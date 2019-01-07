PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Ozense Designs Nature Into Your Life. The Elegant, Self-Watering Ozense Hive Garden is Launching on Kickstarter Now. After over 3 years of researching, experimenting and prototyping, Ozense is launching the ideal indoor garden on Kickstarter. The Ozense Hive Garden is a sustainably designed, wall-mounted system, that elegantly organizes your indoor plants in a self-watering ecosystem. The water reservoir is built in, providing enough water for up to one month. This innovative modular oasis which allows anyone; green thumb or not; to transform any living space. - October 08, 2019 - Ozense

Texas Tripe Announces Pet Food Recall Texas Tripe is recalling on products from 5/28/2019 through 7/1/2019 for possible contamination. - August 03, 2019 - Texas Tripe

St. Petersburg Hemp and Cannabis Grow Company to Host CBD Education Event Consumers have long wanted to know more information about buying CBD and CBD infused products for themselves, friends and family, or their pets. So Hyperponic, a St. Petersburg, FL based indoor aeroponic growing company will host a free event to provide consumers the information they need to make wise decisions when buying CBD oil and products Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at the Florida Museum of Photographic Arts in Tampa, FL. - July 11, 2019 - Hyperponic LLC

2nd Annual Marathon Spectacular at Weston Nurseries on April 15 Weston Nurseries, Marty’s Fine Wines and Start Line Brewing Are Proud to Host the 2nd Annual Marathon Spectacular. - March 26, 2019 - Weston Nurseries

Plant Interscapes Outgrows Its Name National Leader in Ineriorscape & Urban Landscape celebrates 35 years in business with an updated image to reflect its growth and position itself for the future of enhancing the built environment. - April 30, 2018 - Natura

Solaridy Announces Name Change to Hyperponic and Management Hires Solaridy LLC announced today that the board of directors have approved a name change for the corporation to Hyperponic LLC. The change takes effect immediately. “This new name better reflects the Company's high-tech roots,” explains Doug Fyvolent, Managing Partner, “and eliminates... - February 15, 2018 - Hyperponic LLC

Agrisource Data Announces and Welcomes New Vice President of Business Development Announcing Jordan Reilly as Agrisource Data's new Vice President of Business Development. - February 06, 2018 - Agrisource Data

Diagnostic Lab Corporation, Inc. Expands Advisory Board Appointing Michael Ray Figler Diagnostic Lab Corporation, Inc. (“DLC”) (http://www.diagnosticlabcorp.com) a leader in Food and Agricultural Safety, announced today that Michael Ray Figler has joined the company to further develop DLC’s strategic position in Innovation and Technology. Mr. Figler comes with a wealth... - January 24, 2018 - Diagnostic Lab Corporation, Inc.

Local Flower Farm Donates Thousands of Pink Gerbera Daisies to Susan G. Komen San Diego 3-Day Participants On Saturday, November 18th, during the Susan G. Komen San Diego 3-Day, Dramm & Echter, a locally owned flower farm in Encinitas, CA, will hand out beautiful, pink Gerbera daisies to thousands of Komen San Diego 3-Day participants. According to Amber Livingston, Susan G. Komen 3-Day Specialist, “The... - November 16, 2017 - Dramm & Echter

AllThatGrows Adds Organic Manure Variants on Online Seeds Store AllThatGrows, the online seed selling store has now added organic manure variants to their collection. The store, which retails seeds for vegetables, fruits, herbs, and microgreens, will now sell Organic Vermicompost and Leaf Manure. - August 05, 2017 - AllThatGrows

AllThatGrows Announces Seed Kits in Their Online Seeds Store AllThatGrows, the online seed selling store has now introduced seed kits to their collection. The store which sells seeds for vegetables, fruits, herbs, and microgreens, will now sell these assorted multipurpose kits. The store is also introducing their exclusive gift boxes. - June 07, 2017 - AllThatGrows

AllThatGrows Launches Free Mobile App for Android and iOS AllThatGrows, the online seed selling store is now available on your Smartphone through an easy to access application. The AllThatGrows app is now available in the Play store and App store for users and is free to download. - May 21, 2017 - AllThatGrows

AllThatGrows Announces Varieties of Microgreens to Their Online Seeds Store AllThatGrows, the online seeds store has now added all year Microgreen Varieties to its seeds collection. The store which sells seeds for vegetables, fruits, and herbs will now also retail in Microgreens, being the sole seller of these varieties in India. - April 02, 2017 - AllThatGrows

AllThatGrows Announces Addition of Herb Seeds to Their Online Seeds Store AllThatGrows, the online seeds store, has now added herb seeds to its inventory. The store which sells seeds for vegetables, fruits, and microgreens will now also retail international and Indian herb seeds. - February 11, 2017 - AllThatGrows

Tetramed Holdings Corporation Expanding Board of Directors with Cannabis Industry Leaders On the heels of November's successful statewide referendum on recreational cannabis legalization, accomplished attorney and industry advocate Michael A. Fine, and physician Dr. Fernando Soler join the Tetramed Holdings Corporation Board of Directors. - December 30, 2016 - Sin City Cultivation Inc.

Mehdi Reishi Named 2016 CPG Editor’s Choice Award Winner by Informa’s SupplySide Mehdi Reishi Named Winner for CPG Specialty Supplements for Innovation and Market Impact. - October 28, 2016 - Mehdi Reishi

ARTivism and Making Real Change On the 15th of October the Arboretum Foundation in Marbella, Spain is organizing three amazing activities to inspire and engage attendees in the importance of caring for our environment, being more sustainable and making a change. - September 24, 2016 - Fundación Arboretum

Mehdi Reishi Named 2016 CPG Editor’s Choice Award Finalist by Informa’s SupplySide Mehdi Reishi Named Among Top CPG Products for Innovation and Market Impact. Informa Exhibitions has named Mehdi Reishi’s Organic Reishi Product Line as one of its finalists for the 2016 SupplySide CPG Editor’s Choice Awards. Five 2015 consumer packaged goods (CPG) products were selected... - August 26, 2016 - Mehdi Reishi

Innovative Solutions – Canadian Medical Cannabis Client Successfully Secures Approval Innovative Solutions, a microbial and pathogen sanitization specialist for the cannabis industry today announced that one of the Company's Canadian-based clients secured approval for their medical cannabis business application. For this specific client, Innovative Solutions designed, and engineered,... - August 12, 2016 - Innovative Solutions

Innovative Solutions Announces New Design & Install Contract with Leading Colorado Cannabis Cultivator Innovative Solutions, a microbial and pathogen sanitization specialist for the cannabis industry today announced it has secured a new contract to design and install state-of-the-art Sanitization Technology throughout multi cultivation facilities for one of the leading cannabis producers in Colorado. Test... - July 28, 2016 - Innovative Solutions

Innovative Solutions Announces New Contract with 325,000 Sf Greenhouse Facility with California Cannabis Cultivator Innovative Solutions, a microbial and pathogen sanitization specialist for the cannabis industry today announced it has secured a new contract to design and install state-of-the-art Sanitization Technology throughout eight – 1 acre greenhouse facilities for a total of 325,000 Sf. for the California... - July 10, 2016 - Innovative Solutions

Innovative Solutions Announces New Contract Expansion with Large Colorado Based Cannabis Cultivator Innovative Solutions, a microbial and pathogen sanitization specialist for the cannabis industry, today announced it has secured a new contract to design and install state-of-the-art The Sanitization Technology throughout multi cultivation facilities for one of the leading cannabis producers in Colorado. Test... - June 24, 2016 - Innovative Solutions

Whole Plant Technologies Introduces New Brand and Website to Coincide with First Sales of Its Grow Tray System Whole Plant Technologies today introduced the company's new corporate brand and website. The branding reflects both the launch of the company as well as its vision for the future. The launch is well-timed with the first run of the company’s patented Grow Tray System, which is now available for... - June 22, 2016 - Whole Plant Technologies

Colorado Cannabis Customer Receives Positive Lab Test Results Using Innovative Solutions Technology Innovative Solutions, a microbial and pathogen sanitization specialist for the cannabis industry is excited to announce that one of their Colorado customers have been experiencing significant reductions on Yeast, Mold and Bacteria in their Microbial lab test results of their dried marijuana. Since implementing... - June 06, 2016 - Innovative Solutions

Innovative Solutions Announces New Installation in Arizona 350,000 SF Medical Cannabis Greenhouse Innovative Solutions, a microbial and pathogen sanitization specialist for the cannabis industry today announced it has started Phase 1 installation of state-of-the-art Sanitization Technology in their customer’s 350,000 SF greenhouse. The Sanitization Technology will be installed throughout all... - May 17, 2016 - Innovative Solutions

Giving a Gift of Flowers is a Thoughtful and Honorable Way to Celebrate Women’s Day, March 8 Women’s Day Holiday, observed annually worldwide on March 8, is a time to express respect, appreciation and love and to celebrate women’s achievements. Around the world, many people give fresh flowers to their mothers, wives, grandmothers and daughters, as well as coworkers, teachers and... - March 08, 2016 - Womens Day Holiday

Meet Spectrum King LED at Spannabis 2016 at Booth 187 Spectrum King LED, a technology company in the LED grow light industry, will promote and display their products at booth 187 at Spannabis 2016 in March. - March 03, 2016 - Spectrum King LED

Goin Native to Host Annual Eco-Garden Expo This April Thousands of garden lovers from throughout Southern California are expected to attend this year’s two-day Eco-Garden Expo April 23 and April 24 in San Juan Capistrano's Los Rios Park, 31747 Los Rios St. There is no entry fee, and the events runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. - February 07, 2016 - Goin Native Theraupetic Gardens

Stark Bro’s Nurseries & Orchards Co. Celebrates Its 200th Anniversary Today, the oldest fruit-tree nursery in the world begins celebrating its 200th year in business. How do you like them apples? Stark Bro’s Nurseries & Orchards Co., founded in 1816, is best known for introducing Red Delicious and Golden Delicious apples. According to Stark Bro’s Chief... - January 06, 2016 - Stark Bro's Nurseries & Orchards Co.

200 Years in the Making: Stark Bro’s Releases Fabulous Fruits Cookbook Stark Bro’s Nurseries & Orchards Co., the world’s oldest continuously-operating nursery, has published its first cookbook. "Fabulous Fruits: Recipes for every season" goes on sale December 15, 2015 at http://starkbros.com. “Each year we ship nearly 500,000 fruit trees... - December 17, 2015 - Stark Bro's Nurseries & Orchards Co.

Stark Bro's Nurseries & Orchards Co. Announces 200th Anniversary Book The world’s oldest fruit-tree nursery announced today that 200 Years and Growing: The Story of Stark Bro's Nurseries & Orchards Co. will go on sale January 1, 2016. Stark Bro's discovered both the Red Delicious and Golden Delicious apple. In celebration of two hundred years in business —... - December 17, 2015 - Stark Bro's Nurseries & Orchards Co.

Venntis Technologies TotalGrow™ TG15A Outperforms High Pressure Sodium (HPS) in Ohio State University Trials In trials conducted this summer at OSU ATI Wooster bedding plants grown under a Venntis Technologies 155 watt TotalGrow™ light outperformed plants grown under a 400 watt High Pressure Sodium light. - October 14, 2015 - Venntis Technologies

Innovative Solutions New Installation Solves Mold Issue with Indoor Oregon Cannabis Grower Innovative Solutions, a microbial and pathogen sanitization specialist for the cannabis industry, today announced it has secured a new contract to install The Sanitization Technology with an Indoor Grower in Oregon customer, to combat a heavy mold issue. Gary Mancini, Co-Founder of Innovative Solutions,... - September 15, 2015 - Innovative Solutions

The Nutricycler™; A DIY Fertilizer Making Kit for Small Farms and Gardens The Nutricycler is a fertilizer making kit that eliminates the labor of organic composting and the cost of chemical fertilizer by converting green kitchen discards and grass clippings into an organic liquid fertilizer. - September 09, 2015 - Bioponica

Innovative Solutions Announces Contract with Massachusetts Medical Cannabis Grower Innovative Solutions, a microbial and pathogen sanitization specialist for the cannabis industry today announced it has secured a contract to design and install state-of-the-art Sanitization Technology air & surface purification technology throughout their customer’s 50,000 Sf cannabis cultivation... - September 07, 2015 - Innovative Solutions

CannaGrow Expo Comes Portland, Oregon First Grow Expo in Recreationally Legal Oregon - July 07, 2015 - CannaConnections

Smokey's Daylily Gardens Celebrates Its 8th Season in Business Smokey's Daylily Gardens is celebrating the beginning of their 8th season of growing and selling daylilies across the nation. Poised for rapid growth, owners of Smokey's Daylily Gardens are excited and optimistic for the company’s continued growth and prosperous future. - March 20, 2015 - Smokey's Daylily Gardens

Innovative Solutions Announces Installation Contract with Licensed Canadian Medical Marijuana (MMPR) Grower Innovative Solutions, a microbial and pathogen sanitization specialist for the cannabis industry, today announced that they secured a contract to install their state-of-the-art Sanitization Technology throughout the facility of one of the Canada’s Licensed Medical Marijuana (MMPR) growers. For... - February 22, 2015 - Innovative Solutions

Innovative Solutions Conducts Cannabis Terpene Research with MCR Group Innovative Solutions, sanitization specialist for the cannabis industry, today announced that they secured a relationship with Dr. Hudson of MCR Group to research the impact of their Sanitization Technology on cannabis terpenes and CBDs. Test results using this sanitization technology in the Grow Rooms... - February 07, 2015 - Innovative Solutions

PureLifeVeganix, Inc. Announces Revisions to Its Veganic Nutrient Recommendations The creators of VEGAMATRIX are developing a proprietary microbial inoculant for the cultivation of cannabis, which will replace nutrients from OG Tea Company. - October 11, 2014 - Pure Life Veganix

ABC Tree Removal Opens Its Doors, Offering Excellent Tree Removal Services Providing Residential and Commercial Tree Removal Services at prices you can afford. Services Include Stump Grinding & Removal, Tree Pruning & more. - July 05, 2014 - ABC Tree Removal

Eco-Lite Products Introduces the MAX Grow Line of LED Grow Lights Eco-Lite Products, the leading manufacturer of specialty lighting products announces the introduction of the MAX Grow line of LED lights, designed for indoor plant and vegetable gardens. - November 15, 2013 - ECO-Light Products

Roof-Greenhouse Pioneer to Speak at Urban Farming Event in Boston March 9 Mohamed Hage, founder of Lufa Farms, will speak at the Urban Farming Conference, Saturday, March 9, 10:45 am, at Roxbury Community College's Media Arts Building. - March 02, 2013 - Lufa Farms

Chicago's Green Tech Growth Celebrated, “An Evening With The Worms” at The Plant Chicago is becoming a leader in Green Technology. The Plant is the premiere urban farming incubator and will become the meeting ground of some of Chicago's most forward thinkers. - February 28, 2013 - Paganics

Open Greenhouse at Montreal’s Lufa Farms Saturday, March 2 Registered Guests Can Tour Lufa's Commercial Rooftop Greenhouse, 10am-5pm - February 23, 2013 - Lufa Farms

New Guide from the Perlite Institute Highlights Use of Perlite for Rooftop Gardens New from the Perlite Institute, the international trade association for perlite, is an online, one-page guide that highlights the benefits of using this sustainable mineral for rooftop gardens. The guide describes how rooftop gardens utilizing horticultural grade perlite can reduce the heat island effect... - December 14, 2012 - The Perlite Institute

The Perlite Institute Enhances Social Media Presence New Facebook and LinkedIn presence encourages engagement and boosts awareness of perlite and the Perlite Institute. - December 11, 2012 - The Perlite Institute

Sustainability of Coco Coir Inspires Launch of New Company, CocoEnviro Solutions Coco Coir Based Products are now available as a green alternative growing medium for home gardeners, landscapers and commercial greenhouses. - October 15, 2012 - CocoEnviro Solutions, Inc.