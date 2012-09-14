PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Rhode Island Business Becomes a Certified Woman-Owned Business Enterprise - Jean Hauser, President of The Color House is Leading the Way for Women in the Paint Industry The Color House, a Paint and Design Retailer with four storefronts in Rhode Island, has earned state certification as a Woman-owned Business Enterprise (WBE), from the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). To date, The Color House is the first and only Rhode Island paint and design retailer to hold the WBE certification. - November 20, 2019 - The Color House

Holistic Medical Care Center Opens Membership Practice Dynamis Preventive Medicine has recently opened its doors to new patients. Owned and operated by Mark Brody, M.D., Dynamis is attempting to fill a gap in basic medical care with a holistic and alternative orientation for those who may be dissatisfied with their current experience of primary care and the insurance based medical system. Dr. Brody has been practicing Integrative Medicine for over 19 years & uses a combination of safe non-pharmaceutical treatments in addition to conventional care. - July 16, 2019 - Dynamis Preventive Medicine

LAN-TEL Communications, Inc. Partners with AnyVision for Its Recognition Platform LAN-TEL Communications, Inc., a leading low-voltage and security integrator based in Norwood, MA, partnered with AnyVision to give its broad-base of New England clients access to advanced facial and object recognition technology. AnyVision is the leading Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based face, body... - May 12, 2019 - LAN-TEL Communications, Inc.

Tourme Introduces a New Way of Touring Tourme is a new application that is ready to revolutionize the way people travel. - March 06, 2018 - International Touring Apps., LLC.

Renaissance House Holds July 4 Reading of Frederick Douglass Speech at Martha’s Vineyard’s Inkwell Beach Abigail McGrath, Founder of Renaissance House Writers Retreat, Invites People of All Ages to Participate in Dramatic Reading of Frederick Douglass' Speech "What Does Fourth of July Mean to the Negro" on Inkwell Beach. Potluck lunch served. - July 01, 2016 - Renaissance House

Laurie Steinberg of Keller Williams Interviewed as a Top Listing Agent in South Eastern MA Laurie Steinberg of the Steinberg Realty Group at Keller Williams Realty is said to be one of the top listing agents in the Plymouth, Bristol, and Norfolk areas. Her years of experience and top notch marketing expertise prove success time and time again. - March 02, 2016 - Steinberg Realty Group|Keller Williams

Joseph A. Gonsalves Recognized by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Joseph A. Gonsalves of Swansea, Massachusetts has been included in the Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of automotive education. About Joseph A. Gonsalves Mr. Gonsalves has 45 years experience in the automotive education... - June 11, 2015 - Strathmore Worldwide

Robert Brandzen with Maximize Revenue Inc Introduces Free Local On-Site Internet Marketing Consultation for Businesses in Massachusetts and Rhode Island Maximize Revenue Inc provides customized internet marketing solutions to help businesses maximize their exposure on the internet and within the community. By visiting with businesses to learn about their vision, together they identify the best ways for a company to maximize revenue. - January 29, 2012 - Maximize Revenue, Inc.

Apollo Safety Responds to New H2N3 Influenza with Flu Prevention Kits and Disinfecting Wipes As the CDC recognizes a new strain of the swine flu, Apollo Safety announces it has products available to help prevent the spread of the virus. - December 15, 2011 - Apollo Safety

NiteTimeToys.com Begins Taking Pre-Orders for Revolutionary Sexual Health Device Premier online sexual health retailer, NiteTimeToys.com has started taking pre-orders for "Intensity," a device it explains as "a revolution in female sexual health." - October 17, 2011 - NiteTimeToys.com

ML Athletics and Northshore Women's Bootcamp Starts New Location, in the Greater Boston Area at the Malden YMCA in Malden, MA. Synergy 60's Weight Loss Workouts ML Athletics and Lynnfield Boot Camp has launched a new location in the greater Boston area at the Malden YMCA located on Dartmouth Street in Malden, MA. The program helps busy people get into the best shape of their lives with Synergy 60 Boot Camp Workouts. - November 08, 2010 - ML Athletics

Hob Knob Eco Boutique Hotel Announces Winter Wellness Packages The Hob Knob eco boutique hotel announces winter weekend getaway packages featuring accommodations, healthy cooking classes, hiking and yoga. - October 20, 2009 - Hob Knob

Polar Design’s Website Development for Union Benefit Funds Garners Another Award The Web Marketing Association announced Tuesday that Polar Design (www.polardesign.com) won a “Standard of Excellence” Award for a Non-Profit web site in its 2007 competition. The site that earned the award is the Massachusetts Laborers’ Secure Benefits Portal (www.mlbforg). The award recognizes the portal for its unique blend of highly usable, attractive design and robust database providing members with up to date information about their benefits. - September 21, 2007 - Polar Design