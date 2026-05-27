Massachusetts: Springfield News
CommLab India in Training Industry’s 2026 Learning Services Watch List
CommLab India named a 2026 Learning Services Watch List Company, recognizing its scalable, AI-powered enterprise learning solutions. - May 27, 2026 - CommLab India
Nicole Araujo of Trend 2000 Real Estate is Launching a First-Time Homebuyer Education Program
Nicole Araujo of Trend 2000 Real Estate is launching a First-Time Homebuyer Education Program to support individuals preparing to purchase their first home. Offered monthly through in-person and virtual sessions, the program provides practical guidance on the homebuying process, financing considerations, and navigating Hartford County’s highly competitive housing market, as identified by Zillow and other national housing analysts. - February 02, 2026 - Realtor Nicole Araujo of Trend 2000 Real Estate
53rd Annual North End Christmas Parade Presented by the North End Athletic Association Sunday December 14, 2025
For the 53rd year, the North End Athletic Association will bring Santa to visit the residents of the North End. Santa will arrive by helicopter on Sunday December 14, 2025 at 12:30pm at the Christopher Columbus Park on Atlantic Avenue. - December 02, 2025 - North End Athletic Association
SaVida Health Relocates to New Addiction Treatment Center in Worcester, Massachusetts
SaVida Health, a leader in outpatient, evidence-based treatment for substance use disorders, is proud to announce the opening of its relocated opioid and alcohol treatment center in Worcester, Massachusetts, strengthening SaVida’s commitment to increased access to high-quality, respectful,... - August 23, 2025 - SaVida Health
Author Brent Filson’s New Book, "No-Rank Man," Follows a Vietnam Veteran Who Confronts His Past in Order to Learn More About His Father’s Death and the Impacts of War
Recent release “No-Rank Man” from Newman Springs Publishing author Brent Filson is a stirring novel that centers around Colm McCabe, a Vietnam veteran who finds himself returning from war to New York’s East Village in 1967 and getting involved in "The Summer of Love." As the hippie romp descends from idealism to madness, McCabe is forced to confront a lie he has been living, all while unraveling the truth behind his father’s suicide. - August 05, 2025 - Newman Springs Publishing
Pastor Joseph Strickland’s Newly Released "The Babylonian Deception" is a Compelling Exploration of Biblical Truth and Humanity’s Misunderstanding of Death and Life
“The Babylonian Deception: It’s Happening Now” from Christian Faith Publishing author Pastor Joseph Strickland is a thought-provoking examination of the biblical concept of death, the deception that blinds humanity, and the life offered through Jesus Christ. - July 09, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
ALS TDI Announces New Agreement with Axol Bioscience to Expand Access to ALS Patient iPSC-Derived Cells for Global Research
The ALS Therapy Development Institute (ALS TDI) is proud to announce that a collection of cells derived from ALS patient-derived induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) lines will now be made widely available to researchers around the world. - June 24, 2025 - ALS Therapy Development Institute
Donna Topham’s Book, "Behind the Veil," is an Easy Read Depicting the Start of the End Times Seeing It Through a Group of Festival Goers Who Experience Them First Hand
Recent release “Behind the Veil” from Page Publishing author Donna Topham is a tale that starts with a group of friends who are enjoying a weekend camping, completely unaware that the end times are fast approaching. - May 28, 2025 - Page Publishing
Massachusetts Declares November 15 as Gestational Diabetes Awareness Day Spotlighting Growing Health Crisis
B.E.A.T Gestational Diabetes™ , Inc, in partnership with 360Girls&Women®, proudly announces that November 15 has been officially designated as "Gestational Diabetes Awareness Day" by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. This new observance aims to bring much-needed attention to the rising prevalence of gestational diabetes and its severe long-term health impacts, particularly in communities of color. The day will serve as a call to action for prevention, holistic management, and support for women. - November 15, 2024 - 360Girls&Women
Author Linda Sabettini’s New Book, "The Sea," is a Delightful Children’s Story That Celebrates the Power of Imagination Under the Water
Recent release “The Sea” from Page Publishing author Linda Sabettini is a heartwarming, illustrated children’s story about an inquisitive young boy who imagines adventures in the depths of the sea. - October 10, 2024 - Page Publishing
Law Office of Patrick L. Mead Moves To New Location
The Law Office of Patrick L. Mead is pleased to announce the opening of a new office location in north Plymouth. This strategic location will be easily accessible to all South Shore residents, and will be at the intersection of two major thoroughfares. - September 25, 2024 - Law Office of Patrick L. Mead
Author Jeffrey M. Sherman’s New Book, "Homeless Interview Number 9," Brings Attention to the Plight of the Homeless Population and Offers Meaningful Solutions
Recent release “Homeless Interview Number 9” from Newman Springs Publishing author Jeffrey M. Sherman showcases an impactful project organized by the author, highlighting the plight of the homeless community through personal interviews. - August 29, 2024 - Newman Springs Publishing
Author Joseph J. Morse’s New Book, "Forma Lux Heaven's Harbinger," is a Collection of Three Stories Centered Around an Angel Sent to Deliver Messages to Mankind
Recent release “Forma Lux Heaven's Harbinger” from Covenant Books author Joseph J. Morse is a fascinating and enthralling series of three stories that introduce readers to Forma Lux, a fictional angelic harbinger sent from the kingdom of heaven. Throughout each story, Morse weaves a tapestry of intrigue, humor, and spiritual revelation that will leave readers captivated until the final page. - June 14, 2024 - Covenant Books
Asif Bayramov’s New Book, "Azerbaijani Jews in Sports: Second Edition," Explores the Incredible Achievements of Jewish Athletes Despite the Bigotry They Often Face
Fulton Books author Asif Bayramov, a writer, a master in sports sciences, a trainer, and a black belt holder in Judo, has completed his most recent book, “Azerbaijani Jews in Sports: Second Edition”: a revised and updated edition that reveals the achievements of Jewish star athletes,... - May 31, 2024 - Fulton Books
Sweeney Excavation, Inc. Expands Construction Capabilities by Joining Forces with Gargiulo Construction
Sweeney Excavation, Inc. a prominent leader in excavation and site-work construction, and concrete foundation construction for the region, proudly announces its acquisition of Gargiulo Construction. - March 27, 2024 - Sweeney Excavation, Inc.
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
Hemanext Announces Founder Martin Cannon's Retirement, Appoints Andrew Dunham as CEO, and Raises Funding for Growth
Hemanext Inc., a leading innovator in blood processing, storage, and transfusion technology, marks a significant turning point in its history as the company announces the retirement of its founder, Martin Cannon. Simultaneously, the Hemanext Board of Directors has appointed Andrew Dunham, the... - September 18, 2023 - Hemanext
National Brain Tumor Society to Launch Campaigns Elevating the Necessity of Clinical Trials and Biomarker Testing Access, Guiding More Informed Treatment Decisions
Joint initiatives aim to help patients and families navigate the era of precision medicine in cancer care. - September 13, 2023 - National Brain Tumor Society
LGBTQ+ T-Shirt Store Launches 2024 Election Collection
StressfullyYoursStore.com, a 100% LGBTQ+ owned and operated company, today launched its 2024 Election collection. The collection features a variety of t-shirts with designs that celebrate LGBTQ+ pride and advocate for equality and love. They are available in a variety of colors and... - June 16, 2023 - StressfullyYoursStore
Author Michelle Richard’s New Book, "Daisy's Garden: Daisy and Buttercup," Follows a Daisy Who Must Learn to be Kind to a New Flower That Moves Into Her Garden
Recent release “Daisy's Garden: Daisy and Buttercup,” from Covenant Books author Michelle Richard, is an enthralling tale that centers around a charming daisy who enjoys undivided attention from her gardener. But when a new flower is planted nearby and ends up stealing the gardener's attention, Daisy will be forced to learn about friendship and sharing in order to get along with Buttercup. - February 21, 2023 - Covenant Books
Excelsior Integrated Again Named a Multichannel Merchant’s Top 3PL List for 2023
Excelsior Integrated has once again been named a MCM Top 3PL for 2023, joining other leading third-party logistics providers selected by Multichannel Merchant in its 8th annual directory. After researching candidates across the industry and reviewing submissions from providers, Multichannel... - February 13, 2023 - Excelsior Integrated Inc.
Hemanext Partners with the Miami Chapter of the Sickle Cell Disease Association of America to Support Local Sickle Cell Disease Community
Partnership Will Expand to Include Educational and Donation Event with OneBlood. - January 17, 2023 - Hemanext
Author Jeff Webber’s New Book, "Enimnori: Discovery," is a Thrilling Tale of an Electrical Engineer Who Finds Himself Unwittingly Transported to a Brand-New World
Recent release “Enimnori: Discovery” Book 2 of the “Enimnori Series,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Jeff Webber, follows Scott Hathaway, a modern-day electrical engineer who suddenly finds himself transported to a brand-new world full of magic and danger. After befriending two powerful magicians, Scott helps them defend their home in exchange for help returning him back to his time. - January 10, 2023 - Newman Springs Publishing
Hemanext Announces Publication of Hypoxic Blood Storage Study in Blood Advances
Research shows that hypoxic storage preserves faster oxygen unloading from red blood cells compared to standard conditions. - August 05, 2022 - Hemanext
Chad Price, CEO of Raleigh-Based Mako Medical & Mako Medical Laboratories Launches a New Monkeypox Test
Chad Price, CEO of Mako Medical, recently announced his team has developed a monkeypox test. - July 18, 2022 - Mako Medical Laboratories
Ron Beaty Announces 2022 Republican Candidacy for Barnstable County Commissioner
Fiscal Conservative Republican Ron Beaty to Run for County Commissioner on Cape Cod with a Focus Upon Restoring Fiscal Integrity and Accountability to Barnstable County Government - February 20, 2022 - Campaign to Elect Ron Beaty
Securian Financial Teams Up with iGrad to Offer the Enrich Financial Wellness Platform to Retirement Plan Clients
Securian Financial will be offering the award-winning Enrich Financial Wellness platform, created by iGrad, to its retirement plan clients and their employees at no additional cost. - October 21, 2021 - iGrad
Commonwealth of Massachusetts and iGrad Partner to Offer Enrich Financial Wellness Platform to Current and Retired State Employees
In the first statewide program of its kind, the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and San Diego-based financial education company iGrad have partnered to offer the award-winning Enrich™ financial wellness platform to 156,000 current and retired state employees. The Economic Empowerment Trust... - May 25, 2021 - iGrad
The Nathan Agencies Become Livictus Financial Services
The Nathan Agencies proudly announces its new name, Livictus Financial Services. The Nathan Agencies, a premier financial planning firm in Western Massachusetts, is changing its name to Livictus Financial Services. Christian Sulmasy, Owner of Livictus, stated, “We are excited about our... - May 25, 2021 - Livictus Financial Services
Manimas Sees a White Elephant in the 2020 Election
John Manimas, the only presidential candidate who seriously recommends mandatory voting, predicts that if Trump is re-elected, the Republican Party will use the 25th Amendment to remove him from office and make Mike Pence the President in order to continue execution of a right-wing plan to change the United States of America into the Confederate States of America. - September 15, 2020 - John Manimas Campaign
Rhode Island Business Becomes a Certified Woman-Owned Business Enterprise - Jean Hauser, President of The Color House is Leading the Way for Women in the Paint Industry
The Color House, a Paint and Design Retailer with four storefronts in Rhode Island, has earned state certification as a Woman-owned Business Enterprise (WBE), from the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). To date, The Color House is the first and only Rhode Island paint and design retailer to hold the WBE certification. - November 20, 2019 - The Color House
NACCE Chooses North Carolina for New National Headquarters
NACCE, the nation’s leading organization focused on promoting entrepreneurship through community colleges, has announced it is opening its headquarters to Cary, North Carolina. - November 20, 2019 - National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship
NACCE Names Entrepreneurial College & President of the Year
NACCE has named San Diego Continuing Education (SDCE) as the 2019 Heather Van Sickle Entrepreneurial College of the Year. Paul Dale, Ed.D., president of Paradise Valley Community College (PVCC), has been named Entrepreneurial President of the Year. - October 16, 2019 - National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship
NACCE Awards San Diego Community College District Chancellor Constance Carroll Lifetime Achievement Award
The National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship (NACCE), the nation’s leading organization focused on promoting entrepreneurship through community colleges, has awarded Constance Carroll, Ph.D., its 2019 Lifetime Achievement Award winner during its annual conference in Newport... - October 15, 2019 - National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship
NACCE Awarded Grant from Ratcliffe Foundation to Foster Job Creation in Skilled Trades
The National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship (NACCE) has been awarded a grant by the Philip E. and Carole R. Ratcliffe Foundation to support entrepreneurs in skilled trades. The grant will be used to host the Ratcliffe Foundation 2019 Pitch Competition for the Trades. Finalists... - September 06, 2019 - National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship
Briefing Report: National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship Announces Higher Education Task Force Results
At the conclusion of a major higher education task force on Equity and Workforce Innovation held in Tallahassee, Florida, today, the National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship (NACCE) reports the following results: Pilot project ideas resulting from a design thinking... - August 29, 2019 - National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship
Merrimack Valley Overdose Awareness Day - #MillCityRemembers
Get involved to prevent the tragedy of overdose. Knowing how to prevent overdose does make all the difference. - July 15, 2019 - Heroin Is Killing My Town, Inc.
Concordis Language Services Announces Focus on Providing High-Quality Business Translation Services for 2019 and Beyond
Concordis Language Services says it will focus its efforts on providing businesses with cost-effective translation services and reducing the time it takes to deliver large volume translations, based on industry standards. - May 29, 2019 - Concordis Language Services
NAI Plotkin Appoints Daniel J. Moore Vice President of Brokerage Division
NAI Plotkin, a well-known, third generation commercial real estate firm based out of Springfield Massachusetts, announced the promotion today of Daniel J. Moore to Vice President, and leader of the company’s Brokerage division. President and CEO Evan Plotkin praised Dan, a 12-year veteran of... - April 18, 2019 - NAI Plotkin
National Association for Community Colleges Names Colleges of Excellence
National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship (NACCE) recognizes entrepreneurial excellence in Community Colleges; NACCE Announces College of Excellence Winners - April 15, 2019 - National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship
National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship (NACCE) Launches New Book with Maricopa Community Colleges
Co-Authors Sign New Book with Chancellor, Community College Presidents from Maricopa College System; Two Presidents Sign Entrepreneurship Pledge - March 10, 2019 - National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship
NACCE Observes National Entrepreneurship Week with Launch of New Book on Entrepreneurial Ecosystems
The National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship (NACCE) celebrated National Entrepreneurship Week February 16-23, by launching its new book, Community Colleges as Incubators of Innovation: Unleashing Entrepreneurial Opportunities for Communities and Students. The launch took place during a VIP reception hosted by the Association of Community College Trustees (ACCT) in Washington, D.C. - February 19, 2019 - National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship
Nine West Virginia College Presidents Sign NACCE's Entrepreneurship Pledge
All nine West Virginia community and technical colleges celebrated Higher Ed Day on January 28 by signing the Presidents for Entrepreneurship Pledge (PFEP) of the National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship (NACCE). They signed the pledge during ceremonies at the state capitol. - January 28, 2019 - National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship
National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship (NACCE) Appoints Two New Board Members
NACCE President and CEO Rebecca Corbin, Ed.D. Names Two Education Leaders from California to NACCE Board of Directors. - January 16, 2019 - National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship
First Recreational Cannabis Dispensary in Berkshire County to Open Friday (1/11)
Theory Wellness, a small batch cannabis dispensary will be opening its doors in Great Barrington, MA for legal marijuana sales for adults. - January 09, 2019 - Theory Wellness
Chartpak, Inc. Acquires Borden & Riley Paper Company
Effective December 28, 2018, Chartpak, Inc., located in Leeds, MA, has signed a definitive Asset Purchase Agreement for the selected assets of Borden & Riley Paper Company, located in Hollis, NY, a manufacturer and converter of branded specialty papers for the fine art, graphic art, and... - January 02, 2019 - Chartpak, Inc.
Green Rush Packaging to Present on Marketing in Cannabis at CannaCon Boston
Green Rush Packaging is sharing best practices on marketing and advertising in the industry. - July 18, 2018 - Green Rush Packaging
Katherine J. Batsis Named Strathmore’s Who’s Who August 2018 Biography of the Month
Katherine J. Batsis, of Greenfield, Massachusetts, has recently been designated as the Strathmore’s Who’s Who Biography of the Month for August, 2018. This honor has been bestowed in recognition of her outstanding accomplishments in Literary Arts. - July 11, 2018 - Strathmore Who's Who
NACCE Honors Five Community Colleges for Entrepreneurial Excellence
NACCE named five community colleges as institutions demonstrating entrepreneurial excellence at the Entrepreneurial College of Excellence Awards breakfast during the American Association of Community College’s annual conference April 30 in Dallas. - May 02, 2018 - National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship
National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship (NACCE) Welcomes New Board Member
Middlesex Community College President James Mabry Joins NACCE Board. - April 19, 2018 - National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship