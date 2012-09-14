PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Summa Networks and Digital Communications Consulting Sign Reseller Agreement for North America Summa Networks to expand its HSS and HLR footprint in North America by signing a reseller agreement with communications solution provider Digital Communications Consulting (DCC). - October 17, 2019 - Summa Networks

Ready Wireless® IoT Solution Enables Organizations to Build Safe Driving Cultures Announcing Release of Ready Fleet® IoT Platform with cutting edge tools to manage driving policy, measure distracted and risky driving behavior and deploy safety management programs. - July 26, 2019 - Ready Wireless

Summa Networks and B-Things Partner to Initiate New Business Models for MVNOs Summa Networks and B-Things have sealed a partnership to foster innovation for MVNOs and MVNEs active in both IoT and traditional voice. - May 15, 2019 - Summa Networks

Squire Technologies Partner with Summa Networks to Expand Its Offering to Its North American Customers Squire Technologies expands its core network offering for MNOs, MVNOs and MVNEs by adding Summa Networks’ HSS and HLR to their stable of signaling products. - April 08, 2019 - Summa Networks

NewCore Wireless Selects Summa Networks HSS and HLR to Power Rural Carriers’ Voice and Data Services Leading hosted wireless technology provider NewCore Wireless to deliver next generation voice and data solutions thanks to Summa Networks’ Home Subscriber Server (HSS). - March 27, 2019 - Summa Networks

Summa Networks Deploys NextGen HSS at Tinkoff Mobile MVNO Summa Networks, a leading provider of HLR/HSS technology for MVNOs and other broadband and telecommunications service providers, announced that Tinkoff Mobile, a Mobile Virtual Network Operator in Russia, is expanding its mobile offerings with Summa Networks’ NextGen HSS (Home Subscriber Server),... - February 22, 2019 - Summa Networks

Summa Networks Expands North American and European Partner Program for NextGen HSS and HLR Solution Enables MVNOs and Telcos to Deliver Smart Home and Smart Business Services Through Existing Infrastructure. - February 15, 2019 - Summa Networks

One Development Partners with Electroneum to Provide Mobile-Based Cryptocurrency Solution to Mobile Virtual Network Operators Electroneum Ltd, a U.K. based cryptocurrency made for mobile, has signed a strategic partnership agreement with One Development Co., Ltd., a mobile virtual network aggregator (MVNA) and enabler (MVNE), based in Thailand - to introduce and make it easy for its clients and end-users to trade and earn digital currency. - December 22, 2018 - One Development Co., Ltd.

AinaCom Selects Summa Networks’ NextGen HSS Leading Finnish virtual network operator AinaCom started partnership with Summa Networks by selecting its NextGen HSS and HLR to power its voice and data services. - November 28, 2018 - Summa Networks

FALCOM and PodM2M to Demo Customized Telematics Solutions at IAA Commercial Vehicles Show Flexible Combinations of Hardware, Software and Connectivity Create Resilient, Cost Effective Tracking Solutions - September 07, 2018 - Pod Group

4ipnet Announces the Addition of Two WLAN Controllers Into Their Secure WLAN Controller Product Line, WHG713 and WHG803 4ipnet, a leading provider of secure Wi-Fi and guest access management solutions, today announced the launch of the newest Secure WLAN Controller model: WHG713 and WHG803. Both controllers provide cloud-based management over 4ipnet Access Points with deployment flexibility by supporting both local and... - June 10, 2018 - 4ipnet, Inc.

ATrack, Gurtam, and PodM2M Show Total Fleet Management Solutions at NAFA 2018 ATrack Technology Inc., a world-class telematics technology company in the smart fleet and asset management marketplace, Gurtam, a leading telematics platform provider, and PodM2M, (a division of Pod Group), a Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) specializing in global connectivity solutions for the... - April 17, 2018 - Pod Group

4ipnet Launches EAP702, an In-Wall 11ac Wireless Access Point for Optimal Managed Wi-Fi Experience 4ipnet, a leading provider of secure Wi-Fi and guest access management solutions, announced the launch of EAP702, a fully-featured and affordable enterprise-grade 802.11ac access point. Sleek and compact, EAP702 provides converged wired and wireless connectivity as well as unparalleled price performance. - April 15, 2018 - 4ipnet, Inc.

PodM2M to Launch Hierarchical IoT Billing Platform at Mobile World Congress 2018 Pod Billing Captures Recurring Revenue from an Infinite Hierarchy of IoT Users - February 24, 2018 - Pod Group

4ipnet Optimizes Wi-Fi Connectivity at Leibniz IPK Campus 4ipnet today announced the successful deployment of its Wi-Fi connectivity and guest access solutions at the Leibniz Institute of Plant Genetics and Crop Plant Research (IPK), a nonprofit research institution and the center of the Biotech Campus Gatersleben in central Germany. As an internationally... - November 25, 2017 - 4ipnet, Inc.

Podsystem Group Introduces New Brand and Latest Innovations in IoT Connectivity at Mobile World Congress Americas Podsystem Group, a global provider of data connectivity solutions for the M2M/IoT market, has today launched a new corporate identity, which includes its specialist divisions Podsystem M2M, a global Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) specializing in M2M/IoT connectivity, and Podsystem Solutions, which provides customized IoT solutions for enterprises and operators. - September 02, 2017 - Pod Group

Ecrio Announces Worldwide Availability of eagle IMS/VoLTE Test Suite Ecrio’s eagle IMS/VoLTE Test Suite intended for Device Developers and Testers. - August 16, 2017 - Ecrio Inc.

Galeana Telecommunications Investments (GTI), Inc. Sues Two Michigan Companies for $50 Million Galeana Telecommunications Investments (GTI) Inc. has sued Amerifone and First International Exchange Group (FIEG) for Breach of Contract amounting to $50 Million. - July 18, 2017 - Galeana Telecommunications Investments (GTI), Inc.

PodsystemM2M and Anytrek Respond to Growing Trend in "Strategic" Cargo Theft Through Covert Tracking Device Cybercriminals are not limited to hackers on the web. Businesses lose more than US $55bn a year due to interruptions in the supply chain according to a report from BSI.* One of the biggest causes of this loss in revenue is cargo theft and criminals are becoming increasingly savvy at detecting and disabling tracking devices used to prevent this type of crime. New technology available to criminals makes these “strategic” thefts more difficult to prevent. - May 26, 2017 - Pod Group

Erick Robinson Joins Beijing East IP, Best Patent Firm in China, as Director of Patent Litigation Beijing East IP, the top intellectual property firm in China, has hired Erick Robinson as Director of Patent Litigation. Mr. Robinson was most recently Chief Patent Counsel Asia Pacific at Rouse International in Beijing and Shanghai and previously served as Director of Patents for Qualcomm in Asia. Mr. Robinson is an experienced U.S. patent attorney and trial lawyer and a trusted authority on patent and antitrust law in China. He is the author of ChinaPatentBlog.com. - March 27, 2017 - Beijing East IP

PodsystemM2M and Wyssen Increase Safety of Ski Season by Deploying Resilient IoT Connectivity in Avalanche Detection Devices PodsystemM2M’s Best signal Multi-Network SIMs have been selected to provide connectivity for Wyssen’s avalanche towers. - March 22, 2017 - Pod Group

Ecrio Announces MTC VoLTE for Cat-M1/LTE-M Deployments Ecrio’s iotaTM MTC VoLTE Software Available for Chipset Integration - March 16, 2017 - Ecrio Inc.

Idrive Dual Video IoT Devices Include PodsystemM2M Connectivity to Help Fleets Reduce Road Accidents by Over 50% Agreement will Enable Idrive to Incorporate Mission Critical Connectivity into its Monitoring Solutions. - February 09, 2017 - Pod Group

Kweli Wireless is Preparing to File for Their FCC 214 Authorization. They Are Poised to Becoming the First Major Black Owned Wireless Service Provider in America. Kweli Wireless' primary target is ethnic-based. There are 43 million black Americans, 50 million Latino Americans and a few million Native Americans, when you add in pop culture the numbers run over 100 million people as a potential subscriber base. About 2/3 of their base are at least 16 years old or older. Some of them use more than one device or service. Kweli is projecting they will register at least 10% of their base and become a billion dollar corporation within their first two years. - December 18, 2016 - Kweli Wireless

Extreme Adventure Racing Benefits from the IoT with Tracktherace Connected by PodsystemM2M Software Firm Trileuco to Use PodsystemM2M Connectivity in Tracktherace Platform - November 18, 2016 - Pod Group

Netrounds Validated by the Hewlett Packard Enterprise OpenNFV Partner Program Netrounds active Virtual Test Agents validated as compatible with HPE OpenNFV Infrastructure. - November 01, 2016 - Netrounds

PodsystemM2M and Rewire Security Announce Deal to Connect Tiny Trackers Worldwide Flexible data connectivity solution adds resilience to global tracking application. - September 21, 2016 - Pod Group

PodsystemM2M Launches Mobile App for F2M SIM Management Platform Intuitive application sends alerts via push notification to give customers instant, real-time access to SIM information on the move. - September 19, 2016 - Pod Group

IST Research Contributes to Recommendations for the UN Security Council IST staff attended a two-day workshop that resulted in a report from United Nations University outlining 10 Ideas for Action to address the global issue of fighting human trafficking in areas of conflict. - September 14, 2016 - IST Research

Netrounds Achieves VMware Ready™ Status Netrounds, a leading provider of innovative, software-based active testing tools for Communications Service Providers (CSPs), today announced that its active test and service assurance platform has achieved VMware Ready™ status. This designation indicates that after a detailed validation process... - September 10, 2016 - Netrounds

Netrounds Joins Ciena’s Blue Orbit SDN/NFV Ecosystem to Drive Automation with Active Test and Assurance Netrounds and Ciena partner work together to ensure network operators can assure full service lifecycle with programmable solution. - August 24, 2016 - Netrounds

IST Research Named to Inc. 5000 of Fastest Growing Companies Fredericksburg, VA software company added to annual list of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies with three-year sales growth of 318%. - August 20, 2016 - IST Research

Brain4Net Released SD-WAN Solution for Enterprises with Self-Managed MPLS Network Brain4Net, an innovative SDN/NFV solution vendor, today announced it has released B4N SD-WAN Transport, a comprehensive enterprise-level solution aimed to enhance incremental upgrade of existing network infrastructure and its evolution to Next Generation WANs based on SDN and NFV technologies. - August 05, 2016 - Brain4Net Inc.

Brain4Net Joins Software-Defined Networking (SDN) Consortium Organized by UNH-IOL Brain4Net, in collaboration with SDN Consortium members, will participate in joint interoperability, conformance and performance products testing sessions. - August 03, 2016 - Brain4Net Inc.

PodsystemM2M Connects “Internet of Things” Parenting App from MyFamily Mobile MyFamily Mobile and PodsystemM2M introduce the latest in wearable childcare. - July 20, 2016 - Pod Group

PodsystemM2M Announces Strategic Partnership with ATrack Combination of resilient hardware and connectivity enable telematics solution providers to offer future proof applications. - June 25, 2016 - Pod Group

Memex Tool Invaluable To San Francisco District Attorney’s Office IST Research, selected by DARPA to lead two critical technical areas of the Memex program, is developing next generation search technologies to revolutionize the discovery, organization and presentation of search results. This work is paying dividends in the counter human trafficking efforts going on within law enforcement agencies across the country, particularly San Francisco, CA. - May 26, 2016 - IST Research

Podsystem and iMotion Sign Deal to Power Remote IoT Applications Cloud PodsystemM2M, the expert in connectivity for the M2M and Internet of Things (IoT) industries and Italian company iMotion Software have signed a deal to enable iMotion’s CloudMonitor24 IoT platform with PodsystemM2M’s best signal multi-network SIMs. - May 20, 2016 - Pod Group

Pulse Capabilities to be Highlighted on Panel at Business Technology Leadership Forum to Combat Human Trafficking Ryan Paterson, CEO of IST Research, will join a panel of speakers at the Business Technology Leadership Forum to Combat Human Trafficking to discuss the Pulse platform and its strength in conducting human trafficking due diligence for supply chains. The event is sponsored by the United Way and Sabre. - February 24, 2016 - IST Research

edotco Group Selects Tarantula Software for Asset Lifecycle Management edotco Group, Southeast Asia’s first independent telecommunications infrastructure services company, has chosen Tarantula Red Cube, as the core asset management platform for their extensive tower portfolio. “As we grow our business across multiple countries, we need a product that retains... - December 06, 2015 - Tarantula

AllTech and GlenMartin Enter Into Strategic Cooperation Agreement to Supply Mobile Solutions Including Communication and Light Towers Alltech and GlenMartin strategic alliance will build on the strengths of both companies. Both companies look forward to working closely together. - November 10, 2015 - GlenMartin

IST Research Launches Voices From The Edge Podcast IST Research premieres podcast to share developments in their work with Pulse and Memex technologies, as well as highlight their successes on counter human trafficking and other efforts related to connecting disconnected populations around the world. - October 15, 2015 - IST Research

GlenMartin Welcomes Lewis Martin-VP of Site Development GlenMartin Holding, Co., LLC “GlenMartin” a leader in the cell tower and wireless infrastructure industry today announced the addition of Lewis Martin to GlenMartin team. Mr. Martin will lead VP of Site Development. His primary efforts will involve opportunities related to site acquisition... - October 06, 2015 - GlenMartin

Ryan Paterson Joins Concordia Summit Panel on Communication Strategies of Terrorist Groups Extremist groups such as ISIS are applying the power of social media to build a strong online presence and attempts to stem their progress have fallen flat. Ryan Paterson, CEO of IST Research, will speak about his company's work on the type of data collection and analysis technologies necessary to make progress on this front. - October 01, 2015 - IST Research

PodsystemM2M Announces Partnership Program to Facilitate Quick Time to Market for M2M and IoT Solutions Gurtam, Betaar3 and Gosafe announce participation: PodsystemM2M, the expert in connectivity for the M2M and IoT industries has today announced a new partnership program for providers of M2M and IoT hardware and software which aims to fast track solutions to market by providing tried and tested components for companies looking to develop end-to-end solutions. - September 19, 2015 - Pod Group

IST Research Publishes Scrapy Cluster as Part of DARPA Open Catalog IST Research completed its Scrapy Cluster. - April 26, 2015 - IST Research

Summit Secure Launches "Summit AceTRACK, a New Fleet GPS Tracking Service and a Compelling Value Summit Secure, a leader in offering satellite-enabled, wireless communications solutions to corporate and government clients, announced today it has partnered with The Woodlands, Texas- based Lone Star Tracking to launch a new fleet GPS tracking service called Summit AceTRACK, which employs the latest... - April 15, 2015 - Summit Secure

One Development Keen on Partnership with Thailand's State Telco TOT One Development Co., Ltd. has proposed a strategic partnership with Thailand’s state-owned telecommunications company (TOT), to attract Mobile Virtual Network Operators and service providers to its network, bringing profit and market share to TOT, as well as create thousands of new jobs in the digital economy. - February 23, 2015 - One Development Co., Ltd.

Hive Minds and the Internet of Bees Arnia Remote Hive Monitoring Now Listening to Bees Across the Atlantic with Podsystem "Best Signal" M2M SIMs and Flat-Rate Data - December 05, 2014 - Pod Group