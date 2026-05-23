Recent Headlines
International Photographic Council Celebrates Imaging Excellence at Annual Awards Luncheon
The International Photographic Council (IPC) held its annual Professional Photographer Achievement Awards luncheon at the United Nations on May 6 - an interactive celebration of the work of both active and emerging photographers. “A key part of the IPC’s mission is inspiring,... - May 23, 2026 - International Photographic Council
The International Photographic Council (IPC) Launches Dynamic New Website Celebrating Photography as a Universal Language
The International Photographic Council (IPC) is proud to announce the launch of its brand-new website, designed to celebrate and recognize photography’s profound impact as a universal language connecting people across the globe. The redesigned website showcases artist spotlights featuring... - February 07, 2026 - International Photographic Council
International Photographic Council (IPC) Celebrates May Photography Month with Its Annual Hall of Fame and Professional Photographer Achievement Awards Luncheon
The International Photographic Council held its 2025 Hall of Fame and Professional Photographer Achievement Awards Luncheon during the month of May which is National Photography Month. Four students were named as recipients of the James L. Chung Memorial Scholarship. Fourteen professional photographers were honored for their achievement. - May 23, 2025 - International Photographic Council
International Photographic Council (IPC) Announces Keynote, Hall of Fame and Service Award Recipients for Upcoming Awards Luncheon on May 14, 2025
The International Photographic Council (IPC) will host its annual IPC Hall of Fame and Professional Photographer Achievement Awards Luncheon on May 14, 2025. The special event will take place in the Delegates Dining Room at the United Nations and celebrate some of the world’s most... - February 18, 2025 - International Photographic Council
International Photographic Council (IPC) Honors Renowned Photographers at 50th Anniversary IPC Professional Photographer Awards Luncheon
Special event honored Douglas and Francoise Kirkland, Benjamin Von Wong, Lindsay Adler, Peter Hurley, David McLain, Shotti NYC, Deanne Fitzmaurice, Anna and Jordan Rathkopf. - May 26, 2024 - International Photographic Council
International Photographic Council (IPC) to Celebrate 50 Year Anniversary at the IPC Professional Photographers Awards Luncheon on May 15, 2024
IPC honors Douglas Kirkland with special IPC Lifetime Achievement Award, Benjamin Von Wong with the IPC Environmental Photographer Award, and several professional photographers with IPC Professional Photographer Achievement Award on May 15, 2024. - February 16, 2024 - International Photographic Council
Michael J. Ayers Named Vice President of International Photographic Council’s Executive Board of Directors
Renowned photographer and teacher brings unique experiences and contributions to worldwide photography organization. - January 15, 2024 - International Photographic Council
International Photographic Council Hall of Fame Awards Luncheon Huge Success for Industry
International Photographic Council Honors Hall of Fame Recipient, Six Professional Photographers and Two Scholarship Award Winners for 2023 - October 26, 2023 - International Photographic Council
International Photographic Council (IPC) Awards Luncheon Date Announced
The International Photographic Council (IPC), a non-governmental organization of the United Nations, is excited to announce the upcoming IPC Awards Luncheon. The event will be held on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, from 11:30 AM to 2:30 PM in the Delegates Dining Room of the United Nations in New York City. - July 29, 2023 - International Photographic Council
Technaxx Launches a Smart Bird Feeder Full HD Birdcam TX-165 to Record and Observe Birds and Small Animals
An all-in-one bird feeder designed & engineered in Germany. - January 29, 2022 - Technaxx Deutschland GmbH & Co. KG
Artists Unite to Raise Awareness of the Threats Environmental Changes Pose on World Ocean Day
Ocean advocacy nonprofit, PangeaSeed, in partnership with f-stop LLC and their “Print for a Cause” is an initiative to release an artbook featuring select hi-res images from the Sea Walls global public art project on World Ocean Day – 8th June. The book is titled "Sea... - June 09, 2021 - f-stop
f-Stop Celebrates Its 15th Anniversary with a Site-Wide Sale Starting 24th of May
f-stop is the leading innovator in the camera pack space. Founded in 2006, f-stop's mission is to provide the visual storytelling community the best possible camera bags for any type of photo shoot. Photographers the world over use f-stop bags, and f-stop bags have been on assignment with photographers in the arctic, rainforests, deserts and urban environments. - May 24, 2021 - f-stop
Technaxx Disco Mobile-Auto Charger TX-159: for Car and Outdoor Use
A new multifunctional mini-gadget to create best parties. - December 11, 2020 - Technaxx Deutschland GmbH & Co. KG
Harkiss Designs Opens Holiday Pop-Up Shop
This Holiday season, Harkiss Designs will launch its first ever holiday Pop-Up Shop in New Jersey showcasing the collection from Home Décor, Tabletops and Fashion Jewelry. This is a unique opportunity for everyone in the Jersey City area to experience the beauty of East Africa at your door. Harkiss Designs will now be available for in-person shopping, online, at HarkissDesigns.com and curbside pick-up. - November 12, 2020 - Harkiss Designs
Technaxx Presents a Portable Neckband to Enjoy Music and Still Hear the Environment
Meet a modern gadget that combines features of a Neckband Speaker for true surround sound, a music transfer and hands-free function via Bluetooth V5.0 and an audio player to listen to music while still hearing the world around you. - September 11, 2020 - Technaxx Deutschland GmbH & Co. KG
RTBShopper.com Helping Americans with Bad Credit Nationwide Get Financing
RTBShopper.com, the speciality e-retailer, is shaking up the industry with their new instant approval financing plans for Americans with bad credit. The rapidly growing e-commerce store has helped hundreds of different Americans nationwide with their lease to own financing plans. In addition to their instant financing, RTBShopper.com also is offering same day in-store pick up. RTBShopper.com offers some of the most popular electronics like Apple MacBook and Samsung TVs on finance. - February 17, 2020 - RTBShopper.com
West Tool Enclosures Announces Partnership with Protection and Control Solutions as Company Expands
As part of on-going efforts to expand and provide the best customer service in the industry, West Tool Enclosures (WTE) is pleased to announce a new strategic partnership with Protection and Control Solutions (PCS) to represent their products in the region including Minnesota, Iowa, South Dakota,... - December 14, 2019 - West Tool Enclosures
Fair-Trade Gifts That Give Back! Harkiss Designs Will Host Holiday Pop-Up Sip N Shop Event at Turnstyle Underground Market on December 19, 2019.
On Thursday, December 19, 2019, Harkiss Designs will host a Holiday Sip n Shop event at its Pop-up shop at Turnstyle Underground Market. This year will be the third year that the fair trade boutique will be at Turnstyle and the second time that it will be hosting an event to build buzz for the... - December 07, 2019 - Harkiss Designs
Passfeed Fulfilling Customers’ Wishes with New Partnership
Agreements have been made with fulfillment centers in the Greater New York area. - June 15, 2019 - Passfeed
Passfeed Makes Gifting a No-Brainer
Passfeed expands its App to include gift cards at your favorite stores. - June 09, 2019 - Passfeed
Passfeed Now an Official Money Services Business
The company looks to add another feature to its App. - June 07, 2019 - Passfeed
Passfeed Introduces Dropshipping to Its App
The company continues its evolution of online shopping with dropshipping. - June 05, 2019 - Passfeed
Passfeed App Doubles Down on Discounts
"Flash sales" are being featured on hundreds of items. - June 01, 2019 - Passfeed
Passfeed Cashes in on ETFs and Mutual Funds
Customers in the UK can build towards their future through the Passfeed App. - June 01, 2019 - Passfeed
Passfeed Offers Virtual Cards
Passfeed customers have access to debit cards without stepping foot inside of a bank. - May 30, 2019 - Passfeed
Passfeed Thanks You for Being a Friend
Getting the "friends" discount is easy with the Passfeed App. - May 30, 2019 - Passfeed
Passfeed Takes a Bite Out of the Big Apple
The company enters the US market in commercial capital, NYC - May 23, 2019 - Passfeed
Announcing CamBuddy Plus, a Portable Device That Integrates WiFi, GPS, and 4G LTE to Existing Cameras
Photographers, journalists, and reporters all want cloud connectivity between their cameras and various apps, such as DropBox, but there are a number of factors standing in their way, including price point. Joobot has just unveiled CamBuddy Plus, a new device that will seamlessly connect existing cameras with the cloud via WiFi, GPS, and 4G LTE at an affordable price. - December 21, 2018 - Beijing Joobot Technologies Inc.
iMicro - Fingertip Microscope Makes a Breakthrough in Portable Microscopy
Microscopes with excellent performance are usually bulky, heavy and expensive, even portable ones. QingYing E&T LLC is proud to announce iMicro, which is a real breakthrough in portable microscopy: it has comparable optical performance to a professional desktop microscope while at an extremely low profile and cost. - October 19, 2018 - QingYing E&T LLC
Xirkle Announces the Release of Its Secured Multi Currency Crypto Wallet – XirkleBot
The Xirkle (XIR) token has been designed in such manner as to facilitate fast and smooth online transactions between customers or users, XirkleBot, crypto exchanges, and other entities. - August 16, 2018 - Xirkle
Papago! Inc Releases the New GoSafe S810
Papago releases the new GoSafe S810 with a reliable two-channel dash camera providing peace of mind. The S810 will become the discreet and personal witness to all the events unfolding on the road, with cameras facing to the front and rear end. The front camera features Sony’s Exmor sensor... - June 23, 2018 - Papago Inc.
Xirkle Announces 1 Million XIR Coin Airdrop for All College Students
On May 15, 1888, Nikola Tesla filed a patent for a dynamo electric motor with the US Patent Office. In honour of Nikola Tesla’s achievements and his relentless pursuit of higher education, Xirkle is conducting a crypto airdrop of 1,000,000 XIR coins. This digital currency airdrop was created... - May 15, 2018 - Xirkle
BenQ Offers Solution for Eye Fatigue Typically Resulting from Long Screen Time
Innovative new product launched by BenQ is great for office workers. - April 24, 2018 - BenQ America Corporation
Second Auction of Rare Film Cameras Starts Next Week
Perth Camera collector Ashley Heuchan’s "Aladdin’s Cave" of rare and collectable cameras, accumulated over 50 years in the photographic business, has once again revealed some gems that have now been catalogued and uploaded to www.collectablecameras4sale.com. The 111 lots were auctioned online during the week Tuesday 10th April to April 17th. - April 12, 2018 - CollectableCameras4sale.com
Xirkle (XIR) Announces 1,000,000 Crypto Coins Airdrop for Bitcoin (BTC) Holders
According to a 2016–2017 Baymard Institute study, 69% of online customers didn’t checkout their orders. The most common reasons are shopping cart complexity, extra high fees for deliveries, and tedious requirements to create a new account. To ensure a fast, cost-effective, and trustless... - April 04, 2018 - Xirkle
SMC Networks Delivers Modern Sophisticated Wi-Fi Home Security Camera
Connects to Wireless Network in Mere Minutes Allowing for 24x7 Monitoring Via Feature-Rich Smartphone App and Available Cloud Video Storage - March 15, 2018 - SMC Networks
IRCameras Supplies Infrared Camera on Airborne Eclipse Lab
IRCameras designed and made device used on NCAR High Altitude Observatory. - August 24, 2017 - IRCameras
Students Can Purchase Refurbished Apple Products with a Student Discount, Announced Jay Kim, JemJem’s CEO
All students getting enrolled in study programs at different schools, colleges and universities levels for this semester can get benefited by JemJem’s deal of getting a $20 discount on a minimum purchase of $50 at their online store. JemJem offers more varieties of refurbished Apple products... - July 28, 2017 - JemJem
JemJem.com to Offer Products through Walmart
USA’s largest online retailer of refurbished app devices to offer products through Walmart.com. - June 25, 2017 - JemJem
JemJem Introduces Apple Pay as Payment Option
Offering an Easy, Secure and Protected Way to Pay - June 17, 2017 - JemJem
Sony Selects Video & Audio Center to Introduce Bravia Organic LED (OLED) 4K TVs with World’s First Acoustic Surface Technology
Sony is introducing its first Bravia Organic LED (OLED) set, a seamless design of sight and sound. The OLED TV picture presents black, shadow and color through more than 8 million self-illuminating pixels creating exquisite, unprecedented contrast. This stunning visual display, coupled with the world’s first Acoustic Surface that delivers sound from the entire screen, immerses consumers in an entirely new entertainment experience. - April 23, 2017 - Video & Audio Center
Space: The Next Frontier for ViDi Cameras
Powered by Dark Energy and partnered with Tooele’s Community Learning Center, ViDi will be sending two video cameras to space later this month. - May 21, 2016 - ViDi
Introducing the Latest Addition to the Datatoys Family of Airborne Video Recorders, BlackHawk HD™
Bad Wolf Technologies llc is proud to introduce the new Milspec BlackHawk HD™ solid state airborne high definition video recorder. The BlackHawk HD™ is built to military standards and is qualified to MIL-STD-461F & MIL-STD-810G. Record Video & Audio in full 1080p 30/60 HD high... - December 03, 2015 - Datatoys
Introducing the Latest Addition to the Datatoys Family of Airborne Video Recorders for the Flight Tour Industry
Bad Wolf Technologies llc is proud to introduce the new AirKnight HD4Sa™ solid state airborne high definition video recorder. - October 08, 2015 - Datatoys
Stower Selected as Finalist for the SXSW Eco Startup Showcase Competition
Stower was selected as a finalist in SXSW Eco’s entrepreneurial pitch competition, the Startup Showcase, taking place on October 5-7, 2015 at the Austin Convention Center in Austin, TX. The Startup Showcase, now in its fourth year, is a rapid-fire pitch competition spotlighting innovative... - August 28, 2015 - Stower
Datatoys Introduces the New AirKnight HD4Sa Airborne Video Recorder
Datatoys continues to add new and innovative products to its AirKnight Recorder product line. - August 07, 2015 - Datatoys
Dashcams Making Headlines and PAPAGO! is a Top Contender
Dashcams have proven to be more relevant in this day and age. With the attraction by consumers to record their daily lives and post it everywhere so that it can go viral and with the current trends in policing and the rift between relationships with communities. It is important for both law enforcement and citizens to protect themselves by using cameras to record those traumatic events. - February 27, 2015 - Papago Inc.
Louis Assoulin Shares Important Tips to Prolong DSLR Camera Life
Photography equipment reseller Louis Assoulin shares his knowledge on the importance of being a responsible gadget owner, and how to give it the utmost care. Firstly, Louis Assoulin reminds DSLR users to see to it that the lens should be well-maintained. Careful lens handling must be observed if... - February 26, 2015 - Power Photo Corp.
42nd Street Photo Announces a GoPro Hero3 Plus Giveaway on Instagram
Instagram users can enter 42nd Street Photo's new contest for the chance to win a new GoPro Hero3. - February 02, 2015 - 42nd Street Photo
Lend a Hand Uganda-USA Hosts First Annual Fundraising Event, “A Night on the Nile”
Lend a Hand Uganda-USA, the national charitable organization committed to facilitating, empowering sustainable change for orphans and vulnerable children in Uganda, has announced their inaugural fundraising event of its 2015 season - “A Night on the Nile,” this January 27th, 2015. The... - January 23, 2015 - Harkiss Designs