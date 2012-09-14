PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Silvergate Names Antonio Martino Chief Financial Officer and Michael Lempres Director Silvergate Bank is a San Diego-based bank that opened in 1988 and is a subsidiary of Silvergate Capital Corporation. Silvergate’s headquarters office is located at 4250 Executive Square, La Jolla, CA 92037. - October 07, 2019 - Silvergate Bank

Christina Hudnall, SPHR, SHRM, Joins Impec Group as Senior Vice President of Human Resources & Staffing IMPEC Group continues its rapid transformation into a full-service Facility & Professional Real Estate Services provider through strategic acquisitions and experienced hires. IMPEC’s goal is to be an impartial, knowledgeable and high-touch service provider to the industry. - March 26, 2019 - Impec Group

Public Ceremony to Celebrate the Work of Miracle City and Handing Over Operations to FEMA (at the Old Toys R Us Facility) There will be a celebration of #MiracleCity this Sunday. This volunteer-led effort to provide emergency support to #CampFire evacuees at an abandoned Toys-R-Us building quickly turned into a massive center that served thousands. Organizers will commemorate the great work of the many volunteers at Miracle City these past two weeks. After the event will be the hand-over of this facility to FEMA for expanded use as a regional warehouse and distribution center for long-term disaster recovery. - November 25, 2018 - California Gift of Music/Miracle City

How Solomobox is Making Changes to the Marketing Industry Solomobox is changing the way marketing companies do business one client at a time. Providing a service that values the client and brand before their profits. Building the business of their client before their own. - March 14, 2018 - Solomobox Inc.

Tourme Introduces a New Way of Touring Tourme is a new application that is ready to revolutionize the way people travel. - March 06, 2018 - International Touring Apps., LLC.

The All-New Zero Emissions Blue Bird All American School Bus Heads to Northern California as A-Z Bus Sales Wraps Up Their Ride and Drive Event After a week of touring in Southern California, the all-new zero emissions Blue Bird All American electric school bus heads to Northern California for its final Ride and Drive Event hosted by A-Z Bus Sales. - January 13, 2018 - A-Z Bus Sales

Welcome Home Midwifery Services, Inc. Announces Newly Licensed Midwife Licensed Midwife offers low-cost home birth and maternity care services to Sacramento Valley. - September 18, 2017 - Welcome Home Midwifery Services, Inc.

San Francisco Attorney Elected President, Northern California Business Aviation Association San Francisco Attorney, Michael L. Dworkin has been elected President of the Northern California Business Aviation Association. - March 09, 2017 - Michael L. Dworkin

Familia Festival Hosts Musical Guests, Cajun Fare, and Endless Entertainment The Familia Festival kicks off that summertime feeling with family, friends, culture and a variety of entertainment at the Yolo County Fairgrounds from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Gather together on a Sunday afternoon filled with the sounds of musical guests Solsa, The Mike Torres Band and Los Elegantes. Shake things up with performances by the Mistura Brasileira Samba Dance Co. and the Yemaya Salsa Dance Company who both share a passion for the art of dance. - April 21, 2015 - Solsa Entertainment

Freeze Your Eggs and Delay Fertility Egg freezing is an exciting new option for many women who have chosen to delay fertility due to career building, partner status or other reasons. - March 07, 2015 - Great Possibilities Egg Freezing & Fertility Agency

DYL Now Offers Auto X-Dates for Auto Insurance Agents DYL, the Cloud-based business phone system with Sales Automation, announces the release of X-Dates for the Auto Insurance industry. - January 20, 2015 - DYL

DYL Announces SMS Texting Features DYL, a Cloud-based phone system with Sales Automation, announces new features that allows SMS texting in groups, onversations and reminders. - January 20, 2015 - DYL

Jury Awards $730,000 to Whistleblower Janet Keyzer Against the Regents of the University of California Seven year ordeal ends after 21-day trial in verdict for whistleblower terminated after she reported improprieties involving human subject research on California prisoners. - August 13, 2014 - Law Office of Mary-Alice Coleman

Travel Channel Hosts Mobile Zip Line Mobile Zip Line, by Extreme Engineering, to be hosted on Travel Channel's TV series, Future Scream Machines, May 19th. - May 17, 2013 - Extreme Engineering

Law Offices of Kent W. Meyer (Roseville, Ca) Announces the Release of a Buy – Sell Agreement Article. This Article May be Useful to Any Business Owner. Kent W. Meyer, MBA, PhD, JD, LLM shares his knowledge of Buy - Sell Agreements. The purpose of this article is to educate business owners or potential business owners with the hopes that those who read it will draft the necessary documents to protect their business interests. Specifically, this article... - April 12, 2011 - Kent W. Meyer Law

New Website Featuring Downloadable Regional Business and Marketing Directories Guarantees B2B Sales and Marketing Success Vanguard Publishing launched a new business information website at www.metrobizdirectories.com featuring business and marketing directories available for immediate download for two hundred thirty U.S. cities and major metropolitan regions. The website has adopted an impressive return policy that guarantees that its comprehensive directories will enable buyers to find new customers or clients or their money back, no questions asked. Visit www.metrobizdirectories.com for a full list of regions. - February 03, 2011 - Vanguard Publishing

StreamSend: Perform Your Own Email Deliverability Audit in Seven Steps StreamSend, a leading email marketing software provider, has named seven steps businesses should take to audit and improve their email marketing. “Deliverability is the foundation for all email campaigns,” said Dan Forootan, president of StreamSend Email Marketing. “Every email marketer,... - September 20, 2010 - EZ Publishing

StreamSend Names Top 12 Email "Don'ts"/Email Analyzer Tool Cleans Emails Pre-Mailing and Boosts Deliverability StreamSend, a leading email marketing software provider, has used its Email Analyzer feature to name the top email “spam” features that block businesses from boosting their legitimate email deliverability. Marketers have learned that maintaining good lists and sending practices isn’t... - July 26, 2010 - EZ Publishing

Hollywood Veteran Ingram Joins EggHead Productions Los Angeles based production veteran, Shaun Ingram, joins forces with Egghead Productions out of Rocklin, CA. With a strong background in Commercial and Music Video production, Ingram brings 11 years of screenwriting, assistant directing, directing and producing to the Egghead’s development team. Ingram will head up the creative development and physical production of the New Media Department, primarily focusing on Branded, Image Entertainment. - June 23, 2010 - Egghead Productions

StreamSend.com Partners with Commission Junction for Affiliate Marketing; Company Seeks Entrepreneurs & Opportunity Seekers to Join & Earn Extra Income StreamSend, a leading email marketing software provider, has expanded its affiliate marketing program to partner with ValueClick Inc.'s (Nasdaq:VCLK) Commission Junction, the leading global provider of affiliate marketing solutions. Company Seeks Entrepreneurs & Opportunity Seekers to Join & Earn Extra Income. - June 18, 2010 - EZ Publishing

StreamSend Announces iPad Contest for New Trial Subscribers StreamSend, a leading email marketing software provider, is thanking new users by offering everyone who signs up for and uses the free 30-day trial by June, 4, 2010 the opportunity to win an Apple iPad. - May 26, 2010 - EZ Publishing

Overall Beauty to Partner with Goth Band Saints of Ruin Kim Snyder, owner of Overallbeauty.com along with BB Couture Nail Polish has partnered with the Goth Band, Saints Of Ruin, to provide the band with nail polish. Overall Beauty knows that all good Goth bands need a good quality dark nail polish. That is why Overall Beauty, along with BB Couture, have... - May 12, 2010 - Overall Beauty

StreamSend Introduces Email Preview and Spam Check Tool StreamSend, a leading email marketing software provider, has introduced Email Analyzer, a new tool that helps businesses boost deliverability and overall email effectiveness by enabling marketers to test for potential spam filter challenges and to preview how the email renders in various email clients prior to sending. This saves marketers valuable time and improves the number of emails reaching recipients in its intended format. - January 27, 2010 - EZ Publishing

Metro Chamber Teams Up with StreamSend to Offer Quality, Low-Cost Email Marketing Services The Sacramento Metro Chamber and local email marketing service provider, StreamSend, have announced they will team up to help Metro Chamber members build their businesses with high impact email less expensively. - January 14, 2010 - EZ Publishing

StreamSend Introduces “Share with Friends” Feature: Leverages Email Messages Into Social Networks StreamSend, a leading email marketing solutions provider, today released its "Share with Friends" feature to help businesses increase the reach of their email campaigns by enabling subscribers to share messages through social networks, including Facebook, Twitter, MySpace and LinkedIn. Both... - November 03, 2009 - EZ Publishing

Celerant Technology Expands to the West Coast Celerant Increases Presence within the US and Announces its 5th Satellite Office - October 23, 2009 - Celerant Technology Corp

StreamSend: How to Get New Customers with Email StreamSend, a leading email marketing solutions provider, today released guidelines for businesses looking to use email to find and reach new customers. Tested with thousands of clients, these best practices have proven effective at maximizing email’s value in driving new business. “Email... - October 13, 2009 - EZ Publishing

Haunted House in the Sacramento Area, Callson Manor A haunted House in the Sacramento area, Callson Manor covers over 55,000 sq. ft. at the Placer County Fairgrounds in Roseville. www.sacramentohauntedhouse.com. The doors open Oct. 8th-11th, 15th-18th, 22nd-31st. - September 02, 2009 - Callson Manor Haunted House

Vound, LLC Announces the Commercial Availability of Intella™ 1.2 Leading Visual Email and Electronic Document Investigation and E-Discovery Software Toolset Now Commercially Available. - August 24, 2009 - Vound, LLC

StreamSend Becomes Safe Harbor Certified StreamSend, a leading email marketing software provider, today announced that it is now a registered member of Safe Harbor, fully meeting privacy requirements for email marketing with European businesses. The Safe Harbor framework was developed the U.S. Department of Commerce, in consultation with the... - August 20, 2009 - EZ Publishing

Celebrating Nine Hundred and Ninety-Nine (999) Free Breast Implants with $2,500 in Prize Money MyFreeImplants.com has announced that they are nearing a Major Mammary Milestone: 500 women earning free breast implants through their unique social funding model. In order to celebrate this major accomplishment, the company is giving away $2,500 in prizes. - August 04, 2009 - MyFreeImplants.com, LLC

StreamSend Guidelines: Improve Customer Retention with Email Marketing StreamSend, a leading email marketing solutions provider, today released guidelines for strengthening customer relationships with email marketing programs. These client-tested best practices have helped thousands of organizations improve their customer relationships and customer retention through email... - July 08, 2009 - EZ Publishing

New Leaf Modifications Reaches a Major Loan Modification Milestone New Leaf Modifications Inc., a Northern California residential loan modification company, is excited to announce a major milestone. Since the company’s inception, New Leaf Modifications has helped rescued over $80,000,000 million worth of troubled mortgages, keeping families from all over the country... - June 01, 2009 - New Leaf Modifications

Sending Out an S.O.S. - Message in a Bottle: Eternal Youth Empire Highlights National Foster Care Month by Celebrating Children and the Young at Heart National Foster Care month happens May and now is the time to shine a spotlight on several worthy causes that champion children as well as the inner child in us all. Read on to find out how to make any talented child’s dream come true for free, especially yours. - March 25, 2009 - Eternal Youth Empire

Egghead Productions Tops Prestigious Ava Awards Ava Awards today announced winners for the 2008 international award competition that recognizes outstanding achievement by creative professionals involved in the concept, writing, direction, shooting, and editing of audio-visual materials and programs. Egghead Production was selected from over 2200 entrees and wins coverted Ava Awards in both the Web Based Mixed-Media and integrated Web Spokesperson categories. - December 05, 2008 - Egghead Productions

Home Owners Who Pay Their 1st Mortgage with a Line of Credit Can Now Save Big on Daily Interest & Cash Advance Fees with Savvy Bill Pay If you are one of the thousands of homeowners who uses software to pay off your mortgage quicker together with an line of credit, you can now save more immediate and long term finance charges by using www.mysavvysite.com to pay any mortgage with an credit card. Savvy Bill Pay caters to this unique savvy market that knows how to keep the most possible money working on your line to save thousands in finance charges. An example on a $3k mortgage, clients are saving $250 or more per month. - December 04, 2008 - Savvy Bill Pay

HIV/AIDS in the Church, Pastor Tackles Tough Topic Sacramento Mega-church Lead Pastor Rick Cole of Capital Christian Center has a tough task in front of him. He must communicate hope on what was once considered a taboo subject from the pulpit. The HIV/AIDS pandemic will be the topic his Sunday sermon concluding with an offer of free and confidential HIV/AIDS testing from Sacramento Center For AIDS Research, Education and Services (CARES). - November 30, 2008 - Capital Christian Center

DavShar Enterprises, Llc Announces the Launch of InDedicationOf.com, a Unique Online Memorial Website DavShar Enterprises, LLC announces the launch of InDedicationOf.com, a unique service that offers families and friends an opportunity to honor loved ones now and for generations with an easily created online memorial website. - November 17, 2008 - InDedicationOf.com

Another Little Rascal... Or a Menace? Author, JN Prioleau recently released her first children's book titled, "Clyde." The book was published by LuLu.com, the online marketplace for digital content. Originally from Charleston, SC, JN Prioleau always had a passion for writing since the age of 11. She has written several poems and... - October 29, 2008 - JN Prioleau

Baby & Kids Sale - Clothing, Nursery, Accessories Fantaisie Kids is offering a huge sale on baby and kids clothing, nursery, and accessories. Fantaisie Kids started out as a wholesale manufacturer of hand smocked and embroidered apparel for ages 3 months up to 10. Just one year ago, the company decided to operate as a full e-commerce boutique, offering... - October 14, 2008 - Fantaisie Kids

Close More Sales Consistently - Even in a Down Market Bestselling Author Bob Beck Offers Help to Sales Professionals. For the first time information that has been taught in ten countries is now available in new CD series. - July 22, 2008 - Beck Products

“CentRealTech Ultimate” – the Ultimate in Title Production “Customer Ready” Preliminary Reports, Commitments, and Guarantees using the most sophisticated title production system available. - June 29, 2008 - CentRealTech, Inc.

StreamSend Weekly Email Delivarability Webinar Available to All Email Marketers Email deliverability involves practices that improve the percentage of permission-based email communications successfully reaching their destination. Part of this process includes techniques to better manage lists for minimal bounce/complaint rates and reduce the possibility of blocking by ISPs, spam filters and commercial blacklists. - June 23, 2008 - EZ Publishing

Instead of Baking in the Sun This Summer Choose SensiClear for Clear, Radiant Skin Need an acne solution? SensiClear Acne Treatment System with Retextra is what smart faces will be wearing for a blemish-free summer. - May 21, 2008 - SensiClear

Ralph Nader Proclaims Five Counts for Impeachment of George W. Bush to PR.com in Candid Interview In an interview with PR.com’s Senior Editor, Allison Kugel, Ralph Nader details five charges for alleged credible impeachment of George W. Bush and Dick Cheney. - May 16, 2008 - PR.com

StreamSend Launches Official Blog StreamSend, one of today’s leading email marketing solutions provider, today announced the launch of its new official blog. This real-time, interactive communication portal provides up-to-date news and information on product enhancements and corporate events. Readers also stay informed with articles and case studies regarding the latest Email Marketing best practice guidelines and uses. - April 16, 2008 - EZ Publishing

StreamSend Launches Weekly Email Deliverability Webinar The StreamSend Email Marketing Service is proud to introduce its new weekly email deliverability webinars. - March 20, 2008 - EZ Publishing

New SensiClear Acne Treatment Featured on The Janice Dickinson Modeling Agency TV Show SensiClear Acne Treatment searches for real models with acne in an open casting call held by the Janice Dickinson Modeling Agency. Models are then issued a SensiClear 28-day Model Challenge in which models use SensiClear to improve their skin. - February 22, 2008 - SensiClear