Rhode Island Business Becomes a Certified Woman-Owned Business Enterprise - Jean Hauser, President of The Color House is Leading the Way for Women in the Paint Industry The Color House, a Paint and Design Retailer with four storefronts in Rhode Island, has earned state certification as a Woman-owned Business Enterprise (WBE), from the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). To date, The Color House is the first and only Rhode Island paint and design retailer to hold the WBE certification. - November 20, 2019 - The Color House

Inventor of “Games of Genius” Coming to R.I., Oct. 10 Free Seminar, Open to the Public Parents, teachers and government officials worldwide are learning how to help children be more confident, successful, and innovative by discovering their own unique talents – in seven minutes a day. The general public is invited to learn about and play the award-winning “Games of Genius,” with the inventor, Opher Brayer, at a free presentation from 6 to 8 p.m., on Thursday, October 10 at the Kirkbrae Country Club, Lincoln, R.I. - September 23, 2019 - Mastery Martial Arts

"What Key Estate Planning Tools Should I Know About?" by Michael Arnheiter at Baystate Financial in Boston, MA By taking steps in advance, you have a greater say in how these questions are answered. And isn’t that how it should be? "Wills and trusts are two of the most popular estate planning tools. Both allow you to spell out how you would like your property to be distributed, but they also go far beyond that," says Michael Arnheiter of Baystate Financial in Boston, MA. - September 17, 2019 - Baystate Financial

Holistic Medical Care Center Opens Membership Practice Dynamis Preventive Medicine has recently opened its doors to new patients. Owned and operated by Mark Brody, M.D., Dynamis is attempting to fill a gap in basic medical care with a holistic and alternative orientation for those who may be dissatisfied with their current experience of primary care and the insurance based medical system. Dr. Brody has been practicing Integrative Medicine for over 19 years & uses a combination of safe non-pharmaceutical treatments in addition to conventional care. - July 16, 2019 - Dynamis Preventive Medicine

Leonard D. Delorey Recognized as a Professional of the Year by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Publication Leonard D. DeLorey of Mashpee, Massachusetts has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2018 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of construction. About Leonard D. DeLorey Leonard “Bud” DeLorey has 40 years... - October 02, 2018 - Strathmore Worldwide

Realtors, Builders, Decorators, and More Team Up to Help Home Sellers Through Local Seminars By popular request, a dynamic team of top local professionals are holding two free home sellers seminars to help people maximize their home price, just in time for the impending Spring Market. - March 09, 2018 - Robert Paul Properties

Tourme Introduces a New Way of Touring Tourme is a new application that is ready to revolutionize the way people travel. - March 06, 2018 - International Touring Apps., LLC.

CMT Materials Opens New Facility in China CMT Materials, Inc., the global leader in syntactic foams for plug-assisted thermoforming, will open a new location in the city of Shenzhen, China this year. - January 09, 2018 - CMT Materials, Inc.

Industry Veteran Carla Hemmings Joins New England Vacation Rentals as Account Manager New England Vacation Rentals announced today that industry veteran Carla Hemmings has joined the company as an Account Manager. The company additionally announced it will open a third location in Eastham at 180 Brackett Road. They will continue to maintain their locations at the Jack Conway office at 565 Main Street in Harwich Port and in the Lighthouse Realty Building in Chatham. - December 13, 2017 - New England Vacation Rentals

HMiners Announces Attractive Promotional Campaign for Their Cryptocurrency Mining Rigs HMiners, a rapidly emerging name in the global cryptocurrency market, has just launched a lucrative promotional offer for their advanced mining rigs. With the introduction of this offer, all HMiners customers purchasing three units of the same product will receive the fourth unit absolutely free of charge. - September 03, 2017 - HMiners Technologies Inc.

Which Common Places in Massachusetts Are People Most Likely to be Bitten by Dogs? Serious injuries from dog bites can occur. Learn the signs that may indicate a dog is about to attack from the Law Firm of d'Oliveira & Associates. - April 27, 2017 - d'Oliveira & Associates

USA Marketing Associates and Grillo Projects Launches New Business Unit PeakWerks Marketing Associates and Grillo Projects, Essen Germany announced today the launch of a new business called PeakWerks (www.peakwerks.com). PeakWerks is a new marketing unit that will focus on Search Experience Optimization services for business websites to produce more relevant content, greater traffic... - February 22, 2017 - PeakWerks

Gaming Company’s Initial Kickstarter Aims to Place "Spies" Into Family Homes “Master of Spies,” a quick and fun tabletop card game for 2-4 players, is launched by Move Rate 20 Games and ideal for gamers & gaming families. - March 02, 2016 - Move Rate 20 Games LLC

Director of International Sales to Receive International Trade Award Health Enterprises, Inc. is pleased to announce that Mr. Brooke Fishback, director of international sales, will receive the National Association of Small Business International Trade Educators (NASBITE) “2016 Advancing International Trade Award” for the State of Massachusetts at its upcoming... - February 04, 2016 - Health Enterprises, Inc.

New On-Line Jewelry Store Offers Quality Jewelry at Discounted Prices We are opening a new on-line jewelry store to allow consumers to buy quality jewelry at discounted prices. - April 22, 2015 - Jewelry Buyers Club LLC

Wilshire® Manufacturing Introduces New PrisMatrix™ Decorative LED System at Dallas International Lighting Market Revolutionary Technology Merges LED Lighting Benefits & World-class Optics with the Beauty & Elegance of the Company’s Complete Line of Decorative Lighting Fixtures - January 21, 2015 - Wilshire

Rally Point New social app brings friends, family, and businesses together at a moment’s notice - December 28, 2012 - RunningHat Publishing

Lizzie Borden Murder Mystery Intrigues Massachusetts Author and Private Investigator Peabody, Massachusetts resident & Licensed Private Investigator, Michael A. Coller ventured into 'the world of the paranormal' on September 8, 2012 -- the eve of his 45th birthday. The Lizzie Borden House, better known for the rhyme “Lizzie Borden took an axe and gave her mother forty whacks. - September 25, 2012 - MAC Investigations

Apollo Safety Responds to New H2N3 Influenza with Flu Prevention Kits and Disinfecting Wipes As the CDC recognizes a new strain of the swine flu, Apollo Safety announces it has products available to help prevent the spread of the virus. - December 15, 2011 - Apollo Safety

ROAM Data Introduces World’s First Encrypted Audio Coupled Card Reader Allows Hundreds of Mobile Phone Models to Become Secure POS Terminals - April 14, 2010 - ROAM Data, Inc

WorldNav Truck GPS Now Offers Mexico Maps Truck drivers are being mandated to follow routes that are suitable for their vehicles. Commercial drivers are now able to cross the U.S. border to Canada and to Mexico with added confidence that they are following truck friendly routes by using the newly updated WorldNav Truck GPS. - April 08, 2010 - TeleType Co.

Early Human Embryos Make "Mistakes" as a Matter of Survival, Could be Key to Understanding Stem Cell Development Early human embryos may be naturally prone to making mistakes in chromosome allocation to new cells, according to a report by Bedford Stem Cell Research Foundation scientists. Their new findings indicate rapid increases in total genetic information may be more important to embryo survival than accurate... - April 07, 2010 - Bedford Stem Cell Research Foundation

Dexrex Gear and USA.NET™ Partner to Bring IM Archiving to the Enterprise Dexrex Gear, a leading information technology platform developer providing cost-effective textual data management services for instant messaging (IM) and mobile texting, announced today that it has teamed with USA.NET, the hosted email subsidiary of Perimeter eSecurity, to deliver a new messaging management and archiving solution based on the Dexrex Gear ChatSync platform. - January 26, 2010 - Dexrex Gear

Epilio and The Turtle Partnership Announce UC2Ready™ to Streamline the Deployment of IBM Lotus Sametime 8.5 Epilio and The Turtle Partnership, two advanced level IBM Business Partners, today announced UC2Ready™, a new assessment offering for IBM Lotus Sametime 8.5. Lotus Sametime 8.5 offers companies a core set of integrated real-time communications services - voice, data and video - that make it easy... - January 20, 2010 - Epilio

Technology Veteran Joins Dexrex Gear Board of Advisors Kevin B. Harris takes seventh seat on Dexrex Gear’s prestigious Board. - December 15, 2009 - Dexrex Gear

High Tech for a High Calling: Ethernet Extension Goes to Church A Cape Cod Church Embraces High Technology to Reach a Modern, Tech-Savvy Community - December 09, 2009 - Ethernet Extension Experts

Dr., Certified Fitness Trainer Says Reform of Lifestyles Needed First Dr. David Robinson, certified fitness trainer cites the dismal health statistics for proof that Americans should first reform their own lifestyles and priorities before taking a position on health reform. - September 29, 2009 - David W. Robinson, D.C.

Whole House Comfort Ventilators Provide a Greener Approach to Home Cooling As consumers we are always looking for ways to save a little green in our wallets. Once in awhile a product comes along that does just that while helping make less of a negative impact on the environment. Heyoka Solutions, LLC offers its uncompromising design of a whole house comfort ventilator, the... - August 23, 2008 - Heyoka Solutions, LLC

Ralph Nader Proclaims Five Counts for Impeachment of George W. Bush to PR.com in Candid Interview In an interview with PR.com’s Senior Editor, Allison Kugel, Ralph Nader details five charges for alleged credible impeachment of George W. Bush and Dick Cheney. - May 16, 2008 - PR.com