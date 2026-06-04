Recent Headlines
Within Nail Salons
Footnanny® Introduces The Footnanny4 Collection Through Strategic Distribution Partnerships and Future Nationwide Salon Network
Footnanny®, the luxury wellness and foot care brand founded by celebrity pedicurist Gloria L. Williams, proudly announces a new strategic partnership with JW Sales & Associates, Inc. to support the continued national expansion of the Footnanny brand across beauty distributors and Vietnamese salon channels throughout the United States. - June 04, 2026 - Footnanny, Inc
Eco Lux Hair and Nail Spa is Transforming The Salon Experience
Eco Lux Hair and Nail Spa is an organic salon that is gaining popularity because people are becoming conscious of todays environment and toxins. Eco Lux Hair and Nail Spa uses products that are gentle on the skin, hair and nails and derived from natural ingredients. - October 20, 2025 - Eco Lux Hair and Nail Spa
Bloom in Beauty 2025: A Career-Focused Beauty Event Debuts in Boca Raton
Bloom in Beauty is a premier event designed to connect beauty professionals directly with mentors, hiring brands, industry experts, and career-changing resources, all within an elevated, intimate event experience. Featuring keynote speaker Cindy Novotny and a star-studded panel including Cesar Deleon Ramirez, Kim Baker, and J. Brandon Correa, this experience delivers real insight, opportunity, and inspiration for the next generation of industry leaders. - April 05, 2025 - Bloom in Beauty
Introducing the Beauty and Wellness Industry’s Best-Kept Secret: jeuje.me
A Private Membership Platform Connecting Top-Tier Beauty Artists and Wellness Professionals with Elite Clientele - November 07, 2024 - Jeuje
La Par Lifestyle Celebrates First Year of Its Brick and Mortar HQ Providing Healthier Manicures and Pedicures
La Par, a nail salon offering healthier alternatives to traditional nail care, is celebrating its first anniversary on August 3, 2024, 12-6p PST at 12441 Riverside Dr., Valley Village, CA. The event will feature manicures, massages, hair styling, arts and crafts, permanent jewelry, birth chart readings, and refreshments. Founder Lisa Tran highlights their commitment to eco-friendly practices. Open Tuesday-Saturday by appointment, La Par offers nail services for all genders. - August 03, 2024 - La Par Lifestyle
Mobalon Inc and HHH Charity Present the Mayor’s Mobile Salon Circle Program - Mayors Nationwide Focus on Lifting Their city’s Inner Spirits
Mobalon Inc and Haircuts for the Helpless and Homeless Inc (HHH Charity) are partnering with 100 city mayors across the United States who understand the depth of the psychological effect a simple haircut and hairstyle can have to provide positive mental stimuli and stability in their homeless population, as well as, in the low-income children and adults within their city boundaries. - July 13, 2024 - Mobile Salon Network
Relevé Your Nail Game: Local Artist Unveils Exquisite USA-Made, Vegan, and Cruelty-Free Nail Lacquer Collection With That Dancer Aesthetic
BallroomWorks, founded by professional Ballroom dancer and entrepreneur Laura Matson, is committed to redefining the beauty industry’s ethical standards by proudly introducing its first collection of nail lacquers inspired by the performing arts…and crafted entirely in the USA. - March 29, 2024 - BallroomWorks
The Ergo Lift: a New Ergonomic Hand Rest Designed for Nail Technicians
Introducing The Ergo Lift, a patented, ergonomically designed hand rest for nail technicians to prevent repetitive strain injuries and improve service efficiency. Born out of personal experience, the inventor, after undergoing a neck fusion, faced recommendations to quit her nail career. Instead, she channeled her dedication to the industry into creating The Ergo Lift, providing a solution to improve nail technicians' working conditions and longevity. Visit https://theergolift.com to learn more - September 29, 2023 - Meticulous Manicurist LLC
Mobalon Inc. Presents Electric Mobile Salon Buses
Mobalon Inc. is making a move to launch a fleet of electric shuttle bus mobile salons and is looking to partner with 10 Investors ($100k minimum) to launch their initial signature Electric Mobile Salon Buses by January 2024. This decision will have a massive impact on protecting the environment... - September 27, 2023 - Mobile Salon Network
Wicker Park Neighborhood Welcomes Luxo Nail Spa, Focusing on Organic & Safer Product & Practices
Chicago’s Wicker Park neighborhood welcomes Luxo Nail Spa, a vast 4,000 square foot manicure and pedicure retreat that focuses on organic and non-toxic products, reduced exposure to harmful fumes, and prioritizing hygienic practices and sanitation. Luxo’s grand opening was January 14, 2023 and they currently accept new appointments online, over the phone, or walk-ins. - March 18, 2023 - Luxo Nail Spa
KGI Beauty Consultant Expands to Longview, Texas
KGI Beauty Consultant is a stylist that is expanding to Longview, Texas. The salon offers a range of hair styling and beauty services and uses high-quality products. It is located at 309 Magnolia Ln. B, Longview, TX 75605, and is open Tuesday through Saturday 9AM-6PM. Appointments outside of these hours can be made by calling or booking online. The owner can be contacted at info@KGIbeautyConsultant.com and the salon can be found on Facebook and Instagram. - January 05, 2023 - KGI Beauty Consultant
Meticulous Manicurist LLC Announces New Location in Maricopa County, Arizona
The global beauty brand is moving production and distribution to sunnier skies. Meticulous Manicurist LLC, the beauty brand makers of professional salon nail industry supplies and the leading provider of pedicure tutorials on the internet, today announced that they are relocating their operations to Surprise, Arizona. The climate will better meet the needs of their staff and business needs. - November 24, 2022 - Meticulous Manicurist LLC
Haircuts for the Helpless and Homeless, Inc. Charity Fundraising to Launch at 2023 Mobile Salon Expo at Texas State Fair Park Automobile Building
The charity is partnering with celebrities, companies and philanthropists who share the goal of reducing the homeless population one head at a time via shuttle buses converted into full-service mobile barber and beauty salons. - November 18, 2022 - Mobile Salon Network
Mobalon Inc. Presents New 10, $1 Million Sponsor Program Benefiting 100 New Black-Owned, Turn-Key Mobile Salon Businesses by May 2023
Mobalon Inc. is looking to partner with 10, $1 Million Sponsors to help fund the build-out of 100 turn-key Mobile Salon Bus businesses that will be issued among 100 Black Barbers, Stylists and industry professionals. - October 14, 2022 - Mobile Salon Network
Cpg Salon Inc. Chosen as Preferred Salon Provider for Inspira Gateway Retirement Community
The addition of Inspira Gateway is a Significant Development as it adds to CPG’s Growing Demand. - April 27, 2022 - CPG Salon Inc
Cadence Chandler Has Chosen CPG Salon Inc. as Their Preferred Salon Provider
Cadence Chandler's addition to CPG's growing demand is a significant development. - April 06, 2022 - CPG Salon Inc
Sola Salon Studios® Completing Construction Soon of Its New Location in Geneva, Illinois
High-end private studio space available for local salon professionals. - February 20, 2022 - Sola Salons Geneva
Vagaro Partners with Orion Technical College to Power Spas and Train Students for Business Management
Vagaro selects Orion Technical College for 1st ever large-scale partnership. The comprehensive software will be available for spa staff, students, & customers. - December 11, 2021 - Vagaro
Female Entrepreneur and Salon Owner Turned a Career-Ending Surgery Into a Multi-Million Dollar Brand
The success story of a female entrepreneur who creates a multi-million dollar brand against all odds and a neurologist's advice. The first step was to invent a hand rest to prevent the repetitive use injuries caused by her job. Eighteen months later, she was awarded a patent for the first ergonomic hand rest for nails, which led to a YouTube channel, a brand and an online nail academy - now making millions of dollars each year. - October 28, 2021 - Meticulous Manicurist LLC
Small Business, Woman-Owned Business, New Image Beauty Bar, Featured on CBS The Doctors After Going Viral on Social Media
The CBS daytime show, “The Doctors” found New Image Beauty Bar after they went viral on TikTok with over 45 million views. They invited the founder, Alicia Shapira and her leading Permanent Makeup Studio and Academy based in Coral Springs, FL, to be featured on the daytime hit show. New... - September 30, 2021 - New Image Beauty Bar
Pure Image Salon Announces Grand Opening in Las Vegas
Pure Image Salon, a local beauty salon and spa, is proud to announce its grand opening in Las Vegas, NV. The new salon is located at 3655 S. Durango Dr. unit 24. The new salon features an elegant atmosphere and friendly staff that is sure to make your visit a pleasant and memorable experience. The... - October 15, 2020 - Pure Image Salon
Mountain Park Senior Living Has Chosen CPG Salon LLC as Their Preferred Salon Provider
Mountain Park Senior Living in Phoenix is a Significant Development as it adds to CPG’s Growing Demand. - October 14, 2020 - CPG Salon Inc
Agent Z Marketing, Female Owned Business, Launches a Service for Female Dominant Industry
Marketing for personal service providers to promote, grow and sustain their businesses. - August 07, 2020 - Agent Z Marketing
CPG Salon LLC Approved for the Payroll Protection Program - Keeps Team Members Employed
CPG Salon, LLC dba Curls, Pearls & Gents Salon, a provider of turn-key salon services for retirement communities is pleased to announce that they’ve applied for and received, funding through the Small Business Association (SBA) the Payroll Protection Program (PPP). Company member, Kurt... - April 23, 2020 - CPG Salon Inc
Alternative Balance Professional Group Publishes New White Papers on Employer’s Liability, Cyber Liability, and Sexual Abuse Liability
The Alternative Balance Professional Group has published new white papers detailing important coverage options that individuals and business owners in the health, beauty and wellness industries should include in their business insurance plans. The importance of having full coverage designed for your business is apparent in this technological age, for example having cyber liability coverage for a small business. Read more in each white paper, available on the Alternative Balance website. - January 16, 2020 - Alternative Balance
A Smart, AI Powered Free Chatbot for Salons and Spas Launched by RetentionForce
The smart chatbot answers all the messages on salon and spa Facebook page instantly and is available free of charge. The chatbot called Lily was created to help busy salon owners to organize their salon Facebook page messaging, improve response time, attract and engage new clients. - December 03, 2019 - RetentionForce
CPG Salon LLC Chosen as Preferred Salon Provider for Clarendale of Chandler Retirement Community
The addition of Clarendale of Chandler is a Significant Development as it adds to CPG’s Growing Demand. - October 07, 2019 - CPG Salon Inc
CPG Salon LLC Chosen as Preferred Salon Provider for The Summit at Sunland Springs Retirement Community
The addition of The Summit at Sunland Springs is a Significant Development as it adds to CPG’s Growing Demand. - August 22, 2019 - CPG Salon Inc
SAbeauti Professional Ladies Salon Debuts Brazilian Protein Hair Treatment
New hair straightening permanent treatment is the first of its kind in the UAE. - July 24, 2019 - SAbeauti Professional Ladies Salon
CPG Salon LLC Chosen as Preferred Salon Provider for Gardens at Ocotillo Retirement Community
The addition of Gardens at Ocotillo in Chandler is a Significant Development as it adds to CPG’s Growing Demand - July 13, 2019 - CPG Salon Inc
SAbeauti Professional Ladies Salon Announces Dubai Debut
The team at SAbeauti Professional Ladies Salon is thrilled to announce the opening of their full service salon and spa in Dubai. - July 08, 2019 - SAbeauti Professional Ladies Salon
CPG Salon LLC Chosen as Preferred Salon Provider for Las Palomas Retirement Community
Las Palomas Senior Living in Mesa is a Significant Development as it adds to CPG’s Growing Demand. - June 27, 2019 - CPG Salon Inc
CPG Salon LLC Chosen as Preferred Salon Provider for The Park at Surprise
The addition of The Park at Surprise is a significant development as it adds to the growing list of communities that prefer Curls, Pearls & Gents Salon. - May 10, 2019 - CPG Salon Inc
CPG Salon LLC Chosen as Preferred Salon Provider for The Park at Copper Creek
The addition of The Park at Copper Creek is a significant development as it adds to our growing list of Communities that prefer Curls, Pearls & Gents Salon - March 17, 2019 - CPG Salon Inc
CPG Salon LLC Chosen as Preferred Salon Provider for Rock Creek at The Park
The addition of Rock Creek at The Park is a significant development as it adds to the growing list of Communities that prefer Curls, Pearls & Gents Salon. - February 13, 2019 - CPG Salon Inc
HellaBella Launched Manicure Textline for Valentine's Week
HellaBella, a startup in New York, launched the Manicure Textline, a textable number that consumers can use to ask questions about nail salon recommendations, color trends, and more. - February 10, 2019 - HellaBella
CPG Salon LLC Chosen as Preferred Salon Provider for MorningStar at Arcadia Retirement Community
The addition of MorningStar at Arcadia is a significant development as it adds to our growing list of Communities that prefer Curls, Pearls & Gents Salon - January 13, 2019 - CPG Salon Inc
CPG Salon LLC is Awarded "Curls, Pearls & Gents Salon" Registration from the United States Trademark Office
CPG Salon, LLC dba Curls, Pearls & Gents Salon®, a provider of turn-key salon services for retirement communities have been issued Trademark Registration Number 5,607,184 for “Curls, Pearls & Gents Salon.” Company member, Kurt Schemers states, “As our market share... - November 26, 2018 - CPG Salon Inc
CPG Salon LLC Chosen as Preferred Salon Provider for MorningStar of Fountain Hills Retirement Community
The MorningStar of Fountain Hills is a Significant Development as it adds to CPG’s Growing Demand. - October 02, 2018 - CPG Salon Inc
CPG Salon LLC Chosen as Preferred Salon Provider for Orchard Pointe at Terrazza Retirement Community
The addition of the Orchard Pointe at Terrazza location is a significant development as it adds to CPG’s growing demand in Metropolitan Phoenix and surrounding cities. - September 16, 2018 - CPG Salon Inc
CPG Salon LLC Chosen as Preferred Salon Provider for MorningStar of Glendale Retirement Community
The addition of MorningStar of Glendale is a significant development as it adds to the growing list of Communities that prefer Curls, Pearls & Gents Salon. - August 29, 2018 - CPG Salon Inc
PBW Fortifies Flagship Booking App with an Entire Suite of Free Management Tools for Fitness, Wellness and Beauty Businesses
Personal Beauty & Wellness aims to reshape how independent beauty and wellness professionals show up in the market with the re-launch of its flagship booking app. PBW Pro will be a full-featured online business management solution for salons, spas, gyms, and independent beauty and wellness professionals. It will include a point-of-sale system, professional website builder, hosting, inventory management, commissions management, loyalty and membership program, and tools to manage the back office. - August 09, 2018 - Personal Beauty & Wellness Inc.
Speed Dating Site for Beauty, Teezler Launches with 1,000 Free Beauty Samples
Teezler, an online beauty discovery platform, launched its beta platform with more than 1,000 of the exclusive indie beauty samples for its users to try for free. With the concept, “online speed dating site for beauty products without string attached,” Teezler enables users to try... - July 17, 2018 - Teezler
CPG Salon LLC Chosen as Preferred Salon Provider for The Enclave at Gilbert Retirement Community
The Enclave at Gilbert is a Significant Development as it adds to CPG’s Growing Demand - June 20, 2018 - CPG Salon Inc
CPG Salon LLC Chosen as Preferred Salon Provider for The Enclave at Chandler Retirement Community
The Enclave at Chandler is a Significant Development as It Adds to CPG’s Growing Demand - June 01, 2018 - CPG Salon Inc
CPG Salon LLC Expands Curls, Pearls & Gents Salon Business by 100%
Curls, Pearls & Gents Salons experienced significant growth, which is attributed directly to a cleaner and uncomplicated service model. - May 10, 2018 - CPG Salon Inc
CPG Salon LLC Chosen as Preferred Salon Provider for Casa del Rio Retirement Community
CPG Salon, LLC dba Curls, Pearls & Gents Salon, a provider of turn-key salon services for retirement communities have been chosen by Casa del Rio as the preferred service provider for their retired residents in Peoria. Company member, Kurt Schemers states, “Casa del Rio is a large and... - March 23, 2018 - CPG Salon Inc
CPG Salon LLC Chosen as Preferred Salon Provider for Palos Verdes Retirement Community
The addition of the Palos Verdes location is a significant development as it adds to CPG’s growing demand. - January 24, 2018 - CPG Salon Inc
Silver Spring Gateway Soon to Welcome Kyngz Grooming for Men
Kyngz Salon Lounge will soon become the newest edition to the thriving Silver Spring, MD market. Located on the up and coming Silver Spring Gateway zone, Kyngz is set to make its official opening in early winter 2018. This full service salon will provide male-centric services to include, manicures, pedicures, facials, body waxing, massage and hair and hair color services. - December 18, 2017 - Kyngz Salon Lounge
OKC Beard & Mustache Championship
Oklahoma City Beard & Mustache Championship is proudly sponsored by: Oklahoma Gazette, iHeart Media, Oklahoma City Dodgers, BEYOND Fitness, Water’s Edge Winery, & Manscape & Massage Clinic. Their 2017 community impact benefactor is Positive Tomorrows; Oklahoma’s only school... - November 01, 2017 - Manscape & Massage Clinic