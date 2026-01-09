Cybercriminals are not limited to hackers on the web. Businesses lose more than US $55bn a year due to interruptions in the supply chain according to a report from BSI.* One of the biggest causes of this loss in revenue is cargo theft and criminals are becoming increasingly savvy at detecting and disabling tracking devices used to prevent this type of crime. New technology available to criminals makes these “strategic” thefts more difficult to prevent. - May 26, 2017 - Pod Group