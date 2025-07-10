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Within Soft Drink Manufacturing
ArKay Beverages Promotes Safe Driving with Alcohol-Free Message: "Don’t Drink and Drive… Unless It’s ArKay"
The campaign, which coincides with ArKay’s growing presence in over 35 countries, positions the company’s alcohol-free products as a responsible alternative to traditional spirits. Designed to replicate the flavor and warmth of liquor without the risks of intoxication, ArKay’s beverages target health-conscious consumers, designated drivers, and anyone seeking mindful drinking options. - July 10, 2025 - ArKay Beverages
Discover FRUGA: Miami’s New Prebiotic Fruit Soda
FRUGA: Reinventing Fruit Sodas with Real Ingredients - November 15, 2024 - FRUGA
Wild Bill's Olde Fashioned Soda Co. and Bazooka Candy Brands Team Up Again to Unveil New Ring Pop® Craft Soda Flavors
Wild Bill's Olde Fashioned Soda Co. Expands Ring Pop® Craft Soda Line with Two Exciting New Flavors: Strawberry and Watermelon - July 02, 2024 - Wild Bill's Olde Fashioned Soda Co.
Wild Bill's Olde Fashioned Soda Co. Partners with Bazooka Candy Brands to Unveil Nostalgic Limited Edition Ring Pop® Flavors
Turn back time with every sip. Wild Bill's & Ring Pop's limited edition craft sodas in Blue Raspberry and Berry Blast are here to transport you to the sweet days of yesteryear. - February 29, 2024 - Wild Bill's Olde Fashioned Soda Co.
Clowd Foundry Announces Patent-Pending Technology for Squeezable Glass and Hybrid Bottles
Squeezable glass mosaic bottles create exciting new bottling designs for consumer engagement and decrease the use of plastics that damage the environment - February 22, 2023 - Clowd Foundry LLC
TEAONIC Expands Line to Include Wellness Sodas
TEAONIC, a wellness company founded by Fleur and Desiree, has launched a new line of wellness sodas called Fresh Pop. The line includes three flavors: Fresh Pop Detox, Fresh Pop Immunity, and Fresh Pop Chill, each made with a blend of natural ingredients chosen for their specific health benefits. - January 07, 2023 - TEAONIC
The Iconic NEXTEL Telecommunications Brand is Spreading Across America; Seeking Investment
In 2018, the famous NEXTEL™ brand was relaunched and reintroduced to the untapped multi-billion dollar small business cellular market. The new NEXTEL™ brand offers an array of high tech handheld and vehicular mounted devices for America’s business community and personal... - March 02, 2022 - Retrobrands America LLC
IVUSION Revamps Look
IVUSION Beverage Company, LLC announces the unveiling of its new and stylish packaging for their current RTD hydration line. As IVUSION continues to capture the attention of even more athletes, artists, health fanatics, partygoers, college students, and health-conscious individuals. The Brand felt... - August 30, 2021 - IVUSION BevCo.
Coffee 1401 Announced Its Expansion Into the Internet Marketplace
In particular, the Coffee 1401 website provides a premium selection of espresso machines that are regularly reviewed and updated. Products are checked to ensure they are the latest, most efficient, and highest quality goods. Exploring ways to meet customers' needs is a key concern, with strategies including special advertising, multimedia itemizing strategies, new guarantees, and a fantastic range of supplies. - June 17, 2021 - Coffee 1401
IVUSION BevCo. Announces New Website Launch
IVUSION Beverage Company is very thrilled to announce a whole new website launch with the best online shopping experience. - June 08, 2021 - IVUSION BevCo.
Wellness Drink Posca Romana Wins Gulfood Innovation Award
Posca Romana was awarded as the most innovative Halal product in this year's Gulfood fair in Dubai. With still challenging times ahead in the FnB industry Gulfood 2021 marked the most successful return for food businesses worldwide as the only live, in-person food & beverage sourcing event of the year. - March 16, 2021 - P.O.S.C.A.
IVUSION - Functional Hangover Hydration Drink Set to Launch in December 2020
A hydration drink that hydrates without excess sugar; IVUSION is scientifically formulated with electrolytes, vitamins, and essential minerals. IVUSION is designed as a recovery solution for hangovers, heat exhaustion and exercise. IVUSION Beverage Co. LLC is based out of Orange County, California. www.ivusionbevco.com - November 24, 2020 - IVUSION BevCo.
Double Cola Announces Fundraiser for the Chattanooga Area Food Bank
The Double Cola Company is proud to announce a new fundraising campaign in partnership with the Chattanooga Area Food Bank. This network of over 240 nonprofit agencies anticipates an additional cost of at least $100,000 per month due to COVID-19 and its calculated economic impact. Double Cola is... - April 24, 2020 - Double Cola
BREWSKI Enters the Evansville Market
Cheers Beverages Inc. Introduces Trio of Beers to Southern Indiana - January 08, 2020 - Double Cola
"Can A Bis" Tackles New Challenges Releasing a Soda in NYC
Beverages in aluminum cans require a large minimum order, 1,000 cases in this case. Product Founder Ryan Burke puts hopes out to rally together to get this new soda on the shelves. - May 23, 2017 - Can A Bis, LLC
Organic Solution Management LLC. Helps Partner Win EPA Sustainability Award Using Organic Solution Management’s Sustainable Anaerobic Digestion Program
Organic Solution Management helps partner, Crystal Creamery, a Modesto-based dairy, win a Sustainability Award from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for sustainable management of organic by-products and water reduction. - June 29, 2016 - Organic Solution Management
Cock'n Bull Ginger Beer Introduces New Diet Version of Its Naturally Flavored Craft Soda
Versatile Beverage is Key Ingredient for Authentic Moscow Mule Cocktail. - June 08, 2015 - C-B Beverage
Celebrities and Athletes "Reach Up" for New Special Olympics World Games Donation Program
Greg Louganis, Meryl Davis, Lauren Potter and East Los High Cast Support Coca-Cola and Ralphs Grocery Campaign to Raise Funds for LA2015. - May 07, 2015 - Coca-Cola
INCA KOLA FLYAWAY SWEEPSTAKES CALIBASH 2015 ANNOUNCES WINNER - Powered by LaMusica
INCA KOLA brand a trademark of The Coca Cola Company announced Melissa Mercado, the winner of the INCA KOLA FLYAWAY SWEEPSTAKES CALIBASH 2015. Melissa Mercado, a Bronx, NY Native and INCA KOLA Corporate Executives will be joining the celebration together at the INCA KOLA FLYAWAY SWEEPSTAKES CALIBASH 2015 Concert which will provide great entertainment to Latin Urban music fans and the opportunity to sample INCA KOLA at the CALIBASH 2015 Festival. - January 18, 2015 - Continental Food and Beverage Inc.
Cool Mountain Beverages Joins Christmas SPIRIT Foundation’s "Trees for Troops" Program
Trees for Troops, a program of the Christmas SPIRIT Foundation, provides free, farm-grown Christmas Trees to United States armed forces members in all branches of the military and their families, through donations, sponsorships, grants and the work of many volunteers. Cool Mountain will join in this effort by donating a portion of sales through the marketing of Cool Mountain Soda. - November 27, 2014 - Cool Mountain Beverages
SIPP Sparkling Organics Announces All-Access Pass Giveaway to Premier Entrepreneur Business Event
Sipp Eco Beverage Co., Inc, creators of the sparkling organic beverage, Sipp Sparkling Organics, announced that they are giving away 1 free all-access pass to the premier entrepreneurial event, ONTRApalooza, hosted by ONTRAport, a $599 value. The event will take place October 1-3, 2014, in Santa... - September 14, 2014 - SIPP eco beverage co.
SIPP Enters Whole Foods Markets in the Northeast
SIPP Sparkling Organics is now available in all Whole Foods Market in the Northeast Region. - January 15, 2014 - SIPP eco beverage co.
SIPP eco beverage co., Inc. Announces Second Round Private Equity Funding From Emil Capital Partners
Additional Funding will Contribute to Expand SIPP’s Product Line and National Distribution - December 18, 2013 - SIPP eco beverage co.
SIPP Wins Silver in 2013 Best Global Packaging Design
SIPP Sparkling Organics was recognized by Beverage World Magazine’s 2013 Global Packaging Design Awards under the “New Age/Functional” category, securing the Silver Award. All of the Global Packaging Award winners have been announced and are featured in their November 2013 issue... - November 09, 2013 - SIPP eco beverage co.
SIPP Announces Distribution on the West Coast
SIPP Partners with Geyser Beverage Co., Expands to West Coast - September 15, 2013 - SIPP eco beverage co.
SIPP Announces Distribution Partnership with Haddon House
SIPP organic soda will now be distributed throughout the East Coast by Haddon House Food Products, Inc. - August 31, 2013 - SIPP eco beverage co.
The USDA Gives SIPP Organic Soda Their Stamp of Approval
SIPP eco beverage co. is announcing their new packaging, label design, and most importantly, official USDA certified stamp. - July 19, 2013 - SIPP eco beverage co.
AquaNew's Look at the State of Sarasota Green Innovation Five Years Later
Five years ago on Saturday, Nov. 17, more than 17,000 people gathered to celebrate Efest Florida, held on the polo grounds of Lakewood Ranch. It became one of the largest green festivals this region had seen. The purpose behind it and the festivals that would follow is to support good stewardship toward the planet. AquaNew looks at the changes in Sarasota over the past five years. - November 07, 2012 - AquaNew
The Second Fish Growth Experiment and Watt-Ahh® Wins Again
Marine Biologist Katie Kopinski lived up to her promise last summer to voluntarily perform another fish growth experiment using Watt-Ahh® (an AquaNew® water). The results from Katie’s 2012 experiment using Veiltail Betta fish are in. Once again, she observed greater growth and energy in fish living in Watt-Ahh®. - September 20, 2012 - AquaNew
AquaNew Offers a Healthy Beverage Solution to the Bloomberg Debate
AquaNew has a solution to address NYC Mayor Bloomberg and the New York City's Health Officials ban on supersized-sugary drinks. - September 17, 2012 - AquaNew
SIPP eco beverage co., Inc. Announces Private Equity Funding from Emil Capital Partners
New Funding will Contribute to Increase SIPP’s Marketing Efforts and Expand National Distribution - September 13, 2012 - SIPP eco beverage co.
Big Red Soda Celebrates 75th Anniversary with Diamond Sweepstakes
Big Red soda is giving away a diamond worth $1,937 to one lucky winner on its Facebook page. The social media sweepstakes commemorates Big Red’s Anniversary by awarding the traditional gift for the 75th Anniversary: a diamond. Big Red was established in 1937, hence the $1,937 prize value. Consumers can enter once per day until April 24th, 2012. - April 14, 2012 - Big Red Inc.
SIPP on Strawberry Rhubarb Pie
Soon to be released flavor will preview at the Natural Products Expo East in Baltimore the end of this week. - September 22, 2011 - SIPP eco beverage co.
Big Red Soda Asks Fans to Choose the Ultimate Red Head
Consumers Vote for Their Favorite Celebrity Red Head and Raise Funds for Locks of Love Charity Big Red, America’s original and #1 selling red soda, announced the first-ever Ultimate Red Head Showdown. In the spirit of March Madness, Big Red has assembled a 32-player bracket composed of... - March 18, 2011 - Big Red Inc.
Sparkling Organic Success
Now the Fizz is Back in the Soda Market with Organic and Natural Ingredients. - March 07, 2011 - SIPP eco beverage co.
The Brewer’s Apprentice is Proud to Announce the Grand Opening of Their New Brew on Premise and Homebrew Supply Shop in Freehold, New Jersey
The Brewer’s Apprentice, after 15 years of operation on South Street in Freehold, has moved to a larger and more convenient location at 865 Route 33 (business), also in Freehold. The new store is almost twice the size of the original store, and will offer expanded products and services to their customers while retaining the ambiance of their original location. - December 22, 2010 - The Brewer's Apprentice
SIPP Unveils the "New Soda" and Launches a Sparkling Eco Beverage
Ginger, Pears, Blackberries, Vanilla and Mint now all have one thing in common. They're "eco-friendly" in a bottle. - September 28, 2010 - SIPP eco beverage co.
BeerGas Adds Confidence, Speed & Flexibility to Cowboys Stadium
North Texas beverage gas company helps Cowboys Stadium achieve first-year success off the field. - February 11, 2010 - The BeerGas Company
5 a Day Thirsty Essential Juices
330ml PET juices available in Orange/apple/Tropical. - October 09, 2009 - Thirsty Drinks
BevAmerica Announces Release of Bikini Soda
BevAmerica Announces 2009 Launch of Bikini Soda. - August 19, 2009 - Bevamerica
Bevamerica Announces 2009 Launch of Their Maximus Line
BevAmerica Announces 2009 Launch of their Maximus line of drinks. - August 19, 2009 - Bevamerica
Brand Manager Gives Back and Receives... Visionary of the Year Award
Hansen Beverage Company Brand Manager Receives Visionary of The Year Award. Steve Jugan Receives Visionary of The Year Award From Coastline Community College. Time is something that we all have, what one does with it as you cross the pathways of life is another. Steve Jugan has been involved with... - June 06, 2009 - Hansen Beverage Company
sqeez tube drinx at Trade Shows Around the Globe
Kick-off for the trade show participations of sqeez in 2009. - May 07, 2009 - sqeez tube drinx - CWC ADs&mORE GmbH
Soda-Club "My Mom the Magician" Worldwide Television Campaign
Soda-Club (SodaStream), the world leader in home carbonation systems, announces the launch of a new television campaign introducing the Soda-Club Home Soda Maker. The campaign shows a wonder family with a "magician" mom that turns tap water into sparkling drinks in seconds using the magic... - May 06, 2009 - Soda-Club
Fans of sqeez tube drinx Now Meet at the New Online Community
The new online community of sqeez tube drinx becomes the place of choice to hang out for fans of the unique beverage. - March 19, 2009 - sqeez tube drinx - CWC ADs&mORE GmbH
sqeez tube drinx Presents New Website
The launch of sqeez tube drinx now is backed up by a new sqeez website. - February 26, 2009 - sqeez tube drinx - CWC ADs&mORE GmbH
Sqeez tube drinx Launches Trendy Beverage: Tube Drinks
In January 2009 a new trend has started ... sqeez tube drinx ... and this is only the beginning. - February 04, 2009 - sqeez tube drinx - CWC ADs&mORE GmbH
Introducing bottlegreen’s New Arrival - Junior
It’s new, it tastes delicious and it’s definitely more exciting than plain old orange squash. Let the drums roll for bottlegreen’s mouth-watering new range of cordials for kids, Junior. Made from only the very best ingredients, mums can serve Junior to their little angels with... - August 16, 2008 - Bottlegreen