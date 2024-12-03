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Within Mass Storage Systems
SNIA SCSI Trade Association Forum Elects Board of Directors for 2025, Reinforces Commitment to SAS and SCSI Leadership
STA Leadership Team Set to Drive Continued Innovation and Growth in the Data Storage Industry - December 03, 2024 - SCSI Trade Association
SNIA SCSI Trade Association Forum and INCITS/SCSI Unveil 24G+ SAS
STA and INCITS/SCSI announce today technical enhancements to the existing 24G SAS data storage specification, which will increase reliability, stability and continued backward-compatibility. - July 23, 2024 - SCSI Trade Association
Kinetix Announces Inaugural IT Scholarships Recipients
Michigan-based IT Firm Awards Three $1000 Scholarships to Michigan IT Students - July 13, 2024 - Kinetix LLC
20th SAS Plugfest Demonstrates Successful Collaboration and Innovation Among Industry Leaders
The SNIA STA forum (STA) today announced completion of the twentieth Serial Attached SCSI (SAS) Plugfest, showcasing the collaborative and innovative spirit of industry-leading companies around 24G SAS. The plugfest brought together eight SAS equipment manufacturers in Austin, Texas, and was... - June 18, 2024 - SCSI Trade Association
Michigan-Based IT Firm Announces Inaugural Scholarship Program
Michigan-based IT firm, Kinetix, is set to offer three $1000 scholarship awards to Michigan IT students. - February 07, 2024 - Kinetix LLC
SNIA SCSI Trade Association Forum Announces 2024 Leadership, Plans for 2024 SAS Plugfest
SNIA SCSI Trade Association Forum (STA), a SNIA technology forum and the respected authority on Serial Attached SCSI (SAS) technology, today announced its Fiscal Year 2024 Board of Directors. The newly elected Board of Directors comprises accomplished storage industry professionals with a shared... - December 05, 2023 - SCSI Trade Association
Michigan IT Firm Launches Proactive Monitoring System
Kinetix LLC launched a nominal monthly service engineered to protect a business’s computer network infrastructure called KinetixManage. - November 22, 2023 - Kinetix LLC
Michigan IT Firm Raises Money for Veterans
Kinetix LLC runs social media promotions and raises $500 in support of veterans. - November 17, 2023 - Kinetix LLC
NeoMagic (R) Corporation Announces Acquisition of Advanced Microwave Inc.
NeoMagic Corporation (OTC: NMGC), today is pleased to announce a significant milestone with the acquisition of Advanced Microwave Incorporated. - November 08, 2023 - NeoMagic
SNIA Announces New SNIA SCSI Trade Association Forum
SNIA and the SCSI Trade Association (STA) today announced the formation of a new SNIA SCSI Trade Association Forum (STA Forum), a technology community within SNIA to promote the use and understanding of SCSI and Serial Attached SCSI (SAS) technology. - June 27, 2023 - SCSI Trade Association
SCSI Trade Association Elects 2023 Board of Directors as Hyperscale Applications Continue to Drive 24G SAS Adoption
Industry Leaders Guide STA, as SAS Technology Delivers with High Performance, Reliability, Scalability, Flexibility, & Manageability. - February 07, 2023 - SCSI Trade Association
ASRock Rack Drives Performance and Energy Efficiency in the Data Center with 4th Gen AMD EPYC™ Processors
ASRock Rack Inc. now supporting 4th Gen AMD EPYC processors based on "Zen 4" architecture across new product lineup. - November 17, 2022 - ASRock Rack
Desert Control Signs Contract with Limoneira Company to Strengthen Sustainable Climate-Smart Agriculture in the U.S.
Norwegian AgTech company Desert Control has developed a liquid natural clay (LNC) that restores and enhances soil ecosystems to reduce usage and improve efficiency of water, fertilizers, and natural resources for agriculture, forests, and green landscapes. Desert Control started operations in the United States in March 2022, initiating a validation study for LNC on American soil with the University of Arizona, and is now beginning to gain market adoption in the U.S., starting with Limoneira. - November 16, 2022 - Desert Control
The SCSI Trade Association Discusses 24G SAS Advances for Hyperscale Environments at Storage Developer Conference
Rick Kutcipal, representing the SCSI Trade Association, will present new technology advances in Serial Attached SCSI at Storage Developer Conference on September 12. - September 06, 2022 - SCSI Trade Association
STEIGER DYNAMICS Ranks No. 662 on the 2022 Inc. 5000 Annual List
Today, Inc. revealed that STEIGER DYNAMICS is No. 662 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its... - August 18, 2022 - STEIGER DYNAMICS
The SCSI Trade Association Shares Latest 24G SAS Advances at Flash Memory Summit
STA will be demonstrating 24G SAS in a live demo and speaking at Flash Memory Summit in Santa Clara, CA from August 2 to 4, 2022. - July 28, 2022 - SCSI Trade Association
The SCSI Trade Association Presents “Why SAS is a Gold Mine for Crypto” at SDC EMEA Conference
The SCSI Trade Association (STA) is pleased to announce its participation in the virtual one-day Storage Developer Conference EMEA (SDC EMEA), presenting a forty-minute presentation on “Why SAS is a Gold Mine for Crypto.” DETAILS: Cameron T. Brett, president, STA and senior director,... - June 08, 2022 - SCSI Trade Association
Second 24G SAS Plugfest Completed by the SCSI Trade Association Highlights the Reliability of the Proven Storage Interface
The latest 24G SAS test event illustrates the importance of multivendor interoperability and backwards compatibility of SAS technology. - April 13, 2022 - SCSI Trade Association
Desert Control Appoints Michael Davidson as CEO of Desert Control Americas to Spearhead the Company’s Market Entry & Growth in the United States
Michael Davidson, Ph.D., joins Desert Control as CEO of Desert Control Americas Inc. Desert Control was founded in Norway to specialize in climate-smart Agri-tech solutions to combat desertification, soil degradation and water scarcity. Its patented Liquid Natural Clay (LNC) enables sustainable... - January 10, 2022 - Desert Control
Landmark Agreement for Desert Control to Accelerate Climate-Smart Agriculture, Food Security, and Sustainable Forestry
The agreement is the first deal of this kind for Desert Control and further proves the company's ability to generate revenue from its products and services. The deal's first stage is a pilot, where the parties will use Desert Control's Liquid Natural Clay ("LNC") on several Mawarid managed forests and agricultural properties to strengthen food security and climate action in the United Arab Emirates ("UAE"). - June 14, 2021 - Desert Control
MoSMB Now Available on Google Cloud Marketplace
Ryussi America, developer of MoSMB – SMB 3 (Server Message Block) server on Linux, today announced the availability of MoSMB Standard Edition on Google Cloud Marketplace. Google Cloud Marketplace lets users quickly deploy functional software packages that run on Google Cloud. Google Cloud... - November 02, 2020 - Ryussi America Inc
Xentaurs Ranks 26 on the 2020 CRN® Fast Growth 150 List
CRN® Recognizes the Top IT Channel Providers for Exceptional Growth and Performance - August 13, 2020 - Xentaurs
Madison Cloud Launches Latest in Cloud Storage Innovation with Private MultiCloud Storage Solution
Madison Cloud PMCS powered by StorONE’s S1 platform centralizes and simplifies complex multicloud environments. - July 19, 2020 - Madison Cloud
Every Hour the World Loses More Than 2.000 Soccer Field's Worth of Topsoil. This Year's Winner of the Katerva Awards is Desert Control Who Set Out to Save Earth's Soil.
95% of global food production is entirely dependent on the world's topsoil and over the next 40 years, the planet needs to produce more food than has been grown over the last 500 years to feed our growing population. At the same time, topsoil is degrading at accelerating pace to droughts, overexploitation and desertification. More than 12 million hectares of fertile land are lost every year; this means that every hour the world loses more than 2.000 soccer field's worth of crucial topsoil. - July 15, 2020 - Desert Control
Xentaurs Named in Top 10 Most Promising Digital Transformation Companies for 2020
CIOReview named Xentaurs as one of the top 10 digital transformation consulting and service companies for 2020. - February 28, 2020 - Xentaurs
Allvotec Delighted to be Recognised by BAE Systems as an Outstanding Supplier
Allvotec named in top 20 out of over 10,000 suppliers. - January 22, 2020 - Allvotec
H3 Platform Unveils World 1st PCIe Gen4 GPU Chassis to Help Customers Address Evolving Data Center Demands
H3 Platform Inc. today announced a new product – Falcon 4016 of the H3 Falcon GPU chassis solution that aims to help customers increase their business effectiveness and accelerate operations while reducing costs and complexity to enable business growth. With composability and utilization... - November 17, 2019 - H3 Platform
Ryussi Technologies Releases MoSMB-S3 Gateway for Object Storage Vendors
Ryussi Technologies, the developer of MoSMB, an enterprise grade SMB (Server Message Block) server, today announced the release of MoSMB S3 Cloud Gateway which allows users to securely connect to any S3 compatible object storage, public or private, with MoSMB using standard SMB (Server Message... - November 13, 2019 - Ryussi Technologies
NeoMagic (R) Corporation eCommerce Division MercadoMagico.com Welcomes Prime 6
NeoMagic Corporation (OTC: NMGC), today announced the addition of Prime 6 as a premiere supplier on its eCommerce site MercadoMagico.com. Prime 6 has revolutionized the charcoal briquette industry with their innovative hexagon shape and eco-friendly manufacturing process. Prime 6 uses sawdust... - October 23, 2019 - NeoMagic
Ryussi Technologies Releases MoSMB ME with RDMA for Media and Entertainment Workloads
Ryussi Technologies, the developer of MoSMB – SMB 3 (Server Message Block) server on Linux, today announced the availability of MoSMB Media Edition for its Media and Entertainment customers which has performance features like SMB Direct (SMB over RDMA) and Multi-channel for demanding media... - July 31, 2019 - Ryussi Technologies
Syntech is Now the Exclusive South African Distributor of TaoTronics and RAVPower
Syntech has been appointed as the exclusive South African distributor of two international consumer brands; TaoTronics and RAVPower. Both brands are owned by global electronics enterprise Sunvalley Group. Syntech is the latest addition to the global distribution network that facilitates millions of... - May 22, 2019 - Syntech
Xentaurs Breaks the Start-Up Mold with Continued Rapid Growth in the Information Technology Industry
The digital catalyst has seen a 300% growth YoY since its inception. - May 02, 2019 - Xentaurs
SmartONE and Snaile Partner to Provide Integrated Parcel Lockers for Use in Canadian Smart Buildings
SmartONE Solutions Inc. (https://smart-one.ca), dedicated to the development of next-generation Smart Communities, has partnered with Canada's award-winning parcel locker company Snaile (www.snailelockers.com) to provide Automated Parcel Lockers, which will be integrated into SmartONE’s smart... - February 05, 2019 - Snaile Inc.
Boston Limited to Deliver a Cloud-Based Media Processing Service in Partnership with vScaler
At Broadcast India, Boston will demonstrate its cloud-based IP infrastructure running a visual effects pipeline by leveraging NVIDIA GRID accelerated virtual machines running rendering software for broadcast workflows. - December 13, 2018 - Boston Limited
SEP Announces Backup Performance Improvements for Citrix Xen Environments
SEP Software continues to enhance its Citrix XenServer support portfolio with the release of version 4.4 integrating full Changed Block Tracking (CBT) support for all Xen environments. SEP has been a Citrix partner since 2009, when they were the first Citrix partner to introduce an integrated backup solution for XenServer, and have continued to cultivate a relationship with Citrix. - December 13, 2018 - SEP Software
Xentaurs Relocates Their Headquarters to Irvine to Accommodate Rapid Growth
Xentaurs relocates offices to Irvine, CA to accommodate growing team and stake claim in the tech hub of Orange County. - September 03, 2018 - Xentaurs
Fantom Drives Release G-Force 3.1 SSD Suite for 4K Video Editing, Music, and Large File Storage/Migration
Hardened SSD Models Test at a Transfer Rate Up to 560 MB/s for High Throughput Video, Creative, and Large File Applications - August 07, 2018 - Fantom Drives
SEP Software Announces VM Essentials for Small Business
Enterprise-class Virtual Machine Backup and Recovery for SMBs. - July 13, 2018 - SEP Software
BridgeSTOR Announces Veeam Support for Amazon S3
Rio-2 Cloud Backup Server provides the fastest and easiest way to send Veeam backups directly to Amazon S3, Wasabi hot storage or Object Storage. - April 17, 2018 - BridgeSTOR, LLC
BridgeSTOR Announces Rio-2 Cloud Backup Server a Hybrid Storage Repository for Enterprise Backup Software
Rio-2 provides backup software, the fastest and easiest way to send backup data directly to Amazon S3 or Object Storage using an iSCSI VTL, SMB or NFS protocol. - February 27, 2018 - BridgeSTOR, LLC
Datarecovery.com, Inc. Announces Cutting All Ties with the NRA
Datarecovery.com, Inc. announced today that it is ending its discount program and business with the National Rifle Association and its members. - February 24, 2018 - Datarecovery.com, Inc.
nDivision Inc. Acquired by Go2Green Landscaping, Inc.
Glendale, CA based Go2Green Landscaping, Inc. (OTC PINK: GTGN) (“Go2Green”, or the “Company”), has announced its acquisition of nDivision Inc. a Texas-based information technology services company. Go2Green Landscaping, Inc. will immediately begin to operate under the... - February 15, 2018 - Go2Green Landscaping, Inc.
Inventec & H3 Platform Adopt Broadcom’s High Performance NetXtreme Ethernet SoC for Falconwitch & Next Generation Products
H3 Platform Inc. in partnership with Inventec Corporation today announced it has adopted Broadcom's BCM5880X NetXtreme® S-Series Ethernet System-on-Chip (SoC) for its Falconwitch product line. H3 Platform will showcase its new Falconwitch platform with Broadcom's 100G NetXtreme S-Series SoC at... - November 12, 2017 - H3 Platform
H3 Platform Introduce The PCIe Based Composable Infrastructure - Falconwitch
H3 Platform, Inc. today announced the Falconwitch, an composable system based on PCI express to give users faster, easier and more flexible access to multiple PCIe devices such as accelerators, FPGA, storages. Users receive isolated, precisely tailored, cost effective systems which can evolve for... - November 11, 2017 - H3 Platform
Datarecovery.com Offers Free Services to Personal Computer Users Affected by Recent Hurricanes
Datarecovery.com, a worldwide leader in data recovery technology, announced free services for victims of Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma. Personal computer users can receive any of Datarecovery.com’s standard hard drive, flash drive, and cellphone data recovery services free of charge. - October 02, 2017 - Datarecovery.com, Inc.
GDT, First in Nation to Gain Cisco Master Service Provider Specialization
GDT, a leading international IT solutions and services provider for business, service providers, government, and healthcare, today announced that it has achieved the Cisco Systems Master Service Provider Specialization. This highly-coveted specialization recognizes GDT’s expertise in designing, deploying, and managing sophisticated, carrier-grade Cisco Service Provider IT solutions. GDT is the only company in North America to obtain this elite status. - August 21, 2017 - GDT
SimplyNAS Introduces Flash Storage QNAP Enterprise NAS Servers
QNAP ES1640DC Dual Controller NAS preconfigured with an all flash SSD array incorporating enterprise SAS Solid State Drives (SSD) designed specifically to support and manage the needs of highly available, high-performance platforms that use significant read/write mixed workloads. - August 15, 2017 - Simply Group II LLC
GDT Names Vinod Muthuswamy as New President
GDT today announced Vinod Muthuswamy has been named President, effective immediately. As President, Muthuswamy will have responsibility for all of the company’s operating units worldwide including the extensive engineering and field delivery resources throughout the United States. - July 11, 2017 - GDT
NeoMagic (R) Corporation Announces Planned E-Commerce Expansion to Latin America and Business Update
NeoMagic Corporation (OTC:NMGC), a fabless semiconductor manufacturer and provider of handheld mobile technology solutions, today announced the planned expansion of its eCommerce platform, MercadoMagico.com, into Venezuela. The Company announced today that it has partnered with Netsaluti Studio, a... - June 09, 2017 - NeoMagic
Europe Has Its Original Secure Storage Awarded Manufacturer – Disk Archive Corporation Winner of 2017 Red Herring Top 100 Europe Award
Red Herring announced its Red Herring Europe award winners at the Top 100 forum, recognizing Disk Archive Corporation Ltd. among Europe's leading private companies and celebrating innovation and new technologies across their respective industries. - May 18, 2017 - Disk Archive Corporation Ltd.