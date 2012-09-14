PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Sac Auto Gurus Opens Affordable Auto Repair Shop in Rio Linda Sac Auto Gurus is proud to announce the opening of its professional Auto Repair Shop in Rio Linda. Sac Auto Gurus' state-of-the-art auto mechanic shop is a full-service auto mechanic shop that will serve the greater Sacramento area, including cities of Sacramento, Roseville, Rio Linda, and other Sacramento suburbs. - September 05, 2019 - Sac Auto Gurus

Badger Truck Center Acquires Assets of Lakeland Chevrolet Buick of Lake Mills Badger Truck Center purchases Lakeland Chevrolet Buick, Adds Chevrolet Commercial Truck Line to Product Offering. - November 07, 2018 - Badger Truck Center

All Tune and Lube Harrisburg Celebrates with an Open House Saturday, May 5th, 2018 All Tune and Lube Harrisburg celebrates its grand opening with an open house celebration on Saturday, May 5th, 2018 with food, prizes, and giveaways. Hourly drawing for free services will be held. Must be present to win. Stop by to see their new facility and see what they have to offer. All Tune and Lube Harrisburg is veteran-owned and operated. - April 27, 2018 - ATL Total Car Care Harrisburg

All Tune and Lube Opens New Location in Harrisburg for Your Total Car Care Needs All Tune and Lube also known as ATL Harrisburg opens a new location to serve the Harrisburg area. From oil changes, tune ups, to engine replacements, ATL Harrisburg is your one stop shop for all your automotive needs. - April 02, 2018 - ATL Total Car Care Harrisburg

JC Car Care & Tire 2017 BBB Torch Award Recipient JC Car Care & Tire are one of 5 businesses to receive the 2017 Torch Award. Torch Award GraphicBetter Business Bureau (BBB) Serving Eastern Missouri and Southern Illinois will present Torch Awards to five businesses and one charity and Student of Ethics awards to two students during a luncheon at... - September 16, 2017 - JC Car Care & Tire

Free Women’s Car Care Clinic Offered at Paddock Imports Saturday September 30, 2017 Paddock Imports, in Denver, Colorado, is excited to host a free Women's Car Car Clinic on Sept 30th. Come and learn about basic car maintenance to include tires, vehicle fluids, brakes, and service intervals. Finger foods and drinks provided. Please sign up and bring a friend! - September 10, 2017 - Paddock Imports

Badger Truck Center Celebrates Being Region’s Top Dealer for Medium Duty, Super Duty and Overall Commercial Sales at Summerfest Badger Truck Center, a family owned commercial truck dealership, celebrated being the Top Dealer for Medium Duty, Super Duty and Commercial Truck Sales at the world’s largest music festival. Badger Truck Center specializes in the sale of commercial trucks throughout southeastern Wisconsin. For... - July 06, 2017 - Badger Truck Center

Badger Truck Equipment Named Exclusive Wisconsin Dealer for Schmidt Snow and Ice Equipment Badger Truck Equipment installs first Schmidt Stratos spreaders in Wisconsin for Milwaukee and Waukesha Counties. - February 09, 2017 - Badger Truck Center

Badger Truck Center Presented with a Deloitte Wisconsin 75 Award Badger Truck Center wins Deloitte 75 Award 12 years running. - November 09, 2016 - Badger Truck Center

Badger Truck Center Welcomes Paul Jacklin, Used Truck Manager Badger restructures pre-owned vehicle equipment division to focus on customer solutions. - November 01, 2016 - Badger Truck Center

Badger Truck Equipment Moves Forward Badger Truck Equipment Expands in a New Direction - October 06, 2016 - Badger Truck Center

Badger Truck Center Recognized for Company Culture The Good Jobs™, an employment branding solution, announced it has certified Badger Truck Center as a “Good Jobs Company” in recognition of all seven key attributes: Fun, Extreme Perks, Corporate Responsibility, Flextime, Inclusion, Green DNA and Career Development. Badger Truck Center... - June 22, 2016 - Badger Truck Center

Cannon Auto Repair: Lost Your Vehicle Owner’s Manual? Cannon Auto Repair now offers the opportunity for vehicle owners to sign in to their “online garage” and learn all about the car service that may be required for their vehicle. It's also possible to ask for expert advice about a needed car repair. - June 02, 2016 - Cannon Auto Repair

Cannon Auto Repair Invites You to Join Text Club Cannon Auto Repair Shop invites their customers to join their Text Club. Click in their new mobile app and sign up today to stay connected via your smartphone. - April 03, 2016 - Cannon Auto Repair

Browse the Newly-Designed Website for Ray’s Garage Browse the Newly-Designed Website for Ray’s Garage without leaving the comfort and warmth of home, vehicle owners can schedule an appointment with a certified auto repair technician. - January 08, 2016 - Ray's Garage, Inc.

New Glarus Motors Gives Back to the Local Community New Glarus Motors, LLC, a privately owned and operated Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and RAM dealership, located in New Glarus, Wisconsin, has partnered with the New Glarus Police Department (NGPD) to support keeping the community safe. The NGPD took delivery on a 2015 Dodge Charger in October. Sergeant Jeff... - November 19, 2015 - Badger Truck Center

New Glarus Motors Welcomes Justin Germann as New Service and Parts Manager New Glarus Motors, LLC a privately owned and operated Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and RAM dealership located in New Glarus, Wisconsin, is expanding its local team to include a new Service and Parts Manager. Justin Germann has an extensive background working with automotive customers and over 10 years of... - November 13, 2015 - Badger Truck Center

Badger Truck Center Promotes Steve Kuzma and Dan Rill Badger expands pre-owned vehicle equipment division to focus on customer solutions. - October 22, 2015 - Badger Truck Center

Badger Truck Center Promotes Ray Pannemann to General Sales Manager Pannemann brings 13 years of experience to new General Sales Manager position. - October 21, 2015 - Badger Truck Center

New Glarus Motors Teams Up with New Glarus Brewing to Deliver 5 New Jeep Wranglers New Glarus Motors, LLC a privately owned and operated Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and RAM dealership located in New Glarus, Wisconsin, has delivered five 2015 4-door Jeep Wrangler Sports to the sales team at New Glarus Brewing Company. These Wranglers will be used by the sales team to safely travel around... - September 23, 2015 - Badger Truck Center

Badger Truck Center Provides Ford Transit Van to Bublr Bikes Badger Truck Center, a family owned commercial truck dealership, fully supported the purchase of a Ford Transit van for Bublr Bikes. Bublr is Milwaukee’s bike share system and provides a transportation option for the public to check out bicycles for a small fee. The Ford Transit van will be used... - September 15, 2015 - Badger Truck Center

Independent MSO Opens 11th Location CDE Collision Centers is proud to announce the opening of their 11th auto body repair center. The new location in Des Plaines, Illinois opened on August 14th, 2015. - September 03, 2015 - CDE Collision Centers

Badger Truck Center Appoints Cheryl Klein as Marketing Coordinator Badger Truck Center, a family owned commercial truck dealership, has announced the appointment of Cheryl Klein as Marketing Coordinator. Based out of Milwaukee, Klein will handle many different aspects of Badger Truck’s continuing market development. “We are excited to have Cheryl join our... - August 12, 2015 - Badger Truck Center

Badger Truck Center Appoints Christine Duncan Marketing Manager Badger Truck Center, a family owned commercial truck dealership, has announced the appointment of Chris Duncan as Marketing Manager. Based out of Milwaukee, Duncan will handle marketing strategy and development. “We are excited to have Chris join our company,” says Craig Punak, Service Director... - August 04, 2015 - Badger Truck Center

Bertino Automotive Now Offering Auto Repair Service in Rancho Cucamonga - Provides Over 90 Years of Honest, Fair Service Since 1924, Bertino Automotive has been providing friendly, expert electrical system, engine, and diagnostic auto repair services in Ontario, CA and now offering the same expert service in Rancho Cucamonga. Looking for a fair and honest auto repair shop that knows its stuff? Bertino Automotive in Rancho... - July 30, 2015 - Bertino Automotive Service

Badger Truck Equipment and Casper's Truck Equipment Announce Strategic Partnership Paul Schlagenhauf, President of Badger Truck Equipment, and Gene Lee, President of Casper's Truck Equipment announced today that they have entered into a strategic partnership for the purpose of providing truck equipment sales, service and installation for the Milwaukee Metropolitan, southern Wisconsin... - July 10, 2015 - Badger Truck Center

Badger Truck Center Acquires New Glarus Motors Badger Truck Center, a family-owned commercial truck dealership, recently announced the acquisition of New Glarus Motors (New Glarus, Wisconsin). New Glarus Motors was purchased in 1996 by Jeff Opie, who ran the organization for almost 20 years. Located in a small historic community, Badger Truck looks... - May 14, 2015 - Badger Truck Center

Badger Truck Center Celebrates 50 Years of Providing Customers with the Commercial Trucks They Need Badger Truck Center, a family owned commercial truck dealership, is celebrating its 50th year in business today, May 4. In 1965, Ed Schlagenhauf opened Badger Truck Center, one of the only Ford heavy truck dealerships in the country. Badger Truck Center specializes in the sale of commercial trucks throughout... - May 04, 2015 - Badger Truck Center

Car Guyz Launches New Website Highlighting Top-Rated Car Repair Services in the Carolinas Car Guyz, a leading car repair company based in Indian Land, SC, proudly announces the launch of CarGuyz.co. The new website provides customers with a glimpse of the outstanding services and high quality repairs they can expect from the CarGuyz team. Servicing clients in Charlotte NC and Indian Land... - March 15, 2015 - Car Guyz

Good Guys Auto Care Center Announces the Grand Opening of its Newest Location in Mission Viejo, California Launches "Free Oil Change Monday" promotion - First 2 customers between 8 am - 9 am every Monday receive their oil change for free. - June 18, 2014 - Good Guys Auto Care Center

CDE Collision Damage Experts is the One and Only Red Carpet Sponsor for Together We Cope’s 2014 Dinner Dance Fundraiser CDE Collision Damage Experts made a significant donation to local charity, Together We Cope, to show their support for the 2014 Dinner Dance, an annual event to help residents in temporary crises. - March 04, 2014 - CDE Collision Centers

Brakes Plus Opens New Store in Lincoln Brakes Plus is a family-owned business committed to providing customers with excellent service and quality products. Founded in 1990 by Chairman Larry Pisciotta, Brakes Plus is dedicated to providing Lincoln car service by building lasting relationships with customers and being a positive presence in the community. Brakes Plus operates 65 stores throughout several states. - September 26, 2013 - Brakes Plus

ACS Autobody Body Shop in Lansdowne, PA Launches New Location with Barter Assistance from Local Pros Local automotive repair experts "ACS Autobody" opens a new location to better serve the Philladelphia area residents. - August 01, 2013 - ACS Autobody

Rum River Automotive: Join Their Birthday Club and Receive Car Service Discount Special Rum River Automotive: Join their Birthday Club and receive Car Service Discount Specials including a Birthday Gift just for signing up. - January 25, 2013 - Rum River Automotive

Nashville Transmission Repair Shows How to Recognize Warning Signs of Transmission Trouble Grisham’s Transmission Center says these signs are easy to recognize and if fixed can save Nashville drivers a lot of money. - January 11, 2013 - Grisham's Transmission Center

Nashville Transmission Repair Offers 10% Off Auto Transmission Repair to Begin New Year Grisham’s Transmission Center helps drivers begin the New Year with less stress and huge savings on auto transmission service. - January 08, 2013 - Grisham's Transmission Center

Nashville Transmission Repair Specialist Demystifies Transmission Maintenance Family owned Grisham’s Transmission Center releases ways to maintain auto transmission the right way and extend their life span. - December 11, 2012 - Grisham's Transmission Center

Nashville Transmission Service Offers New Transmission Repair Discounts for New Year Grisham’s Transmission Repair of Nashville and Dickson, TN discounts transmission repair to thank customers for many years of patronage. - December 09, 2012 - Grisham's Transmission Center

Nashville Transmission Repair Specialist Releases Ways to Extend the Life of Your Auto Transmission Grisham’s Transmission Center says taking these simple steps can add years to the life of your auto transmission. - September 21, 2012 - Grisham's Transmission Center

CDE Collision Damage Experts Opens 3rd Location in 2012 CDE Collision Damage Experts expands into Addison, IL with the opening of their seventh location. - September 17, 2012 - CDE Collision Centers

C.D.E. Collision Damage Experts Opens 6th Location in Lansing, Illinois C.D.E. Collision Damage Experts, a Chicago based collision repair company, is proud to announce the acquisition of their 6th location. - August 06, 2012 - CDE Collision Centers

East Cooper Aamco with Tips on Getting a Car Ready for Summer Vacation Helpful Tips to Avoid Auto Repair and Have a Pleasant Vacation. - May 17, 2012 - East Cooper Aamco

Mother Wins a Car from Mother's Day Car for a Cause C.D.E. Collision Damage Experts’ worked with St. Jude House, Violence Prevention Center and Shelter, to help a mother in need for Mother’s Day. - May 16, 2012 - CDE Collision Centers

Collision Damage Experts' First Mother's Day Car for a Cause In conjunction with their Grand Opening, C.D.E. Collision Damage Experts will be donating a car to a mother in need from the St. Jude House, A Family Violence Prevention Center & Shelter. - May 07, 2012 - CDE Collision Centers

Spotlight Automotive Opens Auto Shop Near Downtown Chicago Spotlight Automotive recently opened a general repair auto shop in Chicago. - January 18, 2012 - Spotlight Automotive Services