West Tool Enclosures Announces Partnership with Protection and Control Solutions as Company Expands As part of on-going efforts to expand and provide the best customer service in the industry, West Tool Enclosures (WTE) is pleased to announce a new strategic partnership with Protection and Control Solutions (PCS) to represent their products in the region including Minnesota, Iowa, South Dakota, North... - December 14, 2019 - West Tool Enclosures

Fair-Trade Gifts That Give Back! Harkiss Designs Will Host Holiday Pop-Up Sip N Shop Event at Turnstyle Underground Market on December 19, 2019. On Thursday, December 19, 2019, Harkiss Designs will host a Holiday Sip n Shop event at its Pop-up shop at Turnstyle Underground Market. This year will be the third year that the fair trade boutique will be at Turnstyle and the second time that it will be hosting an event to build buzz for the brand. - December 07, 2019 - Harkiss Designs

Passfeed Fulfilling Customers’ Wishes with New Partnership Agreements have been made with fulfillment centers in the Greater New York area. - June 15, 2019 - Passfeed

Passfeed Makes Gifting a No-Brainer Passfeed expands its App to include gift cards at your favorite stores. - June 09, 2019 - Passfeed

Passfeed Now an Official Money Services Business The company looks to add another feature to its App. - June 07, 2019 - Passfeed

Passfeed Introduces Dropshipping to Its App The company continues its evolution of online shopping with dropshipping. - June 05, 2019 - Passfeed

Passfeed Cashes in on ETFs and Mutual Funds Customers in the UK can build towards their future through the Passfeed App. - June 01, 2019 - Passfeed

Passfeed App Doubles Down on Discounts "Flash sales" are being featured on hundreds of items. - June 01, 2019 - Passfeed

Passfeed Thanks You for Being a Friend Getting the "friends" discount is easy with the Passfeed App. - May 30, 2019 - Passfeed

Passfeed Offers Virtual Cards Passfeed customers have access to debit cards without stepping foot inside of a bank. - May 30, 2019 - Passfeed

Passfeed Takes a Bite Out of the Big Apple The company enters the US market in commercial capital, NYC - May 23, 2019 - Passfeed

Announcing CamBuddy Plus, a Portable Device That Integrates WiFi, GPS, and 4G LTE to Existing Cameras Photographers, journalists, and reporters all want cloud connectivity between their cameras and various apps, such as DropBox, but there are a number of factors standing in their way, including price point. Joobot has just unveiled CamBuddy Plus, a new device that will seamlessly connect existing cameras with the cloud via WiFi, GPS, and 4G LTE at an affordable price. - December 21, 2018 - Beijing Joobot Technologies Inc.

iMicro - Fingertip Microscope Makes a Breakthrough in Portable Microscopy Microscopes with excellent performance are usually bulky, heavy and expensive, even portable ones. QingYing E&T LLC is proud to announce iMicro, which is a real breakthrough in portable microscopy: it has comparable optical performance to a professional desktop microscope while at an extremely low profile and cost. - October 19, 2018 - QingYing E&T LLC

Xirkle Announces the Release of Its Secured Multi Currency Crypto Wallet – XirkleBot The Xirkle (XIR) token has been designed in such manner as to facilitate fast and smooth online transactions between customers or users, XirkleBot, crypto exchanges, and other entities. - August 16, 2018 - Xirkle

Papago! Inc Releases the New GoSafe S810 Papago releases the new GoSafe S810 with a reliable two-channel dash camera providing peace of mind. The S810 will become the discreet and personal witness to all the events unfolding on the road, with cameras facing to the front and rear end. The front camera features Sony’s Exmor sensor that... - June 23, 2018 - Papago Inc.

Xirkle Announces 1 Million XIR Coin Airdrop for All College Students On May 15, 1888, Nikola Tesla filed a patent for a dynamo electric motor with the US Patent Office. In honour of Nikola Tesla’s achievements and his relentless pursuit of higher education, Xirkle is conducting a crypto airdrop of 1,000,000 XIR coins. This digital currency airdrop was created to... - May 15, 2018 - Xirkle

BenQ Offers Solution for Eye Fatigue Typically Resulting from Long Screen Time Innovative new product launched by BenQ is great for office workers. - April 24, 2018 - BenQ America Corporation

Second Auction of Rare Film Cameras Starts Next Week Perth Camera collector Ashley Heuchan’s "Aladdin’s Cave" of rare and collectable cameras, accumulated over 50 years in the photographic business, has once again revealed some gems that have now been catalogued and uploaded to www.collectablecameras4sale.com. The 111 lots were auctioned online during the week Tuesday 10th April to April 17th. - April 12, 2018 - CollectableCameras4sale.com

Xirkle (XIR) Announces 1,000,000 Crypto Coins Airdrop for Bitcoin (BTC) Holders According to a 2016–2017 Baymard Institute study, 69% of online customers didn’t checkout their orders. The most common reasons are shopping cart complexity, extra high fees for deliveries, and tedious requirements to create a new account. To ensure a fast, cost-effective, and trustless ecommerce... - April 04, 2018 - Xirkle

SMC Networks Delivers Modern Sophisticated Wi-Fi Home Security Camera Connects to Wireless Network in Mere Minutes Allowing for 24x7 Monitoring Via Feature-Rich Smartphone App and Available Cloud Video Storage - March 15, 2018 - SMC Networks

IRCameras Supplies Infrared Camera on Airborne Eclipse Lab IRCameras designed and made device used on NCAR High Altitude Observatory. - August 24, 2017 - IRCameras

Students Can Purchase Refurbished Apple Products with a Student Discount, Announced Jay Kim, JemJem’s CEO All students getting enrolled in study programs at different schools, colleges and universities levels for this semester can get benefited by JemJem’s deal of getting a $20 discount on a minimum purchase of $50 at their online store. JemJem offers more varieties of refurbished Apple products than... - July 28, 2017 - JemJem

JemJem.com to Offer Products through Walmart USA’s largest online retailer of refurbished app devices to offer products through Walmart.com. - June 25, 2017 - JemJem

JemJem Introduces Apple Pay as Payment Option Offering an Easy, Secure and Protected Way to Pay - June 17, 2017 - JemJem

Sony Selects Video & Audio Center to Introduce Bravia Organic LED (OLED) 4K TVs with World’s First Acoustic Surface Technology Sony is introducing its first Bravia Organic LED (OLED) set, a seamless design of sight and sound. The OLED TV picture presents black, shadow and color through more than 8 million self-illuminating pixels creating exquisite, unprecedented contrast. This stunning visual display, coupled with the world’s first Acoustic Surface that delivers sound from the entire screen, immerses consumers in an entirely new entertainment experience. - April 23, 2017 - Video & Audio Center

Space: The Next Frontier for ViDi Cameras Powered by Dark Energy and partnered with Tooele’s Community Learning Center, ViDi will be sending two video cameras to space later this month. - May 21, 2016 - ViDi

Introducing the Latest Addition to the Datatoys Family of Airborne Video Recorders, BlackHawk HD™ Bad Wolf Technologies llc is proud to introduce the new Milspec BlackHawk HD™ solid state airborne high definition video recorder. The BlackHawk HD™ is built to military standards and is qualified to MIL-STD-461F & MIL-STD-810G. Record Video & Audio in full 1080p 30/60 HD high definition... - December 03, 2015 - Datatoys

Introducing the Latest Addition to the Datatoys Family of Airborne Video Recorders for the Flight Tour Industry Bad Wolf Technologies llc is proud to introduce the new AirKnight HD4Sa™ solid state airborne high definition video recorder. - October 08, 2015 - Datatoys

Stower Selected as Finalist for the SXSW Eco Startup Showcase Competition Stower was selected as a finalist in SXSW Eco’s entrepreneurial pitch competition, the Startup Showcase, taking place on October 5-7, 2015 at the Austin Convention Center in Austin, TX. The Startup Showcase, now in its fourth year, is a rapid-fire pitch competition spotlighting innovative early... - August 28, 2015 - Stower

Datatoys Introduces the New AirKnight HD4Sa Airborne Video Recorder Datatoys continues to add new and innovative products to its AirKnight Recorder product line. - August 07, 2015 - Datatoys

Dashcams Making Headlines and PAPAGO! is a Top Contender Dashcams have proven to be more relevant in this day and age. With the attraction by consumers to record their daily lives and post it everywhere so that it can go viral and with the current trends in policing and the rift between relationships with communities. It is important for both law enforcement and citizens to protect themselves by using cameras to record those traumatic events. - February 27, 2015 - Papago Inc.

Louis Assoulin Shares Important Tips to Prolong DSLR Camera Life Photography equipment reseller Louis Assoulin shares his knowledge on the importance of being a responsible gadget owner, and how to give it the utmost care. Firstly, Louis Assoulin reminds DSLR users to see to it that the lens should be well-maintained. Careful lens handling must be observed if one... - February 26, 2015 - Power Photo Corp.

42nd Street Photo Announces a GoPro Hero3 Plus Giveaway on Instagram Instagram users can enter 42nd Street Photo's new contest for the chance to win a new GoPro Hero3. - February 02, 2015 - 42nd Street Photo

Lend a Hand Uganda-USA Hosts First Annual Fundraising Event, “A Night on the Nile” Lend a Hand Uganda-USA, the national charitable organization committed to facilitating, empowering sustainable change for orphans and vulnerable children in Uganda, has announced their inaugural fundraising event of its 2015 season - “A Night on the Nile,” this January 27th, 2015. The evening... - January 23, 2015 - Harkiss Designs

TimeWorks LLC Product to Synergize Stock Markets and Timekeeping Company Creates “MarketWatch” that Aims to Revolutionize the Stopwatch by Showing Which Global Markets are Open at a Given Time. - January 20, 2015 - TimeWorks LLC

Louis Assoulin Scam-Proof Online Shopping Pointers for Your Safety It’s a thrilling moment to finally get your long-awaited DSLR camera and take it out of its box, but an exciting day can quickly turn painful when you realize that you’ve purchased a dud. In the worst case, your camera might not even reach your house. Scenarios like these are nothing new... - January 08, 2015 - Power Photo Corp.

Denny Manufacturing Strengthens Resources The Denny Manufacturing Co., Inc. (www.dennymfg.com) announced today that Jordan Chan has joined the company. The expanding product line and increasing demand from customers led Denny Manufacturing to look for an additional member for the creative team. Amy Cassity, Chief Operating Officer said "We... - November 18, 2014 - Denny Manufacturing

iZOTRON - Blissful Exuberant with Its Latest Gadget Entrant In this technology driven era, iZOTRON is coming up with a cutting edge combination of design and performance in the form of a Calling Tablet with 3G. Talking about entering a product type which is already overloaded with many options, what different this brand has to offer, is the meager price of around... - November 13, 2014 - Shop izotron

Red Dot Nominated Bluetooth SSSSSpeaker by aiia Launched on Kickstarter aiia, a trendsetter in the promotional gifts industry, has launched a Sweet Sounds of Silicone campaign on Kickstarter for its Red Dot Awards nominated Bluetooth speaker. - July 12, 2014 - aiia

High Quality CCTV from Amsterdam with 5 Years Warranty Those who need the best possible coverage in security cameras will find the new SDI HDMI goldplated camera to exceed their expectations. - June 01, 2014 - Stetrin

Harkiss Designs Invites Mothers Everywhere to Become Its "Lady of the Season" with Site Wide Contest Humanitarian Line Gives Back to Their Loyal Customers Through an Exclusive Mother's Day Contest. - April 16, 2014 - Harkiss Designs

Leading NYC Photography and Video Equipment Store 42nd Street Photo Announces Spring Kick Off Sale Top-rated NYC photography, audio, and video equipment store discounts cameras for spring sale. - April 09, 2014 - 42nd Street Photo

Harkiss Designs Uses Spring Trunk Show 2014 to Introduce Handcrafted Humanitarian Accessories Line Humane Accessories Company Holds Charitable Spring Sale Event in New York City - April 03, 2014 - Harkiss Designs

Letscase.com Explores the Subject of What Makes a Good Phone Case Letscase.com has been in the phone accessories business long enough to know what’s going to really protect the smart device and they think they have the answer for "What makes a good case?" - February 16, 2014 - LetsCase

DowPow Announces Circulation of Its Portable Charger at Amazon 2 Port Car Charger Dual USB - 2.1a & 1.0a Max 3.1amp 15.5W for All USB Devices, MFi Certificate for Apple, All USB Devices, Dual and Safe. - January 30, 2014 - DuoPow

Negri Electronics Announces Acquisition by First Ascent, LLC Negri Electronics, Inc., a leading independent retailer and supplier of high-end, unlocked wireless devices, is pleased to announce its acquisition by First Ascent, LLC, in a deal that will position the company for long-term growth and expanded consumer offerings. Negri Electronics will remain headquartered... - January 02, 2014 - Negri Electronics Inc

Paramount Document Solutions Open Service Bureau for All Document and Photo Scanning Services Needs Leading Brampton-based service specialists for all document management requirements, Paramount Document Solutions have just announced the opening of a new specialist service bureau. This new service addition will enable firms to concentrate on their core offerings to customers while the experts at Paramount... - November 06, 2013 - Paramount Document Solutions

Paramount Document Solutions Offer FileBound® Services for Seamless Document Management Industry renowned document management specialists Paramount Document Solutions, Inc. are now helping clients consolidate the cost of managing documents with their latest suite of FileBound® services. These new services will enable company teams to have fast access to integral documents through expertly-designed... - October 23, 2013 - Paramount Document Solutions

LG Introduces G2 – a New Direction in Smartphone Design LG Electronics (LG), a global leader and technology innovator, entered the next big league of smartphone with the launch of their most powerful device – LG G2 – at a grand event in Dubai, UAE. This is the first revolutionary smartphone introduced under LG’s new “G” series... - September 26, 2013 - LG Electronics, Gulf FZE