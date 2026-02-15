Recent Headlines
Embr Entertainment and Isabel Dréan's Vertical Series Incubator Ink Deal to Solve Script Bottleneck for Vertical Mini Drama Industry
Embr Entertainment has inked a first-of-its-kind, first-look deal with Isabel Dréan's Vertical Series Incubator which has proven to be one of the most effective conduits for transitioning Hollywood writers into the vertical space. - February 15, 2026 - Embr Entertainment
DOGTV and Washington Commanders’ Jacob Martin Encourage Families to Foster a Pet This Holiday Season
DOGTV, the global leader in dog-centric programming, today announced the launch of its new holiday PSA starring Jake Martin, linebacker for the Washington Commanders and passionate rescue advocate. This year’s message is simple, urgent, and filled with heart: Foster a pet this holiday season,... - November 17, 2025 - DOGTV
Loud Matter Studios & Ellysium Racing Team on Renegade: Racing to the Future, a Multi-Episode EV Docuseries Starring 19-Year-Old Driver Ellis Spiezia
Loud Matter Studios and Ellysium Racing are teaming up on Renegade: Racing to the Future, a multi-episode motorsport docuseries debuting in 2026. The show follows 19-year-old driver Ellis Spiezia on his electric/gas-racing tour, blending high-octane race action with his personal journey and the cutting-edge technology reshaping motorsport. Directed and executive-produced by Josh Oliver, production begins later this year with brand partnerships in the works. - September 30, 2025 - Loud Matter Studios
ALTbasketball, Inc. Launches Both the "ALTbasketball Smaller Rim Concept" to be Promoted to the NBA as and the Development of Professional League w/ Lower Rims for Women
ALTbasketball, Inc. Launches both the "ALTbasketball Smaller Rim Concept" to be promoted to the NBA as and the development of Professional League w/ Lower Rims for Women’s Game. - July 28, 2025 - ALTbasketball, Inc.
ZipWave TV Set to Launch Summer 2024, Offering Affordable Streaming Options
ZipWave LLC is excited to announce the upcoming launch of ZipWave TV, a new streaming platform designed to provide users with a convenient and affordable way to access their favorite news networks, movies and TV shows. - March 25, 2024 - ZipWave TV
DOGTV Launches New Program "The Dog Moms" Starring Nationally Renowned Dog Trainers Chrissy Joy and Amber Aquart
The Dog Moms, starring nationally recognized dog trainers Chrissy Joy and Amber Aquart, premieres on National Dog Mom’s Day, May 13, exclusively on DOGTV. - May 11, 2023 - DOGTV
Insight TV Set to Launch the World’s First Cryptocurrency TV Game Show, “The Next Crypto Gem”
Insight TV and bspoketv collaborate for an innovative new game show where crypto project leaders compete. - March 01, 2023 - bspoketv
Daily Flash Latino Launches Nationally September 3 - Nationally Syndicated News and Entertainment Television Show Designed for American-Latino Audience
Daily Flash Latino, Syndicated TV Show Designed for American-Latino Audience Launches Nationally on September 3 - August 08, 2022 - Daily Flash Latino
Broadband Agreement Specialists, Inc. Provides TV & Internet Agreement Consulting and Negotiation Services for New “Built-For-Rent” Single Family and Townhome Developers
Trending “rental only” properties in new construction, single-family and attached homes prompts developers and owners to reach out to Broadband Agreement Specialists, Inc. for guidance regarding the necessary smart home wiring infrastructure and negotiation of Internet, Cable TV, and Streaming Video Marketing Agreements as well as and Bulk Service Contracts needed for the competitive rental market. - October 08, 2021 - Broadband Agreement Specialists, Inc. - Multifamily MDU Telecom Agreement Negotiation Consulting
Broadband Agreement Specialists, Inc. Facilitates Pre-Enabled WiFi Internet Solutions for New Construction and Existing Multifamily and Townhome Rental Property Owners
Move-In ready, pre-installed and pre-enabled WiFi Internet solutions are making activation convenient and easy on move-in day for new tenants, resulting in greater resident satisfaction, increased customer penetrations, reduced lease churn, and increased on-going service provider rev-share commission pay-outs to property owners. - September 03, 2021 - Broadband Agreement Specialists, Inc. - Multifamily MDU Telecom Agreement Negotiation Consulting
PCN Announces Vice President of Development
Brett A. Mayer to lead new development efforts; looks to create revenue generation for the future of PCN. - August 25, 2021 - PCN
The ON! Channel Names Celeste Moze'e as New Director of Creative
The ON! Channel has announced that Celeste Moze'e will Join the ON! Creative team as Director of Creative. "Celeste Moze'e is a talented Creator and Producer whose vision, I believe, will bring a lot to the ON! Table. She gets our vision, as we get hers, and her enthusiasm and know-how I... - August 14, 2021 - The ON! Channel
Harlem Centric Comedy Series Little David Comes to The ON! Channel
It's being compared to HBO's "Insecure," but with a male lead and set in Harlem, New York. According to the description, the series is a coming of age story based on the mishaps and woes of David, a Harlem filmmaker. We follow him as he navigates, with his roommates in his peripheral,... - December 06, 2020 - The ON! Channel
FIGHT GLOBE Partners with Sports Media Company WAVE.tv for Fight Content Distribution
FIGHT GLOBE, the world’s largest distributor of fight content, and WAVE.tv, the sports media company for today’s fan, announced a content distribution partnership that will expand FIGHT GLOBE’s fan base across WAVE.tv’s media brands on social media. - December 03, 2020 - Athletic Sports Group
Bug Appétit! 2x Emmy® Winning Producer Lisa L. Wilson and Actress and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Star Garcelle Beauvais Presents Cooking with Critters
“Cooking with Critters” with Aly Moore is a New Kind of Cooking Show Exclusively on The ON! Channel. Discover how delicious and appetizing bugs can be. - August 08, 2020 - The ON! Channel
Tulix Announces Event Streaming Services, Due to the Mass Cancellations of Events Caused by COVID-19
Tulix offers event streaming for any event, performance, gathering, etc. Read for more information. - July 24, 2020 - Tulix Systems
Redemption, Starring Brian J. White, Premieres on The ON! Channel
The ON! Channel continues to premiere exciting content from black filmmakers and this time it's the movie Redemption, starring Brian J. White (Stomp The Yard, Good Deeds, Ambitions) and is directed by Award Winning Director Sean Reid. In Redemption, a movie based on a true story, Brian J. White... - June 14, 2020 - The ON! Channel
Tulix to Offer Complementary CDN Services to K-12 Schools During CONVID-19 Crisis
Tulix Systems Inc. (Atlanta, Georgia) have announced today that they will be offering complementary live streaming and CDN services to K-12 schools to assist with online learning during the likely school shutdown in the coming weeks. The initiative will be available to schools nationally. The... - March 19, 2020 - Tulix Systems
Emmy-Nominated Actor Brian White Named President of the ON! Channel
Emmy-nominated Actor, Producer, and Writer Brian White has been named president of The ON! Channel a premier streaming subscription service. White has been in the television and film industry for more than 20 years. He has been featured in a variety of well know TV shows including... - March 19, 2020 - The ON! Channel
In Response to the Coronavirus, the ON! Channel Will be Giving Away Free Memberships
The ON! Channel, the popular streaming service, has announced today that it will be giving away free 6 month memberships, to the first 100 people who email them at contact@theonchannel.com. "Life in America is changing quickly and drastically in response to the Caronavirus (COVID-19). - March 19, 2020 - The ON! Channel
Athletic Sports Group Signs World Team Tennis to a Multi-Year International Deal
Sports entertainment agency, Athletic Sports Group (ASG), has announced a multi-year deal with World Team Tennis (WTT) as their international agent and distributor. ASG has established itself as one of the most respected independent sport media distributors and they are thrilled to have WTT as... - December 13, 2019 - Athletic Sports Group
The ON! Channel and AAWIC Announce New Opportunity for Filmmakers and Content Creators
The Streaming Platform The ON! Channel and the prestigious non-profit organization African American Women In Cinema (AAWIC) is pleased to announce a unique opportunity for Women filmmakers and Content Creators from all over the world. Starting today through December 31, 2019, Filmmakers who join... - October 26, 2019 - The ON! Channel
The ON! Channel Celebrates Pride Month by Adding Several LGBT Series and Films to Platform with Promise of Much More to Come
June marks Pride Month, a 30-day celebration of the LGBTQ+ community and everything it stands for. Inspired by the 1969 Stone Riots, which marks its 50th Anniversary this month, Pride Month reminds us of LGBT+ community's rich history and all the accomplishments made over the years. The ON! - June 14, 2019 - The ON! Channel
The Bold and The Beautiful's Lawrence Saint Victor's and Karla Mosley's Series "Wed-Locked" premieres on The ON! Channel April 18th
On the soap opera Guiding Light, as Remy and Christine, they fell in love. On The Bold and The Beautiful, as Carter and Maya, they dated but their relationship stalled, resulting in Maya marrying someone else. Off screen, however, the two talented actors were creating a love story for themselves -... - April 17, 2019 - The ON! Channel
VIVE Network Chooses Tulix for UHD HDR Delivery
Tulix has today announced a deal with VIVE Network that will see Tulix distribute VIVE’s live sports events in UHD HDR across multiple platforms. As part of the deal, Tulix has designed and implemented a complete OTT streaming workflow for VIVE, including a suite of applications that are... - February 19, 2019 - Tulix Systems
Tulix Announces Successful Launch of Vidgo
Tulix, the streaming technology incubator, has today announced the successful launch of prepaid live television service Vidgo. Tulix has been working with Vidgo in preparation for their launch throughout 2018. The agreement between the two companies sees Tulix providing Vidgo with a fully managed... - January 30, 2019 - Tulix Systems
Ironsgate Films Present: Binary Star - New Interactive On-Demand Series
Pre-Production has started on a new format Interactive Web-Series. Alexander Hathaway has been announced as the series lead character. - January 28, 2019 - Ironsgate Films
Real Equity Films Announces Film Investment Model
Real Equity Films launches new film investment model. The Company announces equity based film investment program to help mitigate risk. - April 04, 2018 - Real Equity Films Associates
Real Equity Films Announces DigiStreamTV
Brian Sterling-Vete, Ph.D., award winning BBC documentarian has been named as president of DigiStreamTV, a division of Real Equity Films Associates. DigiStreamTV is a global streaming media channel featuring classic Science Fiction, Horror and other genres and original content. - March 30, 2018 - Real Equity Films Associates
Online Movie and Series TV Platform, The ON! Channel, Celebrates Membership Boom
"See what you've been missing" is the slogan of the recently launched The ON! Channel, and the truth is, if you haven't been watching, then you are missing a lot. However, it seems that more and more are discovering ON! and actually finding out what there was to miss. Launched in... - February 22, 2018 - The ON! Channel
One-Day Conference to Focus on Improving Subscription Retention and Payment Revenue
"Payment Boot Camp West," held on Oct. 18 in Culver City, CA will provide a comprehensive understanding of how to respond to the latest trends impacting subscription retention and payment success and will be free to qualified subscription, membership and recurring revenue companies. - August 22, 2017 - Subscription Insider
The Savvy Screener Launches
The Savvy Screener, a news site dedicated to TV discovery beyond traditional cable/satellite/telco channels, has launched at TheSavvyScreener.com. The Savvy Screener is written for both cord-cutters and for those simply looking to explore additional content choices – online and... - March 07, 2017 - Savvy Media
Legendary Actor Aki Aleong Guests on Eye on Entertainment
Aki Aleong’s Career Has Spanned over 60 Years as an Actor, Singer, Writer, Producer and Activist. - November 30, 2016 - Eye on Entertainment
Danny Pintauro Joins Cast of Web Series “Unsure/Positive” for Second Season
“Who’s the Boss?” star Danny Pintauro has joined the cast of award winning web series “Unsure/Positive.” - November 18, 2016 - Unsure Postive Productions
Multi-Talented Krista Grotte Guests on "Eye on Entertainment"
Krista is an Award Winning Actress, Internationally Published Fitness Model, Aviation Technology Expert and Star of "Emerging Past," "Lazarus: Apocalypse," "Check Point" and "Nation’s Fire" - March 20, 2016 - Eye on Entertainment
Eye on Entertainment on Time Warner Cable Covers 2016 Night of 100 Stars
Dawna Lee Heising and Renah Wolzinger Cover Norby Walters’ 26th Annual Night of 100 Stars Oscar Viewing Gala at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. - March 16, 2016 - Eye on Entertainment
Vistex Launches New Cloud-Based Rights Management Solution for the Indie Film and TV Markets
Vistex Inc., the global leader in rights management and royalties solutions for the media and entertainment industries, has announced the launch of a cloud-based solution dedicated to the independent film and TV markets. cpOnline is a suite of web applications that enable film and TV distributors... - March 02, 2016 - Vistex
Carol Look, Intuitive Energy Healer, Psychotherapist and EFT Master, Appears on “Spotlight Television”
“Spotlight Television” Airs Exclusively on Bonko TV and Bonkotv.com - January 22, 2016 - Bonko TV
Dr. Anand Balasubramanian, America’s Most Compassionate Doctor, Appears on “Spotlight Television”
“Spotlight Television” Airs Exclusively on Bonko TV and Bonkotv.com - January 22, 2016 - Bonko TV
Melissa G. Iteld-Jurin, Acclaimed Author and Devoted Educator, Appears on “Spotlight Television”
“Spotlight Television” Airs Exclusively on Bonko TV and Bonkotv.com - January 22, 2016 - Bonko TV
Big Cat Bikes Selects GVP Digital Media to Produce National Infomercial
The leadership of GVP Digital Media is pleased to announce that the company has been chosen by Big Cat Bikes to produce an infomercial that will air to audiences nationwide in the fall of 2016. Big Cat Bikes is widely recognized as the number one source in the country for premium electric... - January 22, 2016 - Bonko TV
GVP Digital Media Heats Up the Airwaves with Hit TV Show “Firehouse Kitchen”
Dynamic cooking show hosted by retired 9/11 Firefighter Ray Cooney. - January 21, 2016 - Bonko TV
Vic DiBitetto, Well-Known Stand-Up Comic and YouTube Sensation, Headlines His Own Show on Bonko TV
Vic DiBitetto, the internationally-known comic who’s often billed as a cross between Rodney Dangerfield and Ralph Kramden, is bringing his own frenetic style of humor to a new talk show on Bonko TV, aptly named The Vic DiBitetto Show. Co-starring Marion Grodin (daughter of iconic performer... - January 21, 2016 - Bonko TV
Gerry Curatola, Dentist to the Stars, Teams with GVP Digital Media for New Talk Show
GVP Digital Media is pleased to unveil the newest addition to its extensive lineup of alternative, original programming… The Dr. Gerry Show. Hosted by celebrity dentist Dr. Gerry Curatola, DDS., The Dr. Gerry Show is a groundbreaking television and video series that highlights the link... - January 21, 2016 - Bonko TV
Bonko TV, the Next Generation of Digital Television is Here
Customized Content Provides Welcome Alternative to Existing Platforms - January 21, 2016 - Bonko TV
New Web Series "Unsure/Positive" Deals with Stigma and "Coming Out" as HIV-Positive; Gets Recognition from Hollywood Caucus Foundation
Creator Christian Kiley describes the series as "semi-autobiographical," and will release the show's first season on World AIDS Day (December 1st, 2015). - November 21, 2015 - Unsure Postive Productions
Blackfilm.com Channel Launches Worldwide on iOS, Android and Roku September 2015
Val Moore of New York based blackfilm.com has teamed up with worldwide OTT platform BIGSTAR to launch the new Black Cinema OTT channel, blackfilm.com. The blackfilm.com channel is now available on iOS, Android and Roku. - September 24, 2015 - BIGSTAR TV, Inc.
QC - Queer Cinema Entertainment Launches Worldwide on iOS, Android, and Roku
QC will be the “go-to” destination in 2015 for discovery of the best in LGBT streaming entertainment, offering a finely curated selection of independent, international LGBT cinema by exciting new filmmakers from across the globe. From quirky romantic comedies, to engrossing dramas, to compelling documentaries and shorts— Queer Cinema is your place for discovery of the best in LGBT entertainment. - September 12, 2015 - BIGSTAR TV, Inc.
Legendary Filmmaker Ted V. Mikels Initiates Fund Raising Drive for 10 Violent Women: Part 2
10 Violent Women: Part 2 Stars Francine York and Dawna Lee Heising of Eye on Entertainment Will Play One of the 10 Violent Women - August 06, 2015 - Eye on Entertainment
Filmmaker Ted V. Mikels Announces Sequel to “Ten Violent Women”
“Ten Violent Women, Part Two” Continues Tale of Female Body Builders and Beauty Pageant Winners and Will Star Francine York of the Original Film. - July 24, 2015 - Eye on Entertainment