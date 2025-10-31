California: Yolo News
Sunny Mining Launches Cloud Mining Platform for BTC, XRP, and ETH Holders
Sunny Mining introduces an AI-powered cloud mining platform for BTC, XRP, and ETH, featuring automated computing power allocation, transparent fees, and verifiable on-chain withdrawals — accessible via mobile or web. - October 31, 2025 - SunnyMining
RockToken Highlights Transparency, Sustainability, and Growth in Blockchain Cloud Mining
RockToken reports new initiatives aimed at enhancing transparency and environmental responsibility in blockchain computing. Through renewable-powered infrastructure and automated smart-contract operations, the company says it seeks to make mining more accessible while emphasizing auditability and sustainable growth. - October 19, 2025 - RockToken
T&S Brass Partners with Premier to Expand Foodservice Representation in the Western U.S.
T&S Brass and Bronze Works, Inc., has named Premier as a new sales representative for California and Nevada, strengthening its presence in two of the foodservice industry’s most active markets. - August 01, 2025 - T&S Brass
Hodson PI, LLC Earns Great Place to Work® Certification™ for 2025—Employees Report a 90% Satisfaction Rating
Hodson PI, LLC is proud to announce it is now officially Great Place to Work® Certified™, a recognition earned through overwhelmingly positive feedback from employees, with 90% of them stating that Hodson PI is a truly great place to work. This certification is a direct reflection of the... - July 30, 2025 - Hodson P.I., LLC
APT Miner Provides Service Allowing Users to Participate in Mining Remotely Without Purchasing Machines
The cryptocurrency market has been showing an atmosphere of mixed optimism and caution. Despite the positive sentiment, the flagship currency Bitcoin (BTC) has returned to the $107,068 level. Bitcoin has attracted widespread attention from the market. Many investors see it as a manifestation of... - May 19, 2025 - APTMiner
ZA Miner Provides Daily Bitcoin Earnings in 2025 via Cloud Mining
The cryptocurrency market is booming, with Bitcoin, XRP, and DOGE leading the charge. However, their volatility often leaves investors searching for stable, high yield income streams. Enter AI-powered cloud mining without the technical hassles of traditional mining. With platforms like ZA Miner,... - May 06, 2025 - ZA Miner
ORA 4X Full Arch Implant Center is Coming to Roseville
Roseville is set to welcome a specialized dental practice focused exclusively on full arch dental implant solutions. ORA 4X Full Arch Implant Center is opening its doors, offering state-of-the-art technology and expert care for individuals seeking to restore their smiles and improve their quality of life through advanced dental implant procedures. - April 14, 2025 - ORA 4X
BCH Miner Cloud Mining Now Using More AI Models like Deepseek to Double Bitcoin Output
After several years of turbulent market fluctuations, cryptocurrencies still attract the attention of many investors who are actively seeking new opportunities and investment strategies. The volatility of Bitcoin prices and the sharp decline of altcoins such as XRP and DOGE have made traditional... - March 11, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
BCH Miner Launches Free AI Cloud Mining Service, Allowing Global Users to Access
Allows users to mine cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Dogecoin. - February 20, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
DDB Miner Provides an Efficient, Stable, Secure and Profitable Cloud Mining Service
Here’s why DDB Miner stands out in the crypto cloud mining space and how you can take advantage of its lucrative services. - January 17, 2025 - DDB Miner
I Earned My First Million Euros When I Was 18 (Personal Experience)
If you are looking for ways to increase your passive income, cloud mining is a great way to do it. If used properly, these opportunities can help you grow your cryptocurrency wealth in "autopilot" mode with minimal time investment. At the very least, they should take less time than any type of active trading. - January 16, 2025 - DDB Miner
BCH Miner Offers Free Cloud Mining Services — Powered by Clean Energy
Using clean energy as a driver: It not only saves a lot of energy consumption, but also generates high profits, allowing investors to see the opportunities of new energy. In the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, simplicity and profitability are key. For beginners who want to earn a stable income, cloud mining provides an attractive option. - January 09, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Justin D. Hodson Named CALI Investigator of the Year
The California Association of Licensed Investigators (CALI) has awarded Justin D. Hodson, CPI, the prestigious Investigator of the Year Award. This recognition celebrates Justin’s outstanding contributions to the investigative profession, his dedication to mentoring others, and his role in... - October 21, 2024 - Hodson P.I., LLC
Californians Reject Board of Pharmacy’s Proposed Restrictions on Essential Alternative Medicines
Californians fight back against the Board of Pharmacy's proposed regulations that would severely restrict – and in many cases end – access to widely used sterile compounds like methylcobalamin (vitamin B12), glutathione, and NAD, easily accessible and legal in all 49 other United States. The Stop The BOP movement was formed in response, rallying significant public support to preserve access to these essential treatments. - August 08, 2024 - Stop The BOP
Exceptional Team Members Honored at Carlton Senior Living's "Best of the Best" Awards
Carlton Senior Living, a leading provider of senior care services in Northern California, held a prestigious "Best of the Best" awards ceremony to honor its exceptional team members. This year, the event took place at The Club at Castlewood in Pleasanton, California. The ceremony acknowledged the outstanding contributions of Carlton's dedicated employees, who consistently go above and beyond to provide exceptional care for residents and their families. - July 26, 2024 - Carlton Senior Living
Carlton Receives Great Place to Work Certification®, Recognizing Its Dedication to Employee Fulfillment and Growth
Carlton Senior Living is proud to announce that it has earned the Great Place to Work® certification for the fifth consecutive year, highlighting the organization’s steadfast dedication to nurturing a positive work environment where employees can flourish and find genuine fulfillment. - June 07, 2024 - Carlton Senior Living
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
Mikuni Raises $100,000 for Maui Wildfire Recovery Through Rescue Roll Campaign
In the wake of the devastating wildfire that swept through Lahaina on the island of Maui, Mikuni Restaurant Group’s commitment to aiding disaster-affected communities has yielded impressive results. With a resounding show of support from restaurant patrons, Mikuni announced the success of the... - August 31, 2023 - Mikuni Restaurant Group, Inc.
"This is so Needed!": Almost Two Years in, Non-Profit HomeShare American River Celebrates Dozens of Happy Housemates
Since launching in July 2021, HomeShare American River, a non-profit housemate-matching and support service has provided screening, matchmaking, and active support for dozens of happy housemates from North Auburn to Elk Grove. And being grant-funded, all of this service is free of charge to both host and guest, so HSAR is beholden to neither… just to its social mission to serve both of them equally for as long as they live together. - February 18, 2023 - HomeShare American River
Feast it Forward & Podopolo Announce Unique Game Changing Partnership
Feast it Forward and Podopolo are proud to announce a unique partnership that brings content to life as fully interactive and experiential, combining Feast's unique "influencer playground" featuring six state-of-the-art studios and stages, wine tastings, and experiential marketing... - May 25, 2022 - Feast it Forward
A Firm Handshake Between Friends: Gaines and Verbica Endorse Each Other’s Campaigns
Ted Gaines, Board of Equalization (“BOE”), District 1, and Peter Coe Verbica, CAGOP State Delegate and candidate for the Board of Equalization, District 2, exchange endorsements for each other’s campaigns. Gaines describes it as “a firm handshake between... - April 05, 2022 - Peter Coe Verbica for Board of Equalization Dist. 2 2022
Verbica Wins Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association PAC Endorsement
Peter Coe Verbica, Candidate for the California State Board of Equalization, District 2, 2022, wins the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association Political Action Committee endorsement for the 2022 election cycle. - March 15, 2022 - Peter Coe Verbica for Board of Equalization Dist. 2 2022
Anderson & Anderson Certified Anger Management Provider List is Now Nationwide
All mandated Anger Management Classes are now offered virtual via Zoom or some other service. Therefore, office locations are no longer relevant. Effective March 1, all CAMF providers are available to offer assessments and classes nationwide. - February 08, 2022 - Anderson & Anderson, APC
Truck Accessories Group Hiring for Manufacturing Positions Across the Company
Truck Accessories Group (TAG) is actively recruiting for manufacturing and OTR positions throughout the company. TAG locations across the country are hiring for a number of positions including paint preppers, assemblers, headliner installers, painters and OTR Class A drivers. TAG has openings in all of plants including the corporate headquarters in Elkhart County, IN. Other locations are in Milton, PA; Medford, OR; Woodland and Long Beach CA; and Centralia, WA. - January 06, 2021 - LEER
Silvergate Names Antonio Martino Chief Financial Officer and Michael Lempres Director
Silvergate Bank is a San Diego-based bank that opened in 1988 and is a subsidiary of Silvergate Capital Corporation. Silvergate’s headquarters office is located at 4250 Executive Square, La Jolla, CA 92037. - October 07, 2019 - Silvergate Bank
Christina Hudnall, SPHR, SHRM, Joins Impec Group as Senior Vice President of Human Resources & Staffing
IMPEC Group continues its rapid transformation into a full-service Facility & Professional Real Estate Services provider through strategic acquisitions and experienced hires. IMPEC’s goal is to be an impartial, knowledgeable and high-touch service provider to the industry. - March 26, 2019 - Impec Group
Public Ceremony to Celebrate the Work of Miracle City and Handing Over Operations to FEMA (at the Old Toys R Us Facility)
There will be a celebration of #MiracleCity this Sunday. This volunteer-led effort to provide emergency support to #CampFire evacuees at an abandoned Toys-R-Us building quickly turned into a massive center that served thousands. Organizers will commemorate the great work of the many volunteers at Miracle City these past two weeks. After the event will be the hand-over of this facility to FEMA for expanded use as a regional warehouse and distribution center for long-term disaster recovery. - November 25, 2018 - California Gift of Music/Miracle City
How Solomobox is Making Changes to the Marketing Industry
Solomobox is changing the way marketing companies do business one client at a time. Providing a service that values the client and brand before their profits. Building the business of their client before their own. - March 14, 2018 - Solomobox Inc.
Tourme Introduces a New Way of Touring
Tourme is a new application that is ready to revolutionize the way people travel. - March 06, 2018 - International Touring Apps., LLC.
The All-New Zero Emissions Blue Bird All American School Bus Heads to Northern California as A-Z Bus Sales Wraps Up Their Ride and Drive Event
After a week of touring in Southern California, the all-new zero emissions Blue Bird All American electric school bus heads to Northern California for its final Ride and Drive Event hosted by A-Z Bus Sales. - January 13, 2018 - A-Z Bus Sales
Welcome Home Midwifery Services, Inc. Announces Newly Licensed Midwife
Licensed Midwife offers low-cost home birth and maternity care services to Sacramento Valley. - September 18, 2017 - Welcome Home Midwifery Services, Inc.
San Francisco Attorney Elected President, Northern California Business Aviation Association
San Francisco Attorney, Michael L. Dworkin has been elected President of the Northern California Business Aviation Association. - March 09, 2017 - Michael L. Dworkin
Familia Festival Hosts Musical Guests, Cajun Fare, and Endless Entertainment
The Familia Festival kicks off that summertime feeling with family, friends, culture and a variety of entertainment at the Yolo County Fairgrounds from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Gather together on a Sunday afternoon filled with the sounds of musical guests Solsa, The Mike Torres Band and Los Elegantes. Shake things up with performances by the Mistura Brasileira Samba Dance Co. and the Yemaya Salsa Dance Company who both share a passion for the art of dance. - April 21, 2015 - Solsa Entertainment
Freeze Your Eggs and Delay Fertility
Egg freezing is an exciting new option for many women who have chosen to delay fertility due to career building, partner status or other reasons. - March 07, 2015 - Great Possibilities Egg Freezing & Fertility Agency
DYL Now Offers Auto X-Dates for Auto Insurance Agents
DYL, the Cloud-based business phone system with Sales Automation, announces the release of X-Dates for the Auto Insurance industry. - January 20, 2015 - DYL
DYL Announces SMS Texting Features
DYL, a Cloud-based phone system with Sales Automation, announces new features that allows SMS texting in groups, onversations and reminders. - January 20, 2015 - DYL
Jury Awards $730,000 to Whistleblower Janet Keyzer Against the Regents of the University of California
Seven year ordeal ends after 21-day trial in verdict for whistleblower terminated after she reported improprieties involving human subject research on California prisoners. - August 13, 2014 - Law Office of Mary-Alice Coleman
Travel Channel Hosts Mobile Zip Line
Mobile Zip Line, by Extreme Engineering, to be hosted on Travel Channel's TV series, Future Scream Machines, May 19th. - May 17, 2013 - Extreme Engineering
Law Offices of Kent W. Meyer (Roseville, Ca) Announces the Release of a Buy – Sell Agreement Article. This Article May be Useful to Any Business Owner.
Kent W. Meyer, MBA, PhD, JD, LLM shares his knowledge of Buy - Sell Agreements. The purpose of this article is to educate business owners or potential business owners with the hopes that those who read it will draft the necessary documents to protect their business interests. Specifically, this... - April 12, 2011 - Kent W. Meyer Law
New Website Featuring Downloadable Regional Business and Marketing Directories Guarantees B2B Sales and Marketing Success
Vanguard Publishing launched a new business information website at www.metrobizdirectories.com featuring business and marketing directories available for immediate download for two hundred thirty U.S. cities and major metropolitan regions. The website has adopted an impressive return policy that guarantees that its comprehensive directories will enable buyers to find new customers or clients or their money back, no questions asked. Visit www.metrobizdirectories.com for a full list of regions. - February 03, 2011 - Vanguard Publishing
StreamSend: Perform Your Own Email Deliverability Audit in Seven Steps
StreamSend, a leading email marketing software provider, has named seven steps businesses should take to audit and improve their email marketing. “Deliverability is the foundation for all email campaigns,” said Dan Forootan, president of StreamSend Email Marketing. “Every email... - September 20, 2010 - EZ Publishing
StreamSend Names Top 12 Email "Don'ts"/Email Analyzer Tool Cleans Emails Pre-Mailing and Boosts Deliverability
StreamSend, a leading email marketing software provider, has used its Email Analyzer feature to name the top email “spam” features that block businesses from boosting their legitimate email deliverability. Marketers have learned that maintaining good lists and sending practices... - July 26, 2010 - EZ Publishing
Hollywood Veteran Ingram Joins EggHead Productions
Los Angeles based production veteran, Shaun Ingram, joins forces with Egghead Productions out of Rocklin, CA. With a strong background in Commercial and Music Video production, Ingram brings 11 years of screenwriting, assistant directing, directing and producing to the Egghead’s development team. Ingram will head up the creative development and physical production of the New Media Department, primarily focusing on Branded, Image Entertainment. - June 23, 2010 - Egghead Productions
StreamSend.com Partners with Commission Junction for Affiliate Marketing; Company Seeks Entrepreneurs & Opportunity Seekers to Join & Earn Extra Income
StreamSend, a leading email marketing software provider, has expanded its affiliate marketing program to partner with ValueClick Inc.'s (Nasdaq:VCLK) Commission Junction, the leading global provider of affiliate marketing solutions. Company Seeks Entrepreneurs & Opportunity Seekers to Join & Earn Extra Income. - June 18, 2010 - EZ Publishing
StreamSend Announces iPad Contest for New Trial Subscribers
StreamSend, a leading email marketing software provider, is thanking new users by offering everyone who signs up for and uses the free 30-day trial by June, 4, 2010 the opportunity to win an Apple iPad. - May 26, 2010 - EZ Publishing
Overall Beauty to Partner with Goth Band Saints of Ruin
Kim Snyder, owner of Overallbeauty.com along with BB Couture Nail Polish has partnered with the Goth Band, Saints Of Ruin, to provide the band with nail polish. Overall Beauty knows that all good Goth bands need a good quality dark nail polish. That is why Overall Beauty, along with BB Couture,... - May 12, 2010 - Overall Beauty
StreamSend Introduces Email Preview and Spam Check Tool
StreamSend, a leading email marketing software provider, has introduced Email Analyzer, a new tool that helps businesses boost deliverability and overall email effectiveness by enabling marketers to test for potential spam filter challenges and to preview how the email renders in various email clients prior to sending. This saves marketers valuable time and improves the number of emails reaching recipients in its intended format. - January 27, 2010 - EZ Publishing
Metro Chamber Teams Up with StreamSend to Offer Quality, Low-Cost Email Marketing Services
The Sacramento Metro Chamber and local email marketing service provider, StreamSend, have announced they will team up to help Metro Chamber members build their businesses with high impact email less expensively. - January 14, 2010 - EZ Publishing
StreamSend Introduces “Share with Friends” Feature: Leverages Email Messages Into Social Networks
StreamSend, a leading email marketing solutions provider, today released its "Share with Friends" feature to help businesses increase the reach of their email campaigns by enabling subscribers to share messages through social networks, including Facebook, Twitter, MySpace and... - November 03, 2009 - EZ Publishing
Celerant Technology Expands to the West Coast
Celerant Increases Presence within the US and Announces its 5th Satellite Office - October 23, 2009 - Celerant Technology Corp