Recent Headlines
Within Insurance Brokers & Agents - Auto & Other Vehicle Insurance
Insurd Limited Celebrates Fourth Anniversary with Rapid Growth Across Premium, People and Lines of Business
insurd Limited is celebrating its fourth anniversary this year with significant growth across all areas of the business, marking its position as one of the fastest-growing independent insurance brokers in the UK. Since launching in 2022, insurd has achieved exceptional increases in Gross Written... - June 14, 2026 - insurd Limited
Insurance on B Street Opens as First Business in New B Street Complex at Babcock Ranch
Insurance on B Street, a boutique office of Way Better Insurance, officially opened June 8, 2026, as the first business in Babcock Ranch’s new B Street complex. The independent agency offers home, auto, flood, umbrella, condo, renters, golf cart, and select business insurance, with a focus on clear answers, local service, and a more personal insurance experience for Babcock Ranch and Southwest Florida. - June 09, 2026 - Insurance on B Street
Garden State Coverage Launches Free Insurance Review Clinics for NJ Drivers and Small Businesses in Union and Passaic Counties
Garden State Coverage, a woman-owned insurance brokerage based in Union County, NJ, is launching free insurance policy review clinics to help local drivers and small business owners avoid costly coverage gaps. Founded by Moroccan-American broker Naima Elhassari, the initiative focuses on vehicle-dependent workers and multilingual communities in Union and Passaic Counties, where insurance confusion often leads to financial vulnerability. - January 22, 2026 - Garden State Coverage
Way Better Insurance Announces Local Hiring Push Ahead of New B Street Office Opening in Babcock Ranch
Way Better Insurance is launching a local hiring push as it prepares to open its new B Street office in Babcock Ranch in early 2026. While construction continues, the agency is operating from its Fort Myers headquarters and building a dedicated team of community-focused agents who live in or near Babcock Ranch. The expansion reflects strong growth in the area and the agency’s commitment to providing personalized home, auto, flood, and hurricane insurance solutions for local residents. - November 22, 2025 - Insurance on B Street
American Protection Corp Expands Comprehensive Mechanical Breakdown Insurance Plans to Include Annual Maintenance Benefits
American Protection Corp. is proud to announce innovative Mechanical Breakdown Insurance Plans that go beyond traditional coverage by integrating essential annual vehicle maintenance benefits—helping drivers keep their cars running smoothly and worry-free. By combining Mechanical Breakdown... - October 20, 2025 - American Protection Corp.
Ingram Insurance Group Opens New Dayton Location, Strengthening Service to Families, Investors, and Local Businesses
Ingram Insurance Group, an independent agency, has opened its new office at 733 Salem Avenue in Dayton. Founded in 2017, the firm provides home, auto, rental property, business, and life insurance across Ohio. “We’re thrilled to plant permanent roots here,” said owner Ryan Ingram. The location anchors the revitalized Salem Business Corridor, reinforcing the agency’s commitment to local families and entrepreneurs. - October 10, 2025 - Ingram Insurance Group
Way Better Insurance Launches Specialized Yacht & Marine Division at New Babcock Ranch Office
Way Better Insurance has launched a new Yacht & Marine Division at its Babcock Ranch office, specializing in yacht, sailboat, catamaran, and live-aboard boat insurance for vessels 30–70 feet operating in Florida, the Bahamas, and beyond. The division was inspired by Karen and Brian Culbertson’s year cruising the Bahamas aboard their catamaran Three Dog Cat, which gave them firsthand experience with the challenges boaters face in finding the right coverage. - September 18, 2025 - Insurance on B Street
American Protection Corp. Clarifies No Affiliation with American Vehicle Protection Corp.
American Protection Corp. (founded in 2012), a trusted Insurance Agency and provider of vehicle and home service contracts, has issued a statement to address recent public confusion due to a similarity in name with another entity, American Vehicle Protection Corp. (founded in 2016). American... - July 23, 2025 - American Protection Corp.
Way Better Insurance Opens New Office in Babcock Ranch
Way Better Insurance, an independent Florida agency specializing in home, auto, boat, and golf cart coverage, has opened a new office in Babcock Ranch. Founded in 2016 to give clients more choice than captive agencies, Way Better is now serving Babcock residents from The Hatchery while its permanent office is built on B Street. The office is led by Ruth Villanueva, a 15-year industry veteran dedicated to personalized service and real insurance options. - June 20, 2025 - Insurance on B Street
American Protection Corp. Reinforces Commitment to Trust and Transparency with BBB Accreditation
American Protection Corp., a nationwide provider of insurance and warranty services, proudly maintains its accreditation with the Better Business Bureau (BBB), holding an A+ rating. This recognition underscores the company's dedication to ethical business practices, exceptional customer service,... - June 05, 2025 - American Protection Corp.
Trucking Insurance Services Announces New Venture Trucking Program
As the trucking market recovers from the worst freight recession in a generation, Trucking Insurance Services is placing a flag on new venture trucking operations. Its willingness to spend time with new trucking companies and understand their needs sets them apart from other agencies. - December 21, 2024 - Trucking Insurance Services
PolicyBind Welcomes Eric Quinn as New President, Strengthening Leadership Team Alongside Founder and CEO Bill Somerville
PolicyBind, a leading marketing technology company specializing in affiliate marketing and lead generation for insurance products, is proud to announce the appointment of Eric Quinn as its new President. Eric brings over two decades of leadership experience in operations, strategy, financial management, and business development, positioning him as a key driver in PolicyBind’s next phase of growth. - October 22, 2024 - PolicyBind
Empire Insurance Hires Director of Sales
Empire Insurance Brokers, headquartered in Everett, WA, recently hired Christina Graham as Director of Sales. As Empire has expanded its footprint across Washington and Oregon, there was a need to consolidate sales activities under direct management to allow for better growth and optimization... - July 19, 2022 - Empire Insurance Brokers
NY Insurance Hub Agency Working to Educate Customers
In the changing impersonal world of property and casualty insurance, the NY Insurance Hub Agency is working to create a new customer experience. An experience in which personal service, education and guidance is given to each and every client. - June 10, 2022 - NY Insurance Hub Agency
Car Insurance Judge Ranks Top 10 Car Insurance Companies in the State of Texas
Buying auto insurance coverage in Texas is not easy, for many reasons. Car Insurance Judge makes it a little easier by issuing its Top Ten List. - October 07, 2021 - Car Insurance Judge
Car Insurance Judge Ranks Top 10 Car Insurance Companies in the State of California
Buying auto insurance coverage in California is not easy, for many reasons. Car Insurance Judge makes it a little easier by issuing its Top Ten List. - September 29, 2021 - Car Insurance Judge
Car Insurance Judge Releases List of 4 Reasons Why People Shouldn't Add a Second Car to Their Current Auto Insurance Policy
Additional cars on an auto insurance policy could make the rates go higher. - September 24, 2021 - Car Insurance Judge
Car Insurance Judge Releases List of 7 Reasons Why People Would Want to Change Their Car Insurance
Changing car insurance may seem like a hassle, but there are times when it's in someone's best interest to shop around. Car Insurance Judge gives drivers 7 reasons to pick up the phone and call their insurance agent. - September 22, 2021 - Car Insurance Judge
Car Insurance Judge Releases List of 7 Easy Ways to Lower Car Insurance Premiums
More cars returning to the road as the pandemic eases. - September 15, 2021 - Car Insurance Judge
Car Insurance Judge Launches New Website to Bring Car Insurance News to American Drivers
Website will focus on news drivers can use to stay safe and legal. - September 10, 2021 - Car Insurance Judge
Cowart Insurance is Pleased to Announce Bonnie Swan Has Earned the Prestigious Designation of CISR Elite
The distinction of CISR Elite has been conferred on Bonnie Swan, licensed Property & Casualty Agent of Cowart Insurance Agency in Lawrenceville, Georgia, after her successful completion of all nine, classroom or online courses covering all areas of insurance risks and exposures, followed by... - April 10, 2019 - Cowart Insurance Agency
National General Insurance Holding Open House Feb. 25th from 9am to 6pm
National General Insurance is expanding in Winston-Salem. NatGen will be hiring 30+ Inside Sales Agents at their Winston-Salem main office. - February 21, 2019 - National General Insurance
Mexico Auto Insurance is Now Mandatory
Mexico Auto Insurance became a legal requirement on for all vehicles traveling on Mexican federal highways on January 1, 2019. - January 10, 2019 - Mexpro.com
GAINSCO Named Company of the Year by Texas PIA
GAINSCO Auto Insurance® was recently named the Company of the Year by the Texas Professional Insurance Agents. GAINSCO focuses its efforts on the non-standard personal automobile insurance market, specializing in minimum-limits personal auto insurance. - May 26, 2018 - GAINSCO, Inc.
Humble Agent Receives Five Star Insurance Professional Award
Local agent, Chelsey Hall, owner of CLJ Risk Management is a two-time recipient of the Five Star Home/Auto Insurance Professional Award. - March 24, 2018 - CLJ Risk Management
Insurance Agent Does What He Can to Stand Out from All Other Agents
In a world where thousands of local insurance agents compete for business Bob Sopcak (soap-check) does what he can to stand out from all other agents. He works for the Pasquinelli Insurance Agency, family owned and operated, that has been in business 45 years representing Erie Insurance and a few... - March 07, 2018 - Pasquinelli Insurance Agency
Victoria Fredrickson with Fireside Real Estate Wins Five Star Real Estate Agent Award for 2017
Victoria Fredrickson, Fireside Real Estate, has been chosen as one of Seattle’s Five Star Real Estate Agents for 2017. This is an exclusive recognition of Seattle-area real estate agents. - February 13, 2018 - Five Star Professional
Nick Gerhart Joins Carpe Data’s Board of Directors
Carpe Data, the leading provider of next-generation data products for the insurance industry, announces today that former Iowa Insurance Commissioner, Nick Gerhart, CFA, will formally be joining the company’s Board of Directors. With his extensive experience in strategy, new technologies and... - December 20, 2017 - Carpe Data
Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning: A Canadian Insurance Brokerage Fires Warning Shots to Competition
Surex Direct, a Top 5-ranked Canadian insurance brokerage, has hired a Director of Data Science to propel their artificial intelligence and machine learning initiatives forward. Find out here how they plan to incorporate these new technologies. - November 22, 2017 - Surex Direct
QuoteSearcher Launch New, Rebranded Website
QuoteSearcher are proud to unveil their new website, completing a total brand overhaul for the specialist insurance quote provider. - October 13, 2017 - QuoteSearcher Ltd
Fassbender Insurance Agency Expands Business Into Mississippi Gulf Coast
Fassbender Insurance Agency, LLC of Slidell, LA has expanded its operations into Mississippi, with an office now open in Bay St. Louis, that is serving clients throughout the gulf coast communities. The Fassbender Agency is an independent insurance agency that works with multiple insurance providers in offering many insurance products to individuals and businesses. - October 12, 2017 - Fassbender Insurance Agency
Dallas OEP Sales Agent Open House September 21st
National General is hiring for Open Enrollment (OEP) Inside Sales Agents. Agents are focused on selling, selling and more selling and on reaching daily, weekly and monthly sales quotas. - September 21, 2017 - National General Insurance
Appraisal Engine Inc is Now Offering Valuation Reports to Vehicle Owners Affected by Hurricane Harvey in Houston Texas
With the incredible amount of losses, sometimes insurance companies are too overwhelmed to spend as much time as needed calculating actual cash values of totaled vehicles. Residents who feel that their vehicles are undervalued have recourse via Appraisal Engine Inc. - September 06, 2017 - Appraisal Engine Inc
Anne Melissa Dowling Accepts Advisory Role with Carpe Data
Former Illinois Director of Insurance, Anne Melissa Dowling, CFA, will formally be joining Carpe Data's Advisory Board. - August 24, 2017 - Carpe Data
JGS Insurance Among Top 100 Property/Casualty Agencies by Insurance Journal
JGS Insurance, a market leading New Jersey insurance agency, announced today that it has been named a Top 100 Property/Casualty Agency by Insurance Journal. The Top 100 list is ranked by total property/casualty agency revenue for 2016. “Once again JGS Insurance has been recognized by a... - August 11, 2017 - JGS Insurance
Moran Insurance Acquires Ameriway Insurance in Jacksonville, Florida
Moran Insurance has added to its personal and business insurance lines with the acquisition of an agency located in Duval County, Florida. - March 31, 2017 - Moran Insurance
SunGate Insurance Agency Welcomes Health Insurance Specialist Andrew Thompson
SunGate Insurance Agency, an independent insurance agency located in Lake Mary, welcomed health insurance specialist Andrew Thompson to their team. With expertise in self-funded and fully-insured health insurance for large groups Mr. Thompson will fill a necessary role in the full-service insurance... - July 08, 2016 - SunGate Insurance Agency
SunGate Insurance Agency Earns BBB Accreditation
SunGate Insurance Agency is Committed to BBB’s Standards of Trust. This week, SunGate Insurance Agency announced its accreditation by BBB serving Central Florida. As a BBB Accredited Business, SunGate Insurance Agency is dedicated to promoting trust in the marketplace. According to BBB... - July 08, 2016 - SunGate Insurance Agency
Moran Insurance Gets Personal with Newest Deal in Vero Beach, Florida
Moran Insurance has expanded its personal and business insurance lines with the acquisition of an agency located in Indian River County, Florida. - November 12, 2015 - Moran Insurance
A Plus Insurance Invites Visitors to Explore Their New Website: Presented by AgencyThrive
New Website Offers Quote Forms for Multiple Lines of Business Including Home, Auto, Commercial, and More. - October 26, 2015 - AgencyThrive
Insurance Solutions of Palm Beach, LLC Invites Visitors to Explore Their New Website: Presented by AgencyThrive
New Website Offers Quote Forms for Multiple Lines of Business Including Home Insurance, Auto Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and More. - October 23, 2015 - AgencyThrive
Pronto All Insurance Services #2 LLC Invites Visitors to Explore Their New Website: Presented by AgencyThrive
New Website Offers Quote Forms for Multiple Lines of Business Including Home, Life, Auto, Commercial, Health Insurance, Obamacare, and More. - October 23, 2015 - AgencyThrive
Umbrella Warranty Ltd. Now Markets Mechanical Breakdown Coverage to Consumers
Umbrella Warranty Ltd. is a Canadian Corporation that markets an easily understood and conveniently obtained vehicle mechanical breakdown coverage to consumers. The program is provided by Aviva Warranty Services Inc. a member of the Aviva Canada group of companies. Peace of mind protection. No one... - October 21, 2015 - Umbrella Warranty Ltd
Farmers Insurance Names Mittie Brown in Shelby County Among Farmers Top Agents in Country
Mittie Brown of Alabaster, AL, has been named a Championship agent by Farmers Insurance(SM) for her outstanding achievement and customer focused efforts by the Los Angeles-based, multi-line insurer. - July 21, 2015 - Farmers Insurance
Marindependent Insurance Services LLC Announces Incorporation
Successful company converts to a California registered LLC. - January 15, 2015 - Marindepedent Insurance Services
A.M. Best Upgrades Ratings of Vermont Mutual Insurance Group to A+ Superior
A.M. Best Company, the global rating agency for the insurance industry, has upgraded the financial strength rating to A+ (Superior) from A (Excellent) and the issuer credit ratings to “aa‐“ from “a+” of Vermont Mutual Insurance Company (Vermont Mutual) and its two... - December 10, 2014 - Vermont Mutual Insurance Company
Muncie Entrepreneur Gregory McCammon Named Premier Agency for 2014
As a business leader and involved citizen in Muncie, the Allstate Ruttan McCammon Agency has been designated an Allstate Premier Agency for 2014. The Allstate Premier Agency designation is bestowed on less than 48 percent of Allstate’s nearly 10,000 agency owners across the country. This... - November 09, 2014 - Ruttan McCammon Agency
Cityscape Insurance Announces Launch, Provides Personalized Experience
CityScape Insurance offers that personalized passion and flare for added value that you won't find from any other insurance company-- providing personal, auto, and homeowner's insurance in Phoenix, Arizona. - July 09, 2014 - City Scape Insurance
Muncie Entrepreneur Earns Top Performance Award
Allstate honors local agency owner for outstanding customer service, business results. - April 12, 2014 - Ruttan McCammon Agency
Insurance Fishing Offers Consumer Tips for How to Find Affordable Insurance Quotes Online
St. Louis website announces ways to save time, effort in searching for quotes. - January 31, 2014 - Insurance Fishing