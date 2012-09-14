PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
The Color House, a Paint and Design Retailer with four storefronts in Rhode Island, has earned state certification as a Woman-owned Business Enterprise (WBE), from the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). To date, The Color House is the first and only Rhode Island paint and design retailer to hold the WBE certification. - November 20, 2019 - The Color House
NACCE, the nation’s leading organization focused on promoting entrepreneurship through community colleges, has announced it is opening its headquarters to Cary, North Carolina. - November 20, 2019 - National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship
NACCE has named San Diego Continuing Education (SDCE) as the 2019 Heather Van Sickle Entrepreneurial College of the Year. Paul Dale, Ed.D., president of Paradise Valley Community College (PVCC), has been named Entrepreneurial President of the Year. - October 16, 2019 - National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship
The National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship (NACCE), the nation’s leading organization focused on promoting entrepreneurship through community colleges, has awarded Constance Carroll, Ph.D., its 2019 Lifetime Achievement Award winner during its annual conference in Newport Beach,... - October 15, 2019 - National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship
The National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship (NACCE) has been awarded a grant by the Philip E. and Carole R. Ratcliffe Foundation to support entrepreneurs in skilled trades. The grant will be used to host the Ratcliffe Foundation 2019 Pitch Competition for the Trades. Finalists from... - September 06, 2019 - National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship
At the conclusion of a major higher education task force on Equity and Workforce Innovation held in Tallahassee, Florida, today, the National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship (NACCE) reports the following results:
Pilot project ideas resulting from a design thinking activity*
·... - August 29, 2019 - National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship
Get involved to prevent the tragedy of overdose. Knowing how to prevent overdose does make all the difference. - July 15, 2019 - Heroin Is Killing My Town, Inc.
Concordis Language Services says it will focus its efforts on providing businesses with cost-effective translation services and reducing the time it takes to deliver large volume translations, based on industry standards. - May 29, 2019 - Concordis Language Services
NAI Plotkin, a well-known, third generation commercial real estate firm based out of Springfield Massachusetts, announced the promotion today of Daniel J. Moore to Vice President, and leader of the company’s Brokerage division.
President and CEO Evan Plotkin praised Dan, a 12-year veteran of the... - April 18, 2019 - NAI Plotkin
National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship (NACCE) recognizes entrepreneurial excellence in Community Colleges; NACCE Announces College of Excellence Winners - April 15, 2019 - National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship
Co-Authors Sign New Book with Chancellor, Community College Presidents from Maricopa College System; Two Presidents Sign Entrepreneurship Pledge - March 10, 2019 - National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship
The National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship (NACCE) celebrated National Entrepreneurship Week February 16-23, by launching its new book, Community Colleges as Incubators of Innovation: Unleashing Entrepreneurial Opportunities for Communities and Students. The launch took place during a VIP reception hosted by the Association of Community College Trustees (ACCT) in Washington, D.C. - February 19, 2019 - National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship
All nine West Virginia community and technical colleges celebrated Higher Ed Day on January 28 by signing the Presidents for Entrepreneurship Pledge (PFEP) of the National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship (NACCE). They signed the pledge during ceremonies at the state capitol. - January 28, 2019 - National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship
NACCE President and CEO Rebecca Corbin, Ed.D. Names Two Education Leaders from California to NACCE Board of Directors. - January 16, 2019 - National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship
Theory Wellness, a small batch cannabis dispensary will be opening its doors in Great Barrington, MA for legal marijuana sales for adults. - January 09, 2019 - Theory Wellness
Effective December 28, 2018, Chartpak, Inc., located in Leeds, MA, has signed a definitive Asset Purchase Agreement for the selected assets of Borden & Riley Paper Company, located in Hollis, NY, a manufacturer and converter of branded specialty papers for the fine art, graphic art, and technical... - January 02, 2019 - Chartpak, Inc.
Green Rush Packaging is sharing best practices on marketing and advertising in the industry. - July 18, 2018 - Green Rush Packaging
Katherine J. Batsis, of Greenfield, Massachusetts, has recently been designated as the Strathmore’s Who’s Who Biography of the Month for August, 2018. This honor has been bestowed in recognition of her outstanding accomplishments in Literary Arts. - July 11, 2018 - Strathmore Who's Who
NACCE named five community colleges as institutions demonstrating entrepreneurial excellence at the Entrepreneurial College of Excellence Awards breakfast during the American Association of Community College’s annual conference April 30 in Dallas. - May 02, 2018 - National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship
Middlesex Community College President James Mabry Joins NACCE Board. - April 19, 2018 - National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship
NACCE Welcomes New Board Member Richard MacLennan of North Idaho College. - March 31, 2018 - National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship
Effective March 8, 2018, Chartpak, Inc. has signed a definitive Asset Purchase
Agreement for the selected assets of Martin/F. Weber Co. ("MFW") and Martin
Universal Design, Inc. ("MUD"), an American branded and private label manufacturer of artist color, mediums and supplies. The assets include, but are not limited to, inventory, machinery and equipment, intellectual property and its customer and artist base. - March 12, 2018 - Chartpak, Inc.
Tourme is a new application that is ready to revolutionize the way people travel. - March 06, 2018 - International Touring Apps., LLC.
NACCE has added two more college presidents to its ranks of college administrators committing to entrepreneurship through NACCE’s Presidents for Entrepreneurship Pledge (PFEP). - March 03, 2018 - National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship
Chris Whaley, J.D., president of Roane State Community College in Harriman, Tennessee, has been named to the NACCE board of directors. - February 21, 2018 - National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship
Hemlock Hill RV of Southington, CT awarded as one of the Top 50 RV Dealers in North America. - January 16, 2018 - Hemlock Hill RV
Susan A. May, Ed.D., president of Fox Valley Technical College, has been named chair of NACCE's board of directors. - December 13, 2017 - National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship
NACCE has named Hagerstown Community College as its 2017 Entrepreneurial College of the Year and Florence-Darlington Technical College's President Bed Dillard as Entrepreneurial President of the Year during its 15th Annual Conference in Tampa, Florida. - October 09, 2017 - National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship
NACCE and Bellevue University announce a partnership that supports Bellevue University as a Premier Transfer Partner institution for NACCE's 300+ member community colleges. - October 02, 2017 - National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship
Effective September 14, 2017, Chartpak, Inc. has signed a definitive Asset Purchase Agreement for the selected assets of The W. G. Fry Corporation, a private label manufacturer of specialty notebooks, sketchbooks, and boutique papers. The assets include, but are not limited to, inventory, machinery and... - September 29, 2017 - Chartpak, Inc.
NACCE and the Entrepreneurial Learning Initiative (ELI) have announced a partnership to provide a public Entrepreneurial Mindset Certification program focused on igniting an entrepreneurial mindset and cultivating an entrepreneurial culture in classrooms, organizations and communities throughout the world. - September 12, 2017 - National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship
NACCE, the nation’s leading organization focused on promoting entrepreneurship through community colleges, has announced a partnership with GrowthWheel, a visual and cloud-based toolbox for decision-making and action planning for entrepreneurs, to provide a public Entrepreneurial Toolbox Certification Training. Through the training, participants will learn how to use the GrowthWheel Toolbox and integrate it into an entrepreneurship training program. - September 07, 2017 - National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship
Through the new NACCE/WheelGrowth training, participants will learn how to use the GrowthWheel Toolbox and integrate it into an entrepreneurship training program. The course is comprised of presentations, open discussions, case studies, independent work, and group work activities. - August 29, 2017 - National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship
Katherine J. Batsis, of Greenfield, Massachusetts, has recently been honored by America’s Registry of Outstanding Professionals as Author of the Year 2018. - July 25, 2017 - America's Registry of Outstanding Professionals
Five community colleges from throughout the country were honored for entrepreneurial excellence. - April 25, 2017 - National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship
Their salt containers arrive from the Himalayas with pallets made of exotic hardwood scraps like teak, mahogany, cherry, and other beautiful species. Not one to waste, and certainly one to appreciate natural beauty, they bought a bench-top planer and got to work. - April 16, 2017 - HimalaSalt
DayGigger is the first freelance employment site in the world to guarantee same day pay for every day worked. And for employers, there are great benefits too - free listings, cash back bonuses, a skilled all-American workforce, and much more. - April 06, 2017 - DayGigger
CISDM Equal Weighted Hedge Fund Index Indicates a Positive Performance of
0.83% for March. - March 21, 2017 - UMASS Amherst Isenberg School of Management
Isenberg online MBA ranked 12th overall, 11th among public universities - January 10, 2017 - UMASS Amherst Isenberg School of Management
CISDM Equal Weighted Hedge Fund Index Indicates a Positive Performance of 0.63% for November - December 19, 2016 - UMASS Amherst Isenberg School of Management
The Young Shakespeare Players East, a non-profit theater program based in New England, invites young people to perform full-length, original works of Shakespeare. The 2016-17 season kicks off with Richard II, the story of a bad King who becomes a great victim. - December 03, 2016 - Young Shakespeare Players East
National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship (NACCE) lauded in National Entrepreneurship Observance. - December 02, 2016 - National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship
Winning the 2016 NACCE Alumni Entrepreneur Award is Brian McKeown, an alumnus of community colleges and champion for entrepreneurs. In addition to the award, McKeown received free registration to the conference, a $750 travel stipend, and certificates for ed2go courses. The awards were funded through a generous donation from ed2go, an industry leader in online learning for adults. - October 10, 2016 - National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship
Thalo.com Artist Community, in conjunction with its sister site, Doddle (Doddleme.com, a leading online resource for the video and film industry), has acquired Larry Jordan & Associates, Inc.’s assets and rights to its portfolio websites consisting of DigitalProductionBuzz.com and LarryJordan.com.
DigitalProductionBuzz.com... - April 04, 2016 - Thalo LLC
National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship joins White House's TechHire Initiative; NACCE Invited to Participate in National Campaign to Rapidly Train Employees for Technology Jobs - March 09, 2016 - National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship
William J. Boyle of Monson, Massachusetts was recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2015 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of energy.
About William J. Boyle
Mr. Boyle has over 35 years experience in the energy field. - January 06, 2016 - Strathmore Worldwide
The National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship (NACCE) has honored five outstanding student entrepreneurs at its 13th Annual Conference, October 11-14 in Houston. The student awards, made possible by donations from the American Institute for Economic Research (AIER) and the C. Lowell Harriss Scholarship Fund, are given to enrolled students who have demonstrated innovative and creative accomplishments in businesses they are operating while attending college. - October 15, 2015 - National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship
Maricopa Corporate College in Arizona and President Bryan Albrecht of Gateway Technical College, Wisconsin, Receive Honors. - October 14, 2015 - National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship
The National Association of Community College Entrepreneurship (NACCE) partnered with Intuit to honor two educators with Impact Awards at its 13th Annual Conference October 11-14 in Houston. NACCE Impact Awards honor faculty and staff members who have shown excellence in providing entrepreneurial education and technical assistance. - October 14, 2015 - National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship
National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship and ed2go Honor Three Community College Alumni for Their Entrepreneurial Achievements. - October 13, 2015 - National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship