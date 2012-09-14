PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Rhode Island Business Becomes a Certified Woman-Owned Business Enterprise - Jean Hauser, President of The Color House is Leading the Way for Women in the Paint Industry The Color House, a Paint and Design Retailer with four storefronts in Rhode Island, has earned state certification as a Woman-owned Business Enterprise (WBE), from the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). To date, The Color House is the first and only Rhode Island paint and design retailer to hold the WBE certification. - November 20, 2019 - The Color House

New England Vacation Rentals Announces Expansion of Their Management Team New England Vacation Rentals announced today that they have added two new team members: Marketing Director Danielle Raciti, and Operations Administrator Dawn Lord. - December 06, 2018 - New England Vacation Rentals

Realtors, Builders, Decorators, and More Team Up to Help Home Sellers Through Local Seminars By popular request, a dynamic team of top local professionals are holding two free home sellers seminars to help people maximize their home price, just in time for the impending Spring Market. - March 09, 2018 - Robert Paul Properties

A New Start-Up Sells an Innovative Product, Halal Fully Prepped Ready to Cook Pakistani/Indian Entrees in Boston Mona's Curryations is a new innovative food start-up in town. Start cooking smart by letting Mona's Curryations do all the shopping, washing, peeling, chopping, and mixing. Consumers only need to defrost the entree and cook on the stove for about 30 minutes. All entrees are authentic recipes and made with all natural ingredients and Halal chicken that is cage free with no added hormones or antibiotics. Learn more at www.monascurryations.com. Cooking just got a whole lot easier. - January 15, 2018 - Mona's Curryations

Industry Veteran Carla Hemmings Joins New England Vacation Rentals as Account Manager New England Vacation Rentals announced today that industry veteran Carla Hemmings has joined the company as an Account Manager. The company additionally announced it will open a third location in Eastham at 180 Brackett Road. They will continue to maintain their locations at the Jack Conway office at 565 Main Street in Harwich Port and in the Lighthouse Realty Building in Chatham. - December 13, 2017 - New England Vacation Rentals

HealthPoint Plus, Inc. Enters Into Strategic Agreement to Acquire MyArdina.com Telehealth Assets HealthPoint Plus, Inc. has agreed to aquire the members of MyAdina.com from Commons Health, Inc. of Ohio as part of an ongoing strategy of rapid expansion into the telehealth market. - June 09, 2017 - HealthPoint Plus, Inc.

Provincetown Artist Shania LeClaire Riviere Continues to Capture Attention with Visual and "Drag Fusion" Art Internationally lauded visual and "drag fusion" artist Shania LeClaire Riviere continues an eclectic year of art that has already included an Orlando Tribute which he shared with legendary film director John Waters; a tribute painting selected for Solidarity Through Pride in Boston; several shows of his My Weekend in Provincetown series of drawings and watercolors. He continues with #ARTONSHANIA, 8@8 art events at acclaimed 8 Dyer Hotel and a preview of new prints at AMP. - July 05, 2016 - ARTONSHANIA

STEREO LEARNING: A Shortcut to Solid Knowledge. An Interactive Presentation Launches Online. In the first 20 minutes, it explains how preschoolers master big numbers and long operations. Then - how stereo learning supports them through school, prepares them to understand science and engineering, and introduces them to real computer programming. - December 10, 2015 - SIX PROJECTS

Club Inhale/Exhale Presents Their Health and Wellness Retreat: June 12th – June 14th To successfully lose weight and keep it off you need accountability, structure, support, guidance, love, and understanding. Most of all, you need time for the habits to become you. Their 40 years of real-world experience has taught them that real change – and the significant, even extreme weight loss that comes with it – requires a real commitment. Changes require you to know yourself, working on change within and not just an understanding of the world around you but the world inside you. - February 06, 2015 - Club Inhale Exhale

Worcester Fitness 5K Produces $5,000 Donation for Planting the Seed Foundation Worcester Fitness held its first 5K road race on Thursday August 15. The race generated a $5,400 donation for Worcester's Planting the Seed Foundation. - September 13, 2013 - Worcester Fitness

Rally Point New social app brings friends, family, and businesses together at a moment’s notice - December 28, 2012 - RunningHat Publishing

Paul Miskovsky Recognized by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Paul Miskovsky of East Falmouth, Massachusetts has been included in the Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of landscaping. About Paul Miskovsky Paul has 30 years experience in the landscape design field. After receiving... - October 26, 2012 - Strathmore Worldwide

New Research from marketech360 Showcases Current Trends and Best Practices for Healthcare Exhibitors Results presented in latest white paper from convention and trade show industry expert helps exhibitors understand the importance of attendee learning and provides important insights that guide future planning for improved performance and results. - October 14, 2011 - marketech360

In Honor of Labor Day AboutJobs.com is Waiving Job Posting Fees for Employers Across Its Network of Employment Web Sites In a continuingly tough economy AboutJobs.com wants to do its part to bring more employment listings to job seekers struggling to find work. From September 6th, 2011 through October 31st, 2011 employers and recruiters may post industry-specific job listings free of all charges and fees on appropriate AboutJobs.com Network career sites by visiting http://www.aboutjobs.com/LaborDay. - September 03, 2011 - AboutJobs.com Inc.

OktavaMod Announces Free International Shipping OktavaMod - a leading provider of microphone upgrade services announces free international shipping. - February 10, 2011 - OktavaMod

LifeSpan Hires Senior QEH&S Executive LifeSpan Technology Recycling (LifeSpan) announced today that it has hired Paula Ross as Quality, Environmental, Health & Safety (“QEH&S”) Manager. Ms. Ross will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of LifeSpan’s QEH&S Management System, as well as ensuring compliance... - August 31, 2010 - LifeSpan

Coffee Lovers Get Personal with Beanstock Coffee Beanstock celebrates its successful redefinition of the personal coffee experience with personalized blends and its new coffee club with coffee subscriptions. - March 03, 2010 - Polar Design

Legendary 1971 Kool & the Gang Album Re-Issued on CD "Kool & The Gang Live at PJ's, Hollywood" was the band's third album and is acknowledged as one of the finest jazz-funk albums of the '70s. - July 14, 2009 - Reel Music Inc.

High-Quality Portable Restroom Franchise ElizaJ Flushes Away Economic Worries with Recession-Proof Business Almost everyone has experienced the dirty, foul-smelling portable restrooms at an outdoor event or the long lines and rushed, cramped inside quarters of the portable trailers which come at a hefty price tag for the event’s organizers. Enter Eliza Kendall, founder and president of ElizaJ®, the... - July 01, 2009 - Eliza J

Ralph Nader Proclaims Five Counts for Impeachment of George W. Bush to PR.com in Candid Interview In an interview with PR.com’s Senior Editor, Allison Kugel, Ralph Nader details five charges for alleged credible impeachment of George W. Bush and Dick Cheney. - May 16, 2008 - PR.com

CreditCardPresent.com Plans to Give $36,000 to Charity CreditCardPresent.com, A newly established compnay in the personal finance sector Has just announced a plan that aims to give away over $36000 to charity. Mainly the Amercan Cancer Assosiation. David Starikov, the founder and CEO of creditcardpresent.com is determined to help stop cancer. David's grandmother... - March 01, 2008 - CCP

Fantasm Films Signs Tony Moran, PJ Soles, Debbie Rochon, J LaRose, Tiffany Shepis and Kristina Klebe to Their New Film "Beg" BEG stars Tony Moran as Detective Jack Fox, a man who has placed his life, marriage and sanity on the line to corner the Masked Killer before his retirement from the force. The feature length film also stars Debbie Rochon and features Tiffany Shepis, Kristina Klebe, J LaRose and special guest star PJ Soles as Jack Fox's loving, lonely and confused wife. - November 09, 2007 - Fantasm Films

MoreBeach.com Announces Summer Writing & Photo Contest on Theme of "Summer Fishing" MoreBeach.com announces its summer 2006 writing and photo contest on theme of "Summer Fishing." - July 13, 2006 - MoreBeach.com