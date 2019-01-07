PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
After over 3 years of researching, experimenting and prototyping, Ozense is launching the ideal indoor garden on Kickstarter. The Ozense Hive Garden is a sustainably designed, wall-mounted system, that elegantly organizes your indoor plants in a self-watering ecosystem. The water reservoir is built in, providing enough water for up to one month. This innovative modular oasis which allows anyone; green thumb or not; to transform any living space. - October 08, 2019 - Ozense
Texas Tripe is recalling on products from 5/28/2019 through 7/1/2019 for possible contamination. - August 03, 2019 - Texas Tripe
Consumers have long wanted to know more information about buying CBD and CBD infused products for themselves, friends and family, or their pets. So Hyperponic, a St. Petersburg, FL based indoor aeroponic growing company will host a free event to provide consumers the information they need to make wise decisions when buying CBD oil and products Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at the Florida Museum of Photographic Arts in Tampa, FL. - July 11, 2019 - Hyperponic LLC
Weston Nurseries, Marty’s Fine Wines and Start Line Brewing Are Proud to Host the 2nd Annual Marathon Spectacular. - March 26, 2019 - Weston Nurseries
Honeycomb Hives - Game-Changing Beekeeping System Launches Indiegogo Campaign - October 23, 2018 - Honeycomb Hives, Inc.
National Leader in Ineriorscape & Urban Landscape celebrates 35 years in business with an updated image to reflect its growth and position itself for the future of enhancing the built environment. - April 30, 2018 - Natura
Solaridy LLC announced today that the board of directors have approved a name change for the corporation to Hyperponic LLC. The change takes effect immediately.
“This new name better reflects the Company's high-tech roots,” explains Doug Fyvolent, Managing Partner, “and eliminates... - February 15, 2018 - Hyperponic LLC
Announcing Jordan Reilly as Agrisource Data's new Vice President of Business Development. - February 06, 2018 - Agrisource Data
Diagnostic Lab Corporation, Inc. (“DLC”) (http://www.diagnosticlabcorp.com) a leader in Food and Agricultural Safety, announced today that Michael Ray Figler has joined the company to further develop DLC’s strategic position in Innovation and Technology. Mr. Figler comes with a wealth... - January 24, 2018 - Diagnostic Lab Corporation, Inc.
On Saturday, November 18th, during the Susan G. Komen San Diego 3-Day, Dramm & Echter, a locally owned flower farm in Encinitas, CA, will hand out beautiful, pink Gerbera daisies to thousands of Komen San Diego 3-Day participants. According to Amber Livingston, Susan G. Komen 3-Day Specialist, “The... - November 16, 2017 - Dramm & Echter
AllThatGrows, the online seed selling store has now added organic manure variants to their collection. The store, which retails seeds for vegetables, fruits, herbs, and microgreens, will now sell Organic Vermicompost and Leaf Manure. - August 05, 2017 - AllThatGrows
AllThatGrows, the online seed selling store has now introduced seed kits to their collection. The store which sells seeds for vegetables, fruits, herbs, and microgreens, will now sell these assorted multipurpose kits. The store is also introducing their exclusive gift boxes. - June 07, 2017 - AllThatGrows
AllThatGrows, the online seed selling store is now available on your Smartphone through an easy to access application. The AllThatGrows app is now available in the Play store and App store for users and is free to download. - May 21, 2017 - AllThatGrows
AllThatGrows, the online seeds store has now added all year Microgreen Varieties to its seeds collection. The store which sells seeds for vegetables, fruits, and herbs will now also retail in Microgreens, being the sole seller of these varieties in India. - April 02, 2017 - AllThatGrows
AllThatGrows, the online seeds store, has now added herb seeds to its inventory. The store which sells seeds for vegetables, fruits, and microgreens will now also retail international and Indian herb seeds. - February 11, 2017 - AllThatGrows
On the heels of November's successful statewide referendum on recreational cannabis legalization, accomplished attorney and industry advocate Michael A. Fine, and physician Dr. Fernando Soler join the Tetramed Holdings Corporation Board of Directors. - December 30, 2016 - Sin City Cultivation Inc.
Mehdi Reishi Named Winner for CPG Specialty Supplements for Innovation and Market Impact. - October 28, 2016 - Mehdi Reishi
On the 15th of October the Arboretum Foundation in Marbella, Spain is organizing three amazing activities to inspire and engage attendees in the importance of caring for our environment, being more sustainable and making a change. - September 24, 2016 - Fundación Arboretum
Mehdi Reishi Named Among Top CPG Products for Innovation and Market Impact.
Informa Exhibitions has named Mehdi Reishi’s Organic Reishi Product Line as one of its finalists for the 2016 SupplySide CPG Editor’s Choice Awards.
Five 2015 consumer packaged goods (CPG) products were selected... - August 26, 2016 - Mehdi Reishi
Innovative Solutions, a microbial and pathogen sanitization specialist for the cannabis industry today announced that one of the Company's Canadian-based clients secured approval for their medical cannabis business application. For this specific client, Innovative Solutions designed, and engineered,... - August 12, 2016 - Innovative Solutions
Innovative Solutions, a microbial and pathogen sanitization specialist for the cannabis industry today announced it has secured a new contract to design and install state-of-the-art Sanitization Technology throughout multi cultivation facilities for one of the leading cannabis producers in Colorado.
Test... - July 28, 2016 - Innovative Solutions
Innovative Solutions, a microbial and pathogen sanitization specialist for the cannabis industry today announced it has secured a new contract to design and install state-of-the-art Sanitization Technology throughout eight – 1 acre greenhouse facilities for a total of 325,000 Sf. for the California... - July 10, 2016 - Innovative Solutions
Innovative Solutions, a microbial and pathogen sanitization specialist for the cannabis industry, today announced it has secured a new contract to design and install state-of-the-art The Sanitization Technology throughout multi cultivation facilities for one of the leading cannabis producers in Colorado.
Test... - June 24, 2016 - Innovative Solutions
Whole Plant Technologies today introduced the company's new corporate brand and website. The branding reflects both the launch of the company as well as its vision for the future. The launch is well-timed with the first run of the company’s patented Grow Tray System, which is now available for... - June 22, 2016 - Whole Plant Technologies
Innovative Solutions, a microbial and pathogen sanitization specialist for the cannabis industry is excited to announce that one of their Colorado customers have been experiencing significant reductions on Yeast, Mold and Bacteria in their Microbial lab test results of their dried marijuana. Since implementing... - June 06, 2016 - Innovative Solutions
Innovative Solutions, a microbial and pathogen sanitization specialist for the cannabis industry today announced it has started Phase 1 installation of state-of-the-art Sanitization Technology in their customer’s 350,000 SF greenhouse.
The Sanitization Technology will be installed throughout all... - May 17, 2016 - Innovative Solutions
Women’s Day Holiday, observed annually worldwide on March 8, is a time to express respect, appreciation and love and to celebrate women’s achievements. Around the world, many people give fresh flowers to their mothers, wives, grandmothers and daughters, as well as coworkers, teachers and... - March 08, 2016 - Womens Day Holiday
Spectrum King LED, a technology company in the LED grow light industry, will promote and display their products at booth 187 at Spannabis 2016 in March. - March 03, 2016 - Spectrum King LED
Thousands of garden lovers from throughout Southern California are expected to attend this year’s two-day Eco-Garden Expo April 23 and April 24 in San Juan Capistrano's Los Rios Park, 31747 Los Rios St. There is no entry fee, and the events runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. - February 07, 2016 - Goin Native Theraupetic Gardens
Today, the oldest fruit-tree nursery in the world begins celebrating its 200th year in business. How do you like them apples?
Stark Bro’s Nurseries & Orchards Co., founded in 1816, is best known for introducing Red Delicious and Golden Delicious apples. According to Stark Bro’s Chief... - January 06, 2016 - Stark Bro's Nurseries & Orchards Co.
Stark Bro’s Nurseries & Orchards Co., the world’s oldest continuously-operating nursery, has published its first cookbook. "Fabulous Fruits: Recipes for every season" goes on sale December 15, 2015 at http://starkbros.com.
“Each year we ship nearly 500,000 fruit trees... - December 17, 2015 - Stark Bro's Nurseries & Orchards Co.
The world’s oldest fruit-tree nursery announced today that 200 Years and Growing: The Story of Stark Bro's Nurseries & Orchards Co. will go on sale January 1, 2016. Stark Bro's discovered both the Red Delicious and Golden Delicious apple.
In celebration of two hundred years in business —... - December 17, 2015 - Stark Bro's Nurseries & Orchards Co.
In trials conducted this summer at OSU ATI Wooster bedding plants grown under a Venntis Technologies 155 watt TotalGrow™ light outperformed plants grown under a 400 watt High Pressure Sodium light. - October 14, 2015 - Venntis Technologies
Innovative Solutions, a microbial and pathogen sanitization specialist for the cannabis industry, today announced it has secured a new contract to install The Sanitization Technology with an Indoor Grower in Oregon customer, to combat a heavy mold issue.
Gary Mancini, Co-Founder of Innovative Solutions,... - September 15, 2015 - Innovative Solutions
The Nutricycler is a fertilizer making kit that eliminates the labor of organic composting and the cost of chemical fertilizer by converting green kitchen discards and grass clippings into an organic liquid fertilizer. - September 09, 2015 - Bioponica
Innovative Solutions, a microbial and pathogen sanitization specialist for the cannabis industry today announced it has secured a contract to design and install state-of-the-art Sanitization Technology air & surface purification technology throughout their customer’s 50,000 Sf cannabis cultivation... - September 07, 2015 - Innovative Solutions
First Grow Expo in Recreationally Legal Oregon - July 07, 2015 - CannaConnections
Smokey's Daylily Gardens is celebrating the beginning of their 8th season of growing and selling daylilies across the nation. Poised for rapid growth, owners of Smokey's Daylily Gardens are excited and optimistic for the company’s continued growth and prosperous future. - March 20, 2015 - Smokey's Daylily Gardens
Innovative Solutions, a microbial and pathogen sanitization specialist for the cannabis industry, today announced that they secured a contract to install their state-of-the-art Sanitization Technology throughout the facility of one of the Canada’s Licensed Medical Marijuana (MMPR) growers. For... - February 22, 2015 - Innovative Solutions
Innovative Solutions, sanitization specialist for the cannabis industry, today announced that they secured a relationship with Dr. Hudson of MCR Group to research the impact of their Sanitization Technology on cannabis terpenes and CBDs.
Test results using this sanitization technology in the Grow Rooms... - February 07, 2015 - Innovative Solutions
The creators of VEGAMATRIX are developing a proprietary microbial inoculant for the cultivation of cannabis, which will replace nutrients from OG Tea Company. - October 11, 2014 - Pure Life Veganix
Providing Residential and Commercial Tree Removal Services at prices you can afford. Services Include Stump Grinding & Removal, Tree Pruning & more. - July 05, 2014 - ABC Tree Removal
Eco-Lite Products, the leading manufacturer of specialty lighting products announces the introduction of the MAX Grow line of LED lights, designed for indoor plant and vegetable gardens. - November 15, 2013 - ECO-Light Products
Mohamed Hage, founder of Lufa Farms, will speak at the Urban Farming Conference, Saturday, March 9, 10:45 am, at Roxbury Community College's Media Arts Building. - March 02, 2013 - Lufa Farms
Chicago is becoming a leader in Green Technology. The Plant is the premiere urban farming incubator and will become the meeting ground of some of Chicago's most forward thinkers. - February 28, 2013 - Paganics
Registered Guests Can Tour Lufa's Commercial Rooftop Greenhouse, 10am-5pm - February 23, 2013 - Lufa Farms
New from the Perlite Institute, the international trade association for perlite, is an online, one-page guide that highlights the benefits of using this sustainable mineral for rooftop gardens.
The guide describes how rooftop gardens utilizing horticultural grade perlite can reduce the heat island effect... - December 14, 2012 - The Perlite Institute
New Facebook and LinkedIn presence encourages engagement and boosts awareness of perlite and the Perlite Institute. - December 11, 2012 - The Perlite Institute
Coco Coir Based Products are now available as a green alternative growing medium for home gardeners, landscapers and commercial greenhouses. - October 15, 2012 - CocoEnviro Solutions, Inc.
Quarterly journal and society website are both updated to provide years of invaluable gardening resources to new readers across desktop and mobile devices. - July 28, 2012 - Pacific Horticulture Society