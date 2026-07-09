Recent Headlines
OrangeBag Now Serves All of Houston and Surrounding Areas with Commercial Laundry and Linen Service
OrangeBag has expanded its commercial laundry and linen service to cover all of Greater Houston. Businesses from Downtown and the Galleria to Sugar Land, The Woodlands, Katy, and Pearland can now schedule pickup and delivery for hotels, gyms, spas, medical offices, and short-term rentals. The program offers guaranteed counts, documented pricing, and contract terms under three years. - July 09, 2026 - OrangeBag
Pantri App, the Tech-Enabled Lifestyle Marketplace for Chefs, Laundry, and Organizing, Pre-Launches Personal Chef Pilot in Houston
Pantri App, a tech-enabled lifestyle marketplace for chefs, laundry pickup and delivery, and home organizing, announces the pre-launch of its Cart-to-Table Personal Chef Pilot in Houston. Built for busy professionals, families, and seniors, the pilot offers chef-prepared meals at home using customers’ own groceries — reducing stress, saving time, and maximizing convenience. - October 01, 2025 - Pantri App Inc.
Shoewah.com Expands Tech-Powered Shoe Cleaning Platform Across the U.S.
Shoewah.com, a fully online shoe cleaning subscription service, expands across the U.S. with fast, tech-enabled logistics and trusted expertise. - August 01, 2025 - Shoewah.com
Revolution Laundry Launches Monthly Bike Giveaway for Kids in White Center
Revolution Laundry is helping the White Center community with a read to ride bike giveaway for avid childhood readers. - October 11, 2024 - Revolution Laundry
Revolution Laundry Grand Opening Party on August 10 in White Center, Seattle
The Revolution Laundry Grand Opening Party on August 10 in White Center, Seattle will be a community event for all of White Center. - July 30, 2024 - Revolution Laundry
Revolution Laundry to Open on July 8 in White Center, Seattle: the New Standard in Laundry Services
Corry's Fine Dry Cleaning is proud to announce the grand opening of its newest brand, Revolution Laundry, on July 8. Located at 9840 16th Ave SW, Seattle WA, this state-of-the-art laundromat is set to redefine laundry services in the White Center neighborhood, offering self-serve laundry, dry... - July 05, 2024 - Revolution Laundry
Rinse Brings OxiClean™ Stain Fighting Power to Customers in San Francisco
Rinse, a leading national brand in clothing care, announces its partnership with OxiClean™ to bring the brand’s legendary stain-fighting capabilities to Rinse customers. The limited-time partnership is the first of its kind in a changing laundry landscape where an increasing number of... - July 02, 2021 - Rinse
New Year, New Rental Offerings - Bergen Linen Finding New Ways to Support Restaurant Industry
Bergen Linen, a commercial linen provider, releases latest rental offerings for the restaurant industry. For the Food and Beverage industry, last year proved to be a challenging time. During the early part of the lockdown, the local, family-owned and operated business looked for ways to support... - January 27, 2021 - Bergen Linen
Local New York Dry Cleaners Finalist in Global Textile Care Competition
Hallak Cleaners was honored to be a finalist in CINET’s Global Best Practices Awards Program 2020 which was recently held in Amsterdam. - January 27, 2021 - Hallak Companies
Dirty Laundry Solutions Presents Their Divergent Company: Aloha Laundry Life
Dirty Laundry Solutions Introduces Their Spin-off Aloha Laundry Life - January 01, 2021 - Dirty Laundry Solutions
Washland Laundromat Keeping It Clean During COVID-19
WashLand Laundromat is committed to providing their clients the cleanest possible facility for tackling their family’s essential chore of laundering clothes and household linens, especially during these unprecedented times. - December 16, 2020 - WashLand Laundromat
Local Laundromat Chain Receives Its Better Business Bureau(R) (BBB) Accreditation
A local Laundromat chain announces its Better Business Bureau(R) (BBB) accreditation. The designation recognizes the chain as a vetted and trustworthy business, operating under honesty and integrity. A BBB accreditation gives the company greater exposure to potential customers and an enhanced... - November 02, 2020 - Our Best Laundry
Dirty Laundry Solutions Introduces Its Affordable Pick-Up and Drop-Off Service
Dirty Laundry Solutions Provides a New and Safe System for Your Convenience - September 02, 2020 - Dirty Laundry Solutions
Support Your Local Dry Cleaner Campaign Featuring Marla Gibbs (Florence from The Jefferson’s)
The COVID-19 pandemic drastically slowed, or even shuttered, many businesses - including dry cleaners. In an effort to help bring awareness to this issue, Cleaner’s Supply launched a “Support Your Local Dry Cleaner” social media campaign. This series of engaging images and videos,... - July 02, 2020 - Cleaner's Supply
koi’s Scrubs for Superheroes Program to Donate $250,000 in Scrubs to Hospitals and Nursing Homes Serving at the Frontlines of the COVID-19 Pandemic
koi Design, a Compton, CA-based maker of designer medical scrubs, has committed to donating $250,000 in scrubs to hospitals and nursing homes across America through its Scrubs for Superheroes Program. “Doctors, nurses and healthcare workers have been the true superheroes during the... - April 20, 2020 - koi Design LLC
Rinse Acquires OffToYou and Continues Rapid Expansion Across the Bay Area
Rinse, the most digitally advanced company in dry cleaning and laundry, has extended its market leadership in the Bay Area by acquiring South Bay upstart OffToYou and launching its award-winning service in Los Gatos and Milpitas, while also expanding its San Jose footprint. - March 10, 2020 - Rinse
Cleaner’s Supply Introduces New January 2020 Catalog Loaded with New Products and Lowered Prices on Top Products
January is here and that means a new catalog from Cleaner’s Supply. With over 200 new and innovative products for the dry cleaning industry, the 2020 printing does not disappoint. Some new products include, striped Heat Seals, Counter Bags with invoice pocket, Bagging labels, and a small Wash... - January 17, 2020 - Cleaner's Supply
Get Fitted for a New Suit with Hiras Bespoke in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Connecticut
The Premier Bespoke Tailors of Hong Kong, Hiras Bespoke, has released their upcoming custom fittings in Boston, Newton, Providence, Hartford, New Haven, and Greenwich from 26th of January until 1st February 2020. Since starting in the '60s, the family-owned company has expanded to reach a bigger... - January 09, 2020 - Hiras Master Tailors
Suit Up for Hiras Bespoke's 2020 Fittings in DC, Tysons Corner, and Minneapolis
Hiras Bespoke is pleased to announce their custom fittings in Washington, DC, Tysons Corner, VA, and Minneapolis, MN from 28th January until 1st February 2020. Master Tailor Ajay Hira will be on hand for consultations and to showcase the latest fabric line for custom suits, shirts, jackets,... - January 09, 2020 - Hiras Master Tailors
The Premier Bespoke Master Tailor Announces London & Dublin Fittings
Hiras Bespoke returns to London and Dublin for custom fittings on January 14 to 24. The Hong Kong-based custom clothiers specializes in tailor made suits, shirts, trousers, jackets, tuxedos, coats and more for men and women. Create your own style and book a spot for a one-on-one consultation with... - January 09, 2020 - Hiras Master Tailors
The Premier Bespoke Tailor Year-End Custom Fittings in California
Hiras Bespoke is heading to California for year-end fittings in San Diego, Costa Mesa, Beverly Hills, San Francisco, and San Jose from December 15-21. Book a spot today and get fitted for your custom suits, shirts, jackets, and more with Master Tailor, Vinod Hinduja at the helm. Create your own... - December 05, 2019 - Hiras Master Tailors
The Premier Bespoke Tailor Has Scheduled Custom Fittings in Texas December 2019
Hiras Bespoke has scheduled fittings in Texas on December 6-11. Get fitted for your custom suits, shirts, jackets, and more with Master Tailor, Vinod Hinduja at the helm. Create your own style and book your appointments today. To arrange your appointments, please email: fittings@hiras.com Please... - November 20, 2019 - Hiras Master Tailors
The Premier Bespoke Tailor Announces Australia Custom Fittings Dec. 3-12
Hiras Bespoke Master Tailor, Mr. Ajay Hira, returns for custom fittings in Brisbane, Newcastle, Sydney, Canberra, Melbourne, Adelaide, Perth on December 3-12. Create your own style and book your appointments today. To arrange your appointments, please email fittings@hiras.com You may visit the... - November 15, 2019 - Hiras Master Tailors
The Premier Bespoke Tailor for Custom Fittings in Montreal, Calgary, Edmonton
Hiras Bespoke Master Tailor, Mr. Kavi Mirpuri, is back in Canada for custom fittings in Montreal, Calgary, and Edmonton from November 28 to December 2. Create your own style and book your appointments today. To arrange your appointments, please email fittings@hiras.com You may visit the tour... - November 13, 2019 - Hiras Master Tailors
The Premier Master Tailor Announces Texas Custom Fittings
Hiras Bespoke Tailor returns to Texas for custom fittings with Master Tailor, Andy Hira on Nov. 9-15. Reserve a spot for a one-on-one consultation on your custom suit, shirt, jacket, and more. To arrange your appointments, please email: fittings@hiras.com. You may visit the tour page to book... - November 06, 2019 - Hiras Master Tailors
The Premier Bespoke Tailor Has Scheduled Custom Fittings in New Jersey, Virginia, DC, The Bay Area, Southern California
Hiras Bespoke has schedule fittings in Short Hills, Tysons Corner, Washington, DC, The Bay Area, and Southern California from November 7-23. - November 02, 2019 - Hiras Master Tailors
The Premier Master Tailor Custom Fittings in the U.S. November 2019
Hiras Bespoke, the premier bespoke tailor, is back in the U.S. for fittings on November 3-27. Create your own style and book a spot for a one-on-one consultation with Master Tailor, Kavi Mirpuri. To arrange your appointments, please email fittings@hiras.com You may visit the tour page to book... - October 29, 2019 - Hiras Master Tailors
The Premier Master Tailor Visiting Canada for Custom Fittings
Andy Hira, Hiras Bespoke Master Tailor returns to Canada for custom fittings in Toronto, Richmond Hill, Hamilton, Mississauga/Toronto Airport, Ottawa, Montreal, Edmonton, Calgary, Vancouver from October 29 to November 8. - October 24, 2019 - Hiras Master Tailors
The Premier Bespoke Master Tailor Announces Australia Fittings
Hiras Bespoke returns to Australia for custom fittings in Brisbane, Sydney, Adelaide, Melbourne, Canberra, and Perth from October 14 to 25 showcasing the classics and latest Spring-Summer fabric collection. - October 10, 2019 - Hiras Master Tailors
My Laundry Room Lockers is in Scottsdale
My Laundry Room Lockers in Scottsdale is adding an app-based service model with the introduction of their 24/7 pickup and drop off dry cleaning and fluff & fold services. My Laundry Room Lockers installs lockers in large office buildings and apartment complexes that enables customers to drop... - September 17, 2019 - My Laundry Room Lockers
Scrub Addict™ Presents the 4th Annual Nurses Week Fashion Show - Miami
In celebration of Nurses Week, each year Scrub Addict™ host the Annual Nurses Week Fashion Show to honor and celebrate exceptional nurses all around the world. - May 02, 2019 - Scrub Addict™
Future Cleaning Service is Going to Expand Its Grounds Maintenance Services Nationwide
After achieving success in grounds maintenance in the regions of Yorkshire, Lincoln and Cornwall, the company now aims at taking these proven track records and cleaning methodologies to other counties of the UK. Future Cleaning Services will be opening more offices in near future to monitor clients satisfaction and employee satisfaction in different parts of the UK. - February 27, 2019 - Future Cleaning Services LTD
Fox Dry-Cleaning Services in Tulsa and Jenks Renovated, Modernized
Former owner rebuys and revives Fox Cleaners, discovers original employees still there. - August 13, 2018 - Fox Cleaners
Nixon Medical Introduces New Service-Centered Corporate Brand and Website
The live website, featuring the new brand, centers on the Company’s premier focus on service since 1967. - April 12, 2018 - Nixon Medical
Hospitality Packages from a Hospitable Provider; Bergen Linen Offers Custom Hospitality Packages
Colleges, camps and other dorm-like facilities often require hospitality packages. Now, they have a friend in Bergen Linen for quality goods and reliable service. - January 31, 2018 - Hallak Companies
Clean Out Your Closet for Flair Cleaners’ 15th Annual Holiday Clothing and Shoe Drive Through December 31
Clothing and shoe drive supports #community outreach by #LosAngelesMission, #MEND, and #HelpingHandsfortheBlind - December 01, 2017 - Flair Cleaners
S'otality Relaunches with Renewed Focus on Beauty and Wellness
S'otality: Hospitality For The Modern World is a Soho, New York-based luxury, personalized hospitality company active since 2013 and the company will be re-launching its services with a renewed focus on beauty and wellness. S’otality believes that their holistic and personalized approach to... - May 31, 2017 - S'otality Inc.
Roscoe Wins Illinois Governor's Sustainability Award, Again
The Roscoe Company has earned this prestigious award for 2016, seven years after having first won it in 1999. - January 17, 2017 - The Roscoe Company
ScrubsAndUniforms: The New 1-Stop Shop for Medical Apparel and Equipment
ScrubsandUniforms.com works as an online store where you can get the highest quality and most affordable medical equipment including scrubs, uniforms, stethoscope, blood pressure cuff, nursing bag, all shoes and clogs, medical reference books, organizers and clip board, scissors and everything you need to carry out your responsibility as a care taker. - December 01, 2016 - Scrubs And Uniforms
Get Fitted with Hiras Fashion in Colorado, New Mexico & Arizona October 15-24
Bespoke Tailor Hiras Fashion is set to return to Denver, Albuquerque, Phoenix, Scottsdale, and Tucson on October 15 to 24. - October 06, 2016 - Hiras Fashion
Hong Kong Tailor Hiras Fashion Continues Its Canadian Tour from Sept. 25 to Oct. 22
Hiras Fashion has added more tour dates for Canada running from September 25 to October 22. - September 21, 2016 - Hiras Fashion
Get Fitted in Australia: Hiras Fashion Tour Sept. 28 to Oct. 28
Hong Kong Tailor Hiras Fashion returns to Australia on September 28 until October 28 for fittings. - September 19, 2016 - Hiras Fashion
Bespoke Tailor Hiras Fashion Upcoming Visit to Reno, Folsom, Sacramento, and the Bay Area Sept. 25-Oct. 5
Hong Kong tailor Hiras Fashion is scheduled to visit Reno, Folsom, Sacramento and the Bay Area for personal fittings from September 25 to October 5. - September 15, 2016 - Hiras Fashion
Hiras Fashion Upcoming Tours in New York, Texas, and Southern California Sept. 27 to Oct. 19
Hong Kong Bespoke Tailor Hiras Fashion is visiting major cities in New York, Texas and Southern California from September 27 to October 19. - September 08, 2016 - Hiras Fashion
Bespoke Tailor Hiras Fashion Has Scheduled a Canadian Tour on August 30 to September 21
Hiras Fashion custom clothier has scheduled a Canadian visit starting August 30 until September 21 for fittings. - August 26, 2016 - Hiras Fashion
Visiting Bespoke Tailor Hiras Fashion is Coming to Texas, September 7-17
Hiras Fashion is coming to major cities in Texas including Houston, San Antonio, New Braunfels, Austin, Plano, and Dallas/Ft Worth for personal fittings on September 7 to 17. - August 26, 2016 - Hiras Fashion
Hong Kong Bespoke Tailor Hiras Fashion Returns to Las Vegas August 28-29
Visiting Tailor Hiras Fashion is coming to Las Vegas (Summerlin) on August 28-29 for personal fittings. - August 25, 2016 - Hiras Fashion
Hiras Fashion Bespoke Tailor Has Scheduled Trunk Shows in Texas, Louisiana, Alabama, North Carolina, Kentucky, Minnesota, Tennessee, Oklahoma on July 31 to Aug. 27, 2016
Hong Kong-based bespoke tailor Hiras Fashion is set to visit key US cities in Texas, Louisiana, Alabama, North Carolina, Kentucky, Minnesota, Tennessee, Oklahoma on July 31 to August. 27, 2016. - July 31, 2016 - Hiras Fashion
Hong Kong Tailor Hiras Fashion is Visiting New York, Michigan, and Ontario (Canada) for Trunk Shows on August 12-24, 2016
Hiras Fashion bespoke tailor has scheduled several trunk shows in major cities in New York, Michigan and Ontario (Canada) on August 12-24, 2016. - July 31, 2016 - Hiras Fashion
Hiras Fashion is Visiting Canada for Trunk Shows on August 3-31, 2016
Hong Kong Tailor Hiras Fashion is set to visit key cities in Canada on August 3-31, 2016. - July 31, 2016 - Hiras Fashion