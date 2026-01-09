Recent Headlines
Within Wireless Network Operators
eSIMo Launches All-in-One Mobile Solution Combining eSIM Plans, Second Numbers, and International Calls
eSIMo introduces a unified mobile platform that lets travelers, business professionals, and digital nomads manage eSIM data, second phone numbers, and international calls in one app. - January 09, 2026 - eSIMo
Texas Integrators Expands Smart Home & Security Solutions Across East Texas
Texas Integrators, a leading provider of smart home automation and security solutions, is expanding its services to better serve homeowners and businesses across East Texas. With a focus on cutting-edge technology and professional installation, the company continues to enhance safety, connectivity,... - March 20, 2025 - Texas Technology Integrators
BluBroadband ISP Announces Launch of Gigabit Internet Service on Okaloosa Island, FL
BluBroadband ISP has successfully installed the first gigabit (symmetrical) internet service in a residential single-family home on Okaloosa Island. This achievement marks BluBroadband ISP as the pioneer in delivering gigabit speeds to Okaloosa Island, showcasing their commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction. - October 06, 2023 - BluBroadband ISP
Summa Networks Releases New Version of Its Extended and Converged Control Plane
Summa Networks, the market specialist in Subscribers, Policy, Identity and Connectivity management solutions, has announced a new release of its NextGen HSS which allows carriers to manage their subscribers seamlessly between 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G networks. Summa Networks NextGen HSS was launched as a... - September 05, 2023 - Summa Networks
Opt2Me Empowers Rural and Regional Service Providers with a Game-Changing Pay TV Solution
Shift 2 Stream, an innovator of hybrid cloud Pay TV technologies, launches a new service for ISP’s who find it challenging to offer Pay TV and video services in the marketplace today. Opt2Me is the first end-end hybrid cloud Pay TV as-a-service platform optimized for rural and regional... - December 09, 2021 - Shift 2 Stream
Tier5 Technologies Wins the Prestigious "India 500 Most Promising IT Company 2021" Award
Tier5 Technology Solutions Pvt. Ltd. Kolkata-based software development firm with a global presence, has been named the winner of the "India’s 500 Most Promising IT Company 2021" by The India 5000 Business Awards organized by Benchmark Trust and supported by BSE SME and All India Association of Industries. The award celebrates the real spirit of business, entrepreneurship, and leadership in India. - September 23, 2021 - Tier5
Tier5 Joins Hand with Humanity for You and Me (HUM) for Spreading Happiness Among Slum-Children on Independence Day
Kolkata based software company ties up with Non-Government, charitable organization for spreading happiness. - August 18, 2021 - Tier5
Chirply Launches "Agile Update" for Increased Customer Interaction
Tier5 Technology Solutions Pvt. Ltd, Kolkata based SaaS and software development firm launched agile update for their flagship CRM software Chirply. This update would ensure increased interaction with the customers using this platform, which in turn, would increase the lead and revenue ratios. - July 04, 2021 - Tier5
Tier5 Joins Hand with Humanity for You and Me (HUM) for Feeding Children from Slum Areas
Kolkata based software company ties up with Non-Government, charitable organization for spreading happiness. - June 10, 2021 - Tier5
Tier5 Gives 100% of the Growth Credit to Organic Lead Generation Platforms
Kolkata based software company has a net valuation of twelve million dollars. - May 03, 2021 - Tier5
Tier 5 Launches Employment Program for Interns
Kolkata-based SaaS firm with global presence crossed Rs. 7 Cr. revenue in last financial year. - April 08, 2021 - Tier5
Tier5 Reports Rs. 7 Cr. Revenue in Last Financial Year
Kolkata based software company achieved this feat within five years since inception - March 28, 2021 - Tier5
From Scratch to a Million Dollars - Inspiring Story of Ms. Aunkita Nandi
Ms. Aunkita Nandi, Managing Director / Co-Founder of the first ever community owned software development firm across the globe, Tier 5, started her journey at a tender age. Hailing from a district town of West Bengal, India, Aunkita started her business from a scratch and through her passion and zeal, she has made the worth of the company a million dollars. - March 21, 2021 - Tier5
Summa Networks Subscriber Data Management Solution Selected for OXIO Connectivity-as-a-Service Platform
Global connectivity-as-a-service provider OXIO selects Summa Networks’ Home Subscriber Server (HSS) and Home Location Register (HLR) technology for BrandVNO™ solution. - June 24, 2020 - Summa Networks
Annatel Launches Full-MVNO Services in Israel with Summa Networks HSS and HLR
Israeli MVNO Annatel launches services in Israel based on Summa Networks Home Subscriber Server (HSS) and Home Location Register (HLR) technology. - February 05, 2020 - Summa Networks
Summa Networks Nominated for Best Network Software Breakthrough for NextGen HSS
European developer of NextGen Subscriber Data Management solution, Summa Networks has been nominated for Best Network Software Breakthrough award. - January 27, 2020 - Summa Networks
Summa Networks and Digital Communications Consulting Sign Reseller Agreement for North America
Summa Networks to expand its HSS and HLR footprint in North America by signing a reseller agreement with communications solution provider Digital Communications Consulting (DCC). - October 17, 2019 - Summa Networks
Ready Wireless® IoT Solution Enables Organizations to Build Safe Driving Cultures
Announcing Release of Ready Fleet® IoT Platform with cutting edge tools to manage driving policy, measure distracted and risky driving behavior and deploy safety management programs. - July 26, 2019 - Ready Wireless
Summa Networks and B-Things Partner to Initiate New Business Models for MVNOs
Summa Networks and B-Things have sealed a partnership to foster innovation for MVNOs and MVNEs active in both IoT and traditional voice. - May 15, 2019 - Summa Networks
Squire Technologies Partner with Summa Networks to Expand Its Offering to Its North American Customers
Squire Technologies expands its core network offering for MNOs, MVNOs and MVNEs by adding Summa Networks’ HSS and HLR to their stable of signaling products. - April 08, 2019 - Summa Networks
NewCore Wireless Selects Summa Networks HSS and HLR to Power Rural Carriers’ Voice and Data Services
Leading hosted wireless technology provider NewCore Wireless to deliver next generation voice and data solutions thanks to Summa Networks’ Home Subscriber Server (HSS). - March 27, 2019 - Summa Networks
Summa Networks Deploys NextGen HSS at Tinkoff Mobile MVNO
Summa Networks, a leading provider of HLR/HSS technology for MVNOs and other broadband and telecommunications service providers, announced that Tinkoff Mobile, a Mobile Virtual Network Operator in Russia, is expanding its mobile offerings with Summa Networks’ NextGen HSS (Home Subscriber... - February 22, 2019 - Summa Networks
Summa Networks Expands North American and European Partner Program for NextGen HSS and HLR
Solution Enables MVNOs and Telcos to Deliver Smart Home and Smart Business Services Through Existing Infrastructure. - February 15, 2019 - Summa Networks
One Development Partners with Electroneum to Provide Mobile-Based Cryptocurrency Solution to Mobile Virtual Network Operators
Electroneum Ltd, a U.K. based cryptocurrency made for mobile, has signed a strategic partnership agreement with One Development Co., Ltd., a mobile virtual network aggregator (MVNA) and enabler (MVNE), based in Thailand - to introduce and make it easy for its clients and end-users to trade and earn digital currency. - December 22, 2018 - O
AinaCom Selects Summa Networks’ NextGen HSS
Leading Finnish virtual network operator AinaCom started partnership with Summa Networks by selecting its NextGen HSS and HLR to power its voice and data services. - November 28, 2018 - Summa Networks
FALCOM and PodM2M to Demo Customized Telematics Solutions at IAA Commercial Vehicles Show
Flexible Combinations of Hardware, Software and Connectivity Create Resilient, Cost Effective Tracking Solutions - September 07, 2018 - Pod Group
4ipnet Announces the Addition of Two WLAN Controllers Into Their Secure WLAN Controller Product Line, WHG713 and WHG803
4ipnet, a leading provider of secure Wi-Fi and guest access management solutions, today announced the launch of the newest Secure WLAN Controller model: WHG713 and WHG803. Both controllers provide cloud-based management over 4ipnet Access Points with deployment flexibility by supporting both local... - June 10, 2018 - 4ipnet, Inc.
ATrack, Gurtam, and PodM2M Show Total Fleet Management Solutions at NAFA 2018
ATrack Technology Inc., a world-class telematics technology company in the smart fleet and asset management marketplace, Gurtam, a leading telematics platform provider, and PodM2M, (a division of Pod Group), a Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) specializing in global connectivity solutions for... - April 17, 2018 - Pod Group
4ipnet Launches EAP702, an In-Wall 11ac Wireless Access Point for Optimal Managed Wi-Fi Experience
4ipnet, a leading provider of secure Wi-Fi and guest access management solutions, announced the launch of EAP702, a fully-featured and affordable enterprise-grade 802.11ac access point. Sleek and compact, EAP702 provides converged wired and wireless connectivity as well as unparalleled price performance. - April 15, 2018 - 4ipnet, Inc.
PodM2M to Launch Hierarchical IoT Billing Platform at Mobile World Congress 2018
Pod Billing Captures Recurring Revenue from an Infinite Hierarchy of IoT Users - February 24, 2018 - Pod Group
4ipnet Optimizes Wi-Fi Connectivity at Leibniz IPK Campus
4ipnet today announced the successful deployment of its Wi-Fi connectivity and guest access solutions at the Leibniz Institute of Plant Genetics and Crop Plant Research (IPK), a nonprofit research institution and the center of the Biotech Campus Gatersleben in central Germany. As an... - November 25, 2017 - 4ipnet, Inc.
Podsystem Group Introduces New Brand and Latest Innovations in IoT Connectivity at Mobile World Congress Americas
Podsystem Group, a global provider of data connectivity solutions for the M2M/IoT market, has today launched a new corporate identity, which includes its specialist divisions Podsystem M2M, a global Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) specializing in M2M/IoT connectivity, and Podsystem Solutions, which provides customized IoT solutions for enterprises and operators. - September 02, 2017 - Pod Group
Ecrio Announces Worldwide Availability of eagle IMS/VoLTE Test Suite
Ecrio’s eagle IMS/VoLTE Test Suite intended for Device Developers and Testers. - August 16, 2017 - Ecrio Inc.
Galeana Telecommunications Investments (GTI), Inc. Sues Two Michigan Companies for $50 Million
Galeana Telecommunications Investments (GTI) Inc. has sued Amerifone and First International Exchange Group (FIEG) for Breach of Contract amounting to $50 Million. - July 18, 2017 - Galeana Telecommunications Investments (GTI), Inc.
PodsystemM2M and Anytrek Respond to Growing Trend in "Strategic" Cargo Theft Through Covert Tracking Device
Cybercriminals are not limited to hackers on the web. Businesses lose more than US $55bn a year due to interruptions in the supply chain according to a report from BSI.* One of the biggest causes of this loss in revenue is cargo theft and criminals are becoming increasingly savvy at detecting and disabling tracking devices used to prevent this type of crime. New technology available to criminals makes these “strategic” thefts more difficult to prevent. - May 26, 2017 - Pod Group
Erick Robinson Joins Beijing East IP, Best Patent Firm in China, as Director of Patent Litigation
Beijing East IP, the top intellectual property firm in China, has hired Erick Robinson as Director of Patent Litigation. Mr. Robinson was most recently Chief Patent Counsel Asia Pacific at Rouse International in Beijing and Shanghai and previously served as Director of Patents for Qualcomm in Asia. Mr. Robinson is an experienced U.S. patent attorney and trial lawyer and a trusted authority on patent and antitrust law in China. He is the author of ChinaPatentBlog.com. - March 27, 2017 - Beijing East IP
PodsystemM2M and Wyssen Increase Safety of Ski Season by Deploying Resilient IoT Connectivity in Avalanche Detection Devices
PodsystemM2M’s Best signal Multi-Network SIMs have been selected to provide connectivity for Wyssen’s avalanche towers. - March 22, 2017 - Pod Group
Ecrio Announces MTC VoLTE for Cat-M1/LTE-M Deployments
Ecrio’s iotaTM MTC VoLTE Software Available for Chipset Integration - March 16, 2017 - Ecrio Inc.
Idrive Dual Video IoT Devices Include PodsystemM2M Connectivity to Help Fleets Reduce Road Accidents by Over 50%
Agreement will Enable Idrive to Incorporate Mission Critical Connectivity into its Monitoring Solutions. - February 09, 2017 - Pod Group
Kweli Wireless is Preparing to File for Their FCC 214 Authorization. They Are Poised to Becoming the First Major Black Owned Wireless Service Provider in America.
Kweli Wireless' primary target is ethnic-based. There are 43 million black Americans, 50 million Latino Americans and a few million Native Americans, when you add in pop culture the numbers run over 100 million people as a potential subscriber base. About 2/3 of their base are at least 16 years old or older. Some of them use more than one device or service. Kweli is projecting they will register at least 10% of their base and become a billion dollar corporation within their first two years. - December 18, 2016 - Kweli Wireless
Extreme Adventure Racing Benefits from the IoT with Tracktherace Connected by PodsystemM2M
Software Firm Trileuco to Use PodsystemM2M Connectivity in Tracktherace Platform - November 18, 2016 - Pod Group
Netrounds Validated by the Hewlett Packard Enterprise OpenNFV Partner Program
Netrounds active Virtual Test Agents validated as compatible with HPE OpenNFV Infrastructure. - November 01, 2016 - Netrounds
PodsystemM2M and Rewire Security Announce Deal to Connect Tiny Trackers Worldwide
Flexible data connectivity solution adds resilience to global tracking application. - September 21, 2016 - Pod Group
PodsystemM2M Launches Mobile App for F2M SIM Management Platform
Intuitive application sends alerts via push notification to give customers instant, real-time access to SIM information on the move. - September 19, 2016 - Pod Group
IST Research Contributes to Recommendations for the UN Security Council
IST staff attended a two-day workshop that resulted in a report from United Nations University outlining 10 Ideas for Action to address the global issue of fighting human trafficking in areas of conflict. - September 14, 2016 - IST Research
Netrounds Achieves VMware Ready™ Status
Netrounds, a leading provider of innovative, software-based active testing tools for Communications Service Providers (CSPs), today announced that its active test and service assurance platform has achieved VMware Ready™ status. This designation indicates that after a detailed validation... - September 10, 2016 - Netrounds
Netrounds Joins Ciena’s Blue Orbit SDN/NFV Ecosystem to Drive Automation with Active Test and Assurance
Netrounds and Ciena partner work together to ensure network operators can assure full service lifecycle with programmable solution. - August 24, 2016 - Netrounds
IST Research Named to Inc. 5000 of Fastest Growing Companies
Fredericksburg, VA software company added to annual list of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies with three-year sales growth of 318%. - August 20, 2016 - IST Research
Brain4Net Released SD-WAN Solution for Enterprises with Self-Managed MPLS Network
Brain4Net, an innovative SDN/NFV solution vendor, today announced it has released B4N SD-WAN Transport, a comprehensive enterprise-level solution aimed to enhance incremental upgrade of existing network infrastructure and its evolution to Next Generation WANs based on SDN and NFV technologies. - August 05, 2016 - Brain4Net Inc.
Brain4Net Joins Software-Defined Networking (SDN) Consortium Organized by UNH-IOL
Brain4Net, in collaboration with SDN Consortium members, will participate in joint interoperability, conformance and performance products testing sessions. - August 03, 2016 - Brain4Net Inc.