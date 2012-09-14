PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
West Tool Enclosures Announces Partnership with Protection and Control Solutions as Company Expands
As part of on-going efforts to expand and provide the best customer service in the industry, West Tool Enclosures (WTE) is pleased to announce a new strategic partnership with Protection and Control Solutions (PCS) to represent their products in the region including Minnesota, Iowa, South Dakota, North... - December 14, 2019 - West Tool Enclosures
Harkiss Designs
Fair-Trade Gifts That Give Back! Harkiss Designs Will Host Holiday Pop-Up Sip N Shop Event at Turnstyle Underground Market on December 19, 2019.
On Thursday, December 19, 2019, Harkiss Designs will host a Holiday Sip n Shop event at its Pop-up shop at Turnstyle Underground Market. This year will be the third year that the fair trade boutique will be at Turnstyle and the second time that it will be hosting an event to build buzz for the brand. - December 07, 2019 - Harkiss Designs
Passfeed Fulfilling Customers’ Wishes with New Partnership
Agreements have been made with fulfillment centers in the Greater New York area. - June 15, 2019 - Passfeed
Passfeed Makes Gifting a No-Brainer
Passfeed expands its App to include gift cards at your favorite stores. - June 09, 2019 - Passfeed
Passfeed Now an Official Money Services Business
The company looks to add another feature to its App. - June 07, 2019 - Passfeed
Passfeed Introduces Dropshipping to Its App
The company continues its evolution of online shopping with dropshipping. - June 05, 2019 - Passfeed
Passfeed Cashes in on ETFs and Mutual Funds
Customers in the UK can build towards their future through the Passfeed App. - June 01, 2019 - Passfeed
Passfeed App Doubles Down on Discounts
"Flash sales" are being featured on hundreds of items. - June 01, 2019 - Passfeed
Passfeed Thanks You for Being a Friend
Getting the "friends" discount is easy with the Passfeed App. - May 30, 2019 - Passfeed
Passfeed Offers Virtual Cards
Passfeed customers have access to debit cards without stepping foot inside of a bank. - May 30, 2019 - Passfeed
Passfeed Takes a Bite Out of the Big Apple
The company enters the US market in commercial capital, NYC - May 23, 2019 - Passfeed
Beijing Joobot Technologies Inc.
Announcing CamBuddy Plus, a Portable Device That Integrates WiFi, GPS, and 4G LTE to Existing Cameras
Photographers, journalists, and reporters all want cloud connectivity between their cameras and various apps, such as DropBox, but there are a number of factors standing in their way, including price point. Joobot has just unveiled CamBuddy Plus, a new device that will seamlessly connect existing cameras with the cloud via WiFi, GPS, and 4G LTE at an affordable price. - December 21, 2018 - Beijing Joobot Technologies Inc.
iMicro - Fingertip Microscope Makes a Breakthrough in Portable Microscopy
Microscopes with excellent performance are usually bulky, heavy and expensive, even portable ones. QingYing E&T LLC is proud to announce iMicro, which is a real breakthrough in portable microscopy: it has comparable optical performance to a professional desktop microscope while at an extremely low profile and cost. - October 19, 2018 - QingYing E&T LLC
Xirkle
Xirkle Announces the Release of Its Secured Multi Currency Crypto Wallet – XirkleBot
The Xirkle (XIR) token has been designed in such manner as to facilitate fast and smooth online transactions between customers or users, XirkleBot, crypto exchanges, and other entities. - August 16, 2018 - Xirkle
Papago! Inc Releases the New GoSafe S810
Papago releases the new GoSafe S810 with a reliable two-channel dash camera providing peace of mind. The S810 will become the discreet and personal witness to all the events unfolding on the road, with cameras facing to the front and rear end. The front camera features Sony’s Exmor sensor that... - June 23, 2018 - Papago Inc.
Xirkle
Xirkle Announces 1 Million XIR Coin Airdrop for All College Students
On May 15, 1888, Nikola Tesla filed a patent for a dynamo electric motor with the US Patent Office. In honour of Nikola Tesla’s achievements and his relentless pursuit of higher education, Xirkle is conducting a crypto airdrop of 1,000,000 XIR coins. This digital currency airdrop was created to... - May 15, 2018 - Xirkle
BenQ Offers Solution for Eye Fatigue Typically Resulting from Long Screen Time
Innovative new product launched by BenQ is great for office workers. - April 24, 2018 - BenQ America Corporation
Second Auction of Rare Film Cameras Starts Next Week
Perth Camera collector Ashley Heuchan’s "Aladdin’s Cave" of rare and collectable cameras, accumulated over 50 years in the photographic business, has once again revealed some gems that have now been catalogued and uploaded to www.collectablecameras4sale.com. The 111 lots were auctioned online during the week Tuesday 10th April to April 17th. - April 12, 2018 - CollectableCameras4sale.com
Xirkle
Xirkle (XIR) Announces  1,000,000 Crypto Coins Airdrop for Bitcoin (BTC) Holders
According to a 2016–2017 Baymard Institute study, 69% of online customers didn’t checkout their orders. The most common reasons are shopping cart complexity, extra high fees for deliveries, and tedious requirements to create a new account. To ensure a fast, cost-effective, and trustless ecommerce... - April 04, 2018 - Xirkle
SMC Networks
SMC Networks Delivers Modern Sophisticated Wi-Fi Home Security Camera
Connects to Wireless Network in Mere Minutes Allowing for 24x7 Monitoring Via Feature-Rich Smartphone App and Available Cloud Video Storage - March 15, 2018 - SMC Networks
IRCameras
IRCameras Supplies Infrared Camera on Airborne Eclipse Lab
IRCameras designed and made device used on NCAR High Altitude Observatory. - August 24, 2017 - IRCameras
Students Can Purchase Refurbished Apple Products with a Student Discount, Announced Jay Kim, JemJem’s CEO
All students getting enrolled in study programs at different schools, colleges and universities levels for this semester can get benefited by JemJem’s deal of getting a $20 discount on a minimum purchase of $50 at their online store. JemJem offers more varieties of refurbished Apple products than... - July 28, 2017 - JemJem
JemJem.com to Offer Products through Walmart
USA’s largest online retailer of refurbished app devices to offer products through Walmart.com. - June 25, 2017 - JemJem
JemJem Introduces Apple Pay as Payment Option
Offering an Easy, Secure and Protected Way to Pay - June 17, 2017 - JemJem
Sony Selects Video & Audio Center to Introduce Bravia Organic LED (OLED) 4K TVs with World’s First Acoustic Surface Technology
Sony is introducing its first Bravia Organic LED (OLED) set, a seamless design of sight and sound. The OLED TV picture presents black, shadow and color through more than 8 million self-illuminating pixels creating exquisite, unprecedented contrast. This stunning visual display, coupled with the world’s first Acoustic Surface that delivers sound from the entire screen, immerses consumers in an entirely new entertainment experience. - April 23, 2017 - Video & Audio Center
Space: The Next Frontier for ViDi Cameras
Powered by Dark Energy and partnered with Tooele’s Community Learning Center, ViDi will be sending two video cameras to space later this month. - May 21, 2016 - ViDi
Introducing the Latest Addition to the Datatoys Family of Airborne Video Recorders, BlackHawk HD™
Bad Wolf Technologies llc is proud to introduce the new Milspec BlackHawk HD™ solid state airborne high definition video recorder. The BlackHawk HD™ is built to military standards and is qualified to MIL-STD-461F & MIL-STD-810G. Record Video & Audio in full 1080p 30/60 HD high definition... - December 03, 2015 - Datatoys
Introducing the Latest Addition to the Datatoys Family of Airborne Video Recorders for the Flight Tour Industry
Bad Wolf Technologies llc is proud to introduce the new AirKnight HD4Sa™ solid state airborne high definition video recorder. - October 08, 2015 - Datatoys
Stower Selected as Finalist for the SXSW Eco Startup Showcase Competition
Stower was selected as a finalist in SXSW Eco’s entrepreneurial pitch competition, the Startup Showcase, taking place on October 5-7, 2015 at the Austin Convention Center in Austin, TX. The Startup Showcase, now in its fourth year, is a rapid-fire pitch competition spotlighting innovative early... - August 28, 2015 - Stower
Datatoys Introduces the New AirKnight HD4Sa Airborne Video Recorder
Datatoys continues to add new and innovative products to its AirKnight Recorder product line. - August 07, 2015 - Datatoys
Dashcams Making Headlines and PAPAGO! is a Top Contender
Dashcams have proven to be more relevant in this day and age. With the attraction by consumers to record their daily lives and post it everywhere so that it can go viral and with the current trends in policing and the rift between relationships with communities. It is important for both law enforcement and citizens to protect themselves by using cameras to record those traumatic events. - February 27, 2015 - Papago Inc.
Louis Assoulin Shares Important Tips to Prolong DSLR Camera Life
Photography equipment reseller Louis Assoulin shares his knowledge on the importance of being a responsible gadget owner, and how to give it the utmost care. Firstly, Louis Assoulin reminds DSLR users to see to it that the lens should be well-maintained. Careful lens handling must be observed if one... - February 26, 2015 - Power Photo Corp.
42nd Street Photo Announces a GoPro Hero3 Plus Giveaway on Instagram
Instagram users can enter 42nd Street Photo's new contest for the chance to win a new GoPro Hero3. - February 02, 2015 - 42nd Street Photo
Lend a Hand Uganda-USA Hosts First Annual Fundraising Event, “A Night on the Nile”
Lend a Hand Uganda-USA, the national charitable organization committed to facilitating, empowering sustainable change for orphans and vulnerable children in Uganda, has announced their inaugural fundraising event of its 2015 season - “A Night on the Nile,” this January 27th, 2015. The evening... - January 23, 2015 - Harkiss Designs
TimeWorks LLC Product to Synergize Stock Markets and Timekeeping
Company Creates “MarketWatch” that Aims to Revolutionize the Stopwatch by Showing Which Global Markets are Open at a Given Time. - January 20, 2015 - TimeWorks LLC
Louis Assoulin Scam-Proof Online Shopping Pointers for Your Safety
It’s a thrilling moment to finally get your long-awaited DSLR camera and take it out of its box, but an exciting day can quickly turn painful when you realize that you’ve purchased a dud. In the worst case, your camera might not even reach your house. Scenarios like these are nothing new... - January 08, 2015 - Power Photo Corp.
Denny Manufacturing
Denny Manufacturing Strengthens Resources
The Denny Manufacturing Co., Inc. (www.dennymfg.com) announced today that Jordan Chan has joined the company. The expanding product line and increasing demand from customers led Denny Manufacturing to look for an additional member for the creative team. Amy Cassity, Chief Operating Officer said "We... - November 18, 2014 - Denny Manufacturing
iZOTRON - Blissful Exuberant with Its Latest Gadget Entrant
In this technology driven era, iZOTRON is coming up with a cutting edge combination of design and performance in the form of a Calling Tablet with 3G. Talking about entering a product type which is already overloaded with many options, what different this brand has to offer, is the meager price of around... - November 13, 2014 - Shop izotron
Red Dot Nominated Bluetooth SSSSSpeaker by aiia Launched on Kickstarter
aiia, a trendsetter in the promotional gifts industry, has launched a Sweet Sounds of Silicone campaign on Kickstarter for its Red Dot Awards nominated Bluetooth speaker. - July 12, 2014 - aiia
Stetrin
High Quality CCTV from Amsterdam with 5 Years Warranty
Those who need the best possible coverage in security cameras will find the new SDI HDMI goldplated camera to exceed their expectations. - June 01, 2014 - Stetrin
Harkiss Designs Invites Mothers Everywhere to Become Its "Lady of the Season" with Site Wide Contest
Humanitarian Line Gives Back to Their Loyal Customers Through an Exclusive Mother's Day Contest. - April 16, 2014 - Harkiss Designs
Leading NYC Photography and Video Equipment Store 42nd Street Photo Announces Spring Kick Off Sale
Top-rated NYC photography, audio, and video equipment store discounts cameras for spring sale. - April 09, 2014 - 42nd Street Photo
Harkiss Designs Uses Spring Trunk Show 2014 to Introduce Handcrafted Humanitarian Accessories Line
Humane Accessories Company Holds Charitable Spring Sale Event in New York City - April 03, 2014 - Harkiss Designs
Letscase.com Explores the Subject of What Makes a Good Phone Case
Letscase.com has been in the phone accessories business long enough to know what’s going to really protect the smart device and they think they have the answer for "What makes a good case?" - February 16, 2014 - LetsCase
DowPow Announces Circulation of Its Portable Charger at Amazon
2 Port Car Charger Dual USB - 2.1a & 1.0a Max 3.1amp 15.5W for All USB Devices, MFi Certificate for Apple, All USB Devices, Dual and Safe. - January 30, 2014 - DuoPow
Negri Electronics Announces Acquisition by First Ascent, LLC
Negri Electronics, Inc., a leading independent retailer and supplier of high-end, unlocked wireless devices, is pleased to announce its acquisition by First Ascent, LLC, in a deal that will position the company for long-term growth and expanded consumer offerings. Negri Electronics will remain headquartered... - January 02, 2014 - Negri Electronics Inc
Paramount Document Solutions Open Service Bureau for All Document and Photo Scanning Services Needs
Leading Brampton-based service specialists for all document management requirements, Paramount Document Solutions have just announced the opening of a new specialist service bureau. This new service addition will enable firms to concentrate on their core offerings to customers while the experts at Paramount... - November 06, 2013 - Paramount Document Solutions
Paramount Document Solutions Offer FileBound® Services for Seamless Document Management
Industry renowned document management specialists Paramount Document Solutions, Inc. are now helping clients consolidate the cost of managing documents with their latest suite of FileBound® services. These new services will enable company teams to have fast access to integral documents through expertly-designed... - October 23, 2013 - Paramount Document Solutions
LG Introduces G2 – a New Direction in Smartphone Design
LG Electronics (LG), a global leader and technology innovator, entered the next big league of smartphone with the launch of their most powerful device – LG G2 – at a grand event in Dubai, UAE. This is the first revolutionary smartphone introduced under LG’s new “G” series... - September 26, 2013 - LG Electronics, Gulf FZE
OKINA USA Introduce New HDRH-44-2U Hybrid DVR to Comprehensive Catalogue
Leading specialists for next-generation surveillance systems, OKINA USA has just announced an upgrade to their evolving product line. The new HDRH-44-2U hybrid DVR has been designed to enhance the capability of organizations to achieve high definition environment recording for their security operations. Proactive... - September 22, 2013 - OKINA USA
