Recent Headlines
Segers Aero Corporation Completes Acquisition of Fairhope Aerospace
Segers Aero Corporation Completes Acquisition of Fairhope Aerospace. Expanding Segers’ Service Offering with Additional Component Repair Capabilities. - July 15, 2026 - Segers Aero Corporation
Segers is Proud to Announce the Achievement of Our 3.5 Ready Certificate from Rolls-Royce
Segers is proud to announce the achievement of our 3.5 Ready Certificate from Rolls-Royce — an accomplishment that reflects our continued commitment to quality, operational excellence, and supporting the future of aviation. - June 03, 2026 - Segers Aero Corporation
Segers 10 Year Agreement with Rolls-Royce for the T56 Series IV
Segers Aero Corp is pleased to announce that it has recently been awarded a 10 year Agreement with Rolls-Royce for the T56 Series IV. Inclusive of Engine Overhaul/Repair, Engine & Module Testing, Component Repairs and Maintenance Services. "I am extremely pleased to announce the agreement... - August 17, 2023 - Segers Aero Corporation
Segers 5 Year Contract with NATO (NSPA)
Segers Aero Corp is excited to announce that it has recently been awarded a 5 year contract with NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) for the T56/501D aircraft engine series. NSPA brings together, in a single organization, acquisition, logistic, medical and infrastructural capabilities,... - May 26, 2023 - Segers Aero Corporation
Transmax Transmissions of Ocala & Marion County, Florida Now Offers Financing
Transmax Transmissions in Ocala, Florida, and Marion County, Florida, Now Offering Financing for Its Customers, Including 100 Days Same as Cash Option - May 14, 2023 - Transmax Transmissions & Auto Repair
Automotive Excellence Inc. – Huntington Beach Auto Repair Shop Provides an Update on Its Relocation to a New Location
Automotive Excellence Inc. opened its doors in 1987, providing the residents of Huntington Beach with trusted auto repair services. The shop has been under the same ownership for more than 17 years and is run by a father-and-son team. Since 2005, the shop has been run by Alex Mayea and his father... - January 12, 2023 - Automotive Excellence Inc.
Segers Aero and Rolls-Royce Sign 10 Year Renewal Agreement
Segers Aero Corp is excited to announce that it recently signed a 10 year extension/renewal of its Authorized Maintenance Agreement with Rolls-Royce on the T56/501D aircraft engine series. Segers Aero is an FAA approved aircraft engine and propeller overhaul facility with a global presence and has... - October 12, 2022 - Segers Aero Corporation
Segers Aero Corporation T56 Engine Shop FMS Contract for the Philippine Air Force
Segers Aero Corporation, Fairhope, Alabama, USA has been awarded a $9.6 million firm-fixed-price, indefinite delivery / indefinite quantity contract action for the establishment of the T56 Engine and Quick Engine Change Intermediate Level Maintenance Facility for the Philippine Air Force. The... - December 17, 2021 - Segers Aero Corporation
Segers Received US Air Force Approval for the Overhaul of 54H60 Propellers Per the New Technical Order Requirements
Segers Aero Corporation received approval from the US Air Force for the repair and overhaul of the Collins / Hamilton 54H60 propellers installed on the Lockheed Martin C-130 and P-3 aircraft. The repair and overhaul process complies with the latest Technical Order, being TO 3H1-18-3 dated November 1, 2020. - February 09, 2021 - Segers Aero Corporation
Segers Acquired an Indoor Dyno T56 Engine Test Cell from Rolls-Royce and Construction is Due to Commence Shortly
Segers Aero Corporation continues to invest in its facilities to support the propulsion system for the C130 & P3 platforms. - July 24, 2020 - Segers Aero Corporation
Segers Aero Equipped to Perform 54H60 Propeller Overhauls Per Change 35 of the TO
Segers implements equipment, tooling and processes to comply with the revised Hamilton Sundstrand 54H60 propeller overhaul requirements per Change 35 of the USAF manuals. - June 09, 2020 - Segers Aero Corporation
Sac Auto Gurus Opens Affordable Auto Repair Shop in Rio Linda
Sac Auto Gurus is proud to announce the opening of its professional Auto Repair Shop in Rio Linda. Sac Auto Gurus' state-of-the-art auto mechanic shop is a full-service auto mechanic shop that will serve the greater Sacramento area, including cities of Sacramento, Roseville, Rio Linda, and other Sacramento suburbs. - September 05, 2019 - Sac Auto Gurus
After Hours Auto Repair, Inc. Undergoes Name Change to Affinity Automotive Services, Inc.
Customer Input Leads to Local Business Name Change - December 15, 2018 - Affinity Automotive Services, Inc.
Badger Truck Center Acquires Assets of Lakeland Chevrolet Buick of Lake Mills
Badger Truck Center purchases Lakeland Chevrolet Buick, Adds Chevrolet Commercial Truck Line to Product Offering. - November 07, 2018 - Badger Truck Center
Badger Truck Center Recognized as Top Privately Held Business with Deloitte Wisconsin 75 Award
Badger Truck Center wins Deloitte 75 Award 14 years running. - October 20, 2018 - Badger Truck Center
Badger Truck Center Proves Commitment to Quality by Adding Role of Quality Improvement Facilitator
Badger Truck Center Adds Quality Improvement Facilitator to Leadership Lineup. - June 07, 2018 - Badger Truck Center
All Tune and Lube Harrisburg Celebrates with an Open House Saturday, May 5th, 2018
All Tune and Lube Harrisburg celebrates its grand opening with an open house celebration on Saturday, May 5th, 2018 with food, prizes, and giveaways. Hourly drawing for free services will be held. Must be present to win. Stop by to see their new facility and see what they have to offer. All Tune and Lube Harrisburg is veteran-owned and operated. - April 27, 2018 - ATL Total Car Care Harrisburg
All Tune and Lube Opens New Location in Harrisburg for Your Total Car Care Needs
All Tune and Lube also known as ATL Harrisburg opens a new location to serve the Harrisburg area. From oil changes, tune ups, to engine replacements, ATL Harrisburg is your one stop shop for all your automotive needs. - April 02, 2018 - ATL Total Car Care Harrisburg
Badger Truck Center Recognized as Top Privately Held Business with Deloitte Wisconsin 75 Award
Badger Truck Center wins Deloitte 75 Award 13 years running. - October 26, 2017 - Badger Truck Center
JC Car Care & Tire 2017 BBB Torch Award Recipient
JC Car Care & Tire are one of 5 businesses to receive the 2017 Torch Award. Torch Award GraphicBetter Business Bureau (BBB) Serving Eastern Missouri and Southern Illinois will present Torch Awards to five businesses and one charity and Student of Ethics awards to two students during a luncheon... - September 16, 2017 - JC Car Care & Tire
Free Women’s Car Care Clinic Offered at Paddock Imports Saturday September 30, 2017
Paddock Imports, in Denver, Colorado, is excited to host a free Women's Car Car Clinic on Sept 30th. Come and learn about basic car maintenance to include tires, vehicle fluids, brakes, and service intervals. Finger foods and drinks provided. Please sign up and bring a friend! - September 10, 2017 - Paddock Imports
Badger Truck Center Celebrates Being Region’s Top Dealer for Medium Duty, Super Duty and Overall Commercial Sales at Summerfest
Badger Truck Center, a family owned commercial truck dealership, celebrated being the Top Dealer for Medium Duty, Super Duty and Commercial Truck Sales at the world’s largest music festival. Badger Truck Center specializes in the sale of commercial trucks throughout southeastern Wisconsin. - July 06, 2017 - Badger Truck Center
Badger Truck Equipment Named Exclusive Wisconsin Dealer for Schmidt Snow and Ice Equipment
Badger Truck Equipment installs first Schmidt Stratos spreaders in Wisconsin for Milwaukee and Waukesha Counties. - February 09, 2017 - Badger Truck Center
Badger Truck Center Presented with a Deloitte Wisconsin 75 Award
Badger Truck Center wins Deloitte 75 Award 12 years running. - November 09, 2016 - Badger Truck Center
Badger Truck Center Welcomes Paul Jacklin, Used Truck Manager
Badger restructures pre-owned vehicle equipment division to focus on customer solutions. - November 01, 2016 - Badger Truck Center
Badger Truck Equipment Moves Forward
Badger Truck Equipment Expands in a New Direction - October 06, 2016 - Badger Truck Center
Badger Truck Center Recognized for Company Culture
The Good Jobs™, an employment branding solution, announced it has certified Badger Truck Center as a “Good Jobs Company” in recognition of all seven key attributes: Fun, Extreme Perks, Corporate Responsibility, Flextime, Inclusion, Green DNA and Career Development. Badger Truck... - June 22, 2016 - Badger Truck Center
Cannon Auto Repair: Lost Your Vehicle Owner’s Manual?
Cannon Auto Repair now offers the opportunity for vehicle owners to sign in to their “online garage” and learn all about the car service that may be required for their vehicle. It's also possible to ask for expert advice about a needed car repair. - June 02, 2016 - Cannon Auto Repair
Cannon Auto Repair Invites You to Join Text Club
Cannon Auto Repair Shop invites their customers to join their Text Club. Click in their new mobile app and sign up today to stay connected via your smartphone. - April 03, 2016 - Cannon Auto Repair
Browse the Newly-Designed Website for Ray’s Garage
Browse the Newly-Designed Website for Ray’s Garage without leaving the comfort and warmth of home, vehicle owners can schedule an appointment with a certified auto repair technician. - January 08, 2016 - Ray's Garage, Inc.
New Glarus Motors Gives Back to the Local Community
New Glarus Motors, LLC, a privately owned and operated Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and RAM dealership, located in New Glarus, Wisconsin, has partnered with the New Glarus Police Department (NGPD) to support keeping the community safe. The NGPD took delivery on a 2015 Dodge Charger in October. Sergeant... - November 19, 2015 - Badger Truck Center
New Glarus Motors Welcomes Justin Germann as New Service and Parts Manager
New Glarus Motors, LLC a privately owned and operated Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and RAM dealership located in New Glarus, Wisconsin, is expanding its local team to include a new Service and Parts Manager. Justin Germann has an extensive background working with automotive customers and over 10 years... - November 13, 2015 - Badger Truck Center
Badger Truck Center Promotes Steve Kuzma and Dan Rill
Badger expands pre-owned vehicle equipment division to focus on customer solutions. - October 22, 2015 - Badger Truck Center
Badger Truck Center Promotes Ray Pannemann to General Sales Manager
Pannemann brings 13 years of experience to new General Sales Manager position. - October 21, 2015 - Badger Truck Center
New Glarus Motors Teams Up with New Glarus Brewing to Deliver 5 New Jeep Wranglers
New Glarus Motors, LLC a privately owned and operated Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and RAM dealership located in New Glarus, Wisconsin, has delivered five 2015 4-door Jeep Wrangler Sports to the sales team at New Glarus Brewing Company. These Wranglers will be used by the sales team to safely travel... - September 23, 2015 - Badger Truck Center
Badger Truck Center Provides Ford Transit Van to Bublr Bikes
Badger Truck Center, a family owned commercial truck dealership, fully supported the purchase of a Ford Transit van for Bublr Bikes. Bublr is Milwaukee’s bike share system and provides a transportation option for the public to check out bicycles for a small fee. The Ford Transit van will be... - September 15, 2015 - Badger Truck Center
Independent MSO Opens 11th Location
CDE Collision Centers is proud to announce the opening of their 11th auto body repair center. The new location in Des Plaines, Illinois opened on August 14th, 2015. - September 03, 2015 - CDE Collision Centers
Badger Truck Center Appoints Cheryl Klein as Marketing Coordinator
Badger Truck Center, a family owned commercial truck dealership, has announced the appointment of Cheryl Klein as Marketing Coordinator. Based out of Milwaukee, Klein will handle many different aspects of Badger Truck’s continuing market development. “We are excited to have Cheryl join... - August 12, 2015 - Badger Truck Center
Badger Truck Center Appoints Christine Duncan Marketing Manager
Badger Truck Center, a family owned commercial truck dealership, has announced the appointment of Chris Duncan as Marketing Manager. Based out of Milwaukee, Duncan will handle marketing strategy and development. “We are excited to have Chris join our company,” says Craig Punak, Service... - August 04, 2015 - Badger Truck Center
Bertino Automotive Now Offering Auto Repair Service in Rancho Cucamonga - Provides Over 90 Years of Honest, Fair Service
Since 1924, Bertino Automotive has been providing friendly, expert electrical system, engine, and diagnostic auto repair services in Ontario, CA and now offering the same expert service in Rancho Cucamonga. Looking for a fair and honest auto repair shop that knows its stuff? Bertino Automotive in... - July 30, 2015 - Bertino Automotive Service
Badger Truck Equipment and Casper's Truck Equipment Announce Strategic Partnership
Paul Schlagenhauf, President of Badger Truck Equipment, and Gene Lee, President of Casper's Truck Equipment announced today that they have entered into a strategic partnership for the purpose of providing truck equipment sales, service and installation for the Milwaukee Metropolitan, southern... - July 10, 2015 - Badger Truck Center
Badger Truck Center Acquires New Glarus Motors
Badger Truck Center, a family-owned commercial truck dealership, recently announced the acquisition of New Glarus Motors (New Glarus, Wisconsin). New Glarus Motors was purchased in 1996 by Jeff Opie, who ran the organization for almost 20 years. Located in a small historic community, Badger Truck... - May 14, 2015 - Badger Truck Center
Badger Truck Center Celebrates 50 Years of Providing Customers with the Commercial Trucks They Need
Badger Truck Center, a family owned commercial truck dealership, is celebrating its 50th year in business today, May 4. In 1965, Ed Schlagenhauf opened Badger Truck Center, one of the only Ford heavy truck dealerships in the country. Badger Truck Center specializes in the sale of commercial trucks... - May 04, 2015 - Badger Truck Center
Car Guyz Launches New Website Highlighting Top-Rated Car Repair Services in the Carolinas
Car Guyz, a leading car repair company based in Indian Land, SC, proudly announces the launch of CarGuyz.co. The new website provides customers with a glimpse of the outstanding services and high quality repairs they can expect from the CarGuyz team. Servicing clients in Charlotte NC and Indian... - March 15, 2015 - Car Guyz
Good Guys Auto Care Center Announces the Grand Opening of its Newest Location in Mission Viejo, California
Launches "Free Oil Change Monday" promotion - First 2 customers between 8 am - 9 am every Monday receive their oil change for free. - June 18, 2014 - Good Guys Auto Care Center
CDE Collision Damage Experts is the One and Only Red Carpet Sponsor for Together We Cope’s 2014 Dinner Dance Fundraiser
CDE Collision Damage Experts made a significant donation to local charity, Together We Cope, to show their support for the 2014 Dinner Dance, an annual event to help residents in temporary crises. - March 04, 2014 - CDE Collision Centers
Brakes Plus Opens New Store in Lincoln
Brakes Plus is a family-owned business committed to providing customers with excellent service and quality products. Founded in 1990 by Chairman Larry Pisciotta, Brakes Plus is dedicated to providing Lincoln car service by building lasting relationships with customers and being a positive presence in the community. Brakes Plus operates 65 stores throughout several states. - September 26, 2013 - Brakes Plus
ACS Autobody Body Shop in Lansdowne, PA Launches New Location with Barter Assistance from Local Pros
Local automotive repair experts "ACS Autobody" opens a new location to better serve the Philladelphia area residents. - August 01, 2013 - ACS Autobody
Rum River Automotive: Join Their Birthday Club and Receive Car Service Discount Special
Rum River Automotive: Join their Birthday Club and receive Car Service Discount Specials including a Birthday Gift just for signing up. - January 25, 2013 - Rum River Automotive
Nashville Transmission Repair Shows How to Recognize Warning Signs of Transmission Trouble
Grisham’s Transmission Center says these signs are easy to recognize and if fixed can save Nashville drivers a lot of money. - January 11, 2013 - Grisham's Transmission Center