Quick Funeral is Providing a Wide Range of Funeral Programs with Printable Templates for Everyone QuickFuneral LLC introduced an online software which is hosted on www.QuickFuneral.com, where users from anywhere in the world can access it for creating funeral programs. This produces printable PDF which is self printable. - July 28, 2018 - Quick Funeral LLC

Send Messages from the Grave and Tell Them How You Really Felt - Funeralnotification.com FuneralNotification.com notifies friends, family & loved ones of your funeral arrangements and the ability to leave text & video messages to share last wishes, memories & good-byes. - July 27, 2018 - FuneralNotification.com

Hyde-Chambers Funeral Services Offers Different Kinds of Funeral Plans Hyde-Chambers Funeral Services offers three kinds of funeral plans: Simple, Standard, and Premium. Each package is cost-effective and includes everything a funeral needs. - July 24, 2017 - Hyde-Chambers Funeral Services

Heritage Memorial Funding Introduces New Account Representative: Shannon Ivy Joins Heritage Team as Account Representative Heritage Memorial Funding is pleased to announce the addition of Shannon Ivy as account representative in customer service. Ivy is responsible for identifying market opportunities and building relationships with existing and prospective clients while educating them about Heritage’s low-cost, no-risk funding. Heritage Memorial Funding is proud to welcome Ivy to the team. - July 01, 2017 - Heritage Memorial Funding

First Garden Dedicated to Planting the Bios Urn Has Opened The Tree of Life Garden is dedicated to planting the Bios Urn. On May 6th, 2017, in Quebec, Canada, the first Bios Urn was planted in a special garden just for Bios Urns biodegradable urns. - May 15, 2017 - Bios Urn Environment SL

Affordable Funerals Network Launches Community Outreach Assistance Initiative Life or Death- National Funeral Funding and Pre-Need Awareness Campaign Affordable Funerals Network is proud to launch a national campaign providing funding for at-need families to funeral homes within the AFN provider network throughout the country. - April 30, 2017 - Affordable Funerals Network

Turning Tombstones to Trees Funky funeral firm Alternative Endings is proving to be a Crowdfunding sensation with its ground-breaking range of unforgettable funerals and life celebrations. Co-founder Kevin Foy says: “Traditional funerals haven’t progressed in hundreds of years. So why can’t the rest of us be... - December 12, 2015 - Alternative endings

Cabarrus Memorial Gardens to Hold 3rd Annual Holiday Memorial Tree Cabarrus Memorial Gardens will host its 3rd annual Holiday Memorial Tree. Kicking off this 2014 Season with a Free Open House on Saturday, December 6th at 11 a.m. thru 3:00 pm at Cabarrus Memorial Gardens, Hwy 73, Concord, NC to celebrate the lives of loved ones lost. Enjoy refreshments, choose your free ornament and write your memorial to join the precious memories on their Holiday Memorial Tree. - November 24, 2014 - Cabarrus Memorial Gardens

Toale Brothers Purchases Ewing Funeral Home Sarasota, Florida’s Oldest Funeral Home Expands into Venice, Florida. - August 02, 2014 - Toale Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory

Legacy Memorial New System Can Set Up a Memorial Website in 5-Minutes and 4 Easy Steps LegacyMemorial.com offers a new simplified system with which you can set up a customized memorial website in 4 simple steps and in less than 5 minutes. The websites are hosted to last for generations to keep the memory of a loved one alive in the hearts and minds of family and friends. - July 23, 2014 - Legacy Memorial

White Bear Lake Funeral Home an Unlikely Nominee for Customer Service Award Mueller Memorial’s White Bear Lake Funeral Home has been nominated for White Bear Lake Magazine’s Best Small Business Customer Service Award. - April 09, 2014 - Mueller Memorial

St. Paul Funeral Home Offers Ultimate Sendoff for Diehard Twins Fans Offers MLB Twins Branded Cremation Urns and Caskets for Life Long Fans - April 02, 2014 - Mueller Memorial

Rezendes Pre Need Services Addresses Public Reluctance to Funeral Planning with a Complimentary Personal Planning Book Rezendes Pre Need Services, a leader in funeral planning in Ventura and Los Angeles counties, is pleased to announce it’s Complimentary Personal Planning Book. - March 04, 2014 - Rezendes Pre Need Services

Signature Sunsets Announces the Availability of Its New Book Entitled "Pondering Leaves" on the Topic of Funerary Pre-Planning "Pondering Leaves: Composing and Conveying Your Life Story's Epilogue" by Mary Ellen Markant; ISBN: 9780989767477 - January 13, 2014 - Signature Sunsets

Mueller Memorial Reaches Out to Grieving Minnesotans with Guide to Enjoying the Holidays Mueller Memorial, a St. Paul funeral home, offers families dealing with grief this season a grief support guide to be “Happy at the Holidays.” - November 23, 2013 - Mueller Memorial

Frazer Consultants Releases "Treasure of Memories" Tribute Video Clip Elegant new tribute video clip has been expertly created for use with Frazer Consultants Tribute Center video creation software. - August 08, 2013 - Frazer Consultants

Tribute Video Clip "A Stream of Memories" Added to Frazer Consultants Tribute Center Nature lovers will appreciate this peaceful, water lily-filled video scenery created for use with Frazer Consultants Tribute Center video creation software. - August 08, 2013 - Frazer Consultants

B.C. Bailey Funeral Home Receives 100% Satisfaction Rating from Families B.C. Bailey Funeral Home in Wallingford, CT has earned a 100% satisfaction score from the families they served in 2012. - July 17, 2013 - B.C. Bailey Funeral Home

Julie A. Burn Joins StoneMor Partners as Director of Cremation Services Julie A. Burn, CCrE, CSE, has joined StoneMor Partners as Director of Cremation Services. Julie will act as StoneMor’s dedicated cremation resource, developing programs for all cremation services and products. - May 17, 2013 - StoneMor Partners

Seawinds Funeral Homes Joins Forces with StoneMor Partners StoneMor Partners has partnered with Seawinds Funeral Homes of South Florida. - April 17, 2013 - StoneMor Partners

Frazer Consultants Releases 200 New Scenic Video Clips for Tribute Center Software Hundreds of eight second cinematic quality video clips are now available to interweave with photos and music to personalize tribute videos created with Tribute Center video creation software. - March 11, 2013 - Frazer Consultants

Mainely Urns Now Offering Seven Lines of Pet Caskets Mainely Urns & Memorials, a leader in the memorial products market, has introduced seven unique lines of pet caskets available on their website at www.mainelyurns.com. From biodegradable pet caskets to impenetrable pet caskets, pet owners have a wide variety to choose from. Pet caskets can be used in a cemetery, garden or back yard. Making the final resting place for a dog or cat can provide important resolution and closure to the grieving process. - March 08, 2013 - Mainely Urns and Memorials

Mainely Urns Now Offering an Eco-Friendly Alternative to the Traditional Casket Mainely Urns & Memorials, a leader in the memorial products market, is offering an eco-friendly alternative to the traditional casket. - February 06, 2013 - Mainely Urns and Memorials

Where to Scatter Ashes - Sedona Company Has Answers Sedona Offers a Blessed Surrounding to Scatter Ashes to the Heavenly Winds - February 06, 2013 - Ashes to the Winds of Sedona

Frazer Consultants "Precious Boy" and "Precious Girl" Register Books Specifically designed for the life celebrations for children, these two new personalized funeral register books come complete with their own coordinated keepsake boxes. - January 29, 2013 - Frazer Consultants

Frazer Consultants Tribute Video Clip "Fishing Memories" Honors Fisherman For the avid fisherman or individual who, in life, would rather be fishing, this cinematic quality video provides the ultimate personalized intro and ending for a life celebration tribute video - January 26, 2013 - Frazer Consultants

Frazer Consultants Adds New Video Clip for Tribute Video Software The ability to personalize a life celebration grows with the addition of the newly released "Stitching Memories" video clip for the intro and ending for a DVD tribute video. - January 26, 2013 - Frazer Consultants

BillionGraves Acquired by Otter Creek Holdings Otter Creek Holdings, L.L.C., is proud to announce its recent acquisition of BillionGraves, a technology-based genealogical research company. - January 23, 2013 - American Granite and Memorials, Inc.

Scattering Ashes to the Heavenly Winds of Sedona Brings Closure to Families in Mourning Sedona AZ Offers a Blessed Surrounding to Scatter Ashes - December 16, 2012 - Ashes to the Winds of Sedona

High-Tech Digital Twist for Gravestones in South Africa The integration of QR Code technology with memorials provides an interactive visit to the cemetery. - November 26, 2012 - EverMe

Hope for the Holidays; Coping with Loss Hope for the Holidays is a free program open to the public. Uplifting 2 hour program will provide information on coping will a loss during the holidays. All faiths welcome. Saturday, Dec. 8, 1-3pm. - November 22, 2012 - Gary Panoch Funeral Home & Cremations

Fairhaven Celebrates Compassion, Public Service at First Annual Oliver Halsell Care Awards Six Orange County Residents honored for “serving from the heart.” - November 08, 2012 - Fairhaven Memorial Park and Mortuary

Northeast Minneapolis Grief Support Group Schedules Winter Outing Widows, widowers and others facing the loss of a loved on in Minneapolis, Blaine or Osseo, MN can turn to Chapel Chummies from Kozlak-Radulovich Funeral Chapels for support. - November 03, 2012 - Kozlak Radulovich Funeral Chapels

McCall’s Proud Winner of Best Funeral Home in Victoria McCall Bros. Funeral Directors Ltd was awarded the award of being the best funeral home in Victoria BC for 2011. - October 31, 2012 - McCall's

Alzheimer’s Advocate, Educator, Activist Honored with Fairhaven’s Oliver Halsell Care Award Patty Mouton, vice president of outreach and advocacy for the Orange County chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, is being honored this October with Fairhaven’s Oliver Halsell Care Award for her steadfast dedication to advocacy and education for those affected by dementia. Fairhaven, an... - October 17, 2012 - Fairhaven Memorial Park and Mortuary

Toale Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory Featured on City Business Show 100-Year-Old Funeral Home Selected for Television Feature in Sarasota, Florida - October 14, 2012 - Toale Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory

Toale Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory Celebrate Centennial Funeral Homes Achieve 100-Year Milestone in Sarasota/Bradenton, Florida - October 12, 2012 - Toale Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory

Medical Tech, Dedicated Care Provider, Receives Fairhaven’s Oliver Halsell Care Award Born in the United States and raised in the Philippines, Shirley Dimapilis returned to the US in her late 20s with five dollars and a job offer to be a caregiver. From these humble beginnings, Dimapilis has cultivated a successful and fulfilling career in senior care. Treasured by coworkers and residents... - September 30, 2012 - Fairhaven Memorial Park and Mortuary

Fairhaven President Honored for Pioneering Funeral Industry for Women, Dedicated Community Engagement Marla Noel, President of Fairhaven Memorial Park & Mortuary, honored with WomanSage’s Family Matters Community Outreach Award in the Business category on Wednesday, September 26. - September 29, 2012 - Fairhaven Memorial Park and Mortuary

Interactive Headstones with Tech Appeal Have you ever walked through a cemetery and wondered about the lives of the people buried there? So have Rick and Lorie Miller, and after losing some very dear family members in the recent years, including Lorie’s younger brother Charlie and her Grandparents. They wanted to find a way to celebrate... - September 09, 2012 - Digital Legacys LLC

“From the Badge to the Bible,” San Juan Capistrano Chaplain Honored with Fairhaven’s Oliver Halsell Caregiver Award Bereavement coordinator, volunteer police chaplain and dedicated Alzheimer’s Association activist Reverend Gary Tucker recognized for community work. - August 25, 2012 - Fairhaven Memorial Park and Mortuary

Stillwater's Green Cremation Featured in Flameless Cremation BBC News Article Green Cremation, one of two flameless cremation providers in the United States, was featured in a BBC News article on this popular trend. - August 22, 2012 - Green Cremation

Frazer Consultants Announces New Product - Funeral Register Keepsake Boxes To preserve the memories, keep a funeral register book safely stored on a bookshelf or in an office, Frazer Consultants creates funeral register books with coordinated keepsake boxes - August 22, 2012 - Frazer Consultants

Frazer Consultants Expands Video Library for Tribute Video Software Continuously innovating and improving their funeral software personalization options, Frazer Consultants recently released yet another tribute video clip to help client families celebrate the life of a soccer player or soccer fan - July 11, 2012 - Frazer Consultants

New Book for Boomers Provides Step-by-Step Guidance on How to Best Help Their Parents as They Age This easy-to-understand guide takes you from the essentials of qualifying for Medicaid to planning a funeral – in layman’s terms. Author Jodi Clock provides fundamental information on how you can maximize your hard-earned dollars to last through your retirement. Don’t wait until it’s too late to get end-of life advice you need to safeguard you and your parents' assets. - July 05, 2012 - Jodi Clock DBA as Strategic Choices

Frazer Consultants Releases a Series of New Video Clips for Tribute Center Six expertly created and designed video clips have just been released for use with Frazer Consultants Tribute Center video creation software. These clips are part of a series of videos focused on prayers and poems. - June 08, 2012 - Frazer Consultants

Frazer Consultants Adds New Tribute Video Clip to Funeral Software Entitled Basketball Memories For families wishing to honor a loved one who played or enjoyed watching basketball, Basketball Memories was expertly created and designed for use with the Tribute Center video creation software. - June 08, 2012 - Frazer Consultants

Frazer Consultants Adds "John 3:16" Tribute Video Clip to Online Video Database As one of the most widely quoted verses from the Christian bible, John 3:16 , is an ideal intro and ending for a tribute video to celebrate the life of a loved one. - May 24, 2012 - Frazer Consultants