PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

The Premier Bespoke Tailor Year-End Custom Fittings in California Hiras Bespoke is heading to California for year-end fittings in San Diego, Costa Mesa, Beverly Hills, San Francisco, and San Jose from December 15-21. Book a spot today and get fitted for your custom suits, shirts, jackets, and more with Master Tailor, Vinod Hinduja at the helm. Create your own style... - December 05, 2019 - Hiras Master Tailors

The Premier Bespoke Tailor Has Scheduled Custom Fittings in Texas December 2019 Hiras Bespoke has scheduled fittings in Texas on December 6-11. Get fitted for your custom suits, shirts, jackets, and more with Master Tailor, Vinod Hinduja at the helm. Create your own style and book your appointments today. To arrange your appointments, please email: fittings@hiras.com Please visit... - November 20, 2019 - Hiras Master Tailors

The Premier Bespoke Tailor Announces Australia Custom Fittings Dec. 3-12 Hiras Bespoke Master Tailor, Mr. Ajay Hira, returns for custom fittings in Brisbane, Newcastle, Sydney, Canberra, Melbourne, Adelaide, Perth on December 3-12. Create your own style and book your appointments today. To arrange your appointments, please email fittings@hiras.com You may visit the tour... - November 15, 2019 - Hiras Master Tailors

The Premier Bespoke Tailor for Custom Fittings in Montreal, Calgary, Edmonton Hiras Bespoke Master Tailor, Mr. Kavi Mirpuri, is back in Canada for custom fittings in Montreal, Calgary, and Edmonton from November 28 to December 2. Create your own style and book your appointments today. To arrange your appointments, please email fittings@hiras.com You may visit the tour page... - November 13, 2019 - Hiras Master Tailors

The Premier Master Tailor Announces Texas Custom Fittings Hiras Bespoke Tailor returns to Texas for custom fittings with Master Tailor, Andy Hira on Nov. 9-15. Reserve a spot for a one-on-one consultation on your custom suit, shirt, jacket, and more. To arrange your appointments, please email: fittings@hiras.com. You may visit the tour page to book online:... - November 06, 2019 - Hiras Master Tailors

The Premier Bespoke Tailor Has Scheduled Custom Fittings in New Jersey, Virginia, DC, The Bay Area, Southern California Hiras Bespoke has schedule fittings in Short Hills, Tysons Corner, Washington, DC, The Bay Area, and Southern California from November 7-23. - November 02, 2019 - Hiras Master Tailors

The Premier Master Tailor Custom Fittings in the U.S. November 2019 Hiras Bespoke, the premier bespoke tailor, is back in the U.S. for fittings on November 3-27. Create your own style and book a spot for a one-on-one consultation with Master Tailor, Kavi Mirpuri. To arrange your appointments, please email fittings@hiras.com You may visit the tour page to book online:... - October 29, 2019 - Hiras Master Tailors

The Premier Master Tailor Visiting Canada for Custom Fittings Andy Hira, Hiras Bespoke Master Tailor returns to Canada for custom fittings in Toronto, Richmond Hill, Hamilton, Mississauga/Toronto Airport, Ottawa, Montreal, Edmonton, Calgary, Vancouver from October 29 to November 8. - October 24, 2019 - Hiras Master Tailors

The Premier Bespoke Master Tailor Announces Australia Fittings Hiras Bespoke returns to Australia for custom fittings in Brisbane, Sydney, Adelaide, Melbourne, Canberra, and Perth from October 14 to 25 showcasing the classics and latest Spring-Summer fabric collection. - October 10, 2019 - Hiras Master Tailors

My Laundry Room Lockers is in Scottsdale My Laundry Room Lockers in Scottsdale is adding an app-based service model with the introduction of their 24/7 pickup and drop off dry cleaning and fluff & fold services. My Laundry Room Lockers installs lockers in large office buildings and apartment complexes that enables customers to drop off... - September 17, 2019 - My Laundry Room Lockers

Scrub Addict™ Presents the 4th Annual Nurses Week Fashion Show - Miami In celebration of Nurses Week, each year Scrub Addict™ host the Annual Nurses Week Fashion Show to honor and celebrate exceptional nurses all around the world. - May 02, 2019 - Scrub Addict™

Future Cleaning Service is Going to Expand Its Grounds Maintenance Services Nationwide After achieving success in grounds maintenance in the regions of Yorkshire, Lincoln and Cornwall, the company now aims at taking these proven track records and cleaning methodologies to other counties of the UK. Future Cleaning Services will be opening more offices in near future to monitor clients satisfaction and employee satisfaction in different parts of the UK. - February 27, 2019 - Future Cleaning Services LTD

Fox Dry-Cleaning Services in Tulsa and Jenks Renovated, Modernized Former owner rebuys and revives Fox Cleaners, discovers original employees still there. - August 13, 2018 - Fox Cleaners

Nixon Medical Introduces New Service-Centered Corporate Brand and Website The live website, featuring the new brand, centers on the Company’s premier focus on service since 1967. - April 12, 2018 - Nixon Medical

Hospitality Packages from a Hospitable Provider; Bergen Linen Offers Custom Hospitality Packages Colleges, camps and other dorm-like facilities often require hospitality packages. Now, they have a friend in Bergen Linen for quality goods and reliable service. - January 31, 2018 - Hallak Cleaners

Clean Out Your Closet for Flair Cleaners’ 15th Annual Holiday Clothing and Shoe Drive Through December 31 Clothing and shoe drive supports #community outreach by #LosAngelesMission, #MEND, and #HelpingHandsfortheBlind - December 01, 2017 - Flair Cleaners

S'otality Relaunches with Renewed Focus on Beauty and Wellness S'otality: Hospitality For The Modern World is a Soho, New York-based luxury, personalized hospitality company active since 2013 and the company will be re-launching its services with a renewed focus on beauty and wellness. S’otality believes that their holistic and personalized approach to hospitality... - May 31, 2017 - S'otality Inc.

Roscoe Wins Illinois Governor's Sustainability Award, Again The Roscoe Company has earned this prestigious award for 2016, seven years after having first won it in 1999. - January 17, 2017 - The Roscoe Company

ScrubsAndUniforms: The New 1-Stop Shop for Medical Apparel and Equipment ScrubsandUniforms.com works as an online store where you can get the highest quality and most affordable medical equipment including scrubs, uniforms, stethoscope, blood pressure cuff, nursing bag, all shoes and clogs, medical reference books, organizers and clip board, scissors and everything you need to carry out your responsibility as a care taker. - December 01, 2016 - Scrubs And Uniforms

Get Fitted with Hiras Fashion in Colorado, New Mexico & Arizona October 15-24 Bespoke Tailor Hiras Fashion is set to return to Denver, Albuquerque, Phoenix, Scottsdale, and Tucson on October 15 to 24. - October 06, 2016 - Hiras Fashion

Hong Kong Tailor Hiras Fashion Continues Its Canadian Tour from Sept. 25 to Oct. 22 Hiras Fashion has added more tour dates for Canada running from September 25 to October 22. - September 21, 2016 - Hiras Fashion

Get Fitted in Australia: Hiras Fashion Tour Sept. 28 to Oct. 28 Hong Kong Tailor Hiras Fashion returns to Australia on September 28 until October 28 for fittings. - September 19, 2016 - Hiras Fashion

Bespoke Tailor Hiras Fashion Upcoming Visit to Reno, Folsom, Sacramento, and the Bay Area Sept. 25-Oct. 5 Hong Kong tailor Hiras Fashion is scheduled to visit Reno, Folsom, Sacramento and the Bay Area for personal fittings from September 25 to October 5. - September 15, 2016 - Hiras Fashion

Hiras Fashion Upcoming Tours in New York, Texas, and Southern California Sept. 27 to Oct. 19 Hong Kong Bespoke Tailor Hiras Fashion is visiting major cities in New York, Texas and Southern California from September 27 to October 19. - September 08, 2016 - Hiras Fashion

Visiting Bespoke Tailor Hiras Fashion is Coming to Texas, September 7-17 Hiras Fashion is coming to major cities in Texas including Houston, San Antonio, New Braunfels, Austin, Plano, and Dallas/Ft Worth for personal fittings on September 7 to 17. - August 26, 2016 - Hiras Fashion

Bespoke Tailor Hiras Fashion Has Scheduled a Canadian Tour on August 30 to September 21 Hiras Fashion custom clothier has scheduled a Canadian visit starting August 30 until September 21 for fittings. - August 26, 2016 - Hiras Fashion

Hong Kong Bespoke Tailor Hiras Fashion Returns to Las Vegas August 28-29 Visiting Tailor Hiras Fashion is coming to Las Vegas (Summerlin) on August 28-29 for personal fittings. - August 25, 2016 - Hiras Fashion

Hiras Fashion Bespoke Tailor Has Scheduled Trunk Shows in Texas, Louisiana, Alabama, North Carolina, Kentucky, Minnesota, Tennessee, Oklahoma on July 31 to Aug. 27, 2016 Hong Kong-based bespoke tailor Hiras Fashion is set to visit key US cities in Texas, Louisiana, Alabama, North Carolina, Kentucky, Minnesota, Tennessee, Oklahoma on July 31 to August. 27, 2016. - July 31, 2016 - Hiras Fashion

Hiras Fashion is Visiting Canada for Trunk Shows on August 3-31, 2016 Hong Kong Tailor Hiras Fashion is set to visit key cities in Canada on August 3-31, 2016. - July 31, 2016 - Hiras Fashion

Hong Kong Tailor Hiras Fashion is Visiting New York, Michigan, and Ontario (Canada) for Trunk Shows on August 12-24, 2016 Hiras Fashion bespoke tailor has scheduled several trunk shows in major cities in New York, Michigan and Ontario (Canada) on August 12-24, 2016. - July 31, 2016 - Hiras Fashion

Hiras Fashion Bespoke Tailor Visiting Colorado & Arizona July 24-30 Hong Kong Tailor Hiras Fashion is set to visit Denver, CO as well as Phoenix, Scottsdale and Chandler, AZ from July 24-30. - July 21, 2016 - Hiras Fashion

Hiras Fashion Has Scheduled Upcoming Trunk Shows in Australia, August 1 to September 7 Hong Kong Tailor Hiras Fashion is coming to Sydney, Adelaide, Perth, Canberra, Brisbane, Gold Coast and Melbourne on August 1 to September 7. - July 16, 2016 - Hiras Fashion

Bespoke Tailor Hiras Fashion Has Scheduled US Trunk Shows on July 18 to August 31 Hong Kong Tailor Hiras Fashion continues their worldwide tour in major cities in New York, Florida, Illinois, Texas, Louisiana, Alabama, North Carolina, Kentucky, Minnesota, Massachusetts, Tennessee, Oklahoma and more from July 18 to August 31. - July 15, 2016 - Hiras Fashion

Hong Kong Tailor Hiras Fashion Has Scheduled Trunk Shows in Ontario, Canada July 22-27 Hong Kong Tailor Hiras Fashion is coming to Toronto, Richmond Hill, Hamilton, Mississauga/Toronto Airport for several trunk shows from July 22-27. - July 15, 2016 - Hiras Fashion

Hong Kong Custom Tailor Hiras Fashion Visits Oslo, Norway, July 12-13 Bespoke Tailor Hiras Fashion is showcasing in Oslo, Norway on July 12-13. - June 29, 2016 - Hiras Fashion

Hiras Fashion Visiting Tailor in London, June 28 to July 11 Hong Kong Tailor Hiras Fashion is coming back to visit London for trunk shows running from June 28 to July 11. - June 25, 2016 - Hiras Fashion

Bespoke Tailor Hiras Fashion Visiting Canada from June 22 to July 4 Hong Kong Tailor Hiras Fashion has scheduled visits to Toronto, Mississauga/Toronto Airport, Montreal, Edmonton, Calgary, Vancouver, Surrey, Richmond from June 22 to July 4. - June 24, 2016 - Hiras Fashion

Hong Kong Custom Tailor Hiras Fashion is Showcasing in San Francisco, Palo Alto, Lake Tahoe & Beverly Hills on July 8-20 Bespoke Tailor Hiras Fashion is coming to San Francisco, Palo Alto, Lake Tahoe & Beverly Hills for trunk shows from July 8-20. - June 24, 2016 - Hiras Fashion

Bespoke Tailor Hiras Fashion Has Scheduled Trunk Shows in Southern California, July 7-16 Hong Kong Bespoke Tailor Hiras Fashion is coming to Southern California for trunk shows from July 7 to 16. - June 17, 2016 - Hiras Fashion

Hiras Fashion is Coming to St. Louis, Minneapolis, Philadelphia & Conshohocken, June 26 to July 2 Hong Kong Bespoke Tailor Hiras Fashion is coming to St. Louis, Minneapolis, Philadelphia & Conshohocken, June 26 to July 2. - June 15, 2016 - Hiras Fashion

Hiras Fashion Returns to Australia, June 12 to July 12 Bespoke Tailor Hiras Fashion returns to Australia for several trunk shows in Brisbane, Sydney, Perth, Melbourne, Canberra, Adelaide, and Newcastle from June 12 to July 12. - June 11, 2016 - Hiras Fashion

Hiras Fashion Upcoming Trunk Shows in Texas, Toronto, Montreal, Edmonton, Calgary, Vancouver, Richmond, June 15-30 Bespoke Tailor Hiras Fashion is showcasing in several cities in Texas (US), and Canadian cities including Toronto area, Montreal, Edmonton, Calgary, Vancouver, and Richmond from June 15-30. - June 08, 2016 - Hiras Fashion

Visiting Tailor Hiras Fashion is Showcasing in Illinois and Washington area, June 12-18 Bespoke Tailor Hiras Fashion is showcasing in several cities in the Illinois and Washington area from June 12-18. - June 05, 2016 - Hiras Fashion

Noble Towels Offers Trackable and Customizable Hotel Linen A fresh company named Noble Towels has introduced a new concept in linen wholesale. This company gives special attention to details, with a special feminine flair. - May 27, 2016 - Noble Towels

Hiras Fashion Showcasing in New York Area, Ontario (Canada) & Michigan, May 20 to June 3 Bespoke Tailor Hiras Fashion is showcasing in several cities in New York and Ontario (Canada) before heading to Troy, Michigan from May 20 to June 3. - May 15, 2016 - Hiras Fashion

Hiras Fashion is Coming to Burlingame, Las Vegas, San Francisco, Palo Alto & Napa, May 13-23 Hong Kong Tailor Hiras Fashion has scheduled trunk shows in Burlingame (CA), Las Vegas (NV), San Francisco (CA), Palo Alto and Napa (CA) from May 13 to 23. - May 12, 2016 - Hiras Fashion

Hong Kong Tailor Hiras Fashion is Showcasing in London on May 17-28 Hiras Fashion is returning to London for trunk shows from May 17 to 28. - May 10, 2016 - Hiras Fashion

Bespoke Tailor Hiras Fashion is Coming to Canada, May 8 to June 4 Hong Kong Tailor Hiras Fashion has scheduled trunk shows in Toronto, Halifax, Ottawa, Quebec City, Montreal, Winnipeg, Regina, Saskatoon, Calgary, Edmonton, Victoria, Surrey, Richmond, Vancouver from May 8 to June 4. - April 27, 2016 - Hiras Fashion

Hiras Fashion Has Scheduled Trunk Shows in Southern California, Washington DC, Tysons Corner, Boston & New York Area in June 2016 Hong Kong Tailor Hiras Fashion is coming to Newport Beach/Costa Mesa, San Diego, Beverly Hills, Pasadena, Santa Monica, Short Hills & Teaneck (New Jersey), New York area, Washington DC, Tysons Corner, and Boston from June 2 to 24. - April 20, 2016 - Hiras Fashion