Massachusetts: Fall River News
Stannah Stairlifts Named ConsumerAffairs’ Best Overall Stairlift Company for 2026
Stannah also earned 2026 Buyer’s Choice Awards in all four ConsumerAffairs stairlift award categories. - June 09, 2026 - Stannah Stairlifts
53rd Annual North End Christmas Parade Presented by the North End Athletic Association Sunday December 14, 2025
For the 53rd year, the North End Athletic Association will bring Santa to visit the residents of the North End. Santa will arrive by helicopter on Sunday December 14, 2025 at 12:30pm at the Christopher Columbus Park on Atlantic Avenue. - December 02, 2025 - North End Athletic Association
Kimberly Hallinan’s Newly Released "Martha Just Wants To Know" is a Delightful and Educational Children’s Story About Curiosity, Adventure, and the Joy of Learning
“Martha Just Wants To Know” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kimberly Hallinan is an engaging story that encourages young readers to embrace their curiosity and embark on a fun-filled journey of discovery. - March 14, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
BCH Miner Cloud Mining Platform Offers Free Plan to Earn Bitcoin
Enter BCH Miner, a cloud mining platform that is rewriting the rules of cryptocurrency mining. By providing a seamless, environmentally friendly, and efficient way to mine cryptocurrency, BCH Miner enables individuals to join the crypto economy without traditional barriers. - January 14, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Paloma Arrigo, a Two-Sport Athlete, Co-Led Corona del Mar High School Girl’s Sailing Team to National Championship Title
Paloma Arrigo Co-Led Her Team to Win the National High School Sailing Championship, is a member of her school's CIF Division 1 Champion Water Polo Team, and an Academic All-American. - October 21, 2024 - Paloma Arrigo Sailing
Debra Ann Maciel’s New Book “In the Arms of the Angels: True Story of a Daughter's Love from the Other Side” Reveals How Deceased Loved Ones Continue to Remain in Spirit
Fulton Books author Debra Ann Maciel, a Reiki master and interfaith minister at the Birch Tree Sanctuary, at the Soul Purpose, and a member of the Universal Brotherhood Movement Inc, has completed her most recent book, “In the Arms of the Angels: True Story of a Daughter's Love from the Other... - May 24, 2024 - Fulton Books
Rebecca Gilfoy’s Newly Released "The Goat Boat: Reeces Learns to Be Thankful" is an Uplifting Narrative That Encourages Gratitude
“The Goat Boat: Reeces Learns to Be Thankful” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rebecca Gilfoy is a warmhearted tale of a little goat’s lessons in thankfulness as friends remind him of all he does have. - January 05, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
Frank Plays It All! Cape Cod's Frank-FM Radio Station Revamps Its Format
Frank-FM, a popular Cape Cod, MA radio station, announced a change in programming format to reach a wider audience and offer a new listening experience to Cape Cod listeners. Steve McVie, Program Director for Coxswain Media, explains: “'Frank plays it all' means exactly that. We're mixing... - September 20, 2023 - Coxswain Media
Upright Education and Bryant University Collaborate on Technology Bootcamps to Empower Career Transitions
Bryant University to offer online technology bootcamp programs designed for adult career-switcher market in Rhode Island and beyond. - September 19, 2023 - Upright Education
Travel Back to 1978 with K.C. Brote's New Domestic Suspense Novel, "Love Lost on Cloud 9"
Get ready for a thrilling summer read with "Love Lost on Cloud 9," the upcoming domestic suspense novel by author K.C. Brote. The story, set in the summer of 1978, follows newlywed Sharon Walsh as she uncovers a web of lies and deceit that puts her life in danger after she discovers provocative photos and a diary left behind by the previous residents of her new home. - May 16, 2023 - Hummingbird Press, LLC
Sherri Mahoney’s New Book, "Tiny Seeds," is a Poignant Guide Designed to Help Readers Plot Out a Path for Success and Grow the Life of Their Dreams
Fulton Books author Sherri Mahoney, an enrolled agent and public speaker who has owned an accounting practice, Taxing Matters, since 1987, has completed her most recent book, “Tiny Seeds: Sowing the Seeds for the Growth of Health, Wealth and Happiness”: an eye-opening series of... - February 15, 2023 - Fulton Books
Teamworks Purchases Won Sports in Seekonk
Teamworks is excited to announce the purchase of the Won Sports indoor and outdoor facility in Seekonk, MA. This is Teamworks’ ninth sport and recreation facility and their third in the Greater Providence area. The 57,200 square-foot facility includes multiple indoor turf fields, a Sport... - January 12, 2023 - Teamworks
Virb Lands New Contract; Expands Its Offerings to Asias with $10B Life Science Company
Virb has grown outside the US, now servicing contracts in India and Japan with new client. - January 11, 2023 - Virb
Lakefront Living International, LLC Adds Florida to Its Family of Lakefront Property Partners
Guy and Kevin Shipley, a Father-Son team from Central Florida, become the latest Lakefront Living Realty partner to showcase their spectacular lakes to a nationwide audience. - October 19, 2022 - Lakefront Living International, LLC
New Management at Teamworks Somerset Announces Major Renovations Underway
On September 28, Teamworks purchased its previously franchised Somerset location as well as the building where it operates. This is Teamworks’ seventh sport and recreation facility, in addition to its other businesses which include Five Star Sports Rehab & Physical Therapy (Acton, MA),... - October 12, 2022 - Teamworks
Ocean Research Project's Schooner Marie Tharp Stops in Newport Before Ambitious Maiden Voyage to Map Greenland's Uncharted Glacier Fjords
Schooner Marie Tharp stops in Newport area for final preparations before launching into a decadal ocean mapping campaign across the Arctic. Operated by the Ocean Research Project, Marie embarks on her maiden mission to Greenland led by Captain Matt Rutherford and Oceanographer Nicole Trenholm. - June 20, 2022 - Ocean Research Project
Daniel Gracie Academy of Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Opens in Hyannis
Daniel Gracie Academy offers a variety of fitness classes for adults and children of all experience levels. Classes include jiu jitsu, muay thai, kickboxing, bootcamp and special workshops that focus on improving one’s health and wellbeing. The kids’ program starts at age 4 with the Little Warriors program–offering students a jump start on learning the basics of staying active and making positive choices. - March 09, 2022 - Daniel Gracie Academy Hyannis
Ron Beaty Announces 2022 Republican Candidacy for Barnstable County Commissioner
Fiscal Conservative Republican Ron Beaty to Run for County Commissioner on Cape Cod with a Focus Upon Restoring Fiscal Integrity and Accountability to Barnstable County Government - February 20, 2022 - Campaign to Elect Ron Beaty
Commonwealth of Massachusetts and iGrad Partner to Offer Enrich Financial Wellness Platform to Current and Retired State Employees
In the first statewide program of its kind, the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and San Diego-based financial education company iGrad have partnered to offer the award-winning Enrich™ financial wellness platform to 156,000 current and retired state employees. The Economic Empowerment Trust... - May 25, 2021 - iGrad
ReStart RI Launched to Bring Assistance to 1000 Small Businesses and New Startups
Led by SCORE Rhode Island, the ReStart RI initiative has been launched to bring assistance to Rhode Island and South Coast Massachusetts small businesses and new startups by providing the tools, techniques and business advice to get them back up and running successfully. After the most disruptive... - May 22, 2020 - SCORE RI
Rhode Island Business Becomes a Certified Woman-Owned Business Enterprise - Jean Hauser, President of The Color House is Leading the Way for Women in the Paint Industry
The Color House, a Paint and Design Retailer with four storefronts in Rhode Island, has earned state certification as a Woman-owned Business Enterprise (WBE), from the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). To date, The Color House is the first and only Rhode Island paint and design retailer to hold the WBE certification. - November 20, 2019 - The Color House
Holistic Medical Care Center Opens Membership Practice
Dynamis Preventive Medicine has recently opened its doors to new patients. Owned and operated by Mark Brody, M.D., Dynamis is attempting to fill a gap in basic medical care with a holistic and alternative orientation for those who may be dissatisfied with their current experience of primary care and the insurance based medical system. Dr. Brody has been practicing Integrative Medicine for over 19 years & uses a combination of safe non-pharmaceutical treatments in addition to conventional care. - July 16, 2019 - Dynamis Preventive Medicine
LAN-TEL Communications, Inc. Partners with AnyVision for Its Recognition Platform
LAN-TEL Communications, Inc., a leading low-voltage and security integrator based in Norwood, MA, partnered with AnyVision to give its broad-base of New England clients access to advanced facial and object recognition technology. AnyVision is the leading Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based face,... - May 12, 2019 - LAN-TEL Communications, Inc.
Tourme Introduces a New Way of Touring
Tourme is a new application that is ready to revolutionize the way people travel. - March 06, 2018 - International Touring Apps., LLC.
Renaissance House Holds July 4 Reading of Frederick Douglass Speech at Martha’s Vineyard’s Inkwell Beach
Abigail McGrath, Founder of Renaissance House Writers Retreat, Invites People of All Ages to Participate in Dramatic Reading of Frederick Douglass' Speech "What Does Fourth of July Mean to the Negro" on Inkwell Beach. Potluck lunch served. - July 01, 2016 - Renaissance House
Laurie Steinberg of Keller Williams Interviewed as a Top Listing Agent in South Eastern MA
Laurie Steinberg of the Steinberg Realty Group at Keller Williams Realty is said to be one of the top listing agents in the Plymouth, Bristol, and Norfolk areas. Her years of experience and top notch marketing expertise prove success time and time again. - March 02, 2016 - Steinberg Realty Group|Keller Williams
Joseph A. Gonsalves Recognized by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Joseph A. Gonsalves of Swansea, Massachusetts has been included in the Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of automotive education. About Joseph A. Gonsalves Mr. Gonsalves has 45 years experience in the automotive... - June 11, 2015 - Strathmore Worldwide
Robert Brandzen with Maximize Revenue Inc Introduces Free Local On-Site Internet Marketing Consultation for Businesses in Massachusetts and Rhode Island
Maximize Revenue Inc provides customized internet marketing solutions to help businesses maximize their exposure on the internet and within the community. By visiting with businesses to learn about their vision, together they identify the best ways for a company to maximize revenue. - January 29, 2012 - Maximize Revenue, Inc.
Apollo Safety Responds to New H2N3 Influenza with Flu Prevention Kits and Disinfecting Wipes
As the CDC recognizes a new strain of the swine flu, Apollo Safety announces it has products available to help prevent the spread of the virus. - December 15, 2011 - Apollo Safety
NiteTimeToys.com Begins Taking Pre-Orders for Revolutionary Sexual Health Device
Premier online sexual health retailer, NiteTimeToys.com has started taking pre-orders for "Intensity," a device it explains as "a revolution in female sexual health." - October 17, 2011 - NiteTimeToys.com
ML Athletics and Northshore Women's Bootcamp Starts New Location, in the Greater Boston Area at the Malden YMCA in Malden, MA. Synergy 60's Weight Loss Workouts
ML Athletics and Lynnfield Boot Camp has launched a new location in the greater Boston area at the Malden YMCA located on Dartmouth Street in Malden, MA. The program helps busy people get into the best shape of their lives with Synergy 60 Boot Camp Workouts. - November 08, 2010 - ML Athletics
Hob Knob Eco Boutique Hotel Announces Winter Wellness Packages
The Hob Knob eco boutique hotel announces winter weekend getaway packages featuring accommodations, healthy cooking classes, hiking and yoga. - October 20, 2009 - Hob Knob
PR.com Interviews Anne Frank’s Cousin and Last Living Relative, Buddy Elias
Anne Frank’s only living direct relative, Buddy Elias, speaks exclusively with PR.com’s Allison Kugel about his famous cousin and the Anne Frank-Fonds in Switzerland. - May 07, 2008 - PR.com
"Celebrity Apprentice" Cast Members Gene Simmons, Stephen Baldwin and Carol Alt Have All Been Interviewed by PR.com’s Allison Kugel; Interviews Can be Read at PR.com
Fans of "The Apprentice" who are looking forward to tuning in to its latest installment, "Celebrity Apprentice," can get a head start in learning more about three "Celebrity Apprentice" cast members by going to www.pr.com/articles and reading their interviews. - December 17, 2007 - PR.com
Polar Design’s Website Development for Union Benefit Funds Garners Another Award
The Web Marketing Association announced Tuesday that Polar Design (www.polardesign.com) won a “Standard of Excellence” Award for a Non-Profit web site in its 2007 competition. The site that earned the award is the Massachusetts Laborers’ Secure Benefits Portal (www.mlbforg). The award recognizes the portal for its unique blend of highly usable, attractive design and robust database providing members with up to date information about their benefits. - September 21, 2007 - Polar Design
PR.com Interviews Marvel Comics Icon Stan Lee
PR.com Senior Editor, Allison Kugel, interviews legendary comic book icon Stan Lee about his life, his career and his new company POW! Entertainment. - March 17, 2006 - PR.com