Zaxis Has Reinvented Their Multi-Function Leak Tester with Usability in Mind, Adding a Large 7-Inch Touchscreen to the New Zaxis 7i Zaxis has focused on usability in their latest multi-function leak tester, the Zaxis 7i. The Zaxis 7i has a large built-in 7-inch touchscreen and is currently available for purchase from any Zaxis sales representative. http://www.zaxisinc.com The Zaxis 7i is a modular, multi-function leak tester. The... - September 25, 2019 - Zaxis Inc.

Zaxis Has Introduced Servo Motor Technology Into Their eVmP (Electronic Variable Metering Pump) Family of Precision Metering and Dispensing Pumps Servo motor technology increases the dispense speed of the eVmP system as well as enables the system to handle fluids with a much higher viscosity. The servo drive also paves the way for the eVmP VS6, the largest dispensing pump in the eVmP family to date. The addition of the servo drive to the Zaxis eVmP product offering expands the capability and performance to better suit Zaxis customers. - September 24, 2019 - Zaxis Inc.

Suttle-Straus Expands Into Promotional Products Market Suttle-Straus, a print, mail and marketing services provider in Waunakee, announced its expansion into the promotional products marketing space and the addition of dedicated promo salesperson, Alicia Curtis, to the Suttle-Straus team. Suttle-Straus began as a small family-run Madison printer more than... - July 13, 2019 - Suttle-Straus

Green Rush Packaging Expands Cannabis Packaging Product Line with Pyro Papers Pre-Rolled Cones Green Rush Packaging is now launching Pyro Papers; a line of cultivator and dispensary ready pre-rolled cones and accessories. - May 16, 2019 - Green Rush Packaging

Ossid Hires Market Development Manager Megan Fletcher will join Ossid, a manufacturing industry leader in packaging technology, to expand and streamline its business. - May 11, 2019 - Ossid

Green Rush Packaging Expands Operations Into the Canadian Cannabis Market Green Rush Packaging expands operations into emerging Canadian cannabis market. - March 06, 2019 - Green Rush Packaging

Printco Invests in a Digital Label Printer Printco, a printing company in Ireland with branches in Dublin, Cork and Monaghan, offers complete printing, packaging and promotional services from design to distribution. Having seen a steady growth in the label and packaging market, Printco has recently invested in a digital label press in order... - February 02, 2019 - Printco Ltd.

Suttle-Straus Announces Webinar on Marketing to the Generations Suttle-Straus, a commercial printing and marketing services provider in Waunakee, is hosting a complimentary webinar with Trish Witkowski, President of Foldfactory.com and Rock the Mailbox, titled “Marketing to the Generations.” One of the greatest challenges facing marketers today is the... - January 04, 2019 - Suttle-Straus

VELV Design & Printing Announces Annual Holiday Season Christmas Deals VELV Design & Printing is running their annual Holiday Season Christmas Deals for quality rated print marketing and web design services. Print media has braved the ravages for eons to become one of the most trusted forms of advertising in the world. Coupled with stunning website design, print media can help organizations skyrocket to success in a matter of days. - December 21, 2018 - VELV Design & Printing

China-Based Manufacturing Firm TedPack Announces Launch of Onsite Ultimate Guide to Packaging Pouches Many choices can be made when a company decides on what packaging to use. To help make things easier Chinese packaging manufacturer TedPack now features a deeply informative Ultimate Guide to Packaging Pouches on their growing website. - November 29, 2018 - TedPack Company Limited

3BP, Inc. Products Announces Patent Issued for Package Damage Indication 3BP’s Damage-Indicating Packaging is “smart” and designed to automatically identify and act on tampering, contamination, and counterfeiting of packaged and pre-packaged products through active and intelligent color changing technology. - September 27, 2018 - 3BP Inc.

Green Rush Packaging to Present on Marketing in Cannabis at CannaCon Boston Green Rush Packaging is sharing best practices on marketing and advertising in the industry. - July 18, 2018 - Green Rush Packaging

Kompac Appoints New Distributor for Poland and Area Kompac, manufacturer and supplier of UV/aqueous priming and coating systems, is pleased to announce they’ve appointed Scorpio Sp. z o.o. as their newest distribution partner for Poland and the surrounding area. Based in Lodz, Scorpio is one of the leading distributors of machines and materials... - July 09, 2018 - Kompac

Multi-Pak Corporation Receives UL Certification Multi-Pak Corporation is proud to announce that it has achieved Certification in accordance with UL Registrar LLC and meets cGMP requirements in conformance with FDA Regulation 21 CFR Part 111. - July 03, 2018 - Multi-Pak Corporation

Green Rush Packaging Expands Their Product Offering with Low Cost Vaporizer Cartridges The aim is to widen Green Rush Packaging’s affordable product offering to cannabis businesses across the board. - June 13, 2018 - Green Rush Packaging

Fueled by Rapid Growth, Green Rush Packaging Expands Their Leadership Team Green Rush Packaging’s new management team aims to shape the future of cannabis packaging. - June 06, 2018 - Green Rush Packaging

The Premier Snack Bag Series from Packaging Resources Offers an Eco-Friendly Alternative for Grab and Go Packaging Packaging Resources is introducing the Snack Bag Series, an exclusive brand that is easy to pack, easy to open, and easy to use. The Snack Bag Series offers superb visibility, is eco-friendly, keeps food fresh, keeps sandwiches and wraps together while eating, and reduces food waste. - May 15, 2018 - Packaging Resources, Inc.

Suttle-Straus Announces Free Webinar on Personalization Marketing Techniques Suttle-Straus, a commercial printing and marketing services provider, is hosting a complimentary webinar with Richard Askam titled “What’s In a Name? How Personalization is Changing the Way Brands Behave.” Personalization is not new, but the products that can now be personalized are... - April 27, 2018 - Suttle-Straus

Innovative Digital Printing Allows Lovebirds to Personalize Valentine's Day Edwards (IL) based company offers those looking for unique Valentine's Day surprises for their loved ones to make and print one-of-a-kind greeting cards. - February 10, 2018 - Wayne Printing

Suttle-Straus Named Best of the Best and Safety Shield Awardee in Printing Industries of America’s Best Workplace 2017 Competition Suttle-Straus has been awarded Best of the Best designation in the Best Workplaces in the Americas (BWA) program by the Printing Industries of America in recognition of exemplary human resources practices that create an outstanding workplace. In addition, Suttle-Straus received the Safety Shield designation... - February 03, 2018 - Suttle-Straus

Suttle-Straus Announces Webinar on 15 Proven Ways to Boost Your Direct Mail Response Rates Direct mail is alive and well, but what still works in getting your target audience to pay attention, and then, to buy? The best place to start is by looking at what creative approaches and tactics succeed year after year. - January 05, 2018 - Suttle-Straus

Kompac Partners with Xeikon; Installs UV Coating System at Demonstration Facility Kompac is pleased to announce they have recently partnered with Xeikon, and installed an EZ Koat 20 Plus at their new Itasca, IL., demonstration facility to show UV/aqueous coating capabilities when paired with Xeikon technology. Following the placement was the North American edition of Xeikon Café,... - December 09, 2017 - Kompac

Company Folders, Inc. to Challenge Amazon.com's Dominance Company Folders, Inc. poised to be largest binder seller online, adds jobs. - December 05, 2017 - Company Folders, Inc.

Suttle-Straus Announces Webinar for Marketers and Designers on 10 Ideas to Add Wow to Your Print Suttle-Straus, a commercial printing and marketing services provider, is hosting a complimentary webinar with Trish Witkowski, President of Foldfactory.com and Rock the Mailbox, titled “10 Big Ideas to Add Wow to Your Print.” For marketers and designers who are feeling uninspired, here’s... - December 02, 2017 - Suttle-Straus

Green Rush Packaging Unveils the Latest Innovation in Child Resistant Packaging Grip ‘N Rip to revolutionize cannabis child resistant compliant packaging. - November 09, 2017 - Green Rush Packaging

Suttle-Straus Announces Webinar on Top Mistakes in Direct Mail Design Suttle-Straus, a commercial printing and marketing-services provider, is hosting a complimentary webinar with Rob Hanks, a Certified Mailpiece Design Professional, titled “The Top 10 Mistakes in Direct Mail Design.” In this free 1-hour webinar, you can learn the top 10 most common mistakes... - October 18, 2017 - Suttle-Straus

Kompac Launches New High-Speed Coating and Priming Systems Kompac’s New EZ Koat 20 Plus and 30 Plus models are now rated at speeds up to 200 feet per minute. Whether priming, using UV coating or aqueous coating, Kompac provides efficient and reliable solutions that create excellent results at affordable prices for the print industry. Now offering an Anilox... - August 13, 2017 - Kompac

Angleboard Named to Food Logistics' 2017 Top Green Providers List Annual list recognizes sustainability in the food and beverage industry. - June 22, 2017 - Angleboard

Window Book, Inc. Introduces CloudAddressing™ – a SaaS-Based Address Cleansing Solution for Mailers of All Sizes CloudAddressing: The first affordable, subscription-based SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) solution which simplifies the process of preparing, updating and submitting Mail.dat files of any size directly to PostalOne!®. Flexible options include CASS, NCOALink® and Presort with an easy-to-use interface in an extremely affordable package. CloudAddressing automates mail processing from end-to-end, ensuring maximum postal discounts with minimum time and expense. - May 16, 2017 - Window Book, Inc.

American Citizens Abroad (ACA) Members Only Profile Now Offers Video Enabled Online Notarization with Safedocs Safedocs, a leading provider of online notarization services, announces today that American Citizens Abroad (ACA), a non-profit organization whose mission is to Educate, Advocate and Inform both the US Government and US Citizens living and working overseas on issues of concern to the overseas US Citizen... - April 20, 2017 - Safedocs, Inc.

Kompac Announces Success Based on Dscoop Phoenix, Looks Towards Lyon With the close of Dscoop Phoenix, Kompac is pleased to announce they’ve signed a deal with Acculink for a Kwik Finish 32 UV/Aqueous coater. With the install to take place later in April, both Kompac and Acculink were pleased with the outcome of Dscoop and ability to connect with peers in the industry. During... - April 10, 2017 - Kompac

Nor-Pak Services Inc. Announced the Grand Opening of an Online Store Nor-Pak Services Inc. Announced today the grand opening of an online store Pilot Mountain Apparel. Pilot Mountain Apparel — Nor-Pak Services Inc. announced a new and unique shopping experience enabling the customer online shopping of hiking, biking, climbing, fishing apparel. “Pilot Mountain... - March 24, 2017 - Nor-Pak Services inc.

Personal Mail International Partners with Anytime Mailbox Get Postal Mail on Your Mobile Device Via Personal Mail International and Anytime Mailbox Partnership. It's 2017! You should be able to open, forward or shred your postal mail from your smartphone. Now you can! Anytime Mailbox, the groundbreaking pioneer of virtual mailbox solutions, is pleased to... - February 14, 2017 - Anytime Mailbox

USLegal and Safedocs Enable Online Notarization of Legal Forms Legal forms can now be notarized in minutes at the time of purchase. - January 31, 2017 - Safedocs, Inc.

PrintiXels, a Cavite-Based Printing Company, Announces New Website Launch PrintiXels has recently announced the launch of its new user-friendly website as part of its ongoing digital marketing campaign aimed at boosting the company’s online visibility and connecting with potential customers in Cavite, Laguna, and beyond. - January 27, 2017 - Printixels Enterprise

Anytime Mailbox Selects Safedocs for Online Notarization Services Opening a digital mailbox can be done in minutes using online notaries. - January 25, 2017 - Safedocs, Inc.

PBFY Remains Industry Leader by Expanding to Tennessee PBFY offers faster services to East Coast and Midwestern Clients - January 05, 2017 - PBFY

Revitalizing Printing Services in Connecticut with Donna Petruska Many businesses see print marketing as a dying industry. Not only does Donna Petruska procure unique, cost-effective and quality print materials but has a track record of case-studies that have tangible and proven results. Print is not dead, when executed properly, it thrives. - December 11, 2016 - Go Curtis 1000

PreGel's 5-Star Pastry Series® Brings Back High Profile Talent for 2017 Renowned chefs rejoin the dessert ingredient company to continue education in culinary excellence - November 11, 2016 - PreGel America

Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker Touts Small Business at Bentley World-Packaging Visit Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker touted the power of small businesses during a visit to Bentley World-Packaging on October 6 as part of a bus tour in support of the Job Creators Network Bring Small Businesses Back (BSBB) campaign. “Small business is leading the way,” Walker said in a speech to... - October 08, 2016 - Bentley World-Packaging

Plant Expansion Creates Hundreds of Jobs in Missouri Aerofil Technology Inc. (ATI), an industry leader in Lean aerosol and liquid contract packaging, announced the completion of their new high-speed aerosol production line. To support the new production line, Aerofil purchased a 30,000 square-foot warehouse that sits directly across the street from their existing facility. The new line and warehouse will create hundreds of jobs in the St. Louis area. - September 15, 2016 - Aerofil Technology, Inc.

First Ever Online Design Tool for Digital Printing in Glass Launches New Online Designer Allows Fine Art Photographers, Interior Designers, Artists, & More to Use a Cutting-Edge Printing Medium Not Previously Available to the Public - July 05, 2016 - Illuma Glass

Burris Computer Forms® Announces the Addition of Place and Tent Cards Burris now introduces its PrinTable ™ Card line, assisting customers by providing customizable blank place cards and tent cards. - July 01, 2016 - Burris Computer Forms

H&H Graphics Acquires Winning Promotions Winning Promotions to Add Turnkey Promotional Chance Games Experience to H&H's Line-Up of Special Effects Screen Printing Capabilities. - May 11, 2016 - H&H Graphics

NEOPOST Singapore Brings OMS-500, the Intuitive Multi-Channel Output Management Software That Simplifies Customer Communications OMS-500: an innovative digital solution developed by NEOPOST Document Solutions enhances the potential of the brand's folder inserters to lower costs and improve productivity for users. - May 06, 2016 - NEOPOST Singapore

H&H Graphics Earns Several GEA Awards for 2016 The Great Lakes Graphics Association (GLGA) has named H&H Graphics winner of 19 Graphics Excellence Awards (GEA). - April 15, 2016 - H&H Graphics

ecoEnvelopes Introduces New RECOCHET Alta The RECOCHET Alta was developed in response to customer demand for reusable envelopes that insert from the top. The RECOCHET Alta is a single 2-way envelope that is sent and returned, eliminating the need for a second reply envelope. Mailers save 5% - 35% on envelope and related mailing costs and benefit from operating savings and quantifiable reductions in carbon emissions, energy and raw materials including trees and water. - December 17, 2015 - ecoEnvelopes, LLC

LaserInkjetLabels.com Has Expanded to Manufacturing Inkjet Roll Labels LaserInkjetLabels.com, an online source and manufacturer of die cut 8½ x 11 sheets of laser and inkjet labels, has recently expanded its’ production facility and is now manufacturing rolls of inkjet labels. Inkjet roll labels produced by LaserInkjetLabels.com are available in white uncoated,... - November 21, 2015 - LaserInkjetLabels.com