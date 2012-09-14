PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Cowart Insurance is Pleased to Announce Bonnie Swan Has Earned the Prestigious Designation of CISR Elite The distinction of CISR Elite has been conferred on Bonnie Swan, licensed Property & Casualty Agent of Cowart Insurance Agency in Lawrenceville, Georgia, after her successful completion of all nine, classroom or online courses covering all areas of insurance risks and exposures, followed by extensive... - April 10, 2019 - Cowart Insurance Agency

National General Insurance Holding Open House Feb. 25th from 9am to 6pm National General Insurance is expanding in Winston-Salem. NatGen will be hiring 30+ Inside Sales Agents at their Winston-Salem main office. - February 21, 2019 - National General Insurance

Mexico Auto Insurance is Now Mandatory Mexico Auto Insurance became a legal requirement on for all vehicles traveling on Mexican federal highways on January 1, 2019. - January 10, 2019 - Mexpro.com

GAINSCO Named Company of the Year by Texas PIA GAINSCO Auto Insurance® was recently named the Company of the Year by the Texas Professional Insurance Agents. GAINSCO focuses its efforts on the non-standard personal automobile insurance market, specializing in minimum-limits personal auto insurance. - May 26, 2018 - GAINSCO, Inc.

Humble Agent Receives Five Star Insurance Professional Award Local agent, Chelsey Hall, owner of CLJ Risk Management is a two-time recipient of the Five Star Home/Auto Insurance Professional Award. - March 24, 2018 - CLJ Risk Management

Insurance Agent Does What He Can to Stand Out from All Other Agents In a world where thousands of local insurance agents compete for business Bob Sopcak (soap-check) does what he can to stand out from all other agents. He works for the Pasquinelli Insurance Agency, family owned and operated, that has been in business 45 years representing Erie Insurance and a few other... - March 07, 2018 - Pasquinelli Insurance Agency

Victoria Fredrickson with Fireside Real Estate Wins Five Star Real Estate Agent Award for 2017 Victoria Fredrickson, Fireside Real Estate, has been chosen as one of Seattle’s Five Star Real Estate Agents for 2017. This is an exclusive recognition of Seattle-area real estate agents. - February 13, 2018 - Five Star Professional

Nick Gerhart Joins Carpe Data’s Board of Directors Carpe Data, the leading provider of next-generation data products for the insurance industry, announces today that former Iowa Insurance Commissioner, Nick Gerhart, CFA, will formally be joining the company’s Board of Directors. With his extensive experience in strategy, new technologies and innovation... - December 20, 2017 - Carpe Data

Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning: A Canadian Insurance Brokerage Fires Warning Shots to Competition Surex Direct, a Top 5-ranked Canadian insurance brokerage, has hired a Director of Data Science to propel their artificial intelligence and machine learning initiatives forward. Find out here how they plan to incorporate these new technologies. - November 22, 2017 - Surex Direct

QuoteSearcher Launch New, Rebranded Website QuoteSearcher are proud to unveil their new website, completing a total brand overhaul for the specialist insurance quote provider. - October 13, 2017 - QuoteSearcher Ltd

Fassbender Insurance Agency Expands Business Into Mississippi Gulf Coast Fassbender Insurance Agency, LLC of Slidell, LA has expanded its operations into Mississippi, with an office now open in Bay St. Louis, that is serving clients throughout the gulf coast communities. The Fassbender Agency is an independent insurance agency that works with multiple insurance providers in offering many insurance products to individuals and businesses. - October 12, 2017 - Fassbender Insurance Agency

Dallas OEP Sales Agent Open House September 21st National General is hiring for Open Enrollment (OEP) Inside Sales Agents. Agents are focused on selling, selling and more selling and on reaching daily, weekly and monthly sales quotas. - September 21, 2017 - National General Insurance

Appraisal Engine Inc is Now Offering Valuation Reports to Vehicle Owners Affected by Hurricane Harvey in Houston Texas With the incredible amount of losses, sometimes insurance companies are too overwhelmed to spend as much time as needed calculating actual cash values of totaled vehicles. Residents who feel that their vehicles are undervalued have recourse via Appraisal Engine Inc. - September 06, 2017 - Appraisal Engine Inc

Anne Melissa Dowling Accepts Advisory Role with Carpe Data Former Illinois Director of Insurance, Anne Melissa Dowling, CFA, will formally be joining Carpe Data's Advisory Board. - August 24, 2017 - Carpe Data

JGS Insurance Among Top 100 Property/Casualty Agencies by Insurance Journal JGS Insurance, a market leading New Jersey insurance agency, announced today that it has been named a Top 100 Property/Casualty Agency by Insurance Journal. The Top 100 list is ranked by total property/casualty agency revenue for 2016. “Once again JGS Insurance has been recognized by a national... - August 11, 2017 - JGS Insurance

Moran Insurance Acquires Ameriway Insurance in Jacksonville, Florida Moran Insurance has added to its personal and business insurance lines with the acquisition of an agency located in Duval County, Florida. - March 31, 2017 - Moran Insurance

SunGate Insurance Agency Earns BBB Accreditation SunGate Insurance Agency is Committed to BBB’s Standards of Trust. This week, SunGate Insurance Agency announced its accreditation by BBB serving Central Florida. As a BBB Accredited Business, SunGate Insurance Agency is dedicated to promoting trust in the marketplace. According to BBB reports... - July 08, 2016 - SunGate Insurance Agency

SunGate Insurance Agency Welcomes Health Insurance Specialist Andrew Thompson SunGate Insurance Agency, an independent insurance agency located in Lake Mary, welcomed health insurance specialist Andrew Thompson to their team. With expertise in self-funded and fully-insured health insurance for large groups Mr. Thompson will fill a necessary role in the full-service insurance agency. When... - July 08, 2016 - SunGate Insurance Agency

Moran Insurance Gets Personal with Newest Deal in Vero Beach, Florida Moran Insurance has expanded its personal and business insurance lines with the acquisition of an agency located in Indian River County, Florida. - November 12, 2015 - Moran Insurance

A Plus Insurance Invites Visitors to Explore Their New Website: Presented by AgencyThrive New Website Offers Quote Forms for Multiple Lines of Business Including Home, Auto, Commercial, and More. - October 26, 2015 - AgencyThrive

Pronto All Insurance Services #2 LLC Invites Visitors to Explore Their New Website: Presented by AgencyThrive New Website Offers Quote Forms for Multiple Lines of Business Including Home, Life, Auto, Commercial, Health Insurance, Obamacare, and More. - October 23, 2015 - AgencyThrive

Insurance Solutions of Palm Beach, LLC Invites Visitors to Explore Their New Website: Presented by AgencyThrive New Website Offers Quote Forms for Multiple Lines of Business Including Home Insurance, Auto Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and More. - October 23, 2015 - AgencyThrive

Umbrella Warranty Ltd. Now Markets Mechanical Breakdown Coverage to Consumers Umbrella Warranty Ltd. is a Canadian Corporation that markets an easily understood and conveniently obtained vehicle mechanical breakdown coverage to consumers. The program is provided by Aviva Warranty Services Inc. a member of the Aviva Canada group of companies. Peace of mind protection. No one wants... - October 21, 2015 - Umbrella Warranty Ltd

Farmers Insurance Names Mittie Brown in Shelby County Among Farmers Top Agents in Country Mittie Brown of Alabaster, AL, has been named a Championship agent by Farmers Insurance(SM) for her outstanding achievement and customer focused efforts by the Los Angeles-based, multi-line insurer. - July 21, 2015 - Farmers Insurance

Marindependent Insurance Services LLC Announces Incorporation Successful company converts to a California registered LLC. - January 15, 2015 - Marindepedent Insurance Services

A.M. Best Upgrades Ratings of Vermont Mutual Insurance Group to A+ Superior A.M. Best Company, the global rating agency for the insurance industry, has upgraded the financial strength rating to A+ (Superior) from A (Excellent) and the issuer credit ratings to “aa‐“ from “a+” of Vermont Mutual Insurance Company (Vermont Mutual) and its two fully... - December 10, 2014 - Vermont Mutual Insurance Company

Muncie Entrepreneur Gregory McCammon Named Premier Agency for 2014 As a business leader and involved citizen in Muncie, the Allstate Ruttan McCammon Agency has been designated an Allstate Premier Agency for 2014. The Allstate Premier Agency designation is bestowed on less than 48 percent of Allstate’s nearly 10,000 agency owners across the country. This designation... - November 09, 2014 - Ruttan McCammon Agency

Cityscape Insurance Announces Launch, Provides Personalized Experience CityScape Insurance offers that personalized passion and flare for added value that you won't find from any other insurance company-- providing personal, auto, and homeowner's insurance in Phoenix, Arizona. - July 09, 2014 - City Scape Insurance

Muncie Entrepreneur Earns Top Performance Award Allstate honors local agency owner for outstanding customer service, business results. - April 12, 2014 - Ruttan McCammon Agency

Insurance Fishing Offers Consumer Tips for How to Find Affordable Insurance Quotes Online St. Louis website announces ways to save time, effort in searching for quotes. - January 31, 2014 - Insurance Fishing

Insurance for Construction Companies Simplified by Fairbanks Insurance Brokers Fairbanks Insurance Brokers are saving construction companies up to 60% on premiums while keeping the process of sign-up simple and easy. - December 28, 2013 - Fairbanks Insurance Brokers

ACC RV Warranty Announces End of Outsourcing Agreement Today ACC RV Warranty has announced today the end of their long-standing RV towing outsourcing agreement. As the RV industry rebounds from its low point, ACC is once again poised to provide best-in-class delivery of RV Towing Assistance without outsourcing any of its ancillary benefits to industry partners. As a fully sel-contained program, ACC is once again able to provide unlimited service benefits to its customers. - July 31, 2013 - ACC Warranty - ACC RV Warranty

FS Marketing Solutions, Inc. Launches Online Consumer Life Insurance Quote Engine & Sales System Exclusively for Property & Casualty Agencies and Independent Agents FS Marketing Solutions, Inc., a leading provider of Financial Services Marketing, Training & Cross-Sale programs, launches its online consumer term life insurance quote engine and sales system. Property & Casualty Agencies and Independent Insurance Agents now have the ability to leverage a multi-channel approach to sales, and capitalize on the rapidly growing trend for consumers to both research and purchase life insurance products online. - May 07, 2013 - FS Marketing Solutions

ACC Warranty Has Improved Benefits Package for 2013 to Include RV Return Services ACC Warranty Benefits Package for 2013 has been improved to include RV Return Services in case an injury or illness leaves you unable to drive your RV yourself. The ACC Warranty RV Return Benefit will provide services and payments to include a professional driver, insurance and fuel to return your RV home, or to the the home of a family member in the event of your illness or injury. - March 14, 2013 - ACC Warranty - ACC RV Warranty

Grayless Insurance Announces New Options for Homeowners Insurance For those looking to seal a deal in the field of homeowners insurance in Houston, Grayless Ins has good news. The company has put together a new series of services which include even homeowners insurance for Rosenberg TX. - February 24, 2013 - Grayless Insurance

Winter Holiday Driving Habits Cheap Car Insurance.net, the nation's leading inexpensive car insurance resource, has announced winter driving holiday habits that will reduce insurance rates by avoiding accidents. This is important because global weather patterns is sending winter slush and snow to areas usually unaffected by it. 1. - November 07, 2012 - CheapCarInsurance.net

GeneralInsurance.Org Offers Quick Insurance Protection Learning Resource GeneralInsurance.Org has revolutionized the way potential buyers get their insurance quotes. Right now, clients are able to basically delight in one-stop looking for their particular quotes and acquisitions. - October 31, 2012 - GeneralInsurance.Org

Marindependent Announces Company Appointment with ReliaStar Life Insurance Access to low-cost, highly-rated Life insurer helps clients in Marin County California. - September 30, 2012 - Marindepedent Insurance Services

Autonet Insurance Set to Join uSwitch Aggregator Site Autonet Insurance, the multi-award winning insurance broker, is in the final stages of joining the popular aggregator comparison site, uSwitch. Having been in negotiations with the London-based firm over the last few months, Autonet Insurance is due to release many of its subsidiary brands onto the... - September 27, 2012 - Autonet Insurance

Autonet Provides COBRA with Wholesale Solution Autonet Insurance, the multi-award winning insurance broker, continues to grow their van insurance lines having recently secured a deal to partner with COBRA Network LTD. - September 27, 2012 - Autonet Insurance

Family First Dealer Services and MUDD Advertising Announce Marketing Partnership for Trade-in Protection Program FFDS and Mudd Advertising announced the launch of a new marketing and advertising system available to Trade-In Protection (TIP) dealerships nationwide. - September 03, 2012 - TradeCycle Management, LLC

Autonet Insurance Sponsors Marathon Runner Chris Price Autonet Insurance, the multi-award winning van insurance broker, announce that they have sponsored marathon runner Chris Price £500 as part of his efforts. - September 02, 2012 - Autonet Insurance

Two in Five Motorists Break Down on Recreational Trips The number of 17-24 year olds drug-driving has doubled from 5% to 9% in the past twelve months, according to the twenty-fourth annual RAC Report on Motoring¹. - August 29, 2012 - RAC

Summer Holiday Heat Causes Increase in Breakdowns The number of 17-24 year olds drug-driving has doubled from 5% to 9% in the past twelve months, according to the twenty-fourth annual RAC Report on Motoring¹. - August 29, 2012 - RAC

Autonet Insurance Donate to the Ruby Owen Appeal Autonet Insurance, the multi-award winning van insurance broker, have visited The Caudwell Children to present a cheque for £2317.07 for the Ruby Owen Appeal. Eighteen months ago, Ruby Owen, a five-year-old living in Stoke-on-Trent, was diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer in her brain. - August 18, 2012 - Autonet Insurance

Gavin DeGraw Leaves Fans Elated at Private Party AutoCricket.com’s 2012 LeadsCon east after party was a tremendous success. A live rooftop performance and guest appearance by Gavin DeGraw set the tone for the evening. - July 29, 2012 - AutoCricket.com

AutoCricket.com Sponsors Cruzan Amphitheatre Pavilion Party Deck Information detailing AutoCricket.com and Cruzan Amphitheatre sponsorship, and how the general public can get invited to the AutoCricket.com Pavilion Party Deck. - July 19, 2012 - AutoCricket.com

Marindependent Announces Launch of New and Improved Website New website gives clients access to an updated insurance news site and original insurance content. - July 19, 2012 - Marindepedent Insurance Services

How to Become a Successful Motor Trader Plan Insurance summarises and offers guidance for anyone considering establishing a motor trade business. It’s important to look at more than just the cost of motor trade insurance. - June 12, 2012 - Trade Plan Insurance