratories
The Alliance, Powered by Mako Medical, Expands Into New Jersey
Mako Medical expands its presence into New Jersey. The Alliance is a national network of laboratories that are coming together to form one lf the largest labs in America. - December 30, 2022 - Mako Medical Laboratories
Fastpace Health to Roll Out Physical Therapy Services in Moss Bluff, LA in Late June
Fastpace Health announces the upcoming opening of its first Physical Therapy (PT) clinic in Moss Bluff, LA - one of three PT clinics to open this summer in close proximity to existing Urgent Care/ Orthopedics locations to help provide quick, convenient, and affordable healthcare to residents in traditionally underserved regions. - June 15, 2022 - Fast Pace Health
Taylor Dental & Braces Opens Temporary Facility in Lake Charles, Louisiana
Taylor Dental & Braces, one of Louisiana’s leaders in Medicaid and affordable dental care for children and their families, announced the opening of its temporary facility in Lake Charles, Louisiana. The temporary facility opened on Monday, November 8, 2021 and is located outside of its... - November 12, 2021 - Benevis
Patricia Beasley Joins the Law Firm of Fuerst, Carrier & Ogden as Partner
The law firm of Fuerst, Carrier & Ogden is pleased to announce that Patricia Manetsch Beasley has joined the firm as a partner. - February 22, 2021 - Fuerst, Carrier & Odgen
Locals for Locals: Roof Giveaway Contest from TaylorMade Contractors for a Family in Need
TaylorMade Contractors is providing a free roof system and exterior makeover to a family in need; Partners for the promotion include Owens Corning and the Greater Lake Charles Rotary Club; Applicants can submit their entries online at https://localsforlocals.info . - November 27, 2020 - Taylormade Contractors
Searaven Glauben, LLC Announces Acquisition of Pelican Refinery, LLC
U.S.-owned Searaven Glauben, LLC. (SGLLC) and Pelican Refinery, LLC. (PRLLC) announce the signing of an agreement for SGLLC to acquire all PRLLC assets, subject to final due-diligence report approval and other conditions. The agreement includes an 18,000-bpd asphalt (Bitumen) refinery located in... - August 25, 2020 - Searaven Glauben
Daryon Hotels Announces the Launch of Cathedra Online Portal
Cathedra, a comprehensive web portal, provides hotel owners, investors and managers with complete knowledge of hotel operations. - July 17, 2020 - Daryon Hotels International LLC
Burrow Global Works for 6 Million Hours Without a Lost Time Recordable
Burrow Global has worked 6 million man hours since their last lost time recordable, and 4 million hours since their last recordable. A significant safety achievement. - March 15, 2020 - Burrow Global
Municipal Emergency Services, Inc. Completes Acquisition of River Country Rescue in Louisiana
Municipal Emergency Services, Inc. (MES) is pleased to announce it has completed the acquisition of River Country Rescue in Hammond, Louisiana. Steve Bornkessel, owner of River Country Rescue, has been the premier Hurst Jaws of Life dealer in Louisiana for over 35 years. MES is proud to have Steve... - February 08, 2019 - MES Life Safety, LLC
Burrow Global Awarded Control Engineering's 2018 System Integrator of the Year
CFE Media’s Control Engineering and Plant Engineering have named Burrow Global as the 2018 System Integrator of the Year for Large System Integrator Technology. The winner is selected by a panel of Control Engineering and Plant Engineering editors and industry experts who judge applicants on... - January 09, 2018 - Burrow Global
National Bar Association Organizing Members to Support Hurricane Harvey Recovery Efforts Legal Experts Offer Guidance in the Face of Devastation
“We must call upon our lawmakers to heed the clarion call to action and make sure that they honor their duty to ensure that we have a federal budget that includes funding for FEMA as well as National Flood Insurance Programs. The NBA implores Congress to not play political games with the lives of those who have lost so much in life and property.” - NBA President Juan R. Thomas - September 03, 2017 - National Bar Association (NBA)
Burrow Global Establishes Midstream Services LLC
Growth and Expanded Service Portfolio Drive Decision - July 21, 2017 - Burrow Global
ENR Ranks Burrow Global #3 Among Texas and Louisiana Design Firms for Petroleum (Petrochemical) Industry, #11 Overall
Engineering News-Record (ENR) has listed Burrow Global in several key 2017 rankings. The industry-recognized annual ENR lists identify leading design and engineering firms ranked according to annual revenue for design services. Burrow Global ranks #3 in ENR’s 2017 Top Texas and Louisiana... - July 20, 2017 - Burrow Global
New Pipe Support Barrier Reduces Corrosion and Installation Costs
Lift-Off Pipe Supports, a Lake Charles, Louisiana Company, has recently successfully designed, manufactured and installed their new "LOR" range of pipe supports with excellent results (according to the installers and pipeline company owners). - July 14, 2017 - Lift-Off Pipe Supports
UPA Drive Bridge to Open, Connecting Apartments to Campus
After more than a year, the pedestrian bridge connecting University Place Apartments to The University of Louisiana-Lafayette campus is set to open on July 1, 2017, once again giving UPA residents easy access to the campus. - June 22, 2017 - University Place Apartments
KGM Hires James Marino, New MidWest Director of Sales
KGM, manufacturer and supplier of groundbreaking products for the casino gaming industry, is excited to announce veteran sales professional, James Marino, as director of Midwest sales. Marino brings more than 30 years of industry-related experience to KGM, which includes 17 years of gaming vendor... - June 01, 2017 - KGM
Nigel James Named Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) for Burrow Global, LLC
Increased Focus on Key Customer Initiatives and Growth Strategies Mike Burrow, founder and CEO of Burrow Global, LLC (www.burrowglobal.com), has named current Burrow Global Automation President, Nigel James, to the newly created position of Chief Strategy Officer (CSO). As CSO, Mr. James is... - October 05, 2016 - Burrow Global
Houston Business Journal (HBJ) Honors Burrow Global Founder and CEO, Mike Burrow
Mike Burrow, CEO of Burrow Global, awarded as the 2016 Outstanding Large-Sized Company CEO by Houston Business Journal Annual C-Suite Awards on August 11, 2016 in Houston, TX. - August 16, 2016 - Burrow Global
Industrial Facility in Vermillion Parish, LA to Sell at Auction
Bonnette Auctions Louisiana Outdoor Properties Auction Group to Conduct Live Auction Event on Thursday, August 25th. - August 09, 2016 - Bonnette Auctions Louisiana Outdoor Properties Auction & Real Estate Group
Burrow Global, LLC Ranks #5 Overall and #3 in Petroleum on Engineering News Record (ENR) Texas-Louisiana Top Design Firms 2016
High Ranking Confirms Burrow Global’s Regional Strength. Burrow Global, LLC (www.burrowglobal.com), a full-service EPC solutions provider with specialized expertise in automation, industrial buildings, plant commissioning/ startup and I&E Construction, has been listed as the #5 largest... - July 06, 2016 - Burrow Global
LoveWorks -- Celebrating 25 Years in Business
LoveWorks, the store for lovers, is celebrating 25 years of successful business, and more than 18 years of selling on the internet. LoveWorks is proud to be one of the first southern Louisiana stores for lovers. This year, just in time for Valentine's Day, LoveWorks is celebrating 25 years in... - February 08, 2016 - LoveWorks Store
Burrow Global, LLC, a Full-Service EPC Firm, Acquires Furmanite Technical Solutions
Effective Monday, September 28, 2015 Burrow Global, LLC will will acquire the assets, contracts and certain liabilities of Furmanite Technical Solutions. This acquisition will enhance their capability to serve their clients in several ways. 1. Increasing technical bench strength to enable execution of large EPC projects. 2. Augmenting In-plant staffing capabilities in the Gulf Coast region. 3. Adding local offices in key Gulf Coast geographies. - September 25, 2015 - Burrow Global
Burrow Global, LLC Awarded $60MM Gulf Coast EPC Project
Texas Specialty Chemical Plant Values Burrow Global’s Process Design Knowledge and Operational Familiarity. - June 02, 2015 - Burrow Global, LLC
MULTI SEAL Tire Sealants Launching New Brand in 2015
New logo, vision and marketing direction emphasize the science behind MULTI SEAL's tire sealant protection technology and products. - February 03, 2015 - MULTI SEAL
Woman Entrepreneur for Modesty4Me.com Provides a Solution for Modest Women with and Online Store for High Neckline Camis That Cover the Chest and do Not Show Cleavage
The story tell about a Texas woman, Cindy Fowler, who discovered a niche market in modest clothing. Ms. Fowler used her retirement funds to start a business, Modesty4me.com. She bought a website and hired a production manager in Dallas, who makes her high neck line camis. Her first production run was of 1,000 high neckline camisoles in 2011. She has now had over 2500 orders from all over the world. Ms Fowler also is a costume designer, a face painter and volunteers with CASA. - September 01, 2014 - Modesty4Me
Oil & Gas Shale Plays Training is Now Offered on DVDs
American Right of Way Academy announced today, they are offering two professional Oil & Gas Training Workshop DVDs to the public. - August 27, 2013 - American Right of Way Associates
Achieving Success Through Franchising with Franchise Beacon
Club Tabby business owners are extremely happy with the explosive expansion and expertise Franchise Beacon offers. - July 12, 2010 - Franchise Beacon LLC
Energy Solutions, Inc. Releases Natural Gas Price Outlook
In its most recent analysis, Energy Solutions, Inc. identifies why natural gas prices are entering an entirely new pricing regime – one that may take many by surprise. - March 03, 2010 - Energy Solutions, Inc.
PR.com Interviews Anne Frank’s Cousin and Last Living Relative, Buddy Elias
Anne Frank’s only living direct relative, Buddy Elias, speaks exclusively with PR.com’s Allison Kugel about his famous cousin and the Anne Frank-Fonds in Switzerland. - May 07, 2008 - PR.com