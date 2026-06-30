Massachusetts: Barnstable-Yarmouth News
Redfiend Publishing Announces Maud Blessingbourne’s Temptations and Other Poems by Award-Winning Author Alexander Theroux, Featuring Cover Art by the Late Edward Gorey
Redfiend Publishing is proud to announce the release of Maud Blessingbourne’s Temptations and Other Poems, a new poetry collection by acclaimed novelist and poet Alexander Theroux. This very special collection offers the reader poems on a wide variety of subjects, ranging from its signature title to the kind of splendid, if idiosyncratic, array of poems typical of Alexander Theroux. - June 30, 2026 - Redfiend Publishing
Stannah Stairlifts Named ConsumerAffairs’ Best Overall Stairlift Company for 2026
Stannah also earned 2026 Buyer’s Choice Awards in all four ConsumerAffairs stairlift award categories. - June 09, 2026 - Stannah Stairlifts
The Als 100 Announces Fourth Annual Event and More Than $1 Million Raised
Two-Day Celebration of Golf, Community, and Purpose Set for June 15–16 in New Canaan and Windsor, CT. The ALS 100, the premier endurance golf fundraiser in the fight against ALS, announced details for its fourth annual event which will now be a two-day experience, taking place June 15–16, 2026, in Connecticut. Additionally, the organization has announced that it has now collectively raised more than $1 million since its founding in 2023. - May 27, 2026 - ALS Therapy Development Institute
HJZ Construction & Management Helps Homeowners Navigate Insurance Claim Repairs with Confidence
When disaster strikes a home—whether from water damage, fire, storms, or other unexpected events—homeowners often find themselves overwhelmed not only by the damage itself, but by the complicated insurance claim process that follows. HJZ Construction & Management Inc., a woman-owned... - March 16, 2026 - HJZ Construction
Vacatia Earns Management Contract for Beachside Village Resort in Falmouth, Massachusetts
Vacatia Inc., a leading provider of innovative management, rental, technology, and sales solutions for independent timeshare resorts, has been selected as the new management partner for Beachside Village Resort, located in Falmouth on Cape Cod. Vacatia’s management agreement took effect... - March 10, 2026 - Vacatia Partner Services
53rd Annual North End Christmas Parade Presented by the North End Athletic Association Sunday December 14, 2025
For the 53rd year, the North End Athletic Association will bring Santa to visit the residents of the North End. Santa will arrive by helicopter on Sunday December 14, 2025 at 12:30pm at the Christopher Columbus Park on Atlantic Avenue. - December 02, 2025 - North End Athletic Association
HJZ Construction Helps Homeowners Navigate Insurance Claims and Rebuild Stronger After Disaster
HJZ Construction & Management, a woman-owned design-build general contracting firm serving Greater Boston, is setting a new standard for how homeowners recover after fire, water, and storm damage. Known for its calm, confident guidance and high-quality craftsmanship, HJZ Construction has become... - November 26, 2025 - HJZ Construction
CreditBlockchain Launches Cloud Mining Platform for BTC, ETH, and BNB Holders
CreditBlockchain has announced the launch of an AI-powered cloud mining platform that supports BTC, XRP, and SOL mining. The platform features automated hashrate allocation, publicly verifiable withdrawals, and access via mobile devices or web browsers. Platform Highlights: - Intelligent... - November 12, 2025 - Credit Blockchain
Woman-Owned HJZ Construction Firm Helps Families Stay Together with Affordable ADU Solutions
HJZ Construction & Management Inc., a certified woman-owned contracting firm in Massachusetts, builds high-quality ADUs that keep families close while increasing property value. Led by Hayley Zeoli, HJZ streamlines the entire process—design, permitting, and construction—making it easy for homeowners to create independent living spaces for loved ones and gain immediate equity. - October 23, 2025 - HJZ Construction
Garbage Gone Expands Friendly and Reliable Trash Services to Provincetown, Massachusetts
Garbage Gone, a Cape Cod-based trash management company, has expanded its services to Provincetown, Massachusetts, as announced on June 20, 2025. Known for reliable service and friendly customer care, the company distinguishes itself by having technicians retrieve and manage trash cans directly from properties, eliminating the need for residents to place cans on the street. - June 22, 2025 - Garbage Gone Inc.
BCH Miner Cloud Mining Platform Offers Free Plan to Earn Bitcoin
Enter BCH Miner, a cloud mining platform that is rewriting the rules of cryptocurrency mining. By providing a seamless, environmentally friendly, and efficient way to mine cryptocurrency, BCH Miner enables individuals to join the crypto economy without traditional barriers. - January 14, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
HBControls Expands Solid-State Portfolio with cULus Listed Solid-State Contactors
Introducing the Compact, cULus Listed HBC-xZ Series for Enhanced Safety and Efficiency in Industrial Applications - November 23, 2024 - HBControls
Paloma Arrigo, a Two-Sport Athlete, Co-Led Corona del Mar High School Girl’s Sailing Team to National Championship Title
Paloma Arrigo Co-Led Her Team to Win the National High School Sailing Championship, is a member of her school's CIF Division 1 Champion Water Polo Team, and an Academic All-American. - October 21, 2024 - Paloma Arrigo Sailing
Bridlewood Academy Farm Opens in Sandwich, Offering Unique Equestrian Programs for Children
Bridlewood Farm in Sandwich, MA, has launched unique equestrian programs for children, offering a fun, hands-on introduction to ponies and riding. Programs like Ponygarten (ages 3-6) and Pony Tales (for toddlers) combine pony care, riding, and early learning activities. With private lessons and an archery program for kids and adults, Bridlewood provides a family-friendly, confidence-building environment where children can grow through one-of-a-kind equestrian experiences. - September 26, 2024 - Bridlewood Academy Farm
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
Frank Plays It All! Cape Cod's Frank-FM Radio Station Revamps Its Format
Frank-FM, a popular Cape Cod, MA radio station, announced a change in programming format to reach a wider audience and offer a new listening experience to Cape Cod listeners. Steve McVie, Program Director for Coxswain Media, explains: “'Frank plays it all' means exactly that. We're mixing... - September 20, 2023 - Coxswain Media
LGBTQ+ T-Shirt Store Launches 2024 Election Collection
StressfullyYoursStore.com, a 100% LGBTQ+ owned and operated company, today launched its 2024 Election collection. The collection features a variety of t-shirts with designs that celebrate LGBTQ+ pride and advocate for equality and love. They are available in a variety of colors and... - June 16, 2023 - StressfullyYoursStore
Portable Payments Startup Loop and ArgyleGMS Partnership Offers Fully-Agnostic Payment Solutions to Golf Courses
The new portable payments company, Loop, has partnered with ArgyleGMS, an AI-powered golf course management software, to offer fully agnostic portable payments to golf courses that use the ArgyleGMS system. Loop's innovative platform enables payment systems to become interoperable with portable... - March 02, 2023 - Loop
Golf Course Management Gets a Modern Makeover with Argyle GMS, the Revolutionary GolfOps Startup Built on 23D's Cloud OS
23D, a leading rapid software development company, and startup venture company, has launched a revolutionary golf course management software, Argyle GMS, aimed at modernizing and automating golf course operations. - February 28, 2023 - 23D
Daniel Gracie Academy of Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Opens in Hyannis
Daniel Gracie Academy offers a variety of fitness classes for adults and children of all experience levels. Classes include jiu jitsu, muay thai, kickboxing, bootcamp and special workshops that focus on improving one’s health and wellbeing. The kids’ program starts at age 4 with the Little Warriors program–offering students a jump start on learning the basics of staying active and making positive choices. - March 09, 2022 - Daniel Gracie Academy Hyannis
Ron Beaty Announces 2022 Republican Candidacy for Barnstable County Commissioner
Fiscal Conservative Republican Ron Beaty to Run for County Commissioner on Cape Cod with a Focus Upon Restoring Fiscal Integrity and Accountability to Barnstable County Government - February 20, 2022 - Campaign to Elect Ron Beaty
Cape Cod Welcomes Contractor Corner, Providing Home and Property Owners with Much Needed Sub Contractor Resources
Contractor Corner, located adjacent to Meyer and Sons Builders, Inc. at 852 Main Street in West Dennis is a membership based network of curated businesses that aims to help Cape Cod homeowners connect with reputable contractors for any and all facets of construction and precon services. Contractor... - January 16, 2022 - Meyer and Sons Builders, Inc.
Postalytics Launches First Free Direct Mail Automation Marketing Software in Canada
Leading American direct mail automation software company, Postalytics announced its launch in the Canadian market today. The innovative software has been described as bringing “direct mail into the digital age.” - January 11, 2022 - Postalytics
Meyer & Sons Builders, Inc. Opens New Office in West Dennis
Meyer & Sons is proud to announce their new location at 852 Main Street in West Dennis. After extensive renovation of the 1,600 square foot building that has stood at that location since the early 50’s, the building houses the new Meyer & Sons office and a 600 sq. ft. cooperative... - December 02, 2021 - Meyer and Sons Builders, Inc.
Cape & Islands Occupational Health & Medicine Services Now Open to Individuals and Businesses on Cape Cod
Cape & Islands Occupational Health, a division of Cape Cod Orthopaedics & Physical Therapy, has re-opened in Hyannis. CAIOM can partner with businesses to develop a customized plan to meet the specific needs of companies and their employees. A variety of services are offered, including... - August 25, 2021 - Cape & Islands Occupational Health
Oasis Brewster is Hosting a Talk About "Flowering Your Mind"
With its many four-season benefits, lovely Cape Cod attracts many retirees looking to enjoy their later years in a peaceful, low-pressure, and supportive environment. Sadly, moving to a great retirement location does not prevent the challenges of cognitive decline that many will experience in the... - July 11, 2021 - Oasis Brewster
Angel Flight NE Celebrates 25th Year of Service
Angel Flight NE celebrates silver jubilee of bringing smiles & hope to patients by coordinating free air transportation to life-saving medical care. - May 27, 2021 - Angel Flight NE
With COVID-19 Spiking Again, Disinfect Boston Announces 24/7 Service for Its Dry FDA/CDC Approved Electrostatic Disinfection Services Combating Contamination & Exposure
Disinfect Boston is now offering 24/7 Scheduled & Emergency Electrostatic Disinfecting Services. As a Locally Owned, Operated, Licensed, and Insured Disinfection Company providing Certificates of Disinfection to Businesses & Homeowners. Now Offering to Disinfect your Home and/or Business 24/7 within 90 minutes or less from your Call. No more waiting and you can reenter your Home or Business in 30-45 minutes. - September 29, 2020 - Disinfect Boston LLC
The Year of the Cranberry
Move over acai, it’s cranberries time to shine. Cape Cod Select celebrates "The Year of the Cranberry" with big plans for 2020 and promoting whole frozen cranberries. - February 18, 2020 - Cape Cod Select
Rhode Island Business Becomes a Certified Woman-Owned Business Enterprise - Jean Hauser, President of The Color House is Leading the Way for Women in the Paint Industry
The Color House, a Paint and Design Retailer with four storefronts in Rhode Island, has earned state certification as a Woman-owned Business Enterprise (WBE), from the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). To date, The Color House is the first and only Rhode Island paint and design retailer to hold the WBE certification. - November 20, 2019 - The Color House
New England Vacation Rentals Announces Expansion of Their Management Team
New England Vacation Rentals announced today that they have added two new team members: Marketing Director Danielle Raciti, and Operations Administrator Dawn Lord. - December 06, 2018 - New England Vacation Rentals
Realtors, Builders, Decorators, and More Team Up to Help Home Sellers Through Local Seminars
By popular request, a dynamic team of top local professionals are holding two free home sellers seminars to help people maximize their home price, just in time for the impending Spring Market. - March 09, 2018 - Robert Paul Properties
A New Start-Up Sells an Innovative Product, Halal Fully Prepped Ready to Cook Pakistani/Indian Entrees in Boston
Mona's Curryations is a new innovative food start-up in town. Start cooking smart by letting Mona's Curryations do all the shopping, washing, peeling, chopping, and mixing. Consumers only need to defrost the entree and cook on the stove for about 30 minutes. All entrees are authentic recipes and made with all natural ingredients and Halal chicken that is cage free with no added hormones or antibiotics. Learn more at www.monascurryations.com. Cooking just got a whole lot easier. - January 15, 2018 - Mona's Curryations
Industry Veteran Carla Hemmings Joins New England Vacation Rentals as Account Manager
New England Vacation Rentals announced today that industry veteran Carla Hemmings has joined the company as an Account Manager. The company additionally announced it will open a third location in Eastham at 180 Brackett Road. They will continue to maintain their locations at the Jack Conway office at 565 Main Street in Harwich Port and in the Lighthouse Realty Building in Chatham. - December 13, 2017 - New England Vacation Rentals
HealthPoint Plus, Inc. Enters Into Strategic Agreement to Acquire MyArdina.com Telehealth Assets
HealthPoint Plus, Inc. has agreed to aquire the members of MyAdina.com from Commons Health, Inc. of Ohio as part of an ongoing strategy of rapid expansion into the telehealth market. - June 09, 2017 - HealthPoint Plus, Inc.
Employees of Massachusetts Dealership Respond to the Needs of Dealership Employees Affected by the Flooding in Louisiana
Marty’s Buick GMC Isuzu hosts a Car Show to raise funds for NADA’s Emergency Relief Fund. - September 20, 2016 - Marty's Inc.
STEREO LEARNING: A Shortcut to Solid Knowledge. An Interactive Presentation Launches Online.
In the first 20 minutes, it explains how preschoolers master big numbers and long operations. Then - how stereo learning supports them through school, prepares them to understand science and engineering, and introduces them to real computer programming. - December 10, 2015 - SIX PROJECTS
Club Inhale/Exhale Presents Their Health and Wellness Retreat: June 12th – June 14th
To successfully lose weight and keep it off you need accountability, structure, support, guidance, love, and understanding. Most of all, you need time for the habits to become you. Their 40 years of real-world experience has taught them that real change – and the significant, even extreme weight loss that comes with it – requires a real commitment. Changes require you to know yourself, working on change within and not just an understanding of the world around you but the world inside you. - February 06, 2015 - Club Inhale Exhale
Worcester Fitness 5K Produces $5,000 Donation for Planting the Seed Foundation
Worcester Fitness held its first 5K road race on Thursday August 15. The race generated a $5,400 donation for Worcester's Planting the Seed Foundation. - September 13, 2013 - Worcester Fitness
Rally Point
New social app brings friends, family, and businesses together at a moment’s notice - December 28, 2012 - RunningHat Publishing
Paul Miskovsky Recognized by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Paul Miskovsky of East Falmouth, Massachusetts has been included in the Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of landscaping. About Paul Miskovsky Paul has 30 years experience in the landscape design field. After... - October 26, 2012 - Strathmore Worldwide
New Research from marketech360 Showcases Current Trends and Best Practices for Healthcare Exhibitors
Results presented in latest white paper from convention and trade show industry expert helps exhibitors understand the importance of attendee learning and provides important insights that guide future planning for improved performance and results. - October 14, 2011 - marketech360
In Honor of Labor Day AboutJobs.com is Waiving Job Posting Fees for Employers Across Its Network of Employment Web Sites
In a continuingly tough economy AboutJobs.com wants to do its part to bring more employment listings to job seekers struggling to find work. From September 6th, 2011 through October 31st, 2011 employers and recruiters may post industry-specific job listings free of all charges and fees on appropriate AboutJobs.com Network career sites by visiting http://www.aboutjobs.com/LaborDay. - September 03, 2011 - AboutJobs.com Inc.
OktavaMod Announces Free International Shipping
OktavaMod - a leading provider of microphone upgrade services announces free international shipping. - February 10, 2011 - OktavaMod
LifeSpan Hires Senior QEH&S Executive
LifeSpan Technology Recycling (LifeSpan) announced today that it has hired Paula Ross as Quality, Environmental, Health & Safety (“QEH&S”) Manager. Ms. Ross will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of LifeSpan’s QEH&S Management System, as well as ensuring... - August 31, 2010 - LifeSpan
Coffee Lovers Get Personal with Beanstock Coffee
Beanstock celebrates its successful redefinition of the personal coffee experience with personalized blends and its new coffee club with coffee subscriptions. - March 03, 2010 - Polar Design
Legendary 1971 Kool & the Gang Album Re-Issued on CD
"Kool & The Gang Live at PJ's, Hollywood" was the band's third album and is acknowledged as one of the finest jazz-funk albums of the '70s. - July 14, 2009 - Reel Music Inc.
High-Quality Portable Restroom Franchise ElizaJ Flushes Away Economic Worries with Recession-Proof Business
Almost everyone has experienced the dirty, foul-smelling portable restrooms at an outdoor event or the long lines and rushed, cramped inside quarters of the portable trailers which come at a hefty price tag for the event’s organizers. Enter Eliza Kendall, founder and president of ElizaJ®,... - July 01, 2009 - Eliza J
Ralph Nader Proclaims Five Counts for Impeachment of George W. Bush to PR.com in Candid Interview
In an interview with PR.com’s Senior Editor, Allison Kugel, Ralph Nader details five charges for alleged credible impeachment of George W. Bush and Dick Cheney. - May 16, 2008 - PR.com
CreditCardPresent.com Plans to Give $36,000 to Charity
CreditCardPresent.com, A newly established compnay in the personal finance sector Has just announced a plan that aims to give away over $36000 to charity. Mainly the Amercan Cancer Assosiation. David Starikov, the founder and CEO of creditcardpresent.com is determined to help stop cancer. David's... - March 01, 2008 - CCP