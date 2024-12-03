95% of global food production is entirely dependent on the world's topsoil and over the next 40 years, the planet needs to produce more food than has been grown over the last 500 years to feed our growing population. At the same time, topsoil is degrading at accelerating pace to droughts, overexploitation and desertification. More than 12 million hectares of fertile land are lost every year; this means that every hour the world loses more than 2.000 soccer field's worth of crucial topsoil. - July 15, 2020 - Desert Control