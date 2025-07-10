Five years ago on Saturday, Nov. 17, more than 17,000 people gathered to celebrate Efest Florida, held on the polo grounds of Lakewood Ranch. It became one of the largest green festivals this region had seen. The purpose behind it and the festivals that would follow is to support good stewardship toward the planet. AquaNew looks at the changes in Sarasota over the past five years. - November 07, 2012 - AquaNew