Recent Headlines
Randers Funeral Director Launches Her Own Funeral Home After More Than 20 Years in the Profession
Stofsky Begravelse has opened in Randers, founded by funeral director Dorthe Stofsky, who has helped families in the local area for more than 20 years. The new funeral home is built on the values of Warmth and Respect and offers support with both the farewell ceremony and the many practical matters that follow a death. - June 17, 2026 - Stofsky Begravelse
From Tradition to Innovation: Practical Funeral Home Strategies on 6 Feet Ahead Podcast
Funeral home owners and directors now have access to actionable insights for modernizing their businesses. In Episode 10 of the 6 Feet Ahead Podcast, host Oscar Guerrero sits down with Jonathan Kepner, Co‑Owner and Licensed Funeral Director at Raymer‑Kepner Funeral Home & Cremation... - September 25, 2025 - Funeral Marketing Pros
New 6 Feet Ahead Episode: Michael Dixon on Mental Health and Peer Support in Funeral Service
In the latest episode of the 6 Feet Ahead Podcast, host Oscar Guerrero speaks with Michael Dixon, a veteran funeral director and founder of Funeral Professional Peer Support, about the often-overlooked mental health challenges facing funeral professionals. This episode sheds light on the mental health crisis within the funeral service industry, the importance of peer support, and actionable strategies for funeral home owners and directors to support the well-being of their teams. - August 11, 2025 - Funeral Marketing Pros
New Episode of 6 Feet Ahead Podcast: Antonio Green on Revolutionizing Funeral Service with AI, Communication, and Workforce Innovation
In the latest episode of the 6 Feet Ahead podcast, Oscar Guerrero sits down with Antonio Green, General Manager of James H. Cole Funeral Home in Detroit, to discuss how technology and fresh perspectives are transforming the funeral service industry. Antonio, a licensed funeral director and embalmer, shares his innovative approach to using artificial intelligence (AI), enhancing communication with families, and addressing the challenges of managing a multigenerational workforce. - August 01, 2025 - Funeral Marketing Pros
Innovating Funeral Service: How Lanae Strovers is Redefining Funeral Services with Creativity and Compassion
In this episode of 6 Feet Ahead, host Oscar Guerrero speaks with funeral director Lanae Strovers about personalizing funeral services, breaking industry barriers, and using innovative approaches to support grieving families. - June 13, 2025 - Funeral Marketing Pros
Timeless Treasures Offers Healing Through Handcrafted Cremation and Breastmilk Jewelry
Timeless Treasures Co creates custom cremation and breastmilk preservation jewelry, providing a meaningful way to honor life’s milestones and preserve cherished memories. Founded by Elizabeth Palermo, a mother of two, the company was inspired by her experiences of personal loss and motherhood. - March 17, 2025 - Timeless Treasures Co
Business Consulting Firm Brien Dunphy & Associates Launch Innovative Leadership Course for Funeral Home Leaders
Brien Dunphy of Brien Dunphy & Associates, renowned ICF Executive Coach and leadership expert, announces a new course aimed at empowering leaders in the death care industry. The course is designed to enhance leadership skills and business growth in funeral homes. With his experience in the... - December 14, 2023 - Brien Dunphy & Associates
First New Full-Service Funeral Home/Mortuary Built in San Diego in 60+ Years Celebrates Grand Opening
One of the few woman/minority-owned mortuaries in California opens in San Diego. - November 14, 2022 - Bravo Family Mortuary
Unique Approach to Funeral Services Now Available in Sarasota & Naples, Florida
Sarasota and Naples are two of the newest locations for Baldwin Brothers Funeral & Cremation Society, Florida’s cremation and funeral services leader. - July 08, 2022 - Baldwin Brothers, A Funeral & Cremation Society
GEN-V Mortuary Cosmetics Launches Innovative Product Line
Genesis corporation is proud to announce the launch of their new division - GEN-V Mortuary Cosmetics. Stay tuned for new product rollouts– proprietary formaldehyde-free line of embalming fluids, and patented fluid/spill HRP’s (body bags). GEN-V goals: bring new technology to the funeral services industry backed with intellectual property. The company has acquired the rights to 4 different lines of products with unique (patent pending) characteristics that aim for the betterment of our industry. - July 08, 2022 - Genesis V of NC, LLC
Gone But Not Forgotten: 9/11 and COVID-19 Victims Remembered
Gone but not forgotten is a new project created to honor and remember those who lost their lives on 9/11 and to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic. The project covers more than 224 countries and territories with people who died from the deadly pandemic. “It is a huge undertaking, the first... - May 14, 2022 - Gone But Not Forgotten Online
SimpleCremationUSA.com Launches Website Offering Low-Cost Cremation Services
SimpleCremationUSA.com announces the launch of its online cremation services website. The platform allows customers to locate cremation services in their area and to arrange a cremation conveniently from any connected device. Funeral homes and crematoriums are able to register as cremation service providers on the platform, to process and be paid for cremation orders through the website. The website allows customers to arrange a cremation for immediate and future needs. - April 26, 2022 - SimpleCremationUSA.com
Baldwin Brothers, Florida’s Premier End of Life Service Providers
Baldwin Brothers also include the groundbreaking option to convert ashes into solidified remains called parting stones in their offerings. - April 04, 2022 - Baldwin Brothers, A Funeral & Cremation Society
Chicago Area Funeral Service Professionals to Gather in November for FDSA’s 2021 Annual Trade Show
The Funeral Directors Services Association of Greater Chicago (FDSA) is excited to meet in person for the 2021 Annual Trade Show, which takes place on November 3 at the White Eagle Events and Convention Center in Niles, Illinois. In addition to the exhibit hall featuring industry products,... - October 14, 2021 - Funeral Directors Society Association of Greater Chicago
Funeral Directors Services Association of Greater Chicago Announces New Management
The Funeral Directors Services Association of Greater Chicago (FDSA) is pleased to announce SEVEN12 Management (SEVEN12), a full-service association management company, will be working with FDSA leadership to renew and strengthen its services to its members. - May 13, 2021 - Funeral Directors Society Association of Greater Chicago
Need Home Staging Advice for Just One Room? Blue Diamond Staging & Design Now Provides That Service.
Home Stager, Kasia McDaniel, realized some homeowners and even real estate agents struggle with staging that one awkward room. They have all the other rooms ready for the photographer but either can’t figure out the best solution or can’t agree. McDaniel, owner of Blue Diamond Staging... - January 07, 2021 - Blue Diamond Staging & Design, LLC
OpusXenta Named as UK Crematoria Portal Provider in Response to COVID-19 Pandemic
OpusXenta, the developer of the death care profession’s premier online marketplace, today announced their byondcloud solution was launched as the platform for the United Kingdom’s national cremation booking and availability management portal. In response to COVID-19, The Deceased... - November 05, 2020 - OpusXenta
Helping Survivors Manage Releases All Content
Practical How-To Guide Empowers Survivors after a Death - May 28, 2020 - Helping Survivors Manage
Tolar-Westgate Funerals is Prepared to Safely Care for Families During the COVID-19 Pandemic
Tolar-Westgate Funerals & Cremations remains committed and prepared to safely care for the families it serves during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Whenever possible, Tolar-Westgate Funerals & Cremations will continue to enable families to participate in the rituals that are... - April 14, 2020 - Tolar-Westgate Funerals & Cremations
Quick Funeral is Providing a Wide Range of Funeral Programs with Printable Templates for Everyone
QuickFuneral LLC introduced an online software which is hosted on www.QuickFuneral.com, where users from anywhere in the world can access it for creating funeral programs. This produces printable PDF which is self printable. - July 28, 2018 - Quick Funeral LLC
Send Messages from the Grave and Tell Them How You Really Felt - Funeralnotification.com
FuneralNotification.com notifies friends, family & loved ones of your funeral arrangements and the ability to leave text & video messages to share last wishes, memories & good-byes. - July 27, 2018 - FuneralNotification.com
Hyde-Chambers Funeral Services Offers Different Kinds of Funeral Plans
Hyde-Chambers Funeral Services offers three kinds of funeral plans: Simple, Standard, and Premium. Each package is cost-effective and includes everything a funeral needs. - July 24, 2017 - Hyde-Chambers Funeral Services
Heritage Memorial Funding Introduces New Account Representative: Shannon Ivy Joins Heritage Team as Account Representative
Heritage Memorial Funding is pleased to announce the addition of Shannon Ivy as account representative in customer service. Ivy is responsible for identifying market opportunities and building relationships with existing and prospective clients while educating them about Heritage’s low-cost, no-risk funding. Heritage Memorial Funding is proud to welcome Ivy to the team. - July 01, 2017 - Heritage Memorial Funding
First Garden Dedicated to Planting the Bios Urn Has Opened
The Tree of Life Garden is dedicated to planting the Bios Urn. On May 6th, 2017, in Quebec, Canada, the first Bios Urn was planted in a special garden just for Bios Urns biodegradable urns. - May 15, 2017 - Bios Urn Environment SL
Affordable Funerals Network Launches Community Outreach Assistance Initiative Life or Death- National Funeral Funding and Pre-Need Awareness Campaign
Affordable Funerals Network is proud to launch a national campaign providing funding for at-need families to funeral homes within the AFN provider network throughout the country. - April 30, 2017 - Affordable Funerals Network
Turning Tombstones to Trees
Funky funeral firm Alternative Endings is proving to be a Crowdfunding sensation with its ground-breaking range of unforgettable funerals and life celebrations. Co-founder Kevin Foy says: “Traditional funerals haven’t progressed in hundreds of years. So why can’t the rest of us... - December 12, 2015 - Alternative endings
Cabarrus Memorial Gardens to Hold 3rd Annual Holiday Memorial Tree
Cabarrus Memorial Gardens will host its 3rd annual Holiday Memorial Tree. Kicking off this 2014 Season with a Free Open House on Saturday, December 6th at 11 a.m. thru 3:00 pm at Cabarrus Memorial Gardens, Hwy 73, Concord, NC to celebrate the lives of loved ones lost. Enjoy refreshments, choose your free ornament and write your memorial to join the precious memories on their Holiday Memorial Tree. - November 24, 2014 - Cabarrus Memorial Gardens
An Entrepreneur Breathes New Life Into the Old Jinwright Funeral Home Building
Competition in Charlotte’s funeral home industry has just gotten stiffer. - November 11, 2014 - Boston's Mortuary
Toale Brothers Purchases Ewing Funeral Home
Sarasota, Florida’s Oldest Funeral Home Expands into Venice, Florida. - August 02, 2014 - Toale Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory
Legacy Memorial New System Can Set Up a Memorial Website in 5-Minutes and 4 Easy Steps
LegacyMemorial.com offers a new simplified system with which you can set up a customized memorial website in 4 simple steps and in less than 5 minutes. The websites are hosted to last for generations to keep the memory of a loved one alive in the hearts and minds of family and friends. - July 23, 2014 - Legacy Memorial
White Bear Lake Funeral Home an Unlikely Nominee for Customer Service Award
Mueller Memorial’s White Bear Lake Funeral Home has been nominated for White Bear Lake Magazine’s Best Small Business Customer Service Award. - April 09, 2014 - Mueller Memorial
St. Paul Funeral Home Offers Ultimate Sendoff for Diehard Twins Fans
Offers MLB Twins Branded Cremation Urns and Caskets for Life Long Fans - April 02, 2014 - Mueller Memorial
Rezendes Pre Need Services Addresses Public Reluctance to Funeral Planning with a Complimentary Personal Planning Book
Rezendes Pre Need Services, a leader in funeral planning in Ventura and Los Angeles counties, is pleased to announce it’s Complimentary Personal Planning Book. - March 04, 2014 - Rezendes Pre Need Services
Signature Sunsets Announces the Availability of Its New Book Entitled "Pondering Leaves" on the Topic of Funerary Pre-Planning
"Pondering Leaves: Composing and Conveying Your Life Story's Epilogue" by Mary Ellen Markant; ISBN: 9780989767477 - January 13, 2014 - Signature Sunsets
Mueller Memorial Reaches Out to Grieving Minnesotans with Guide to Enjoying the Holidays
Mueller Memorial, a St. Paul funeral home, offers families dealing with grief this season a grief support guide to be “Happy at the Holidays.” - November 23, 2013 - Mueller Memorial
Frazer Consultants Releases "Treasure of Memories" Tribute Video Clip
Elegant new tribute video clip has been expertly created for use with Frazer Consultants Tribute Center video creation software. - August 08, 2013 - Frazer Consultants
Tribute Video Clip "A Stream of Memories" Added to Frazer Consultants Tribute Center
Nature lovers will appreciate this peaceful, water lily-filled video scenery created for use with Frazer Consultants Tribute Center video creation software. - August 08, 2013 - Frazer Consultants
B.C. Bailey Funeral Home Receives 100% Satisfaction Rating from Families
B.C. Bailey Funeral Home in Wallingford, CT has earned a 100% satisfaction score from the families they served in 2012. - July 17, 2013 - B.C. Bailey Funeral Home
Julie A. Burn Joins StoneMor Partners as Director of Cremation Services
Julie A. Burn, CCrE, CSE, has joined StoneMor Partners as Director of Cremation Services. Julie will act as StoneMor’s dedicated cremation resource, developing programs for all cremation services and products. - May 17, 2013 - StoneMor Partners
Seawinds Funeral Homes Joins Forces with StoneMor Partners
StoneMor Partners has partnered with Seawinds Funeral Homes of South Florida. - April 17, 2013 - StoneMor Partners
Frazer Consultants Releases 200 New Scenic Video Clips for Tribute Center Software
Hundreds of eight second cinematic quality video clips are now available to interweave with photos and music to personalize tribute videos created with Tribute Center video creation software. - March 11, 2013 - Frazer Consultants
Mainely Urns Now Offering Seven Lines of Pet Caskets
Mainely Urns & Memorials, a leader in the memorial products market, has introduced seven unique lines of pet caskets available on their website at www.mainelyurns.com. From biodegradable pet caskets to impenetrable pet caskets, pet owners have a wide variety to choose from. Pet caskets can be used in a cemetery, garden or back yard. Making the final resting place for a dog or cat can provide important resolution and closure to the grieving process. - March 08, 2013 - Mainely Urns and Memorials
Where to Scatter Ashes - Sedona Company Has Answers
Sedona Offers a Blessed Surrounding to Scatter Ashes to the Heavenly Winds - February 06, 2013 - Ashes to the Winds of Sedona
Mainely Urns Now Offering an Eco-Friendly Alternative to the Traditional Casket
Mainely Urns & Memorials, a leader in the memorial products market, is offering an eco-friendly alternative to the traditional casket. - February 06, 2013 - Mainely Urns and Memorials
Frazer Consultants "Precious Boy" and "Precious Girl" Register Books
Specifically designed for the life celebrations for children, these two new personalized funeral register books come complete with their own coordinated keepsake boxes. - January 29, 2013 - Frazer Consultants
Frazer Consultants Adds New Video Clip for Tribute Video Software
The ability to personalize a life celebration grows with the addition of the newly released "Stitching Memories" video clip for the intro and ending for a DVD tribute video. - January 26, 2013 - Frazer Consultants
Frazer Consultants Tribute Video Clip "Fishing Memories" Honors Fisherman
For the avid fisherman or individual who, in life, would rather be fishing, this cinematic quality video provides the ultimate personalized intro and ending for a life celebration tribute video - January 26, 2013 - Frazer Consultants
BillionGraves Acquired by Otter Creek Holdings
Otter Creek Holdings, L.L.C., is proud to announce its recent acquisition of BillionGraves, a technology-based genealogical research company. - January 23, 2013 - American Granite and Memorials, Inc.
Scattering Ashes to the Heavenly Winds of Sedona Brings Closure to Families in Mourning
Sedona AZ Offers a Blessed Surrounding to Scatter Ashes - December 16, 2012 - Ashes to the Winds of Sedona
High-Tech Digital Twist for Gravestones in South Africa
The integration of QR Code technology with memorials provides an interactive visit to the cemetery. - November 26, 2012 - EverMe