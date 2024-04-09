Soul Trotters have worked closely with one of the best athletic shoe designers in the business to come up with a top of the line shoe. Special attention has been given to some the most popular colors and styles in our first run release. The SanctiFlyTM 1.0 will also be fairly lightweight and will adjust to your foot width easily since the upper will be made of Flyknit material. - October 29, 2018 - Soul Trotters