Rhode Island Business Becomes a Certified Woman-Owned Business Enterprise - Jean Hauser, President of The Color House is Leading the Way for Women in the Paint Industry The Color House, a Paint and Design Retailer with four storefronts in Rhode Island, has earned state certification as a Woman-owned Business Enterprise (WBE), from the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). To date, The Color House is the first and only Rhode Island paint and design retailer to hold the WBE certification. - November 20, 2019 - The Color House

NACCE Chooses North Carolina for New National Headquarters NACCE, the nation’s leading organization focused on promoting entrepreneurship through community colleges, has announced it is opening its headquarters to Cary, North Carolina. - November 20, 2019 - National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship

NACCE Names Entrepreneurial College & President of the Year NACCE has named San Diego Continuing Education (SDCE) as the 2019 Heather Van Sickle Entrepreneurial College of the Year. Paul Dale, Ed.D., president of Paradise Valley Community College (PVCC), has been named Entrepreneurial President of the Year. - October 16, 2019 - National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship

NACCE Awards San Diego Community College District Chancellor Constance Carroll Lifetime Achievement Award The National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship (NACCE), the nation’s leading organization focused on promoting entrepreneurship through community colleges, has awarded Constance Carroll, Ph.D., its 2019 Lifetime Achievement Award winner during its annual conference in Newport Beach,... - October 15, 2019 - National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship

NACCE Awarded Grant from Ratcliffe Foundation to Foster Job Creation in Skilled Trades The National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship (NACCE) has been awarded a grant by the Philip E. and Carole R. Ratcliffe Foundation to support entrepreneurs in skilled trades. The grant will be used to host the Ratcliffe Foundation 2019 Pitch Competition for the Trades. Finalists from... - September 06, 2019 - National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship

Briefing Report: National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship Announces Higher Education Task Force Results At the conclusion of a major higher education task force on Equity and Workforce Innovation held in Tallahassee, Florida, today, the National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship (NACCE) reports the following results: Pilot project ideas resulting from a design thinking activity* ·... - August 29, 2019 - National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship

Merrimack Valley Overdose Awareness Day - #MillCityRemembers Get involved to prevent the tragedy of overdose. Knowing how to prevent overdose does make all the difference. - July 15, 2019 - Heroin Is Killing My Town, Inc.

Concordis Language Services Announces Focus on Providing High-Quality Business Translation Services for 2019 and Beyond Concordis Language Services says it will focus its efforts on providing businesses with cost-effective translation services and reducing the time it takes to deliver large volume translations, based on industry standards. - May 29, 2019 - Concordis Language Services

NAI Plotkin Appoints Daniel J. Moore Vice President of Brokerage Division NAI Plotkin, a well-known, third generation commercial real estate firm based out of Springfield Massachusetts, announced the promotion today of Daniel J. Moore to Vice President, and leader of the company’s Brokerage division. President and CEO Evan Plotkin praised Dan, a 12-year veteran of the... - April 18, 2019 - NAI Plotkin

National Association for Community Colleges Names Colleges of Excellence National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship (NACCE) recognizes entrepreneurial excellence in Community Colleges; NACCE Announces College of Excellence Winners - April 15, 2019 - National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship

National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship (NACCE) Launches New Book with Maricopa Community Colleges Co-Authors Sign New Book with Chancellor, Community College Presidents from Maricopa College System; Two Presidents Sign Entrepreneurship Pledge - March 10, 2019 - National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship

NACCE Observes National Entrepreneurship Week with Launch of New Book on Entrepreneurial Ecosystems The National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship (NACCE) celebrated National Entrepreneurship Week February 16-23, by launching its new book, Community Colleges as Incubators of Innovation: Unleashing Entrepreneurial Opportunities for Communities and Students. The launch took place during a VIP reception hosted by the Association of Community College Trustees (ACCT) in Washington, D.C. - February 19, 2019 - National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship

Nine West Virginia College Presidents Sign NACCE's Entrepreneurship Pledge All nine West Virginia community and technical colleges celebrated Higher Ed Day on January 28 by signing the Presidents for Entrepreneurship Pledge (PFEP) of the National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship (NACCE). They signed the pledge during ceremonies at the state capitol. - January 28, 2019 - National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship

National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship (NACCE) Appoints Two New Board Members NACCE President and CEO Rebecca Corbin, Ed.D. Names Two Education Leaders from California to NACCE Board of Directors. - January 16, 2019 - National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship

First Recreational Cannabis Dispensary in Berkshire County to Open Friday (1/11) Theory Wellness, a small batch cannabis dispensary will be opening its doors in Great Barrington, MA for legal marijuana sales for adults. - January 09, 2019 - Theory Wellness

Chartpak, Inc. Acquires Borden & Riley Paper Company Effective December 28, 2018, Chartpak, Inc., located in Leeds, MA, has signed a definitive Asset Purchase Agreement for the selected assets of Borden & Riley Paper Company, located in Hollis, NY, a manufacturer and converter of branded specialty papers for the fine art, graphic art, and technical... - January 02, 2019 - Chartpak, Inc.

Green Rush Packaging to Present on Marketing in Cannabis at CannaCon Boston Green Rush Packaging is sharing best practices on marketing and advertising in the industry. - July 18, 2018 - Green Rush Packaging

Katherine J. Batsis Named Strathmore’s Who’s Who August 2018 Biography of the Month Katherine J. Batsis, of Greenfield, Massachusetts, has recently been designated as the Strathmore’s Who’s Who Biography of the Month for August, 2018. This honor has been bestowed in recognition of her outstanding accomplishments in Literary Arts. - July 11, 2018 - Strathmore Who's Who

NACCE Honors Five Community Colleges for Entrepreneurial Excellence NACCE named five community colleges as institutions demonstrating entrepreneurial excellence at the Entrepreneurial College of Excellence Awards breakfast during the American Association of Community College’s annual conference April 30 in Dallas. - May 02, 2018 - National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship

National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship (NACCE) Welcomes New Board Member Middlesex Community College President James Mabry Joins NACCE Board. - April 19, 2018 - National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship

NACCE Adds President Richard MacLennan to Its Board of Directors NACCE Welcomes New Board Member Richard MacLennan of North Idaho College. - March 31, 2018 - National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship

Chartpak, Inc. Acquires Martin F. Weber Company & Martin Universal Design Effective March 8, 2018, Chartpak, Inc. has signed a definitive Asset Purchase Agreement for the selected assets of Martin/F. Weber Co. ("MFW") and Martin Universal Design, Inc. ("MUD"), an American branded and private label manufacturer of artist color, mediums and supplies. The assets include, but are not limited to, inventory, machinery and equipment, intellectual property and its customer and artist base. - March 12, 2018 - Chartpak, Inc.

Tourme Introduces a New Way of Touring Tourme is a new application that is ready to revolutionize the way people travel. - March 06, 2018 - International Touring Apps., LLC.

NACCE Draws Additional Community College Presidents to Leadership Pledge NACCE has added two more college presidents to its ranks of college administrators committing to entrepreneurship through NACCE’s Presidents for Entrepreneurship Pledge (PFEP). - March 03, 2018 - National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship

National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship (NACCE) Welcomes Chris Whaley, J.D., to Board Chris Whaley, J.D., president of Roane State Community College in Harriman, Tennessee, has been named to the NACCE board of directors. - February 21, 2018 - National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship

Local RV Dealer, Hemlock Hill RV Named Among Top 50 RV Dealers in North America Hemlock Hill RV of Southington, CT awarded as one of the Top 50 RV Dealers in North America. - January 16, 2018 - Hemlock Hill RV

National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship (NACCE) Names New Board Chair Susan A. May, Ed.D., president of Fox Valley Technical College, has been named chair of NACCE's board of directors. - December 13, 2017 - National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship

NACCE Announces 2017 Entrepreneurial College and Entrepreneurial President of the Year at Annual Conference NACCE has named Hagerstown Community College as its 2017 Entrepreneurial College of the Year and Florence-Darlington Technical College's President Bed Dillard as Entrepreneurial President of the Year during its 15th Annual Conference in Tampa, Florida. - October 09, 2017 - National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship

NACCE & Bellevue University Announce Premier Transfer Partnership NACCE and Bellevue University announce a partnership that supports Bellevue University as a Premier Transfer Partner institution for NACCE's 300+ member community colleges. - October 02, 2017 - National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship

Chartpak, Inc. Acquires Paper Converting Operation Effective September 14, 2017, Chartpak, Inc. has signed a definitive Asset Purchase Agreement for the selected assets of The W. G. Fry Corporation, a private label manufacturer of specialty notebooks, sketchbooks, and boutique papers. The assets include, but are not limited to, inventory, machinery and... - September 29, 2017 - Chartpak, Inc.

NACCE & ELI Partner to Offer Entrepreneurial Mindset Training NACCE and the Entrepreneurial Learning Initiative (ELI) have announced a partnership to provide a public Entrepreneurial Mindset Certification program focused on igniting an entrepreneurial mindset and cultivating an entrepreneurial culture in classrooms, organizations and communities throughout the world. - September 12, 2017 - National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship

NACCE - GrowthWheel Announce New Entrepreneurial Toolbox Training NACCE, the nation’s leading organization focused on promoting entrepreneurship through community colleges, has announced a partnership with GrowthWheel, a visual and cloud-based toolbox for decision-making and action planning for entrepreneurs, to provide a public Entrepreneurial Toolbox Certification Training. Through the training, participants will learn how to use the GrowthWheel Toolbox and integrate it into an entrepreneurship training program. - September 07, 2017 - National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship

NACCE & WheelGrowth Offer New Entrepreneurial Toolbox Certification Training Through the new NACCE/WheelGrowth training, participants will learn how to use the GrowthWheel Toolbox and integrate it into an entrepreneurship training program. The course is comprised of presentations, open discussions, case studies, independent work, and group work activities. - August 29, 2017 - National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship

Katherine J. Batsis Named America’s Registry of Outstanding Professionals Author of the Year Katherine J. Batsis, of Greenfield, Massachusetts, has recently been honored by America’s Registry of Outstanding Professionals as Author of the Year 2018. - July 25, 2017 - America's Registry of Outstanding Professionals

NACCE Announces Winning Colleges of National Entrepreneurship Competition Five community colleges from throughout the country were honored for entrepreneurial excellence. - April 25, 2017 - National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship

HimalaSalt Recognized for Use of Upcycled Pallets: Innovation, Ethics, Beauty, and Small Footprint Their salt containers arrive from the Himalayas with pallets made of exotic hardwood scraps like teak, mahogany, cherry, and other beautiful species. Not one to waste, and certainly one to appreciate natural beauty, they bought a bench-top planer and got to work. - April 16, 2017 - HimalaSalt

DayGigger Wants to Pay You the Very Same Day to Work from Home Online DayGigger is the first freelance employment site in the world to guarantee same day pay for every day worked. And for employers, there are great benefits too - free listings, cash back bonuses, a skilled all-American workforce, and much more. - April 06, 2017 - DayGigger

UMASS Amherst’s Isenberg School of Management’s CISDM Releases Flash March 2017 Hedge Fund Index CISDM Equal Weighted Hedge Fund Index Indicates a Positive Performance of 0.83% for March. - March 21, 2017 - UMASS Amherst Isenberg School of Management

UMass-Amherst Isenberg School of Management Online MBA Top 15 of 2017 U.S. News Best Online Programs Rankings Isenberg online MBA ranked 12th overall, 11th among public universities - January 10, 2017 - UMASS Amherst Isenberg School of Management

UMASS Amherst’s Isenberg School of Management’s CISDM Releases Flash November Hedge Fund Index CISDM Equal Weighted Hedge Fund Index Indicates a Positive Performance of 0.63% for November - December 19, 2016 - UMASS Amherst Isenberg School of Management

Youth Ensemble Masters and Performs Shakespeare’s Richard II The Young Shakespeare Players East, a non-profit theater program based in New England, invites young people to perform full-length, original works of Shakespeare. The 2016-17 season kicks off with Richard II, the story of a bad King who becomes a great victim. - December 03, 2016 - Young Shakespeare Players East

NACCE to Launch Intellectual Property Education and Lean Startup Pilot Programs in Community Colleges National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship (NACCE) lauded in National Entrepreneurship Observance. - December 02, 2016 - National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship

NACCE & ed2go Honor Community College Alumnus for Entrepreneurial Achievements Winning the 2016 NACCE Alumni Entrepreneur Award is Brian McKeown, an alumnus of community colleges and champion for entrepreneurs. In addition to the award, McKeown received free registration to the conference, a $750 travel stipend, and certificates for ed2go courses. The awards were funded through a generous donation from ed2go, an industry leader in online learning for adults. - October 10, 2016 - National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship

Thalo.com Acquires LarryJordan.com & DigitalProductionBuzz.com, Along with All Larry Jordan Training; Larry Jordan Joins the Thalo.com Team Thalo.com Artist Community, in conjunction with its sister site, Doddle (Doddleme.com, a leading online resource for the video and film industry), has acquired Larry Jordan & Associates, Inc.’s assets and rights to its portfolio websites consisting of DigitalProductionBuzz.com and LarryJordan.com. DigitalProductionBuzz.com... - April 04, 2016 - Thalo LLC

NACCE Joins White House's TechHire Initiative National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship joins White House's TechHire Initiative; NACCE Invited to Participate in National Campaign to Rapidly Train Employees for Technology Jobs - March 09, 2016 - National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship

William J. Boyle Recognized as a Professional of the Year by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication William J. Boyle of Monson, Massachusetts was recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2015 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of energy. About William J. Boyle Mr. Boyle has over 35 years experience in the energy field. - January 06, 2016 - Strathmore Worldwide

National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship (NACCE) Honors Student Entrepreneurs at 13th Annual Conference The National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship (NACCE) has honored five outstanding student entrepreneurs at its 13th Annual Conference, October 11-14 in Houston. The student awards, made possible by donations from the American Institute for Economic Research (AIER) and the C. Lowell Harriss Scholarship Fund, are given to enrolled students who have demonstrated innovative and creative accomplishments in businesses they are operating while attending college. - October 15, 2015 - National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship

National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship (NACCE) Names 2015 Entrepreneurial College and Entrepreneurial President at 13th Annual Conference Maricopa Corporate College in Arizona and President Bryan Albrecht of Gateway Technical College, Wisconsin, Receive Honors. - October 14, 2015 - National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship

National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship (NACCE) Names 2015 Impact Award Winners The National Association of Community College Entrepreneurship (NACCE) partnered with Intuit to honor two educators with Impact Awards at its 13th Annual Conference October 11-14 in Houston. NACCE Impact Awards honor faculty and staff members who have shown excellence in providing entrepreneurial education and technical assistance. - October 14, 2015 - National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship