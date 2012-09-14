PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

"Can A Bis" Tackles New Challenges Releasing a Soda in NYC Beverages in aluminum cans require a large minimum order, 1,000 cases in this case. Product Founder Ryan Burke puts hopes out to rally together to get this new soda on the shelves. - May 23, 2017 - Can A Bis, LLC

Organic Solution Management LLC. Helps Partner Win EPA Sustainability Award Using Organic Solution Management’s Sustainable Anaerobic Digestion Program Organic Solution Management helps partner, Crystal Creamery, a Modesto-based dairy, win a Sustainability Award from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for sustainable management of organic by-products and water reduction. - June 29, 2016 - Organic Solution Management

Cock'n Bull Ginger Beer Introduces New Diet Version of Its Naturally Flavored Craft Soda Versatile Beverage is Key Ingredient for Authentic Moscow Mule Cocktail. - June 08, 2015 - C-B Beverage

Celebrities and Athletes "Reach Up" for New Special Olympics World Games Donation Program Greg Louganis, Meryl Davis, Lauren Potter and East Los High Cast Support Coca-Cola and Ralphs Grocery Campaign to Raise Funds for LA2015. - May 07, 2015 - Coca-Cola

INCA KOLA FLYAWAY SWEEPSTAKES CALIBASH 2015 ANNOUNCES WINNER - Powered by LaMusica INCA KOLA brand a trademark of The Coca Cola Company announced Melissa Mercado, the winner of the INCA KOLA FLYAWAY SWEEPSTAKES CALIBASH 2015. Melissa Mercado, a Bronx, NY Native and INCA KOLA Corporate Executives will be joining the celebration together at the INCA KOLA FLYAWAY SWEEPSTAKES CALIBASH 2015 Concert which will provide great entertainment to Latin Urban music fans and the opportunity to sample INCA KOLA at the CALIBASH 2015 Festival. - January 18, 2015 - Continental Food and Beverage Inc.

Cool Mountain Beverages Joins Christmas SPIRIT Foundation’s "Trees for Troops" Program Trees for Troops, a program of the Christmas SPIRIT Foundation, provides free, farm-grown Christmas Trees to United States armed forces members in all branches of the military and their families, through donations, sponsorships, grants and the work of many volunteers. Cool Mountain will join in this effort by donating a portion of sales through the marketing of Cool Mountain Soda. - November 27, 2014 - Cool Mountain Beverages

SIPP Sparkling Organics Announces All-Access Pass Giveaway to Premier Entrepreneur Business Event Sipp Eco Beverage Co., Inc, creators of the sparkling organic beverage, Sipp Sparkling Organics, announced that they are giving away 1 free all-access pass to the premier entrepreneurial event, ONTRApalooza, hosted by ONTRAport, a $599 value. The event will take place October 1-3, 2014, in Santa Barbara,... - September 14, 2014 - SIPP eco beverage co.

SIPP Enters Whole Foods Markets in the Northeast SIPP Sparkling Organics is now available in all Whole Foods Market in the Northeast Region. - January 15, 2014 - SIPP eco beverage co.

SIPP eco beverage co., Inc. Announces Second Round Private Equity Funding From Emil Capital Partners Additional Funding will Contribute to Expand SIPP’s Product Line and National Distribution - December 18, 2013 - SIPP eco beverage co.

SIPP Wins Silver in 2013 Best Global Packaging Design SIPP Sparkling Organics was recognized by Beverage World Magazine’s 2013 Global Packaging Design Awards under the “New Age/Functional” category, securing the Silver Award. All of the Global Packaging Award winners have been announced and are featured in their November 2013 issue online... - November 09, 2013 - SIPP eco beverage co.

SIPP Announces Distribution on the West Coast SIPP Partners with Geyser Beverage Co., Expands to West Coast - September 15, 2013 - SIPP eco beverage co.

SIPP Announces Distribution Partnership with Haddon House SIPP organic soda will now be distributed throughout the East Coast by Haddon House Food Products, Inc. - August 31, 2013 - SIPP eco beverage co.

The USDA Gives SIPP Organic Soda Their Stamp of Approval SIPP eco beverage co. is announcing their new packaging, label design, and most importantly, official USDA certified stamp. - July 19, 2013 - SIPP eco beverage co.

AquaNew's Look at the State of Sarasota Green Innovation Five Years Later Five years ago on Saturday, Nov. 17, more than 17,000 people gathered to celebrate Efest Florida, held on the polo grounds of Lakewood Ranch. It became one of the largest green festivals this region had seen. The purpose behind it and the festivals that would follow is to support good stewardship toward the planet. AquaNew looks at the changes in Sarasota over the past five years. - November 07, 2012 - AquaNew

The Second Fish Growth Experiment and Watt-Ahh® Wins Again Marine Biologist Katie Kopinski lived up to her promise last summer to voluntarily perform another fish growth experiment using Watt-Ahh® (an AquaNew® water). The results from Katie’s 2012 experiment using Veiltail Betta fish are in. Once again, she observed greater growth and energy in fish living in Watt-Ahh®. - September 20, 2012 - AquaNew

AquaNew Offers a Healthy Beverage Solution to the Bloomberg Debate AquaNew has a solution to address NYC Mayor Bloomberg and the New York City's Health Officials ban on supersized-sugary drinks. - September 17, 2012 - AquaNew

SIPP eco beverage co., Inc. Announces Private Equity Funding from Emil Capital Partners New Funding will Contribute to Increase SIPP’s Marketing Efforts and Expand National Distribution - September 13, 2012 - SIPP eco beverage co.

Big Red Soda Celebrates 75th Anniversary with Diamond Sweepstakes Big Red soda is giving away a diamond worth $1,937 to one lucky winner on its Facebook page. The social media sweepstakes commemorates Big Red’s Anniversary by awarding the traditional gift for the 75th Anniversary: a diamond. Big Red was established in 1937, hence the $1,937 prize value. Consumers can enter once per day until April 24th, 2012. - April 14, 2012 - Big Red Inc.

SIPP on Strawberry Rhubarb Pie Soon to be released flavor will preview at the Natural Products Expo East in Baltimore the end of this week. - September 22, 2011 - SIPP eco beverage co.

Big Red Soda Asks Fans to Choose the Ultimate Red Head Consumers Vote for Their Favorite Celebrity Red Head and Raise Funds for Locks of Love Charity Big Red, America’s original and #1 selling red soda, announced the first-ever Ultimate Red Head Showdown. In the spirit of March Madness, Big Red has assembled a 32-player bracket composed of famous... - March 18, 2011 - Big Red Inc.

Sparkling Organic Success Now the Fizz is Back in the Soda Market with Organic and Natural Ingredients. - March 07, 2011 - SIPP eco beverage co.

The Brewer’s Apprentice is Proud to Announce the Grand Opening of Their New Brew on Premise and Homebrew Supply Shop in Freehold, New Jersey The Brewer’s Apprentice, after 15 years of operation on South Street in Freehold, has moved to a larger and more convenient location at 865 Route 33 (business), also in Freehold. The new store is almost twice the size of the original store, and will offer expanded products and services to their customers while retaining the ambiance of their original location. - December 22, 2010 - The Brewer's Apprentice

SIPP Unveils the "New Soda" and Launches a Sparkling Eco Beverage Ginger, Pears, Blackberries, Vanilla and Mint now all have one thing in common. They're "eco-friendly" in a bottle. - September 28, 2010 - SIPP eco beverage co.

BeerGas Adds Confidence, Speed & Flexibility to Cowboys Stadium North Texas beverage gas company helps Cowboys Stadium achieve first-year success off the field. - February 11, 2010 - The BeerGas Company

Tree of Life Inc. to Distribute Mr. Q. Cumber Sparkling Beverage Global Beverage Enterprises, Inc. today announced that it has signed Tree of Life, Inc. a leading marketer and distributor of natural, organic, gourmet and specialty food products throughout the U.S. and Canada to distribute its “Mr. Q. Cumber™” all natural sparkling beverage. - December 19, 2009 - Global Beverage Enterprises Inc

5 a Day Thirsty Essential Juices 330ml PET juices available in Orange/apple/Tropical. - October 09, 2009 - Thirsty Drinks

Bevamerica Announces 2009 Launch of Their Maximus Line BevAmerica Announces 2009 Launch of their Maximus line of drinks. - August 19, 2009 - Bevamerica

BevAmerica Announces Release of Bikini Soda BevAmerica Announces 2009 Launch of Bikini Soda. - August 19, 2009 - Bevamerica

Brand Manager Gives Back and Receives... Visionary of the Year Award Hansen Beverage Company Brand Manager Receives Visionary of The Year Award. Steve Jugan Receives Visionary of The Year Award From Coastline Community College. Time is something that we all have, what one does with it as you cross the pathways of life is another. Steve Jugan has been involved with our... - June 06, 2009 - Hansen Beverage Company

sqeez tube drinx at Trade Shows Around the Globe Kick-off for the trade show participations of sqeez in 2009. - May 07, 2009 - sqeez tube drinx - CWC ADs&mORE GmbH

Soda-Club "My Mom the Magician" Worldwide Television Campaign Soda-Club (SodaStream), the world leader in home carbonation systems, announces the launch of a new television campaign introducing the Soda-Club Home Soda Maker. The campaign shows a wonder family with a "magician" mom that turns tap water into sparkling drinks in seconds using the magic of... - May 06, 2009 - Soda-Club

Fans of sqeez tube drinx Now Meet at the New Online Community The new online community of sqeez tube drinx becomes the place of choice to hang out for fans of the unique beverage. - March 19, 2009 - sqeez tube drinx - CWC ADs&mORE GmbH

sqeez tube drinx Presents New Website The launch of sqeez tube drinx now is backed up by a new sqeez website. - February 26, 2009 - sqeez tube drinx - CWC ADs&mORE GmbH

Sqeez tube drinx Launches Trendy Beverage: Tube Drinks In January 2009 a new trend has started ... sqeez tube drinx ... and this is only the beginning. - February 04, 2009 - sqeez tube drinx - CWC ADs&mORE GmbH