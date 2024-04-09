Recent Headlines
Brett Fuiks Assumes Role of Vice President of Sales and Business Development at AV Universal Corp.
Brett Fuiks Assumes Role of Vice President of Sales and Business Development at AVUC Footwear, parent company of Anthony Veer and Carlos by Carlos Santana Shoes for Men. - April 09, 2024 - AV Universal Corp
Further Development of the Ferag.Denisort Tilt-Tray Sorter Enables Transport and Sorting of Weights Up to 66 Lbs.
Ferag, a leading name in the world of intralogistics, has announced a further development of its Ferag.Denisort system. The latest improvements make it possible to convey and sort weights of up to 66 lbs and offer quieter operation thanks to the design of the trays with plastic flaps. - December 01, 2023 - Ferag AG
Ferag AG Acquires dereOida - Joining Forces to Revolutionize Intralogistics Solutions
In a strategic move set to redefine the landscape of intralogistics solutions, Ferag AG and dereOida have announced their merger, combining their expertise and innovations to create a comprehensive, single solution for all intralogistics requirements. - September 18, 2023 - Ferag AG
Ferag Opens Up New Opportunities with Used Equipment in the Printing Industry
The printing industry is currently experiencing disruption that is forcing many printing plants to close their doors. As a result, second-hand post-press processing systems are available on the market for further use. In this changing industry, Ferag, as an established manufacturer, is clearly committed to its customers and supports companies and partners in taking advantage of these new opportunities. - September 16, 2023 - Ferag AG
Angelo Inglese and Seishou Together for Exclusive #Pitti102 Capsule Collection
VIP tailor Angelo Inglese and Japanese shoe designer Yuko Matsuzaki of Seishou present the exclusive #Pitti102 capsule collection on June 15-16, 2022 at the Savoy Hotel in Florence, Italy. - June 16, 2022 - Seishou
Shoe Company Rose & Remy Expands Global E-Commerce Presence
Growth is on the horizon for Rose & Remy in 2022! Their global expansion will continue to play a major role in the company’s success as they look to beef up DTC marketing to bring affordable, fashion-forward designs to women and children in the US, UK, Spain, Germany and beyond. - February 28, 2022 - Jago International Trade Ltd
Norfolk® Appoints McCaffrey Sales and Marketing as Canadian Sales Agency
Norfolk®, emerging leader in the high-quality technical sock market, has appointed McCaffrey Sales and Marketing as the sole representing sales agency for the Norfolk® brand in Canada. McCaffrey Sales and Marketing has worked with retailers across Canada, with over 100 years of combined... - June 17, 2021 - NBS International Inc.
The Flux Adapt: The Shoe That Won the Vote in 2020
Fully funded in just 2 hours on Indiegogo, these shoes got our vote on November 3. - November 06, 2020 - Flux Footwear
Family-Owned, American-Made: Brown Dog Hosiery Co.’s Exclusive Collections of Superior Socks Proudly Embody Our Nation’s Spirit and Ingenuity
To Brown Dog Hosiery Co., traditions are a throwback to when things were actually made in the United States. The Southern US is rich in textile heritage. Today the area’s textile industry is vastly different than it was a generation ago. Brown Dog is committed to continuing this textile tradition, to employ those in the community, invest in state-of-the-art equipment, and prove a U.S. hosiery company can thrive and compete with anyone in the world. - October 15, 2020 - Wilson Brown, Inc.
Soul Trotters Unveils First Crossfit/Running Shoe, First Edition Soul Trotters SanctiFly 1.0 Athletic Footwear
Soul Trotters have worked closely with one of the best athletic shoe designers in the business to come up with a top of the line shoe. Special attention has been given to some the most popular colors and styles in our first run release. The SanctiFlyTM 1.0 will also be fairly lightweight and will adjust to your foot width easily since the upper will be made of Flyknit material. - October 29, 2018 - Soul Trotters
Retailers in the Red Go Profitable Green Using TigerTrade
An algorithm can do many things. At TigerTrade, a B2B proprietary algorithm is reducing the globes carbon footprint one million dollar transaction at a time. NASA says 2016 was the hottest year in 125,000 years. Fashion technologist, global trade expert and TigerTrade's CEO, Tanjila Islam, has... - March 24, 2017 - Do It Dude Brands
Dynamic® Sports Development LLC Introduces the First OTC True Orthotic Performance Insole via Kickstarter and Indiegogo Campaigns
Question- Do you suffer from foot pain, arch pain, Plantar Fasciitis, or even Diabetic Diabetic Neuropathy? Answer- Dynamic® Performance Insoles! Dynamic® Insoles - "For every walk of life" - March 18, 2017 - Dynamic Sports Development LLC
TigerTrade B2B Platform is Revolutionizing Global Off-Price Commerce Ripe for Disruption; $280 Billion Discount Trade Industry is Experiencing a Major Shake-Up
TigerTrade, a technology-focused firm launched a first-of-its-kind, business-to-business (B2B) off-price platform designed to improve the speed and efficiency with which companies can sell their excess inventory to international buyers in new markets such as China, United Arab Emirates and Mexico. - February 01, 2017 - Do It Dude Brands
Joan Oloff Shoes at Foot Solutions, Scottsdale, AZ on November 10
Bay Area-based foot surgeon, Dr. Oloff presents the Fall/Winter collection of her revolutionizing line of luxury shoes for modern women. Bay Area-based podiatrist and foot surgeon, Dr. Oloff will be visiting Scottsdale for an event Hosted by Foot Solutions. She will display her current line of... - November 10, 2016 - Joan Oloff Shoes LTD
A New Wave of Shoe Makers Wants to Cut Out All the Middlemen
Jack Erwin figured out how to take footwear directly to consumers. - August 05, 2016 - AWL and Sundry
St. Louis-Based Brand TESTOSTERONE Shoes Experiences Tremendous Growth
Company plans to add men’s accessories, additional shoes and new shoe line. - April 06, 2016 - Diba Imports, Lp
Dynamic® Performance Insoles- Flex-Arch® Technology
Dynamic® Sports Development LLC introduces the first performance insole with a carbon fiber reinforced Flex-Arch® support system, allowing your arch to be supported and naturally flex at the same time. These performance insoles also feature Coolmax® top lining, AGion® anti-Microbial silver nitrate infusion, full PU and dual density impact point PORON® shock pad cushioning. Finally, Dynamic® Performance insoles feature a fully injected and carbon fiber lined heel cup for gait control/alignment. - August 14, 2015 - Dynamic Sports Development LLC
SocksWholesale.com is Now Social
SocksWholesale.com is now happy to offer access to Social Media such as Facebook, Twitter, and Google+ on their website. Information and discounts on products can be found on these social media sites. You can find SocksWholesale.com online at the Social Media sites by following the links... - April 13, 2015 - Alabama Wholesale Socks
Trendstop Fashion Trend of the Year 2015 is Modern Seventies
Trendstop, the fashion trend forecasting agency, today announced Modern Seventies as their Fashion Trend of the Year for 2015. - December 18, 2014 - Trendstop
Great for Those Who Suffer from Diabetes and Neuropathy - White Diabetic Over the Calf Socks
Marks Wholesale Socks is happy to introduce a product line that is great for those who suffer from Diabetes, Neuropathy, and Edema. Diabetes is usually a lifelong (chronic) disease in which there are high levels of sugar in the blood. Millions of Americans are effected by Diabetes every day. - November 30, 2014 - Marks Wholesale Socks
Magnetic Shoes: Zubits Make Your Shoes Insanely Easy. On Kickstarter Now.
Zubits Magnetic Shoe Closures have launched on Kickstarter. And they have become the 7th most popular project on all of Kickstarter in 36 hours. - October 03, 2014 - Zubits
Joan Oloff Shoes’ Public Presentation in Bellagio on July 26th
Silicon Valley Foot Doctor Returns to Vegas to present her revolutionizing shoe brand to the public. - July 23, 2014 - Joan Oloff Shoes LTD
Marks Wholesale Socks Receives 2014 Best of Henagar Award
Marks Wholesale Socks Receives 2014 Best of Henagar Award for a Wholesale Business. - July 01, 2014 - Marks Wholesale Socks
KidZerts Introduces the Klute Children’s Arch Support Sandal
KidZerts Introduces the Klute Children’s Arch Support Sandal. This is a cutting edge product like no other for children with or without foot problems. Provided are medial and lateral arch support for overall foot health. The heel cup gives added stability and cushion. Benefits include: quick-dry, water-resistant, and anti-bacterial material to fight 650 types of bacteria. - June 04, 2014 - KidZerts
Joan Oloff Shoes at FFANY’s Shoe Expo on June 3-5
Silicon Valley Foot Doctor Returns to NY to Present an Exciting New Line of High Fashion Shoes - May 31, 2014 - Joan Oloff Shoes LTD
Wholesale Socks Purchasing and Drop Shipping with Marks Wholesale Socks
Marks Wholesale Socks is now happy to offer a full line of Wholesale Sock Products. Ordering Wholesale with Marks Wholesale Socks is very simple. Wholesale or "Case Lots" are categorized and will list separate from Individual Items. Marks Wholesale Socks not only offers individual orders,... - February 15, 2014 - Marks Wholesale Socks
Joan Oloff Shoes at FN Platform in Las Vegas on February 18-20
Bay Area-based foot surgeon, Dr. Joan Oloff presents the autumn collection of her revolutionizing high heels in Vegas. - February 14, 2014 - Joan Oloff Shoes LTD
Marks Wholesale Socks on Social Media
Marks Wholesale Socks is now happy to offer access to Social Media such as Facebook, Twitter, and Google+ on their website. Information and discounts on products can be found on these social media sites. You can find Marks Wholesale Socks online at the Social Media sites by following the links... - January 31, 2014 - Marks Wholesale Socks
Joan Oloff Shoes at FFANY’s Shoe Expo on December 4-6
Silicon Valley Foot Doctor Unites with 3rd Generation Italian Shoemaker to Create an Exciting New Line of High Heel Shoes. - November 28, 2013 - Joan Oloff Shoes LTD
Chase Grant of $3 Million to 12 Small Business Across America
Local Business, Loquendi Needs Support to be Eligible for $250,000 Grant from Mission Main StreetSM Grants. - November 08, 2013 - Loquendi
Increasing Shoes Announces Huge Sales Promotion Featuring Model Nicolas Hunter
Increasing Shoes, the industry leader in height increasing shoes, kicks-off their big sales promotion with longtime client and model Nicolas Hunter. - November 06, 2013 - Increasing Shoes
Joan Oloff Shoes Are Starting to Get Fans Amongst Celebrities
Actress Judy Reyes was treated to a sneak peek of the new Joan Oloff Shoes line. - August 16, 2013 - Joan Oloff Shoes LTD
Joan Oloff Shoes at FN Platform in Las Vegas on August 19th
Bay Area-based foot surgeon, Dr. Joan Oloff presents new revolutionizing collection of high heels in Vegas. - August 07, 2013 - Joan Oloff Shoes LTD
Joan Oloff Shoes Brand Launch Fashion Breakthrough at FFANY’s New York Shoe Expo on June 5th
Bay Area-based foot surgeon, Dr. Joan Oloff presents new revolutionizing collection of high heels at FFANY’s New York Shoe Expo on June 5th. - June 01, 2013 - Joan Oloff Shoes LTD
Zooligans Brand of Animal Themed Children’s Shoes Stampede Toward Fall
Zooligans clever line of critter shoes is expanding their collection with new animal characters, new cooler weather profiles and larger sizes for Fall. Zooligans is also excited to announce an expansion into infant shoes with their Baby Zooligans Collection. Both collections are launching just in time for the 2013 Back to School shopping season. - April 28, 2013 - Zooligans
Med B Supplies Now Offers Jobst® Compression Stockings & Hosiery from BSN Medical at medbsupplies.com
Med B Supplies, LLC through its updated website, www.medbsupplies.com, an online e-commerce company that sells compression stockings, hosiery and therapy supplies, has recently joined into a distribution partnership with BSN Medical to offer their JOBST® Compression Hosiery to a wider consumer... - March 17, 2013 - Jobst Stockings
Houston Custom Boots Company Reveals How to Get Best Custom Designer Boots and Shoes Within Budget
Tejas Custom Boots says knowing what to look for and the right questions to ask makes a difference in the quality of the boots and price customer pays for them. - January 11, 2013 - Tejas Custom Boots Houston
Houston Custom Shoes Designer Will Custom Design Any Boots, All You Have to do is Ask
Tejas Custom Boots has decades of custom boots design experience, takes pride in its workmanship and pledges to custom fit you, no matter your design needs - January 07, 2013 - Tejas Custom Boots Houston
Houston Custom Boots Designer Thanks Customers for Banner 2012, Prepares for New Year
Tejas Custom Boots said they saw increased business in 2012, expects 2013 to be even better. - January 06, 2013 - Tejas Custom Boots Houston
Houston Custom Boots Company Wins 2012 Best Custom Shoe Repair Award
Houston custom boots specialist Tejas Custom Boots awarded Best Custom Shoe Repair Award by The Houston Press Newspaper. - December 22, 2012 - Tejas Custom Boots Houston
What's the Big Idea? goodkoop Launches, Putting a Fresh Face on B2C Ecommerce from China
goodkoop.com is the newest incarnation of the B2C online marketplace (first established by the likes of Lightinthebox.com and Milanoo.com) which boast global online shopping at a fraction of the traditional retail price. Like the incumbents, goodkoop sources straight from Chinese manufacturers which means their prices are the lowest customers will find anywhere. - June 16, 2012 - goodkoop
Nitti Safety Footwear Introduces New External Metatarsal Guard
Nitti Safety Footwear, a Singaporean safety footwear brand with global distribution introduces its latest innovation: an external metatarsal guard suitable for their complete line of safety shoes. - March 28, 2012 - Nitti (Asia) Pte Ltd
Nitti Safety Footwear Announces New Model 2128/P
Nitti Safety Footwear introduces their latest style: 2128/P, a lightweight safety shoe with a composite toecap. The 2128/P is a great partner for people looking for lighter, yet safe shoes for light industrial environments. This shoe contains no metal, making it airport-friendly. - February 12, 2012 - Nitti (Asia) Pte Ltd
Leading Ontario Orthotics Experts Kinetic Konnection Introduce Sensa Line of Orthopedic Brace Products
The Bracing Experts Kinetic Konnection have announced recently that they are introducing their new Sensa Line orthopedic brace to their wide-ranging product catalogue. These innovative new solutions are designed to provide clientele with leading class protection while allowing them to retain the... - January 19, 2012 - Kinetic Konnections
Toronto Orthotics Experts Kinetic Konnection Now Offering Clientele Custom Fit Orthotic Footwear
Trusted Toronto orthotics specialists Kinetic Konnection are now providing Canadians across Ontario with customized orthotic solutions to their foot pain problems. From locations in Southwestern Ontario, the Kinetic Konnection specialists, who include trained chiropodists and Kinesiologists are now... - January 19, 2012 - Kinetic Konnections
Toronto Orthotics Specialist Kinetic Konnection Now Offering Tailor-Made Solutions to Ontario Clientele
Kinetic Konnection, one of the leading bracing and orthotics specialists in Ontario has recently announced that they will now be offering clientele across the province a free appointment with one of their in-house kinesiologists and certified Toronto orthotics fitters. During this free, no... - January 19, 2012 - Kinetic Konnections
Kinetic Konnection Now Offering New Line of Knee Bracing to Ontarians
Leading bracing specialists Kinetic Konnection have recently announced that they are offering the new Genu Neurexa knee bracing product. This solution is designed for those suffering from paresis of the leg muscles and knee hyperextension as a result of injury such as a lumbar disc herniation,... - January 19, 2012 - Kinetic Konnections
Kinetic Konnection Now Utilizing Slipper Casting Technique for Creation of First Class Custom Orthotic Footwear
Leading orthotic experts Kinetic Konnection have recently announced that they will now be utilizing new casting technique for creating custom orthotic footwear for their clientele across Ontario. With millions around the world now working in jobs in which they must remain on their feet for long... - January 19, 2012 - Kinetic Konnections
Kinetic Konnection Now Offering Compression Stockings Specifically Designed for Athletes
Orthopedic bracing specialists Kinetic Konnection have recently announced the addition of an innovative new solution to their comprehensive product line. The company’s new compression stockings are designed to help give athletes the support they require for high performance while... - January 19, 2012 - Kinetic Konnections
Nitti Safety Footwear Turns 15
Nitti Safety footwear, a Singaporean safety footwear brand with global distribution, celebrates it's 15th anniversary. - August 27, 2011 - Nitti (Asia) Pte Ltd