Recent Headlines
Within Specialized Freight (except Used Goods) Trucking, Long-Distance
East Coast Towing Continues Expansion in Harnett County with New Dunn Facility; Launches Heavy Truck Repair Shop and I-95 Mobile Road Service
East Coast Towing today announced an expansion into Harnett County with a new operating facility in Dunn, North Carolina. The Dunn site will serve as the dedicated operating base for the company's East Coast Heavy Haul division and will house a new East Coast Fleet Service heavy truck repair shop... - May 26, 2026 - East Coast Towing
Us Compliance Services Welcomes Alex Elias to Its Leadership Team
USCS taps industry veteran Alex Elias to lead a tech-enabled, service-first sales expansion—pushing into larger fleets while sharpening SMB acquisition to drive scalable, durable growth. - October 29, 2025 - US Compliance Services
A MOVING BLOG Invites Real Estate Companies, Agents, and Realtors to Share Their Expertise
MOVING BLOG, a go-to source for moving tips and home lifestyle advice, invites real estate companies, agents, and realtors to submit guest articles. Share insights on market trends, buying/selling tips, neighborhood guides, leasing, staging, or advice for first-time buyers and business owners. Reach readers planning a move. - July 21, 2025 - All Around Moving Services Company, Inc.
East Coast Towing Acquires Oilfy Mobile Fleet Services, Expanding On-Site Fleet Service Capabilities
East Coast Towing, a leading provider of light- and heavy-duty towing and recovery services today announced the acquisition of Oilfy Mobile Fleet Services, a provider of on-site fleet maintenance services for commercial fleet customers. This strategic acquisition further expands East Coast... - December 09, 2024 - East Coast Towing
East Coast Towing Acquires John E. Link Trucking, Expanding Heavy Haul Capabilities
East Coast Towing, a leading provider of light- and heavy-duty towing and recovery services today announced the acquisition of John E. Link Trucking, a specialized provider of heavy haul and oversized transport services. This strategic move significantly expands East Coast Towing's service... - October 28, 2024 - East Coast Towing
STORsquare Portable Storage Moving Containers Open Their 4th Location with a Unique Franchise Model
STORsquare is now available in its 4th service area in the United States. STORsquare is currently servicing metro Atlanta from two facilities in Marietta and Gainesville, Georgia, along with Knoxville, Tennessee. Storsquare is excited to now be serving all of Polk County and surrounding areas in Lakeland, Florida. - February 23, 2024 - StorSquare
FreightValidate 2.0 Launches with Facial Recognition and Compliance Verification to Combat Fraud and Enhance Freight Industry Security
In an industry-first initiative, Motor Carriers and Freight Brokers are joining forces to combat fraud, double brokers, identity theft, and illegal dispatch services with the highly anticipated launch of FreightValidate 2.0. This goal of this platform is to to redefine the logistics landscape; it... - October 05, 2023 - FreightValidate
All Around Moving Company Celebrates 20 Years of Providing Various Moving Services
All Around Moving Services Company, a trusted leader in the moving industry, is thrilled to announce its 20th anniversary of delivering exceptional services for local, long distance, commercial, office moving, and international shipping customer’s needs. Since its inception in 2003, the... - June 09, 2023 - All Around Moving Services Company, Inc.
An Exciting Opportunity for Experienced Moving & Relocation Consultants
All Around Moving Services is offering its Moving Consultants program, an opportunity for those with experience in the moving industry to quickly start a lucrative business from anywhere in the U.S. The Relocation and Moving Consultants Program provides agents with everything needed to start and... - May 24, 2023 - All Around Moving Services Company, Inc.
Jeff Rohr Named President of Acordex
Acordex Imaging + Mobile, a leading provider of Less-than-Truckload (LTL) fleet management solutions, is pleased to announce that Jeff Rohr has been named as President. Jeff Rohr will immediately assume the position. - October 10, 2022 - Acordex Imaging & Mobile
Houston Startup GasCap Launches Exciting New Service for Small & Midsize Transportation Companies
GasCap, a Houston-based fintech startup, proudly announced the launch of its new fuel hedging platform that lets small and mid-sized transportation companies manage their fuel price costs. - March 02, 2022 - GasCap
Valley Relocation & Storage Has Now Introduced Lite Maintenance Service to Help Commercial Customers Get Their Security Deposit Back
The California-based company is now helping businesses get their security deposit back through their lite maintenance service. - August 26, 2021 - Valley Relocation and Storage
Valley Relocation & Storage is Now Helping Businesses Get Their Security Deposit Back
The professional moving company is now offering lite maintenance service as part of their business relocation and moving services - August 21, 2021 - Valley Relocation and Storage
Narae Special Vehicle Truck, a Korean Special-Purpose Vehicle & Trucks Manufacturing and Repairing Company, is Now Available Abroad
Narae Special Vehicle Truck, founded in 2009, supplies trucks for special purposes such as wing-body trucks, built-in trucks, special purpose box trucks, and power gate trucks, and refrigeration trucks in Korea. - July 23, 2021 - Narae Special Vehicle
W. I. Freight Now Has Over 50 Years' Experience Shipping to the Caribbean
Shipping company W. I. Freight was founded in the 1960's and today has over 50 years of experience in shipping to the Caribbean. Over the years, the company has shipped everything from a single carton to the contents of complete homes as well as full container loads for businesses. - November 15, 2018 - West Indies Freight Ltd.
Purolator International Wins Best International Logistics Partner at Newegg’s 2018 Eggie Awards
Third Consecutive Win for Purolator International - January 31, 2018 - Purolator International
Purolator International Reports 97% Overall Customer Service Rating
Annual Customer Satisfaction Survey Highlights Purolator International’s Commitment to Customer Service with Dedicated Representatives to Ensure On-Time, Cost Effective Delivery - January 12, 2018 - Purolator International
LDM is 1 Year Old
LongDistanceMoving.com is an online platform that helps people find reputable and reliable long distance moving companies. - January 11, 2018 - Long Distance Moving
Purolator International Named a Top Third-Party Logistics Provider
Inbound Logistics Magazines Recognizes Purolator for Third Consecutive Year for Its Significant Product and Service Expansion in 2016-2017. - August 10, 2017 - Purolator International
Purolator International Named a "2017 Great Supply Chain Partner" By SupplyChainBrain Magazine
Purolator Honored for Fifth Consecutive Year in Magazine’s Reader Poll for Having a Positive Impact on Supply Chain Performance - July 29, 2017 - Purolator International
Purolator International Wins Best International Logistics Partner at Newegg’s 2017 Eggie Awards
Second Consecutive Win for Purolator International - February 04, 2017 - Purolator International
Purolator International Long Island Supply Chain Index Anticipates Positive Economic Conditions in Coming Months
Survey Updated to Provide an Overall Index Analysis (Currently 60.6) and New Information on Prices, Back Orders, and Exports - August 12, 2016 - Purolator International
FreightCenter Introduces New Brand Identity and Website
FreightCenter launches new site, announces instant truckload rating and new mobile experience with interactive campaign, “FC Live.” - August 10, 2016 - FreightCenter
TWO MEN AND A TRUCK® Opens New Office Location in Folsom, CA
TWO MEN AND A TRUCK®, continues to expand as it has opened it’s doors to their new office location in Folsom. The 900 square foot office is located at 295 1/2 Iron Point Road in Folsom. It will be used as a retail space for purchasing heavy weight boxes and packing supplies, as... - July 07, 2016 - TWO MEN AND A TRUCK Sacramento
TWO MEN AND A TRUCK® Hosts Grand Opening to Support Local Charity
Silent Auction & Raffle Aids Moms in Crisis on Mother’s Day. TWO MEN AND A TRUCK® is helping to spoil less-fortunate mothers on this Mother’s Day through their annual charity. - March 30, 2016 - TWO MEN AND A TRUCK Sacramento
Feed Tomorrow Foundation Aims to Bring Mobility to Hunger Crisis Across America
Feed Tomorrow Foundation has officially been launched, and is collecting donations of time, food, and money towards their cause. The goal of Feed Tomorrow is to be able to travel across the United States and bring fresh meals to the homeless, vets, or people displaced because of natural disasters. - November 16, 2015 - Feed Tomorrow Foundation
Longistics Designated as an EPA SmartWay® Program Partner to Advance Fuel Efficient Technologies
Global Logistics Company Takes Part in National Initiative to Improve Environmental Performance in the Freight Supply Chain. - November 21, 2014 - Longistics
Just Released: "Owner Operator Bible" or "Trucking for Fun and Profit" an E-Book for Truck Drivers
Truckers that are interested in becoming Owner Operators can learn more about the field with the help of the new ebook by Sergei Dratchev, "Owner Operator Bible" or "Trucking for Fun and Profit". Sergei Dratchev is a Trucking Owner Operator from Canada who has covered over 860,000 miles in his truck, since getting his AZ (CDL) tractor trailer license in 2005. - October 06, 2014 - Sergei Dratchev
Longistics Names Malcolm Rawls Director of Trucking Operations
Global Logistics Solutions Provider Promotes 26-Year Veteran to Director of Operations Promoting Future Growth and Productivity. - September 05, 2014 - Longistics
ABC Auto Shipping Expanding Into New States
ABC Auto Shipping initially only covered California, Arizona, Florida and Georgia. As part of their long term expansion plan, they are now moving into neighboring south and north Carolina, Oregon, Texas, Washington and from Seattle, WA to Anchorage, AK 99507 and vise versa. - July 11, 2014 - ABC Auto Shipping
Longistics to Hire 30 Over-the-Road Teams to Accommodate Growth in Business
Global Logistics Solutions Company Seeking 60 Drivers, as Service Activity Expands - March 05, 2014 - Longistics
Longistics Names Nicole Blake as Director of Human Resources
Global Logistics Solutions Provider Promotes Human Resources Manager to Director. - February 22, 2014 - Longistics
Longistics Names Nicole Blake as Human Resources Manager
Global Logistics Solutions Provider Hires Former Wake Health Services Human Resource Executive. - October 23, 2013 - Longistics
Longistics President Andy Marchiano Elected to North Carolina Trucking Association Board of Directors
Company President Will Call on More Than Two Decades of Experience to Help Serve State Nonprofit Group - August 08, 2013 - Longistics
Yodel Extends Relationship with Apprentice Supermarket
Yodel, the UK’s leading parcel delivery company, has extended its relationship with Apprentice Supermarket, a not-for-profit organisation designed to help young unemployed people to develop their skills. Yodel, which delivers over 150 million parcels a year on behalf of the majority of the... - February 27, 2013 - Yodel
Yodel Recognised by Retailers for Going the Extra Mile
Yodel has won an industry award for "Going the Extra Mile." The UK’s leading parcel delivery company was presented with the trophy at last week’s MetaPack Delivery Conference (7 February) at the Business Design Centre in London. The Delivery Awards were voted for by a... - February 17, 2013 - Yodel
Yodel Plays Cupid for Thousands This Valentine’s Day
Yodel, the UK’s leading parcel delivery company, played Cupid yesterday (14 February) with over 100,000 flower deliveries across the UK on behalf of love struck Valentine’s – a 20% increase on the number of floral deliveries it made last year. Yodel, which has several well known... - February 17, 2013 - Yodel
Isotrak Chooses Innovative Software Engineering to Supply Compliance Applications Critical for Today’s Fleets
Isotrak ensures its customers have the right software solutions by adopting FMCSA-compliant Electronic Driver Logs and Driver Vehicle Inspection Reporting applications. - February 06, 2013 - Isotrak
Isotrak, Inc., a Fleet Management Systems Provider, Focuses on Expansion Into North America and Begins Delivering Powerful Solutions
The Company prepares for accelerated growth as it brings its proven business model to the US and Canadian markets. - January 31, 2013 - Isotrak
DC Based Limousine Company Expects Big Boost in Business During Inauguration Festivities
DC’s International Limousine Service Specializes in Chauffeuring High Profile Clientele and VIPs - January 10, 2013 - The Kane Company
Kane Company Announces Major Staff Restructuring
Executive Staff Changes Intended to Streamline Expanding Operations - December 20, 2012 - The Kane Company
100 Public Sector Fleets Subscribe to DEF Tracker Pricing Index
Integer Research has confirmed that over 100 public sector fleets have registered for their Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) price tracking index, DEF Tracker, following a nationwide campaign. Public sector subscribers include government, state and municipal fleets. DEF Tracker has welcomed subscribers... - December 14, 2012 - Integer Research Ltd
Yodel Awarded British Standards Certification
Yodel, the UK’s leading parcel delivery company, has achieved British Standards 25999-2 certification for its Business Continuity Management system (BCMs). Yodel achieved full certification for its network of local service centres, national sort centres and its haulage subsidiary, Yodel... - August 31, 2012 - Yodel
Yodel Presented with RoSPA Gold Award
Yodel, the UK’s leading parcel delivery company, has received the RoSPA (The Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents) Gold Award for Occupational Health and Safety for a second time. The award was presented to Yodel’s sort centres and subsidiary Yodel Transport, in recognition of... - August 08, 2012 - Yodel
Longistics’ Pat and Duane Long Appointed to North Carolina Trucking Association Board of Directors
Company Leaders to Serve on Board of Nonprofit - August 01, 2012 - Longistics
Longistics International, LLC Retains Operations for Research Triangle Park Foreign Trade Zone 93
Global Logistics Solutions Provider Announces New Five-Year Agreement with Longstanding Grantee Triangle J Council of Governments - July 15, 2012 - Longistics
President of Lancaster Moving and Storage Named United Van Lines’ Residential Salesperson of the Month
James Baker, President of local small business, Lancaster Moving and Storage, Inc., has been named United Van Lines’ Residential Salesperson of the month for May 2012. - July 11, 2012 - Lancaster Moving and Storage
Yodel Scoops IoIC National Award for First Class Newsletter
Your Call, the employee magazine for Yodel, the UK’s leading parcel delivery company, has been named class winner in the newsletter category at the Institute of Internal Communications (IoIC) National Awards. The award was presented to the Yodel team by former GMTV presenter Fiona Phillips at... - June 30, 2012 - Yodel
Duane Long Reappointed to Research Triangle Regional Partnership Board of Directors
Longistics Chairman to Serve His Second Term for RTRP - June 21, 2012 - Longistics
Yodel Sponsors The Tour of Britain
Yodel, the UK’s leading parcel delivery company, today announces that it will continue its sponsorship of The Tour of Britain, confirming that it will remain the official logistics partner and sprints sponsor of the country’s biggest professional cycle race and largest free-to-watch... - May 04, 2012 - Yodel