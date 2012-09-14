PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Revolutionizing the Insurance Industry with Technology - LegacyArmour and Levinson & Associates Form Alliance LegacyArmour – an InsurTech/FinTech disrupter, and Levinson & Associates – A National Insurance Marketing Company -- are proud to announce an alliance that will put cutting-edge, revolutionary technology to work for all of its agents and clients. "Levinson and Associates’... - September 04, 2019 - LegacyArmour

LegacyArmour Partnering with Insurance Brokers Like IQS to Fix a $50 Billion Unclaimed Benefits Problem LegacyArmour is fixing a $50 Billion problem at its source by working with the insurance industry to bundle insurance products with the Patented LegacyArmour Digital Vaults, ensuring that families receive the benefits they deserve. - October 18, 2018 - LegacyArmour

Brian Bogel Joins Ajira AI as Chief Business Development Officer Ajira AI, an innovative insurtech start-up, today announced that Brian Bogel has joined the company as its Chief Business Development Officer (CBDO). The appointment of Brian Bogel to the CBDO role rounds out the executive team as the company moves from a development phase to product launch and customer... - September 05, 2018 - Ajira AI LLC

LegacyArmour Named Top 10 InsurTech Company for 2017 LegacyArmour -- the premier business asset, personal information, and healthcare information protection and delivery site -- is proud to announce that it has been named as one of the Top 10 InsureTech startup companies of 2017 by Insurance CIO Outlook magazine. "We have been growing quickly this... - December 14, 2017 - LegacyArmour

Morrison Investigations Makes "Best Of Dallas" List for Private Investigators Morrison Investigations, a Dallas Fort Worth based investigation company, was named one of the 19 best private investigation companies in Dallas by Expertise. More than 250 firms were reviewed as part of Expertise's research. Morrison Investigations is an all female investigation team based in Fort... - September 21, 2016 - Morrison Investigations

Roundstone Honored at 2016 US Captive Services Awards Roundstone named Highly Commended Employee Benefits Consultant at US Captive Services Awards. - August 11, 2016 - Roundstone Management, Ltd.

Roundstone Makes the Shortlist for US Captive Services Awards Roundstone is shortlisted in four categories for the US Captive Services Awards to be held on August 8, 2016. - July 14, 2016 - Roundstone Management, Ltd.

Roundstone Underwrites Provider-Sponsored Health Plan Roundstone will provide insurance services for the Southeast First Option Health Plan, a provider-sponsored plan based in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. - April 20, 2016 - Roundstone Management, Ltd.

Roundstone Partners to Offer High-Performance Captive Roundstone partners with Guiding Life, HealthSCOPE Benefits and LDI Integrated Pharmacy Services to offer an innovative captive medical insurance solution. - February 24, 2016 - Roundstone Management, Ltd.

Roundstone Announces Relocation of Headquarters to Lakewood, Ohio Roundstone announces the relocation of its corporate offices into historic building in Lakewood, Ohio. - January 17, 2016 - Roundstone Management, Ltd.

Roundstone Launches Voluntary Benefits Program Roundstone offers captive designed to help close the gap between a high deductible health plan and amounts owed to health care providers. - October 23, 2015 - Roundstone Management, Ltd.

Roundstone Holds First Medical Captive Forum for Customers Forum focused on reduced healthcare costs held for Roundstone customers. - September 03, 2015 - Roundstone Management, Ltd.

Digital Forensics and Electronic Discovery Expert Jim Vaughn Joins Silicon Forensics as Managing Director Silicon Forensics, the trusted solutions provider for digital forensics, electronic discovery and consulting services announces that Digital Forensics and Electronic Discovery expert Jim Vaughn has joined the company as a Managing Director and Head of Silicon Forensics Solutions and Professional Services. Mr. - August 26, 2015 - Silicon Forensics

Keylane |Quinity European Launch Keylane|Quinity, part of Keylane, a leading European provider of standard software solutions to the insurance and pension industry, continues its European expansion. The company is growing an international client base for its policy and claims administration solution that helps insurers to deal with today’s business challenges. - July 04, 2015 - Keylane|Quinity

Riskskill Appointed by Visa Inc. as an Approved GARS Reviewer Riskskill has been approved as a trusted vendor for Visa Inc., and specifically as a Global Acquirer Risk Standards programme (GARS) reviewer. - April 14, 2015 - RiskSkill

Accinctus Announces New Service to Help Churches Prepare for Disasters Accinctus is pleased to announce a new service line to assist churches and faith-based organizations prepare for disruptive incidents and disasters. - December 09, 2014 - Accinctus LLC

Aon Hewitt Announces New Associate Partner in San Diego Aon Hewitt is making a significant investment in expanding its presence in the San Diego area through the appointment of Alicia Shevetone to the position of Associate Partner and Key Account Executive. - October 20, 2014 - Aon Hewit

Risk Advisors of America Celebrates New Location in Maitland On Wednesday, October 15, 2014, at 12:00 p.m., Risk Advisors of America will celebrate the grand opening of its Maitland location with a ribbon cutting ceremony and other activities. The insurance and risk management company was previously located in Orlando, but needed to move into a larger office to... - October 11, 2014 - Risk Advisors of America

The Starr Group Hires Taylor Nyarangi as Group Benefits Consultant The Starr Group welcomes new benefits consultant, Taylor Nyarangi. - April 18, 2014 - The Starr Group

The Starr Group Hires Karen Bartholomew as Group Benefits Account Manager With over 32 years of experience in the insurance industry, Karen Bartholomew joins The Starr Group. - March 08, 2014 - The Starr Group

The Starr Group Names Piontek IT Director The Starr Group is pleased to announce the recent promotion of Mark Piontek to IT Director. - December 04, 2013 - The Starr Group

The Starr Group Names Arndt Vice President - Operations The Starr Group is pleased to announce the promotion of Maureen Arndt to Vice President – Operations effective November 2013. Arndt moves to the Vice President - Operations role from her former position as Director of Operations. She will be responsible for spearheading all of The Starr Group... - November 22, 2013 - The Starr Group

Independent Insurance Agency Take First Place at Fittest Execs Competition Milwaukee area independent insurance agency takes first place at Fittest Execs competition. - October 03, 2013 - The Starr Group

StratexSystems Announces Impressive Client Wins in the First Half of the Year for Its Enterprise Risk Management Solution StratexSystems announced today that it has seen a significant increase in the number of clients in the first half of 2013. Included within their recent client wins are two of Europe’s largest Central Banks/Financial Services regulators, one of the largest global asset management firms, six insurance companies as well as a FTSE100 defence company. - July 10, 2013 - StratexSystems

PRO Found Recovery Solutions Inc., Opts for Advanced Security Measures, Completes SSAE 16 Type I Audit This advanced auditing standard will further strengthen PRO Founds' position as an extension of our customer's own governance and compliance program. - March 30, 2013 - PRO Found Recovery Solutions Inc.

Free One-Hour Webinars Exploring How Your Organisation Can Take Advantage of Its Sharepoint Investment to Deliver Enterprise-Wide Performance and Risk Management Solution These three, one-hour webinars will cover the topics of risk management solutions within the Sharepoint framework. They are for free and will be hosted on Sept 27th, Oct 18th& November 1st. The webinars aim to Improve Strategy Execution, Reduce Regulatory Capital & Enable a Strategy-Focused, Risk-Aware culture. - August 17, 2012 - StratexSystems

Panel Will Discuss Proven Risk Management Techniques for Temporary Staffing Companies at Workers’ Compensation Educational Conference Audience members will learn how to separate the real from the fake when industry executives discuss “Pyrite or Gold–Risk Management for Temporary Staffing” during the August 19-23 Workers’ Compensation Educational Conference at the Orlando World Center Marriott. Incorporating... - May 31, 2012 - Risk Control Services

Roundstone Management, Ltd. Announces LongView Agency’s National General Agency Agreement Roundstone Management’s LongView Agency is pleased to announce a new joint underwriting agreement with a rated A+ (Superior) by A.M. Best insurance company resulting in a collaboration of strength and stability. - May 11, 2012 - Roundstone

RCS Announces Further Expansion of Its Services RCS Services, a national risk management and loss control firm specializing in higher risk and challenging classes of industry, continues its expansion in an effort to better serve its 1,000 plus customers nationwide. “RCS is now focused on expanding its regional on-site consulting services through... - May 02, 2012 - Risk Control Services

New Tenant Online Referencing System Launches Leaseguard Limited, risk management specialist, has launched their new Tenant Online Referencing System. - March 08, 2012 - Leaseguard Ltd

StratexSystems Consultancy Partner's Productivity Improved by 20-30% with StratexPoint Strategy Execution and Risk Management Software Provider, StratexSystems, explain how their product, StratexPoint, has enabled a key partner to improve their productivity by up to 30%. - February 17, 2012 - StratexSystems

StratexSystems Partners with Cyber Security Experts to Develop Strategic Cyber Security Solution Risk Management Software Provider StratexSystems, have teamed with cyber experts Templar to produce a new, one of a kind cyber risk management programme. Allowing organisations to assess and manage their cyber risks, with cyber security heavily in the media at the moment using CYSPEX organisations will be able to assess the level of risk they are at. - December 14, 2011 - StratexSystems

Managenable® Inc Launches Innovative and Affordable Risk Management Softwares Managenable® Inc has released new comprehensive Risk and Control Management solutions that leverage the robustness of Microsoft Excel. These powerful objectives-centered applications are focused on qualitative assessments; they are simple, easy and effective to use, yet very affordable. - November 10, 2011 - Managenable Inc

Bella Vita Launches Insurance Solutions for Business Owners Bella Vita Associates, LLC, an exclusive management consulting firm in South Florida, is pleased to announce the launch of its Insurance Solutions division providing contingency planning and asset protection for small and medium business owners. Bella Vita is expanding its business model to complement the lifecycle of companies from startup, growth and development to business continuation and succession planning. - July 08, 2011 - Bella Vita Associates, LLC

Phoenix Now Offers Claims Management to Companion Clients Phoenix Risk Management has reached and agreement with Companion to provide exclusive claims management, which will be administered by Intercare Insurance Services, to business written through Phoenix Risk Management and Lenimentus marketing group. This agreement includes access to the Injured Worker Advocacy Program, which has been proven to reduce litigation by as much as 95 percent. - June 29, 2011 - Phoenix Risk Management

PRM Insurance Services Merges Business and Operations Into Newly Formed Phoenix Risk Management, (a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Intercare Specialty Risk) Phoenix Risk Management Services, a wholly owned subsidiary of Intercare Specialty Risk Insurance Services, Inc., now manages the business and operations formerly adminstrated by PRM Insurance Services, Inc. - March 05, 2011 - Phoenix Risk Management

Insurer, National Friendly Select JCAD Software JCAD’s risk management and action tracking software are first choice for Insurance company National Friendly. - February 02, 2011 - JC Applications Development Ltd

HOME of Texas Celebrates 30 Years & 3 Million Homes Warranted HOME of Texas, a leading provider of new home warranties to Texas builders, celebrates its 30th anniversary in 2011 and announces another milestone – together with Residential Warranty Company, LLC, 3 million homes have been warranted since 1981. - February 02, 2011 - HOME of Texas

JCAD Risk Highly Commended in "Risk Management Product of the Year" Category The annual Risk Management Awards were held in London this month and JCAD's Risk Software was awarded a high commendation in the keenly contested "Risk Management Product of the Year" category. - December 01, 2010 - JC Applications Development Ltd

Local Authority Shows the Way Through Innovative Technology Partnership with Risk Management/Corporate Governance Software Provider JCAD Ltd. JC Applications Development Ltd, a provider of risk management software has partnered with Local Authority Lambeth London Borough Council to develop and promote a new tool for audit and activity tracking. The innovative collaboration is set to provide additional revenues for the council whilst fufilling a technological need experienced by many organisations. - November 24, 2010 - JC Applications Development Ltd

The Institute for Church Safety and Risk Management Forms Strategic Alliance with Southern Seminary to Co-Sponsor the First Annual Conference Focusing on Church Safety The Institute for Church Safety and Risk Management, LLC (ICSARM) is pleased to announce a joint effort with The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in Louisville, Kentucky to present the first ever “Vigilance Conference” to be held on the campus of Southern Seminary, July 20-22, 2010. The theme of the event is “Rebuilding Perspective on Safety & Security” and is open to church leaders and those associated in any capacity with church safety and church security. - May 12, 2010 - Institute for Church Safety & Risk Management

The Institute for Church Safety and Risk Management Selects Church Finance Expert and Former Pastor Charles Shumate to Lead Newly Established Indianapolis Area Roundtable The Institute for Church Safety and Risk Management (ICSARM) has announced the establishment of the Indianapolis Metro Church Safety Roundtable based out of the Anderson, Indiana area. The Indianapolis Metro Church Safety Roundtable will cover churches in the Indianapolis, Muncie and Anderson Indiana areas. ICSARM continues to grow nationally and is excited to announce their newest addition to their Church Safety Roundtable program. - May 09, 2010 - Institute for Church Safety & Risk Management

The Institute for Church Safety and Risk Management Appoints Defensive Tactics Instructor and Safety Expert Mike McKirahan to Lead Newly Established Twin City Roundtable The Institute for Church Safety and Risk Management (ICSARM) has announced the establishment of the Twin Cities Area Church Safety Roundtable based out of the Minneapolis, Minnesota area. ICSARM continues to grow nationally and is excited to announce their newest addition to their Church Safety Roundtable program. - April 12, 2010 - Institute for Church Safety & Risk Management

The Institute for Church Safety and Risk Management Introduces Peter Persuitti with Arthur J. Gallagher & Company's Religious & Nonprofit Practice to Advisory Board The Institute for Church Safety and Risk Management (ICSARM) is pleased to introduce Peter Persuitti from Arthur J. Gallagher’s Religious & Nonprofit Practice Area to its Board of Advisors effective April 5, 2010. - April 09, 2010 - Institute for Church Safety & Risk Management

The Institute for Church Safety and Risk Management Selects 25-Year Law Enforcement and Risk Management Professional Tony Zuniga to Lead Newly Established L.A. Roundtable The Institute for Church Safety and Risk Management (ICSARM) has announced the establishment of the Greater Los Angeles Church Safety Roundtable based out of the Los Angeles, California area. This is the fourth California roundtable to be established in the past three months and will cover churches in the greater Los Angeles area and counties to the immediate north of Los Angeles. - April 01, 2010 - Institute for Church Safety & Risk Management

The Institute for Church Safety and Risk Management Forms Strategic Alliance with National Churchwatch Group from the United Kingdom The Institute for Church Safety and Risk Management (ICSARM) is pleased to form a unique strategic alliance with the National Churchwatch out of the United Kingdom. With this alliance, ICSARM will serve as United States sponsor for National Churchwatch Coordinator Nick Tolson as he visits various locations in the United States. - March 21, 2010 - Institute for Church Safety & Risk Management

The Institute for Church Safety & Risk Management Selects 20-Year Risk Management Expert & International Security Professional to Lead New San Fran Roundtable The Institute for Church Safety and Risk Management (ICSARM) has announced the establishment of the San Francisco Bay Area Church Safety Roundtable based out of the San Francisco, California area. ICSARM continues to grow nationally and is excited to announce their newest addition to their Church Safety Roundtable program. - March 20, 2010 - Institute for Church Safety & Risk Management

The Institute for Church Safety and Risk Management Selects 20 Year Legal, Risk Management & Homeland Security Professional to Lead Newly Established Michigan Roundtable. The Institute for Church Safety and Risk Management (ICSARM) has announced the establishment of the Southeast Michigan Church Safety Roundtable based out of the Troy, Michigan area. ICSARM continues to grow nationally and is excited to announce their newest addition to their Church Safety Roundtable program. - March 18, 2010 - Institute for Church Safety & Risk Management