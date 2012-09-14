PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Soul Trotters Unveils First Crossfit/Running Shoe, First Edition Soul Trotters SanctiFly 1.0 Athletic Footwear Soul Trotters have worked closely with one of the best athletic shoe designers in the business to come up with a top of the line shoe. Special attention has been given to some the most popular colors and styles in our first run release. The SanctiFlyTM 1.0 will also be fairly lightweight and will adjust to your foot width easily since the upper will be made of Flyknit material. - October 29, 2018 - Soul Trotters

Retailers in the Red Go Profitable Green Using TigerTrade An algorithm can do many things. At TigerTrade, a B2B proprietary algorithm is reducing the globes carbon footprint one million dollar transaction at a time. NASA says 2016 was the hottest year in 125,000 years. Fashion technologist, global trade expert and TigerTrade's CEO, Tanjila Islam, has taken... - March 24, 2017 - Do It Dude Brands

Dynamic® Sports Development LLC Introduces the First OTC True Orthotic Performance Insole via Kickstarter and Indiegogo Campaigns Question- Do you suffer from foot pain, arch pain, Plantar Fasciitis, or even Diabetic Diabetic Neuropathy? Answer- Dynamic® Performance Insoles! Dynamic® Insoles - "For every walk of life" - March 18, 2017 - Dynamic Sports Development LLC

TigerTrade B2B Platform is Revolutionizing Global Off-Price Commerce Ripe for Disruption; $280 Billion Discount Trade Industry is Experiencing a Major Shake-Up TigerTrade, a technology-focused firm launched a first-of-its-kind, business-to-business (B2B) off-price platform designed to improve the speed and efficiency with which companies can sell their excess inventory to international buyers in new markets such as China, United Arab Emirates and Mexico. - February 01, 2017 - Do It Dude Brands

Joan Oloff Shoes at Foot Solutions, Scottsdale, AZ on November 10 Bay Area-based foot surgeon, Dr. Oloff presents the Fall/Winter collection of her revolutionizing line of luxury shoes for modern women. Bay Area-based podiatrist and foot surgeon, Dr. Oloff will be visiting Scottsdale for an event Hosted by Foot Solutions. She will display her current line of heels,... - November 10, 2016 - Joan Oloff Shoes LTD

A New Wave of Shoe Makers Wants to Cut Out All the Middlemen Jack Erwin figured out how to take footwear directly to consumers. - August 05, 2016 - AWL and Sundry

St. Louis-Based Brand TESTOSTERONE Shoes Experiences Tremendous Growth Company plans to add men’s accessories, additional shoes and new shoe line. - April 06, 2016 - Diba Imports, Lp

Dynamic® Performance Insoles- Flex-Arch® Technology Dynamic® Sports Development LLC introduces the first performance insole with a carbon fiber reinforced Flex-Arch® support system, allowing your arch to be supported and naturally flex at the same time. These performance insoles also feature Coolmax® top lining, AGion® anti-Microbial silver nitrate infusion, full PU and dual density impact point PORON® shock pad cushioning. Finally, Dynamic® Performance insoles feature a fully injected and carbon fiber lined heel cup for gait control/alignment. - August 14, 2015 - Dynamic Sports Development LLC

SocksWholesale.com is Now Social SocksWholesale.com is now happy to offer access to Social Media such as Facebook, Twitter, and Google+ on their website. Information and discounts on products can be found on these social media sites. You can find SocksWholesale.com online at the Social Media sites by following the links below: Facebook:... - April 13, 2015 - Alabama Wholesale Socks

Trendstop Fashion Trend of the Year 2015 is Modern Seventies Trendstop, the fashion trend forecasting agency, today announced Modern Seventies as their Fashion Trend of the Year for 2015. - December 18, 2014 - Trendstop

Great for Those Who Suffer from Diabetes and Neuropathy - White Diabetic Over the Calf Socks Marks Wholesale Socks is happy to introduce a product line that is great for those who suffer from Diabetes, Neuropathy, and Edema. Diabetes is usually a lifelong (chronic) disease in which there are high levels of sugar in the blood. Millions of Americans are effected by Diabetes every day. Diabetic... - November 30, 2014 - Marks Wholesale Socks

Magnetic Shoes: Zubits Make Your Shoes Insanely Easy. On Kickstarter Now. Zubits Magnetic Shoe Closures have launched on Kickstarter. And they have become the 7th most popular project on all of Kickstarter in 36 hours. - October 03, 2014 - Zubits

Joan Oloff Shoes’ Public Presentation in Bellagio on July 26th Silicon Valley Foot Doctor Returns to Vegas to present her revolutionizing shoe brand to the public. - July 23, 2014 - Joan Oloff Shoes LTD

Marks Wholesale Socks Receives 2014 Best of Henagar Award Marks Wholesale Socks Receives 2014 Best of Henagar Award for a Wholesale Business. - July 01, 2014 - Marks Wholesale Socks

KidZerts Introduces the Klute Children’s Arch Support Sandal KidZerts Introduces the Klute Children’s Arch Support Sandal. This is a cutting edge product like no other for children with or without foot problems. Provided are medial and lateral arch support for overall foot health. The heel cup gives added stability and cushion. Benefits include: quick-dry, water-resistant, and anti-bacterial material to fight 650 types of bacteria. - June 04, 2014 - KidZerts

Joan Oloff Shoes at FFANY’s Shoe Expo on June 3-5 Silicon Valley Foot Doctor Returns to NY to Present an Exciting New Line of High Fashion Shoes - May 31, 2014 - Joan Oloff Shoes LTD

Wholesale Socks Purchasing and Drop Shipping with Marks Wholesale Socks Marks Wholesale Socks is now happy to offer a full line of Wholesale Sock Products. Ordering Wholesale with Marks Wholesale Socks is very simple. Wholesale or "Case Lots" are categorized and will list separate from Individual Items. Marks Wholesale Socks not only offers individual orders, but... - February 15, 2014 - Marks Wholesale Socks

Joan Oloff Shoes at FN Platform in Las Vegas on February 18-20 Bay Area-based foot surgeon, Dr. Joan Oloff presents the autumn collection of her revolutionizing high heels in Vegas. - February 14, 2014 - Joan Oloff Shoes LTD

Marks Wholesale Socks on Social Media Marks Wholesale Socks is now happy to offer access to Social Media such as Facebook, Twitter, and Google+ on their website. Information and discounts on products can be found on these social media sites. You can find Marks Wholesale Socks online at the Social Media sites by following the links below: Facebook:... - January 31, 2014 - Marks Wholesale Socks

Joan Oloff Shoes at FFANY’s Shoe Expo on December 4-6 Silicon Valley Foot Doctor Unites with 3rd Generation Italian Shoemaker to Create an Exciting New Line of High Heel Shoes. - November 28, 2013 - Joan Oloff Shoes LTD

Chase Grant of $3 Million to 12 Small Business Across America Local Business, Loquendi Needs Support to be Eligible for $250,000 Grant from Mission Main StreetSM Grants. - November 08, 2013 - Loquendi

Increasing Shoes Announces Huge Sales Promotion Featuring Model Nicolas Hunter Increasing Shoes, the industry leader in height increasing shoes, kicks-off their big sales promotion with longtime client and model Nicolas Hunter. - November 06, 2013 - Increasing Shoes

Joan Oloff Shoes Are Starting to Get Fans Amongst Celebrities Actress Judy Reyes was treated to a sneak peek of the new Joan Oloff Shoes line. - August 16, 2013 - Joan Oloff Shoes LTD

Joan Oloff Shoes at FN Platform in Las Vegas on August 19th Bay Area-based foot surgeon, Dr. Joan Oloff presents new revolutionizing collection of high heels in Vegas. - August 07, 2013 - Joan Oloff Shoes LTD

Joan Oloff Shoes Brand Launch Fashion Breakthrough at FFANY’s New York Shoe Expo on June 5th Bay Area-based foot surgeon, Dr. Joan Oloff presents new revolutionizing collection of high heels at FFANY’s New York Shoe Expo on June 5th. - June 01, 2013 - Joan Oloff Shoes LTD

Zooligans Brand of Animal Themed Children’s Shoes Stampede Toward Fall Zooligans clever line of critter shoes is expanding their collection with new animal characters, new cooler weather profiles and larger sizes for Fall. Zooligans is also excited to announce an expansion into infant shoes with their Baby Zooligans Collection. Both collections are launching just in time for the 2013 Back to School shopping season. - April 28, 2013 - Zooligans

Med B Supplies Now Offers Jobst® Compression Stockings & Hosiery from BSN Medical at medbsupplies.com Med B Supplies, LLC through its updated website, www.medbsupplies.com, an online e-commerce company that sells compression stockings, hosiery and therapy supplies, has recently joined into a distribution partnership with BSN Medical to offer their JOBST® Compression Hosiery to a wider consumer marketplace. - March 17, 2013 - Jobst Stockings

Houston Custom Boots Company Reveals How to Get Best Custom Designer Boots and Shoes Within Budget Tejas Custom Boots says knowing what to look for and the right questions to ask makes a difference in the quality of the boots and price customer pays for them. - January 11, 2013 - Tejas Custom Boots Houston

Houston Custom Shoes Designer Will Custom Design Any Boots, All You Have to do is Ask Tejas Custom Boots has decades of custom boots design experience, takes pride in its workmanship and pledges to custom fit you, no matter your design needs - January 07, 2013 - Tejas Custom Boots Houston

Houston Custom Boots Designer Thanks Customers for Banner 2012, Prepares for New Year Tejas Custom Boots said they saw increased business in 2012, expects 2013 to be even better. - January 06, 2013 - Tejas Custom Boots Houston

Houston Custom Boots Company Wins 2012 Best Custom Shoe Repair Award Houston custom boots specialist Tejas Custom Boots awarded Best Custom Shoe Repair Award by The Houston Press Newspaper. - December 22, 2012 - Tejas Custom Boots Houston

What's the Big Idea? goodkoop Launches, Putting a Fresh Face on B2C Ecommerce from China goodkoop.com is the newest incarnation of the B2C online marketplace (first established by the likes of Lightinthebox.com and Milanoo.com) which boast global online shopping at a fraction of the traditional retail price. Like the incumbents, goodkoop sources straight from Chinese manufacturers which means their prices are the lowest customers will find anywhere. - June 16, 2012 - goodkoop

Nitti Safety Footwear Introduces New External Metatarsal Guard Nitti Safety Footwear, a Singaporean safety footwear brand with global distribution introduces its latest innovation: an external metatarsal guard suitable for their complete line of safety shoes. - March 28, 2012 - Nitti (Asia) Pte Ltd

Nitti Safety Footwear Announces New Model 2128/P Nitti Safety Footwear introduces their latest style: 2128/P, a lightweight safety shoe with a composite toecap. The 2128/P is a great partner for people looking for lighter, yet safe shoes for light industrial environments. This shoe contains no metal, making it airport-friendly. - February 12, 2012 - Nitti (Asia) Pte Ltd

Kinetic Konnection Now Offering Compression Stockings Specifically Designed for Athletes Orthopedic bracing specialists Kinetic Konnection have recently announced the addition of an innovative new solution to their comprehensive product line. The company’s new compression stockings are designed to help give athletes the support they require for high performance while exercising. Compression... - January 19, 2012 - Kinetic Konnections

Kinetic Konnection Now Utilizing Slipper Casting Technique for Creation of First Class Custom Orthotic Footwear Leading orthotic experts Kinetic Konnection have recently announced that they will now be utilizing new casting technique for creating custom orthotic footwear for their clientele across Ontario. With millions around the world now working in jobs in which they must remain on their feet for long periods... - January 19, 2012 - Kinetic Konnections

Kinetic Konnection Now Offering New Line of Knee Bracing to Ontarians Leading bracing specialists Kinetic Konnection have recently announced that they are offering the new Genu Neurexa knee bracing product. This solution is designed for those suffering from paresis of the leg muscles and knee hyperextension as a result of injury such as a lumbar disc herniation, peripheral... - January 19, 2012 - Kinetic Konnections

Toronto Orthotics Specialist Kinetic Konnection Now Offering Tailor-Made Solutions to Ontario Clientele Kinetic Konnection, one of the leading bracing and orthotics specialists in Ontario has recently announced that they will now be offering clientele across the province a free appointment with one of their in-house kinesiologists and certified Toronto orthotics fitters. During this free, no obligation... - January 19, 2012 - Kinetic Konnections

Toronto Orthotics Experts Kinetic Konnection Now Offering Clientele Custom Fit Orthotic Footwear Trusted Toronto orthotics specialists Kinetic Konnection are now providing Canadians across Ontario with customized orthotic solutions to their foot pain problems. From locations in Southwestern Ontario, the Kinetic Konnection specialists, who include trained chiropodists and Kinesiologists are now able... - January 19, 2012 - Kinetic Konnections

Leading Ontario Orthotics Experts Kinetic Konnection Introduce Sensa Line of Orthopedic Brace Products The Bracing Experts Kinetic Konnection have announced recently that they are introducing their new Sensa Line orthopedic brace to their wide-ranging product catalogue. These innovative new solutions are designed to provide clientele with leading class protection while allowing them to retain the mobility... - January 19, 2012 - Kinetic Konnections

Nitti Safety Footwear Turns 15 Nitti Safety footwear, a Singaporean safety footwear brand with global distribution, celebrates it's 15th anniversary. - August 27, 2011 - Nitti (Asia) Pte Ltd

Swappeez Goes Global, Their Expansion Into Europe Swappeez, The Limitless Sandal has entered in to a long term agreement to distribute its innovative, interchangeable fashion sandals across Europe, by signing an Exclusive Distribution Agreement with Brands-To-Watch in Chieming, Germany. The new partnership is only the beginning for Swappeez global... - August 11, 2011 - Swappeez

Maram Agency's AW2011 Fashion Collections Presentation Maram Agency is pleased to announce its first fashion presentation in an effort to launch its designers AW11-12 collections on February 18, 2011 at 5:00 PM. - February 15, 2011 - Maram Agency

Maram Agency is proud to introduce the Spring/Summer 2011 Collection of Gwen Beloti Maram Agency is proud to announce that Gwen Beloti Spring/Summer 2011 collection is officially a part of its New York showroom. Maram Agency will be part of Gwen Beloti's sales team for wholesale distribution in the United States and Canada - November 23, 2010 - Maram Agency

Wholesale Shoes Supplier J&M Footwear's Fall Collection Debuts and Includes Trendy, Fashionable Ankle Boots (booties), Pumps, and Sandals J&M Footwear (www.wholesalecloseoutshoes.com), a wholesale shoes distributor, debuts their 2010 Fall collection. Find out what are some of the hot sellers this year. - November 15, 2010 - J&M Footwear, Inc.

The Boot Band Expands More Than Just Boots Krista Barnett, a stay-at-home Mocha Mom who has turned her mini-van into a mobile office. What else is a mom to do with two screaming, fighting, and inquisitive toddlers? Learn how she launched a product that has been sold in 5 countries, empowers women to be able to shop without restrictions, and owns a business that O, The Oprah Magazine touts as an "ingenious invention." - November 02, 2010 - Boot Band

Fadwa Baruni Launched Her Spring/Summer 2011 Collection at Moda Las Vegas, Tradeshow This Past August and Again the Collection Was at Prêt-a-Porter in Paris, France The Spring/Summer 2011 collection introduces colors for the first time in a bold way. Baruni is known for its classic black and white ensembles which have been its trademark since its launch in 2007. The collection uses mainly natural and breathable fabrics to create comfortable and sophisticated garments which defy categorization, suiting women from 18 to 80. - September 14, 2010 - Baruni

Pia Gladys Perey Grecian-Inspired Dresses Are Available for Sale at Patricia Field Store in NY Maram Agency is proud to announce that Pia Gladys Perey's line is for sale at Patricia Field's store in Soho. - July 03, 2010 - Maram Agency

Baruni Garments at the Greek Baskete Boutique Baruni is now available at the Greek Baskete in Thomasville, GA - May 12, 2010 - Baruni