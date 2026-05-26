Truckers that are interested in becoming Owner Operators can learn more about the field with the help of the new ebook by Sergei Dratchev, "Owner Operator Bible" or "Trucking for Fun and Profit". Sergei Dratchev is a Trucking Owner Operator from Canada who has covered over 860,000 miles in his truck, since getting his AZ (CDL) tractor trailer license in 2005. - October 06, 2014 - Sergei Dratchev