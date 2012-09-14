PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

mLogic and axle ai Offer Smart mTape(TM), Complete Media Archiving and Search Bundle Searchable media archives are now a reality. mLogic and axle ai are announcing immediate availability of a complete media archiving solution which integrates video search software from axle ai, Inc., mLogic’s mTape Thunderbolt LTO drive and Apple’s most powerful Mac mini computer. - December 12, 2019 - axle ai, Inc.

H3 Platform Unveils World 1st PCIe Gen4 GPU Chassis to Help Customers Address Evolving Data Center Demands H3 Platform Inc. today announced a new product – Falcon 4016 of the H3 Falcon GPU chassis solution that aims to help customers increase their business effectiveness and accelerate operations while reducing costs and complexity to enable business growth. With composability and utilization optimization... - November 17, 2019 - H3 Platform

Ryussi Technologies Releases MoSMB-S3 Gateway for Object Storage Vendors Ryussi Technologies, the developer of MoSMB, an enterprise grade SMB (Server Message Block) server, today announced the release of MoSMB S3 Cloud Gateway which allows users to securely connect to any S3 compatible object storage, public or private, with MoSMB using standard SMB (Server Message Block)... - November 13, 2019 - Ryussi Technologies

NeoMagic (R) Corporation eCommerce Division MercadoMagico.com Welcomes Prime 6 NeoMagic Corporation (OTC: NMGC), today announced the addition of Prime 6 as a premiere supplier on its eCommerce site MercadoMagico.com. Prime 6 has revolutionized the charcoal briquette industry with their innovative hexagon shape and eco-friendly manufacturing process. Prime 6 uses sawdust that... - October 23, 2019 - NeoMagic

Ryussi Technologies Releases MoSMB ME with RDMA for Media and Entertainment Workloads Ryussi Technologies, the developer of MoSMB – SMB 3 (Server Message Block) server on Linux, today announced the availability of MoSMB Media Edition for its Media and Entertainment customers which has performance features like SMB Direct (SMB over RDMA) and Multi-channel for demanding media workflows. MoSMB... - July 31, 2019 - Ryussi Technologies

Syntech is Now the Exclusive South African Distributor of TaoTronics and RAVPower Syntech has been appointed as the exclusive South African distributor of two international consumer brands; TaoTronics and RAVPower. Both brands are owned by global electronics enterprise Sunvalley Group. Syntech is the latest addition to the global distribution network that facilitates millions of TaoTronics... - May 22, 2019 - Syntech

Xentaurs Breaks the Start-Up Mold with Continued Rapid Growth in the Information Technology Industry The digital catalyst has seen a 300% growth YoY since its inception. - May 02, 2019 - Xentaurs

SmartONE and Snaile Partner to Provide Integrated Parcel Lockers for Use in Canadian Smart Buildings SmartONE Solutions Inc. (www.smartonesolutions.ca), dedicated to the development of next-generation Smart Communities, has partnered with Canada's award-winning parcel locker company Snaile (www.snailelockers.com) to provide Automated Parcel Lockers, which will be integrated into SmartONE’s smart... - February 05, 2019 - Snaile Inc.

Boston Limited to Deliver a Cloud-Based Media Processing Service in Partnership with vScaler At Broadcast India, Boston will demonstrate its cloud-based IP infrastructure running a visual effects pipeline by leveraging NVIDIA GRID accelerated virtual machines running rendering software for broadcast workflows. - December 13, 2018 - Boston Limited

SEP Announces Backup Performance Improvements for Citrix Xen Environments SEP Software continues to enhance its Citrix XenServer support portfolio with the release of version 4.4 integrating full Changed Block Tracking (CBT) support for all Xen environments. SEP has been a Citrix partner since 2009, when they were the first Citrix partner to introduce an integrated backup solution for XenServer, and have continued to cultivate a relationship with Citrix. - December 13, 2018 - SEP Software

Xentaurs Relocates Their Headquarters to Irvine to Accommodate Rapid Growth Xentaurs relocates offices to Irvine, CA to accommodate growing team and stake claim in the tech hub of Orange County. - September 03, 2018 - Xentaurs

Fantom Drives Release G-Force 3.1 SSD Suite for 4K Video Editing, Music, and Large File Storage/Migration Hardened SSD Models Test at a Transfer Rate Up to 560 MB/s for High Throughput Video, Creative, and Large File Applications - August 07, 2018 - Fantom Drives

SEP Software Announces VM Essentials for Small Business Enterprise-class Virtual Machine Backup and Recovery for SMBs. - July 13, 2018 - SEP Software

BridgeSTOR Announces Veeam Support for Amazon S3 Rio-2 Cloud Backup Server provides the fastest and easiest way to send Veeam backups directly to Amazon S3, Wasabi hot storage or Object Storage. - April 17, 2018 - BridgeSTOR, LLC

BridgeSTOR Announces Rio-2 Cloud Backup Server a Hybrid Storage Repository for Enterprise Backup Software Rio-2 provides backup software, the fastest and easiest way to send backup data directly to Amazon S3 or Object Storage using an iSCSI VTL, SMB or NFS protocol. - February 27, 2018 - BridgeSTOR, LLC

Datarecovery.com, Inc. Announces Cutting All Ties with the NRA Datarecovery.com, Inc. announced today that it is ending its discount program and business with the National Rifle Association and its members. - February 24, 2018 - Datarecovery.com, Inc.

nDivision Inc. Acquired by Go2Green Landscaping, Inc. Glendale, CA based Go2Green Landscaping, Inc. (OTC PINK: GTGN) (“Go2Green”, or the “Company”), has announced its acquisition of nDivision Inc. a Texas-based information technology services company. Go2Green Landscaping, Inc. will immediately begin to operate under the nDivision... - February 15, 2018 - Go2Green Landscaping, Inc.

Inventec & H3 Platform Adopt Broadcom’s High Performance NetXtreme Ethernet SoC for Falconwitch & Next Generation Products H3 Platform Inc. in partnership with Inventec Corporation today announced it has adopted Broadcom's BCM5880X NetXtreme® S-Series Ethernet System-on-Chip (SoC) for its Falconwitch product line. H3 Platform will showcase its new Falconwitch platform with Broadcom's 100G NetXtreme S-Series SoC at the... - November 12, 2017 - H3 Platform

H3 Platform Introduce The PCIe Based Composable Infrastructure - Falconwitch H3 Platform, Inc. today announced the Falconwitch, an composable system based on PCI express to give users faster, easier and more flexible access to multiple PCIe devices such as accelerators, FPGA, storages. Users receive isolated, precisely tailored, cost effective systems which can evolve for changing... - November 11, 2017 - H3 Platform

Datarecovery.com Offers Free Services to Personal Computer Users Affected by Recent Hurricanes Datarecovery.com, a worldwide leader in data recovery technology, announced free services for victims of Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma. Personal computer users can receive any of Datarecovery.com’s standard hard drive, flash drive, and cellphone data recovery services free of charge. For... - October 02, 2017 - Datarecovery.com, Inc.

GDT, First in Nation to Gain Cisco Master Service Provider Specialization GDT, a leading international IT solutions and services provider for business, service providers, government, and healthcare, today announced that it has achieved the Cisco Systems Master Service Provider Specialization. This highly-coveted specialization recognizes GDT’s expertise in designing, deploying, and managing sophisticated, carrier-grade Cisco Service Provider IT solutions. GDT is the only company in North America to obtain this elite status. - August 21, 2017 - GDT

SimplyNAS Introduces Flash Storage QNAP Enterprise NAS Servers QNAP ES1640DC Dual Controller NAS preconfigured with an all flash SSD array incorporating enterprise SAS Solid State Drives (SSD) designed specifically to support and manage the needs of highly available, high-performance platforms that use significant read/write mixed workloads. - August 15, 2017 - Simply Group II LLC

GDT Names Vinod Muthuswamy as New President GDT today announced Vinod Muthuswamy has been named President, effective immediately. As President, Muthuswamy will have responsibility for all of the company’s operating units worldwide including the extensive engineering and field delivery resources throughout the United States. - July 11, 2017 - GDT

NeoMagic (R) Corporation Announces Planned E-Commerce Expansion to Latin America and Business Update NeoMagic Corporation (OTC:NMGC), a fabless semiconductor manufacturer and provider of handheld mobile technology solutions, today announced the planned expansion of its eCommerce platform, MercadoMagico.com, into Venezuela. The Company announced today that it has partnered with Netsaluti Studio, a Venezuelan... - June 09, 2017 - NeoMagic

Europe Has Its Original Secure Storage Awarded Manufacturer – Disk Archive Corporation Winner of 2017 Red Herring Top 100 Europe Award Red Herring announced its Red Herring Europe award winners at the Top 100 forum, recognizing Disk Archive Corporation Ltd. among Europe's leading private companies and celebrating innovation and new technologies across their respective industries. - May 18, 2017 - Disk Archive Corporation Ltd.

GDT is Building Smart City of the Future in Dallas GDT, The Dallas-based technology integrator, is building the smart city of the future. With a project called “Deep Ellum Experience,” GDT hopes to kick start efforts to bring the Internet of Things (IoT) to downtown Dallas. The project centers on a Smart Wi-Fi solution built with Cisco wireless... - May 17, 2017 - GDT

BasePort Laboratories Announces Solution to Economical PetaByte Scale Data Backup BasePort has developed a clusterable 100 TeraByte proof-of-concept unit which upon further funding and development will lead to the mid 2017 demonstration of the economical and power-efficient PetaByte storage prototype, with commercialization to follow in 2018. - May 15, 2017 - BasePort

GDT Awarded Fittest Company Title at 2017 Fit Company Challenge; The Dallas Company Has a History of Promoting Employee Health GDT, the Dallas-based IT integrator, won 1st place overall at the 2017 Fit Company Challenge and was awarded the title of Fittest Company, beating over 200 competitors from other Dallas area firms. Held annually and hosted by the Fit Company Institute, the Fit Company Challenge aims to promote corporate... - May 09, 2017 - GDT

STEIGER DYNAMICS Launches VR Edition of LEET and MAVEN Living Room PCs at CES 2017 At the Consumer Electronics Show 2017, world-leading Home Theater PC manufacturer STEIGER DYNAMICS adds LEET and MAVEN VR Edition to its living room PC line-up. - January 18, 2017 - STEIGER DYNAMICS

SEP Software Announces New Release of Enterprise-Wide Backup Solution SEP v4.4.3 brings exciting new features and functionality to the backup industry. - January 08, 2017 - SEP Software

Maxeler Technologies Inc Collaborates with Hitachi Data Systems Around High-Performance Compliance Capture and Analytics Solution for Financial Institutions Addressing the demands of new financial legislation and compliance regulations with a high-performance compliance capture and analytics solution - December 26, 2016 - Maxeler Technologies Ltd

New Amazon EC2 F1 Instance Bringing Maxeler Maximum Performance Computing to the Cloud Performance brings competitive advantage. The new Amazon EC2 F1 instance, the first of its kind, allows AWS customers to use customizable hardware to push the limits of the possible, which was previously only a luxury for the largest enterprises. Maxeler has been helping Tier 1 banks, exchanges, and... - December 06, 2016 - Maxeler Technologies Ltd

Nuvocomp Becomes Nimble Storage Authorized Solutions Provider Nuvocomp to Expand the Reach of the Nimble Predictive Flash Platform. - October 25, 2016 - Nuvocomp

If You Think Huge Corporations Are the Only Targets of Ransomware, Think Again; Nuvocomp Joins Forces with Infrascale to Defeat Ransomware With more than 4,000 cases of ransomware reported daily and at a cost of more than $209 million in the first 3 months of 2016 (up 90% from 2015), cyber piracy has moved from the Internet’s dark corners to every corner of the globe. While this is a global threat, the United States is the most targeted nation by these thieves, receiving 28% of the total attacks worldwide. Meet ransomware's Kryptonite –Disaster Recovery and Data Protection. - October 18, 2016 - Nuvocomp

Simian Extends 360º/VR Video Support for All Platforms Creative companies can now present and market 360/VR video on any platform, including iOS. - July 23, 2016 - Simian

SEP Software to Sponsor the TTP USA 2016 Conference Backup and Disaster Recovery leader showcases newest software release at educational summit - June 22, 2016 - SEP Software

Datarecovery.com Announces Support for APFS File System Datarecovery.com (formerly ESS Data Recovery, Inc.) has announced full support for the upcoming Apple File System (APFS). The company will offer a full set of data recovery services, providing an important resource for Mac OS users who lose files from APFS volumes. Apple, Inc. recently announced the... - June 20, 2016 - Datarecovery.com, Inc.

BlueGoose Systems Launch New Website Specialists in obsolete IT hardware BlueGoose Systems announce the launch of their new-look website. Julian Kirby, owner/founder says "...the content of the new site better reflects the way the business has developed over recent years, focusing increasingly on the sourcing of obsolete and rare... - May 06, 2016 - BlueGoose Systems

4Sync Introduces a Brand-New “Comment Pins” Feature 4Sync Inc., the international data sync company, has officially launched a brand-new feature for service users - “4Sync Comment Pins.” - April 28, 2016 - 4Sync

Maxeler Technologies Appoints Two New Board Members With the Intel-Altera deal at the end of last year, and Microsoft investing into custom hardware, the concept of computing in space (www.openspl.org) is not any more a niche activity. Maxeler has been the world leader in dataflow computing (a special form of computing in space) since JP Morgan invested in the company in 2011. The attached press release shows further strengthening of Maxeler's position in the finance market. - March 22, 2016 - Maxeler Technologies Ltd

STEIGER DYNAMICS Launches New Generation MAVEN Living Room PC at the 2016 CES HTPC manufacturer STEIGER DYNAMICS has revised its award-winning MAVEN® mid-size living room PC. - March 12, 2016 - STEIGER DYNAMICS

SEP Software Announces Sponsorship at HIMSS16 Backup and Disaster Recovery Leader Plans to Exhibit at International Health IT Conference - February 24, 2016 - SEP Software

CIOReview Selects XXL Cloud for 20 Most Promising Collaboration Technology Solution Providers 2015 Annual list showcases the 20 Most Promising Collaboration Technology Solution Providers 2015. XXL Cloud makes it to CIOReview’s top Collaboration Technology Solution Providers list for its expertise in providing efficient and secure means of storing documents and files in the cloud. - December 07, 2015 - XXL Cloud, Inc

Revolutionary Cloud-Based Backup Storage Platform Offering Infinite Space at Affordable Prices Launches Crowdfunding Campaign KozmoCloud, a cloud-based backup storage platform offering infinite space at affordable prices, has launched a crowdfunding campaign. The goal is to use the Indiegogo.com platform to bring KozmoCloud to market. Company founders, First Last an IT Consultant, and First Last, a digital designer, sought... - November 20, 2015 - KozmoCloud

Innodisk Introduces M.2 Single and Dual Gigabit Ethernet Modules World’s First M2 LAN Cards provide Driver-less USB 3.0 Interface for Maximum Speed and Convenience Across Operating Systems. - November 06, 2015 - Innodisk

Datarecovery.com Warns Windows Users to Avoid Accidental OS Upgrades Datarecovery.com, Inc. is warning Windows users of a potential data loss hazard related to automatic Windows updates. - October 19, 2015 - Datarecovery.com, Inc.

EZ Dupe Introduces the New Media Maven Plus Duplicator EZ Dupe introduces the new Media Maven Plus Duplicator. Media Maven Plus series duplicator is based on Media Maven duplicator with more features. - October 16, 2015 - EZ Dupe

FluxLight Offers TAA Compliant Optical Transceivers Resellers can now bid TAA Optical Transceivers for Government Contracts. - October 15, 2015 - FluxLight

EZ Dupe Introduces the New Media Mirror Plus Duplicator EZ Dupe introduces the new Media Mirror Plus duplicator. Media Mirror Plus series duplicator is based on Media Mirror duplicator, plus extra features that making Media Mirror Plus an all-in-one solution for your duplication needs. - October 15, 2015 - EZ Dupe