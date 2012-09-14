PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Athletic Sports Group Signs World Team Tennis to a Multi-Year International Deal Sports entertainment agency, Athletic Sports Group (ASG), has announced a multi-year deal with World Team Tennis (WTT) as their international agent and distributor. ASG has established itself as one of the most respected independent sport media distributors and they are thrilled to have WTT as their... - December 13, 2019 - Athletic Sports Group

The ON! Channel and AAWIC Announce New Opportunity for Filmmakers and Content Creators The Streaming Platform The ON! Channel and the prestigious non-profit organization African American Women In Cinema (AAWIC) is pleased to announce a unique opportunity for Women filmmakers and Content Creators from all over the world. Starting today through December 31, 2019, Filmmakers who join the... - October 26, 2019 - The ON! Channel

The ON! Channel Celebrates Pride Month by Adding Several LGBT Series and Films to Platform with Promise of Much More to Come June marks Pride Month, a 30-day celebration of the LGBTQ+ community and everything it stands for. Inspired by the 1969 Stone Riots, which marks its 50th Anniversary this month, Pride Month reminds us of LGBT+ community's rich history and all the accomplishments made over the years. The ON! Channel,... - June 14, 2019 - The ON! Channel

The Bold and The Beautiful's Lawrence Saint Victor's and Karla Mosley's Series "Wed-Locked" premieres on The ON! Channel April 18th On the soap opera Guiding Light, as Remy and Christine, they fell in love. On The Bold and The Beautiful, as Carter and Maya, they dated but their relationship stalled, resulting in Maya marrying someone else. Off screen, however, the two talented actors were creating a love story for themselves - but... - April 17, 2019 - The ON! Channel

VIVE Network Chooses Tulix for UHD HDR Delivery Tulix has today announced a deal with VIVE Network that will see Tulix distribute VIVE’s live sports events in UHD HDR across multiple platforms. As part of the deal, Tulix has designed and implemented a complete OTT streaming workflow for VIVE, including a suite of applications that are available... - February 19, 2019 - Tulix Systems

Tulix Announces Successful Launch of Vidgo Tulix, the streaming technology incubator, has today announced the successful launch of prepaid live television service Vidgo. Tulix has been working with Vidgo in preparation for their launch throughout 2018. The agreement between the two companies sees Tulix providing Vidgo with a fully managed streaming... - January 30, 2019 - Tulix Systems

Ironsgate Films Present: Binary Star - New Interactive On-Demand Series Pre-Production has started on a new format Interactive Web-Series. Alexander Hathaway has been announced as the series lead character. - January 28, 2019 - Ironsgate Films

Real Equity Films Announces Film Investment Model Real Equity Films launches new film investment model. The Company announces equity based film investment program to help mitigate risk. - April 04, 2018 - Real Equity Films Associates

Real Equity Films Announces DigiStreamTV Brian Sterling-Vete, Ph.D., award winning BBC documentarian has been named as president of DigiStreamTV, a division of Real Equity Films Associates. DigiStreamTV is a global streaming media channel featuring classic Science Fiction, Horror and other genres and original content. - March 30, 2018 - Real Equity Films Associates

Online Movie and Series TV Platform, The ON! Channel, Celebrates Membership Boom "See what you've been missing" is the slogan of the recently launched The ON! Channel, and the truth is, if you haven't been watching, then you are missing a lot. However, it seems that more and more are discovering ON! and actually finding out what there was to miss. Launched in September... - February 22, 2018 - The ON! Channel

One-Day Conference to Focus on Improving Subscription Retention and Payment Revenue "Payment Boot Camp West," held on Oct. 18 in Culver City, CA will provide a comprehensive understanding of how to respond to the latest trends impacting subscription retention and payment success and will be free to qualified subscription, membership and recurring revenue companies. - August 22, 2017 - Subscription Insider

The Savvy Screener Launches The Savvy Screener, a news site dedicated to TV discovery beyond traditional cable/satellite/telco channels, has launched at TheSavvyScreener.com. The Savvy Screener is written for both cord-cutters and for those simply looking to explore additional content choices – online and over-the-air. “The... - March 07, 2017 - Savvy Media

Legendary Actor Aki Aleong Guests on Eye on Entertainment Aki Aleong’s Career Has Spanned over 60 Years as an Actor, Singer, Writer, Producer and Activist. - November 30, 2016 - Eye on Entertainment

Danny Pintauro Joins Cast of Web Series “Unsure/Positive” for Second Season “Who’s the Boss?” star Danny Pintauro has joined the cast of award winning web series “Unsure/Positive.” - November 18, 2016 - Unsure Postive Productions

Multi-Talented Krista Grotte Guests on "Eye on Entertainment" Krista is an Award Winning Actress, Internationally Published Fitness Model, Aviation Technology Expert and Star of "Emerging Past," "Lazarus: Apocalypse," "Check Point" and "Nation’s Fire" - March 20, 2016 - Eye on Entertainment

Eye on Entertainment on Time Warner Cable Covers 2016 Night of 100 Stars Dawna Lee Heising and Renah Wolzinger Cover Norby Walters’ 26th Annual Night of 100 Stars Oscar Viewing Gala at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. - March 16, 2016 - Eye on Entertainment

Vistex Launches New Cloud-Based Rights Management Solution for the Indie Film and TV Markets Vistex Inc., the global leader in rights management and royalties solutions for the media and entertainment industries, has announced the launch of a cloud-based solution dedicated to the independent film and TV markets. cpOnline is a suite of web applications that enable film and TV distributors to... - March 02, 2016 - Vistex

Carol Look, Intuitive Energy Healer, Psychotherapist and EFT Master, Appears on “Spotlight Television” “Spotlight Television” Airs Exclusively on Bonko TV and Bonkotv.com - January 22, 2016 - Bonko TV

Dr. Anand Balasubramanian, America’s Most Compassionate Doctor, Appears on “Spotlight Television” “Spotlight Television” Airs Exclusively on Bonko TV and Bonkotv.com - January 22, 2016 - Bonko TV

Melissa G. Iteld-Jurin, Acclaimed Author and Devoted Educator, Appears on “Spotlight Television” “Spotlight Television” Airs Exclusively on Bonko TV and Bonkotv.com - January 22, 2016 - Bonko TV

Big Cat Bikes Selects GVP Digital Media to Produce National Infomercial The leadership of GVP Digital Media is pleased to announce that the company has been chosen by Big Cat Bikes to produce an infomercial that will air to audiences nationwide in the fall of 2016. Big Cat Bikes is widely recognized as the number one source in the country for premium electric bicycles,... - January 22, 2016 - Bonko TV

GVP Digital Media Heats Up the Airwaves with Hit TV Show “Firehouse Kitchen” Dynamic cooking show hosted by retired 9/11 Firefighter Ray Cooney. - January 21, 2016 - Bonko TV

Vic DiBitetto, Well-Known Stand-Up Comic and YouTube Sensation, Headlines His Own Show on Bonko TV Vic DiBitetto, the internationally-known comic who’s often billed as a cross between Rodney Dangerfield and Ralph Kramden, is bringing his own frenetic style of humor to a new talk show on Bonko TV, aptly named The Vic DiBitetto Show. Co-starring Marion Grodin (daughter of iconic performer Charles... - January 21, 2016 - Bonko TV

Gerry Curatola, Dentist to the Stars, Teams with GVP Digital Media for New Talk Show GVP Digital Media is pleased to unveil the newest addition to its extensive lineup of alternative, original programming… The Dr. Gerry Show. Hosted by celebrity dentist Dr. Gerry Curatola, DDS., The Dr. Gerry Show is a groundbreaking television and video series that highlights the link between... - January 21, 2016 - Bonko TV

Bonko TV, the Next Generation of Digital Television is Here Customized Content Provides Welcome Alternative to Existing Platforms - January 21, 2016 - Bonko TV

New Web Series "Unsure/Positive" Deals with Stigma and "Coming Out" as HIV-Positive; Gets Recognition from Hollywood Caucus Foundation Creator Christian Kiley describes the series as "semi-autobiographical," and will release the show's first season on World AIDS Day (December 1st, 2015). - November 21, 2015 - Unsure Postive Productions

Blackfilm.com Channel Launches Worldwide on iOS, Android and Roku September 2015 Va​l Moore of New York based b​lackfilm.com h​as teamed up with worldwide OTT platform B​IGSTAR to launch the new Black Cinema OTT channel, b​lackfilm.com.​ The blackfilm.com​ channel ​i​s now available on iOS, Android and Roku. - September 24, 2015 - BIGSTAR TV, Inc.

QC - Queer Cinema Entertainment Launches Worldwide on iOS, Android, and Roku QC will be the “go-to” destination in 2015 for discovery of the best in LGBT streaming entertainment, offering a finely curated selection of independent, international LGBT cinema by exciting new filmmakers from across the globe. From quirky romantic comedies, to engrossing dramas, to compelling documentaries and shorts— Queer Cinema is your place for discovery of the best in LGBT entertainment. - September 12, 2015 - BIGSTAR TV, Inc.

Legendary Filmmaker Ted V. Mikels Initiates Fund Raising Drive for 10 Violent Women: Part 2 10 Violent Women: Part 2 Stars Francine York and Dawna Lee Heising of Eye on Entertainment Will Play One of the 10 Violent Women - August 06, 2015 - Eye on Entertainment

Filmmaker Ted V. Mikels Announces Sequel to “Ten Violent Women” “Ten Violent Women, Part Two” Continues Tale of Female Body Builders and Beauty Pageant Winners and Will Star Francine York of the Original Film. - July 24, 2015 - Eye on Entertainment

Production Companies Join Forces for Three Feature Louisiana Slate Horror Legend Maria Olsen Stars in "Happy Ending", "Hacked Off" and "GRIZZLED!" and Dawna Lee Heising of Eye on Entertainment is Featured in "Happy Ending" and "GRIZZLED!" - June 12, 2015 - Eye on Entertainment

Vistex Makes Significant Executive Appointment Industry Veteran Tom Anthony to Spearhead Growth in Media and Licensing - April 09, 2015 - Vistex

Vistex’s Counterpoint Suite Introduces Enhanced, Powerful Availability Tool Within Media Maestro Feature will help facilitate the exploitation of rights for content owners and distributors. - April 07, 2015 - Vistex

Alliance for Women in Media Welcomes Debra Hurston as Executive Director The Alliance for Women in Media (AWM) is proud to welcome Debra Hurston, MBA, CAE as its new Executive Director. “This is an exciting new chapter for the Alliance for Women in Media,” said Kay Olin, AWM Chair. “Debra is a great fit for AWM on all fronts and all parties involved in... - October 22, 2014 - Alliance for Women in Media

JoAnn Thomas of FANtastic Horror Film Festival Guests on Eye on Entertainment San Diego Area Will be Horror Capital of the United States, October 31 to November 2. - June 13, 2014 - Eye on Entertainment

Multi-Talented Filmmaker Chandra Gerson is "Eye on Entertainment" Guest Show Host, Dawna Lee Heising, Queries Gerson on Writing, Producing and Directing her Feature Film "Book of Choices." - June 03, 2014 - Eye on Entertainment

Actress Dawna Lee Heising is Interviewed by Host Ron Brewington on ActorsE Chat Show Brewington Was Inducted Into the Broadcasters Hall of Fame in Akron, Ohio in 2007 Actress Dawna Lee Heising was interviewed by host Ron Brewington on Pepper Jay and John Michael Ferrari’s internationally broadcast television show “ActorsE Chat Show” on Friday, May 16, 2014 in Hollywood,... - May 22, 2014 - Eye on Entertainment

Indie Filmmaking Gets Ugly in "Natural Born Filmmaker" “Natural Born Filmmaker” Will Premiere at Action on Film 2014 in August in Monrovia, CA; Premiere Will be Covered by Eye on Entertainment. - March 28, 2014 - Eye on Entertainment

Jason Kidd, Veteran Radio Programmer Launches New Media Company and Music Format New Generation Radio announces the launch of its first music format… Smash Hits! - March 21, 2014 - New Generation Radio

Dawna Lee Heising Promotes SortFLIX.com as Miss SortFLIX International 2013-2014 Steve Mehraban is the Founder and Developer of the Online Movie Discovery Engine SortFLIX at www.SortFLIX.com. - January 26, 2014 - Eye on Entertainment

Legendary Filmmaker Ted V. Mikels Currently Shooting Suspense Drama “Paranormal Extremes: Text Messages from the Dead” Actress Dawna Lee Heising to Play Reporter Tara Turner in Pioneering Master of Moviemaking’s Latest Film; Ted V. Mikels’ Body of Work Covers Every Known Genre in Addition to Horror - December 02, 2013 - Eye on Entertainment

Actress Dawna Lee Heising is the January 2014 Bikini Magazine Cover Girl Heising is Also Miss March 2014 and on the Cover of the 2014 Miss Bikini Calendar - November 29, 2013 - Eye on Entertainment

Multi-Talented Filmmaker and Actor Dr. Richard Tavernaro Guests on "Eye on Entertainment" Dr. Tavernaro is the President and CFO of Long Shot Productions, Ltd. in Atlanta, Georgia - November 18, 2013 - Eye on Entertainment

Micaal Stevens’ Film “Mr. Real 2 Reel” Wins “Best Short” Honorable Mention at the 2013 IFFM Award-winning actor Stevens becomes award-winning filmmaker with his win at the International Film Festival Manhattan for his autobiographical documentary “Mr. Real 2 Reel”; Eye on Entertainment won a 2013 EOTM Award for segments featuring Stevens and Mark Savage. - November 11, 2013 - Eye on Entertainment

Filmmaker Maria Olsen Guests on Eye on Entertainment and MoreHorror in Hollywood Olsen's Company MOnsterworks66 is Co-Producing the Upcoming Feature Film "Squeal: Blood Harvest" with Seth Metoyer's "Dismal Productions" - September 13, 2013 - Eye on Entertainment

Dawna Lee Heising is Miss SortFLIX International 2013-2014 Steve Mehraban is the Founder and Developer of the Online Movie Discovery Engine SortFLIX at www.SortFLIX.com. - September 04, 2013 - Eye on Entertainment

Tulix Systems’ Pay-Per-View Streaming System Lets Broadcasters Reach Global Audiences and Monetize Content Tulix Systems continues to expand its streaming monetization platform to allow broadcasters, large and small, to reach global audiences and generate revenue from their content. - August 28, 2013 - Tulix Systems

Dawna Lee Heising of Eye on Entertainment is Miss March 2014 in the Miss Bikini Challenge Calendar Heising is also featured on the back cover and in the poster for the 2014 Miss Bikini Challenge calendar. - August 14, 2013 - Eye on Entertainment

Dawna Lee Heising Wins 2013 EOTM Award for Outstanding Talk Show Host for Eye on Entertainment Heising’s 2013 EOTM Award for Outstanding Talk Show Host is for Shows with Filmmakers Micaal Stevens and Mark Savage; Jared Lee Masters Wins Best Scream for Horror Film Slink - August 07, 2013 - Eye on Entertainment