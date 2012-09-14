PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Melissa Levin Insurance Reveals What Medicare-for-All Won't Cover Medicare for All has become a huge talking point for the 2020 presidential candidates. But don't let the name fool you; not everything is covered. Long Term Care is a type of insurance that is essential given the rise in healthcare costs. Set up a free consultation with Melissa to discover your options regarding long term care. - December 19, 2019 - Melissa Levin Insurance

Insurance Navy Brokers Share Driving Tips for Congested Roads A recent study found that nearly one-third of people admit to driving more aggressively during the Christmas season. Insurance Navy urges people to drive cautiously and shares the following safe driving tips. “December is a time of high stress,” said Insurance Navy’s President Fadi... - December 18, 2019 - Insurance Navy

SAN Group Welcomes Nick Blatchley to New York Field Team The leading network of independent agencies in the Northeast has added Blatchley as Agency Development Field Specialist. - December 18, 2019 - SAN Group

SterlingRisk Launches Sterling A&E Beazley to Serve as Insurer Partner for New Architects and Engineers Professional Liability Insurance Program. - December 15, 2019 - SterlingRisk Insurance

InsuredMine Inc.: Free Webinar - Automate Customer Engagement Upcoming webinar on December 18, 2019 addresses how Independent Insurance Agents can automate part of their Customer Engagement with a series of email drips, text messages at different stages of the customer journey. - December 15, 2019 - InsuredMine

iPlanRx Announces CESA 7 from Green Bay, WI as the 2019 H.E.R.O. Award Recipient; the H.E.R.O. Award Recognizes Outstanding Achievement in Reducing Health Insurance Costs iPlanRx, a company located in Green Bay WI, today announced the 2019 H.E.R.O. award recipient as CESA 7. The H.E.R.O. award stands for Health Expenses Returned to Operations and recognizes organizations that have proactively addressed the rising costs of healthcare with innovation to not only reduce... - December 14, 2019 - iPlanRx

PHM International, Inc. Enters Joint Venture Targeting International Expansion, Executive Experience Sharing and Trade Missions, PHM International and Sharp 10 Group, LLC Form JV - December 13, 2019 - PHM International, Inc.

DataPath, Inc. Whitepaper Reveals Survey Findings of Employee Familiarity of HSA and FSA Benefits DataPath, Inc., a leading developer of technology solutions for employer-sponsored benefits administration, announced today the release of a whitepaper titled, “Addressing Education Gaps is Key to TPA Growth.” In the whitepaper, DataPath summarizes findings from a survey they conducted in... - December 12, 2019 - DataPath

Heroes Aim for Zero: Houston Area Leaders Collaborate to End Traffic Fatalities Houston Area leaders being recognized for their collaborative efforts to end traffic deaths. Vision Zero was adopted by TXDOT and by Mayor Sylvester Turner in 2019 in an effort to end roadway fatalities and address the dangers that impact our area. In 2017, 3,727 Texans died on the roads and another 17,535 people sustained serious injuries. On average, 640 people die on Houston-area roads every year, making the region the deadliest in the country. - December 10, 2019 - SAFE 2 SAVE

Joseph Reynolds of RT Specialty Leads Discussion on Real Estate Development Risks at 39th IRMI Construction Risk Conference Joseph Reynolds, assistant vice president within RT Specialty’s National Environmental and Construction Professional Liability Practice (RT ECP), recently led the discussion on Real Estate Development (RED) Errors and Omissions Risks at the 39th IRMI Construction Risk Conference held in Seattle,... - December 10, 2019 - RT New Day

Berkley Design Professional’s BDP Risk® Learning Management System Named Brandon Hall Group 2019 Bronze Excellence Award Winner Berkley Design Professional (BDP), a division of Berkley Alliance Managers, a Berkley Company, has won the Brandon Hall Group 2019 Bronze Excellence Award for Learning for its BDP Risk® Learning Management System (LMS). Awarded within the “Best Advance in Custom Content” category, the... - December 10, 2019 - Berkley Alliance Managers

Appalachian Underwriters Partners with Thimble Insurance to Bring Appointed Agents a Short-Term Policy Option Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. is excited to announce its partnership with Thimble Insurance, the on-demand insurance platform for short-term, small-business-centered policies. This is Thimble’s first partnership with an insurance Managing General Agent/Wholesaler. Formerly Verifly, the “A”... - December 06, 2019 - Appalachian Underwriters, Inc.

Raymond F.H. Bustamante and Edward L. Sheiffele, Jr. Promoted to Senior Leadership Positions at Berkley Construction Professional Berkley Construction Professional, a division of Berkley Alliance Managers, a Berkley Company, has extended its dedication to the construction professional and pollution liability marketplace with the promotions of Raymond F.H. Bustamante to managing director and Edward L. Sheiffele, Jr. to executive... - December 04, 2019 - Berkley Alliance Managers

Federal Long-Term Care Insurance Coverage Doubtful, Association Director Predicts A taxpayer paid long-term care insurance program has been passed previously and abandoned according to the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance. Election year proposals are likely to meet the same fate predicts AALTCI's director. - December 04, 2019 - American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance

Insurance Navy Brokers Shares Holiday Travel Tips Insurance Navy, a leader in the insurance market, warns drivers of the upcoming holiday traffic and shares tips on how to make a road trip safe and enjoyable. Thanksgiving is a time for family, friends and food. It is also a time for heavy traffic. Travelers need to know when to leave and return to avoid... - November 28, 2019 - Insurance Navy

Dr. Wendy Labat Offers Free Enrollment Service Until December 15 through Financial Cures Program Easing the Pains of Financial Difficulty One Text at a Time as Long as You Make the December 15 Deadline - November 25, 2019 - The Financial Cures LLC

Direct Auto Insurance Celebrates the Season of Giving with Charitable "Stocking Get One, Give One" Sweepstakes Car insurance company to spread holiday cheer by gifting 430 six-foot-tall, toy-filled holiday stockings to sweepstakes winners and non-profits in 11 states. - November 25, 2019 - Direct Auto Insurance

Long-Term Care Need Reported by Long-Term Care Insurance Association Director The latest data reveals that 14 million Americans require long-term care services and supports according to the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance. Latest data is being shared on the organization's website. - November 24, 2019 - American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance

Daniela Compton Promoted to Account Manager at RT Specialty Daniela Compton has been promoted to account manager within RT Specialty’s National Environmental and Construction Professional Liability Practice. She is responsible for supporting the new business, marketing, sales and coverage assessment activities of the company’s senior management. “Daniela... - November 20, 2019 - RT New Day

Baystate Financial is Honored as a 2019 “Top Places to Work” Winner by the Boston Globe for the 9th Year The Boston Globe has named Baystate Financial a Top Places to Work in Massachusetts. The award recognizes Baystate Financials achievements in creating a positive work environment that attracts and retains employees through a combination of employee satisfaction, working conditions and company culture. - November 16, 2019 - Baystate Financial

Linda Alpay Joins Counsellors Title Agency Linda Alpay is joining Counsellors Title Agency bringing a wide-range of experience including new business development, new agent training, caravan marketing and more. - November 13, 2019 - Counsellors Title

Berkley Construction Professional Introduces Faulty Workmanship Liability Coverage Berkley Construction Professional, a division of Berkley Alliance Managers, a Berkley Company, introduces Faulty Workmanship Liability coverage that fits together with the ISO Commercial General Liability (CGL) policy with respect to property damage arising from faulty workmanship and addresses elements... - November 11, 2019 - Berkley Alliance Managers

Increased 2020 Tax Deductible Limits for Long-Term Care Insurance Announced by AALTCI The higher tax deductible limits for long-term care insurance offer a significant benefit for a limited number of new buyers according to the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance. - November 09, 2019 - American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance

Joseph Fagan Named Account Administrator at RT Specialty Joseph Fagan has been named an account administrator within RT Specialty’s National Environmental and Construction Professional Liability Practice based in Hamilton, NJ. He will work directly with senior staff to support the company’s ongoing new business, sales, account management, claims... - November 08, 2019 - RT New Day

UMIP’s Partner Announces Company Name Change and Launch of Religious-Focused Sub-Brand AmVenture Insurance Agency is now Suracy Insurance Agency - November 07, 2019 - Suracy Insurance Agency, Inc.

Financial Independence Group, LLC Names Jim Cooper, Mike Mullan, and Brian Williams Co-Chief Executive Officers Dr. Bill and Ericka Cain, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Administrator, will be assuming the roles as Founders as Jim Cooper, Mike Mullan, and Brian Williams are named Co-Chief Executive Officers for Financial Independence Group. - November 07, 2019 - Financial Independence Group

Ed Sheiffele of Berkley Construction Professional to Discuss Real Estate Development Trends & Challenges at IRMI Construction Risk Conference Ed Sheiffele, senior vice president at Berkley Construction Professional, a division of Berkley Alliance Managers, a Berkley Company, will participate in a panel discussion detailing Real Estate Development Errors, Omissions Risks and Insurance at the IRMI Construction Risk Conference to be held November... - November 06, 2019 - Berkley Alliance Managers

New Study Can Boost Long-Term Care Insurance Need Predicts Association Americans are living longer and that bodes well for the future need and resulting growth of long-term care insurance predicts the director of the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance. - November 06, 2019 - American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance

Priority First Insurance & Investments Hires New Team Member Tina Woehr brings more than 13 years of insurance experience to the agency. - November 06, 2019 - Valley Insurance Agency Alliance

Breast Cancer Survivor Launches Financial Cures Program Dr. Wendy Labat Speaking on her new program: “Budgeting: Diagnosing Your Financial Health” at the Atlanta Small Business Expo November 14, 2019. - November 04, 2019 - The Financial Cures LLC

New Federal Long-Term Care Insurance Program Discussed by Association Director Details and insights into the new Federal Long-Term Care Insurance Program were shared by the director of the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance. The program is the nation's largest group long-term care insurance program according to AALTCI. - November 04, 2019 - American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance

Insight Into Long-Term Care Insurance Rate Increases Shared by Association Understanding what consumers with older long-term care insurance policies do when facing a rate increase is important for both insurance agents as well as consumers explains the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance (AALTCI). "There was some very interesting information shared during... - November 02, 2019 - American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance

Brian Williams Honored Recipient of the 2019 Bo Johnson Spirit Award for Lifetime Achievement Financial Independence Group is pleased to announce that their Chief Operating Officer, Brian Williams, has been awarded the 2019 Bo Johnson Spirit Award for Lifetime Achievement from the National Association for Fixed Annuities (NAFA). - November 02, 2019 - Financial Independence Group

Suracy Insurance Agency Announces Suracy Faith Sub-Brand Focused on Serving Religious Organizations Suracy Faith Provides Insurance Solutions for Houses of Worship Nationwide - November 01, 2019 - Suracy Insurance Agency, Inc.

AmVenture Insurance Agency Announces Name Change to Suracy Insurance Agency Name Change Reflects Final Step in Launch as Independent Agency - October 30, 2019 - Suracy Insurance Agency, Inc.

Enhanced Website Provides Long-Term Care Planning Resources Most American families either know a person who needs long-term care or a person who provides care for them. Having an advance plan for the financial costs and burdens of aging has become an essential part of an overall retirement plan. LTCNEWS.com has been redesigned to provide more tools and resources. LTC News gives American families the resources to help them plan for long-term care and the impact extended care has on loved ones. - October 25, 2019 - McCann LTC

The Insurance House Hires Two New Team Members Illinois agency continues to add to growing organization. - October 18, 2019 - Valley Insurance Agency Alliance

2019 Long-Term Care Awareness Month Art Released by Long-Term Care Insurance Association The official banner for the 2019 National Long-Term Care Awareness Month was released today by the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance. - October 17, 2019 - American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance

Insurance Navy Earns Better Business Bureau Accreditation Becoming an Accredited Business with the Better Business Bureau is an honor not accorded to all businesses; because not all businesses meet eligibility standards. Insurance Navy is pleased to announce that it has met all BBB standards and is now an Accredited Business. “Accreditation in the BBB... - October 16, 2019 - Insurance Navy

Michigan Production Insurance Brokerage Educate on Film Equipment Insurance MFE Insurance, a Michigan production insurance brokerage, recently released a guide on "What Producers Need To Know About Film Equipment Insurance." This insurance can help protect film producers or owners of film equipment used for film production. Film equipment insurance consists of insurance... - October 13, 2019 - MFE Insurance

Long-Term Care Insurance Claims Insights Shared by Association Director Just published information on long-term care insurance claims was shared by the director of the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance. - October 13, 2019 - American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance

P.I.HELP Injury Clinics (Chiropractor) Cater to Millennials P.I.HELP Injury Clinics now cater to millennials that have been in a personal injury or car accident. - October 11, 2019 - PIHELP

Gina Bernardo Joins RT Specialty as Account Administrator Gina Bernardo has been named an account administrator within RT Specialty’s National Environmental and Construction Professional Liability Practice. She is responsible for working with the company’s executive team to grow key lines of business and support their account management, claims... - October 10, 2019 - RT New Day

Valley Insurance Agency Alliance Members Selected for Top Illinois Awards Independent Insurance Agents of Illinois names top agency and agent from alliance. - October 10, 2019 - Valley Insurance Agency Alliance

Salus Workers’ Compensation Completes Acquisition of Method Insurance Services Salus Workers’ Compensation, LLC, Completes Acquisition of Managing General Underwriter and Wholesaler Method Insurance Services, LLC. - October 10, 2019 - Salus

Eileen Nicosia Joins Counsellors Title Agency Eileen Nicosia joins Counsellors Title as part of the agency's extensive sales expansion into major New Jersey real estate markets including Ocean, Monmouth, Middlesex and Bergen counties. - October 09, 2019 - Counsellors Title

Cutting Long-Term Care Insurance Costs Addressed by LTC Association Four tips from the latest American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance guide have been shared. Saving money on long-term care insurance is valuable information for all consumers says Jesse Slome, AALTCI's director. - October 09, 2019 - American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance

My Flood Risk, America's First Free, True Flood Risk Tool The first of its kind, My Flood Risk is a free, interactive, web-based platform to help property owners determine their true flood risk. Utilizing several industry-proven flood risk factors and comprehensive, up-to-date data, it gives an overall score representing the true flood risk for each property... - October 09, 2019 - My Flood Risk

Watkins Insurance Group Retains IIABA Best Practices Agency Status Watkins Insurance Group, the largest full-service, locally owned independent insurance agency in Central Texas, has retained its status as part of an elite group of independent insurance agencies around the United States participating in the Independent Insurance Agents & Brokers of America (IIABA or the Big “I”) “Best Practices” Study Group. - October 02, 2019 - Watkins Insurance Group