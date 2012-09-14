PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

W. I. Freight Now Has Over 50 Years' Experience Shipping to the Caribbean Shipping company W. I. Freight was founded in the 1960's and today has over 50 years of experience in shipping to the Caribbean. Over the years, the company has shipped everything from a single carton to the contents of complete homes as well as full container loads for businesses. - November 15, 2018 - West Indies Freight Ltd.

Purolator International Wins Best International Logistics Partner at Newegg’s 2018 Eggie Awards Third Consecutive Win for Purolator International - January 31, 2018 - Purolator International

Purolator International Reports 97% Overall Customer Service Rating Annual Customer Satisfaction Survey Highlights Purolator International’s Commitment to Customer Service with Dedicated Representatives to Ensure On-Time, Cost Effective Delivery - January 12, 2018 - Purolator International

LDM is 1 Year Old LongDistanceMoving.com is an online platform that helps people find reputable and reliable long distance moving companies. - January 11, 2018 - Long Distance Moving

Purolator International Named a Top Third-Party Logistics Provider Inbound Logistics Magazines Recognizes Purolator for Third Consecutive Year for Its Significant Product and Service Expansion in 2016-2017. - August 10, 2017 - Purolator International

Purolator International Named a "2017 Great Supply Chain Partner" By SupplyChainBrain Magazine Purolator Honored for Fifth Consecutive Year in Magazine’s Reader Poll for Having a Positive Impact on Supply Chain Performance - July 29, 2017 - Purolator International

Purolator International Wins Best International Logistics Partner at Newegg’s 2017 Eggie Awards Second Consecutive Win for Purolator International - February 04, 2017 - Purolator International

Purolator International Long Island Supply Chain Index Anticipates Positive Economic Conditions in Coming Months Survey Updated to Provide an Overall Index Analysis (Currently 60.6) and New Information on Prices, Back Orders, and Exports - August 12, 2016 - Purolator International

FreightCenter Introduces New Brand Identity and Website FreightCenter launches new site, announces instant truckload rating and new mobile experience with interactive campaign, “FC Live.” - August 10, 2016 - FreightCenter

TWO MEN AND A TRUCK® Opens New Office Location in Folsom, CA TWO MEN AND A TRUCK®, continues to expand as it has opened it’s doors to their new office location in Folsom. The 900 square foot office is located at 295 1/2 Iron Point Road​ in Folsom. It will be used as a retail space for purchasing heavy weight boxes and packing supplies, as well... - July 07, 2016 - TWO MEN AND A TRUCK Sacramento

TWO MEN AND A TRUCK® Hosts Grand Opening to Support Local Charity Silent Auction & Raffle Aids Moms in Crisis on Mother’s Day. TWO MEN AND A TRUCK® is helping to spoil less-fortunate mothers on this Mother’s Day through their annual charity. - March 30, 2016 - TWO MEN AND A TRUCK Sacramento

Feed Tomorrow Foundation Aims to Bring Mobility to Hunger Crisis Across America Feed Tomorrow Foundation has officially been launched, and is collecting donations of time, food, and money towards their cause. The goal of Feed Tomorrow is to be able to travel across the United States and bring fresh meals to the homeless, vets, or people displaced because of natural disasters. When... - November 16, 2015 - Feed Tomorrow Foundation

Longistics Designated as an EPA SmartWay® Program Partner to Advance Fuel Efficient Technologies Global Logistics Company Takes Part in National Initiative to Improve Environmental Performance in the Freight Supply Chain. - November 21, 2014 - Longistics

Just Released: "Owner Operator Bible" or "Trucking for Fun and Profit" an E-Book for Truck Drivers Truckers that are interested in becoming Owner Operators can learn more about the field with the help of the new ebook by Sergei Dratchev, "Owner Operator Bible" or "Trucking for Fun and Profit". Sergei Dratchev is a Trucking Owner Operator from Canada who has covered over 860,000 miles in his truck, since getting his AZ (CDL) tractor trailer license in 2005. - October 06, 2014 - Sergei Dratchev

Longistics Names Malcolm Rawls Director of Trucking Operations Global Logistics Solutions Provider Promotes 26-Year Veteran to Director of Operations Promoting Future Growth and Productivity. - September 05, 2014 - Longistics

ABC Auto Shipping Expanding Into New States ABC Auto Shipping initially only covered California, Arizona, Florida and Georgia. As part of their long term expansion plan, they are now moving into neighboring south and north Carolina, Oregon, Texas, Washington and from Seattle, WA to Anchorage, AK 99507 and vise versa. - July 11, 2014 - ABC Auto Shipping

Longistics to Hire 30 Over-the-Road Teams to Accommodate Growth in Business Global Logistics Solutions Company Seeking 60 Drivers, as Service Activity Expands - March 05, 2014 - Longistics

Longistics Names Nicole Blake as Director of Human Resources Global Logistics Solutions Provider Promotes Human Resources Manager to Director. - February 22, 2014 - Longistics

Longistics Names Nicole Blake as Human Resources Manager Global Logistics Solutions Provider Hires Former Wake Health Services Human Resource Executive. - October 23, 2013 - Longistics

Longistics President Andy Marchiano Elected to North Carolina Trucking Association Board of Directors Company President Will Call on More Than Two Decades of Experience to Help Serve State Nonprofit Group - August 08, 2013 - Longistics

Yodel Extends Relationship with Apprentice Supermarket Yodel, the UK’s leading parcel delivery company, has extended its relationship with Apprentice Supermarket, a not-for-profit organisation designed to help young unemployed people to develop their skills. Yodel, which delivers over 150 million parcels a year on behalf of the majority of the UK’s... - February 27, 2013 - Yodel

Yodel Recognised by Retailers for Going the Extra Mile Yodel has won an industry award for "Going the Extra Mile." The UK’s leading parcel delivery company was presented with the trophy at last week’s MetaPack Delivery Conference (7 February) at the Business Design Centre in London. The Delivery Awards were voted for by a selection... - February 17, 2013 - Yodel

Yodel Plays Cupid for Thousands This Valentine’s Day Yodel, the UK’s leading parcel delivery company, played Cupid yesterday (14 February) with over 100,000 flower deliveries across the UK on behalf of love struck Valentine’s – a 20% increase on the number of floral deliveries it made last year. Yodel, which has several well known floristry... - February 17, 2013 - Yodel

Isotrak Chooses Innovative Software Engineering to Supply Compliance Applications Critical for Today’s Fleets Isotrak ensures its customers have the right software solutions by adopting FMCSA-compliant Electronic Driver Logs and Driver Vehicle Inspection Reporting applications. - February 06, 2013 - Isotrak

Isotrak, Inc., a Fleet Management Systems Provider, Focuses on Expansion Into North America and Begins Delivering Powerful Solutions The Company prepares for accelerated growth as it brings its proven business model to the US and Canadian markets. - January 31, 2013 - Isotrak

DC Based Limousine Company Expects Big Boost in Business During Inauguration Festivities DC’s International Limousine Service Specializes in Chauffeuring High Profile Clientele and VIPs - January 10, 2013 - The Kane Company

Kane Company Announces Major Staff Restructuring Executive Staff Changes Intended to Streamline Expanding Operations - December 20, 2012 - The Kane Company

100 Public Sector Fleets Subscribe to DEF Tracker Pricing Index Integer Research has confirmed that over 100 public sector fleets have registered for their Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) price tracking index, DEF Tracker, following a nationwide campaign. Public sector subscribers include government, state and municipal fleets. DEF Tracker has welcomed subscribers from... - December 14, 2012 - Integer Research Ltd

Yodel Awarded British Standards Certification Yodel, the UK’s leading parcel delivery company, has achieved British Standards 25999-2 certification for its Business Continuity Management system (BCMs). Yodel achieved full certification for its network of local service centres, national sort centres and its haulage subsidiary, Yodel Transport,... - August 31, 2012 - Yodel

Yodel Presented with RoSPA Gold Award Yodel, the UK’s leading parcel delivery company, has received the RoSPA (The Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents) Gold Award for Occupational Health and Safety for a second time. The award was presented to Yodel’s sort centres and subsidiary Yodel Transport, in recognition of continued... - August 08, 2012 - Yodel

Longistics’ Pat and Duane Long Appointed to North Carolina Trucking Association Board of Directors Company Leaders to Serve on Board of Nonprofit - August 01, 2012 - Longistics

Longistics International, LLC Retains Operations for Research Triangle Park Foreign Trade Zone 93 Global Logistics Solutions Provider Announces New Five-Year Agreement with Longstanding Grantee Triangle J Council of Governments - July 15, 2012 - Longistics

President of Lancaster Moving and Storage Named United Van Lines’ Residential Salesperson of the Month James Baker, President of local small business, Lancaster Moving and Storage, Inc., has been named United Van Lines’ Residential Salesperson of the month for May 2012. - July 11, 2012 - Lancaster Moving and Storage

Yodel Scoops IoIC National Award for First Class Newsletter Your Call, the employee magazine for Yodel, the UK’s leading parcel delivery company, has been named class winner in the newsletter category at the Institute of Internal Communications (IoIC) National Awards. The award was presented to the Yodel team by former GMTV presenter Fiona Phillips at a... - June 30, 2012 - Yodel

Duane Long Reappointed to Research Triangle Regional Partnership Board of Directors Longistics Chairman to Serve His Second Term for RTRP - June 21, 2012 - Longistics

Yodel Sponsors The Tour of Britain Yodel, the UK’s leading parcel delivery company, today announces that it will continue its sponsorship of The Tour of Britain, confirming that it will remain the official logistics partner and sprints sponsor of the country’s biggest professional cycle race and largest free-to-watch sporting... - May 04, 2012 - Yodel

Yodel Unveils New Service Proposition Yodel unveils new service proposition in response to changing conditions in the online delivery market and demand for increased flexibility. - May 01, 2012 - Yodel

Yodel to Deliver Twice the Volume of Flowers to Mothers Than It Did for Valentine’s Mums across the country are set for a treat this Mothering Sunday as almost two-thirds (64%) of Britons admit to spending more on Mother’s Day than on their partners for Valentine’s Day. The research[1] was carried out by delivery company Yodel, which is gearing up to deliver twice the volume... - April 27, 2012 - Yodel

Longistics Adds Fuel-Efficient Truck to Transportation Fleet Cutting-Edge Kenworth T700 Has Near-Zero Emissions and is California Certified Clean Idle - April 26, 2012 - Longistics

Longistics Names Jeff Tankersley Director of Trucking Operations Global Logistics Solutions Provider Hires Former Diligent Delivery Systems Regional General Manager - March 14, 2012 - Longistics

Yodel Signs Mobile Asset Management Contract with Ryzex Leading parcel delivery company Yodel to leverage the Ryzex mobility model for the management of its 15,000 handheld terminals, enabling savings of £500k per annum. Yodel, the UK’s leading parcel delivery company, has agreed a mobile asset management contract with Ryzex, a leading expert... - February 23, 2012 - Yodel

Atos and Yodel Shortlisted for Prestigious MCA Awards Seamless and agile partnership central to success of parcel delivery company. - February 23, 2012 - Yodel

Rare Bird Trading Company, N.C. China Center Host Chinese Investment Promotion Agency Delegation North Carolina Groups Welcome CIPA Delegates in a Celebration of State’s Exports to Asian Nation - February 15, 2012 - Longistics

BAT Logistics Keeps on Trucking BAT Logistics, provider of 3rd Party Logistics and Transportation solutions, recently wrapped up its 3rd year of upward growth. - February 11, 2012 - Bat Logistics

Yodel Collects Over 22,000 Presents for Record-Breaking Cash for Kids Appeal Yodel, the UK’s leading parcel delivery company, played a vital role in the latest record-breaking Bauer Radio’s Cash for Kids’ Christmas Appeal. Yodel collected over 22,000 Christmas presents donated by listeners to Bauer Radio’s stations, and took them for sorting and distribution... - February 06, 2012 - Yodel

Lancaster Moving and Storage Recognized for 50 Years as United Van Lines Agent Lancaster Moving and Storage, Inc. is being recognized for 50 years as a United Van Lines Agent. Lancaster Moving and Storage was founded in 1954 by Vernon Hitchcock and became an agent for United Van Lines in 1961. - February 02, 2012 - Lancaster Moving and Storage

SOLUS Retrofit Program Creates Green Jobs, Saves 2 Million Gallons of Fuel and Reduces CO2 Emissions by 1.5 Tons SOLUS selected by Cox Transportation Services Inc. of Ashland, VA to outfit its fleet with EPA verified aerodynamic Split Skirt technology. SOLUS retrofit program creates green jobs, saves 2 million gallons of fuel and reduces CO2 emissions by 1.5 tons. - January 14, 2012 - SOLUS Solutions and Technologies LLC

Longistics Names Amy Henderson International Foreign Trade Zone Manager Global Logistics Solutions Provider Promotes NC State University Graduate - January 11, 2012 - Longistics

Longistics Earns ISO 9001:2008 Recertification Local Logistics and Supply Chain Provider Recognized Again for Exceeding Industry Standards, Client Expectations - December 15, 2011 - Longistics