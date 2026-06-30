To successfully lose weight and keep it off you need accountability, structure, support, guidance, love, and understanding. Most of all, you need time for the habits to become you. Their 40 years of real-world experience has taught them that real change – and the significant, even extreme weight loss that comes with it – requires a real commitment. Changes require you to know yourself, working on change within and not just an understanding of the world around you but the world inside you. - February 06, 2015 - Club Inhale Exhale