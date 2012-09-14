PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
Beverages in aluminum cans require a large minimum order, 1,000 cases in this case. Product Founder Ryan Burke puts hopes out to rally together to get this new soda on the shelves. - May 23, 2017 - Can A Bis, LLC
Organic Solution Management helps partner, Crystal Creamery, a Modesto-based dairy, win a Sustainability Award from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for sustainable management of organic by-products and water reduction. - June 29, 2016 - Organic Solution Management
Versatile Beverage is Key Ingredient for Authentic Moscow Mule Cocktail. - June 08, 2015 - C-B Beverage
Greg Louganis, Meryl Davis, Lauren Potter and East Los High Cast Support Coca-Cola and Ralphs Grocery Campaign to Raise Funds for LA2015. - May 07, 2015 - Coca-Cola
INCA KOLA brand a trademark of The Coca Cola Company announced Melissa Mercado, the winner of the INCA KOLA FLYAWAY SWEEPSTAKES CALIBASH 2015. Melissa Mercado, a Bronx, NY Native and INCA KOLA Corporate Executives will be joining the celebration together at the INCA KOLA FLYAWAY SWEEPSTAKES CALIBASH 2015 Concert which will provide great entertainment to Latin Urban music fans and the opportunity to sample INCA KOLA at the CALIBASH 2015 Festival. - January 18, 2015 - Continental Food and Beverage Inc.
Trees for Troops, a program of the Christmas SPIRIT Foundation, provides free, farm-grown Christmas Trees to United States armed forces members in all branches of the military and their families, through donations, sponsorships, grants and the work of many volunteers. Cool Mountain will join in this effort by donating a portion of sales through the marketing of Cool Mountain Soda. - November 27, 2014 - Cool Mountain Beverages
Sipp Eco Beverage Co., Inc, creators of the sparkling organic beverage, Sipp Sparkling Organics, announced that they are giving away 1 free all-access pass to the premier entrepreneurial event, ONTRApalooza, hosted by ONTRAport, a $599 value. The event will take place October 1-3, 2014, in Santa Barbara,... - September 14, 2014 - SIPP eco beverage co.
SIPP Sparkling Organics is now available in all Whole Foods Market in the Northeast Region. - January 15, 2014 - SIPP eco beverage co.
Additional Funding will Contribute to Expand SIPP’s Product Line and National Distribution - December 18, 2013 - SIPP eco beverage co.
SIPP Sparkling Organics was recognized by Beverage World Magazine’s 2013 Global Packaging Design Awards under the “New Age/Functional” category, securing the Silver Award.
All of the Global Packaging Award winners have been announced and are featured in their November 2013 issue online... - November 09, 2013 - SIPP eco beverage co.
SIPP Partners with Geyser Beverage Co., Expands to West Coast - September 15, 2013 - SIPP eco beverage co.
SIPP organic soda will now be distributed throughout the East Coast by Haddon House Food Products, Inc. - August 31, 2013 - SIPP eco beverage co.
SIPP eco beverage co. is announcing their new packaging, label design, and most importantly, official USDA certified stamp. - July 19, 2013 - SIPP eco beverage co.
Five years ago on Saturday, Nov. 17, more than 17,000 people gathered to celebrate Efest Florida, held on the polo grounds of Lakewood Ranch. It became one of the largest green festivals this region had seen. The purpose behind it and the festivals that would follow is to support good stewardship toward the planet. AquaNew looks at the changes in Sarasota over the past five years. - November 07, 2012 - AquaNew
Marine Biologist Katie Kopinski lived up to her promise last summer to voluntarily perform another fish growth experiment using Watt-Ahh® (an AquaNew® water). The results from Katie’s 2012 experiment using Veiltail Betta fish are in. Once again, she observed greater growth and energy in fish living in Watt-Ahh®. - September 20, 2012 - AquaNew
AquaNew has a solution to address NYC Mayor Bloomberg and the New York City's Health Officials ban on supersized-sugary drinks. - September 17, 2012 - AquaNew
New Funding will Contribute to Increase SIPP’s Marketing Efforts and Expand National Distribution - September 13, 2012 - SIPP eco beverage co.
Big Red soda is giving away a diamond worth $1,937 to one lucky winner on its Facebook page. The social media sweepstakes commemorates Big Red’s Anniversary by awarding the traditional gift for the 75th Anniversary: a diamond. Big Red was established in 1937, hence the $1,937 prize value. Consumers can enter once per day until April 24th, 2012. - April 14, 2012 - Big Red Inc.
Soon to be released flavor will preview at the Natural Products Expo East in Baltimore the end of this week. - September 22, 2011 - SIPP eco beverage co.
Consumers Vote for Their Favorite Celebrity Red Head and Raise Funds for Locks of Love Charity
Big Red, America’s original and #1 selling red soda, announced the first-ever Ultimate Red Head Showdown. In the spirit of March Madness, Big Red has assembled a 32-player bracket composed of famous... - March 18, 2011 - Big Red Inc.
Now the Fizz is Back in the Soda Market with Organic and Natural Ingredients. - March 07, 2011 - SIPP eco beverage co.
The Brewer’s Apprentice, after 15 years of operation on South Street in Freehold, has moved to a larger and more convenient location at 865 Route 33 (business), also in Freehold. The new store is almost twice the size of the original store, and will offer expanded products and services to their customers while retaining the ambiance of their original location. - December 22, 2010 - The Brewer's Apprentice
Ginger, Pears, Blackberries, Vanilla and Mint now all have one thing in common. They're "eco-friendly" in a bottle. - September 28, 2010 - SIPP eco beverage co.
North Texas beverage gas company helps Cowboys Stadium achieve first-year success off the field. - February 11, 2010 - The BeerGas Company
Global Beverage Enterprises, Inc. today announced that it has signed Tree of Life, Inc. a leading marketer and distributor of natural, organic, gourmet and specialty food products throughout the U.S. and Canada to distribute its “Mr. Q. Cumber™” all natural sparkling beverage. - December 19, 2009 - Global Beverage Enterprises Inc
330ml PET juices available in Orange/apple/Tropical. - October 09, 2009 - Thirsty Drinks
BevAmerica Announces 2009 Launch of their Maximus line of drinks. - August 19, 2009 - Bevamerica
BevAmerica Announces 2009 Launch of Bikini Soda. - August 19, 2009 - Bevamerica
Hansen Beverage Company Brand Manager Receives Visionary of The Year Award.
Steve Jugan Receives Visionary of The Year Award From Coastline Community College.
Time is something that we all have, what one does with it as you cross the pathways of life is another. Steve Jugan has been involved with our... - June 06, 2009 - Hansen Beverage Company
Kick-off for the trade show participations of sqeez in 2009. - May 07, 2009 - sqeez tube drinx - CWC ADs&mORE GmbH
Soda-Club (SodaStream), the world leader in home carbonation systems, announces the launch of a new television campaign introducing the Soda-Club Home Soda Maker. The campaign shows a wonder family with a "magician" mom that turns tap water into sparkling drinks in seconds using the magic of... - May 06, 2009 - Soda-Club
The new online community of sqeez tube drinx becomes the place of choice to hang out for fans of the unique beverage. - March 19, 2009 - sqeez tube drinx - CWC ADs&mORE GmbH
The launch of sqeez tube drinx now is backed up by a new sqeez website. - February 26, 2009 - sqeez tube drinx - CWC ADs&mORE GmbH
In January 2009 a new trend has started ... sqeez tube drinx ... and this is only the beginning. - February 04, 2009 - sqeez tube drinx - CWC ADs&mORE GmbH
It’s new, it tastes delicious and it’s definitely more exciting than plain old orange squash. Let the drums roll for bottlegreen’s mouth-watering new range of cordials for kids, Junior.
Made from only the very best ingredients, mums can serve Junior to their little angels with the... - August 16, 2008 - Bottlegreen