Massachusetts: New Bedford News
Stannah Stairlifts Named ConsumerAffairs’ Best Overall Stairlift Company for 2026
Stannah also earned 2026 Buyer’s Choice Awards in all four ConsumerAffairs stairlift award categories. - June 09, 2026 - Stannah Stairlifts
53rd Annual North End Christmas Parade Presented by the North End Athletic Association Sunday December 14, 2025
For the 53rd year, the North End Athletic Association will bring Santa to visit the residents of the North End. Santa will arrive by helicopter on Sunday December 14, 2025 at 12:30pm at the Christopher Columbus Park on Atlantic Avenue. - December 02, 2025 - North End Athletic Association
Ranch Systems, Inc. Introduces RS10 Bluetooth® Transmitter & Data Logger, the Next Generation in Data Logger Solutions
Ranch Systems, Inc., a leading manufacturer of wireless telemetry solutions, is introducing a new set of solutions under the brand RanchDL™. The new brand is focused on a new version of the RS10 Transmitter & Data Logger Unit utilizing Bluetooth® Wireless Long-Range technology. - October 30, 2025 - Ranch Systems Inc.
Paloma Arrigo, a Two-Sport Athlete, Co-Led Corona del Mar High School Girl’s Sailing Team to National Championship Title
Paloma Arrigo Co-Led Her Team to Win the National High School Sailing Championship, is a member of her school's CIF Division 1 Champion Water Polo Team, and an Academic All-American. - October 21, 2024 - Paloma Arrigo Sailing
Author Susan Rogers’s New Book, "Other Side of the Rainbow," Tells the Charming Tale of an Enchanted Journey of Finding the True Meaning of the Rainbow
Recent release “Other Side of the Rainbow” from Covenant Books author Susan Rogers is a heartfelt tale that follows Luckstar, a curious leprechaun who sets off to learn all there is to know about rainbows. After sliding down one to reach the other side, Luckstar finds someone willing to help him open his heart to Christ in order to discover the rainbow’s true purpose as a promise from God. - March 20, 2024 - Covenant Books
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
New Management at Teamworks Somerset Announces Major Renovations Underway
On September 28, Teamworks purchased its previously franchised Somerset location as well as the building where it operates. This is Teamworks’ seventh sport and recreation facility, in addition to its other businesses which include Five Star Sports Rehab & Physical Therapy (Acton, MA),... - October 12, 2022 - Teamworks
Ocean Research Project's Schooner Marie Tharp Stops in Newport Before Ambitious Maiden Voyage to Map Greenland's Uncharted Glacier Fjords
Schooner Marie Tharp stops in Newport area for final preparations before launching into a decadal ocean mapping campaign across the Arctic. Operated by the Ocean Research Project, Marie embarks on her maiden mission to Greenland led by Captain Matt Rutherford and Oceanographer Nicole Trenholm. - June 20, 2022 - Ocean Research Project
Ron Beaty Announces 2022 Republican Candidacy for Barnstable County Commissioner
Fiscal Conservative Republican Ron Beaty to Run for County Commissioner on Cape Cod with a Focus Upon Restoring Fiscal Integrity and Accountability to Barnstable County Government - February 20, 2022 - Campaign to Elect Ron Beaty
Boat Injury Law Firm Gives Clients Free Tablets
Maritime injury law firm, Fulweiler llc believes clients need to be in contact with their attorney in order to obtain justice. Many clients cannot afford a smartphone or tablet which is why Fulweiler llc has started a program where it gives a free Android Tablet to its clients. It makes it easier to communicate and it's just the fair thing to do. www.saltwaterlaw.com - October 26, 2021 - Fulweiler llc
The Franchise Group Creative Marketing Agency Expands Video Studio and Creative Services in Acushnet, Massachusetts
The Franchise Group is excited to announce the opening of their renovated and expanded creative and video production facilities in the former Titleist Golf Ball Factory in Acushnet, MA. - October 14, 2021 - The Franchise Group
Commonwealth of Massachusetts and iGrad Partner to Offer Enrich Financial Wellness Platform to Current and Retired State Employees
In the first statewide program of its kind, the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and San Diego-based financial education company iGrad have partnered to offer the award-winning Enrich™ financial wellness platform to 156,000 current and retired state employees. The Economic Empowerment Trust... - May 25, 2021 - iGrad
When The GroovaLottos Say “You Never Told Me,” You Should Listen
The Godfathers of Southcoast Thump & Soul are back with an original, funky little doo-wop cut for their April release, and the movement continues. - April 20, 2021 - TheGroovaLottos
Polyphonic Studios, LLC Congratulates The ZYG 808 for the release of "Real EmCees"
Polyphonic Studios' Southcoast Thump & Soul movement continues with The ZYG 808's release of "Real EmCees," featuring some of the Southcoast regions microphone masters, while drawing a distinct line between MCs and rappers. - April 19, 2021 - Polyphonic Studios LLC
Ecologic Entomology Moves Office One City Block in Boston’s South End
Local Pest Control Company upgrades office to a new location in Boston's South End Neighborhood. - August 26, 2020 - Ecologic Entomology
Telehealth Provider HealthPoint Plus Forms Strategic Partnership with the SureUp Total Wellness Platform
Partnership democratizes access to low-cost Telehealth that empowers businesses—especially small businesses—to recruit, retain, and reward employees. - June 24, 2020 - HealthPoint Plus, Inc.
The Year of the Cranberry
Move over acai, it’s cranberries time to shine. Cape Cod Select celebrates "The Year of the Cranberry" with big plans for 2020 and promoting whole frozen cranberries. - February 18, 2020 - Cape Cod Select
Rhode Island Business Becomes a Certified Woman-Owned Business Enterprise - Jean Hauser, President of The Color House is Leading the Way for Women in the Paint Industry
The Color House, a Paint and Design Retailer with four storefronts in Rhode Island, has earned state certification as a Woman-owned Business Enterprise (WBE), from the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). To date, The Color House is the first and only Rhode Island paint and design retailer to hold the WBE certification. - November 20, 2019 - The Color House
Inventor of “Games of Genius” Coming to R.I., Oct. 10 Free Seminar, Open to the Public
Parents, teachers and government officials worldwide are learning how to help children be more confident, successful, and innovative by discovering their own unique talents – in seven minutes a day. The general public is invited to learn about and play the award-winning “Games of Genius,” with the inventor, Opher Brayer, at a free presentation from 6 to 8 p.m., on Thursday, October 10 at the Kirkbrae Country Club, Lincoln, R.I. - September 23, 2019 - Mastery Martial Arts
"What Key Estate Planning Tools Should I Know About?" by Michael Arnheiter at Baystate Financial in Boston, MA
By taking steps in advance, you have a greater say in how these questions are answered. And isn’t that how it should be? "Wills and trusts are two of the most popular estate planning tools. Both allow you to spell out how you would like your property to be distributed, but they also go far beyond that," says Michael Arnheiter of Baystate Financial in Boston, MA. - September 17, 2019 - Baystate Financial
Holistic Medical Care Center Opens Membership Practice
Dynamis Preventive Medicine has recently opened its doors to new patients. Owned and operated by Mark Brody, M.D., Dynamis is attempting to fill a gap in basic medical care with a holistic and alternative orientation for those who may be dissatisfied with their current experience of primary care and the insurance based medical system. Dr. Brody has been practicing Integrative Medicine for over 19 years & uses a combination of safe non-pharmaceutical treatments in addition to conventional care. - July 16, 2019 - Dynamis Preventive Medicine
Leonard D. Delorey Recognized as a Professional of the Year by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Publication
Leonard D. DeLorey of Mashpee, Massachusetts has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2018 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of construction. About Leonard D. DeLorey Leonard “Bud” DeLorey has 40... - October 02, 2018 - Strathmore Worldwide
Realtors, Builders, Decorators, and More Team Up to Help Home Sellers Through Local Seminars
By popular request, a dynamic team of top local professionals are holding two free home sellers seminars to help people maximize their home price, just in time for the impending Spring Market. - March 09, 2018 - Robert Paul Properties
Tourme Introduces a New Way of Touring
Tourme is a new application that is ready to revolutionize the way people travel. - March 06, 2018 - International Touring Apps., LLC.
CMT Materials Opens New Facility in China
CMT Materials, Inc., the global leader in syntactic foams for plug-assisted thermoforming, will open a new location in the city of Shenzhen, China this year. - January 09, 2018 - CMT Materials, Inc.
Industry Veteran Carla Hemmings Joins New England Vacation Rentals as Account Manager
New England Vacation Rentals announced today that industry veteran Carla Hemmings has joined the company as an Account Manager. The company additionally announced it will open a third location in Eastham at 180 Brackett Road. They will continue to maintain their locations at the Jack Conway office at 565 Main Street in Harwich Port and in the Lighthouse Realty Building in Chatham. - December 13, 2017 - New England Vacation Rentals
HMiners Announces Attractive Promotional Campaign for Their Cryptocurrency Mining Rigs
HMiners, a rapidly emerging name in the global cryptocurrency market, has just launched a lucrative promotional offer for their advanced mining rigs. With the introduction of this offer, all HMiners customers purchasing three units of the same product will receive the fourth unit absolutely free of charge. - September 03, 2017 - HMiners Technologies Inc.
Which Common Places in Massachusetts Are People Most Likely to be Bitten by Dogs?
Serious injuries from dog bites can occur. Learn the signs that may indicate a dog is about to attack from the Law Firm of d'Oliveira & Associates. - April 27, 2017 - d'Oliveira & Associates
USA Marketing Associates and Grillo Projects Launches New Business Unit PeakWerks
Marketing Associates and Grillo Projects, Essen Germany announced today the launch of a new business called PeakWerks (www.peakwerks.com). PeakWerks is a new marketing unit that will focus on Search Experience Optimization services for business websites to produce more relevant content, greater... - February 22, 2017 - PeakWerks
Gaming Company’s Initial Kickstarter Aims to Place "Spies" Into Family Homes
“Master of Spies,” a quick and fun tabletop card game for 2-4 players, is launched by Move Rate 20 Games and ideal for gamers & gaming families. - March 02, 2016 - Move Rate 20 Games LLC
Director of International Sales to Receive International Trade Award
Health Enterprises, Inc. is pleased to announce that Mr. Brooke Fishback, director of international sales, will receive the National Association of Small Business International Trade Educators (NASBITE) “2016 Advancing International Trade Award” for the State of Massachusetts at its... - February 04, 2016 - Health Enterprises, Inc.
New On-Line Jewelry Store Offers Quality Jewelry at Discounted Prices
We are opening a new on-line jewelry store to allow consumers to buy quality jewelry at discounted prices. - April 22, 2015 - Jewelry Buyers Club LLC
Wilshire® Manufacturing Introduces New PrisMatrix™ Decorative LED System at Dallas International Lighting Market
Revolutionary Technology Merges LED Lighting Benefits & World-class Optics with the Beauty & Elegance of the Company’s Complete Line of Decorative Lighting Fixtures - January 21, 2015 - Wilshire
Rally Point
New social app brings friends, family, and businesses together at a moment’s notice - December 28, 2012 - RunningHat Publishing
Lizzie Borden Murder Mystery Intrigues Massachusetts Author and Private Investigator
Peabody, Massachusetts resident & Licensed Private Investigator, Michael A. Coller ventured into 'the world of the paranormal' on September 8, 2012 -- the eve of his 45th birthday. The Lizzie Borden House, better known for the rhyme “Lizzie Borden took an axe and gave her mother forty... - September 25, 2012 - MAC Investigations
Apollo Safety Responds to New H2N3 Influenza with Flu Prevention Kits and Disinfecting Wipes
As the CDC recognizes a new strain of the swine flu, Apollo Safety announces it has products available to help prevent the spread of the virus. - December 15, 2011 - Apollo Safety
ROAM Data Introduces World’s First Encrypted Audio Coupled Card Reader
Allows Hundreds of Mobile Phone Models to Become Secure POS Terminals - April 14, 2010 - ROAM Data, Inc
WorldNav Truck GPS Now Offers Mexico Maps
Truck drivers are being mandated to follow routes that are suitable for their vehicles. Commercial drivers are now able to cross the U.S. border to Canada and to Mexico with added confidence that they are following truck friendly routes by using the newly updated WorldNav Truck GPS. - April 08, 2010 - TeleType Co.
Early Human Embryos Make "Mistakes" as a Matter of Survival, Could be Key to Understanding Stem Cell Development
Early human embryos may be naturally prone to making mistakes in chromosome allocation to new cells, according to a report by Bedford Stem Cell Research Foundation scientists. Their new findings indicate rapid increases in total genetic information may be more important to embryo survival than... - April 07, 2010 - Bedford Stem Cell Research Foundation
Dexrex Gear and USA.NET™ Partner to Bring IM Archiving to the Enterprise
Dexrex Gear, a leading information technology platform developer providing cost-effective textual data management services for instant messaging (IM) and mobile texting, announced today that it has teamed with USA.NET, the hosted email subsidiary of Perimeter eSecurity, to deliver a new messaging management and archiving solution based on the Dexrex Gear ChatSync platform. - January 26, 2010 - Dexrex Gear
Epilio and The Turtle Partnership Announce UC2Ready™ to Streamline the Deployment of IBM Lotus Sametime 8.5
Epilio and The Turtle Partnership, two advanced level IBM Business Partners, today announced UC2Ready™, a new assessment offering for IBM Lotus Sametime 8.5. Lotus Sametime 8.5 offers companies a core set of integrated real-time communications services - voice, data and video - that make it... - January 20, 2010 - Epilio
Technology Veteran Joins Dexrex Gear Board of Advisors
Kevin B. Harris takes seventh seat on Dexrex Gear’s prestigious Board. - December 15, 2009 - Dexrex Gear
High Tech for a High Calling: Ethernet Extension Goes to Church
A Cape Cod Church Embraces High Technology to Reach a Modern, Tech-Savvy Community - December 09, 2009 - Ethernet Extension Experts
Dr., Certified Fitness Trainer Says Reform of Lifestyles Needed First
Dr. David Robinson, certified fitness trainer cites the dismal health statistics for proof that Americans should first reform their own lifestyles and priorities before taking a position on health reform. - September 29, 2009 - David W. Robinson, D.C.
Whole House Comfort Ventilators Provide a Greener Approach to Home Cooling
As consumers we are always looking for ways to save a little green in our wallets. Once in awhile a product comes along that does just that while helping make less of a negative impact on the environment. Heyoka Solutions, LLC offers its uncompromising design of a whole house comfort ventilator,... - August 23, 2008 - Heyoka Solutions, LLC
Ralph Nader Proclaims Five Counts for Impeachment of George W. Bush to PR.com in Candid Interview
In an interview with PR.com’s Senior Editor, Allison Kugel, Ralph Nader details five charges for alleged credible impeachment of George W. Bush and Dick Cheney. - May 16, 2008 - PR.com
Entrepreneur Magazine Features PR.com in Its December 2007 Issue
PR.com is listed as one of five recommended press release distribution services by Entrepreneur Magazine and Entrepreneur.com. - November 28, 2007 - PR.com