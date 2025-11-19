Recent Headlines
Bryson Financial Announces Expansion with New Newport Beach Office
Bryson Financial, a trusted insurance, benefits, and wealth management company serving private equity firms, is proud to announce the opening of its expansion office in Newport Beach on December 1. - November 19, 2025 - Bryson Financial
A Fiduciary Standard for the Future of Employee Health Plans
Paul H. Flowers Jr. becomes the first African American to earn the prestigious accolade. Vows to put $1B+ back into the NWI/Chicagoland economy through education and benefits consultation. - October 13, 2025 - Superior Insurance Advisors
CaseGlide Announces the Availability of Its Extension for Guidewire ClaimCenter
As a Guidewire PartnerConnect Technology partner, CaseGlide has developed the CaseGlide Accelerator for Litigation Intelligence for ClaimCenter to help insurers optimize litigation-related workflows by synchronizing data, processes, and collaboration between ClaimCenter and the CaseGlide platform. - September 30, 2025 - CaseGlide
Vendifi from PKF Digital Limited Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace
Vendifi has launched its vendor compliance software in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace. This integration enhances vendor compliance and risk management within the Microsoft ecosystem. Vendifi's software leverages Azure and SharePoint to streamline deployment and management, increasing operational efficiency. Learn more at the Azure Marketplace. - November 14, 2024 - Vendifi
Planixs Realiti Poised for $1 Quadrillion Transaction Value
Planixs is the market leader in real-time, intraday cash, collateral, and liquidity management solutions. The fintech is delighted to announce a major milestone as its flagship product, Realiti, is poised to break through over $1 quadrillion in annual transaction value from customers across the... - September 04, 2024 - Planixs GRP Ltd
StrucSure Home Warranty Awards Kindred Homes with Prestigious "Platinum Builder" Status
StrucSure Home Warranty is proud to announce that Kindred Homes has been awarded the esteemed "Platinum Builder" status, a mark of excellence and the highest accolade conferred upon our top builder members. - July 24, 2024 - StrucSure Home Warranty
Leif Assurance Promotes Robert Worden
Worden named Sales Manager for both Leif Assurance and sister company Powers Insurance & Risk Management. - July 13, 2024 - Leif Assurance
Leif Assurance Commercial Lines Manager Earns Prestigious Designation
McKenna Goodman acquires Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter (CPCU) credential. - May 18, 2024 - Leif Assurance
Leif Assurance Promotes Melinda Langworthy
Langworthy brings 15 years of experience to her new role as Enterprise Relationship Manager. - May 10, 2024 - Leif Assurance
Leif Assurance Hires Commercial Lines Account Executive
Kristine Sills has more than 12 years of insurance experience. - May 03, 2024 - Leif Assurance
Leif Assurance Hires Construction Risk Advisor
Vincent Sanfilippo has more than 15 years of insurance and construction experience. - April 12, 2024 - Leif Assurance
Leif Assurance Hires Commercial Lines Account Manager
Mayra Galvan has 13 years of insurance industry experience along with an Elite CISR designation. - April 05, 2024 - Leif Assurance
Leif Assurance Hires Two Marketing Specialists
Lauren E. Gulli and Connor Kay bring extensive marketing background to the growing company. - February 17, 2024 - Leif Assurance
Leif Assurance Hires Construction Insurance Specialist
Gabe Smith brings extensive sales and management experience to the team. - December 28, 2023 - Leif Assurance
Leif Assurance Names Creative Marketing Director
Lauren Davis to oversee strategic marketing efforts for growing business. - December 21, 2023 - Leif Assurance
Leif Assurance Hires Robert Worden
Worden brings nearly 15 years of insurance industry experience to the company. - November 04, 2023 - Leif Assurance
RedSense Cyber Threat Intelligence Names New Head of Product
RedSense announced today the addition of industry veteran Andrew Klein as Head of Product. - October 09, 2023 - RedSense
MaxMind Launches an Affiliate Program for Developers, Integrators, and Platforms
MaxMind launches an affiliate program for businesses who develop applications, plugins, and platforms that analyze IP traffic and help users detect online fraud. - April 29, 2023 - MaxMind, Inc.
Doug Fletcher Elected to the Federation of Defense & Corporate Counsel
Fletcher Farley founding partner Doug Fletcher has been appointed to the Federation of Defense & Corporate Counsel (FDCC). The FDCC is composed of recognized leaders in the legal community who have achieved professional distinction and is dedicated to promoting knowledge, fellowship, and... - December 02, 2021 - Fletcher, Farley, Shipman & Salinas, LLP
RHSB Promotes Stacie Rand to Assistant Vice President, Commercial Quality Coordinator
Roach Howard Smith & Barton (RHSB) is pleased to announce the promotion of Stacie Rand to Assistant Vice President in the role of Commercial Quality Coordinator. Stacie joined RHSB in 2012 as a commercial lines Account Manager and then was promoted to Senior Account Manager in 2014. In this new... - July 23, 2021 - RHSB (Roach Howard Smith & Barton)
HealthGuard Risk Management Achieves Open FAIR™ Training Accreditation Bringing Standardized and Quantified Risk Management Strategies to Healthcare Industry
Today, healthcare is not only dealing with these increased attacks, but doing so with resources that are already stretched thin and decision making capabilities that are insufficient for the modern risk landscape. HealthGuard’s Open FAIR™ accreditation compliments their mission to bring a consistent and standardized way to quantify risk across healthcare. - April 06, 2021 - HealthGuard Security
Revolutionizing the Insurance Industry with Technology - LegacyArmour and Levinson & Associates Form Alliance
LegacyArmour – an InsurTech/FinTech disrupter, and Levinson & Associates – A National Insurance Marketing Company -- are proud to announce an alliance that will put cutting-edge, revolutionary technology to work for all of its agents and clients. "Levinson and... - September 04, 2019 - LegacyArmour
LegacyArmour Partnering with Insurance Brokers Like IQS to Fix a $50 Billion Unclaimed Benefits Problem
LegacyArmour is fixing a $50 Billion problem at its source by working with the insurance industry to bundle insurance products with the Patented LegacyArmour Digital Vaults, ensuring that families receive the benefits they deserve. - October 18, 2018 - LegacyArmour
Brian Bogel Joins Ajira AI as Chief Business Development Officer
Ajira AI, an innovative insurtech start-up, today announced that Brian Bogel has joined the company as its Chief Business Development Officer (CBDO). The appointment of Brian Bogel to the CBDO role rounds out the executive team as the company moves from a development phase to product launch and... - September 05, 2018 - Ajira AI LLC
LegacyArmour Named Top 10 InsurTech Company for 2017
LegacyArmour -- the premier business asset, personal information, and healthcare information protection and delivery site -- is proud to announce that it has been named as one of the Top 10 InsureTech startup companies of 2017 by Insurance CIO Outlook magazine. "We have been growing quickly... - December 14, 2017 - LegacyArmour
Morrison Investigations Makes "Best Of Dallas" List for Private Investigators
Morrison Investigations, a Dallas Fort Worth based investigation company, was named one of the 19 best private investigation companies in Dallas by Expertise. More than 250 firms were reviewed as part of Expertise's research. Morrison Investigations is an all female investigation team based in... - September 21, 2016 - Morrison Investigations
Roundstone Honored at 2016 US Captive Services Awards
Roundstone named Highly Commended Employee Benefits Consultant at US Captive Services Awards. - August 11, 2016 - Roundstone Management, Ltd.
Roundstone Makes the Shortlist for US Captive Services Awards
Roundstone is shortlisted in four categories for the US Captive Services Awards to be held on August 8, 2016. - July 14, 2016 - Roundstone Management, Ltd.
Roundstone Underwrites Provider-Sponsored Health Plan
Roundstone will provide insurance services for the Southeast First Option Health Plan, a provider-sponsored plan based in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. - April 20, 2016 - Roundstone Management, Ltd.
Roundstone Partners to Offer High-Performance Captive
Roundstone partners with Guiding Life, HealthSCOPE Benefits and LDI Integrated Pharmacy Services to offer an innovative captive medical insurance solution. - February 24, 2016 - Roundstone Management, Ltd.
Roundstone Announces Relocation of Headquarters to Lakewood, Ohio
Roundstone announces the relocation of its corporate offices into historic building in Lakewood, Ohio. - January 17, 2016 - Roundstone Management, Ltd.
Roundstone Launches Voluntary Benefits Program
Roundstone offers captive designed to help close the gap between a high deductible health plan and amounts owed to health care providers. - October 23, 2015 - Roundstone Management, Ltd.
Roundstone Holds First Medical Captive Forum for Customers
Forum focused on reduced healthcare costs held for Roundstone customers. - September 03, 2015 - Roundstone Management, Ltd.
Digital Forensics and Electronic Discovery Expert Jim Vaughn Joins Silicon Forensics as Managing Director
Silicon Forensics, the trusted solutions provider for digital forensics, electronic discovery and consulting services announces that Digital Forensics and Electronic Discovery expert Jim Vaughn has joined the company as a Managing Director and Head of Silicon Forensics Solutions and Professional... - August 26, 2015 - Silicon Forensics
Keylane |Quinity European Launch
Keylane|Quinity, part of Keylane, a leading European provider of standard software solutions to the insurance and pension industry, continues its European expansion. The company is growing an international client base for its policy and claims administration solution that helps insurers to deal with today’s business challenges. - July 04, 2015 - Keylane|Quinity
Riskskill Appointed by Visa Inc. as an Approved GARS Reviewer
Riskskill has been approved as a trusted vendor for Visa Inc., and specifically as a Global Acquirer Risk Standards programme (GARS) reviewer. - April 14, 2015 - RiskSkill
Accinctus Announces New Service to Help Churches Prepare for Disasters
Accinctus is pleased to announce a new service line to assist churches and faith-based organizations prepare for disruptive incidents and disasters. - December 09, 2014 - Accinctus LLC
Aon Hewitt Announces New Associate Partner in San Diego
Aon Hewitt is making a significant investment in expanding its presence in the San Diego area through the appointment of Alicia Shevetone to the position of Associate Partner and Key Account Executive. - October 20, 2014 - Aon Hewit
Risk Advisors of America Celebrates New Location in Maitland
On Wednesday, October 15, 2014, at 12:00 p.m., Risk Advisors of America will celebrate the grand opening of its Maitland location with a ribbon cutting ceremony and other activities. The insurance and risk management company was previously located in Orlando, but needed to move into a larger office... - October 11, 2014 - Risk Advisors of America
The Starr Group Hires Taylor Nyarangi as Group Benefits Consultant
The Starr Group welcomes new benefits consultant, Taylor Nyarangi. - April 18, 2014 - The Starr Group
The Starr Group Hires Karen Bartholomew as Group Benefits Account Manager
With over 32 years of experience in the insurance industry, Karen Bartholomew joins The Starr Group. - March 08, 2014 - The Starr Group
The Starr Group Names Piontek IT Director
The Starr Group is pleased to announce the recent promotion of Mark Piontek to IT Director. - December 04, 2013 - The Starr Group
The Starr Group Names Arndt Vice President - Operations
The Starr Group is pleased to announce the promotion of Maureen Arndt to Vice President – Operations effective November 2013. Arndt moves to the Vice President - Operations role from her former position as Director of Operations. She will be responsible for spearheading all of The Starr... - November 22, 2013 - The Starr Group
The Final Countdown: Teenage Explorer Parker Liautaud Departs for the Willis Resilience Expedition
Watch the journey unfold at www.willisresilience.com - November 20, 2013 - Willis
Independent Insurance Agency Take First Place at Fittest Execs Competition
Milwaukee area independent insurance agency takes first place at Fittest Execs competition. - October 03, 2013 - The Starr Group
StratexSystems Announces Impressive Client Wins in the First Half of the Year for Its Enterprise Risk Management Solution
StratexSystems announced today that it has seen a significant increase in the number of clients in the first half of 2013. Included within their recent client wins are two of Europe’s largest Central Banks/Financial Services regulators, one of the largest global asset management firms, six insurance companies as well as a FTSE100 defence company. - July 10, 2013 - StratexSystems
PRO Found Recovery Solutions Inc., Opts for Advanced Security Measures, Completes SSAE 16 Type I Audit
This advanced auditing standard will further strengthen PRO Founds' position as an extension of our customer's own governance and compliance program. - March 30, 2013 - PRO Found Recovery Solutions Inc.
Free One-Hour Webinars Exploring How Your Organisation Can Take Advantage of Its Sharepoint Investment to Deliver Enterprise-Wide Performance and Risk Management Solution
These three, one-hour webinars will cover the topics of risk management solutions within the Sharepoint framework. They are for free and will be hosted on Sept 27th, Oct 18th& November 1st. The webinars aim to Improve Strategy Execution, Reduce Regulatory Capital & Enable a Strategy-Focused, Risk-Aware culture. - August 17, 2012 - StratexSystems
Panel Will Discuss Proven Risk Management Techniques for Temporary Staffing Companies at Workers’ Compensation Educational Conference
Audience members will learn how to separate the real from the fake when industry executives discuss “Pyrite or Gold–Risk Management for Temporary Staffing” during the August 19-23 Workers’ Compensation Educational Conference at the Orlando World Center... - May 31, 2012 - Risk Control Services
Roundstone Management, Ltd. Announces LongView Agency’s National General Agency Agreement
Roundstone Management’s LongView Agency is pleased to announce a new joint underwriting agreement with a rated A+ (Superior) by A.M. Best insurance company resulting in a collaboration of strength and stability. - May 11, 2012 - Roundstone