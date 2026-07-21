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Avalon Expands Strategic Partnership with Relativity to Advance Litigation Support with AI
Investment in RelativityOne and Relativity aiR reinforces Avalon’s long-term commitment to delivering faster, smarter, and more defensible legal solutions. - July 21, 2026 - Avalon
Better Earth to Showcase Touch-Free Dispensers and Next-Generation Compostable Cutlery at the 2026 National Restaurant Association Show
Better Earth will showcase its new Touch-Free Cutlery Dispenser platform and compostable Pressed Bamboo Fiber and PHA cutlery solutions at NRA Show 2026, Booth 3582 in the South Building. Designed for high-volume foodservice environments, the system helps reduce waste, improve hygiene, and support compliance while maintaining operational efficiency and guest experience. - July 01, 2026 - Better Earth
Yiruixing Packaging Highlights Key Sustainable Packaging Trends Transforming B2B Supply Chains in the United States, Canada, and Australia
As environmental awareness grows, sustainable packaging is expected to play an important role in the future of global supply chains, with innovative materials and circular models at the forefront. Companies that embrace these strategies will not only meet regulatory demands but also gain a competitive edge in the market. - April 04, 2026 - Yiruixing Packaging
Yiruixing Packaging Launches Sustainable Luxury Packaging Solutions for Global Premium Brands
Sustainable luxury packaging for international businesses emphasizes the importance of balancing aesthetics and environmental responsibility, highlighting innovative materials and practices that can meet consumer demands for sustainability while maintaining the high standards of luxury branding. As companies increasingly focus on eco-friendly solutions, they are exploring various strategies to reduce their carbon footprint and enhance their brand image. - March 23, 2026 - Yiruixing Packaging
Yiruixing Packaging Strengthens Global B2B Offering with Enhanced FSC-Certified Product Lines to Support Multinational ESG Mandates
Yiruixing Packaging is boosting its global B2B offering by expanding its range of FSC-certified packaging products, which are intended to assist multinational companies in meeting evolving ESG policies, responsible sourcing, and corporate sustainability requirements. As worldwide regulations become stricter and environmental reporting becomes mandatory in all sectors, the need for sustainable and environmentally friendly packaging solutions verified by third parties is continuously growing. - March 09, 2026 - Yiruixing Packaging
BPM Systems Introduces Advanced Automatic Bottle Labeling Solution to Help Manufacturers Boost Speed, Accuracy, and Efficiency Across U.S. Production Lines
BPM Systems announces the release of a new Automatic Bottle Labeling Machine designed to help manufacturers improve operational efficiency, labeling precision, and production output. The system supports high-speed workflows, integrates with existing equipment, and provides a scalable automation solution for companies seeking to modernize their packaging operations. - December 19, 2025 - BPM Systems
Grand Prints Installs Its Fourth Maxima Die-Cutter
Grand Prints, a pharmaceutical packaging company, has invested in its fourth Excel Maxima HS 1020 die-cutter to expand into FMCG, carton, and cosmetic packaging. - August 11, 2025 - Grand Prints India
Big Sky Packaging Shines at Unified Wine & Grape Symposium 2025: Moments Captured
Big Sky Packaging presented its luxury yet innovative wine packaging solutions at the Symposium 2025. Dive in and find the highlights from the event. - March 07, 2025 - Big Sky Packaging
BoxesGen Announces Special Promotion on Custom Packaging Solutions
BoxesGen, a leading manufacturer of high-quality, eco-friendly packaging solutions, is set to offer exciting promotions this December on its wide range of packaging products. The company, known for its durable, sustainable, and visually appealing packaging, is providing customers with discounts on over 30 categories of boxes designed to meet the diverse needs of businesses across various industries. - December 04, 2024 - BoxesGen
MBM Unveils New Logo and Reinforces Commitment to Innovation, Quality, and Customer Service
MBM, a leader in document destruction and digital print finishing solutions, is excited to announce the launch of its new logo, reflecting the company’s evolving brand identity and renewed dedication to its customers. The refreshed logo embraces a modern, sleek design that symbolizes... - November 04, 2024 - MBM Corporation
The Profile Virtual Services Inc. Expands to Ottawa After 15 Years in Vancouver
The Profile Virtual Services Inc., a pioneer in coworking and virtual office solutions, is excited to announce its expansion into Ottawa, Ontario, marking a significant milestone in the company's 15-year journey. - October 24, 2024 - The Profile Virtual Services Inc.
Merrill's Packaging Ready to Support Distributors Affected by McConkey Closure
In response to the recent announcement of McConkey's closure, Merrill's Packaging is prepared to offer immediate support to distributors and companies impacted by this development. The company recognizes the critical need for reliable and high-quality containers and flower pots during this... - July 02, 2024 - Merrill's Packaging
Packaging Resources Celebrating 25 Years of Growth and Success
Packaging Resources Inc. celebrates 25 years. Since 1999, PRI has provided innovative packaging solutions for Food Processor, Food Service, and Institutional Cleaning markets. PRI team embodies the core values: Collaborative, Passionate, Respectful, Resourceful, Nimble, and Community. Thanks to Packaging Resources' dedicated team. - May 14, 2024 - Packaging Resources, Inc.
BoxesGen Make Custom Packaging with Free Shipping on All Orders
In a groundbreaking move, BoxesGen, a leader in packaging solutions, announces free shipping on all product packaging boxes, effective immediately. This strategic decision aims to empower businesses of all sizes by reducing overhead costs and simplifying the packaging process. With the global... - May 10, 2024 - BoxesGen
Sustainability in Every Box: Bakery Packaging Boxes Launches New Line of Eco-Friendly Boxes
In a proactive move towards environmental responsibility, Bakery Packaging Boxes proudly announces the launch of a new line of eco-friendly boxes for bakery products like cakes, cupcakes, cookies, etc. - January 29, 2024 - Bakery Packaging Boxes
BoxesGen Launches Custom Mailer Boxes to Help Businesses Stand Out
BoxesGen, Custom Packaging Company, a leading provider of custom packaging solutions in the USA has announced the launch of its new line of custom mailer boxes. The custom mailer boxes are designed to provide businesses with an affordable and practical packaging solution for shipping their products. The company's new product line offers businesses the opportunity to customize their mailer boxes to reflect their brand and products, adding an extra layer of marketing and branding. - April 04, 2023 - BoxesGen
BoxesGen Custom Packaging Company Announces Custom Cosmetic Boxes for the Beauty Industry
BoxesGen Custom Packaging Company, a leading provider of custom packaging solutions, has announced the launch of its newest product line: Custom Cosmetic Boxes. With the rise of the beauty industry, the demand for personalized and unique packaging options has also increased. BoxesGen's new line of custom cosmetic boxes is designed to meet this growing need and provide businesses with tailored packaging options that perfectly match their brand and products. - March 31, 2023 - BoxesGen
BoxesGen Launches New Line of Custom Gift Boxes to Help Businesses Stand Out
BoxesGen, a leading provider of custom packaging solutions in the USA, is proud to announce the launch of its new line of custom gift boxes. With this new product line, BoxesGen aims to help businesses stand out and make a lasting impression on their customers and clients. - March 29, 2023 - BoxesGen
BoxesGen Custom Packaging Company Introduces Custom Bakery Boxes
BoxesGen Custom Packaging Company is pleased to announce the launch of new line of Custom Bakery Boxes, designed to provide an elegant and practical solution for packaging baked goods. - March 26, 2023 - BoxesGen
BoxesGen Launches New Line of Customizable Pillow Boxes
BoxesGen, a leading packaging solutions provider, announced today the launch of a new line of customizable pillow boxes. The new line offers businesses and individuals a unique packaging solution that combines style and functionality. - March 23, 2023 - BoxesGen
BoxesGen Introduces Packaging Sample Kit to Help Customers Experience the Box Before Ordering
BoxesGen is a leading specialist in packaging and boxes. The company has been specializing in this field for years, offering personalized solutions to its customers. The Packaging Sample kit developed by the company aims to help customers experience the box before ordering. These options allow customers to preview their packaging before making an order, which will help them choose the right type of product packaging in less time than ever before. - March 13, 2023 - BoxesGen
BoxesGen Introduces Revenue-Generating Candle Packaging Boxes
BoxesGen, a leading provider of candle packaging boxes is pleased to announce the release of their new packaging boxes for the premium candle market. The revenue-generating packaging box is designed for both small and large candles, and allows for much more creativity in the creative process. - March 08, 2023 - BoxesGen
BoxesGen Launches Ecofriendly Packaging in Order to Save the Environment
In an effort to save the environment, BoxesGen has launched ecofriendly packaging. This new packaging is made from recyclable materials and is 100% biodegradable. BoxesGen is committed to reducing its environmental impact and this is just one way we are doing that. - February 24, 2023 - BoxesGen
Major Branding Update Announced by LTI
Labels, Tags & Inserts, an innovative leader in flexographic printing, announced today that it has completed a major updating of its corporate branding for the 40-year-old family-owned business. The new visual branding includes a new logo, tagline, and website with implementation on all... - February 22, 2023 - LTI - Labels, Tags & Inserts, Inc.
Coast Package Material Launches Innovative Sustainable Packaging Solutions
Coast Package Material serves multiple industries with safe and sustainable pouches. Since these pouches are demanded far and wide in the world. - January 28, 2023 - Coast Package Material
Platinum Marketing & Design Issued a Trademark for Plastic Medicare Card® to Fight Medicare Card Fraud
Platinum Marketing & Design, Inc. was awarded a registered trademark for Plastic Medicare Card® by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). This Accredited, A+ rated BBB company is the only place you can securely purchase a Plastic Medicare Card®. 100% 5-star ratings on Google and the BBB. - December 08, 2022 - Platinum Marketing & Design, Inc.
Oliver Inc. Expands Oklahoma Facility
Oliver has expanded their Oklahoma Facility and added new heavy equipment with the long-term plan to add 25 additional positions. - December 03, 2022 - Oliver Inc.
Business Memoir Exposes Emotional Complexities of Family-Run Firms
Rock LaManna’s memoir “They Named You Right” shares painful lessons about buying and selling a family-run business during the dawn of the digital transformation of print. - October 20, 2022 - LaManna Media
Jadek Printing is Coming Up with Eco-Friendly Packaging Boxes & Taking an Active Part in CSR
Jadek Printing is a well-reputed packaging manufacturer which has now been involved in eco-friendly production techniques. They use the latest technology to convert harmful gas into renewable energy produced during manufacturing processes. - December 06, 2021 - Jadek Printing Co., Ltd.
Loutopia Exhibition Opening This Friday at Trust Cocktail Bar Inside TechArtista Downtown
As part of TechArtista’s Artist-in-Residency program, they have teamed up with artist Jayvn Solomon to bring the Loutopia art exhibition to their Downtown location. TechArtista Downtown will host the Loutopia Exhibition Opening on Friday, November 5, from 5pm to 9pm at 401 Pine Street in... - November 03, 2021 - TechArtista
World’s First Sustainable Packaging Sourcing Marketplace Launches with Oversubscribed Pre-Seed
SourceGreenPackaging.com raises oversubscribed pre-seed round to disrupt sustainable packaging industry with world’s first global B2B marketplace for sourcing forever plastic-free products and materials. - September 02, 2021 - SourceGreenPackaging.com
JUXIANG Printing Brings a Variety of Magnetic Gift Boxes for Customers
JUXIANG Printing has launched a whole new range of magnetic giftboxes due to high demand from the customers. The newly launched magnetic gift boxes come in variations and answer the rising demand for premium quality gift boxes. - August 23, 2021 - JUXIANG Packaging Printing Ltd.
Retail Packaging Association Announces New Executive Director
The Retail Packaging Association (RPA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Courtney Truelove as the association’s new Executive Director. Truelove, who previously served as RPA’s Senior Manager of Member Services, will assume this position previously held by Molly Alton... - June 04, 2021 - Retail Packaging Association
OvernightPrints.com Launches Custom Tissue Paper
New custom tissue paper product increases brand awareness for companies and makes the gift look appealing. - May 11, 2021 - Overnight Prints
Suttle-Straus Connected Mail Clients Qualify for 2021 Postage Discounts - Two Ways to Cash in
As direct mail companies like Suttle-Straus are embracing the integration of technology and direct mail, United States Postal Service (USPS) is doing its part and running a postage discount program for 2021. What does this mean for Suttle-Straus clients? From March 1st to August 31st the USPS lets... - March 18, 2021 - Suttle-Straus
BlueCrest Card Attaching – the Market’s First Integrated Card Attaching System – Gains Global Interest
BlueCrest, an industry-leading global technology provider and supplier of a comprehensive line of enterprise software, printers, inserters, sorters, and parcel solutions, is excited to announce its new integrated, high-speed card attaching system. This new capability from BlueCrest enables mailers... - March 05, 2021 - BlueCrest
Zaxis Has Released the zHMI Factory Automation Software That Facilitates Remote Monitoring and Configuration of Zaxis Devices
The zHMI factory automation software has been developed by Zaxis to facilitate remote configuration and monitoring of Zaxis devices. zHMI software is currently available for purchase from any Zaxis sales representative. The new Zaxis Human Machine Interface (zHMI) software can monitor up to 30... - November 21, 2020 - Zaxis Inc.
PaperTube team Introducing UnTubing Series by EcoVault: Stand Out, Get Noticed, and Sell More Products
The cannabis market is changing and industry players must build brands that stand out on the shelves to succeed. However, as business booms, cannabis packaging waste finds its way to landfills. Paper Tube stepped up to the plate. Their UnTubing campaign challenges cannabis brands to send in their existing packaging and put EcoVault® designers to the test. Each month newly-created eco-friendly prototypes will be showcased across all key social media platforms and submitted to various awards. - November 16, 2020 - PaperTubeCo
Procurement Advisors Announces Rebranding, Changes Name to Procure Analytics
Procurement Advisors LLC, North America's leading and most data-forward group purchasing organization for Maintenance, Repair and Operations (MRO) supplies, announces its new name, logo, and website as part of a comprehensive rebranding campaign. - November 10, 2020 - Procure Analytics
Schmancy Launches Desi Vibes Collection with an Indian Twist for Creative Packaging
Desi Vibes collection includes pop-arty motifs with Indian designs and colors. The range includes gift hamper, jeweler, cosmetic and bakery boxes. - June 18, 2020 - Schmancy
Zaxis PD Entry Level Pressure Decay Leak Tester
Zaxis presents its entry level pressure decay leak tester, the Zaxis PD, specifically designed for an introduction to pressure decay leak testing. - March 12, 2020 - Zaxis Inc.
Zaxis Has Reinvented Their Multi-Function Leak Tester with Usability in Mind, Adding a Large 7-Inch Touchscreen to the New Zaxis 7i
Zaxis has focused on usability in their latest multi-function leak tester, the Zaxis 7i. The Zaxis 7i has a large built-in 7-inch touchscreen and is currently available for purchase from any Zaxis sales representative. http://www.zaxisinc.com The Zaxis 7i is a modular, multi-function leak tester. - September 25, 2019 - Zaxis Inc.
Zaxis Has Introduced Servo Motor Technology Into Their eVmP (Electronic Variable Metering Pump) Family of Precision Metering and Dispensing Pumps
Servo motor technology increases the dispense speed of the eVmP system as well as enables the system to handle fluids with a much higher viscosity. The servo drive also paves the way for the eVmP VS6, the largest dispensing pump in the eVmP family to date. The addition of the servo drive to the Zaxis eVmP product offering expands the capability and performance to better suit Zaxis customers. - September 24, 2019 - Zaxis Inc.
Suttle-Straus Expands Into Promotional Products Market
Suttle-Straus, a print, mail and marketing services provider in Waunakee, announced its expansion into the promotional products marketing space and the addition of dedicated promo salesperson, Alicia Curtis, to the Suttle-Straus team. Suttle-Straus began as a small family-run Madison printer more... - July 13, 2019 - Suttle-Straus
Green Rush Packaging Expands Cannabis Packaging Product Line with Pyro Papers Pre-Rolled Cones
Green Rush Packaging is now launching Pyro Papers; a line of cultivator and dispensary ready pre-rolled cones and accessories. - May 16, 2019 - Green Rush Packaging
Ossid Hires Market Development Manager
Megan Fletcher will join Ossid, a manufacturing industry leader in packaging technology, to expand and streamline its business. - May 11, 2019 - Ossid
Green Rush Packaging Expands Operations Into the Canadian Cannabis Market
Green Rush Packaging expands operations into emerging Canadian cannabis market. - March 06, 2019 - Green Rush Packaging
Printco Invests in a Digital Label Printer
Printco, a printing company in Ireland with branches in Dublin, Cork and Monaghan, offers complete printing, packaging and promotional services from design to distribution. Having seen a steady growth in the label and packaging market, Printco has recently invested in a digital label press in... - February 02, 2019 - Printco Ltd.
Suttle-Straus Announces Webinar on Marketing to the Generations
Suttle-Straus, a commercial printing and marketing services provider in Waunakee, is hosting a complimentary webinar with Trish Witkowski, President of Foldfactory.com and Rock the Mailbox, titled “Marketing to the Generations.” One of the greatest challenges facing marketers today is... - January 04, 2019 - Suttle-Straus
VELV Design & Printing Announces Annual Holiday Season Christmas Deals
VELV Design & Printing is running their annual Holiday Season Christmas Deals for quality rated print marketing and web design services. Print media has braved the ravages for eons to become one of the most trusted forms of advertising in the world. Coupled with stunning website design, print media can help organizations skyrocket to success in a matter of days. - December 21, 2018 - VELV Design & Printing